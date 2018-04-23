Toronto Terror – Man Driving Van Targets Pedestrian Sidewalk, Eight to Ten Victims…

Caution on this story. Toronto is the epicenter of political correctness. If the incident is terror related the suspect will not be named and the motive will be clouded in mystery. [Cultural Marxism is runs amok in Toronto]

A white rental van mounted the sidewalk in downtown Toronto, Canada and appeared to be intentionally targeting pedestrians. At least eight to ten pedestrians have been struck by a the van in north Toronto. There are fatalities.

Police initially say the driver struck the crowd at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East in downtown Toronto. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle but has been captured by police.

There are bodies all over Yonge Street right now. pic.twitter.com/dABsJlTa5z — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 23, 2018

Chaotic scene on Yonge St. Paramedics treating people everywhere. Some have been pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/u2RL4BhgQs — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 23, 2018

I’ve now walked up Yonge St from north of Sheppard to Finch. I have passed multiple dead bodies covered up, shoes and debris in the road. Witnesses tell me the white van appeared completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/JEWynlTmZq — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 23, 2018

