Earlier today French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a joint session of congress.
He’s got some growin’ up to do…
LikeLiked by 3 people
People on social media are crowing about how he “stood up” to Trump on Iran and against nationalism, etc.
LikeLike
What a joke. Western Europe was once “empire” builders but are now hasbeens; they have been kicked out of every place on Earth they tried to spread their influence. They are jealous of the USA because unlike themselves, the USA became a superpower WITHOUT trying to build an empire.
So, of course it is not in the interest of the pansified EU for the USA to be great again. They have done everything they can think of to block it, including jumping in bed with terrorists and countries that are enemies of the USA. The fact that Western Europe is currently run by morons does not bode well for them.
They are busy trying to destroy themselves. Why would ANYONE take the advice or recommendations of hasbeens with a suicidal tendency ?
LikeLiked by 14 people
Agreed.
However, Trump is bound to have a positive effect on this young man. The relationship with Macron is a counterweight to Germany, which is now probably too far gone to save. Will be interesting to compare Merkel’s visit to Macron’s.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good, so hopefully this will get him some “street cred” in France and the EU that will allow him to do what PDJT needs him to do when the time comes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad little puppet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AngryDumbo: Yep! He is an errand boy for the globalists. Message received. Message rejected, now run along.
Merde! what a connard!!!!!
supporting global warming, TPP and the total POS “Iran Deal”…….I pray President Trump is not swayed by this limp pantywaist!
All the sloppy wet kisses enrage me after the way Bibi Netanyahu was treated when he addressed this group of clapping morons!!!!!
Oh ye of little faith, our fierce POTUS will not be swayed by Macron. He will listen respectfully then do what is best for America like he always does.
LikeLiked by 22 people
100%, conservalicious. The Lyon will teach the cub, and if the cub will not learn, the lion will protect his pride… always.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Conservalisious……<3
Funny, ain’t it, that what’s best for the US is generally what is best for the World.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Right on, conservalicious! I love your cankles in chains avatar!
He started out OK, then it turned into a sh!tshow. Like watching German porn. Merde flowed forth from his mouth. He is an uber globalist. He is no better than Merkel or May or Hitlary.
He lost me at Nationalisn has holes in it and the only way is Globalism…(my condensed version)
Un petit connard!
Get with the program Artist — Global Warming which displaced Global Cooling which displaced Acid Rain which displaced Nuclear Winter, is now “Climate Change” which covers all of the above. A warm day in December? CLIMATE CHANGE! A cool day in July? CLIMATE CHANGE! Of course, he supports Climate change nee global warming. He’s a Europweenie. Of course he supports TPP, Euroweenies are jealous of America and make a lot of money helping China screw us over. Iran Deal? The crazy mullahs aren’t targeting Europe — too afraid of killing Muslims. Still he’s cute and I kind of like him. As Euroweenies go, he’s nowhere near as annoying as Theresa May and Angela Merkel. And while I’m at it, I’m one of the original 60’s feminists, and I thought then and still do that women should have equal opportunity. But those two dingbats (May and Merkel) are showing every day that maybe women can’t hack it. The dumbest guy understands welcoming invaders into your country is something that cannot end well.
If anything I would think Trump would be more resolute after hearing this speech.
i admit I could not watch the video after reading all the posts in the Presidential thread about the weasel like performance of our Congress in reaction to the weasel like speech of Macron…
“…are we sure we can trust the French?” (The Patriot)
“…apparently not…” (Harry Potter)
“i admit I could not watch the video”
Well because the browser on this old computer would not play it for me. Anyway, i did read the comments from the other Treepers who did have the time to view it.
I figure that President Macron can spout off his NWO dung and then be safety ensconced into his plane, buckled into his seat by the wife and travel back home. Once home, French President Macron can deliver his message from PDJT to Macron’s bankster masters – “I (PDJT) am proceeding full speed ahead with my MAGA agenda!”
