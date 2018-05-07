Budgetary Stewardship – VSG POTUS Team: “Recission Request” Forthcoming…

Posted on May 7, 2018 by

Senior administration officials are preparing to brief the media on a congressional “recission request” notification:

“Today, senior administration officials will hold a background briefing to preview the Presidents historic rescission request to Congress. The special message to Congress will be delivered Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The briefing will be conducted via conference call at 6:00PM EDT tonight. The information will be embargoed until 9:00PM EDT this evening.” (LINK)

In essence the administration is preparing to enter into a spending discussion with congress. The White House is actually trying to eliminate unnecessary federal spending. FULLSTOP. Yes, that’s what happens when a businessman, committed to financial stewardship, takes over as executive and reviews spending.

The basic point of “recission” is simple. The Omnibus spending bill contained too much unneeded spending on non-essential budgetary items. A Very Stable Genius President approved the Omnibus to gain the needed financing for the military.

With the military shored-up, the sketchy pork hidden inside the Omnibus needs to be addressed while deconstructing the deep state apparatus.  So,…. the White House is talking with congress about NOT spending the appropriations.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

238 Responses to Budgetary Stewardship – VSG POTUS Team: “Recission Request” Forthcoming…

Older Comments
  1. waltherppk says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. czarowniczy says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Problem is that the ‘discretionary’ spending is largely the toybox for Congresspukes. Same problem Louisiana has – so much earmarked funds are going to Good ol’ Boys – there’s not enough to fund those things the Legislature considers secondary like education, hospitals…you know, things their buds don’t have fingers in.
    We need to catch a few pols with their fingers in the till, put ’em in stocks in a public place and use some of those earmarked funds to buy various thiongs to throw at them.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Noah says:
      May 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      Maybe we should re-read the constitution and check if these items like education, hospitals have anything to do with its delineated responsibilities. Also don’t kid yourself that people aren’t making lots of money off the government education racket. It’s just not meant to actually help kids, so it seems like there’s no profit in it.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • czarowniczy says:
        May 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

        I was more referring to the higher education where the program to reward good scholasrs with tuition funds was taken from the private oil man who began it and put under state aegis and made into a free lunch program. State’s outta funds through its usual and legendary fiscal mismasnagement so they’re cutting gtrants.
        Tghere’s no doubt the funds are being pocketed – no politician leaves office with less money than s/he went in with.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Susan Bolle says:
        May 7, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        The entire NEA could be eliminated. Schools should be run by their respective state and local community.

        Like

        Reply
  3. waltherppk says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Mitch McConnell will have to ask his in-laws for a raise. Also,unless I’m mistaken, the Speaker of the House had use of a government plane. Pelosi spent millions in fuel during her reign, back and forth to San Francisco. I wonder if Ryan is using it still ? Wouldn’t want him to miss one of his kids pajama parties.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Ostinkass is shrinking into irrelevance as so aptly evident in that photo.

    He couldn’t shine OUR President’s shoes!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      May 7, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Minnie–A great picture. I would like someone to do a similar one for our wonderful first lady. She certainly deserves it.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Oldskool says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    OMG, what a strategic battlefield General the President is to send in a MOAB to the establishment camp when nobody expected it. This one will separate the wheat from the chaff.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. AmericaFirst says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Even making this effort, regardless of the result, is going to be deeply resented by those pushing the mainstream narrative that President Trump is wasteful, etc. I keep reading about his trips to Mar-a-Lago, with never a mention that he does not have to rent a new place and have it re-vetted by the SS each and every trip, nor that it has been effective for entertaining heads of state.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Sporty says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    It is sure nice to watch the Progressives be outflanked.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. ristvan says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Politically, this is brilliant. The law allowing Presidentially requested rescissions has NEVER been used, IIRC. (Impoundment Control Act of 1974). So Trump leads from in front for again the first time. The probable recessions will include obvious Dem pork like the Schumer demanded Ny/NJ transportation $12 billion, which DOES NOT benefit in any way Trump’s flyover country, only deep blue east coast. But paid for by flyover country.
    It doesn’t matter whether Congress approves (MAGA) or rejects (Swamp) his rescission request. With respect to the upcoming midterms and his base Deplorables, he wins either way. He set the table for this midterm checkmate gambit when he first speculated on vetoing a porky omnibus, then relented and said never again to benefit the military part.
    Now, he shows himself a VSGPDT with this brilliant new Neber Before Used legislative gambit playing ‘chess’ many moves ahead of his opponents—even in a ‘simple’ flat 2 plus 1 time 3D dimensioned chess game.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. Sporty says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Now get rid of this Iran deal and get out money back.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. jefcool64 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Should also add (in case forgotten) the bill is a spending bill and not a budget per se.

