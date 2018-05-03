Maria Bartiromo Interviews Rudy Giuliani…

Earlier this morning Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox Business “Mornings With Maria” to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding the Robert Mueller investigation and President Trump.
Additionally, Mr. Giuliani appeared on Fox News for an expanded discussion of similar issues. Below:
This has to stop. I want the full force of the storm to hammer these goddamned anti-American POS! I love America and this attempted death by a thousand cuts must be met with the full fury of righteous justice. Break out the gallows and make examples of treasoness behavior.
Word ever gets out that there’ll be public hangings, I’ll be first in line for tickets. If there’s no reckoning then, well, …we’ll see
Also Pay Per View. Could pay down the national debt using PPV.
Undoubtedly
It will NOT stop, sorry! As is obvious now, and has been obvious for some time to assorted observers, The Swamp will never stop suing and prosecuting people, for The Swamp’s goal is to teach any future “outsider candidate” (as I believe Michael Caputo mentioned) a severe lesson about having the temerity to challenge The Swamp’s dominance of D.C. They will not care about the Truth: they will bring lying and destructive claims and charges against anyone – and their supporters – in an effort to ruin their name, their families, and especially their bank accounts.
So, no, this will never stop until they win, or are crushed beyond recognition.
#CrushThem
Our founding fathers would have already touched spark to gunpowder by now…..
Maria, get a grip.
If this Mueller investigation has morphed into an examination any & all political campaign corruption it could expand into all 50 states and beyond; and could well expose election fraud and vote tampering on a massive scale. If that’s what’s happening so be it. If it’s become a probe of both major presidential candidates in 2016 so be it. But if it’s just going to focus on one candidate then that is not OK and the investigation must be terminated within 14 days. Just say it Rudy! One full year is long enough.
M A G A
Starting at 00:35 – did I just hear Gulliani say that they have given Mueller 1.2 million documents? Isn’t that the same as the IG?
Sorry, 00:25
I heard them say that a while ago. That to me is why it made sense when Caputo said yesterday that they had every Trump campaign email and schedule etc.
That’s what I thought. This just confirms this is nothing but a filthy witch hunt by a political party that still can’t stand the idea that they lost. Scorched earth approach.
Why don’t we just give them the left coast, heard all the America haters there, Wall it off (except the Mexicali border and let the libs do what they do best—bloviate and obfuscate! Leave the majority of the country as they want to be—free and democratic (not to be confused with corruptly Democratic)! Secede and set us free! Lincoln freed the slaves, let Trump free the real Americans!!
Each of our States is sovereign. Millions of patriots live in California. The solution begins with arresting Governor Moonbeam, enforcing all Federal immigration laws, and impeaching every member of the 9th Circus.
LikeLiked by 15 people
This x infinity!!!
And splitting the Ninth Circus into at least three rings…
Dissolving the Ninth Circuit is the President’s perogative under the Constitution. It is not a constitutionally mandated judicial system (circuits)….those exist as an executive decision legislated by the House of Representatives and can be disbanded at any time.
I live here with many other independent conservatives. Rep. Thomas McClintock is our man in Congress.
*********************** Secession of California would be a tragedy for Americans living in California, and a disaster to the US economy as a whole.
The Civil War was fought to pre-empt this kind of ridiculous thinking by Americans who know not a whit of their own history. It is the evil Left in California that want Secession and idle morons outside of California who think like senile grannies who are sick of their kids and their spawn.
It is absolutely irresponsible, and it is a call for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans if that bloody prospect should become real. That war will be fought in American backyards and it will BE BLOODY.
Comment edited by Admin…
finally one of these hosts expresses concern over what all this crap is doing to FLOTUS and the President’s family.
Mr. Sundance,
I really enjoy your website!
You guys do an excellent job analyzing the core essential details of this despicable witch hunt, and I sincerely appreciate your work!
I totally agree with your analysis the Mueller investigation took over FBI counterintelligence operation, and the small group picked Mueller, Mueller did not pick the small group.
