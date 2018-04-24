Report: Shady James Comey Hires Sketchy Patrick Fitzgerald to Help With Probable Criminal Defense…

Former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald is the godfather of one of James Comey’s kids. Additionally, Fitzgerald was the prosecutor of recently pardoned Lewis “Scooter” Libby. Fitzgerald was also the person who Lisa Page and Peter Strzok recommended in their text messages debating the possible need for a special counsel looking into the actions of Hillary Clinton.
In short, Fitzgerald is a sketchy lawyer, dependable confidant, personal friend and like-minded political fixer for any/all legal issues within the circle of the ‘small group’ of co-conspirators; the crew who politicized and weaponized the DOJ and FBI to target their political opposition. According to recent reports, Fitzgerald has also been hired by James Comey in advance of possible criminal indictment(s).
WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey has reportedly hired his close friend and former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald as one of his personal lawyers.
Two Capitol Hill sources confirmed to Talking Points Memo that Comey had retained Fitzgerald, though it was not immediately clear in what capacity he made the hire. (more)
Led by Representative Ron DeSantis, previously congress sent a criminal referral letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Federal Prosecutor John Huber.
The identified targets of the congressional referral included: •former FBI Director James Comey; •former Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe; •former Attorney General Loretta Lynch; •former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; •current FBI Agent Peter Strzok; and •current DOJ Attorney Lisa Page (former Special Counsel to Andrew McCabe).
The identified reasoning for each of the referrals is outlined in the letter below. However, the biggest risk to James Comey is not simply contained within the letter, but also contained within the non-discussed fact that FBI chief-legal-counsel James Baker is a cooperating witness for IG Horowitz and Huber.
One of the lesser discussed aspects to the ongoing investigative overview is how a few key people, with direct and specific knowledge of the events that took place within the FBI and DOJ activity, remain inside the institutions as they are being investigated.
Those key DOJ and FBI officials have been removed from their position, yet remain inside with no identified or explained responsibility.
Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (DOJ/FBI), Bruce Ohr (DOJ) and James Baker (FBI) are still employed. Insofar as they are within the DOJ/FBI system it’s more than highly likely they are being retained for their cooperation in exchange for some form of immunity.
Other identified co-conspirators left their positions as soon as the IG discoveries began hitting the headlines in December ’17, and January ’18.
Those who quit include, but not limited to: James Comey’s chief-of-staff, James Rybicki (resigned); FBI Director of Communications Michael Kortan (resigned); DOJ-NSD Asst Attorney David Laufman (resigned). Each of those officials was named and outlined within the Page/Strzok text messages as a key participant, and quit as soon as the scope of the internal Inspection Division (INSD) investigative material was identified by media.
Prior to the IG/INSD release, other resignations were earlier: DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord (April ’17) and DOJ-NSD head John Carlin (Oct 16).
Dana Boente, the current FBI chief legal counsel was inside Main Justice and specifically inside the DOJ-NSD apparatus the entire time the 2015, 2016 and 2017 political schemes were happening. Therefore Boente has the full scope of understanding and dirt on Sally Yates, John Carlin, Mary McCord et al. Boente’s understanding obviously bolstered by DOJ-NSD Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr, who, not coincidentally, is also removed from position but still remains employed.
Mr. Boente’s understanding of the DOJ-NSD activity, and the sentiment of the “small group” toward him, is represented by the actions they all took to try and diminish Boente during the transitional phase between the Obama and Trump administrations.
However, regarding the congressional criminal referral of James Comey, the key element of risk is FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker. Baker was a central figure connecting the activity of both Comey and McCabe to the officials underneath that were carrying out the agenda.
To repeat, James Baker was removed from his responsibilities (replaced by Boente) but he remains employed in some function within the FBI. It’s almost a guarantee Baker is only there because he’s cooperating in exchange for a “deal” of some form.
Lastly, the issue of James Comey’s memos is a trending item, but there’s an angle being missed by most. James Comey and Andrew McCabe both leaked to the media.
The self-interested leaking by Andrew McCabe clearly outlined in the recent IG report, originates with contradictory statements from McCabe’s appointed lawyer at the time, Lisa Page.
The self-interested leaking by James Comey about his “loyalty” conversation with President Trump will likely surface with statements from Comey’s chief legal counsel, James Baker. There’s a clear parallel, and James Baker is still inside the FBI (doing something).
Here’s the previous referral:
It was a choice between Patrick Fitzgerald and his boyfriend, Gerald Fitzpatrick.
