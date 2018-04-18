President Trump and First Lady Melania Host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Lady Akie Abe…

Posted on April 18, 2018 by

Video from last night’s dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Lady Akie Abe, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

It is not unusual for the Abe family and Trump family to drop formality and use informal terms/guestures during their meetings. The relationship between both families -including their children and grandchildren- extends well beyond the realm of politics; they are close personal friends.

Dinner:

  1. L. Gee says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    First of all, everyone looks SO happy, and second of all, I love the coordination between the striped ties and Melania’s dress! I wonder if that was planned.

    This appears to be such a warm, genuine friendship. It’s a real joy to see them together. Of course, I enjoy seeing strong leaders interact, especially when they obviously have mutual respect for each other (but Trump and Bibi are my two favorites).

    Thanks for posting!

  2. Doug says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Yes its a joy to watch people interact and also knowing these guys are actually changing the world.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    ” The relationship between both families -including their children and grandchildren- extends well beyond the realm of politics; they are close personal friends.”

    Who, exactly, was BHO “close personal friends” with while he was suppose to be President of the USA?
    Me thinks it was only members of the Moslem Brotherhood, since he met with them about once a week -while barely giving lip service to the Legislative Branch.

    https://ellacruz.org/2018/04/06/1537/
    “…six Iranian women controlled Obama’s White House? All related to (NIAC), National Iranian American Council,…”
    https://ellacruz.org/2018/04/04/1492/

    Now I am glad we have a “normal” all-American family in our White House that we can be proud of. As far as I am concerned, people that do not like it are free to shut up and leave. There is plenty of other places on the planet that they can go (if those places would even take them!)

  4. jeans2nd says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    One cannot help but think that Marjorie Meriwether Post is smiling at these goings-on at her old house. What she built it for, after all.
    Took an loud-mouthed, uncouth, Incorrigible Deplorable with dirty hands from NYC to make it happen.
    Fitting.

  5. TeaForAll says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Our First Lady looks Beautiful, Elegant, and graceful. A true beauty

  6. piper says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    I ❤️ The First Family!

  7. Bob Thoms says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    P Trump always seems to have that extra spring in his walk when he is holding hand with Melania…………….

