Huma Abedin Laptop Emails and The Non-Investigated Issues Therein…

The Department of Justice Inspector General will soon release a report on the government’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information. It’s taken a long time; and with good reason. The scale of the misconduct and criminal activity is staggering.
The video below is the final installment of six segments. This report covers the Clinton and Abedin email that were discovered after the investigation was closed in July 2016. {Go Deep} The emails along with the fact that they were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop was kept secret and not investigated for four weeks (Sept 28th, through Oct 27th) by top officials at the FBI. Who stalled the investigation and why? And what was in those emails. That’s the focus of this segment.
.
When the IG report reviewing how the Clinton email investigation was handled comes out, there will likely be a review of Peter Kadzik, the former Main Justice Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs. In congressional testimony Sept. 12th, 2016, Kadzik told Congress he was in charge of the Clinton e-mail probe for the Justice Department.
Bulletpoint #3
• Allegations that the Department’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign and/or should have been recused from participating in certain matters.
That is a specific IG reference to Peter Kadzik, and THIS STORY.
Better stay in NZ, Hill.
WE don’t want her here. Our stupid Government is still donating to the corrupt foundation with another $5.5m on its way to the Clinton coffers soon. Grrrrr.
What are the names of the people who make up “stupid Government” and are in charge of sending money to the Clintons? I don’t see how this can be true given the fact that the clinton foundation is a known money laundering operation?
Yes and our Justine Trudope also gave millions to Clinton Foundation. WTH is wrong with everyone?
And so did Australia and Norway! Truedope’s family trust is bursting at the seams too.
I can NOT stand that creep and I am not alone. Ms Selfie and the nice hair have faded into LaLa Land and God willing will fade away forever in 2019. People here are making so much fun of him/her and totally ignoring it! Did I say how much I loathe Justine.
Why would any government, anywhere, give a penny to the Clintons now?
Because it’s the taxpayer’s money, and because the leaders that give it receive lots of drug, arms, human trafficking money into their secret accounts – for their ‘investment’.
Why give money to the Clintons? They are travelling the world, along with the obamas and Kerry telling foreign leaders that the present Trump administration is going to be replaced (impeached), resigned, or voted out. They ( the resistance ) grant these governments and sponsors a payback for supporting them during this brief period out of power. They are pretenders to the throne. A government in ‘exile’ waiting to free the people of America. They believe they are the true leaders of the people that were cheated in a rigged election by the Russians and Deplorable idiots. These Clintons and followers are simply doing their part in a coup/counter-revolution against our President. They should be arrested tomorrow. End of rant.
They’re just boxing their bets.
Could be hush money now.
While it would not surprise me given the widespread corruption, please give a reliable source for this charge.
Lock her up
Soon? Define ‘soon’.
Would it not be interesting if there is enough materials in the IG report to recommend shutting down, for cleaning, a major portion of the DoJ’s NY District Offices??
Fumigate all of the federal buildings.
Better wear a hazmat suit when opening those e-mails.
And a barf-bag.
You mean “harf-bag”?
There is a reason beyond closing this POS Mueller down for Rudy Giuliani to be brought back into the fold. Rudy Giuliani to this day is still loved by the NYPD. Rudy Giuliani knows everything that was on that laptop. He probably has the 650,000 pieces of paper. When he met with Mueller a month ago, he probably brought with him some of those interesting items no one was ever suppose to see!
Mueller is a DEAD 💀 MAN WALKING! You will not here much of anything from him going forward. He will also be wrapping up his BS over the next month or so.
Folks we are going to see prosecutions on so many different items it is going to spin our heads around. We are talking about money laundering, pedophilia, sedition etc. I truly believe each and everyone of them involved will be spending the majority of their lives in prison. HRC knew damn well after the non debate with Matt Lauer that if he won, “We Are ALL Going To Hang”!
I honestly believe some may very well get the Death 💀 Penalty! I know we want this wrapped up immediately but we need to be patient! I want the Democrat Party put out of extinction. I hope the MOAB is dropped during the middle of September. Especially the piece that referenced the dirty Democrats that were involved.
Our President made a comment at one of his recent rally’s that NOW sticks out Bigly about Jon Tester. He said that if I share what I know about Tester, he would be done! I think that fat slob was on that island playing with little kids. I think our LION 🦁 knows everything that pertains to that laptop.
AG Sessions is completely on it! I have no doubt! What we are talking about is going to blow people’s minds away. It will ALL come out!
Folks our LION 🦁 told every single one of these POS that he knows everything! He used Tester to drop a NUCLEAR BOMB that evening!
That gun on the nightstand has the biggest smile in the world! Many of these POS will not want to be seen when the real dirty stuff comes out. That gun knows that it will exact revenge for each and every kid that was sexually abused! These SOBs need to get to HELL as quickly as possible in my book! They need to burn 24 hours a day for the rest of eternity!
Dear God, I hope and am praying that you are correct and all of this comes to pass Fleporeblog.
🙏🇺🇸🙏
What was on that laptop can be found here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/28/fbi-never-investigated-abedin-clinton-laptop-emails-in-october-2016/
From the article linked above:
Prince claimed he had insider knowledge of the investigation that could help explain why FBI Director James Comey had to announce he was reopening the investigation into Clinton’s email server last week.
“Because of Weinergate and the sexting scandal, the NYPD started investigating it. Through a subpoena, through a warrant, they searched his laptop, and sure enough, found those 650,000 emails. They found way more stuff than just more information pertaining to the inappropriate sexting the guy was doing,” Prince claimed.