I sure hope Cankles read that there part that starts by naming her.
That really made me giggle, thinking ab her reading those statements.
Hillary: “….we all hang from the nooses.”
Sleep well tonight, Hillary.
10 Questions That ABC Didn’t Ask Comey http://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2018/04/17/10_questions_that_abc_didnt_ask_comey_136825.html
In December 2003, you were deputy attorney general. When then-Attorney General John Ashcroft recused himself, it fell to you to determine whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate the leak, in spring of that year, of Valerie Plame’s CIA employment. You named your good friend (and godfather to your daughter) Patrick Fitzgerald, who conducted a long, drawn-out investigation that resulted in the 2007 conviction of Vice President Dick Cheney’s former chief of staff, Scooter Libby (pardoned by President Trump on Friday) for obstruction of justice, making a false statement, and perjury — but not for leaking Plame’s employment. Indeed, by early autumn 2003 — a few months before you appointed Fitzgerald — Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage had informed the FBI that he leaked Plame’s employment. By that time, the CIA had determined that the leak did not harm national security. If, as acting attorney general, you were aware in December 2003 of the leaker’s identity and that the leak had not harmed national security, why did you appoint a special counsel?
That is because the real leaker who revealed Plame's name was Dick Armitage! Scooter was a scapegoat and was rightfully pardoned.
maybe because W blamed Cheney for Iraq and was in on the squeeze on Libby to rat out Cheney. Just guessing.
And really they new that the day they started, the rest was a perjury trap that got Scooter.
Doesn’t it make you sick to read this?
Sessions = Ashcroft
Rosenstein = Comey
Mueller = Fitzgerald
Mike Flynn = Scooter Libby
Exact same playbook. It took more than a decade for Scooter to get some justice.
How dumb is Jeff Sessions. How dumb, to have allowed and continuing to allow this witch hunt. To learn so little from history. It is an outrage.
So you think Jeff Sessions is dumb. Well you in reality don't know what he has done and is doing. If you did you would not have said what you said.
I truly believe now that Jeff Sessions was the "insurance policy". It all fits perfectly. He was the first politician to "support" Trump, he was never targeted or besmirched by the media for being pro-Trump and you have to question why they left him alone when they have savaged nearly everyone that touches PDJT, he is a "by-the-book" man who recused himself from alleged crimes of gargantuan proportion without so much as a call to his boss the President – prior to doing it, he has relegated anything associated with the Obama-Clinton-DOJ cabal to his underling, he has threatened to quit only if Rosenstein is fired which shows you a higher loyalty to Rosenstein and the swamp then to the President and the American people. It all fits. I doubt we will ever see all the emails because of this reason.
I think indifferent, not dumb. He just has other priorities. Restoring honor I think is one. But there's a persecution going around and if he escapes it, that'll be dishonor.
Somebody is getting very nervous!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are all very nervous.
The chickens are coming home to roost! Democrats in the middle of the country are begging the Democrat elites from the coast to stop talking about Muh Russia because their constituents are sick and tired of it. They realize that they will get destroyed if Muh Russia is still occurring.
Our President is continuing to Poll in the teens whenever liberal pollsters ask Blacks about our President. 8% don’t have an opinion which means they are afraid of telling the truth to the pollster. That puts his approval rating in the low 20% range. This would mean the end of the Democrat Party as we know it!
Our President is NOT losing his base and it is only getting stronger and bigger!
Look at how Republican Governors are polling in NH and MD!
Gallup caused some Leftists to jump off the bridge with this article!
Sketchy is as sketchy does…town square…firing squad or noose…be there in the Patriot Square💥😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let's see how many more swamp fixing ex DOJ lawyers become employed. One way or the other the corruptocrat DOJ is going to get paid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is smoking the cockroaches out of the woodwork as well as their enablers stepping up to defend them. They may get paid more than they bargained for.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s like some weird inbreeding of the morally bankrupt.
These freaks are all connected.
LikeLiked by 7 people
HARVARD biggest corrupt show in America! Taught how to lie cheat and steal. Some make it out with common sense and decency but the government types all have the same MO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess little by little it is coming out but until some real indictments are made the corrupt media will just ignore it.
Waiting for the hammer to drop at this point and hope it happens soon as time is running out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hope to see a lot of indictments come out on July 4th. What better Independence Day celebration could we have?? Now that would warrant a YUGE parade!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I'm hoping Memorial Day, the sooner the better, but a good way to celebrate my birthday.
