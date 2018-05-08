Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Joint Statement with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray…

NAFTA is at a critical stage. Mexico has committed themselves to a full-court press this week in an effort to retain the investment influx from multinational corporations. To retain their advantage, Mexico needs to keep the NAFTA loophole allowing Asia and EU to use Mexico and Canada as back-doors to the U.S. market.
Additionally, AM-LO, a self-described soft-Marxist (similar to Hugo Chavez) is likely to win the July 1st Mexican election. Yesterday, Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray travels down the street to the State Department for a meeting with Secretary Pompeo. From the U.S. perspective, anything from Secretary Videgaray is essentially moot at this point; the Mexican government is moving toward a more socialistic economic model.
[Transcript] SECRETARY POMPEO: Good afternoon. Today it is my pleasure and a great honor to welcome the Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray to the State Department. Welcome.
We had a great discussion and we had so because Mexico is one of the United States’ closest partners. Together we are working to build a more secure, prosperous, and democratic hemisphere. We are neighbors, allies, and friends.
The conversation, as I said, was forthright. We talked about a range of issues. In particular, we spoke of four vital areas in which we work with Mexico every day: trade; management of our shared border; security; and the shared regional and global priorities of our two countries.
First, it comes as a surprise to no one that our economic interests are deeply intertwined. Mexico is our second largest export market, third largest trading partner. The importance of modernizing NAFTA cannot be overstated, and we will continue to work towards an agreement with Mexico and with Canada.
Second, we manage a couple-thousand-mile border. Every day more than $1.7 billion in trade crosses that border back and forth, supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of that border. We seek to improve efficiency at our ports of entry to support the legitimate flow of commerce between our two countries.
Third, we work together to enhance our shared security by disrupting transnational criminal organizations. We recognize the demand of – for drugs is principally on the American side of the border, and that this problem is destroying communities and tearing families apart. That is why the President has renewed efforts to prevent and treat addiction here at home and to combat the flow of drugs coming into our country from abroad.
Our security is linked to one another’s. It will take our shared resources and commitment to disrupt criminal groups that illegally traffic drugs, weapons, and human beings. Continued cooperation under the Merida Initiative advances our mutual security objectives. We’ve made some progress through the U.S.-Mexico Strategic Dialogue to disrupt these transnational criminal organizations. We should be proud of that. This will continue to be a priority for the administration.
Fourth, and finally, we work together with Mexico on regional and global challenges. For example, we are working with our partners in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador to reduce insecurity and violence, enhance economic opportunity, and fight corruption. These shared efforts address the underlying conditions driving illegal immigration. We also cooperate with Mexico to build regional consensus on the crisis in Venezuela. Thank you for your leadership, Secretary, on this issue in particular. I echo the message of Vice President Pence from earlier today at the OAS meeting: We urge our entire hemisphere to impose strict accountability on the corrupt and brutal Maduro regime.
We are always looking for new ways to deepen our partnership with Mexico. Today, good news: the signing of the U.S.-Mexico Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement further expands our relationship and will benefit the North American and U.S. suppliers in the nuclear energy industry.
Again, Foreign Secretary, I want to thank you for coming here today to discuss the many pressing issues facing our two countries. I’m deeply appreciative of having my first press conference here at the State Department with you. Thank you, Foreign Minister.
FOREIGN SECRETARY VIDEGARAY: Thank you very much, Secretary. Although I’ll be speaking in Spanish in a moment, I just want to say that I am very, very proud and very honored to have this first conversation with you as Secretary of State, because we’ve met before, but not in your role as Secretary of State, so I am very, very, very honored. And we had, as you said, a very productive, very frank first conversation as such. Let me switch to Spanish.
