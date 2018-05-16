Rudy Giuliani Reveals Robert Mueller Conclusion: “They Cannot Indict a Sitting President”…

There is a massive amount of breaking news today. The reasoning behind the breaking news releases is that all participants are positioning.

In advance of DOJ and FBI declassification releases to congress, which will outline how the IC went around official channels for their political efforts against Donald Trump, the corrupt internal agents within the U.S. intelligence community are rabidly leaking to the New York Times and Washington Post. The IC now admit to the use of politically motivated National Security Letters from corrupt foreign officials. More on that later.

Additionally, President Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reveals a conversation with the Robert Mueller team where the Special Counsel admit they have no legal jurisdiction to indict a sitting president. This is not new to those of us who have followed closely, but it will cause massive ‘splodey heads amid the left-wing moonbats who were kept clueless by an entrenched ideological media:

(Via CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has informed President Donald Trump’s attorneys that they have concluded that they cannot indict a sitting president, according to the President’s lawyer. “All they get to do is write a report,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

That conclusion is likely based on longstanding Justice Department guidelines. It is not about any assessment of the evidence Mueller’s team has compiled. A lack of an indictment would not necessarily mean the President is in the clear. Mueller could issue a report making referrals or recommendations to the House of Representatives. The inability to indict a sitting president has been the position of the Office of Legal Counsel in the Justice Department since the Nixon administration and reaffirmed in the Clinton administration, but it has never been tested in court. (read more)