LikeLike
Being reported elsewhere that Fitzgerald was hired by Comey in May 2017.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No wonder the book had to be rushed out. I'm sure Patrick Fitzgerald is one high-priced law whore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey leaked his memos to Fitzgerald as well, back at the same time he claims to have been his attorney. Thus, the memos are covered by attorney client privilege will be the claim. CYA for Comey. Not saying it will work, but that will their assertion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is just silly.
This point was discussed on Hannity tonight also.
You mean like the same attorney-client privilege that was thrown out the window when Michael Cohen's office and house and hotel room were raided?
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-met-patrick-fitzgerald-lawyer-james-comey-20180424-story.html statement from fitzgerald
This is legally goofy.
Indeed, Fitzgerald in his statement reiterated what the government wrote in its sentencing memo after Libby’s conviction, that he “lied repeatedly and blatantly about matters at the heart of a criminal investigation concerning the disclosure of a covert intelligence officer’s identity.”
“Mr. Libby’s prosecution was based not upon politics but upon his own conduct, as well as upon a principle fundamental to preserving our judicial system’s independence from politics: that any witness, whatever his political affiliation, whatever his views on any policy or national issue, whether he works in the White House or drives a truck to earn a living, must tell the truth when he raises his hand and takes an oath in a judicial proceeding, or gives a statement to federal law enforcement officers,” prosecutors said.
He added that the statement “rings true to this day.”
We need eyes on Comey's actual book sellers to limit the unseen laundering of Soros/Clinton cash for Comey's legal bills if he claims runaway seller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patrick Fitzgerald-isn't he the one on the special council to send Rod Balogavich?? to prison and let Obama walk free and clear for selling Obama's seat in Illinois? Obama always appears to leaving a path of destruction when he leaves a position.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes he is the one
Blue Moon you iz on the right track. There is much to that association and it appearing now and who is aligned with whom. A watch dog group has been trying to get BO interview with PF about his interaction with RB for sometime. PF is going to leverage BO BIG TIME with the info he he has on the behalf of his good buddy JC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blue Moon. This is a key link not to be ignored.
He lawyered up… Does not matter which lawyer. he is an official defendant. He has the right to remain silent. His lawyer will protect his rights through every stage of the process.

HE LAWYERED UP!
HE LAWYERED UP!
When are the IG reports coming out? Been waiting a long time for them.
Sounds like you missed the first one. The one on McCabe is already out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A lot of people missed it EK and they also missed a lot of the information this site has given. They did not read it or took the time to find out the truth of the matters at hand.
I wanna know when the indictments are coming down.
So far, the only indictments and pre dawn, no knock raids have been on those associated with President Trump – however remotely.
Sundance will let you know right away Worry not
It's all about timing now.
So IG Horowitz, US Attorney Huber, D-AG Rosenstein, and AG Sessions all walk into a bar on April 1st, 2018, and set up a joke.
Months later, Sept 13th, after everyone has forgotten the setup, AG Sessions announces the Punch Line. The audience looks around the room, in disbelief.
“What was that?” they ask.
AG Sessions replies, “It was the punch line to the joke that we told you back in early April. Don’t you get it?”
This DoJ will announce Indictments of the FBI / DoJ criminals, after the (D) Party has swept the 2018 MidTerms, and the indictments will mean nothing.
If the (D) Party doesn’t win the 2018 MidTerms, then AG Sessions will delay the announcements of indictments until December 2022, after the next Presidential election.
I HAVE ZERO FAITH in the DoJ and FBI to do anything but pursue their vendetta against the duly elected POTUS 45.
Sessions is protecting D-AG Rosenstain who was the DoJ signature on the 3rd renewal for the Title 1 FISA authorization to violate the 4th Amendment Rights of all Trump’s Associates!
D-AG Rosenstain is a co-conspirator in the treason to overthrow the US Government.
And AG Sessions is protecting him, while Rosenstain approves warrants to Jack-Boot Thug raid Cohen’s home and office for a crime that Bernie Sanders settled for $14M ?
“By their fruits shall you know them.”
AG Sessions is dropping rotten fruit all around his base.
This is getting interesting. Sara Carter reports that 6 months of found "missing" texts between Page and Strozk are being turned over to Gowdy and Nunes either tonight or tomorrow. Let's get these indictments going! MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fitzgerald is a burn it to the ground guy to get results. Don't dismiss him. He has no ethics and is a swamp insider. Does Sidney Powell have any insight?