“They found State Department emails. They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times,” he said.
“The amount of garbage that they found in these emails, of criminal activity by Hillary, by her immediate circle, and even by other Democratic members of Congress was so disgusting they gave it to the FBI, and they said, ‘We’re going to go public with this if you don’t reopen the investigation and you don’t do the right thing with timely indictments,’” Prince explained.
“I believe – I know, and this is from a very well-placed source of mine at 1PP, One Police Plaza in New York – the NYPD wanted to do a press conference announcing the warrants and the additional arrests they were making in this investigation, and they’ve gotten huge pushback, to the point of coercion, from the Justice Department, with the Justice Department threatening to charge someone that had been unrelated in the accidental heart attack death of Eric Garner almost two years ago. That’s the level of pushback the Obama Justice Department is doing against actually seeking justice in the email and other related criminal matters,” Prince said.
Flep
I Hope and Pray that everything you said happens. The Deep State is so evil and corrupt The injustice , pain and suffering many have suffered is heart retching. They say actions have consequences. I want every one of them locked up and throw away the key. From your mouth to Gods ears I pray
Tea
Thread with both posts:
Black lives mattered to Rudy. His policies saved black lives = Stop and Frisk. Most blacks want that Stop and Frisk returned and it should be. Big Bird won’t have any it of though.
“Prince claimed ”
Everyone seems to be concerned with the salacious material in that ~20 minute Breitbart radio segment. The last few minutes shed some little known light on the Syrian situation. Mr. Prince mentions the Treaty_of_Lausanne. Apparently if the borders in the Levant (Syria/Iraq region) change, than Turkey gets to reclaim some of it’s old territory back from the old Ottoman empire. This is what I posted here at the time (15 April 2018):
——————–
Syria is a mess.
I have come to the conclusion by just putting three links together today that the quagmire in Syria is so complicated and convoluted that it would take a hell of a doctoral thesis to describe it adequately.
From this article, the gerrymandered map of who controls what:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/04/david-stockman/the-deep-state-closes-in-on-the-donald-part-1/
So we have multiple warring factions, each with their own objective. Sometimes their objective aligns with that of another faction, sometimes it does not.
This seeming unrelated article (the Anthony Weiner laptop in NYC) has a 19 minute audio clip of Eric Prince. Starting at about 16 minutes in, he mentions the “Treaty of Lausanne”. It seems if these borders change, than Turkey gets to reclaim some of the lands lost after the Ottoman Empire collapsed.
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2016/11/04/erik-prince-nypd-ready-make-arrests-weiner-case/
“The NYPD wanted to do a press conference announcing the warrants and the additional arrests they were making” in the Anthony Weiner investigation, but received “huge pushback” from the Justice Department.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Lausanne
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/04/no_author/rep-duncan-speech-about-syria/
Almost everything we have done in the Middle East over the last many years has been wrong.
There has been fighting going on there for several thousand years.
Throughout history, other wars have been started over incidents or information that turned out to be false or greatly exaggerated.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/15/sunday-talks-nikki-haley-vs-margaret-brennan/comment-page-1/#comment-5252267
In conclusion, a huge piece of this conflict is that treaty from the 1920’s. Eric Prince mentions at the end of his interview (2016) that the Turkish President was trotting out maps of how much territory Turkey would regain Assad were to be deposed and Syria’s borders changed.
There is more at stake than just a pipeline and the fate of the Kurds and other Christian minorities going on over there.
Love your post, Flep! I pray with every fiber of my being that you are right on the mark.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let it be just so!
Is Obama included in this?
He is the only one that will not be involved in the initial indictments. His day will happen a few years down the road once testimony occurs and a case can be built and our country is in a better place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree about Obama’s but perhaps by then he may find he would like to live abroad in some tropical paradise.
No, according to the fictional account in the book “The Pergamos Prophecy”, Buraq Insane Obama will go to Turkey and eventually claim to be “The Mahdi” but will ultimately be revealed as the biblical “Son of Perdition” (i.e. the Antichrist).
To steal a line from “The West Wing”, he is not the antichrist. He’s the guy who runs into the 7-Eleven to buy the antichrist a pack of cigarettes.
Perhaps his original birth certificate will be found and his presidency annulled .
i do not think it would necessarily annul his election… I think was it Chester Arthur? was probably Canadian born but we haven’t overturned his deeds. I wonder whether in a way electors are not the same as jurors, who decide things and their decision is IT even when they are later shown to have made a mistake. We can jail everyone for lying, including him for that matter, but nevertheless he was president, made so by the electorate, who cannot be overruled. Just as OJ is acquitted, period.
The final act of President Trump after all of Obama’s legacy is erased.
Is the laptop and files intact? are they safe? do we ever get to see everything? is anybody ever going to be prosecuted?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The proper authorities have it! They are separate but in many ways the same. I think everything is going to happen according to the timeline set out by our President and AG.
Hopefully the Awan Congressional espionage case is revealed soon because then we will have very many Congressional dems quitting in disgrace. That will be important to happen before Midterm elections.
Of course, many must go to prison. That includes Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
And let the rinos be smoked out and hung with the other traitors.
