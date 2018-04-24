Official Arrival Ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Macron…

Posted on April 24, 2018 by

Video and pictures from the official state visit arrival ceremony for President Emmanuel Macron and Lady Brigitte Macron of France at the White House.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, France, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Official Arrival Ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Macron…

  1. Pam says:
    April 24, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    FLOTUS is really rocking that hat! Very nice!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. duchess01 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Beautiful pictures – Thanks, Sundance!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. codasouthtexas says:
    April 24, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Excellent pics! Thanks SD!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. margarite1 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Melania is just about perfect.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. InAz says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    It is wonderful to have a President and First Lady who are American loving people and respect the National Anthem

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • flova says:
      April 24, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      In Az
      That’s the real attraction. Although Melania and Donald make a visually beautiful couple. The real attraction is how their love of country shines through. I guess it has to because from 2008 to 2016 the hatred of our nation was so blatant that the contrast between those years and now is striking.

      Like

      Reply
  6. grandmaintexas says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I watched this and my heart swelled with such pride in our country and our President.

    He has brought back pomp and circumstance, something sorely lacking for years now. The dignity and beauty of our traditions are back!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. tdaly14 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    I love the classic clothing that our lovely Flotus wears.

    Like

    Reply
  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Melania – stunning! Love the Yankee Doodle performance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    American Trtaditions, Dignity, and Respect is baaacccckkkk!

    I’m getting a patriotic buzz in my head and weeping for joy.
    Thank you, Lord, for President Trump!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Just gorgeous.

    Liberals are under the impression that FLOTUS is copying Beyoncé with the hat. Spare me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Sentient says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Wasn’t Macron’s wife his kindergarten teacher or something? I still can’t believe France chose him over Marine Le Pen.

    Like

    Reply
  12. duchess01 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Feeling all white! First ladies face off in coordinating suits at the State Arrival Ceremony – but while Brigitte Macron opts for a classic look, Melania Trump makes a bold statement in a trendy hat

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5651835/Melania-Trump-Frances-Brigitte-Macron-wear-matching-white-suits-State-Arrival-Ceremony.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. mcclainra says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Wow! Had to watch it all. How nice to once again have ‘class’ in the WH, and lovely to watch the pomp and circumstance, military review, and hear our wonderful bands, and the herald trumpets at the end of the video. And must not forget the drums, fifes, and bugles with their great period renditions, and marching! As a former band geek, and short lived band director, their talents and work are much appreciated.
    Very interesting to watch Pres. Macron and POTUS as well, especially Macron, who appears to really have great affection for POTUS. Maybe PDT can also give him some good advice.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Michaela says:
      April 24, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      Yes it does seem like Macron has great affection for POTUS. And it also seems like these four people really do like each other and consider each other friends. It makes me smile. It is like Macron looks up to President Trump as a father figure and the ladies seem to have really hit it off. I think it is sweet.

      Like

      Reply
  14. skwz says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    We now have a President and a First Lady that represent America with dignity, intelligence, beauty, strength and common sense as they honor our traditions.

    POTUS AND FLOTUS are an example for everyone especially our children…an example we can all be proud of as they show their quality to us and the rest of the world.

    Even though there are some that still don’t get it and others who don’t want to see it and never will, those people have to be blind not to see our President and First Lady’s great example of leadership.

    Trump 2020

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Beverly Giannetto says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Such beauty and dignity! Our President and First Lady are such fantastic role models in so many ways. Their fearlessness and respect for others enriches our lives as they work so tirelessly and boldly for us, ‘We, the People’! It is such a blessing to see our military honoring our nations in such a wonderful manner, FINALLY!! I’m really at a loss and keep being overwhelmed with good emotion…something that’s been missing for decades as we’ve be so driven, continually fighting the paralysis brought on by propagandizing fear. I’m so humbled and grateful to our Lord for this beautiful display of the Red, White, and Blue representing both nations. I never dreamed we would have honor, respect, dignity, (adults back in the White House!) in my lifetime, displayed so beautifully in our President, First Lady, and Military. So proud of them, our flag, and our country!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s