Fitz can not beat a slam dunk.
Scooter Libby did not leak; and he lost his law license. Fitzgerald is not on the court; he manages the score board.
He was prosecuting, not defending. World of diff.
This is signaling. Comey wishes to align with the BO administration and get them to back away from all defense of HRC and let her just fall. How do you think HRC got the SOS. It was negotiated by the CF AFTER PF had his interview with BO about Blago. HRC guessed (obtained) how damaging that convo went it but it was post IOWA and she saw an opportunity to enrich her family and gain experience to secure the nomination eventually and support the first AA lotus. How do you think Bernie got iced at the DNC? Same tactic but for self-serving non-reparations tone. Feds were of the opinion a HRC sponsored black mark media hit on the BO candidate would = civil war. That's why the hid Farakahn pics etc…HRC used it. Comey NEVER liked her and was only hoping to black mail her in office.
The perps already burnt their house to the ground.
Let’s see, Cohen also had the label as “the fixer”, and so does Fitzgerald! So the White Hat’s in the FBI should copy the NEW practice of raiding Fitzgerald’s Home at 2am, and take all computers, smartphones, files he has at his business, home!
Trump is a counter-puncher, so, let’s see some payback, and raid Dem Lawyers and get everything they have with 2AM raids and use NO Knock technique, that Mueller and NYC DOJ/FBI now uses. 🙂
Trump haz em all by the short ones. He will an iz making a deal A good deal for the USA.
Defense lawyers can't FIX.
This is probably very judgemental of me, but Fitzgerald married for the first time at the tender age of 48. It was the wife's second marriage. They have no children. Back in my day
You are correct … there’s nothing wrong with that. If you just get along with your life like the 96% of our hetero population. But ! If you are a Christophobic, Act-Up, LGBTQewwww Activist bent on “getting-back” at every hetero who called you a faggg in high school … then … you are dangerous and must be RESISTed. You want to FORCE me to bake a “gay themed” cake … then you are a problem. A serious problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In fact there is a something wrong with that. I don’t know what it is, because I don’t do that. I have something within me that says that is not right, so I don’t do that.
Please, proof, not insinuations. I married late and we do not have children. Not that I like Patrick Fitzgerald one GD bit; he (and Armitage, for not coming clean and exonerating Libby) need to be disbarred, depensioned, jailed, and otherwise ruined by F**king over a good man and the USA. Nasty vicious self-serving bastards.
Huh? Why would the most “non-partisan”, most “respected”, most “even handed”, “judicious”, “wonderful”, “swell guy”, of an FBI Director hire THE most left-wing-partisan, sketchy, greasy, lawyer possible?
Maybe … he wasn’t ever REALLY a Republican ? But just used that “registration” as a ploy to project the image of a non-partisan politically moderate PLANT? At the end of the day … that is what he has DONE … be a hardcore, destructive leftist … not such a “swell” Republican …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he sold his soul – a long time ago.
He should be bled. Only hope.
I’ve not looked, but I wonder if our boy has been tweeting lately? If not, I wager it’d because he’s looking over his shoulder and seeing Justice gaining on him…
And who exactly is paying for this guy?
TREY GOWDY…he makes a deal to only receive 400,000 Documents instead of 1.2 million. IMO-this is a bad deal… demand 1.2 million documents NOW! So the FBI/DOJ will decide which ones to give to Congress?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congress and the crooked courts will never resolve this in a million years. Only drastic action or fade out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
P/Trump is the INSURANCE POLICY….he will eventually just order the release of all the documents from the FBI/DOJ…State of Emergency; Saving the Constitution and the U.S.
I’ll take that as a good sign that the show is about to begin. Finally!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh No! Why he need a criminal defense lawyer?
To help weave all his conflicting stories into a single smooth narrative that will lull the jury to sleep.
I wonder if Comey’s been advised to zip it or if he will do the “live” CNN “town hall” scheduled for tomorrow night.
I used the quotation marks because we all know about those cnn town halls. 🙄
I just looked at the CNN site. It’s going to be taped before a “live” audience and then aired. Lots of time for the lawyers to edit. See how it works and how they play games with a word like “live?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. Very deceitful
Like to see it taped before a dead audience.
IMO due to the time this is taking I am sure the dnc/swamp/Soros spin machine is up and ready to go. They know where the closets are and who is inside. The machines little puppets(msm readers) have been made aware of their future if they do not act accordingly.
