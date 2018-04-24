Report: Shady James Comey Hires Sketchy Patrick Fitzgerald to Help With Probable Criminal Defense…

Former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald is the godfather of one of James Comey’s kids. Additionally, Fitzgerald was the prosecutor of recently pardoned Lewis “Scooter” Libby. Fitzgerald was also the person who Lisa Page and Peter Strzok recommended in their text messages debating the possible need for a special counsel looking into the actions of Hillary Clinton.

In short, Fitzgerald is a sketchy lawyer, dependable confidant, personal friend and like-minded political fixer for any/all legal issues within the circle of the ‘small group’ of co-conspirators; the crew who politicized and weaponized the DOJ and FBI to target their political opposition. According to recent reports, Fitzgerald has also been hired by James Comey in advance of possible criminal indictment(s).

WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey has reportedly hired his close friend and former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald as one of his personal lawyers. Two Capitol Hill sources confirmed to Talking Points Memo that Comey had retained Fitzgerald, though it was not immediately clear in what capacity he made the hire. (more)

Led by Representative Ron DeSantis, previously congress sent a criminal referral letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Federal Prosecutor John Huber.

The identified targets of the congressional referral included: •former FBI Director James Comey; •former Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe; •former Attorney General Loretta Lynch; •former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; •current FBI Agent Peter Strzok; and •current DOJ Attorney Lisa Page (former Special Counsel to Andrew McCabe).

The identified reasoning for each of the referrals is outlined in the letter below. However, the biggest risk to James Comey is not simply contained within the letter, but also contained within the non-discussed fact that FBI chief-legal-counsel James Baker is a cooperating witness for IG Horowitz and Huber.

One of the lesser discussed aspects to the ongoing investigative overview is how a few key people, with direct and specific knowledge of the events that took place within the FBI and DOJ activity, remain inside the institutions as they are being investigated.

Those key DOJ and FBI officials have been removed from their position, yet remain inside with no identified or explained responsibility.

Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (DOJ/FBI), Bruce Ohr (DOJ) and James Baker (FBI) are still employed. Insofar as they are within the DOJ/FBI system it’s more than highly likely they are being retained for their cooperation in exchange for some form of immunity.

Other identified co-conspirators left their positions as soon as the IG discoveries began hitting the headlines in December ’17, and January ’18.

Those who quit include, but not limited to: James Comey’s chief-of-staff, James Rybicki (resigned); FBI Director of Communications Michael Kortan (resigned); DOJ-NSD Asst Attorney David Laufman (resigned). Each of those officials was named and outlined within the Page/Strzok text messages as a key participant, and quit as soon as the scope of the internal Inspection Division (INSD) investigative material was identified by media.

Prior to the IG/INSD release, other resignations were earlier: DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord (April ’17) and DOJ-NSD head John Carlin (Oct 16).

Dana Boente, the current FBI chief legal counsel was inside Main Justice and specifically inside the DOJ-NSD apparatus the entire time the 2015, 2016 and 2017 political schemes were happening. Therefore Boente has the full scope of understanding and dirt on Sally Yates, John Carlin, Mary McCord et al. Boente’s understanding obviously bolstered by DOJ-NSD Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr, who, not coincidentally, is also removed from position but still remains employed.

Mr. Boente’s understanding of the DOJ-NSD activity, and the sentiment of the “small group” toward him, is represented by the actions they all took to try and diminish Boente during the transitional phase between the Obama and Trump administrations.

However, regarding the congressional criminal referral of James Comey, the key element of risk is FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker. Baker was a central figure connecting the activity of both Comey and McCabe to the officials underneath that were carrying out the agenda.

To repeat, James Baker was removed from his responsibilities (replaced by Boente) but he remains employed in some function within the FBI. It’s almost a guarantee Baker is only there because he’s cooperating in exchange for a “deal” of some form.

Lastly, the issue of James Comey’s memos is a trending item, but there’s an angle being missed by most. James Comey and Andrew McCabe both leaked to the media.

The self-interested leaking by Andrew McCabe clearly outlined in the recent IG report, originates with contradictory statements from McCabe’s appointed lawyer at the time, Lisa Page.

The self-interested leaking by James Comey about his “loyalty” conversation with President Trump will likely surface with statements from Comey’s chief legal counsel, James Baker. There’s a clear parallel, and James Baker is still inside the FBI (doing something).

Here’s the previous referral:

Advertisements