The multitude of ecstatic applause by members of Congress should send a strong message to every American as to which side Congress supports. And it isn’t America.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Both sides of the aisle gave him a standing ovation. I’m disgusted.
I thought it was nice that he brought his mother along…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Now that is funny. I don’t care who you are. Bwhahahahahahahahahahah
🙂
Master Snarker Jedi
All of Macron’s visions and dreams are dependent on the sacrifice of the American Taxpayer. Our money, our jobs and our blood.
Jones – and the American Congress applauds our being offered as the sacrifice. (SPIT)
Which would still result in a disasterous Humanity snuffing failure.
But Oceana — we are where the money is. You can’t have great social benefits for all if you have to pay for your own defense, can you? Like the argument I had with a lefty 30 years ago when I was grousing about high taxes on the middle class. “But that’s where the money is,” he told me with a straight face. All Lefties should be so honest. Of course, with a 30 year perspective (and he’s no longer with us) I would ask him what happens when you run out of the middle class’s money — which is what is happening. Or was happening until the middle class was smart enough to elect Donald Trump.
Sigh. The party’s over. It has been a glamorous and fun few days observing the gala and the camaraderie between the Trumps and the Macrons and appreciating our historical alliance.
Now, back to reality. Macron is a globalist. He believes what he believes. PDJT believes what he believes. They are an ocean apart, at least. But PDJT is smart and willing to do what he must to put America First.
He and Macron have some personal chemistry. It is to both countries’ advantage to play that up thereby administering an eye poke to the EU, UK, and Germany. Mission accomplished. And from there, who knows? At least France has agreed to pay their way on NATO so I’m happy with that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Would you say that Macron’s speech to Congress was a “shovel ready” job? LOL
Shovel ready indeed.
United States loves Deep River.
France is in deep something else.
Depends on what hs is shoveling.
Justin Trudeau must be proud of him.
I said this yesterday while everyone was swooning. Q called it too. He thinks he’s conning the President, but the Pres will simply use him for our benefit and slap him down when he gets too uppity. Trump will take care of Iran at the appropriate time.
I always like to remember Beldar and Prymatt Conehead are from France.
LOL Dan. Thx for the laugh.
Our President has an uncanny way of exposing everyone for who they really are.
His spotlight is huuuggge.! 🙂
I was sincerely hoping that while the Joint Session of Congress was enjoying the Macron one-man show–Viva la anti-Trump–something wonderful would be going on behind the scenes — something huge that they would not be able to stop once it got started. sigh a girl can dream…
I would say that having Macron speak to Congress was a horrible idea.
I would also say that having the representative of one “state” of the EU speak to representatives of one state (each) of the Congress is letting an equal speak to equals.
In other words, Macron is not the representative of a sovereign nation, but the representative of one portion/state of the EU, of which the EU “head of state” is Merkel, not Macron.
PDJT has been entertaining a “congressman equivalent.”
KBR – It is a stark optic of who Macron (France, EU) is, who Congress really is and who we (the American people) are. MAGA!
I think Trump has handled the visit with Macron just right. He rolled out the red carpet and treated Macron like royalty. The French are great people and America has needed to renew her friendship with France for a very long time. Our President is doing exactly that by establishing a very close personal friendship between he and Melania and Macron and his wife. This is how great bonds of friendship between nations are forged.
So then today Macron spoke to congress in an attempt to convince them to influence President Trump not to cancel the horrendous Iran deal that traitor Obama made. Our VSG President is of course going to completely undo the Iran deal. (Thank God!) And by not being the least bit ruffled by Macron advocating the opposite of what our President is going to do, Trump is sending several powerful messages. First, we will do what is in our own best interest, regardless of what arm twisting may be brought to bear by friend or foe. Second, it is absolutely OKAY for friends to disagree on important things. We can AGREE to DISAGREE, and we will still be dear friends with Macron and France, and will continue to hold them in the highest esteem. THAT is how diplomacy is supposed to work, and President Trump is the best diplomat I have seen since Ronald Reagan.