I know you think Jeff Sessions is a respectable man in the slimy swamp. My question for you, why do you believe Sessions is an honorable man and supports POTUS Trump when he does not cooperate with Mark Meadows, Jim Jordon, and others to step in and file charges? I get your analogy about the fabulous five, I am not questioning Sessions decisionmaking here, I am questioning Session’s reasoning on why he has not fired Rosenstein, and
why is Sessions stonewalling wheather he was involved in the decision to raid the personal attorney of POTUS Trump, Michael Cohen?
Why are Sessions and Rosenstein resisting the request by GOP lawmakers to see an unredacted version or document that laid out the scope of the Mueller probe? POTUS Trump is so over-the-top disgusted with the justice department and honestly, I don’t know how Sessions can live with himself.
I would sincerely appreciate your time and effort to explain Sesssion’s.
Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Jim Jordon are all disgusted with Jeff Sessions and many others do not have confidence in him to run the justice department especially, in such treacherous, deceitful, and ominous times. At the very least, I would have punted Rosenstein so hard to North Korea, then phoned Kim Jung Un telling him, assign Rosenstein hard labor!
This DEEP. Really really really deep. Extreme patience is required. Strategy is key here.
I really really hope you are right.
Patience yes maybe a virtue but long past it now.
http://www.yowzers.com/viewitem.php?productid=595
Sessions works for the President. The President is wary of triggering impeachment articles in Congress and tipping the balance in the mid-terms, which he has an excellent chance of winning as of today.
In addition, there is the possibility that Mueller’s investigation will collapse under its own weight due to lack of credibility. His stalling on charging LTG Flynn indicates he’s got nothin. The Stormy Daniels non-story has a lot of hats hanging on it. But it is irrelevant to the Russia investigation and will not lead to wrongdoing.
The Silent Majority in this great country of ours is getting fed up with Mueller and the criminals among us who walk free or are still being paid with our tax money. The Mid-Terms will be a wholesale indictment of Little Debbie and Pelosi Galore along with the rest of the Democrat-ick Party.
I have my money resting on a slew of indictments being served in time to inform mid-term election ads. And just before the election, there will be ramp up of publicity about the Iran Deal, Uranium One, Obama’s unmasking of American citizens, and Susy Rice’s lying to the American people about Benghazi.
That should do in the Deep State along with outing Clapper and Brennan for their crimes of a felonious nature. In the meantime, Sessions is directing the loyal employees at Justice on how to get the legwork done and in perfect order. He can’t do that in a ca-ca storm of media harassment and countersuits. Loose lips sink ships. Think D-Day.
This gives me hope…I pray you are correct!
Reeeeeaaaallly getting tired of all the waiting for these corrupt people to meet their due justice.
I agree it can be hard to feel like we have been abdandoned or betrayed by those we thought were out for our best interests to drain the swamp.
And it sometimes feels like that President Trump, despite all his incredible ability, has somehow found his hands tied.
I hope there truly is an endgame that makes this agony worth it.
Nonetheless… I would choose this scenario anytime over having a Hillary presidency.
It may feel bad… but guys, this could be a helluva lot worse…
It’s important to remember that imperfect but brave, smart, and patriotic PDJT is enduring these Democrat attacks for saving America and Americans from the horror of Hillary, and he continues to need our support, energy, and prayers
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!
“Nonetheless… I would choose this scenario anytime over having a Hillary presidency.”
Your exactly right. I have no idea what so many of our fellow Treepers would be doing if that rigged election scheme worked. I think they would be the ones with “splody heads”. Just look at what has been exposed as far as the cancer in our government. Many of us knew it was there, but did not have enough evidence to convince the skeptics.
Many are displeased with the pace of how things are progressing. Well, I am sure our President is too. There will be reversals throughout history; however, scripture teaches us that things are going to get worse and worse until the Lord Jesus Christ returns to the earth. in the meantime, we are to hold fast to our faith until he comes for us “in the air”.
2Thessalonians 2:6 And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.
7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.
8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:
9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,
10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
1Thessaonians 4:14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.
15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
John 16:33:
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
John 14:27:
27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
I John 4:1-5:
4:1 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.
2 Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God:
3 And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.
4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.
5 They are of the world: therefore speak they of the world, and the world heareth them.
Ahhh! Comforting to the ear!
Can always rely on you, Cuppa.
