President Trump and First Lady Melania Host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Lady Akie Abe…

Video from last night’s dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Lady Akie Abe, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
It is not unusual for the Abe family and Trump family to drop formality and use informal terms/guestures during their meetings. The relationship between both families -including their children and grandchildren- extends well beyond the realm of politics; they are close personal friends.
Dinner:
Advertisements
First of all, everyone looks SO happy, and second of all, I love the coordination between the striped ties and Melania’s dress! I wonder if that was planned.
This appears to be such a warm, genuine friendship. It’s a real joy to see them together. Of course, I enjoy seeing strong leaders interact, especially when they obviously have mutual respect for each other (but Trump and Bibi are my two favorites).
Thanks for posting!
LikeLiked by 6 people
One of my favorite Dresses Mrs. T has worn! Just perfect!
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is so beautiful and her clothing is always perfect. She simply graces every where she goes and exudes serenity and love.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The tailoring is what blows me away; so impeccable and so precise.
LikeLike
Again, no jewlery required.
LikeLike
Yes its a joy to watch people interact and also knowing these guys are actually changing the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
” The relationship between both families -including their children and grandchildren- extends well beyond the realm of politics; they are close personal friends.”
Who, exactly, was BHO “close personal friends” with while he was suppose to be President of the USA?
Me thinks it was only members of the Moslem Brotherhood, since he met with them about once a week -while barely giving lip service to the Legislative Branch.
https://ellacruz.org/2018/04/06/1537/
“…six Iranian women controlled Obama’s White House? All related to (NIAC), National Iranian American Council,…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/04/04/1492/
Now I am glad we have a “normal” all-American family in our White House that we can be proud of. As far as I am concerned, people that do not like it are free to shut up and leave. There is plenty of other places on the planet that they can go (if those places would even take them!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
More like ‘extra normal’.
Melania!
Grace, style, beauty, elegance, intelligence. I derive a similar feeling and pleasure watching her as I do when watching cats.
And DJT…a Lion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Deplorable _ Infidel
👍👍
I sincerely hope the Moslem Brotherhood, CAIR and other related anti USA Moslem organizations get cleaned out of government
LikeLike
You and I both
http://jamieglazov.com/2018/04/03/glazov-gang-cair-and-splc-target-anni-cyrus/
This new edition of The Glazov Gang features Anni Cyrus, the producer of the show. We discuss CAIR and SPLC Target Anni Cyrus, revealing how hate groups are watching our show and trying to silence our producer.
The Solution to Stop Islam,
LikeLike
One cannot help but think that Marjorie Meriwether Post is smiling at these goings-on at her old house. What she built it for, after all.
Took an loud-mouthed, uncouth, Incorrigible Deplorable with dirty hands from NYC to make it happen.
Fitting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our First Lady looks Beautiful, Elegant, and graceful. A true beauty
LikeLike
I ❤️ The First Family!
LikeLike
ditto, ditto, double ditto. !
LikeLike
P Trump always seems to have that extra spring in his walk when he is holding hand with Melania…………….
LikeLike