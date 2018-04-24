Official Arrival Ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Macron…

Video and pictures from the official state visit arrival ceremony for President Emmanuel Macron and Lady Brigitte Macron of France at the White House.
FLOTUS is really rocking that hat! Very nice!
Yes. The hat is very European. She always wears something that honors the dress customs of the visitors. The hat follows that … and she looks great in it.
Indeed, she does.
FLOTUS is driving all those Liberals nuts! A class of Lady that has been missing at the WH for a few years now! BTW, Happy Birthday Melania.
What PDJT Trump lacks in decorum, the First Lady makes up for in spades. Don’t get me wrong, men are not always following Miss Manners. They are wired differently unless they have been emasculated. He is an alpha male. Thank goodness.
It’s a White hat. I would say that is saying something.
Ha! That’s great. Good thinking!
I don’t even really like Melania’s outfit but she makes it look awesome! Wow. She’s stunning in that.
Beautiful pictures – Thanks, Sundance!
Excellent pics! Thanks SD!
Melania is just about perfect.
It is wonderful to have a President and First Lady who are American loving people and respect the National Anthem
In Az
That’s the real attraction. Although Melania and Donald make a visually beautiful couple. The real attraction is how their love of country shines through. I guess it has to because from 2008 to 2016 the hatred of our nation was so blatant that the contrast between those years and now is striking.
I watched this and my heart swelled with such pride in our country and our President.
He has brought back pomp and circumstance, something sorely lacking for years now. The dignity and beauty of our traditions are back!
⭐️❤️⭐️
Proud to be an American represented by President Trump and First Lady, Melania who respect our customs and traditions – the world is watching as this magnificent couple honor America and France with confidence and pride in our country and theirs.
We are so abundantly blessed – Thank You, Jesus!
Isn’t it wonderful to have a first family that loves the country?
It’s like we have our country back.
I love the classic clothing that our lovely Flotus wears.
Melania – stunning! Love the Yankee Doodle performance.
American Trtaditions, Dignity, and Respect is baaacccckkkk!
I’m getting a patriotic buzz in my head and weeping for joy.
Thank you, Lord, for President Trump!!!
ooops…Traditions, I mean…sorry.
Just gorgeous.
Liberals are under the impression that FLOTUS is copying Beyoncé with the hat. Spare me.
Are you kidding me? They haven’t seen Breakfast at Tiffany’s? Or various Ingrid Bergman films? Or Faye Dunaway?
Wasn’t Macron’s wife his kindergarten teacher or something? I still can’t believe France chose him over Marine Le Pen.
That is Old news.
This is today…. Mrs. Macrone looks good today.
Feeling all white! First ladies face off in coordinating suits at the State Arrival Ceremony – but while Brigitte Macron opts for a classic look, Melania Trump makes a bold statement in a trendy hat
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5651835/Melania-Trump-Frances-Brigitte-Macron-wear-matching-white-suits-State-Arrival-Ceremony.html
The crisp whiteness of Melania’s outfit made Madame Macron’s ensemble look grubby by comparison.
The length of skirt makes a difference too. Below the knee is so in now, from just below the knee to midi to tea length. Very classy and modern.
I rather thought Madame Macron’s outfit was ‘off white’ – hence, the striking difference, MD
Wow! Had to watch it all. How nice to once again have ‘class’ in the WH, and lovely to watch the pomp and circumstance, military review, and hear our wonderful bands, and the herald trumpets at the end of the video. And must not forget the drums, fifes, and bugles with their great period renditions, and marching! As a former band geek, and short lived band director, their talents and work are much appreciated.
Very interesting to watch Pres. Macron and POTUS as well, especially Macron, who appears to really have great affection for POTUS. Maybe PDT can also give him some good advice.
Yes it does seem like Macron has great affection for POTUS. And it also seems like these four people really do like each other and consider each other friends. It makes me smile. It is like Macron looks up to President Trump as a father figure and the ladies seem to have really hit it off. I think it is sweet.
We now have a President and a First Lady that represent America with dignity, intelligence, beauty, strength and common sense as they honor our traditions.
POTUS AND FLOTUS are an example for everyone especially our children…an example we can all be proud of as they show their quality to us and the rest of the world.
Even though there are some that still don’t get it and others who don’t want to see it and never will, those people have to be blind not to see our President and First Lady’s great example of leadership.
Trump 2020
Amen!!
Such beauty and dignity! Our President and First Lady are such fantastic role models in so many ways. Their fearlessness and respect for others enriches our lives as they work so tirelessly and boldly for us, ‘We, the People’! It is such a blessing to see our military honoring our nations in such a wonderful manner, FINALLY!! I’m really at a loss and keep being overwhelmed with good emotion…something that’s been missing for decades as we’ve be so driven, continually fighting the paralysis brought on by propagandizing fear. I’m so humbled and grateful to our Lord for this beautiful display of the Red, White, and Blue representing both nations. I never dreamed we would have honor, respect, dignity, (adults back in the White House!) in my lifetime, displayed so beautifully in our President, First Lady, and Military. So proud of them, our flag, and our country!!
