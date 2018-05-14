First Lady Hospitalized – Melania Trump Underwent Kidney Surgery

First Lady Melania Trump underwent a kidney surgery at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, according to a statement released by The White House.

Statement from the White House:

This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere. (Link)