The President mentioned it in a tweet several weeks ago, asking about it, so he hasn’t forgotten the Awan family IT scandal among the Dem Congress Congress. But most of the public never heard of it. It might be a cover up, I hope it is being used as secret evidence in questioning Congresspersons about criminal behavior, especially DWS.
It was stated that the NYPD backed it up immediately.
And, as soon as Obama moves to another country, you’ll know they are coming for him.
Is anyone aware of any push-back to Trump’s statements about Tester?
I could find none.
That in itself is interesting.
No one is required to believe in fleporeblog’s opinion, but I do, very much so.
We shall see. The Big Picture as drawn in granular detail by Sundance indicates a memorable historical event is happening, a very good one, a cleansing such as the world has never seen, all done according to law, morality and ethics.
I do not blame doubters whatsoever, and prudence counsels caution in our expectations, but our prayers might be in the process of being answered in the affirmative.
I appreciate it! I just found out this evening that our President is going to Japan 🇯🇵 after the Summit with North Korea 🇰🇵 and there are talks of him going to South Korea 🇰🇷 after Japan 🇯🇵.
Remember our President has the G7 in Canada 🇨🇦 on June 8th and 9th.
https://www.interaction.org/sites/default/files/2018%20G7%20Calendar%20and%20Agenda%202.14.2018.pdf
PDJT will than leave from Canada 🇨🇦 and travel to Singapore 🇸🇬. His meeting with Kim Jong-un is on the 12th. He will be there for two days.
That is NOW a 10 day window for them to roundup every single one of these POS. 😉
November 11th (2 days after the elections) and the announcement nine months in advance is not proof of anything, but it may be proof of everything.
The parade sweetens my dreams.
What sweetens my dreams, Ton, is the idea of thousands of our military in DC for the parade…and the thought that they could be very helpful in facilitating the roundup of a lot of swamp creatures.
And also helpful in maintaining law and order in the aftermath.
;D
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is like everybody disbelieved me about something, and thought there was something wrong with me or that I was crazy … or SOMETHING … and the frustration of knowing the truth was a heavy burden … but then something happened to prove that I was NOT crazy, that I WAS seeing something in fact ….
Trump came along and said: you aren’t the crazy ones, folks, THEY are the crazy ones … and then proceeded to pull the curtain away.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Rudy knows everything that was on Weiner’s laptop. ”
Mr. Guiliani more or less alluded to that fact when he went on FNC shortly before the election.
Flep: When I worked In the Congo’s copper belt in the late 1970s their beer was called Simba! Simba in Swahili means lion! Thus Simba or lion beer! Also why Disney children’s movie called Simba!
So Simba the Lion really means Lion the Lion. This post was brought to you by the Department of Redundancy Department.
Fle- You’ve outdone yourself once again. Your every post builds upon itself and reaches back to draw more out and further strengthen your position.
Thanks once more!
Rick
This is exactly right
There were posts here, and a link to a page that had been removed. When I returned from the missing link, to read other posts, there were none. Sundance editing, or Word Press censoring?
Instantly the previous posts returned!
You just need a memory upgrade, brh82.
Oh, and you might want to have a look at your computer, too.
😜
I saw it too.My post ended up 10 or 15 lower in a blink of the eye.
It is still amazing how NO intent can be claimed by anybody in the FBI or DoJ. Let alone where was the INTEL Communities who had to have monitored all the data communications to Clinton Servers, Phones, Laptops as well as these Laptops.
Clinton sets up unsecured servers and other devices in system to avoid monitoring.
Knowingly violated regulations regarding handling, creation and transmission of classified information.
Clinton and her staff were all required to take US Government Training regarding classified material handling, even signing certificates of understanding.
There were Clinton Team emails directing removal of markings before transmitting.
There were even classified links on those computers.
There are even more items to cite that establish the phony “intent” criteria.
The problem Comey et al will alas have selling that story is the sheer number of people who have had US Government security clearances who know the regulations as well as the mandatory training required to keep a clearance and certificates we all had to sign acknowledging the training.
> “…who know the regulations as well as the mandatory training required to keep a clearance and certificates we all had to sign acknowledging the training. …”
You should have included “Annual” as in:
“… the annual mandatory training required to keep a clearance and certificates …”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The 20% who are rabid left wing also know this perfectly well, but are happy to lie about it – especially to themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thedocoo……I seem to recall that even though Clinton and staff were required to take training…they did not. You know…rules are for the little people. Could be mistaken but I seem to recall that came out in testimony.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tegan, I recall they had the training, as it was required, but couldn’t find the form that Hillary would have signed acknowledging such. The amount of effort they put out to cover for Hillary, is only surpassed by the effort they expended to insure Trump would never win the White House; then to make sure he didn’t last a year in office. Incredible hypocrites!!!!!
Comey completely understood his deceit regarding the law. He was stating that ignorance of the law IS an excuse, and he understood how ridiculous that is.
Did you hear the catch in his voice when he said it? His vocal cords were rebelling against his lie.
It is the sheer absurdity of Comey’s assertion which almost (ALMOST) makes me believe he feared for his life, or was being blackmailed.
To have to take such an abject humiliating position suggests intense coercion, but arrogant corruption is probably the best explanation.
Tonawanda- I think you nailed it with “arrogant corruption.”
Seneca, the implication of Comey’s absurd legal stance is that WE are really, really, stupid, and that makes my blood boil.
Comey’s brother Peter works for DLA Piper which handles the Clinton Global initiative financials. DLA piper also represents crowdstrike – who handled the dnc servers and refused the fbi.
James Comey plays the oh gee we tried but didn’t have enough to get Hillary trick – going back to whitewater. Rosenstein was involved with whitewater too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
“[…] (d) Whoever, lawfully having possession of, access to, control over, or being entrusted with any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, or note relating to the national defense, or information relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation, willfully communicates, delivers, transmits or causes to be communicated, delivered, or transmitted or attempts to communicate, deliver, transmit or cause to be communicated, delivered or transmitted the same to any person not entitled to receive it, or willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it on demand to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it; or
[…](f) Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of his trust, or to be lost, stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, or (2) having knowledge that the same has been illegally removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of its trust, or lost, or stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, and fails to make prompt report of such loss, theft, abstraction, or destruction to his superior officer—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.
(g) If two or more persons conspire to violate any of the foregoing provisions of this section, and one or more of such persons do any act to effect the object of the conspiracy, each of the parties to such conspiracy shall be subject to the punishment provided for the offense which is the object of such conspiracy.
(h)(1) Any person convicted of a violation of this section shall forfeit to the United States, irrespective of any provision of State law, any property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds the person obtained {…}” https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCODE-2011-title18/html/USCODE-2011-title18-partI-chap37-sec793.htm
………………
All those deleted emails and destroyed equipment….
18 U.S. Code § 1519 – Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy
“Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States or any case filed under title 11, or in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”
(Added Pub. L. 107–204, title VIII, § 802(a), July 30, 2002, 116 Stat. 800.)
……………
Note that AG Sessions has ALREADY made it clear the MAXIMUM sentences are to be given for federal crimes.
G. Combs: Curious as to where you saw Sessions say maximum sentences. Sure hope he said it!
A while back, between the reveal that HCR was using a private email server and before the election vote… a FBI/DOJ report detailing some the classified content found in the wikileaks dumps, that there where several emails that had classified material content that had ‘adware’ syntax inclusions embedded.
For those that don’t know, ‘adware’ html/ javascript syntax means that they where added in transmission to the originating email document.
Anyone can easily cite numerous examples of warnings not to open unfamiliar emails, because of ‘adware/ malware, that don’t require any specific action on our part other than to read the email to initate viruses/worms that seek to compromise our computers. What of, emails we receive that we trust, if there are ‘adware’ inclusions could not nefarious activity be attached. Simply put there is no causative relationship to fact ‘malicious adware’ needs to be attached dubious emails one receives.
I subspect ‘white hat’ finger prints.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Comey can read people’s minds, or maybe Comey was bought by Hill and Bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least a year after the discovery of Hillary’s files on the laptop, Weiner had not been interviewed by the FBI about it. Comey said it wasn’t convenient for Weiner. While he was in custody. The FBI couldn’t find him? I surely hope the IG shines some light on how this could be. A man is found to be in possession of vast quantities of Hillary’s data, on a laptop Abedin had not disclosed as existing, and the investigation was closed without even asking him what happened?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mueller is more dangerous now than ever. Doesn’t mean he’s getting away with it in the end, but we haven’t heard the last of him yet…
As he feels cornered, he will tr more outrageous actions. Now he’s looking into the inauguration funding. He’s trying his best to stir up enough smoke to keep from being shown his hat.
Seriously? The inauguration funding? Maybe hoping there’s some way DJT was supposed to pay Hilliary for the unused fireworks? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Now that’s really funny… The bottom of that barrel sure is getting a good scraping!
Jimboct: I would like to see him eat his hat instead! If it was a Texas 10 gallon hat, he might not survive the experience!
It is without a doubt a CONTINUING STAIN ON OUR COUNTRY THAT CLASSIFIED INFORMATION MEANS NOTHING!
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hadn’t heard about this! Yay!
What is your source?
Another great video summary. The one thing missing from all of this analysis, in my opinion, is the extent to which Comey was communicating about the “small group” activities with Robert Mueller both before and after Comey was fired from the FBI, but BEFORE Mueller was appointed to lead the special counsel. There have been plenty of strong hints that the two men were in regular contact. Mueller’s interview with Trump, to try to get his old FBI job back — you know, the job he had already held for 11 years but suddenly, at the age of 71, wanted to return to — was in all likelihood part of a scheme by Comey and the small group to install one of their own and continue their soft coup attempt. When that effort failed, why, the very next day, Mueller was appointed special counsel. What all of this means is that Mueller cannot legally be the prosecutor in this case because he is a WITNESS. I firmly believe now that if Sundance or Kim Strassel or Byron York or Sharyl Atkinson were to dig into just this issue by itself — the communications between Comey and Mueller prior to Mueller’s appointment to special counsel — they would find the final pieces of this missing puzzle and blow this whole conspiracy wide open.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Q has said they have everything. And I believe PDJT knew all about Mueller, and made it obvious in that interview. I think he also knew he’d be appointed SC, and wanted to size him up. All the outward has got to be for the perceptions of the captured – only they don’t know it, yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey would rather be fired than take down Obama
Sessions would rather be fired than take down Obama
Roseenstien would rather be fired than take down Obama
Horowitz would rather not release report than take down Obama
All indictments eventually lead to White House
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even Jefferson Davis received a pardon.
And full rights by Jimmy Carter about a hundred years later.
