Negotiation Phase – Rudy Giuliani Joins Trump Legal Team…

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani previously served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Mr. Giuliani told the Washington Post:
“I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani said in an interview.
Guiliani joining team to negotiate exit of Special Counsel Robert Mueller is confirmation of earlier analysis on Mueller “referee” intent. The investigative and indictment balance was always between Hillary Clinton allies and President Donald Trump.
Robert Mueller was recruited by Clinton and Washington DC allies and those within the small group; and was/is generally facilitating the investigation of Trump as leverage.
If you look at Robert Mueller from the position of trying to protect his cherished Deep State institutions from horrible Trump swamp draining…. things begin to take a more accurate context. The only way for Mueller to protect his Swamp Allies and Institutions, was to generate leverage against Trump.
Having established only political leverage, nothing factually unlawful or illegal, the Mueller investigation begins to dry up. Leverage diminishes.
Without direct leverage against President Trump, Team Mueller moved to position leverage against those Trump cares about… that’s a secondary approach; but the secondary leverage approach is fraught with public noting Mueller is on a “witch hunt”… the investigation into outlying Trump allies becomes transparent in motive. Support for Mueller erodes amid independent-minded people.
Enter Rudy Giuliani, a political and legal Subject Matter Expert – with direct knowledge of evidence held by NYPD and NY FBI field office of gross criminal conduct by Hillary Clinton. (Weiner Laptop etc) Buried by SDNY Clinton Allies.
With Special Counsel Mueller having exhausted most of his investigative leverage, Giuliani enters to negotiate Mueller’s exit and discuss his team’s path of retreat and image face-saving.
The discussion from Mueller’s perspective will not center around Trump, but rather center around how much risk to Hillary Clinton, and by extension political allies within FBI and DOJ – including Obama White House, Mueller will permit.
Mueller will be looking to protect the interests of Obama, Clinton, Lynch, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, etc. and negotiating degrees of risk to the institutions each represents. This is the political horsetrading phase. The leverage cards held by each participant are laid on the table for discussion. Low leverage officials will be sacrificed by Mueller to protect those holding more leverage.
Giuliani is a well qualified person to present the Trump administration position within these negotiations. They are essentially negotiating who faces criminal prosecution and who doesn’t.
Ultimately protecting Obama and Clinton will be of higher importance to Mueller. If Mueller doesn’t protect Clinton, he knows her team will destroy everyone if she goes down. That scorched earth approach is a historic part of Team Clinton’s leverage. The stronger the evidence is against Clinton the more people Mueller will have to give up to protect her. The stronger the evidence against the corrupt institutions, the bigger the officials Mueller will have to sacrifice to save them.
Negotiating all this with Robert Mueller will likely be Rudy Giuliani’s primary job.
Likely the general public will never know the ultimate deal decisions. We will only be able to gauge the scale of corruption by the officials Mueller agrees to sacrifice.
I’ve heard this story before, but when I heard it, it wasn’t Guiliani, Mueller and collusion. When I heard the story it was Trump, Congress and DACA. Or was that Trump, Mexico and the Wall? Wait. I think it was Trump, the world and TPP.
I bet I know how this movie ends!
Translation: There’s super bad stuff on Weiner’s laptop.
Most if not all of Human and Weiner’s problems could have been prevented if they weren’t such damn cheapskates and had used their own computers. I never could figure out why the hell Hillary Rotten, her GF Huma and the Pervy Weiner were all sharing the same computer. Talk about “penny wise and pound foolish.”
HRC wasn’t using the computer. Huma had work files on it.
These are not smart people. Book smart, yes. Common sense? No. When you get away with murder for years and years, you stop worrying about consequences.
No, Anthony was smart… and perhaps Huma was in on the “insurance file” on their computer… which contains the damaging video and photos of HRC. iirc the emails are also on the computer, but not in that file.
The emails should never have been on Huma’s devices…
To say HRC was sloppy about her emails and her servers would be the understatement of recent times. Everything was/is pay to this grifter/crime boss… she cares NOTHING for this country… it’s all about the Deep State and her. She should go to GITMO. (Actually, she should be hanged, but there are too many who would not be able to bear that… ) Add to that conspiracy to destroy a sitting president, selling uranium to a foreign country, etc.
