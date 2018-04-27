More MAGAnomic Winning – Q1 GDP Growth 2.3 Percent (Higher than expected), Wage Growth 2.9 Percent (Much Higher than expected)…

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), who track GDP  -and-  U.S. Labor Department (DoL) Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS), who track wage growth, have released the initial sets of analysis for Quarter 1 of this year (Jan-March).   The first quarter growth in GDP comes in at 2.3%.  [Most estimates initially expected 2.0% or slightly less.]

CBS – […] It’s common for economic growth to slow in the first quarter and then accelerate later in the year. Still, the January-March increase was better than expected: Economists had foreseen a 2 percent annualized rate. In the current quarter, economists expect growth to surpass 3 percent.

The 2.3% first quarter result puts 2018 on track to achieve President Trump’s targeted growth rate: over three percent combined growth for the full year.   Due to seasonal fluctuations the first quarter is historically the weakest for GDP growth.  The second quarter will likely rebound well above 3.5% as the historic Q1 -vs- Q2 trend shows above.

One of the positive factors driving the strong Q1 outcome was growth in exports that helps to offset climbing imported purchases, and the continued trade deficits which POTUS Trump is confronting.

Additionally, beyond the strong GDP result, we see a very positive sign in wage growth.  Year-over-year wage growth well exceeded expectations at 2.9%

Compensation costs for private industry workers increased 2.8 percent over the year. Wages and salaries increased 2.9 percent for the current 12-month period. (link)

Continual wage growth is a part of President Trump’s MAGAnomic policy; and remember the lowered tax rates went into effect in December.  Meaning Q1 wages were higher and simultaneously income tax withholding on those wages are lower… that means more take home pay.   Emphasis:  More Take-Home Pay!!

CTH has been predicting that MAGAnomics as applied would mean in “Quarter Two” of this year we would begin the period of strongest wage rate growth in three decades. [ FYI, that’s  right now ] We have repeatedly predicted that April through June 2018 is the beginning of “the big lift” in blue-collar wages.

A key part of the America-First MAGAnomic ‘Main Street’ policy is to protect the middle-class by driving wages up at a faster rate than the rate of inflation.

This is how the middle-class is able to afford a higher standard of living, and simultaneously ‘savers’ will gain higher rates of return on their savings.

For 30 years economic policy was doing exactly the opposite; now, with MAGAnomics in full swing, we are reversing that trend.  CNBC begins to note the activity:

CNBC – […] According to surveys, the tax cuts did not reflect on many workers’ paychecks until late in the first quarter. Income at the disposal of households increased at a 3.4 percent rate in the first quarter, accelerating from the fourth quarter’s 1.1 percent pace. Households also boosted savings during the quarter. (link)

(DOL Source Link)

 

 

  1. Swanzinator says:
    April 27, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    The Dems must feel like they’re playing a losing game of Whack-a-Mole this week…

    Kanye announces support for Trump… Whack!
    Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula… Whack! Whack!
    GDP and wage growth exceed expectations…Whack! Whack! Whack!
    Former intelligence chiefs getting exposed for all that Trump claimed… Whack Whack Whoops, dropped the mallet!

    So much winning. For the moles!

  2. Wretched1 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    And you know, it will be revised upward twice more before it’s “official.” Even then, the bureaucracy slants any good news/polls against PDJT… however, at some point, the dam will break and the truth will speak for itself.

  3. Minnie says:
    April 27, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    💥 Kaboom!! 💥

    Each day gets sweeter and sweeter 😁

  4. LBB says:
    April 27, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    These were really good numbers for Q1 (first read). I expect some write ups to have the “unexpected” term in it.

    I can tell those against Maga when they say everything they can bad about results. Heard one say big slide from Q4, though we know Q1 is usually the slowest. Straight up from here.

  5. moe2004 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    What a day, MAGA bigly.

  6. fleporeblog says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Want to apologize to fellow Treeper Eric for my tone in a tweet earlier today when he questioned why I was excited by the news of real GDP coming out in the initial release at 2.3%. So happy SD wrote this post because the news is fantastic!

    I wrote the following thread earlier today:

    MAGAnomics is beginning to show up everywhere you look!

