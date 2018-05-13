Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Margaret Brennan…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down for an interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation today. The primary topics of discussion were the denuclearization talks between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un, the upcoming summit in Singapore and the Iran nuclear issues.

Secretary Pompeo outlines the U.S. position on DPRK negotiations from the perspective of bold and refreshing common sense. Therein, there’s an interesting part of the conversation where Margaret Brennan asks if full denuclearization is achieved will the U.S. remove sanctions… Secretary Pompeo almost said “DUH”; and reminded Ms. Brennan the purpose of the sanctions is to achieve denuclearization. WATCH:

