Rudy Giuliani Reveals Robert Mueller Conclusion: “They Cannot Indict a Sitting President”…

Posted on May 16, 2018 by

There is a massive amount of breaking news today. The reasoning behind the breaking news releases is that all participants are positioning.

In advance of DOJ and FBI declassification releases to congress, which will outline how the IC went around official channels for their political efforts against Donald Trump, the corrupt internal agents within the U.S. intelligence community are rabidly leaking to the New York Times and Washington Post.  The IC now admit to the use of politically motivated National Security Letters from corrupt foreign officials.  More on that later.

Additionally, President Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reveals a conversation with the Robert Mueller team where the Special Counsel admit they have no legal jurisdiction to indict a sitting president.  This is not new to those of us who have followed closely, but it will cause massive ‘splodey heads amid the left-wing moonbats who were kept clueless by an entrenched ideological media:

(Via CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has informed President Donald Trump’s attorneys that they have concluded that they cannot indict a sitting president, according to the President’s lawyer. “All they get to do is write a report,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

That conclusion is likely based on longstanding Justice Department guidelines. It is not about any assessment of the evidence Mueller’s team has compiled. A lack of an indictment would not necessarily mean the President is in the clear. Mueller could issue a report making referrals or recommendations to the House of Representatives.

The inability to indict a sitting president has been the position of the Office of Legal Counsel in the Justice Department since the Nixon administration and reaffirmed in the Clinton administration, but it has never been tested in court. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Russia, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Rudy Giuliani Reveals Robert Mueller Conclusion: “They Cannot Indict a Sitting President”…

  1. youme says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    They can put anything they want into a report but not an indictment which will be tested in court. When you have nothing you just write a report and sail off into the sunset.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. FL_GUY says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Time to arrest and prosecute Rosenstein and Mueller for their police state violation of the Constitution.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Trump Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    go to the goofy Krassenstein twins twitter timelines…there are splodey heads all over…it’s beautiful!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Mike S says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Rudy took on and defeated the mob and cleaned up NYC. AG Sessions took on and defeated the Klan. What better allies to have to take on the corrupt Swamp. MAGA baby.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Moultrie Flag says:
      May 16, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      The swamp is 1000X the power of a declining clan.

      Session needs to show he’s been eating his Wheaties else he needs to get taken out.

      Like

      Reply
  5. L. Gee says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    So what happened to the “Trump is NOT being investigated” line? Or did I put one too many letters in that last word?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. missilemom says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Mueller can’t indict but he can subpoena POTUS. Don’t see Mueller giving up his gravy train.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. eugeneantenucci says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Too bad the NYTimes article fails to point out WHY the FBI began investigating members of the Trump team. Is it that their readers don’t want to know or they feel the nitty gritty details are below their readership?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      May 16, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      yes

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 16, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      It’s because the NYTimes doesn’t want their readers to know the truth.

      The NYTimes is on the same team as the Dem-operatives in the FBI/DOJ who weaponized those agencies against the Trump Team…and engaged in illegal spying for purely political reasons.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • zimbalistjunior says:
      May 16, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      here is a hilarious passage from times article (one of the many hilarities associated with the article):

      Lastly, there was Mr. Papadopoulos, the young and inexperienced campaign aide whose wine-fueled conversation with the Australian ambassador set off the investigation. Before hacked Democratic emails appeared online, he had seemed to know that Russia had political dirt on Mrs. Clinton. But even if the F.B.I. had wanted to read his emails or intercept his calls, that evidence was not enough to allow it. Many months passed, former officials said, before the F.B.I. uncovered emails linking Mr. Papadopoulos to a Russian intelligence operation.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Rhi says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Yep, Levin and many others have been saying this for awhile. The question is, can/will a sitting recused AG indict anyone in this massive treason/sedition, since it is all “election related”?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Pat Childs says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Mueller thus implies he could, but cannot because of a technicality.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Bob Thoms says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I remember Obama telling us he had no constitutional authority to grant DACA; he did it anyway, many legal scholars claimed he would be shot down……look where we are now. We aren’t sure the SCOTUS will side with the constitution.

