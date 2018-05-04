James Kallstrom Discusses Investigative Predicate For Ongoing Mueller Probe…

Former FBI Deputy Director James Kallstrom appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss the context of the ongoing Special Counsel investigation by Robert Mueller and his assigned team of investigators. Within the discussion Mr. Kallstrom provides some historic context for current events.
CTH is going to expand an outline of the Mueller probe origin, and current disposition, utilizing the latest information and contrast against the timeline of Deputy Director Rod Rosenstein. More on that soon.
His pain is palpable. To see how the ‘bureau’ that he so loved and proudly served for so many years – how corrupt it has become seems to weigh heavily on Mr. Kallstrom. I wish him well.
I am still curious about the weaknesses of the SC case because it was based on a counter intelligence investigation instead of a criminal investigation. Was the criminal side tacked on afterwards or does that leave the SC and staff free to add scope based on crimes they claim to uncover during the investigation… much like I am told the Title 1 FISA warrant allows the expansive inclusion of contacts of contacts to be monitored electronically?
Yes. Rosenstein’s brief to Mueller is investigate anything and evrything about Trump and everyone close to him.
I am sorry, but what you’ve described are police state tactics and are entirely illegal in the USA. The very idea of overthrowing a US President is treasonous. There is definitely something wicked going on here.
You make a good point – the Fisa warrants, spying on Trump and the Mueller investigation is treason. High crimes and malfeasance against a duly elected president by the people and no crime ever being established by him except for those in high political circles who conspired to frame him with a conjured crime. I would put Stormy Clifford and her PR lawyer in there too.
Other than about a dozen or so people in the public eye where on God’s good earth are the decent patriotic Americans in positions of power or influence to speak out against these criminal atrocities? Has the world gone mad? If the OIG report doesn’t bring this madness to a crashing halt then it will be left up to ordinary Americans to march on the DC swamp and drain it ourselves.
Harry, you couldn’t be more correct….A world gone mad.
But while we suffer these fools in Washington, a hero of days gone by is on his death bed.
My Uncle who is 92 is close to going to his reward, a Navy veteran who volunteered to serve in WWII at the age of 15. Gone for five years and came back a man. Loyal husband, Father to three beautiful girls. A man who would always share a joke, a beer and who cared for everyone.
When we celebrate his life in a short time, I will put aside these dangerous but childish games of the elite and know that real men who care and love and protect still live and die for this country.
And for those vile vermin in the political, banking and media world…..nothing but contempt
Kallstrom is spot on. What is the predicate? What is the probable cause to kick in doors at gunpoint on Michael Cohen & Paul Manafort? What is the probable cause to wiretap Caputo?
It seems that the Mueller/Rosenstein are mafia bosses by their behavior and actions. As Caputo said yesterday they are insuring that no one works for any candidate that is not approved by the UniParty Deep State. We are now way down the rabbit hole and no longer a constitutional republic.
President Trump needs to fight back to reclaim his presidency from these thugs. The only way it seems is to declassify everything. Let the American people see what is the evidence that backs these investigations. Let the American people see all their communications as they have done to everyone on the Trump campaign. Tweets are not gonna stop these thugs.
I agree; the message to those who oppose the Uniparty is ominous. Declassification might be the weapon if the IG report & indictments don’t come soon.
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” Sir Winston Churchill, November 1942
Good quote for what we’ve seen in the last 24 hours, Julia. It does seem that we have reached some sort of inflection point. Americans are not going to be able to peacefully tolerate much more without something being done about it.
Now the real choosing of sides begins. Imagine what happens to Mr. Kallstrom if the deep state skulkers win. What he’s doing takes guts. God bless him.
I am reposting my questions from the Listen Up thread, since SD mentioned timelines…
May 4, 2018 at 1:30 am
“I have a couple of questions sbout timeline.
Horowitz starts his investigation one week before the Inauguration, January 2017. The Obama Administration did nothing in those last days to squash it. Sally Yates was stiil at her desk.
Mueller starts on May 17, 2017
Horowitz presents the Page/Strzok texts to Mueller in July 2017.
During those three months, did Mueller know about Horowitz, and possibly Admiral Rogers’ coordinarion?
Was Horowitz able to delve onto Mueller’s activities prior to confronting Mueller in July?”
Has Mueller already been caught?
Would it help to make a petition to stop Mueller and end government thuggishness? The IRS was thuggish in its mission against patriots, remember, and the IRS would have got away with it but for public demands to see their paperwork showing intention to destroy innocent people financially. The Mueller witch hunt is also destroying people financially while trampling everyone’s civil liberties with their thuggish handling of people. It has to stop.
