Budgetary Stewardship – VSG POTUS Team: “Recission Request” Forthcoming…

Senior administration officials are preparing to brief the media on a congressional “recission request” notification:
“Today, senior administration officials will hold a background briefing to preview the Presidents historic rescission request to Congress. The special message to Congress will be delivered Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The briefing will be conducted via conference call at 6:00PM EDT tonight. The information will be embargoed until 9:00PM EDT this evening.” (LINK)
In essence the administration is preparing to enter into a spending discussion with congress. The White House is actually trying to eliminate unnecessary federal spending. FULLSTOP. Yes, that’s what happens when a businessman, committed to financial stewardship, takes over as executive and reviews spending.
The basic point of “recission” is simple. The Omnibus spending bill contained too much unneeded spending on non-essential budgetary items. A Very Stable Genius President approved the Omnibus to gain the needed financing for the military.
With the military shored-up, the sketchy pork hidden inside the Omnibus needs to be addressed while deconstructing the deep state apparatus. So,…. the White House is talking with congress about NOT spending the appropriations.
Problem is that the ‘discretionary’ spending is largely the toybox for Congresspukes. Same problem Louisiana has – so much earmarked funds are going to Good ol’ Boys – there’s not enough to fund those things the Legislature considers secondary like education, hospitals…you know, things their buds don’t have fingers in.
We need to catch a few pols with their fingers in the till, put ’em in stocks in a public place and use some of those earmarked funds to buy various thiongs to throw at them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe we should re-read the constitution and check if these items like education, hospitals have anything to do with its delineated responsibilities. Also don’t kid yourself that people aren’t making lots of money off the government education racket. It’s just not meant to actually help kids, so it seems like there’s no profit in it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was more referring to the higher education where the program to reward good scholasrs with tuition funds was taken from the private oil man who began it and put under state aegis and made into a free lunch program. State’s outta funds through its usual and legendary fiscal mismasnagement so they’re cutting gtrants.
Tghere’s no doubt the funds are being pocketed – no politician leaves office with less money than s/he went in with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like TOPS. I feel your pain
LikeLike
The entire NEA could be eliminated. Schools should be run by their respective state and local community.
LikeLike
Mitch McConnell will have to ask his in-laws for a raise. Also,unless I’m mistaken, the Speaker of the House had use of a government plane. Pelosi spent millions in fuel during her reign, back and forth to San Francisco. I wonder if Ryan is using it still ? Wouldn’t want him to miss one of his kids pajama parties.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boehner actually got rid of the plane first thing; you’ve got to give credit where credit is due.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Late—yeah, check out his pension package.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG, what a strategic battlefield General the President is to send in a MOAB to the establishment camp when nobody expected it. This one will separate the wheat from the chaff.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even making this effort, regardless of the result, is going to be deeply resented by those pushing the mainstream narrative that President Trump is wasteful, etc. I keep reading about his trips to Mar-a-Lago, with never a mention that he does not have to rent a new place and have it re-vetted by the SS each and every trip, nor that it has been effective for entertaining heads of state.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is sure nice to watch the Progressives be outflanked.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Politically, this is brilliant. The law allowing Presidentially requested rescissions has NEVER been used, IIRC. (Impoundment Control Act of 1974). So Trump leads from in front for again the first time. The probable recessions will include obvious Dem pork like the Schumer demanded Ny/NJ transportation $12 billion, which DOES NOT benefit in any way Trump’s flyover country, only deep blue east coast. But paid for by flyover country.
It doesn’t matter whether Congress approves (MAGA) or rejects (Swamp) his rescission request. With respect to the upcoming midterms and his base Deplorables, he wins either way. He set the table for this midterm checkmate gambit when he first speculated on vetoing a porky omnibus, then relented and said never again to benefit the military part.
Now, he shows himself a VSGPDT with this brilliant new Neber Before Used legislative gambit playing ‘chess’ many moves ahead of his opponents—even in a ‘simple’ flat 2 plus 1 time 3D dimensioned chess game.
Now get rid of this Iran deal and get out money back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should also add (in case forgotten) the bill is a spending bill and not a budget per se.