(Via interpreter) Since the beginning of the administration of President Trump, the Mexican Government, the government of President Pena Nieto, has promoted and offered an institutional relationship of mutual benefit and mutual respect. We acknowledge that we share threats, that we have opportunities that we can take advantage of together; and we also need to say we also have some differences, some of which are public and well known, but we cannot allow those differences to define this relationship. We need to be able to work for the interest of two neighboring countries and two neighboring peoples who are brothers so as to overcome our differences. Mexico, Mr. Secretary Pompeo, is a large country, a proud country, proud of its history, enthused about its future, and we are a sovereign state. And as a sovereign state, we offer the United States our friendship, the will to work together on the issues that join us to do good things – good things for the people of the United States and of course for the people of Mexico.
The relationship between Mexico and the United States finds itself at a turning point of the decisions made between our governments in the next few months, even in the next few days. Well, this will determine the relationship between our two countries for the next years and even the next few decades.
We find ourselves at that crucial moment in the renegotiation and modernization of NAFTA, a renegotiation that Mexico faces in good faith with constructive spirit, convinced that North America can be the most competitive region in the world, and with the belief that we have huge, concrete opportunities for prosperity and well-paid jobs for all of our inhabitants.
We have shared challenges on the issue of security, and moments ago Secretary Pompeo was mentioning the work we’ve done throughout a new high-level group to fight transnational criminal organizations. We will continue along that path. This is what we have agreed upon on the understanding that the problem does not have to do with supply or demand; the problem is a market at the regional level that needs to be disarticulated so as to be able to fight successfully this phenomenon.
With regards to migration, we face common challenges. Mexico has stopped become – being simply an origin country; we are also becoming a country that receives migrants. We need to continue to think about priority to the fundamental dignity of migrants, whatever their migratory condition. Of course, we will continue to work on the regional issues where we share values and a vision. This is the case with regards to Central America. In particular with the countries of the so-called Northern Triangle – Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras – we will continue to promote development and security. We have agreed upon the fact that in the next few weeks we will have in the city of Washington the second conference that puts together Mexico and the United States as cohosts with the three governments of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, and other regional partners that will continue to be part of this effort.
With regards to Venezuela, we share to a very large extent the concern given the situation of systematic disruption of democracy. We will continue to call for a solution arising from Venezuelans themselves who can find a peaceful solution to re-establish democracy in their country. Of course, we will continue to work on different causes at multilateral organizations where we share values and purposes.
I’d like to take advantage of this opportunity to underscore the fact that the Government of Mexico is very pleased with the progress made to achieve the denuclearization of the North Korean Peninsula. We recognize the work of Secretary Pompeo in this regards. This is an issue that affects us all around the world.
Finally, I’d like to thank the Department of State, the Department of Energy, and the entirety of the Trump administration who was part of this for the signature of the Cooperation Agreement for the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy. This agreement, which will be presented throughout a newsletter in the next few minutes, will allow us to continue strengthening cooperation, specifically in the area of technological transfers so that Mexico can continue to develop its nuclear energy so that the next governments in Mexico can continue to develop the use of nuclear technology for medical purposes, for example, or for the generation of electricity if that is decided in the future.
Thank you, Secretary, for the signature of this agreement which I believe it is important to highlight; beyond everything we see on the media and the differences we might have, this shows we continue to work together, we continue to address specific issues that are useful for our peoples and creating a better future for our region. I wish you the greatest of success. It is an honor for me to be back at the Department of State and to be here with you at your first message to the media in this hall. Thank you, Secretary Pompeo. We are ready to continue working together.
SECRETARY POMPEO: Thank you very much. This is wonderful. Thank you so much.
Pompeo is a very wise man. He’s actually demonstrating not just in words but in actions that he is truly in President Trump’s corner.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Have you looked at Pompeo’s twitter today??? He is on FIRE!!!!! I’m really liking this selection more and more every day!
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
parody account, right? right…
still funny
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep but do like his work goals 😂
LikeLike
Could it be the return of “Scott Spicier”? Kind of miss those tweets…
LikeLike
yes, parody account, still funny!
here’s the actual twitter account for the Sect. of State
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
You do know this is a parody account?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is he spelling his name “Pampeo”?
LikeLike
Geez, never mind. Seconds after posting, I see all the appropriate answers. D’oH!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely funny, but that’s not his account. Here’s Secretary Pompeo’s twitter account: @SecPompeo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Parody account but…. ROFLMAO!