LikeLike
There is nothing special about Obama. He is a one term senator from Illinois who got installed as POTUS and is controlled by some powerful global elites. They are protecting him to protect themselves. And if it comes to it, he is just as expendable as anyone else the global cabal is controlling.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“And if it comes to it, he is just as expendable as anyone else the global cabal is controlling.”
That is a key point that many overlook. I really think the Clinton’s will not fare well with their secret global elite masters because they were so sloppy with laundering their money. Several states, including California, are not too happy with “tax exempt filings” by the Foundation for starters. The Clinton’s were too cheap to run a smart money laundering operation. Instead, they relied on a corrupted DOJ to cover up their malfeasance. The gig is now up on their worldwide corruption racket.
What if the prosecution against BO is preceded by the definitive revelation that he is not a citizen of America (and I for one do not believe he is)?
Revelation of that single fact would change the dynamic for 100% of American politics right down to dog catcher.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Per SHD’s sadsack “Dreams of My Father” ghosted by Bill Ayers, a Surname DNA test would likely reveal that “Obama” is not the offspring of a drunken Kenyan goatherd but of Hawaiian Frank Marshal Davis, the heroin-addicted pedophile Comintern agent who knocked up Stanley Ann Dunham (SAD) prior to whitewashing (sic) her bastard whelp born in Mombasa, Kenya, in 1961, by fictive marriage to an ethnic exotic of fewer liabilities.
Because Davis was demonstrably a citizen, this renders our merrie melanite called BHO “native born” American in fact, if not in name. But recall: As of age six in 1967, wee Barack became a naturalized Sunni Muslump citizen of Indonesia per adoption by another alcoholic SAD sleep-around called Lolo Soetoro, later traveling to Pakistan on an Indonesian passport to set up drug suppliers to purchase entry Ayers-Dohrn’s red-diaper baby Chicago syndicate.
Introduced by Ayers to billionaire Saudi diplomat and Wahabist puppet-master Prince al Walid bin Talal (qv), Fudgepack gained entry to Columbia and Hah-vahd as a no-show Foreign Student quota-baby, thereby precluded from filing U.S. re-naturalization papers with the State Department. This means, of course, that although Gangrenous was born American, from age six he was and to this day remains an Indonesian national.
Not only is this stinkin’ crud ineligible for any U.S. public office, but in perpetrating this egregiously knowing, willful fraud –of which every Rat insider from WJC and MzBill on down was very well-aware– every single Executive Act from January 2009 to 2017, from budget allocations to official appointments to any-and-all legislative signatures is ipso facto null-and-void.
Regardless of the brutal consequences, this is indeed the fact. Any real Attorney General would long since have directed a team of Special Marshals to raid colleges’ alumni record offices, substantiate gaps in State Department re-naturalization applications, confirm that every SHD credential from Bar Exam to draft registration to Social Security number is utterly fraudulent, criminal misrepresentation on its face.
BobR says:
“…Horowitz would rather not release report than take down Obama…”
THAT is completely made up out of whole cloth with NOTHING to back it up!!
HISTORY
“The Obama administration formally announced that inspectors general will have to get permission from their agency heads to gain access to grand jury, wiretap and fair credit information — an action that severely limits the watchdogs’ oversight capabilities, independence and power to uncover fraud.” — Sundance
So IG Horowitz in his bi-annual report to congress complained about the Obama Director of the FBI stonewalling him.
Horowitz: “….This is an issue of utmost importance, as evidenced by the fact that 47 Inspectors General signed a letter in August 2014 to the Congress strongly endorsing the principle of unimpaired Inspector General access to agency records……”
So the LAW GOT CHANGED!!!!
The Inspector General issues a report to the department head AND to congress twice a year. He is under the general supervision of the head BUT the head CAN NOT INTERFERE with an investigation OR FIRE an Inspector General. ANY CRIMES get reported to AG SESSIONS!
Again read the AMENDED Inspector General Act (Second link)
“Each Inspector General shall report to and be under the general supervision of the head of the establishment involved or, to the extent such authority is delegated, the officer next in rank below such head, but shall not report to, or be subject to supervision by, any other officer of such establishment. Neither the head of the establishment nor the officer next in rank below such head shall prevent or prohibit the Inspector General from initiating, carrying out, or completing any audit or investigation, or from issuing any subpoena during the course of any audit or investigation.
(b) An Inspector General may be removed from office by the President….”
And he must report Federal Crimes to the Attorney General who is now Jeff Sessions and NOT Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch.
“(d) In carrying out the duties and responsibilities established under this Act, each Inspector General shall report expeditiously to the Attorney General whenever the Inspector General has reasonable grounds to believe there has been a violation of Federal criminal law.”
IG Horowitz and Forty Six OTHER Inspectors General, are a bunch of very pissed off people who NOW, as of 2017 have the TEETH to do their jobs correctly!
As a QC type. I can well understand their frustration with NOT having the tools or authority to do the job.
“IG Horowitz and Forty Six OTHER Inspectors General, are a bunch of very pissed off people who NOW, as of 2017 have the TEETH to do their jobs correctly!”
I took a quick look for, but could not find. my reference to the specific pages in the Omnibus bill that spelled that out. I think the page numbers were in the 500’s.
Sadly, I think there are two fatal issues which may prevent any actual prosecution.
1. The Chain of Evidence for the Clinton e-mail server was broken.
2. The actual laptop of Weiner’s was “stolen” from FBI custody. The only remaining evidence from it is in the possession of the NYPD from their (properly warranted) search of it.