It would be criminal not to hang her.
Wonder if it was “blackmail”, just in case for Huma or Weiner?
Tony was Chuck Schumer’s protégée, But he may actually end up outdoing his slime-mentor.
Put them all in Gitmo and revoke their citizenships .
“This is the political horsetrading phase. The leverage cards held by each participant are laid on the table for discussion. Low leverage officials will be sacrificed by Mueller to protect those holding more leverage.”
Unfortunately we are not talking about locking them up, but horse trading. Alas, this is how complex criminal litigation is played out here in America. I would hope that RG would want the big whales here. Its in his DNA from mob days to always go for the big mob bosses. The smaller ones can be sacrificed and flipped, he wants Obama and the Clintons and maybe Soros. And I think he will negotiate that some pretty high up people go to jail over this. Question is when?
I don’t believe we are talking about horsetrading…
We’re talking more like Mueller finds a horse head in his bed… a la ‘The Godfather’
Rudy whispers his opening salvo with Mueller the Mauler:
“Shall we start your complicity in the Uranium One Conspiracy to Defraud America, Bob?”
“Bob … BUDDY … you have no idea how many people are serving up your history to Jeff Sessions … if you keep on stalling, I’m not sure I can save you.”
It’s what I’m thinking. Tit for tat. It’s called leverage.
For some strange reason I just recalled the famous Instapundit quote: “How does one go bankrupt? Gradually. And then suddenly.”
No deals! Justice be done though heaven falls.
So when Mueller meets with Trump you have him walk through a hallway lined with Marines, the last two of which follow him through and close the door.
Then you explain to Mueller the legal jeopardy he faces for Uranium One while the Marines move up besides his chair.
After setting the stage, you open the door for the negotiations.
>Weiner laptop is found
>Civil war between NYPD and FBI/DOJ over custody
>McCabe rattled leaks to get out in front of DOJ interference
>Erik Prince gives interview naming Hillary as a sex offender
>Guiliani making similar noises
>Trump wins and is briefed by Rogers
>Trump moves HQ immediately
>Political suicide to move on Clinton
>OIG probe begins
>Nothing happens for a long time
>McCabe promises to bring down people if fired
>Rumors of Clinton video
>First OIG recomendation focuses on weak link McCabe
>OIG confirms a lot of Prince interview
>Comey floats idea of testifying against McCabe
>Guiliani returns to the battlefield
Whoa. Rumors of a Clinton video? Tell me, tell me!
Anyone who holds the opinion that Mueller holds a shred of decency in him needs to view Jim Jordan questioning Mueller. Mueller is clueless. He comes across as an irritated eunuch. Good God. I believe SD said it first: Mueller didn’t pick his team; they picked him.
Guilani has his work cut out for him. Rock versus Hack.
The entire false justice routine song-and-dance performed by the DOJ and the FBI as been to protect Hillary Clinton–Why? To protect Barrack H. Obama. Plain and simple, everyone is DC is scared to death of an actual shooting Civil War if Obama’s crimes are laid out for all to see. Prosecution of Hillary for email espionage by definition will implicate Obama in felonies as well, as he knew of her espionage and did nothing–itself a felonyl
If Trump (and by extension, Sessions) do anything other than INDICT the chief criminals, it will be a full frontal attack on the Rule of Law.–which requires application of the Law–which means Indictments under the Law.
Civil War is not out of the question if the swamp swamps Trump. They must be prosecuted. No Deals except for underlings to get more lock on convictions for the biggies.
The thought that HRC and those involved with the Clinton Foundation might get away with their crimes is infuriating. Please, Dear LORD, extend Your mighty right hand and smite our enemies. Scatter them like dust. Let there be wailing and gnashing of teeth.
HRC and her corrupt cronies may seem like Goliath, but a few smooth stones will knock them to the ground. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Amen.
If HRC and BHO are indeed secretly negotiated to safety, as SD implies, here is what Trump should do. Issue public BLANKET pardons to them; “pardoned from any and all federal felonies that were committed in the last 10 years”. No specific charges, no evidence given. There will be a constant cloud hanging over their heads the rest of their lives as people always wonder what they might have done … And Trump will look so magnanimous.