Compare this with how the low class, boorish, and breathtakingly ignorant prior occupant of the White House conducted ‘diplomacy’. I will never forget the blatant disrespect that grifter showed to anyone who disagreed with him. The image that is burned in my mind forever is him sending the Dalai Lama out the back door of the White House, right past the trash cans and bags of garbage. He disgraced the presidency and America by such childish and mean-spirited ‘diplomacy’.
President Donald Trump has erased all that. He is truly a class act like no other, and he makes me proud by the way that he conducts the business of state.
LikeLiked by 16 people
President Trump is not only acting for the American people, but also for the good of all people. We in the UK are eternally grateful for what he is trying to do to loosen the grip of the globalists and the NWO (of which the EU is an integral part). Thank you, President Trump. I wish our PM had even a fraction of your wisdom, energy and utter dedication to your country.
Thank you, my friend, it is always wonderful to hear ideas from the “Other side of The Pond”. And also thank you for the greatious comments about our President.
Agreed ! Another grateful Brit here as well !
Countrywatch — your PM is a disaster. Just not as big a disaster as Merkel in Germany and not as big a disaster as Hillary would have been for us. So be thankful for the small stuff (smile). If it weren’t for Merkel you might well have the worst PM in Europe.
President Trump is not fooled, nor outwitted. The body language also spoke volumes. Some commenters were describeing Congress being pro Macron. I do not think that will botherPresident Trump, but merely confirm what he knows already. He has taken on Congress before, and he is stronger than they are. Besides, in the bigger scheme of things there is a Trump card or two to play. MAGA.
Typo describing.
Macron is still a twerp. Climate change? Give me a break.
perhaps he was chosen to be the mouthpiece for the globalist puppet masters of the European “leaders”. go home little man, take care of the hopelessly lost French, and shut up and leave us alone
New World Order was music to Sister Linsey’s ears and the spirit of John McCain as per interview on FOX
Flake was beaming, too.
I came here just to read the comments. I was born a French citizen and I still have my accent, and yet I can’t stand listening to him and his lisp. He is on par with Obama on my charts.
Vous êtes très charmante, Mireille. Je vous remercie.
Bienvenue et je suis si desolee que vous devez voir quelle tristesse. Je suis nee a Californie et j’y habite, ainsi je suis d’accord.
I’m jealous…I forgot the majority of my college French years ago!
POTUS has made a determination that Micron can be used to undermine his masters in the EU. Micron will be browbeaten as necessary by the President and sent on his way to deliver various and sundry bad news to the EU.
He’s just a designated globalist liaison to President Trump. I guess they figured he’d be stupid enough to take the job
I am calling bullshit.
I LOVE AMERICA, AND ITS FREEDOM AND LIBERTY.
No frivolous words of a french president decrying my love of country
as fanatical nationalism is ever going to change that.
If he tries to change it, then I will fight him, and whoever else gets in that line.
AND, he brought up the biggest fraud in the history of the world
“global warming”.
What a bullshitter Macron is!
I back Donald Trump unleashing the world’s greatest economic engine,
the American economy.
If France doesn’t like it, STEP TO THE BACK OF THE LINE!
I will not watch this video of Macron addressing CONgress. I got the full globalist picture of him from his speech at the State Dept lunch with Pence yesterday. This can only be twice as bad or worse. Whatever game President Trump is playing with this little french globalist twerpt is beyond my pay grade.
I lasted ~ 10 minutes to the first comment on gender equality. Then I consigned his speech to the ash bins of history. POTUS is making lemonade from lemons. The puppet who comes here to influence will be influenced in turn.
Everything we see, everything we hear, everything we will be comes down to the conflict between globalism and our identity as a free and independent nation state. Giving a nod to culture while leaving borders wide open is but one example of talk not equaling action.
Viva Trump!
