Toronto Terror – Man Driving Van Targets Pedestrian Sidewalk, Eight to Ten Victims…

Caution on this story. Toronto is the epicenter of political correctness. If the incident is terror related the suspect will not be named and the motive will be clouded in mystery. [Cultural Marxism is runs amok in Toronto]

A white rental van mounted the sidewalk in downtown Toronto, Canada and appeared to be intentionally targeting pedestrians.  At least eight to ten pedestrians have been struck by a the van in north Toronto.  There are fatalities.

Police initially say the driver struck the crowd at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East in downtown Toronto.  The driver fled the scene in the vehicle but has been captured by police.

40 Responses to Toronto Terror – Man Driving Van Targets Pedestrian Sidewalk, Eight to Ten Victims…

  1. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:47 pm

  2. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    “No place for vans being driven on the sidewalk in a civilized society and should be banned from doing so”

    -Kamala Harris

  3. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:48 pm

  4. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:49 pm

  5. stringplayer55 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Van out of control, my foot! And it was a rental. Just wait for the coverup.

  6. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:50 pm

  7. fleporeblog says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Our President today tweeted that the illegal immigration issue has to be included in NAFTA negotiations. Seems we are talking not just about our Southern Border but the Northern Border as well!

  8. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:56 pm

  9. Newman says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Why do gas pedals always stick wide open for Muslims?

  10. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    • kenji says:
      April 23, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Pet peeve of mine … it’s NOT “tragic”.

      It’s “dastardly” … “horrific” … “outrageous” … it’s not “tragic”. Too passive a word for these acts of deliberate terrorism and mass murder

  11. moe ham head says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    i wonder if the people in toronto will take to the streets demanding van control

  12. Stosh says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    It’s what you get for allowing the Amish in Canada

  13. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:58 pm

  14. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:59 pm

  15. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:01 pm

  16. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

  17. Eric says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Motives are unclear.

    But hopefully nobody blames a certain peaceful religion for this.

  18. Walt says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Q says there will be a MOAB Saturday and then we have active shooter sunday that was thwarted now vehicle mowing down people Monday. It would appear that the news needs to be anything that can distract or allow them not to report what is coming…..

  19. sundance says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:09 pm

  20. scottmc37 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    FWIW Yonge and Finch is not downtown Toronto, its more like Brooklyn or the Bronx to NYC. I spent time in Toronto and will be there in a week staying about 1KM west of there. There is a subway stop at Y+Finch, about 12-15 stops from downtown..