Any lawyers care to check me on this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
It is a copy which now cannot be verified.
Don’t worry about that.
There are a plethora of other crimes including treason with which the Clinton’s can be charged and evidence galore, not to mention the Clinton Foundation, pay to play, Uranium One, etc., ad infinitum.
It is a target rich environment, IF there is prosecutor with the cojones to take them on.
Phil, I hadn’t refreshed my browser when I posted below. Sorry to unwittingly parrot you–glad we’re on the same page.
It’s okay. 2 Parrot harmony! 🙂
The fact of emails originating from Hillary’s server that were classified is not disputed. Hillary herself turned them over.
Some of those emails were compartmented TS/SCI Gamma. And special access.
Each one a felony to have been on that unapproved insecure server.
She still presents a target rich environment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lawyer once told me that chain of custody is not an inflexible concept. He said that the evidence is admissible if there are reasonable assurances of its authenticity/reliability. So sometimes the evidence itself as well as the incomplete circumstances of the chain are enough to overcome the obstacle.
Also, as I noted above the wilful DESTRUCTION of the blackberries and computers and bleach bitting is in its self a crime especially since the evidence was subpoenaed BEFORE the destruction of evidence.
All the destruction does is rope a bunch more people in on conspiracy charges. 😁
But G, Comey testified that he could not rule out an innocent explanation for all that!
Comey could not rule out the possibility that it was raining, if Horowitz were standing two inches from him relieving himself on Comey’s tasseled loafers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, the MSM report of a secret service agent’s car was broken into and a laptop was stolen.
WWG1WGA…
The connection that this was the Weiner laptop, is likely a MSM media attempt to make ‘hay’ out of nothing. Any, transfer of evidence, such as the Weiner laptop, would entail the use of the US Marshall Service, with tons of chain of custody sign offs, not a secret service agents with highly valuable evidence that leaves it parked over night in a car.
By, allowing the belief that the Weiner laptop was stolen in the custody of the secret service, allows a continuation of the conspiracy through a ‘crowd sourced’ preceptions in the general public to create a false narrative that must be true.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I am a realist. We have seen very few death penalties in this country. The political class , despite their crimes which are many, seldom get s more than a slap on the hand. I doubt we will see many harsh or long sentences. I hear people talk about gallows, firing squads, death penalties and time at Gitmo. Unrealistic. I hate seeing people get hopes up for these things. I will be happy if I see a handful of prison sentences (1 year and a day or longer).
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’d say with both the VP and AG telling Mueller he best wrap it up, Mueller best wrap it up. Then again he may just double down.
H&HC I agree with you. Mueller does what he wants and doesn’t seem to be sweating the Trump Administration. Also, Barack Obama, nor Hillary will never go to jail, much less prison. Some of the foot soldiers (Page, Orh) will take the fall if anyone goes to jail.
H&HC, 2nd-16th- and I respectfully disagree with you about Flep.
Mueller has most recently indicted a ham sammich, had a supposed Rooskie Troll Farmer defendant enter a not guilty plea that was supposedly a “slam dunk”, and has a really big headache in Judge Ellis’ court if I’m not mistaken.
Dead Man Walking Mueller seems awfully accurate to me.
The interesting thread sundance mentioned a few weeks ago — that Lynch threatened the NYPD with personnel retribution if the Weiner laptop was fully investigated — is what has me buying popcorn futures. IIRC, it was the officers involved in the death of Eric Garner the loosies guy that were threatened. Drop the investigation and we won’t persecute (not sic) the officers involved.
Corrupt Eric Holder brought in his wife’s college BFF as the next AG for a host of reasons, and STICKING TO THE SUCCESSION PLAN was one of them.
It’s ALL one little club.
Are Huma and HRC at risk for legal jeapordy since intent is not an issue, in regard to improper investigation?
Or, will they face charges finally?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t concieve its possible that Hillary would, for instance.
Good thing, suicide is to easy for them.
Also, not in favor of death penalty for these scumbags, rather see them stew in their own juices, for rest if their life.
Death is too good for them.
My thoughts/feelings,…
The death penalty means no pardons later.
It also sends the VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE that NO ONE is above the law.
At this point we have laws (and Lawfare) for the serfs and a Get out of Jail Free card for the Elite. That is a major major danger for our country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They must be held up as a lesson to others intent on such evil, a deterrent.
We and the rest of the country need to get on with our lives and let the healing begin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Death penalty is necessary as they could be pardoned by some future president.
Ideally, so many charges are made against so many people that the MSM won’t be able to narrow their focus on one or two cases and spin them into irrelevance.
In this situation , quantity is important. If dozens (hopefully hundreds) are implicated with the highest crimes then the public will get the sense of the true extent of the conspiracy.
Even the low information sleepers will have the awakening that a massive, unprecedented crisis exists.
The MSM have perfected the technique of personal destruction. But they will be like headless chickens running around for an all encompassing narrative. In the meantime, if each individual charged is meticulously shown to be linked to the others, no defensive narrative will save them.
Sessions can redeem his reputation and go down in history as one of the saviours of the country if he plays this right. Too much at stake to have things dissipate by technical errors or cowardice. The swamp will rise up and roar at first, bit a thorough prosecution will drain much of their venom
I am hoping a lot of the MSM is too worried about their OWN jail sentences to do much spinning. 😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
What if Gen Flynn taped his interview with FBI peeps and can prove he wasn’t lying? Is that a rational thought or do I have a tin foil hat on?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
It seems Trump was onto them early on(maybe before he was even elected?). Precautionary recordings by white hats seems very possible. Was Trump foreshadowing way back then by alluding to tapes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’ve thought about both of these conversations possibly being recorded.
