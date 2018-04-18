Congress Sends Criminal Referral To Sessions, Wray and Prosecutor Huber…

Led by Representative Ron DeSantis congress has sent a criminal referral letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Federal Prosecutor John Huber.
The identified targets of the referral include: •former FBI Director James Comey; •former Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe; •former Attorney General Loretta Lynch; •former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; •current FBI Agent Peter Strzok; and •current DOJ Attorney Lisa Page (former Special Counsel to Andrew McCabe).
The identified reasoning for each of the referrals is outlined in the letter below. However, the risk to James Comey is not simply contained within the letter, but also contained within the non-discussed fact that FBI chief-legal-counsel James Baker is a cooperating witness for IG Horowitz and Huber.
One of the lesser discussed aspects to the ongoing investigative overview is how a few key people, with direct and specific knowledge of the events that took place within the FBI and DOJ activity, remain inside the institutions as they are being investigated.
Those key DOJ and FBI officials have been removed from their position, yet remain inside with no identified or explained responsibility.
Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (DOJ/FBI), Bruce Ohr (DOJ) and James Baker (FBI) are still employed. Insofar as they are within the DOJ/FBI system it’s more than highly likely they are being retained for their cooperation in exchange for some form of immunity.
Other identified co-conspirators left their positions as soon as the IG discoveries began hitting the headlines in December ’17, and January ’18.
Those who quit include, but not limited to: James Comey’s chief-of-staff, James Rybicki (resigned); FBI Director of Communications Michael Kortan (resigned); DOJ-NSD Asst Attorney David Laufman (resigned). Each of those officials was named and outlined within the Page/Strzok text messages as a key participant, and quit as soon as the scope of the internal Inspection Division (INSD) investigative material was identified by media.
Prior to the IG/INSD release, other resignations were earlier: DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord (April ’17) and DOJ-NSD head John Carlin (Oct 16).
Dana Boente, the current FBI chief legal counsel was inside Main Justice and specifically inside the DOJ-NSD apparatus the entire time the 2015, 2016 and 2017 political schemes were happening. Therefore Boente has the full scope of understanding and dirt on Sally Yates, John Carlin, Mary McCord et al. Boente’s understanding obviously bolstered by DOJ-NSD Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr, who, not coincidentally, is also removed from position but still remains employed.
Mr. Boente’s understanding of the DOJ-NSD activity, and the sentiment of the “small group” toward him, is represented by the actions they all took to try and diminish Boente during the transitional phase between the Obama and Trump administrations.
However, regarding the current congressional criminal referral of James Comey, the key element of risk is FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker. Baker was a central figure connecting the activity of both Comey and McCabe to the officials underneath that were carrying out the agenda.
To repeat, James Baker was removed from his responsibilities (replaced by Boente) but he remains employed in some function within the FBI. It’s almost a guarantee Baker is only there because he’s cooperating in exchange for a “deal” of some form.
Lastly, the issue of James Comey’s memos is a trending item, but there’s an angle being missed by most. James Comey and Andrew McCabe both leaked to the media.
The self-interested leaking by Andrew McCabe clearly outlined in the recent IG report, originates with contradictory statements from McCabe’s appointed lawyer at the time, Lisa Page.
The self-interested leaking by James Comey about his “loyalty” conversation with President Trump will likely surface with statements from Comey’s chief legal counsel, James Baker. There’s a clear parallel, and James Baker is still inside the FBI (doing something).
Here’s the referral:
.
Seems we’ve been down that road before, on all sides.
It came out in these pages a year ago. But then again we are usually about a year ahead. A light year.
What is the so called hammer never falls?
Whether it happens or not there is one thing that we all can be sure of, some folks here will be eeyoreing about at any and every opportunity they can.
Great strategy. I never lost faith in Sessions.
I rejoice just thinking about the distress the targets are going through at this moment, a well-deserved payback for all the misery they dished out. And there’s nothing they can do to stop it. The truth will come out.
one big thing for me to see come out is what process or thinking was used to give mills, pagliano and the other hillary minions immunity. and why the agreement with mills that her laptop would be destroyed?
This is an excellent thread regarding the referral… and more interesting is the timeline of the email investigation conspiracy reaching up to the White House… and Obama.
Well worth the read, great thread!!
Great summary SD! As I sit at home and wait for this horrid flu virus to leave my body, the painful analogy is waiting for the wheels of justice to turn. But as they turn, it will be absolutely glorious to see the cabal ground to a powder, IN PUBLIC. I pray that it will be well worth the wait for all of us. Stay healthy Treepers!
Get well soon 🙂
Rip Tide
Please get well and also be very careful. The CDC has warned that persons who were infected with Strain A or Strain B, once they get better of what they had, are still open to infection from the strain they did NOT get.
Hope you feel better soon!
G. Combs, outstanding post. What allot of people forget is had Sessions not recused himself, McCain, Ms Lindsay, Ryan, Rubio, McConnell and many other Rhino’s would have been leading the charge against Sessions!
Maybe it isn’t that obvious to younger people, or they weren’t paying attention, but as I think on past AGs they pretty much were all attacked by the opposing party (and the media, if they were Republicans) for whatever they were doing. Sessions would indeed have been blasted daily if he were more visible, and never would have gotten anywhere at all against the corruption. He certainly wouldn’t have been able to prosecute HIllary.
Right. If Sessions was in fact useless, DJT would have fired him a long time ago.
Cav, not and vfm:
All of you are so right!
Some here just want to use him to stir the pot just because they are able to do so.
