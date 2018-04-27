President Trump and German Chancellor Merkel Joint Press Conference – 1:50pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump will be holding a joint press conference today with the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel. Anticipated start time 1:50pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Liviestream Link
Merkel, somewhat snubbed by the prior French *State* Visit…
I was just thinking the same thing. I wonder if Merkel even realizes how shabbily she’s being treated compared to what was done for the Macron’s. Example: where’s our beautiful First Lady Melania to grace the scene?
Oh she knows. Well placed shot to the gut, ten times harder. She deserved it and more.
Melanie does not associate well with evil. She had pastors perform an exorcism on the White House before she would stay there.
Probably had to be blessed and have protection before sitting next to ( the one who’s name is never spoken) and probably has better things to do than meet
Hag # 2.
Like watching paint dry or be with her son.
But she did an excellent job on the state dinner and may need a break.
I wouldn’t shake Merkel’s hand……
Everywhereguy, you can be sure Trump, as usual will be pleasant and saying good things while all the while we know she is still a nazi since childhood, has damaged my spouse’s country beyond repair, and will continue to push for the EU open borders and allowing muslims in to continue the raping, robberies, murders and why my spouse fears for his siblings there, especially as they grow older and are easy pickings. Germans tried to get rid of her in last election but could not rid Germany of her completely, just a lower level I hate my country position. Another example of no weapons allowed but somehow the muslims admitted find ways and means to do the dirty on real German citizens.
Why would the child of Adolf Hitler be even welcomed at the White House?
Did Merkel finally realize that she needs to ban all further immigration, kick out most of the muslim immigrants that have come to Germany in the last few years, and help the rest of the ignorant EU leaders do the same?
LikeLiked by 2 people
From “Citizen Kane” (1941):
“You’re the greatest fool I’ve ever known, Kane. If it was anybody else, I’d say what’s going to happen to you would be a lesson to you. Only you’re going to need more than one lesson. And you’re going to get more than one lesson.”
Beautiful! Fits this POS to a tee.
fle, and many more of our own!
Sad but so true!
Iamrerun, of course she knows and is all for it and keeps real German citizens in fear such as was suffered under Hitler and then Stalin because she is not for freedom but owning!
I’m beginning to think that she has no soul.
I agree. I’ve never seen compassion in her eyes.
What an incredible day to have this POS at the White House. The last 24 hours on the Foreign Affairs side and Economic side have been mind blowing for our President. If I were him, after the press conference at 1:50 pm, put her a$$ on a plane back to Germany with a doggy bag from the Marcron State Dinner!
She should leave the White House via the back door, close to the dumpsters
lmfao and rotf
I can imagine the President speaking to her.
I want you to do this and this and this……if you don’t, I’ll put 75% tariffs on all your imported cars, or any other items you import.
Now go home and get back to me when my list is completed.
I hear the airline serves a good meal…
Well …Bye..
LOL! Better than I said.
I think you mean Chancellor Hitler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Angela Merkel is a true daughter of East Germany’s communist government. She’s just wearing slightly different dress than her compliant army uniform.
Let’s see if anyone has the guts to ask Angela about not protecting women and girls in Germany from rampaging jihadis…
Germany: Muslim migrant teens rampage in school, sexually harass schoolgirl
April 27, 2018 12:32 PM By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/04/germany-muslim-migrant-teens-rampage-in-school-sexually-harass-schoolgirl
See all those gold chairs that the press has their butts planted upon?
Well, I and many others made them at a local chair factory back in ’08
#9 here http://www.fancherchair.com/product-line-fancher.html
kewl
The pressitudes should have only cheap metal folding chairs.. no cushions.
I agree, booby traped to fold and pinch human body parts
what a transparent “me too” move….whinnying/whining all the way…. What an ego….nose in the air!
No notice arrival?… Wonder when “anyone” knew she was coming to town?…trying to steal some thunder from the BIG DOG (cloud)…eh?…. Maybe the Donald will “order out” for some of his famous Mickey Dee’s….. (At what they charge for them over in the EU, it could be considered an $$$$ rated dinner, eh?… Not In-n-Out level, but high enough for this “strap-hanger”, eh?).
Europe is lost – thanks to her…. the UK is lost – thanks to her….and, thanks to the EU as a whole. What a doggy show! (and, I don’t mean Sgt Preston’s KING…). Check-6
oops, sorry about the 2nd tweet.
Wish our President was with the kids today! Generation Z LOVES him!
She’s a traitor to Western Civilization. She’s the Poster-girl for NOT unifying Communist and Capitalistic countries!