Pass it, spend what you want, then shock–give back the money you don’t need (of which there is plenty Trump has no intention of spending)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read it’s 11 to 22 Billion and of course congress doesn’t want to cut a smidgen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s high time our President had Line Item Veto authority.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The line item veto for the POTUS was declared unconstitutional in 1998 by the SCOTUS in a 6-3 ruling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It’s high time our President had Line Item Veto authority.”
____________________
This could be a NEW way to have exactly that.
For one thing, if I understand correctly, an Omnibus Bill doesn’t have any Constitutional requirement that the president SPEND the money appropriated according the the ‘instructions’… UNLIKE a lawful ‘Budget’, which an ‘Omnibus Bill’ is not.
But the scum got so accustomed to not passing an actual budget during the entire 8 years of Traitor 44 Hussein the Islamic Usurper, that they forgot.
So until Congress-criminals actually pass a BUDGET, every time they send an Omnibus Bill to the president, Trump should have a nationally televised RESCISSION TELETHON.
For as long as it takes, keep the cameras ROLLING, and call out each and every Congressman and Senator who has PORK inserted into the bill.
Characterize that PORK in the most Trumpian way possible.
Then give the Congress-criminal the opportunity, on national television, to attempt to defend that disgusting PORK.
They won’t. Not in the bright hot Klieg lights of day, while the whole nation watches and laughs at these baboons in $5k dollar suits and dresses.
Their evil and corruption CANNOT withstand scrutiny in the Light of Day.
And DJT, with his TV experience, is exactly the man to run this kind of show. Expose each and every one, individually, on national television.
The ratings would beat the Super Bowl.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Loving the telethon idea – I can see it now in big bright lights. Maybe instead of the big fundraising thermometer that keeps going up – he has a big budget “savings” thermometer that goes down, down, down with each cut – from in the red to the yellow and finally into the green. While the live crowd yells something like “take ‘er down!” as each cut is announced. “Make America Rich Again” – Big fun for the whole family!
LikeLiked by 4 people
#1 pay per view event of all time. Use proceeds towards the national debt. Win win win win win!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Technically, there will be no proceeds. We will just be borrowing less than previously planned. The debt will still increase.
LikeLike
Perhaps, one line item will be the slush fund for sexual escapade payoffs by congressional leaders.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hopefully that is going away:
https://moneyish.com/ish/taxpayers-currently-pay-for-congress-sexual-harassment-settlements-heres-why-that-may-soon-change/
LikeLike
“With the military shored-up, the sketchy pork hidden inside the Omnibus needs to be addressed while deconstructing the deep state apparatus. So,…. the White House is talking with congress about NOT spending the appropriations.”
___________________
Should be the most simple thing ever done. What makes it so unusual is simply that it has never been done before.
Here’s how it goes, and it must be nationally televised:
DJT: Ms. Collins, Senator from Loon… uh, Maine. It says here in the Omnibus bill passed a few months ago that you inserted a Porkulus Spending amendment for $10 million to study the mating habits of trans-sexual Bengal tigers in the wild.
Ms. Collins, do you even HAVE any tigers “in the wild” in Maine? Trans-sexual or otherwise? Would you like the opportunity to DEFEND this disgusting waste of taxpayer dollars to the national television audience Ms. Collins? Or would you rather just say “cut it” and I’ll move on?
NEXT…
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Representative Pelosi, can you tell us more about this $14 million earmark to the California University system to establish a Department of Socialist Post-Modern Lesbian Interpretive Dance”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
And that works with the Telethon format – and with each cut that giant thermometer goes down again! I think public shaming and tracking of dollars saved will do wonders for our entire budgeting process – bring it on – it will put all those stupid reality shows to shame with it’s ratings. This is good stuff – if anyone on VSGPDJT’s team is reading this – we like the telethon idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A cartoon I did years ago on Washington spending at https://wp.me/pBdoV-Jb. I hope the link works.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great, drawfortruth! Spectacularly appropriate. Thanks for posting it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about redirecting the unused funds to pay for the WALL? That would be money well spent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is fantastic! It will easily pass in the House. However, will there be 50 Senators (Republicans & Democrats) that will vote yes. I can’t wait for Senate Republicans to explain why they can’t vote yes on this Recission.
Welcome to the real world Swamp Critters!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let the games begin!