    I don’t trust what they say….I follow what they do.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. FL_GUY says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    One thing is certain, every one’s fears that Obama was creating a police state have been proven to be true. OMG, can you image where we would be now if HilLIARy had managed to steal the election? It is so awful, I can’t even think about it.

    We’ve seen Rosenstein and Mueller violate the Constitution numerous times in the past year, by-passing the checks and balances of the judicial system, conspiring with corrupt judges and basically operating a police state with secret police tactics. This has happened with HilLIARy LOSING! Someone needs to step up to the plate and end them now. Mueller should have been in prison decades ago. I want to see him put there with all his little traitor buddies such as Rosenstein, Crapper, Brennen, Comey, etc.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. CopperTop says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Question: Rudy G was connected with cyber security instead of taking on a cabinet position. Did that allow him to just sit and talk with Rogers under the guise of the NSA related cyber intel to begin to prepare Rogers’ public life comments and immediate release of classified docs directly from the WH May 4? Rudy joined legal at or near that time and has just confirmed he has been ‘read’ in since his side of the Stormy deal is true as of today.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Binkser1 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Makes me think that Mueller cannot find a thing on President Trump, so his new strategy will be to infer in whatever garbage he releases that President Trump is guilty of collusion, but that his hands are tied because he “can’t indict a sitting president.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. tgmccoy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Muller may not be able to indict PDJT-but the DOJ can indict HRC…
    Lock.Her UP. Bill and Web Huubell’s Child too…

    Like

    Reply
  17. JohnnyII says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    “This is not new to those of us who have followed closely, but it will cause massive ‘splodey heads amid the left-wing moonbats who were kept clueless by an entrenched ideological media:”

    ‘Splodey heads. Exactly the intent of lefty-loser leadership. And another reason cnn mocks our 1st Amendment. They want anger. They wand emotion. They want dark thoughts.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Paula says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    All smoke and no fire!

    Like

    Reply
  20. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    I had already made this comment under the other posting but think it is worth repeating here:
    “Maybe Mueller can’t or will not indict PDJT but that will not prevent him from slamming his body parts negatively in his “report” to Rosenberger. Convicting the President in the media and court of public opinion is still a win-win for Mueller.”

    Like

    Reply
  21. andy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    may 18th

    Like

    Reply
  22. Publius2016 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    End the Witchhunt! Congress is SICK! Even today they hold a vote on FCC in the Senate and plot Amnesty in the House! Sorry, America First!

    Like

    Reply
  23. CMDCMRET says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    …and mule face agrees. 🎼 WINNING WINNING WINNING 🎼

    Like

    Reply
  24. Red Nor Blue says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    That image of the turnaround is epic.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Patriot1783 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Stop wasting taxpayer money on this nothing burger of a “special council” investigation on a still yet to be named formal crime and wrap.it.up.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    The revealing crumb left in the David Corn/Michael Isikoff book on the Russia investigation.

    https://spectator.org/john-brennans-exceptionally-sensitive-issue/

    “Under John Brennan, the CIA operated as an opposition research outfit for the Hillary Clinton campaign. It appears from leaked news stories in the British press that Brennan’s oafish spying on Trump began around April 2016, right after Trump’s biggest primary victories. As it became urgently clear to Brennan that Trump was going to face off against Hillary, Brennan turned to “intelligence partners” in Europe for dirt on Trump. But they didn’t have any, save some pretty skimpy material on “contacts” between Trump campaign officials and Russians.

    Whatever Brennan collected was so insubstantial that Robert Mueller hasn’t even interviewed him about it. Consider that for a second: Mueller was supposedly appointed to complete the counterintelligence probe into Trumpworld, and he hasn’t felt the need to talk to the father of it. Brennan has tried to explain this astonishing discrepancy away by vaguely saying that whatever Mueller needs he could find in “CIA files.”….

    ….Many questions in all of this remain unanswered, but this much is clear: John Brennan’s transformation of the CIA into a branch office of the Hillary campaign will go down as one of the grossest abuses in the agency’s history.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s