It seems Trump was onto them early on(maybe before he was even elected?). Precautionary recordings by white hats seems very possible. Was Trump foreshadowing way back then by alluding to tapes?
Karl: Let us hope so! That would be so awesome! Turn the tables!
If some people angry with me for posting it, you don’t have to watch, just skip it. But other people do want to watch it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
But people who are not following Q are (IMO) missing out big time, if only for the possibility that President Trump is communicating with his Deplorables directly.
To my mind, it is totally something Trump would do, and enjoy immensely.
As far as I am concerned, I really do not care if Q is just an intelligent LARP. He has people engaged and digging and that is a really big plus in my book.
Absolutely. Even if Q is a total fiction, it is 100% total MAGA fiction with a consistent hopeful tone, and that appeals to me!
Elena…I very much appreciate the link..just finished listening…makes the Q posts more clear to me.
Thats is why I stubborny continue posting it.
Because I feel the same as you all.
This is a great article:
http://thefederalist.com/2018/05/03/manafort-lawyers-claim-leaky-mueller-probe-has-provided-no-evidence-of-contacts-with-russian-officials/
“The Associated Press also reported on March 23, 2017, an “Exclusive: US Probe of Ex-Trump Aide Extends to Cyprus,” which quoted “a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly” related to a “request from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.” An April 12, 2017, Associated Press report was based on access to the records from that Treasury Department request.”
(Whomever the leaker is on this was either Page or Strzck that has a contact at the Treasury Dept. Could this be the same person at the Treasury that gave the Pimp Lawyer for Stormy Daniels the financial info on Michael Cohen? Is there a connection with the Mueller team?)
“Someone with knowledge of the special counsel’s scope told the Associated Press that the inquiry into the Trump campaign and the Russian government was taking over a criminal probe of Manafort, according to the June 3, 2017, story, “Special Counsel’s Trump Investigation Includes Manafort Case.” The person who described the “expansiveness of Mueller’s investigation” to the AP was the first to leak, the story said, “because revealing details could complicate its progress.”
Lisa Page told Peter Strzck not to text her anymore on June 25, 2017 and then left the Special Counsel before their text messages were in the hands of Horowitz. So did Ms. Page know anyone associated with the Horowitz team that gave her a heads up? The article says Horowitz had not yet received the texts when she left……
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/05/important-catherine-herridge-confirms-lisa-page-statements-contradicted-andrew-mccabe-ultimately-leading-to-his-firing/
From the SD post: > “… Peter Kadzik, the former Main Justice Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs…”
Does the DoJ have Assistant A.G. for:
Internal Office Affairs?
External Corruption Affairs?
Planting Assets in (R) Election Staff?
Ongoing Oppo Research on the (R) Party?
et cetera
If not, they should, so they could at least be honest how they are squandering their resources.
OMG… the ‘intent’ argument besides being total BS, is going to go down in history as one of the most cynical lies ever told.
Specifically, when the parties involved are revealed to be discussing the need for active means for the ‘whys and therefores’ to circumvent discovery.
And, the Section 18 violations governing classified material will be the least of their worries. Not when the so called lack of ‘intent’ is revealed to be ‘gross mishandling’ but a vile mask to hide the real criminal activites at a minimum to treasonous intentions at the extreme end of the conclusions to be drawn from what, “HRC and Huma where discussing.”
The truth, about to revealed, will flabbergast everyone, and won’t be surprised if the emails reveal a effort to again a concenus of support amoung Congressional members through a secret vote. AKA, enter into the picture the DWS/Awan IT scandle.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If Sundance were not covering the FBI/DOJ corruption, it is not implausible that he would be covering the Awan case in fascinating forensic detail.
Amazing – – too much corruption!
Here are a couple of legal terms that I’ve not heard discussed that seems to me would be great tools for prosecution of multitudes of corrupt Swamp Critters
18 U.S. Code § 4 – Misprision of felony
-Whoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals and does not as soon as possible make known the same to some judge or other person in civil or military authority under the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 684; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(G), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.) Link: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/4
18 U.S. Code § 2382 – Misprision of treason
-Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.) Link: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2382
_______________________________________________________________________
Seems to me these two statutes can be used to get rid of a LOT of bureaucrats an political appointees circumventing their civil service protections. Am I wrong?
You are 100% on point, Felipe, mi amigo, and if I remember correctly from law school, bumbling rookie prosecutors have a slam dunk prosecution based solely on what is knowledge in the public domain already.
That case would only get stronger with normal discovery.
These are the easiest counts of an indictment to get a guilty verdict on, or so it would appear.
Which probably means no one will be charged with these.
Those charges plus conspiracy are probably what has Peter, Lisa and a lot of lower level FBI and DOJ types singing like canaries.
“Which probably means no one will be charged with these.”
Yep. Pick the hard ones where there’s greater chance of the slime balls getting off.
If the Wiener-Abedin laptop files are so damning, and if Wiener and Abedin are responsible for their dissemination to the NYPD, and if there are so many powerful persons who are greatly endangered by all of this, how are Weiner and Abedin still alive?
Weiner had some form of “insurance policy” that his attorney hand delivered to…? Sorry I forgot which DA..