Time to raid Fritz’s office(s)
Without President Trump leadership who would step up?
It is one big circle jerk with this gang of cutthroats and schemers.
It looks like Comey plans on going the full jury nullification route. When he was being interviewed he said, I don’t think Donald Trump is morally fit to be president, and he also talked about saving our democracy. The dumb f*** doesn’t realize that nobody put him in charge to overrule the actual democratically held election. Hubris doesn’t even begin to describe that thought pattern. He’s going to go down. He’s going to go down hard. He’s a real piece of garbage.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hard to nullify a military tribunal at Club Gitmo. The courts can not deal with this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They all seem to have that pompous mindset.
How dare we elect someone that they don’t approve of.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump iz gonna get back the money they stole. He don’t care if they go to jail or not.
Howie, the other day you mentioned CIPA or something like that. What does that represent?
Still waiting for the Clinton Foundation to show up on a list!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So I guess a no-knock raid on Paddy Fitz is all fine under the brave new governmental evidence procurements protocols, no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol, no. Not for our side of the law.
Exactly! And no complaining from the peanut gallery.
Discussion question: Bret Bier at FOX is scheduled to interview Comey on Thursday.
Assuming Comey doesn’t back out — will Bair actually press Comey? (At least it isn’t that tool Wallace doing the interview)
I’ll be amazed if that interview happens.
LikeLike
If its not one of the Liz’s (Klaman, or MacDonald), Maria, Dobbs or Hannity nothing tough will be asked.
Brett Baier is a Uniparty shill and a globalist lackey.
I wouldn’t hold out any hopes for him ‘pressing’ Comey on anything.
More big news:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-24/missing-strzok-page-texts-russia-insurance-policy-period-be-released-momentarily
Looks like the yet to be released Strozk-Page texts leading up to the appointment of Mueller are going to be released soon.
If this is true it’s telling me that Horowitz is done with interviews and evidence gathering on that part of his investigation and we should be seeing reports coming off the assembly line soon,
It’s happening. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Concur. It’s happening. Releasing the really bad conspiratorial text messages. Who knows who will be in the dragnet.
It’s happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As information is released the targets will fight each other for positional advantage. Basically, they will help sink each other as they lie and/or expose new bits of information in an attempt to paint themselves in a more favorable light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Each man for himself (I included Nellie in this group).
Like Comey’s, has been released, then what? When is something going to happen?
Comey’s memo leak contact had ‘special government employee’ status at FBI
Excerpt:
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., also raised questions about the status.
“It’s certainly interesting that Director Comey would offer a special job and give full access to his friend when there are 35,000 employees at the FBI. And it isn’t just that he gave these memos to a friend–he gave them to another FBI employee he had hand-picked to act as a ‘special government employee’ of the FBI. The question becomes: how many other people did he give these memos to?” he told Fox News in a statement.
Excerpt:
Richman does appear in cryptic text messages between demoted FBI agent Peter Strzok and re-assigned FBI lawyer Lisa Page on Nov. 2, 2016 a week before the election. Texting about a New York Times report, Page writes, “Jesus. Another article pushed by nyt on this. Richman is a friend of Comey and [former FBI general counsel James] baker.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/24/comeys-memo-leak-contact-had-special-government-employee-status-at-fbi.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The swamp is everywhere. It’s amazing really.
Anyone bets Comey will cancel his interview with Bret Baier on Thursday?
I dunno…they tape these things in advance, so it may have already been taped.
This STINKS on so many levels. I hope these creatures drag themselves into a quicksand that removes them from the realm of decent human discourse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I now believe that Jeff Sessions was the “insurance policy”. It all fits perfectly. He was the first politician to “support” Trump, he was never targeted or besmirched by the media for being pro-Trump and you have to question why they left him alone when they have savaged nearly everyone that touched PDJT, he is a “by-the-book” man who recused himself from alleged crimes of gargantuan proportion without so much as a call to his boss – the President – prior to doing it, he appointed Rod Rosenstein Deputy A.G. knowing he was part of the cabal, he has relegated anything associated with the Obama-Clinton-DOJ cabal to his underling, he has threatened to quit only if Rosenstein is fired which shows you a higher loyalty to Rosenstein and the swamp then to the President and the American people. It all fits. I doubt we will ever see all the emails because of this reason.
It is falling apart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well
Typical mob lawyer.