President Trump knows how to put on the Ritz. He and Melania glamorize the White House and the Executive of State with aplomb. Showing such class to another head of state is the correct strategy. Trump knows that Macron is still mired in leftist, Globalist groupthink. It doesn’t sway our POTUS in the least.
But PDJT’s unabashed promotion of MAGA and of equal, reciprocal treatment of other western nations far outclasses Macron’s transparent efforts to criticize our Presidents and his supporters policies.
Trump’s genuineness causes others to be genuine, even if in so doing they expose their own fallacious Leftwing thinking.
"Macron's effort to keep Trump in the JCPOA"
This interesting cartoon by @MarianKamensky1 says it all about how #Iran's regime is desperate for the #IranDeal to remain intact. pic.twitter.com/iFIuP4LUe8
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) April 25, 2018
"Macron's effort to keep Trump in the JCPOA"
This interesting cartoon by @MarianKamensky1 says it all about how #Iran's regime is desperate for the #IranDeal to remain intact. pic.twitter.com/iFIuP4LUe8
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) April 25, 2018
I juxtapose this man with someone else, who I am certain that Trump would be just as delighted (if not more so) to host; and whose daughter, Brooklyn, would unquestionably receive a magical reception and visit from Melania.
A man who is everything globalists are not: honorable, courageous, generous, truly American and in his values, like it or not people, a shining example of Christian selflessness:
https://madworldnews.com/hero-wrestled-gun-waffle-house/
I took French in High School. That wasn’t English and it wasn’t French. I don’t know what he said.
I like that Mr. and Mrs. Macron invited President Trump and FLOTUS45 to Bastille Day. That was very nice.
Macron was chosen by Germany to make nice with our President and I commend the Macron’s for doing a nice job. Obama supported Macron and so we know how this ends.
Merkel has all the subtlety of an ox. She’ll come prodding in next week wearing her burka with an Iran sticker affixed to her forehead. Amoral bean counter with parasitic tendencies.
On Q today—-4/25
Is Macrone our guy or is it a sham?
“politics”
Same for Merkel
Think movie
Q
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 102,905 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
He’s got some growin’ up to do…
LikeLiked by 3 people
People on social media are crowing about how he “stood up” to Trump on Iran and against nationalism, etc.
LikeLike
What a joke. Western Europe was once “empire” builders but are now hasbeens; they have been kicked out of every place on Earth they tried to spread their influence. They are jealous of the USA because unlike themselves, the USA became a superpower WITHOUT trying to build an empire.
So, of course it is not in the interest of the pansified EU for the USA to be great again. They have done everything they can think of to block it, including jumping in bed with terrorists and countries that are enemies of the USA. The fact that Western Europe is currently run by morons does not bode well for them.
They are busy trying to destroy themselves. Why would ANYONE take the advice or recommendations of hasbeens with a suicidal tendency ?
LikeLiked by 14 people
Agreed.
However, Trump is bound to have a positive effect on this young man. The relationship with Macron is a counterweight to Germany, which is now probably too far gone to save. Will be interesting to compare Merkel’s visit to Macron’s.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good, so hopefully this will get him some “street cred” in France and the EU that will allow him to do what PDJT needs him to do when the time comes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad little puppet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
AngryDumbo: Yep! He is an errand boy for the globalists. Message received. Message rejected, now run along.
LikeLike
Merde! what a connard!!!!!
supporting global warming, TPP and the total POS “Iran Deal”…….I pray President Trump is not swayed by this limp pantywaist!
All the sloppy wet kisses enrage me after the way Bibi Netanyahu was treated when he addressed this group of clapping morons!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh ye of little faith, our fierce POTUS will not be swayed by Macron. He will listen respectfully then do what is best for America like he always does.
LikeLiked by 22 people
100%, conservalicious. The Lyon will teach the cub, and if the cub will not learn, the lion will protect his pride… always.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Conservalisious……<3
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny, ain’t it, that what’s best for the US is generally what is best for the World.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on, conservalicious! I love your cankles in chains avatar!
