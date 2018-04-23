Toronto Terror – Man Driving Van Targets Pedestrian Sidewalk, Eight to Ten Victims…

Caution on this story. Toronto is the epicenter of political correctness. If the incident is terror related the suspect will not be named and the motive will be clouded in mystery. [Cultural Marxism is runs amok in Toronto]
A white rental van mounted the sidewalk in downtown Toronto, Canada and appeared to be intentionally targeting pedestrians. At least eight to ten pedestrians have been struck by a the van in north Toronto. There are fatalities.
Police initially say the driver struck the crowd at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East in downtown Toronto. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle but has been captured by police.
Advertisements
LikeLike
#%$!&+#% – it!!
Should be: “Several pedestrians struck by man driving a white van.”
What, the van just decided to target pedestrians and the guy was helpless to do anything about it?!?
LikeLike
WHITE van
LikeLike
“No place for vans being driven on the sidewalk in a civilized society and should be banned from doing so”
-Kamala Harris
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wait! Seriously! 😯
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bad van.
Bad, bad van.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
When I saw that tweet, I thought big shock. If this isn’t evidence that we need a wall in this country then I don’t know what is!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama, Hillary, and Huma say, the most important thing to remember at a time like this is, don’t give into Islamophobia…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure hope that wasn’t a fully semi-automatic because those are illegal. He is in BIG trouble now if it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a fully automatic PRNDL, Dan.
BAN AUTOMATICS! Manual transmissions only.
LikeLike
Thaaaaaat likely won’t get reported by the local news………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not a chance, nope.
LikeLike
Van out of control, my foot! And it was a rental. Just wait for the coverup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
A bald white dude? Travis Bickle?
LikeLike
Thanks for that video … I heard that it was out there … but couldn’t find it
LikeLike
Our President today tweeted that the illegal immigration issue has to be included in NAFTA negotiations. Seems we are talking not just about our Southern Border but the Northern Border as well!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t wait for Princess Buttercup to tell us in three languages how the driver’s motivation is simply being misunderstood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
What aboot Canadians who are fleeing torrorism imported onto their streets by PM Sockeye?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do gas pedals always stick wide open for Muslims?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Pet peeve of mine … it’s NOT “tragic”.
It’s “dastardly” … “horrific” … “outrageous” … it’s not “tragic”. Too passive a word for these acts of deliberate terrorism and mass murder
LikeLike
i wonder if the people in toronto will take to the streets demanding van control
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only if the van had an automatic transmission and large-capacity fuel tank.
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol
LikeLike
Screw the NVA (National Van association) this is their fault and they should be held responsible. Also this has NOTHING to do with Islam it is just a “lone wolf” who is perverting a “religion of peace” which has provided more progress to the world than the entire patriarchal Judeo/Christian culture which celebrates the non-inclusive accomplishments of dead white men at the expense of Women, people of color and the LGBTQWERTYXZ community!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, they are way too busy watching ice hockey.
LikeLike
It’s what you get for allowing the Amish in Canada
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Nice to hear so many people in Toronto speaking English. I guess only PM sock boy likes to speak French
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Motives are unclear.
But hopefully nobody blames a certain peaceful religion for this.
LikeLike
Q says there will be a MOAB Saturday and then we have active shooter sunday that was thwarted now vehicle mowing down people Monday. It would appear that the news needs to be anything that can distract or allow them not to report what is coming…..
LikeLike
LikeLike
FWIW Yonge and Finch is not downtown Toronto, its more like Brooklyn or the Bronx to NYC. I spent time in Toronto and will be there in a week staying about 1KM west of there. There is a subway stop at Y+Finch, about 12-15 stops from downtown..
LikeLike