They will show their true colors, as another Treeper stated on page 1, it is a WIN/WIN.
Mr. President knows exactly what he’s doing!
And we are forever grateful!
More sunlight! The scumbags aren’t going to be able to explain away the fact that they keep running away from their own campaign platforms forever to their constituents! Either put up (and get re-elected) or shut-up (and get primaried and replaced)!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope Trump ID’s the pork by state and criminalcongressman and ridicules the item. Time to shame these b@$&@#%$.
He should have a stack of fake $100 bills with a fire pit going and each time he ID’s a pork item, take the appropriated amount of money and toss it in the fire pit. He could say, at least we are generating more hot air in DC w/the money.
Or, he could have a computerized screen that would show the Southern border and a portion of the new wall would go up, as he ID’d the pork program paying for that section of the wall. I suspect by the time he is through, a 50 foot high wall 10 feet deep would be built along every single inch of the border.
He should do something graphically to show how the pork could be used. Or how it is being wasted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As is increasingly the case, Trump is expressing the wishes of a comfortable majority of the American people, while the rest of DC and the media fight him tooth and nail. Look for his approval numbers to climb bigly– another 5 % at least. And the spineless corrupt backstabbing lying pieces of crap who call themselves the Senate Republicans will continue to reveal their despicableness!
LikeLike
“A Very Stable Genius President approved the Omnibus to gain the needed financing for the military.
With the military shored-up, the sketchy pork hidden inside the Omnibus needs to be addressed while deconstructing the deep state apparatus. So,…. the White House is talking with congress about NOT spending the appropriations.”
I knew that was what he was doing, but some people including Trump supporters on radio and TV got all bent out of shape that Trump didn’t keep his campaign promise. Trump’s first priority was to get the financing for the military come h*ll or high water. Once he did that, all bets are off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem is Congress has to be reacquainted with budget spending. It has been a foreign concept to them for so long, they can’t see the forest for the trees. Shame on them. Go for it, Mr. President. The deplorables are with you 100%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where us the 23 trillion that is missinf from DOD and HUD grom 1998 to 2015??? Or is no obe going to talk about that since that will expose the REAL Deep State, you know the 800 pound gorilla in the room
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cut the UN funding and tell them the rent is due.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WEEKLY Build-the-Wall TELETHON hosted by President Trump and Cabinet:
• $1 Billion Cut-to-Fund GOAL each week
• Citizen Call-ins to propose Pork Cuts
• Congress on tap to respond
• … or the Cabinet Member who would have to spend the money
CSPAN shows TWIN on-screen GRAPHICS:
• Progress toward $1 Billion Goal
• Map of Border Wall Funded so far
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weekly post-Telethon Presidential RECISSION REQUESTS for Congressional Vote.
Weekly Telethon Online Election-Polling On Congress Members who sponsored the pork:
• Did you know XYZ refused to abandon his Pork?
• Would you vote for XYZ in 2018?
• Would you reelect your Congressman based on the Pork they refused to drop?
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR – you could be on Mulvaney’s team 😊
I always love your bullet point comments!!!
Accurate & on point.
The President is giving Congress 2 more times to align with decreased spending going into the 2018 mid-terms. This recission is the first, and the Sept spending gap is the second.
Just in time for the Republican primaries and the mid-terms.
Politically very well p;payed Mr. President.
By Nov. the President will be on a steam roller and not aligning with the Chief Executive is going to be painful. (Think NAFTA departure, DOJ IG report, 28,000 sealed indictment unleashed…..)
“A rescission package is likely to face a difficult road to passage in the House and would appear to be dead on arrival in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been disinterested in the idea. Rescission bills only need simple majorities to pass and are not subject to a Senate filibuster” Hill.com
LikeLike
The proposed rescission represents 1% of the omnibus budget. (15 billion rescission/ 1.3 trillion omnibus)
“The formal request in spending, higher than the $11 billion that had been expected, is likely to come on Tuesday. It is the largest individual rescission request since the passage of the 1974 budget act, said a senior administration official.
Nearly half of the $15 billion — $7 billion — will come from two accounts in the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The White House sees the cuts as uncontroversial because the money represents unspent funds from expired programs, such as a fund to reimburse some state expenses in fiscal 2017.”
LikeLike