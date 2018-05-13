Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Margaret Brennan…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down for an interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation today. The primary topics of discussion were the denuclearization talks between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un, the upcoming summit in Singapore and the Iran nuclear issues.
Secretary Pompeo outlines the U.S. position on DPRK negotiations from the perspective of bold and refreshing common sense. Therein, there’s an interesting part of the conversation where Margaret Brennan asks if full denuclearization is achieved will the U.S. remove sanctions… Secretary Pompeo almost said “DUH”; and reminded Ms. Brennan the purpose of the sanctions is to achieve denuclearization. WATCH:
What a great job this administration is doing!! Hard for non-believers to fathom!!
You are 100% correct! Secretary Pompeo is everything you could ask for and than some. He absolutely owned this WHORE today. I loved when he said that PDJT wants to STARVE the Iranian Regime. That message was also intended for Macron, May, Merkel and any other European country.
The deal with North Korea 🇰🇵 is 100% concluded! Every time Secretary Pompeo speaks, it solidifies that fact. Now we got to hear what our President will do in return for North Korea 🇰🇵. Our men and women will Make North Korea Great Again! In return for denuclearizing and getting rid of all ballistic missiles, our companies will take North Korea 🇰🇵 out of the late 19th century into the 21st Century.
Our President sent a couple of tweets today in reference to China 🇨🇳. I have a funny feeling that part of these negotiations is the fact that China 🇨🇳 is going to pick up the cost for us transforming North Korea 🇰🇵.
The WHORES, Democrats, RINOs, CoC, Europeans, Leftists etc. are going to be absolutely besides themselves that Chairman Kim is willing to let it all go in return for our Lion 🦁 to build his country into a 21st Century Metropolis.
As for Iran 🇮🇷 and the 4 prisoners, Secretary Pompeo and VP Pence should have both told this WHORE that BHO had the opportunity to get them home when agreeing to the one sided Iran 🇮🇷 Deal. She and the rest would never ask that question again!
I adore Pompeo. What a breath of fresh air. Straight-talking and funny. Just the polar opposite of those 2-faced, patronizing, arrogant weasels under the Obama Administration.
OMG! So True! And so “transparent” (in quotes, because the Left has made a mockery of the term). The ONLY way you can negotiate is with TRUTH.
I believe our President now knows the few great fighters he can send to these Sunday ‘gonna getcha’ questioners. Sec. Pompeo is perfect, plain speaking and assertive. Regular people can understand him. Fake The Nation can change their studio decor and attack-dogs but President Trump’s team can never ease up.
He is tremendous.
The talking head seemed shocked that part of deal was not a payout from the US taxpayers. None of our money, just sanctions being lifted and free enterprise and good ol’ American know how being unleashed in NK. They are being offered opportunity not bribes.
Loved that Pompeo said specifically that what they are doing in NK is what should have been done in Iran.
All the former negotiations … er, capitulations … included bailouts that propped up the NORK dictators power and legitimacy. This time, this president pulled the rug out from under the dictators power. Sanctions that destroyed the dictators legitimacy. The short-term, misplaced, “compassion” for the North Korean people … only extended their suffering. Which is one of the reasons why liberalism is a mental disorder … because they cannot think strategically … long term … to actually SOLVE problems, not temporarily paper over them …
You can look around the rest of the world (Africa and SA specifically) to see the impacts of that same kind of short term thinking.
For those who’re getting the message, “the uploader has not made this video available in your country” try CBS News Face The Nation @
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-on-face-the-nation-may-13-2018/
Played fine for me. Are you using a VPN?
Secretary Pompeo has a calmness about him that I appreciate. One take away from this interview reporters need to brush up on their history or they will look ignorant on interviews. We need new media not seasoned opinion reporters.
“Secretary Pompeo has a calmness about him that I appreciate.”
He should – this is where he gets it from:
Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.
5 Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.
