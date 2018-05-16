President Trump Welcomes President Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed President Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the White House for a diplomatic meeting. Among the issues discussed were regional security issues important to Uzbekistan, and engagement in economic partnerships with U.S. companies to enhance a growing trade relationship:

.

Recap video below:

22 Responses to President Trump Welcomes President Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan…

  1. trialbytruth says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Console phone.on the floor?

  2. John Bates says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    “engagement in economic partnerships with U.S. companies to enhance a growing trade relationship..” is a very polite, diplomatic way of saying that “We need to borrow some money.” That’s the reason many smaller countries come here to visit us. Flowery words made simple …

  3. Uncle Max says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    I appreciate the apparent rapport between them. Bridges build. Admiration. PDJT has done this over and over again. Maybe I’m wearing rose-colored glasses, but it feels like Reagan-times again and even better really, just because of what our country has been through the last 35 years.

    • ok4ayl says:
      May 16, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      Patriotism of ones country does that…..:)

    • JC says:
      May 16, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      Yes, Uncle Max. Our President is gracious to all. Right thing to do, builds bridges in a volatile world, and never know when an alliance with even a small country will make a critical difference. Global real estate and personal relationship can present strategic advantages when least expected.

  4. bosscook says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I love how our President just keeps on building alliances and good will while his maniac detractors just keep on spinning in the mud. I also love that the media, the Obama sycophants, and other assorted swampy saps keep on self-identifying as anti-American Socialists…makes it easier for people who are watching and learning. The more they spin their hate, the more attention they get from previously uninterested voters.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    I thoroughly enjoyed the comments from the President of Uzbekistan towards our President. That was RESPECT! Our President even secured $5 Billion worth of sales for American Corporations.

    As for the garbage with North Korea, I ABSOLUTELY love it because the plan is being executed. I firmly stand on the fact that the deal has been 100% finalized. The only thing holding it up is our President meeting with Kim Jong-un for signatures.

    I described a few days ago that our President always held Vince McMahon (Husband of Linda McMahon/Small Business Administration) in high regards in terms of how he runs the WWE (before it was the WWF). He loves the ups and downs, the plot changes etc.

    What you are seeing here is Kim playing his role to a tee. Our President had that smile that said “Enjoy the Entertainment”.

  6. ok4ayl says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Hardest working POTUS in decades, 21/7 365…….I will give the POTUS 3 hours a day to recharge his battery!….:)

  7. Zippy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Why doesn’t President Trump ever wear a wedding ring? I just noticed it in the still image from the video, looked it up, and others have asked the same question as well as asked the White House, receiving no answer.

    • permiejack says:
      May 16, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      Why is that important to you? I no longer wear my ring either because it was uncomfortable as my knuckles and fingers swelled as I got older.

      • Wink says:
        May 16, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        Yep, permiejack, me too. Summer months are the worst when my fingers really swell up! Winter is the only time I can comfortably wear mine. Been married for 39 years! Can’t figure out why Zippy is sooo concerned! What next? “Why does the President tie his shoes that way? Why does he comb his hair that way?”

  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    “What you are seeing here is Kim playing his role to a tee. Our President had that smile that said “Enjoy the Entertainment”.”

    In the end, once again, the “fake news” MSM will be made to look like the fools that they are.