Yes, thats ONE way. Or, pardon them, but only after its clear, with specifity and details, exactly what they are guilty of.,, No, in order to HEAL the country, they HAVE to PLEAD guilty. Otherwise, their clueless followers will ALWAYS remain in denial, saying it was “banana republic” winner jailing loser.
For the good of the country, it MUST all come out.
Hell, no. Prosecute them for the world to see and then give them clemency and kick their stinky butts into ignominy. Shame the bejesus out of them.
Yeah, but I’m afraid that will be taken as an open invitation to future bad-actors to try similar crimes. The message will be: The powers-that-be don’t think America can handle the truth. Therefore, us bad guys can get away with murder– if we rank high enough.
Yes, thats ONE way. Or, pardon them, but only after its clear, with specifity and details, exactly what they are guilty of.,, No, in order to HEAL the country, they HAVE to PLEAD guilty. Otherwise, their clueless followers will ALWAYS remain in denial, saying it was “banana republic” winner jailing loser.
For the good of the country, it MUST all come out. Think of those who are STILL rooting for Hillary.
The only way I’d be able to live with BHO and HRC getting off is if you give me the head and body of the current UNiparty. Give them all to me and let who’s left take care of those two.
Many I fear will disagree but I like the way you think. It would also defang them of any use in future elections. Their support, particularly BHO’s, would be toxic. I like it!
Rudy got smeared as a crank when he let out the story about the NYPD and how they were ready to prosecute Clinton for disgusting crimes that were revealed on Wiener’s laptop. I have a suspicion this is personal for him. Of course, now, as Trump’s lawyer, he has to put his duty to Trump over his own feelings…
This is a negotiation the same way Romney interviewed for SOS. The only out I would give Big Bob is he turn his SC where the evidence leads him (to Hillary). This will sufficiently cleanse him and validate the process. Of course, he’ll die for doing that but he’ll salvage himself.
I don’t think Bob has anything to negotiate with. Even if Trump got impeached somehow, he’d say “As if!” And keep on winning.
April 16th will go down as the WATERSHED WEEK of the Trump Presidency.
• North Korea commits to End the Korean War and Fully Denuclearize
• China rolls over on Trade Abuses
• Russia waves the white flag to get relief on Economic Sanctions
• Iran’s Currency begins to plummet
• Mexico succumbs to block China Transshipments under NAFTA
• Japan commits to Reciprocal Bilateral Trade Deal
• Big Ugly kicks off with McCabe Criminal Referral
• California Counties and Cities buck laws for Sanctuary Cities & Illegal Releases
• California’s Gov. Brown begins to reverse opposition to National Guard on Border
Dershowitz saying Trump’s real risk is the Cohen case with the SDNY. He says you can’t trust your mother, brother, or child not to flip on you when the government charges them with even a series of technical crimes which can add up to life in prison.
Schneiderman is the snake in NY. Not sure if this is why Giuiliani has been summoned or not.
This is brilliant. Until now, Mueller only had two paths out: 1) Get fired or 2) Continue until he becomes a laughing stock.
Trump is creating an off ramp for Mueller to exit with a shred of dignity intact (well what passes for dignity in DC anyway).
I agree. If you give people an out they will almost take it even if it is bitter medicine.
Claudia Tenney (R-NY) was on Lou Dobbs tonight. At 20:44 the segment starts with the Laura Loomer call-out at Comey’s event, but at 33:00, Greg Jarrett (hosting tonight) asks her why no other charges have been brought…her answer, “Those could come later.”
LOL!
Among the cards Rudy Giuliani might hold, is it possible he has dirt on Mueller himself or on Mueller’s inner circle? Enough dirt to play the same game as Mueller has been playing with Trump. That would be leverage.
Three words motivated the Trump base: LOCK HER UP. This must come to pass.
Thanks for your insight and improving my vocabulary.
Deb says: “…we are trying to avoid violence,….”
WHY?
Every time the Left doesn’t get their way they toss a temper tantrum and break things. Isn’t about time we put a STOP to the blasted temper tantrums?
I am sick and tired of seeing MY Flag burned. MY cities trashed. Hate the USA? Burn MY FLAG? then GET THE HECK OUT OF MY COUNTRY!
If they love Communism so much toss them all on the other side of the Southern border and close the door!