There is no legal basis for this farcical Special Counsel & team’s existence. The term ‘special prosecutor’ was used throughout the Watergate era, but was replaced by the politically correct ‘independent counsel’ in the 1983 reauthorization of the Ethics in Government Act.
The independent counsel law EXPIRED in 1999. the term ‘special counsel’ is being used by virtue of U.S. government REGULATIONS (DOJ – Janet Nepolitano) concerning the appointment of special counsels. The current AG should recommend this regulation be repealed by the President.
LawyersCommitteefor9-11inquiry(.)org has filed petition in NY-SD for DOJ grand jury into evidence of controlled demolition on 9/11 and destruction of evidence by officials, including Rudy. On 9/11, NYPD arrested two foreign demolition teams, with explosives at Geo Washington Brr and at Holland Tunnel. Rudy made sure they were released, and they left NYC on 9/12. Deep state is deeper than you imagine.
This is partly why Rudy is not a member of President Trump’s cabinet, IMO. Also why Rudy is the right person to tackle Mueller (Director, FBI) & Liar Comey (SDNY)
I heard Rudy say last night he was offered the attorney general job. He sounded like he knew he should have accepted it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I heard Rudy say last night he was offered the attorney general job. He sounded like he knew he should have accepted it.
Infowars is missing one of their fans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What commenter faux is referring to is way worse than Infowars. 🙂
Link?
What does this have to do with the subject of this thread?
Also, two planes brought down those buildings. End of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Physics doesn’t support that, and what about building 7.
But I’ll leave it at that. That’s not what this thread is about.
I suspect Rudy, among other things, is being used as a “lightning rod”. And it seems to be working well. DEMONcRATs and RINOs et. al. are as helpless as a cat versus a laser pointer…
Physics absolutely supports the collapse of the WTC towers due to high heat and structure damage. And I’m not just accepting what I’m reading, I have the education (math, physics, engineering) to understand it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminder: Mueller was appointed FBI director just a little more than a month before 9/11.
The group mentioned claim the WTC towers were brought down by explosives. We don’t need ridiculous conspiracy theories on this fine web site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you forget that our esteemed President Trump said at a campaign rally that if he was elected, we would find out what or who took down the Twin Towers? Remember, he’s a builder.
fauxscienceslayer says:
“LawyersCommitteefor9-11inquiry(.)org has filed petition in NY-SD for DOJ grand jury into evidence of controlled demolition on 9/11 and destruction of evidence by officials, including Rudy. On 9/11, NYPD arrested two foreign demolition teams, with explosives at Geo Washington Brr and at Holland Tunnel. Rudy made sure they were released, and they left NYC on 9/12. Deep state is deeper than you imagine.”
______________________________________
Interesting how the opposition comes so quick up with smear tactics no one will believe. We figurers the swamp out they are Null..
I have not been all that impressed with Rudy’s interviews.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Distraction.
Yep. Good illustration of what I just said upthread. I think Rudy’s being a lightning rod, among other things. Stupid DEMONcRATs, RINOs and YSM just can’t resist…
And the Daily Fail, Grauniad, and the German media are jumping to and fro at the laser dots too. Whadda buncha maroons…
ditto.
I too am increasingly seized by the thought that Rudy should shut up…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think what Rudy or any White Houuse official “is saying” has been calculated internally to have both direct and indirect results within the Uniparty, the so-called media and with Mueller’s henchmen..or at least I hope it has been!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. He almost slipped up twice. He talks too much.
Let him work Mueller, but he needs to stay out of the limelight. I suspect a lot of it is intended for Mueller and putting pressure on him. However, he tends to talk too much.
I like him. He’s affable, just needs to be more careful.
Soooooo, Obama is out of office so we can go after him? Can we…please??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rudy did just happen to throw that out there.
Nice touch.
I caught that, too.
Barack Obama, Former CIA Agent
by Deanna Spingola
3/13/2010; Revised 5/18/2013
I recently had the great pleasure of talking with Dr. James David Manning who has been ministering to the people of Harlem since 1981. He is now the Senior Pastor at ATLAH which stands for All the Land Anointed Holy, Manning’s inspired name for Harlem as of September 14, 1991.