LikeLike
That’s actually Mike PAmpeo, heir to the Pampers dynasty
LikeLiked by 3 people
To clarify, you are tweeting Mike Pampeo, a parody account. Check his last name P-a-m-p-e-o
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a parody account and clearly states that it’s a parody account:
70th U.S. Secretary of @StateDept, working alongside the world’s finest diplomatic corps. Parody Account.
It’s also very funny….
“The only bad part about my job is that it was once held by Hillary Clinton”
“Hey @netanyahu,
Can we borrow your Mossad agents that took the documents from Iran, to go get back our cash?
Sincerely,
American Taxpayers”
“Hey @JohnKerry,
Since you’re on the phone with them already do me a favor and tell them the deal’s off.
Thanks!”
“I need some IT work done, if you’re of Pakistani descent please email your resume to my unsecure server mike@mikepompeo.net”
“Hey @realDonaldTrump,
Do we still have any Uranium left to sell or did Hillary sell it all out?
(Asking for a friend)”
LikeLike
WINNING!
We have already won with NAFTA. The rest is all theater being played out by our President and his Killers!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!
istening to the interview above, the reporter states at the end that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
Mexico 🇲🇽 is in far worse shape than Canada 🇨🇦. Not only is a Marxist about to take over as President, they as a country are well on their way to 30,000 murders this year. It would set a dubious record. Corporations will get the hell out of Mexico as quickly as humanly possible to come back to the US.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/04/12/streets-cancun-run-red-with-14-murders-in-36-hours.html
From the article linked above:
Mexico’s most popular holiday hotspot has become overrun with drug gangs, as violence in the tourist party town escalates to unprecedented levels.
Cancun has seen 14 murders in just 36 hours — the highest ever in the country’s recorded history, according to Noticaribe.
The latest violence on April 4 saw 14 people killed and at least five others left with gunshot wounds, in six separate instances in the party town.
https://www.onenewsnow.com/national-security/2018/04/23/mexico-77k-pre-election-murders-in-last-3-mos
From the article linked above:
As Mexico prepares to vote for a new president this summer, Mexican drug cartels are warning politicians to “drop out or be killed,” and the murder rate shot up 20 percent after 7,667 were violently killed in the first quarter this year.
Our President and his Killers have already won when it comes to NAFTA. We will not relent an inch on our demands. If they are dumb enough to go for it, NAFTA 2.0 will occur. If not, UNCERTAINTY will be the ultimate demise for NAFTA 1.0.
As for our RINOs, our President and Lighthizer have a plan that will put them in a take it or leave it scenario if NAFTA 2.0 were to occur.
From the article linked above:
It could be called President Donald Trump’s version of “take it, or leave it.”
As top-level ministers gathered in Washington toward the end of this week, the Trump administration has already been thinking about how to get a new NAFTA agreement through both chambers of Congress.
One strategy that has seemed to gain favor is to force a congressional approval on the new NAFTA by withdrawing from the existing pact even before the new one is ready. The thinking is that Congress will have to approve whatever terms are in the new deal quickly, lest the U.S. is left hanging without an agreement with two of its largest trading partners.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is said to have advocated for such an approach, according to current and former administration officials.
The strategy, which has been under consideration for months, figures that Congress may not act on the new agreement, preferring the status quo instead.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I still dont have a clear understanding of the timeline for remaining negotiations. And at each what are the expected topics? Or are canmex just spinning wheels? I would like resolution timed appropriately, considering noko and iran are hotter, but the potential significant impact to us domestically with tio chavez of mexico in july is fast approaching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gil for Mexico it is truly now or never. Once the election occurs on July 1st and the Marxist wins, you basically are going to have to start over because he will not agree to anything that his predecessor was able to negotiate. He also could very easily pull mexico out of the agreement which would be fantastic if done.
Our President and his Killers are asking for the following (from the Reuters article above):
At the heart of the NAFTA revamp is U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to retool rules for the automotive sector in order to try to bring jobs and investment back north from lower-cost Mexico.
