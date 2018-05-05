Rudy Giuliani Discusses The Grand Usurpation via Robert Mueller…

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump, speaks out about the Mueller investigation.
Advertisements
Innocent bystanders should stand well back and watch the firework spectacular unfolding before our very eyes.
Spin your way out of this deep state!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Judge Jeanine’s opening statement was really good too.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Judge Jeanine was quite complimentary of Attorney General Sessions. NOT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN Judge. Amen amen amen amen amen!!!! End it now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY Wheatie for posting this clip for those of us that have no cable…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re welcome, MM.
If you click on Judge Jeanine’s tweet and go to her twitter acct…she has loaded other clips of tonight’s show, as well.
Looks like she has loaded just about all the segments of her show tonight.
LikeLike
Excellent read!
LikeLiked by 6 people
GO FLEP!! How did last night of total celebration..turn into gloom and doom tonite? My goodness…Such a fickle populace? Such a battered wife syndrome? IDK.. One MORE time…TYTYTY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking about Mueller & Co. in front of Judge Ellis, Rudy Said It: “by government misconduct, they have FATALLY tainted this case.”
BooM. Tell it like it is, Rudy!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Rudy was in the zone this evening! This man is another KILLER that says it like it is and doesn’t hold back. I love the fact we are going on the attack!
LikeLiked by 7 people
flepore: Long overdue..it’s time….lay it out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have said it and will continue to say it that the longer they push Stormy, Muh Russia, Mueller, the Democrats, MSM, Left etc. are going to get destroyed. The evidence is starting to percolate even with their own BS polls. I was shocked this evening when I heard Reuters/Ipsos had our President’s approval rating at 49% with registered voters.
What was hysterical was the way they tried to downplay it with their readers. We are at a point with Americans that the more the push their BS the more Americans are getting onboard the Trump Train 🚂! Treepers don’t get discouraged because they ALL will pay when the bill comes due. For some that means prison, for others their political and professional careers.
November is going to mortify them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The hard part is coming to an end. The next phase will bring JUSTICE. Q+
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely!!!
LikeLike
Kentucky Derby Winner..JUSTIFY! OH YEAH!
LikeLike
Maxine Waters let the cat out of the bag in Feb 2013…… nailed it.
Maxine Waters: “Well you know I don’t know and I think some people are missing something here. The President has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very very powerful and whoever…and that database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to have to go down with that database and the concerns of those people are because they can’t get around it and he’s been very smart and it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would even say that this could very well be the smoking gun tying all this abuse of power, 4’th amendment violations, etc to Barack Obama.
Judge Ellis needs to see this over the next 2 weeks. Maxine should be put under oath…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judge Jeanine is fired up tonight. I can’t help but think…
The stage has been set. This is the beginning of the final battle. This battle is being played out
through the judicial system of the United States. If the Black Hats are not outed through the OIG report, then this battle will be decided by the courts and the judges. Perhaps even through the Supreme Court.
The end game of this battle will determine the future of the United States of America. This will determine DACA, the caravan, the midterms, future law enforcement, FUTURE JUSTICE.
November 8th 2016 was THE defining moment in our country’s history. The people did their duty and voted the VSGPOTUS Donald J Trump into office. Now, the Justice Department, separate from the people, has the opportunity to continue the momentum set forth by the people.
It all comes down to the efficacy of Jeff Sessions, Michael Horowitz, John Huber, and the rule of law. THIS YEAR will determine this country’s future. I believe in these men. I believe that the rule of law will be restored. Donald Trump gave me hope. The first phase of the OIG report gave me hope. It gave me a reason to believe in this country. I stand with every single one of you.
Let us pray that JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL.
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
At this point I want Rosenstein head on a platter. His arrogance before this court case was disgusting. Giuliani needs to replace Sessions let’s wrap this up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this point, I put Rosenstein ahead of all others in the Obama Administration and Crooked Cankles herself, as the #1 corrupt bastard to go to prison. Without Rosenstein, there would be no Special Counsel…he is now #1 on my takedown list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely more evidence that the Forgotten Men and Women aren’t going anywhere! Thankfully 😅 these morons have no choice but to push Stormy, Muh Russia, Mueller etc.
Americans that love their country and our President will make sure that they pay and pay BIGLY for what they have done and continue to do.
I will share a few snippets from the article linked above but I encourage each and everyone of you to read it because it is that good.