Dr. Manning heads the Columbia Obama Treason Trial which he has scheduled for May 14-19, 2010 at the ATLAH building at 38 West 123rd Street in ATLAH, New York, 10027. Unfortunately, the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court have failed in their duties to uphold the Constitution and address the legitimacy and other questionable issues surrounding the White House’s current resident. Therefore, Dr. Manning, being a longtime resident of the Columbia University area, the school that Obama allegedly attended, began an intense investigation into Obama’s educational background and discovered some profound discrepancies.
According to Dr. Manning, Obama (born in 1961) enrolled at the very pricey Occidental College in Los Angeles, California in 1979 where the CIA recruited him in 1980. Since its inception, the CIA regularly recruits college students. He was, by his own admission, a “C” student, a dope smoker and a member of the Marxist Club at Occidental, a co-educational liberal arts college. In 1981, Obama allegedly transferred from Occidental to Columbia University to major in Political Science with a specialization in international relations. It is atypical for a student to begin their education in one four-year school and then transfer to another school. Columbia University requires that incoming students pass certain academic requirements which Obama obviously lacked. However, Columbia had a foreign student program and the CIA has major connections and influence with Columbia and some of the nation’s other educational facilities. Interestingly, Zbigniew Brzezinski, known to have ties to the CIA as early as 1959, was on the Columbia University faculty (1960-1989) and was in charge of the Institute on Communist Affairs. He was also Obama’s mentor. Brzezinski was President Carter’s National Security Advisor (1977-1981) and recently admitted that his objective was to entice the Soviet Union to invade Afghanistan in December 1979…..READ ON:
http://www.spingola.com/BarackObamaCIA.html
REPORT on the GROUND from ENEMY OCCUPIED TERRITORY (Upper East Side of Manhattan):
Wednesday, May 2, brought the 36th anniversary of the 36th annual Frederick Olmsted Awards luncheon known to the world as the Hat Luncheon hosted by the Women’s Committee of the Central Park Conservancy in Central Park’s Conservatory Garden behind the Vanderbilt Gates at 105th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Is that her p*ssies hat?
73% of voters don’t think the Stormy Daniels saga is “an important issue”. It will only get worse for them.
https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=2534
This is the resistence plan? LOL!!!!
LOL! Sessions should speak up and now Rudy should shut up! I will trust one of the top business strategists and one of the top Legal/political minds in the country to do what’s right for me and the country.
Rudy saturated the most popular and trusted media outlet shows in one day. I don’t fully understand the strategy but doubt these two great minds made any mistakes in the message delivered. They know the strategy and are executing it. Stay tuned! All will become apparent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Rudy definitely has a plan, and he is carrying it out. This was a good interview with Maria. She asks great questions too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rudy is going on offense.
Yes Rudy, everything is dead except the Mewler fishing expedition with no daily limit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thats twice that Rudy has used a prostitution metaphor in connection with Comey…methinks he is trying to give us a hint and Comey a veiled threat…
hmmm–did Neibhur frequent houses of ill repute?
It would have been so much easier if President Trump would have just told us he had a one night stand with this porno star 12 years ago and he regretted it. That he was ashamed he cheated on Melania and the harm it has brought to his family. He didn’t know behind the scenes Cohen was protecting him and his family from this shank and her Gloria Allred Counterpart attorney. All of this may have been the insurance policy.
Meanwhile Pence looks ready to pounce and Sessions is trying to figure out how to punch his way out of a paper bag.
Trolling the Deep State right up to the end.
These guys are really stupid. Thank God they’re mostly power hungry C-average bullies rather than evil geniuses.
I once knew an retired TV documentary director from the old DDR. We were talking about his time during WW2 and he described Hitler as a “4th Tier” man, meaning he wasn’t even one of the elites or upper-class that seized power. I wish my German was better so I could remember the exact words he used, but as soon as he said it, I understood what he meant. Regardless of the peerage of our own deep state, these guys are cowardly losers. McVain = Songbird, John F’n Kerry = 3 purple hearts reporting for duty. Then there’s lying Comey = pathetic fool that lost his soul and called it a higher duty. Forget that PC crap. Where was his sacred honor? Duty vs honor…
Anyhoo. Thank God for Trump.
MAGA