It is very troubling to hear. I believe people want to do something effective to put a stop to this Witch Hunt, but what can we do? We pray, we write, we tweet, we vote, we give a few dollars to a GoFundMe page of one of Mueller’s victims…but give us something concrete to do. Please!
So, Sundance, if this whole investigation is tainted from one end to the other then what do Mueller et al expect to be the endgame?? They’re not stupid, corrupt, yes….I don’t see how this ends well in the court of public opinion or in the Supreme Court if subpoenaed. This alll just seems like political posturing for fake news talking points and utterly damaging Trump’s associates and family. Sessions is a special kind of traitor but I’ll keep him out of this particular line of thought.
Mr. Kallstrom, you are a good, decent , honorable man. Thank you for speaking out and to the injustices foisted upon President Trump. Maybe somebody out there will help to do the right thing. President Trump as you noted is an amazing individual, and I believe you’re correct in your assessment , Trump in 18 months has accomplished more than the last 3 Presidents. Thank you for your service.
I don’t have anything good to say about James Kallstrom.
I remember how he elbowed aside the NTSB and announced that he and the FBI would be in charge of the TWA 800 investigation.
Then he announced there was definitely no terrorism (his excuse for big-footing the NTSB), but that an electrical fault in a fuel tank caused the airplane to explode.
If that were true the NTSB would have discovered it without FBI interference.
How can any of us, EVER vote in Democrats for anything OR feel safe if and when they get elected again? Seriously. With what we know now… the illegalities… the corruption… the immunity from the rule of law and the absolute unbridled use of the media and the Federal Government to affect their desires… by hook or by crook…. and they clearly… BY THEIR DEEDS, no longer care to govern equally for Americans… they only want power and their agenda and there is no stoop too low for them to go to.
Who now trusts the FBI? DOJ? Federal judges? The FISA court? CIA? NSA? The media and Congress were already at low trust levels, but this is different. If the FBI is corrupted… what about the SEC? What about the FED? VA? Homeland? TSA? IRS! There has been no one held to account. One side wants it all and doesn’t really care if they tear the country apart to get their power. The other side pretends their opponents really just say nasty things, but don’t really want to tear the country apart. Interesting times… clarity is nice.
On the topic of Cohen payment revealed by Rudy
Conclusion – Don’t be ridiculous! Stormy Clifford’s lawyer is a media gadabout.
The American people and Trump voters don’t deserve this B.S.
Trump, either take action or get out. It’s on you to stop the trolls.
In listening to that something struck me.
Cohen is the presidents lawyer or was, now the raided his office and seized everything at gun point.
In want looks like an attempt to get at the President. And Manafort has his home raided in the early morning hours with his wife and kids there.
But what exactly are these crimes they have committed? What called for that type of force?
But in this country we have gang members that are not raided. Gangs like organized crime, MS-13. But there lawyers aren’t raided. They are not subject to this type of action.
We have drug dealers that aren’t. And there attorney’s that would never have their records seized like that.
Were these cases of National Security? Can’t be because arrests weren’t made.
So if I have this right, an association to Trump is a no holds barred raid. But known criminal activity by gangs and drug dealers, earns you a pass from the FBI.
And one more point. NBC, with 2 high ranking officials corroborating a story? That in less than 5 hours needed to be walked back and changed.
When is it that we will start to understand that these leaks and the people that are doing the leaking are and have been from day one, the problem?
How is it possible that people leaking classified information on a daily basis cannot be found, detected, or caught?
That is just insanity. Leakers and unmaking of people seems to also get a pass.
Tho whole thing reminds me of the “Writs of Assistance” case and the “general warrants” that allowed officials to search for undutied goods in homes, shops, etc, based upon the whim of officials. This unfortunate situation was rectified by our 4th Amendment. Which is currently being trampled into the earth
this guy and I have the following attributes in common :
1. Don’t pick a fight with an old man. If he is too old to fight, he’ll just kill you.
2. If you find yourself in a fair fight, your tactics suck.
3. I carry a gun cause a cop is too heavy.
4. When seconds count, the cops are just minutes away.
5. A reporter did a human-interest piece on the Texas Rangers. The reporter recognized the Colt Model 1911 the Ranger was carrying and asked him ‘Why do you carry a .45?’ The Ranger responded, ‘Because they don’t make a .46.’
6. An armed man will kill an unarmed man with monotonous regularity.