6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
I enjoyed the almost DUH moment. The producers who prompted her to ask a stupid question about whether sanctions would be removed aren’t real swift. Lucifer always overplays his hand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Duh moment…. I can just see her face on his response to “will we continue the sanctions..” if Sec. Pompeo replied “ we will not only remove sanctions for the N.Korean people, but an American invasion is already being planned….by MacDonalds Intnl., Kentucky Fried Chicken, Walmart, Coca Cola, Ford Motor Co,, Pizza Hut…..on and on.
Any new Iran agreement will be much tougher as their behavior actually got worse under the agreement. The economic freedom and thebillions in bribes paid to them by the American taxpayers increased their ability to war…and they did! Now, all nuclear must stop nuclear but also missles being launched, war in Yemen and support of terrorists, etc. must stop all war and aggression.
My paraphrasing of what I understood him to be saying. Thanks for posting!
Nice to have the adults in charge finally!
Indeed fellow Patriot! 🇺🇸😀🇺🇸
Pompeo was being wasted in Congress.
He’d make a good president one day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just watch his body language and voice tone….how quick he is to answer the questions. Obvious he graduated at the top of his class everywhere. Brilliant.
Not only they are adults they are honest adults.
Is it important to state that Iran never signed the agreement or deal, in the first place, when it was brought to congress there was no signature… so there was no reason to honor it. T
hey took our money and that help build the very thing that the Iran Deal was suppose to stop.
Never watch the MSM Dunday morning shows because the anchors are such ciphers. She had this strange blank look on her face while awaiting the next question coming into her earpiece from the production staff. Looked like Pompeo was enjoying winning.
… just like the BBC interview with Jordan Peterson. Unable to listen and respond … just a barrage of leftist scripted questions … going right past the content of his answers
“Oh bugger, we did.”
-Mike Pompeo
His easily discerned honesty and forthrightedness is clear for all to see! Thank you Mr. Secretary! This is what makes America great!
are not is 😳
This is the same twit that clearly had been crying all night and probably all morning when she was asking or pleading with Josh Earnest to supply an explanation on Nov 8 to why HRC lost the election.
Apologies in advance to the faint hearted, Margaret has halitosis; why else would Sec P look lean backward every time she spoke directly at him? 😆
“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down for an interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation today.”
___________________
So, considering the incestuous nature of criminal government and criminal media (crimedia), and the rampant nepotism in both, what relation is Margaret Brennan to the traitor John Brennan?
Daughter? Daughter-in-law? Niece? Cousin?
“what relation is Margaret Brennan to the traitor John Brennan?”
They are both “children of disobedience”, without God -because they have not trusted Christ to forgive their sins.( 1 Cor. 15:3,4)
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Eph 5:6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
Colossians 3:6 For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:
Secretary Pompeo almost said “DUH”; and reminded Ms. Brennan the purpose of the sanctions is to achieve denuclearization. LOL
Good Paisano. A straight talking, clear thinking alpha male.
“The model is fundamentally different” (SOS Pompeo)
Secretary Pompeo just sums up PDJT’s Foreign Policy, which CTH has so eloquently lays out here for us. The Council on Foreign Relations crowd is absolutely oblivious to “thinking outside the box” of their mentality since the organization’s inception, which is geared towards a NWO type arrangement for the nations -NOT strong individual nations, as ordained by God Almighty.
“cut short the diplomacy” -(Margaret Brennan) – see my comment about SOS Pompeo. The current version of what was considered “diplomacy” was not working, as SOS Pompeo so aptly brings up.
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Just because you host a Sunday morning talk show doesn’t mean you have a clue.
MSM rages, meanwhile hostages are being released, Saudi Arabia begins cultural change, North Korea becomes a real Nation State, ISIS is utterly destroyed, the IG Report is due anytime, the World is changing….. yet? MSM Rages…. you would think they were paid opposition. Uh, yeah, they are. #MAGA #TheGreatAwakening and by the way? The BIGUGLY is FUGLY!!!
Fascinating to watch the facial expressions on Secretary Pompeo’s face as he became increasingly aware that he was being interviewed by a person with no knowledge of what the heck she was talking about and paying no attention to his answers. He is the best! No wonder POTUS wanted him in this position. I agree with the Treeper who said he would be a good President some day soon.
