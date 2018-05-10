President Trump Announces Date and Location For Summit With Chairman Kim Jong-un – Singapore, June 12th…

Earlier today President Trump announced via Twitter the date and location for the upcoming denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.
As announced, the summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un will take place in Singapore on June 12th, 2018.
In the days leading up to the Singapore summit, there is a G7 meeting in Quebec, Canada, on June 8th and 9th. The timing affords France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Japan and Canada an opportunity to share their perspectives, and simultaneously provides an opportunity for President Trump to solidify international support in advance of the summit. Importantly the G7 allows time with Shinzo Abe of Japan.
South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in is scheduled to visit the White House May 22nd, to brief President Trump on his prior meeting with Chairman Kim and discuss regional strategy and key issues for the Korean peninsular.
The spelling of the previous president’s surname is officially changed to 0bama. (look close)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lemmy…i’m Totally baffled by your post…please elaborate about Obama’s name.
LikeLike
“zero” 0 bama
LikeLike
” “zero” 0 bama”
________________
A lot of people just call him ‘Zero’.
When they’re feeling magnanimous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kind of like Øbama (null) or Øbozo, because he’s a worthless clown, and an embarassment to the USA, everything it stands and ever stood for, and an affront to all of those who worked, fought, and died to make the USA the Land of the Free.
LikeLike
I see what you did there Lemmy 😁😁😁😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our beloved President has proven that he is unstoppable and will let nothing get in his way when it comes to protecting the interests of the American people. I don’t think there has ever been a President in our history who has overcome so many seemingly insurmountable obstacles on a daily basis, thrown at him by some of the most powerful people in the world.
Not only does he win every battle- he looks like he’s having the time of his life! I do believe it was Divine Intervention that sent this man to us.
#MAGA2020 and 4EVER!
LikeLiked by 16 people
This a good thing….there has been a small rift between and Singapore and the USA for may years, and this will go a long way to strengthening that relationship The present Prime minster was mentioning a few weeks ago that he was disappointed that the summit was not going to be in Singapore. For whatever reason, glad to read that the summit will be held in Singapore.
LikeLike
Thorough and proper.
That’s how POTUS 45 rolls.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sounds good to me.
1Kings 5:12 And the LORD gave Solomon wisdom, as he promised him: and there was peace between Hiram and Solomon; and they two made a league together.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Another Treeper pointed out that June 12 is the Anniversary of Otto Warmbier coming home.
Coincidence? I think not!
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sundance,
In your opinion how does the Trump Doctrine play in the Middle East with their millennia old tribal, ethnic and religious conflicts, which we have been sucked into for decades, across many UniParty administrations and Congresses with such massive costs to our nation in blood and treasure? Is there an exit ramp for us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent topic! My colleagues with far more feetsies-on-the-ground experience than I would say that so far The Trump Doctrine has worked better than that lousy Truman Doctrine. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the phrase “feetsies-on-the-ground”!
LikeLike
I chuckled when people thought this meeting would happen in North Korea…like what are you people smoking?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed– Trump would never meet on their turf….
LikeLike
……….are we tired of winning yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope! If you are even thinking about getting tired, take more Winamins!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we still have the IG’s report before then!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Please God, let the traitors have it with both barrels. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen !!!!
LikeLike
USA! USA! MNKOKA!
LikeLike
One of the Greatest (if not the Greatest) president of our time!!!!!
Also I find it funny/sad/telling when going to any news outlet like yahoo and seeing them talk about anything (HRC, a storm, some wedding) BUT this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A month is an eternity…hope they sign Korean Peace Treaty too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Publius2016, and many of us would like to see the 3 Clintons, the Obamas, Soros and family, Kerry, and many others hanged as quickly as possible so the remainder of the so-called deep state is bled dry of these traitors and wake up realizing their chances of ruining our country and our President are ZERO, and that includes the many in the 2 parties in 1 who think they own us and ignore us for big donor dollars. Wake up time via karma on the way.
LikeLike
3 Americans safely back home, NoKO meet set, and POTUS Tweets that ISIS leaders captured by use of app!!!
ALREADY. TOO. MUCH. WINNING. FOR. ONE. DAY !!
POTUS saves news of today’s Iranian revolution and end of islamic republic for tomorrow ( 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t bet against it!!
https://twitter.com/hashtag/iranprotests
LikeLike
fred5678, the Iranian people are protesting and need help to be free. God help them to obtain their freedom and country back. I am praying for the same thing in Turkey. The muslim cult is a horrible thing and must again be put down like a rabid dog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted this yesterday but imo it goes a long way to explain the extraordinary success President Trump is having in “getting the job done”. He is an extraordinarily accomplished older man who has proved himself capable and competent in the :real world” whereas the overwhelming majority of our so called elected officials have never done anything except get elected!
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/was_plato_a_trumpsupporter.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
……AGREE
LikeLike
464430t, and rip us off, do not represent us but their own greedy ways and power hungry and need a comeuppance while we are draining their swamp. We must vote our employees in Congress out after 2 terms and remove those lifetime benefit the greedy sods gave themselves and even after ONLY 1 term! The 2 parties in 1 have a high percentage of not wanting Trump to upset their apple cart and make them be honest and doing the job we hired them to do. Pleased that 3 republicans won the other night, but how long before they go rogue as well. Thank God we have Trump and we are the ones awakened to actually taking back our country and those against us, our Constitution, Bill of Rights and Trump are going to have a very rude awakening and most probably in the next world. I have never like killings/murders, but when you have rabid dogs you must kill them and for this purpose we are prepared.