    Pass it, spend what you want, then shock–give back the money you don’t need (of which there is plenty Trump has no intention of spending)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Cow wow says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Our PDJT announces this on the very same day our fabulous First LADY announces her ‘be the best you can be’ program.
    They do dance so beautifully together, what? I’m sure she inspires him to be his best-and we rejoice!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. tdaly14 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    I read it’s 11 to 22 Billion and of course congress doesn’t want to cut a smidgen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. andyocoregon says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    It’s high time our President had Line Item Veto authority.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      May 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      The line item veto for the POTUS was declared unconstitutional in 1998 by the SCOTUS in a 6-3 ruling.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      May 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      “It’s high time our President had Line Item Veto authority.”

      ____________________

      This could be a NEW way to have exactly that.

      For one thing, if I understand correctly, an Omnibus Bill doesn’t have any Constitutional requirement that the president SPEND the money appropriated according the the ‘instructions’… UNLIKE a lawful ‘Budget’, which an ‘Omnibus Bill’ is not.

      But the scum got so accustomed to not passing an actual budget during the entire 8 years of Traitor 44 Hussein the Islamic Usurper, that they forgot.

      So until Congress-criminals actually pass a BUDGET, every time they send an Omnibus Bill to the president, Trump should have a nationally televised RESCISSION TELETHON.

      For as long as it takes, keep the cameras ROLLING, and call out each and every Congressman and Senator who has PORK inserted into the bill.

      Characterize that PORK in the most Trumpian way possible.

      Then give the Congress-criminal the opportunity, on national television, to attempt to defend that disgusting PORK.

      They won’t. Not in the bright hot Klieg lights of day, while the whole nation watches and laughs at these baboons in $5k dollar suits and dresses.

      Their evil and corruption CANNOT withstand scrutiny in the Light of Day.

      And DJT, with his TV experience, is exactly the man to run this kind of show. Expose each and every one, individually, on national television.

      The ratings would beat the Super Bowl.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • ImHopeful says:
        May 7, 2018 at 7:56 pm

        Loving the telethon idea – I can see it now in big bright lights. Maybe instead of the big fundraising thermometer that keeps going up – he has a big budget “savings” thermometer that goes down, down, down with each cut – from in the red to the yellow and finally into the green. While the live crowd yells something like “take ‘er down!” as each cut is announced. “Make America Rich Again” – Big fun for the whole family!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Redhotsnowman says:
        May 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

        #1 pay per view event of all time. Use proceeds towards the national debt. Win win win win win!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Jim in TN says:
          May 7, 2018 at 8:26 pm

          Technically, there will be no proceeds. We will just be borrowing less than previously planned. The debt will still increase.

          Like

          Reply
  15. Carl Pacifico says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Perhaps, one line item will be the slush fund for sexual escapade payoffs by congressional leaders.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. scott467 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    “With the military shored-up, the sketchy pork hidden inside the Omnibus needs to be addressed while deconstructing the deep state apparatus. So,…. the White House is talking with congress about NOT spending the appropriations.”

    ___________________

    Should be the most simple thing ever done. What makes it so unusual is simply that it has never been done before.

    Here’s how it goes, and it must be nationally televised:

    DJT: Ms. Collins, Senator from Loon… uh, Maine. It says here in the Omnibus bill passed a few months ago that you inserted a Porkulus Spending amendment for $10 million to study the mating habits of trans-sexual Bengal tigers in the wild.

    Ms. Collins, do you even HAVE any tigers “in the wild” in Maine? Trans-sexual or otherwise? Would you like the opportunity to DEFEND this disgusting waste of taxpayer dollars to the national television audience Ms. Collins? Or would you rather just say “cut it” and I’ll move on?

    NEXT…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      May 7, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      “Representative Pelosi, can you tell us more about this $14 million earmark to the California University system to establish a Department of Socialist Post-Modern Lesbian Interpretive Dance”?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • ImHopeful says:
      May 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      And that works with the Telethon format – and with each cut that giant thermometer goes down again! I think public shaming and tracking of dollars saved will do wonders for our entire budgeting process – bring it on – it will put all those stupid reality shows to shame with it’s ratings. This is good stuff – if anyone on VSGPDJT’s team is reading this – we like the telethon idea!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. waltherppk says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. drawfortruth says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    A cartoon I did years ago on Washington spending at https://wp.me/pBdoV-Jb. I hope the link works.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Monadnock says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Knew this was coming, just didn’t know how….. SMILING 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Summer says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    How about redirecting the unused funds to pay for the WALL? That would be money well spent.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. waltherppk says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. fleporeblog says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    This is fantastic! It will easily pass in the House. However, will there be 50 Senators (Republicans & Democrats) that will vote yes. I can’t wait for Senate Republicans to explain why they can’t vote yes on this Recission.

    Welcome to the real world Swamp Critters!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      May 7, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      Let the games begin!

      They will show their true colors, as another Treeper stated on page 1, it is a WIN/WIN.

      Mr. President knows exactly what he’s doing!

      And we are forever grateful!

      🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • BobBoxBody says:
      May 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      More sunlight! The scumbags aren’t going to be able to explain away the fact that they keep running away from their own campaign platforms forever to their constituents! Either put up (and get re-elected) or shut-up (and get primaried and replaced)!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  23. 4sure says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I hope Trump ID’s the pork by state and criminalcongressman and ridicules the item. Time to shame these b@$&@#%$.