Mexico’s main auto sector lobby has described the latest U.S. demands, which include raising the North American content to 75 percent from the current 62.5 percent over a period of four years for light vehicles, as “not acceptable.”
The U.S. proposal also would require that 40 percent of the value of light-duty passenger vehicles and 45 percent for pickup trucks be built in areas with wages of $16 per hour or higher.
That could be a challenge for Mexico, where the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research has estimated auto assembly workers on average earn under $6 an hour, and workers at auto parts plants on average earn less than $3 an hour.
We will bot budge on our demands. If they agree great if they don’t great!
In the meantime, you will see a mass exodus of corporations from Mexico and Canada accelerate. They are leaving Canada because of the amount they are taxed and the regulations put on them. They will leave Mexico because of conditions on the ground and the fact that the Marxist will need to squeeze them for their Utopian way of living under Socialism.
You will see the opposite effect take place from 1994. Corporations will be dying to come back into our country. They will be fighting each other for land and employees.
That is why AG Sessions’ KILLED Mexico and Open Border Politicians and Corporations recently with prosecuting everyone that illegally crosses the border. They separate “so called families” and will imprison them for crossing the country illegally. This will negate them from even trying because the cost is that great.
In essence, our AG has created a WALL while we wait for the real one to be built.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
As close as I am to the border, everything here is more real, in your face, and urgent. Im very antsy about nafta. No patience left. The end of nafta prior to 4th of July would make a great holiday better.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gil I can’t blame you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gil I’m so there, lived in border states AZ and CA and have seen dead, naked bodies along the road as Cartels like to leave messages. Those of us who have had the experience living close to the Cartel business epicenters get it better than those that aren’t living at the enemy lines.
Hang in there, the WALL! is the only sure cure and our President will deliver. Stay safe, prayers for you and American citizens there with you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“auto assembly workers on average earn under $6 an hour, and workers at auto parts plants on average earn less than $3 an hour.”
The poor worker skills and attitudes often resulted in quality control issues so atrocious that many companies regretted the outsourcing, because profits were not as high as anticipated. If a factory across the street opened that paid 5 or 10 cents more an hour, the workforce would abandon one factory to go to another.
LikeLike
Very helpful summary of status of negotiations and what’s at stake.
Thanks.
LikeLike
How much do you think we’d have to pay Canada to annex Chicago?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can have Detroit as well…
LikeLiked by 1 person
How much do you think we’d have to pay Canada to annex Chicago?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! I actually think they would say thanks but no thanks!
LikeLike
This is a very detailed and well written article on the 2018 Mexican presidential election. It’s worth reading to get a fairly unbiased view the candidates and how they might govern.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nathanielparishflannery/2018/03/26/mexicos-2018-election-populism-vs-prudence/#183040872d11
LikeLike
Mexico will pay for the wall one way or another
LikeLiked by 9 people
For me it’s not the money it’s the American blood being shed while we wait for the WALL! Anyone that has someone in their family addicted to drugs knows exactly what I’m talking about. It’s a slow, painful death that is the most gruesome way to die.
We need the WALL! to stop the drugs. Chicago will be our bellwether; when the Sinaloa Cartel leaves Chicago and the carnage stops….. and once again peace will reign in America.
Keep praying, there really is a War on Drugs…..dead Americans every day all across America. Pray unceasingly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, we need the wall to help stop the flow of drugs. Drugs and failure to institutionalize the criminally insane are what’s driving almost all violent crime in the U.S.
LikeLike
Iran, China, NK, NAFTA, TPP, Paris Accord, Russian Collusion,Taxes,Energy production, Regulations, shrinking the Gov, etc, etc…
Trump is a very busy guy.
LikeLiked by 20 people
And he’s kicking ass every step of the way.
He doesn’t waste a single day.
LikeLike
Great explanation of the strategy Flep. Another promise kept and a big one at that, OUT OF NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 9 people
BHO regrettably agrees!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sorry meant for tonyE above!
