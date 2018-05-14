First Lady Hospitalized – Melania Trump Underwent Kidney Surgery

First Lady Melania Trump underwent a kidney surgery at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, according to a statement released by The White House.

Statement from the White House:

This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere. (Link)

139 Responses to First Lady Hospitalized – Melania Trump Underwent Kidney Surgery

  1. Pam says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:11 pm

  2. Mary Ann says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    I pray for healing for First Lady Melania.

  3. missilemom says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Thinking of Barron tonight. Oftentimes it is harder to worry and wait on the surgery of ones we love.
    Hope Melania’s parents are nearby. Know our POTUS has her in the best medical care. Always prayers first.

  4. usayes says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Prayers for a speedy recovery, and may the love of our Lord and your family give you comfort.

  5. czarowniczy says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    If someone hasn’t already posted it:

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    8901 Rockville Pike
    Bethesda, MD 20889

  6. wheatietoo says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Our beautiful First Lady Melania must have been dealing with this health problem for some time.
    And yet…she stoically gave us no indication that was going on.

    It chokes me up, to think that she may have been in pain while she has been doing so much for us.
    cough

    What a beautiful spirit our First Lady has.
    So generously giving her time to the various duties of her position, while concealing her personal health problem.
    It makes me love her even more.

    May God watch over her during her recovery.
    I pray that she recovers quickly and without pain.

    Prayers too, for our President, who is working so hard for us while dealing with the worry for his lady love.
    Prayers as well, for Barron, during this ordeal.
    Children often worry the most, when a parent is sick.

    May our First Lady Melania get well quick and return home to her loved ones.

    • Lumina says:
      May 14, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Ditto to the above….Oh my, I go out for a couple of hours & come back to this news…praying for FLOTUS’s recovery…hopefully the media will not go into a deep dive of her health history…

    • James W Crawford says:
      May 14, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      Yes!
      Not only in pain but scared for her life. She might have delayed joining Donald in DC so she could get testing and consultations more discretely in New York. Scuttlebutt about the Trump’s sleeping in separate rooms might be because she has been in pain.

      • wheatietoo says:
        May 14, 2018 at 6:11 pm

        If FL Melania does have an additional bedroom…it is probably just for the closet space.

        A lot of wealthy wives have an additional bedroom, just for the extra space for their clothes…and to have a private dressing area.

        The White House floorplan dates back to the early 19th century.
        They had very small closets back then.

      • MfM says:
        May 14, 2018 at 6:15 pm

        Many previous first couples didn’t share bedrooms.given the lack of privacy the President has I’m not sure I would want to either.

    • Sunshine says:
      May 14, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      I have no choice, I must resort to this for now.

  7. KBR says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    We love you, Melania! Get well soon.

  8. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Looks like you are doing well…. all the best….

  9. JPatrick says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    As a husband I know how Great and Wonderful my wife is. I would be nothing with out her.
    As a husband I send my prayers and heart felt wishes to my friend Donald and to his lovely help-meet Melania. Bless and keep her Heavenly Father. Guide the Doctors involved. Bless and keep them both as you work in their lives.

    Semper Fidelis/Semper Vigilis

  10. jahealy says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    So I’m thinking the “rest of the week” hospitalization is possibly/likely a worst-case scenario. Betting FLOTUS will be back at the WH by Weds.

  11. rebel53blog says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    God Bless & Speedy Recovery to Melania Trump!

  12. jessbarnesphd says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Praying for a quick and comfortable recovery, I know being away from her son will be hard and hope she is able to return home soon.

  13. Pam says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:54 pm

  14. Lovearepublican says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    God bless and keep our beautiful FLOTUS.

  15. Snow White says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Praying for her speedy healing and recovery. Lord Jesus, bless our beautiful and kind first lady. 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼

  16. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    May the Almighty God preserve and bring back to perfect health, First Lady Melania Trump.
    May the Almighty God preserve and keep strong, President Donald J. Trump.