LikeLike
Thank God for 45 indeed!
LikeLike
“The timing affords France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Japan and Canada an opportunity to share their perspectives, ”
______________________
That’s like giving time to hear the ‘perspectives’ of John Dillenger, Ma Barker, Lucky Luciano, Bonnie Parker, Odd Job and Tinker Bell.
Truly an multinational globalist crime syndicate.
No doubt, their ‘perspective’ will be invaluable… if you’re doing a documentary on psychopaths and traitors…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! You could have included the Clintons on that list instead of Bonnie Parker and Tinker Bell. I always thought Barrie’s Tink to be a rather inventive sprite given her having to put up with the antics of Peter, all those Lost Boys and The Croc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was mostly trying to think of famous male and female gangsters of the past for each of these criminals, but I had nothing for Shinzo Abe and the Lord of the Dance:
LikeLike
It kills me, every time… to think that he actually did that, and it was captured on video…
LOL!
LikeLike
scott467, but a lot of those open border countries are now thinking about leaving the EU and being a real country again and protecting their citizens and I think Trump has made start seeing the light of what freedom is and closed borders are. One without the other will never have real freedom with open borders, but a lot of crimes, and leeches on their welfare just as are having here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t very well have it in Malaysia, I guess…
LikeLike
Singapore is a LOT cleaner and nicer. You can drink the water in there.
But, in June, all of those places are hot and humid. HOT and HUMID. Phew!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good points. And there’s this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Kim_Jong-nam
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having the summit in Kuala Lumpur might have made Kim Jong Un feel guilty.
LikeLike
Little rocket man could learn from the Singapore president how to transform a communist 3rd world nation into a first world nation in a few decades. No other leader of any 3rd world country was able to accomplish what he has. His book “From third world to first world-the Singapore story: 1965-2000 by Lee Kuan Yew is awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TonyE, I agree but stay out of the “muslim area” because it high in trash, stench and disgusting and I have wondered why has Singapore put up with this considering how clean the island is. Also, its language is English so I don’t know if Kim speaks English or a translator involved. Either way, Kim shapes up or…
LikeLike
This just in –
Nobel Committee approves name change – Covfefe Peace Prize
LikeLiked by 3 people
All of this is wonderful theater!
The 12th will be the day that they (our President and Kim Jong-un) announce that the meeting produced the following (which was agreed upon since Secretary Pompeo’s visit on Easter Sunday):
* North Korea agrees to the full denuclearization as well as the elimination of all ballistic missiles
* North Korea agrees that a team from the US will be permitted to be in their country to view the entire process take place (it will commence sometime in early July)
* North Korea agrees to allow inspectors into any area of their country to verify they lived up to their part of the agreement
The United States will agree to the following:
* Upon having verifiable proof that North Korea has removed all nuclear and ballistic missiles, sanctions will be immediately lifted
* At which point, North Korea will receive humanitarian aid for their citizens
* The US will begin construction on an Embassy to be located in the Capital of Pyongyang
* The US will work on locating an area where North Korea can have their Embassy in the US
Our troops in South Korea will not be a condition of the agreement. I think over a short period of time, we will pull our troops from South Korea given the fact we have a base with 50K troops in Japan.
LikeLike
Felice, I believe you are spot on…as usual! With the aforementioned troops in Japan, plus the Marines afloat in the Pacific, I think we are well positioned to respond to any contingency. In fact, my suggestion is that we relocate our troops in South Korea to…TAIWAN! Bwaaahhh! Splodey heads everywhere!
Meanwhile, what will happen to the USS Pueblo? hmmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that would cause SPLODEY heads everywhere!
LikeLike
During the campaign when Trump said he was going to give the “Palestinian”/Israeli conflict a shot, it seemed like reaching too far, even for him.
But now it looks doable because of Trump alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Via Reddit The Donald: Warning — a bad word coming up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love it!!! And yes there is much to fix!!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one of those times when that particular bad word is perfect.
LikeLike
46443ot, I agree with you, there is something to be said about older successful business people who are ethical and believe in God and themselves to be great leaders, President Trump is one of these and there is not a politican who can match him. Dear God I thank you for giving America another chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodness, what is this world coming to? He better slow down or he’ll not run in 2020 cuz there’s nothing left to fix!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Singapore is a long, long train ride for Lil’ Kim. Wonder who is going to lend him a plane for the round trip.
LikeLike
Making America great again has benefits for the entire world. We would have remained mired in the muck had the “other side” (not mentioning that name anymore, at least until an indictment is reported) won the Electoral College.
Why Trump Is Winning on Foreign Policy
By Jamie Monckton – May 10, 2018
Make America Great Again. These four words helped Donald Trump crush Crooked Hillary and take him all the way to the White House.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/why_trump_is_winning_on_foreign_policy.html
LikeLike
As a mom with kids in school, June 12 is the perfect date…it’s after most of the craziness of the school year (recitals, shows, extracurricular activities) is over, but before the end of school and before people leave for vacation. In other words, I love that I’ll have time to enjoy the day and watch the summit! I’m looking forward to it!
LikeLike