LikeLike
He started out OK, then it turned into a sh!tshow. Like watching German porn. Merde flowed forth from his mouth. He is an uber globalist. He is no better than Merkel or May or Hitlary.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He lost me at Nationalisn has holes in it and the only way is Globalism…(my condensed version)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Un petit connard!
LikeLike
Get with the program Artist — Global Warming which displaced Global Cooling which displaced Acid Rain which displaced Nuclear Winter, is now “Climate Change” which covers all of the above. A warm day in December? CLIMATE CHANGE! A cool day in July? CLIMATE CHANGE! Of course, he supports Climate change nee global warming. He’s a Europweenie. Of course he supports TPP, Euroweenies are jealous of America and make a lot of money helping China screw us over. Iran Deal? The crazy mullahs aren’t targeting Europe — too afraid of killing Muslims. Still he’s cute and I kind of like him. As Euroweenies go, he’s nowhere near as annoying as Theresa May and Angela Merkel. And while I’m at it, I’m one of the original 60’s feminists, and I thought then and still do that women should have equal opportunity. But those two dingbats (May and Merkel) are showing every day that maybe women can’t hack it. The dumbest guy understands welcoming invaders into your country is something that cannot end well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anything I would think Trump would be more resolute after hearing this speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i admit I could not watch the video after reading all the posts in the Presidential thread about the weasel like performance of our Congress in reaction to the weasel like speech of Macron…
“…are we sure we can trust the French?” (The Patriot)
“…apparently not…” (Harry Potter)
LikeLike
“i admit I could not watch the video”
Well because the browser on this old computer would not play it for me. Anyway, i did read the comments from the other Treepers who did have the time to view it.
I figure that President Macron can spout off his NWO dung and then be safety ensconced into his plane, buckled into his seat by the wife and travel back home. Once home, French President Macron can deliver his message from PDJT to Macron’s bankster masters – “I (PDJT) am proceeding full speed ahead with my MAGA agenda!”
LikeLike
The multitude of ecstatic applause by members of Congress should send a strong message to every American as to which side Congress supports. And it isn’t America.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Both sides of the aisle gave him a standing ovation. I’m disgusted.
LikeLike
I thought it was nice that he brought his mother along…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Now that is funny. I don’t care who you are. Bwhahahahahahahahahahah
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Master Snarker Jedi
LikeLike
All of Macron’s visions and dreams are dependent on the sacrifice of the American Taxpayer. Our money, our jobs and our blood.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Jones – and the American Congress applauds our being offered as the sacrifice. (SPIT)
LikeLike
Which would still result in a disasterous Humanity snuffing failure.
LikeLike
But Oceana — we are where the money is. You can’t have great social benefits for all if you have to pay for your own defense, can you? Like the argument I had with a lefty 30 years ago when I was grousing about high taxes on the middle class. “But that’s where the money is,” he told me with a straight face. All Lefties should be so honest. Of course, with a 30 year perspective (and he’s no longer with us) I would ask him what happens when you run out of the middle class’s money — which is what is happening. Or was happening until the middle class was smart enough to elect Donald Trump.
LikeLike
Sigh. The party’s over. It has been a glamorous and fun few days observing the gala and the camaraderie between the Trumps and the Macrons and appreciating our historical alliance.
Now, back to reality. Macron is a globalist. He believes what he believes. PDJT believes what he believes. They are an ocean apart, at least. But PDJT is smart and willing to do what he must to put America First.
He and Macron have some personal chemistry. It is to both countries’ advantage to play that up thereby administering an eye poke to the EU, UK, and Germany. Mission accomplished. And from there, who knows? At least France has agreed to pay their way on NATO so I’m happy with that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Would you say that Macron’s speech to Congress was a “shovel ready” job? LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shovel ready indeed.
United States loves Deep River.
