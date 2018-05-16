President Trump Welcomes President Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed President Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the White House for a diplomatic meeting. Among the issues discussed were regional security issues important to Uzbekistan, and engagement in economic partnerships with U.S. companies to enhance a growing trade relationship:
.
Recap video below:
Console phone.on the floor?
I don’t think that is “a phone” I think it is “THE PHONE”
That is THE phone … in the White House, somewhere nearby, is the military officer with “the football” which has the launch codes, and requires special checks to prove it’s the President, in order to be able to authorize the launch … I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes and have that kind of responsibility.
It is usually red in the movies, isn’t it? This is not a movie, thank God! Perhaps he wanted it handy in case his buddy Mr. Putin wanted a little “conference call” action. That would have created some “splodey heads”, for sure. Especially with this:
Senate panel backs intel report on Russian meddling, after interviewing Obama officials:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/16/senate-panel-backs-intel-report-on-russian-meddling-after-interviewing-obama-officials.html
“Senate Intelligence Committee leaders on Wednesday backed the 2017 intelligence community report that formally accused Russia of trying to interfere in the U.S. presidential election to boost then-candidate Donald Trump…”.
(Perhaps their is a new meaning for the word ” Intelligence” that we are not aware of, because we are not the enlightened ones chosen to guide our country over the wishes of those stupid, pesky voters.
I learned from SD that the Senate is much more compromised than the House regarding Obama’s deep state shenanigans, so this is more unsurprising window dressing…
Bat Phone probably is moved up to that lamp table during table talks or conferences in WH… moved the bat phone down low for visits from VIP’s.
.. the one that the NSA taps to know who he is talking to and what he is saying …
“engagement in economic partnerships with U.S. companies to enhance a growing trade relationship..” is a very polite, diplomatic way of saying that “We need to borrow some money.” That’s the reason many smaller countries come here to visit us. Flowery words made simple …
I appreciate the apparent rapport between them. Bridges build. Admiration. PDJT has done this over and over again. Maybe I’m wearing rose-colored glasses, but it feels like Reagan-times again and even better really, just because of what our country has been through the last 35 years.
Patriotism of ones country does that…..:)
Yes, Uncle Max. Our President is gracious to all. Right thing to do, builds bridges in a volatile world, and never know when an alliance with even a small country will make a critical difference. Global real estate and personal relationship can present strategic advantages when least expected.
I love how our President just keeps on building alliances and good will while his maniac detractors just keep on spinning in the mud. I also love that the media, the Obama sycophants, and other assorted swampy saps keep on self-identifying as anti-American Socialists…makes it easier for people who are watching and learning. The more they spin their hate, the more attention they get from previously uninterested voters.
I thoroughly enjoyed the comments from the President of Uzbekistan towards our President. That was RESPECT! Our President even secured $5 Billion worth of sales for American Corporations.
As for the garbage with North Korea, I ABSOLUTELY love it because the plan is being executed. I firmly stand on the fact that the deal has been 100% finalized. The only thing holding it up is our President meeting with Kim Jong-un for signatures.
I described a few days ago that our President always held Vince McMahon (Husband of Linda McMahon/Small Business Administration) in high regards in terms of how he runs the WWE (before it was the WWF). He loves the ups and downs, the plot changes etc.
What you are seeing here is Kim playing his role to a tee. Our President had that smile that said “Enjoy the Entertainment”.
Hardest working POTUS in decades, 21/7 365…….I will give the POTUS 3 hours a day to recharge his battery!….:)
Why doesn’t President Trump ever wear a wedding ring? I just noticed it in the still image from the video, looked it up, and others have asked the same question as well as asked the White House, receiving no answer.
Why is that important to you? I no longer wear my ring either because it was uncomfortable as my knuckles and fingers swelled as I got older.
Yep, permiejack, me too. Summer months are the worst when my fingers really swell up! Winter is the only time I can comfortably wear mine. Been married for 39 years! Can’t figure out why Zippy is sooo concerned! What next? “Why does the President tie his shoes that way? Why does he comb his hair that way?”
“What you are seeing here is Kim playing his role to a tee. Our President had that smile that said “Enjoy the Entertainment”.”
In the end, once again, the “fake news” MSM will be made to look like the fools that they are.
Yes, you are absolutely correct, deplorable_infidel.
They fall for it, D_I.
Every. Time.