    From the article linked above:

    The Survey of Consumers, a closely-watched gauge of consumer sentiment, improved from initial estimates in April and the 2018 average is the highest in 18 years.

    The Index of Consumer Sentiment rose from initial estimates to 98.8, though that’s still slightly down from the enormously strong March reading of 101.4.

    Current Economic Conditions came in at 114.9 and the Index of Consumer Expectations improved to 88.4.

    From the article linked above:

    The U.S. economy grew at a stronger-than-expect pace in the first-quarter (1Q) 2018, according to the “advance” estimate by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2.3% after increasing by 2.9% in 4Q 2017.

    THIS IS HUGE:

    Real disposable personal income rose 3.4% after gaining 1.1% in the previous quarter.

    Personal saving was $462.1 billion in 1Q, which compares with a $379.8 billion gain in 4Q. The personal saving rate — personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income — came in at 3.1% in 1Q after a smaller 4Q 2.6% rise.

    From the WAPO article lined above:

    Since the expansion began nearly nine years ago, first-quarter economic growth has averaged just a 1.2 percent annual rate, less than half as fast as the other quarters, according to O’Sullivan of High-Frequency Economics.

  7. YeahYouRight says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    I’m almost tired of winning! *Almost.*

    Liked by 2 people

  8. VeritasVincit says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    A person would have to have his/her head in the sand up to his/her backside to not be happy about these numbers.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. GrandpaM says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    My small business (20 employees) GDP for the first quarter was up around 3%. For the month of April it is already up over 10% and we still have 2 days left. MAGA!

    Liked by 7 people

  10. VeritasVincit says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    By the way, I’m not very computer savvy. Would someone tell me how to change the icon the site assigned me? This thing is SO not me.

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Publius2016 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    I really believe CUBA IS NEXT! People want to live in prosperity and peace…Communism is dead…

  12. fleporeblog says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I absolutely agree with SD’s assessment about the 2nd Quarter! We are most likely going to see our first quarter under our Lion 🦁 come in at 4.0%+ in real GDP!

    We are going to reach an Annual real GDP for 2018 of 3% (as our Lion 🦁 said earlier about Iran never having a nuclear weapon, “You Can Take That To The BANK”).

    It will be the first time since 2004 and it will embarrass the messiah’s followers even more because BHO never reached an Annual real GDP of 3% in his 8 miserable years!

    The NY Federal Reserve just shared their first forecast for the 2nd Quarter this evening. The Atlanta Federal Reserve will do so on Monday.

    Even the POS WAPO had to scare their readers to Death 💀 about not only the 1st Quarter but what will happen in the 2nd Quarter.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2018/04/27/u-s-economy-grew-faster-than-expected-in-first-quarter-the-first-since-trumps-tax-cuts/?utm_term=.80d0e1e353b4

    From the article linked above:

    Gains from the tax cut are likely to be stronger in the second quarter as adjusted individual withholding allowances take full effect and tax refunds hit taxpayers’ bank accounts, O’Sullivan said.

    Higher federal government spending also will make its mark with O’Sullivan expecting a second-quarter rebound to an annual rate of 3.7 percent.

    WINNING BIGLY:

    The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank manufacturing index rose sharply in April amid optimism about future orders. “Factory activity accelerated in April despite concerns among many firms about changes in international trade policy,” said economist Chad Wilkerson of the Kansas City Fed.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Chris Four says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I want to see the economy improve, but I don’t believe the US Government statisticians. The numbers have very little explanation behind them. The wage growth can be very misleading. You would need to see more information. Here is one take on what is occurring.

    “The latest ECI figures may have also been influenced by several factors. The gauge of employer costs in the first quarter is prone to surprises as it includes year-end bonuses, and the volatility may have been magnified this time by one-time payouts made by companies in response to the Republican-backed tax cuts enacted in December.”

    “Average hourly earnings, a separate monthly measure of private- sector wages that can be influenced by shifts in industry employment and hours worked, has only gradually increased. Growth in worker pay has been slow to accelerate even as the unemployment rate has fallen to the lowest level since 2000. ” Bloomberg report

    The US economy still has too many systemic problems that need to be fixed.