France is in deep something else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on what hs is shoveling.
LikeLike
Justin Trudeau must be proud of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said this yesterday while everyone was swooning. Q called it too. He thinks he’s conning the President, but the Pres will simply use him for our benefit and slap him down when he gets too uppity. Trump will take care of Iran at the appropriate time.
LikeLike
I always like to remember Beldar and Prymatt Conehead are from France.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL Dan. Thx for the laugh.
LikeLike
Our President has an uncanny way of exposing everyone for who they really are.
His spotlight is huuuggge.! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was sincerely hoping that while the Joint Session of Congress was enjoying the Macron one-man show–Viva la anti-Trump–something wonderful would be going on behind the scenes — something huge that they would not be able to stop once it got started. sigh a girl can dream…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say that having Macron speak to Congress was a horrible idea.
I would also say that having the representative of one “state” of the EU speak to representatives of one state (each) of the Congress is letting an equal speak to equals.
In other words, Macron is not the representative of a sovereign nation, but the representative of one portion/state of the EU, of which the EU “head of state” is Merkel, not Macron.
PDJT has been entertaining a “congressman equivalent.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
KBR – It is a stark optic of who Macron (France, EU) is, who Congress really is and who we (the American people) are. MAGA!
LikeLike
I think Trump has handled the visit with Macron just right. He rolled out the red carpet and treated Macron like royalty. The French are great people and America has needed to renew her friendship with France for a very long time. Our President is doing exactly that by establishing a very close personal friendship between he and Melania and Macron and his wife. This is how great bonds of friendship between nations are forged.
So then today Macron spoke to congress in an attempt to convince them to influence President Trump not to cancel the horrendous Iran deal that traitor Obama made. Our VSG President is of course going to completely undo the Iran deal. (Thank God!) And by not being the least bit ruffled by Macron advocating the opposite of what our President is going to do, Trump is sending several powerful messages. First, we will do what is in our own best interest, regardless of what arm twisting may be brought to bear by friend or foe. Second, it is absolutely OKAY for friends to disagree on important things. We can AGREE to DISAGREE, and we will still be dear friends with Macron and France, and will continue to hold them in the highest esteem. THAT is how diplomacy is supposed to work, and President Trump is the best diplomat I have seen since Ronald Reagan.
Compare this with how the low class, boorish, and breathtakingly ignorant prior occupant of the White House conducted ‘diplomacy’. I will never forget the blatant disrespect that grifter showed to anyone who disagreed with him. The image that is burned in my mind forever is him sending the Dalai Lama out the back door of the White House, right past the trash cans and bags of garbage. He disgraced the presidency and America by such childish and mean-spirited ‘diplomacy’.
President Donald Trump has erased all that. He is truly a class act like no other, and he makes me proud by the way that he conducts the business of state.
LikeLiked by 16 people
President Trump is not only acting for the American people, but also for the good of all people. We in the UK are eternally grateful for what he is trying to do to loosen the grip of the globalists and the NWO (of which the EU is an integral part). Thank you, President Trump. I wish our PM had even a fraction of your wisdom, energy and utter dedication to your country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you, my friend, it is always wonderful to hear ideas from the “Other side of The Pond”. And also thank you for the greatious comments about our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed ! Another grateful Brit here as well !
LikeLike
Countrywatch — your PM is a disaster. Just not as big a disaster as Merkel in Germany and not as big a disaster as Hillary would have been for us. So be thankful for the small stuff (smile). If it weren’t for Merkel you might well have the worst PM in Europe.
LikeLike
President Trump is not fooled, nor outwitted. The body language also spoke volumes. Some commenters were describeing Congress being pro Macron. I do not think that will botherPresident Trump, but merely confirm what he knows already. He has taken on Congress before, and he is stronger than they are. Besides, in the bigger scheme of things there is a Trump card or two to play. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Typo describing.
LikeLike
Macron is still a twerp. Climate change? Give me a break.