Outstanding work!
Obama & Jarrett
Hillary & Abedin
Abedin & Weiner
Relationships based on opportunity, self interest, subversion & sexual perversion
It’s all so weird & creepy
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Ignorance of the law is no excuse.”
Who hasn’t encountered that little truism somewhere along the line?
Comey claims “absence of intent” was sufficient reason for the FBI to not investigate SoS Shrillary’s criminal server pecadilloes, and later, to not bother investigating Abedin’s laptop and its classified e-mail trove. If I believe Judicial Watch and Joe DiGenova (and I do), intent has ZIP to do with the federal laws everyone associated with exchanging those classified e-mails violated, So Comey is either lying through his teeth about “the significance of intent” (likely), or/and, showing that the (former, thank heaven and PDJT) top lawman in the land was/is criminally ignorant of federal legal codes (also likely, in my cynical opinion). The guy’s a piece of work.
I mention the aphorism above only because I’ve not seen anyone else yet mention it, and as obvious as it is, sometimes things DON’T go without saying. Example: Comey is far from being the only “treasonous piece of work” stinking up the land (humorless laugh).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey even said that Huma and Carlos could not be prosecuted because they did not have a “sense” that what they were doing was illegal!
Groovey, baby!
Don’t get your hopes up, people. Just wait and see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always wise advice, but it hard not to count the chickens when we see the eggs.
^^^Like!!!^^^ And there are so many eggs – scrambled, hard-boiled, fried, over easy…
Lol … oh yes.
Weep for Huma because she’s only huma-n — huma-nesque anyways…
‘People don’t feel sorry for us’: Huma Abedin opens up about special bond with Georgina Chapman over public humiliations and a lack of sympathy from people who think they are ‘rich, thin and beautiful’
Huma Abedin is opening up about her relationship with Georgina Chapman in the June issue of Vogue
The aide to Hillary Clinton said the two bonded in a number of ways, including how they were both very publicly humiliated by their husbands
‘People don’t feel sorry for us; you don’t get empathy. People think you’re beautiful, you’re thin, you’re rich, you’re photographed,’ said Abedin
Abedin also praised Chapman as an incredible mother while revealing their sons brought them together as well, with their frequent play dates
‘There’s nothing entitled about her. You believe she is someone who works really hard at being a good and present mom, and doing her job well’ said Abedin
Abedin grew close to Chapman because she and estranged husband Harvey Weinstein were major Clinton donors
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5714407/Huma-Abedin-opens-bond-Georgina-Chapman-public-humiliation-lack-sympathy.html#ixzz5FRBWnE00
Nothing but,”Soggy Pretzels”-
Does anyone here need to borrow my hankie? No?
Didn’t think so!
I think it is time for Judge Jeanine to get Rudy on air specifically about these emails and ask the following:
1) Are you aware of the 650k emails found by the NYPD on Weiner’s laptop?
2) Have you read any of these 650k emails or have any of the NYPD officers shared any details with you of these found emails?
3) If yes, Do you concur with Erik Prince’s description and summation of these email findings?
4) Do you believe that “white hat” government officials have the original or copies of these 650k emails?
5) Why has the NYPD gone silent about what they read on these emails?
6) Do you know if the prior DOJ administration leadership put pressure on the NYPD to bury this?
7) Do the American people have a right to see/view these emails?
8) If indictments are not forth coming from the DOJ regarding these emails, will you ask the President to unclassify and release these emails to the American people so the truth can be told?
LikeLike
The Clinton emails are not gone or erased. The NSA (and many other entities) use hardware to vacuum up EC on all the trunk lines and broadcast channels. EVERYTHING is archived. Protocols (in theory) limit the search function based upon laws and authorization procedures, but the underlining bit streams are always stored somewhere. If the contents of the Weiner laptop are ever made public, public hangings could well make a comeback.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have wondered often since reading about these emails…what could be in them that is so heinous that even our own like-minded people think they should be kept secret?
What is more heinous than running guns to terrorists in Benghazi?
What is more heinous than Bill Clinton’s multiple trips to Epsteins island?
What is more heinous that Hillary selling uranium to Russia?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Planned Parenthood was JUST VOTED MORE MONEY by our REPUBLICAN House and Senate.
…gruesome descriptions of abortions NOT for those with weak stomachs!
LifeNews: New Documents Prove Planned Parenthood Illegally Profited From Selling Aborted Baby Parts
The Federalist: Planned Parenthood Exec Busted Again Trying To Sell Baby Body Parts
Pedophilia
Nothing has been done. Years have gone by.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ongoing investigation and ongoing IG report will ongoing for years more.
Remember how much of the evidence was destroyed by the DOJ per agreement to get the data?
I believe these agreements were knowingly made to cover up other crimes. If the other crimes were made public, then the intent behind the email crime would be obvious. And a lot of people would be going down. Important people who gave lots of money, and those who facilitated their wishes.
You see a little hint of this in the text where Strzok says he will avoid asking embarrassing questions.
So, I believe that the Huma/Weiner laptop emails have also been destroyed.
Don’t let them go public.
Clear her name.
Destroy the evidence.
Those three things are why Comey reopened the investigation. He could not do it if the investigation stayed closed. And NY was not going to destroy evidence.
Hillary’s Secret Server was ALL about circumventing FOIA. There is your INTENT right there but Comey could not ‘go there’ without revealing all the OTHER illegal things Hillary was doing.
