President Trump and German Chancellor Merkel Joint Press Conference – 1:50pm EST Livestream…

Posted on April 27, 2018 by

President Donald Trump will be holding a joint press conference today with the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.  Anticipated start time 1:50pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Liviestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, European Union, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to President Trump and German Chancellor Merkel Joint Press Conference – 1:50pm EST Livestream…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Merkel, somewhat snubbed by the prior French *State* Visit…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      April 27, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      I was just thinking the same thing. I wonder if Merkel even realizes how shabbily she’s being treated compared to what was done for the Macron’s. Example: where’s our beautiful First Lady Melania to grace the scene?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • DanO64 says:
        April 27, 2018 at 1:59 pm

        Oh she knows. Well placed shot to the gut, ten times harder. She deserved it and more.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        April 27, 2018 at 2:01 pm

        Melanie does not associate well with evil. She had pastors perform an exorcism on the White House before she would stay there.

        Probably had to be blessed and have protection before sitting next to ( the one who’s name is never spoken) and probably has better things to do than meet
        Hag # 2.

        Like watching paint dry or be with her son.

        But she did an excellent job on the state dinner and may need a break.

        I wouldn’t shake Merkel’s hand……

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      April 27, 2018 at 1:57 pm

      Everywhereguy, you can be sure Trump, as usual will be pleasant and saying good things while all the while we know she is still a nazi since childhood, has damaged my spouse’s country beyond repair, and will continue to push for the EU open borders and allowing muslims in to continue the raping, robberies, murders and why my spouse fears for his siblings there, especially as they grow older and are easy pickings. Germans tried to get rid of her in last election but could not rid Germany of her completely, just a lower level I hate my country position. Another example of no weapons allowed but somehow the muslims admitted find ways and means to do the dirty on real German citizens.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Cathy Lehman says:
      April 27, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      Why would the child of Adolf Hitler be even welcomed at the White House?

      Like

      Reply
  2. Iamrerun says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Did Merkel finally realize that she needs to ban all further immigration, kick out most of the muslim immigrants that have come to Germany in the last few years, and help the rest of the ignorant EU leaders do the same?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Wink says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    I’m beginning to think that she has no soul.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    What an incredible day to have this POS at the White House. The last 24 hours on the Foreign Affairs side and Economic side have been mind blowing for our President. If I were him, after the press conference at 1:50 pm, put her a$$ on a plane back to Germany with a doggy bag from the Marcron State Dinner!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    I think you mean Chancellor Hitler.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Angela Merkel is a true daughter of East Germany’s communist government. She’s just wearing slightly different dress than her compliant army uniform.

    Let’s see if anyone has the guts to ask Angela about not protecting women and girls in Germany from rampaging jihadis…

    Germany: Muslim migrant teens rampage in school, sexually harass schoolgirl
    April 27, 2018 12:32 PM By Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/04/germany-muslim-migrant-teens-rampage-in-school-sexually-harass-schoolgirl

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. 4beagles says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    See all those gold chairs that the press has their butts planted upon?
    Well, I and many others made them at a local chair factory back in ’08
    #9 here http://www.fancherchair.com/product-line-fancher.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. MontanaMel says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    what a transparent “me too” move….whinnying/whining all the way…. What an ego….nose in the air!
    No notice arrival?… Wonder when “anyone” knew she was coming to town?…trying to steal some thunder from the BIG DOG (cloud)…eh?…. Maybe the Donald will “order out” for some of his famous Mickey Dee’s….. (At what they charge for them over in the EU, it could be considered an $$$$ rated dinner, eh?… Not In-n-Out level, but high enough for this “strap-hanger”, eh?).

    Europe is lost – thanks to her…. the UK is lost – thanks to her….and, thanks to the EU as a whole. What a doggy show! (and, I don’t mean Sgt Preston’s KING…). Check-6

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Like

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Like

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Wish our President was with the kids today! Generation Z LOVES him!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Like

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Like

    Reply
  16. kenji says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    She’s a traitor to Western Civilization. She’s the Poster-girl for NOT unifying Communist and Capitalistic countries!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Like

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Like

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s