LikeLiked by 4 people
perhaps he was chosen to be the mouthpiece for the globalist puppet masters of the European “leaders”. go home little man, take care of the hopelessly lost French, and shut up and leave us alone
LikeLike
New World Order was music to Sister Linsey’s ears and the spirit of John McCain as per interview on FOX
LikeLike
Flake was beaming, too.
LikeLike
I came here just to read the comments. I was born a French citizen and I still have my accent, and yet I can’t stand listening to him and his lisp. He is on par with Obama on my charts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Vous êtes très charmante, Mireille. Je vous remercie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bienvenue et je suis si desolee que vous devez voir quelle tristesse. Je suis nee a Californie et j’y habite, ainsi je suis d’accord.
LikeLike
I’m jealous…I forgot the majority of my college French years ago!
LikeLike
POTUS has made a determination that Micron can be used to undermine his masters in the EU. Micron will be browbeaten as necessary by the President and sent on his way to deliver various and sundry bad news to the EU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s just a designated globalist liaison to President Trump. I guess they figured he’d be stupid enough to take the job
LikeLike
I am calling bullshit.
I LOVE AMERICA, AND ITS FREEDOM AND LIBERTY.
No frivolous words of a french president decrying my love of country
as fanatical nationalism is ever going to change that.
If he tries to change it, then I will fight him, and whoever else gets in that line.
AND, he brought up the biggest fraud in the history of the world
“global warming”.
What a bullshitter Macron is!
I back Donald Trump unleashing the world’s greatest economic engine,
the American economy.
If France doesn’t like it, STEP TO THE BACK OF THE LINE!
LikeLike
I will not watch this video of Macron addressing CONgress. I got the full globalist picture of him from his speech at the State Dept lunch with Pence yesterday. This can only be twice as bad or worse. Whatever game President Trump is playing with this little french globalist twerpt is beyond my pay grade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lasted ~ 10 minutes to the first comment on gender equality. Then I consigned his speech to the ash bins of history. POTUS is making lemonade from lemons. The puppet who comes here to influence will be influenced in turn.
LikeLike
Everything we see, everything we hear, everything we will be comes down to the conflict between globalism and our identity as a free and independent nation state. Giving a nod to culture while leaving borders wide open is but one example of talk not equaling action.
Viva Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump knows how to put on the Ritz. He and Melania glamorize the White House and the Executive of State with aplomb. Showing such class to another head of state is the correct strategy. Trump knows that Macron is still mired in leftist, Globalist groupthink. It doesn’t sway our POTUS in the least.
But PDJT’s unabashed promotion of MAGA and of equal, reciprocal treatment of other western nations far outclasses Macron’s transparent efforts to criticize our Presidents and his supporters policies.
Trump’s genuineness causes others to be genuine, even if in so doing they expose their own fallacious Leftwing thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I juxtapose this man with someone else, who I am certain that Trump would be just as delighted (if not more so) to host; and whose daughter, Brooklyn, would unquestionably receive a magical reception and visit from Melania.
A man who is everything globalists are not: honorable, courageous, generous, truly American and in his values, like it or not people, a shining example of Christian selflessness:
https://madworldnews.com/hero-wrestled-gun-waffle-house/
LikeLike
I took French in High School. That wasn’t English and it wasn’t French. I don’t know what he said.
I like that Mr. and Mrs. Macron invited President Trump and FLOTUS45 to Bastille Day. That was very nice.
Macron was chosen by Germany to make nice with our President and I commend the Macron’s for doing a nice job. Obama supported Macron and so we know how this ends.
Merkel has all the subtlety of an ox. She’ll come prodding in next week wearing her burka with an Iran sticker affixed to her forehead. Amoral bean counter with parasitic tendencies.
LikeLike
On Q today—-4/25
Is Macrone our guy or is it a sham?
“politics”
Same for Merkel
Think movie
Q
LikeLike