LikeLike
“Mexico needs to keep the NAFTA loophole allowing Asia and EU to use Mexico and Canada as back-doors to the U.S. market.”
I looks like Mexico is going to have to revamp their business model, along with the multinational corporations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We pay Mexico and these other Central American sh$tholes millions of dollars every year to keep their freaking people there..not to travel here. Pull the treaties and the cash.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Mexican elite have an enormous bill that is about to come due. For generations they have routinely lined their own pockets, used America as the safety valve to provide some measure of hope to members of the Mexican underclass who come here illegally, and filled Mexicans’ heads with Utopian revolution fairy tales while leaving them to the mercies of the drug gangs.
I have said before that if the American elite don’t like Donald Trump, they REALLY won’t like who we send next if they succeed in removing him. Well, the Mexican elite are about to find out just how pissed off and fed up the Mexican people are. They deserve what they are about to get.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am told a Venezuela styled Socialist is going to be Mexico’s next president. If that happens then when he starts enacting the socialist policies of gathering up peoples money and wealth we will see the greatest influx of people running, sprinting, driving and flying over our border with as many assets as they can carry. Many will have armed bodyguards to prevent the Cartels from robbing and killing them. We really are goign to regret not having a 30 foot wall all along the border.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t need it right now! AG Sessions has built an invisible wall. See my post above to Gil. This gives our President time to get the funding and build the actual WALL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How are we going to get all the illegal alien Mexicans already here pushed back into Mexico? My spidey sense tells me there are magnitudes more illegals here than ever recognized and more than many people can imagine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is already happen in massive numbers. many are getting the hell out of our country on their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can volunteer to help ’em pack! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A N D….keep their coats!” ;D
LikeLike
Mexico needed its own senor Trump instead they are getting a socialist.
The vote must be totally rigged.
LikeLike
Negotiation 101, walk away if there’s no benefit to you. Like today with Iran, screw them, you come back to us and convince us why we should listen to you. Love the saying, “I’ll be your best of friends or your worst enemy”. MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sec Pompeo is making nice and doing his job very well.
He continues to demonstrate what a great pick our President made.
Mexican Foreign Secretary Videgaray is making nice too.
But his platitudes are hollow against the backdrop of the ‘caravan’ of invaders that Mexico just hit us with.
I hope our Wolverine Lighthizer brings up this outrageous assault on our border, in his meetings about NAFTA.
How can we trust a ‘trading partner’ who lies to us about
“stopping the caravan”…and then engages in human trafficking, in order to stage an assault on our sovereignty.
Just put an end to the farce that is NAFTA and be done with it.
It was a bad deal to begin with and cannot be saved.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ah, the smell of desperation in a negotiating opponent.
Nothing starts off, or continues negotiation like an unvarnished lie.
Most of this section is baffle gab with a few key statements;
“we cannot allow those differences to define this relationship”; meaning they want a lot of issues swept under their carpet.
“Mexico, Mr. Secretary Pompeo, is a large country, a proud country, proud of its history, enthused about its future, and we are a sovereign state.”
Besides a very macho Latin culture statement, this comes across as a threat.
Leaving us with a clear picture that Foreign Secretary Videgaray is not negotiating, he is demanding.
Looks like no deal!
Put the wall up, seal the border and let the incoming marxist nationalize foreign investments.
Talk to you again a couple of years, maybe.
LikeLike
“We had a great discussion and we had so because Mexico is one of the United States’ closest partners. Together we are working to build a more secure, prosperous, and democratic hemisphere. We are neighbors, allies, and friends.”
___________________
I hate diplomatic-speak.
Not a single word of that paragraph was true.
Just a stream-of-consciousness lie.
Allies, neighbors and ‘friends’ don’t facilitate and escort foreigners through their own country on the way to invading YOURS, and they don’t threaten to do so, much less actually do it.
Mexico is at war with America, and we act like they’re our bestest buds.
Pompeo should have smacked that Mexican on national television and thrown him out of the country.
LikeLike