From the article linked above:
America’s political experts got it wrong in 2016 — not because they took too few polls, but because they made the false assumption that American elections are immune to societal change.
They are, in large part, still getting things wrong, not only by failing to understand a new group of voters who put President Donald Trump in the White House but also by ignoring why they voted the way they did.
And while the media obsesses over the future demise of the president, they aren’t pausing to consider the strength and durability of the coalition that swept him into office.
For years, Smith’s politics reflected her community. She was raised a Democrat, her parents were Democrats, her husband was a Democrat, she worked for the Democrats. She even voted for Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary in March 2016.
And then, suddenly, “I woke up one morning and said ‘I had had enough.’”
“I am kind of that voter that was hiding in plain sight that no one saw coming. I was right here all along. I’ve seen the job losses here, the rising crime, the mess and heroin problem, society essentially losing hope. Something just gave in within me,” she said.
To her surprise, her husband echoed her sentiments. They both voted for Trump.
One group uniquely attracted to Donald Trump, regardless of their politics, was voters that experienced setbacks in life and saw the same kind of vulnerability and recovery in Trump they had experienced themselves.
For this group, which I’ve named the Rough Rebounders, Trump’s appeal was inextricable from his foibles, be it bankruptcies or family ruptures or tragic mistakes.
In his underdog status, they found a candidate with whom they identified. Trump’s constant positioning of his candidacy as counter to the Republican party’s desires, and even his unvarnished struggle with factual accuracy on the campaign trail, affirmed him as the candidate of last chances and won him a legion of loyalists among Americans facing their own second, or even last, chance in life.
“Yes, I’d absolutely vote for Donald Trump again,” Millet, 68, says. “But here again, like Reagan, I’m gonna keep his feet to the fire. Long as he’s trying, as long as he makes sure he has our back, well then he has my support.”
Julie Bayles did not decide she would vote for Donald Trump until she walked into the voting booth on Nov. 8, 2016.
The 44-year-old mother of seven took issue with Trump’s coarse language and boorish behavior on the campaign trail and found both incompatible with the commands of her own Christian faith.
“It was the hardest decision I think I’ve had to make as an adult in any voting process,” Bayles says.
The alliance between the billionaire and the believers, however transactional, has persisted well into Trump’s presidency.
“Funny, all of that anxiety, all of that praying,” Bayles says, “and it turns out I like him now much more than I did when I voted for him.”
A Vietnam War veteran, he became a Democrat as a teenager and found his calling in the unions when he took a job as a custodian in a state mental institution.
Many working-class voters like Harry, 71, have been portrayed as anxious, frustrated, angry and desperate.
But my survey revealed a more complicated picture. The archetypal red-blooded, blue-collared Trump voter has worked an hourly-wage or physical-labor job after the age of 21 and experienced a job loss personally or in their immediate family in the last seven years. But a full 84 percent were actually optimistic about their future career path or financial situation, regardless of how they felt about their community’s prospects as a whole.
This inherent optimism is a key nuance missed by most analysts. It’s a sentiment that perfectly matched Trump’s positive, forward-looking slogan: “Make America Great Again.”
Maurer, 43, is the married, educated, suburban mom whom experts missed in the 2016 election — and still don’t get today. As a gun owner and strong defender of the Second Amendment, she based her vote entirely on the Supreme Court vacancy and who would fill it.
Women were the group most likely to bail on Trump after it was revealed — one month before the election — that he had crudely boasted of sexual exploits on the “Access Hollywood” tape.
Which is why the issue of gun ownership among women was critical. According to my survey, female Rust Belt Trump voters under the age of 45 are the demographic most likely to agree with the idea that every American has a fundamental right to self-defense.
“One of the things I think Democrats did not understand about women and guns is that empowerment that a gun gives you.”
LikeLike
Boy, are they (the deep state) ever after Trump. Read this on a you tube site (and I kind of thought of it too). Rosenstein recommending the firing of Comey was a set up to get the Special Council called and Rosenstein being the deep state swamp would give Mueller everything possible to get Trump impeached. Comey never did want to work for Trump, and Rosenstein knew that Comey would probably be better protected as a citizen (as opposed to FBI director) or Comey would just cave and give away the deep state secrets. I think Sessions was fooled too, and maybe (hopefully)trying to get back into the game (I very much hope so).
LikeLike