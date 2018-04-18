President Trump and First Lady Melania Host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Lady Akie Abe…

Video from last night’s dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Lady Akie Abe, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

It is not unusual for the Abe family and Trump family to drop formality and use informal terms/guestures during their meetings. The relationship between both families -including their children and grandchildren- extends well beyond the realm of politics; they are close personal friends.

Dinner:

Advertisements