    He should have a stack of fake $100 bills with a fire pit going and each time he ID’s a pork item, take the appropriated amount of money and toss it in the fire pit. He could say, at least we are generating more hot air in DC w/the money.

    Or, he could have a computerized screen that would show the Southern border and a portion of the new wall would go up, as he ID’d the pork program paying for that section of the wall. I suspect by the time he is through, a 50 foot high wall 10 feet deep would be built along every single inch of the border.

    He should do something graphically to show how the pork could be used. Or how it is being wasted.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Marica says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    WOW! Talk about going on OFFENSE!! This is no holds barred -Guns A’Bazin!! Love our VSGPDJT! The epitome of Be Best! ;0

    Like

    Reply
  25. Convert says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    As is increasingly the case, Trump is expressing the wishes of a comfortable majority of the American people, while the rest of DC and the media fight him tooth and nail. Look for his approval numbers to climb bigly– another 5 % at least. And the spineless corrupt backstabbing lying pieces of crap who call themselves the Senate Republicans will continue to reveal their despicableness!

    Like

    Reply
  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    “A Very Stable Genius President approved the Omnibus to gain the needed financing for the military.

    With the military shored-up, the sketchy pork hidden inside the Omnibus needs to be addressed while deconstructing the deep state apparatus. So,…. the White House is talking with congress about NOT spending the appropriations.”

    I knew that was what he was doing, but some people including Trump supporters on radio and TV got all bent out of shape that Trump didn’t keep his campaign promise. Trump’s first priority was to get the financing for the military come h*ll or high water. Once he did that, all bets are off.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Granny Who says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    The problem is Congress has to be reacquainted with budget spending. It has been a foreign concept to them for so long, they can’t see the forest for the trees. Shame on them. Go for it, Mr. President. The deplorables are with you 100%.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. kjf says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Where us the 23 trillion that is missinf from DOD and HUD grom 1998 to 2015??? Or is no obe going to talk about that since that will expose the REAL Deep State, you know the 800 pound gorilla in the room

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. CharterOakie says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Awesome move. Pure MAGA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. AsksTooManyQuestions says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    I think President Trump must get about as much sleep as Sundance!

    I can’t even keep up with reading about all they are doing, I can’t imagine how they actually do it!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Florida_Frank says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    VSG? I’ve seen it a bunch on here lately, but I am clueless as to what it means…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. DeWalt says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Cut the UN funding and tell them the rent is due.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. bayoukiki says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Proving once again that there’s more than one way to skin a cat. Or pig. Or whatever

    Like

    Reply
  34. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    WEEKLY Build-the-Wall TELETHON hosted by President Trump and Cabinet:
    • $1 Billion Cut-to-Fund GOAL each week
    • Citizen Call-ins to propose Pork Cuts
    • Congress on tap to respond
    • … or the Cabinet Member who would have to spend the money

    CSPAN shows TWIN on-screen GRAPHICS:
    • Progress toward $1 Billion Goal
    • Map of Border Wall Funded so far

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 7, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      Weekly post-Telethon Presidential RECISSION REQUESTS for Congressional Vote.

      Weekly Telethon Online Election-Polling On Congress Members who sponsored the pork:
      • Did you know XYZ refused to abandon his Pork?
      • Would you vote for XYZ in 2018?
      • Would you reelect your Congressman based on the Pork they refused to drop?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Alison says:
        May 7, 2018 at 9:01 pm

        BKR – you could be on Mulvaney’s team 😊

        I always love your bullet point comments!!!

        Accurate & on point.

        Like

        Reply
  35. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    He’s amazing………………just amazing.

    Like

    Reply
  36. 4harrisonblog says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Mexico will end up paying for the wall.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Bill says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    The President is giving Congress 2 more times to align with decreased spending going into the 2018 mid-terms. This recission is the first, and the Sept spending gap is the second.
    Just in time for the Republican primaries and the mid-terms.

    Politically very well p;payed Mr. President.

    By Nov. the President will be on a steam roller and not aligning with the Chief Executive is going to be painful. (Think NAFTA departure, DOJ IG report, 28,000 sealed indictment unleashed…..)

    Like

    Reply
  38. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    This is the best news. I’ve been waiting for this news since Newt Gingrich balanced the budget.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Chris Four says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    “A rescission package is likely to face a difficult road to passage in the House and would appear to be dead on arrival in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been disinterested in the idea. Rescission bills only need simple majorities to pass and are not subject to a Senate filibuster” Hill.com

    Like

    Reply
  40. Chris Four says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    The proposed rescission represents 1% of the omnibus budget. (15 billion rescission/ 1.3 trillion omnibus)

    “The formal request in spending, higher than the $11 billion that had been expected, is likely to come on Tuesday. It is the largest individual rescission request since the passage of the 1974 budget act, said a senior administration official.

    Nearly half of the $15 billion — $7 billion — will come from two accounts in the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The White House sees the cuts as uncontroversial because the money represents unspent funds from expired programs, such as a fund to reimburse some state expenses in fiscal 2017.”

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s