American Thinker has a good article on Hillary campaign and money laundering
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/04/lawsuit_filed_against_the_fec_for_ignoring_money_laundering_by_clinton_campaign.html
April 18, 2018
CLINTON MAFIA: Comey Isn’t the First to Compare a President to Mob
120 Clinton witnesses either pled the 5th or fled the country
By Sara Carter
https://saraacarter.com/clinton-mafia-comey-isnt-the-first-to-compare-a-president-to-mob/
Why does this dance look like the ole DOJ-FBI two step? Criminal referrals that result in immunity deals for the subjects and the only people that pay any penalty are the poor clerks in the copier room. All of that is fun for the accused to satiate the public that “something is being done”, when in fact nothing is. Might have more confidence if known where the supposed Grand Jury has been empanelled, and who are the District Court Judges in the district where the cases may be heard? If in DC, then forget any of this amounting to anything.
Ongoing two step.
Correct.
Any prosecution that Rosie has control of will fail, give the prime perps immunity or be screwed up to ensure a successful appeal.
Waste of time…. it will however “satiate the public that “something is being done”, when in fact nothing is.”
Find one more and we can have a quartet of concerned folks eeyoring. Come on, you guys can do it!
See footnote #17.
Old School, respectively, “All in good time”. Unfortunately, there are still way too many peeps that do not even lurk here. Their ignorance is amazing. They act on feeling …not thinking. The plan cannot proceed quicker than the people are willing to accept. Next, the IG report, after a few days of MSM claiming “Nothing there” …. IG report comes out and says…. “Yea This is for real”.
With the Congress requesting action, and the follow-up of the IG report(s) supplying their own recommendations (hopefully pointing out major wrongdoings) … Sessions will ACT (His job is to dismiss political partisanship, and act in the rule of law). We may have to (I Want to …( I want Military Tribunals … not sure how we get there (does the total of the conspired charges amount to “Treason”?) ) “wait” until the IG report comes out before he ACTS.
We hired PDJT to do a job. The same job he said he would do. He has done an amazing job. I have not lost faith, In fact, my admiration grows daily.
Enjoy the show. We win 2-3 times a week.
Sorry guys going off in la-la-land. Beginning to think, since it is pretty much decided Mueller is a dirty cop. Therefore why shut him down as he keeps exposing group corruption members, Judge Wood recently. As this starts hitting the courts it would not surprise me that the criminal list also includes Mueller. He is digging his coffin with a big shovel, thinking he is so smart.
Forget the FISA warrants. They should demand investigation into the whole phony counter intel investigation into one election candidate using oppo research from the other candidate, and hiding that from both congress and an incoming President Trump, for corrupt use of public office.
Or it could be all an illusion designed with the intent to divert the public’s focus elesewhere in order for the DOJ to effectively do their investigation. Just a thought.
You are 5 weeks late in my case. Too bad for me. 😦
Can you just mix it up in some homemade salsa and eat it that way? I think I could eat my homemade salsa (with lots of garlic) 6 times a day–no problem!
Meanwhile, I hate to hear of people still getting the flu, but they predicted it would be a long flu season.
Ah, double, double, toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble!
I think I have the perfect release party. How about releasing it to “certain” media to see if they do something with it. Then when its obvious they won’t (Hannity and Stormy doncha know), release it to more competent news outlets and very vocally noting that that the legacy media had this stuff 2-4 days before.
“Accordingly, we refer to DOJ all DOJ and FBI personnel responsible for signing the Carter Page warrant application that contained unverified and/or false information for possible violations of: 18 USC 1505 and 1515b.”
ROD ROSENSTEIN
“Accordingly, we refer to the fox to watch the henhouse …..”
Made my day.
Come out it already is.
I saw where Eric Holder is thinking of running for POTUS…..yep old fast and furious himself…
where is justice……???..
I heard he’s running for VP with Carlos Danger on the Weiner/Holder ticket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely fantastic!! Wiener/Holder ticket. LOL!!
With mustard!
Yes I saw that too! Boy oh boy opposition research is going to have fun digging up his skeletons! If we snooze on this then we deserve to lose!
First AG to be held in contempt of Congress and now running for President? The guy must be spinning the media for the Democrats or he is a sadomasochistic mad man who loves punishment! Because clearly his past will be the headline! Then again if true that he (Holder) intends on running then that could be his strategy, get media attention for his past controversies!
Yes, I read it today, too, but I remember he said it last year, too. I think he thinks he can be the next Obama. As for your question about justice, actually there is very rarely justice. Trump may bring back a little but overall there isn’t and won’t be. Mankind is too corrupt. Justice will only occur in the hereafter.
He’s dirty enough. Can he get out of the pig pen or is he still feeding at the trough??
The evidence of criminality that has been exposed is mind-boggling. Remember, we don’t know what we don’t know. Yet. I think this country is going to be turned on it’s head when all the pieces come together and this far-reaching scandal is fully understood. I thank Sundance for his/her uncanny insight, focus on details, taking seemingly innocuous bits of information and shining a bright light on them. Very few people are gifted enough to sift through the endless stream of material and tie up all the lose ends. CTH should be required reading in every school in this great nation.
Sorry for the delay…your comment was misdirected to the spam bin. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
The criminal referrals by congress are pure theater. I feel certain indictments exist on all of the names on the congressional referral and the DOJ has these mentioned people well in the DOJ’s grasp. What this congressional referral does is finally put the personages mentioned in the referral in technical legal jeopardy.
Judgement Day has arrived
Unfortunately we are still in the early stages. If the DOJ investigations are honest, then there could be a day of judgment, but that will depend on the courts, and much of our court system is corrupt, too.
Who says they are tried in DC…the referrals come from the concritters but the indictments were handed down in two or more courts outside of the DC/NY beltway!!!
I predict another fire at Hillary’s house. Hopefully this time she’ll catch on fire herself.
Obama’s knee deep in all of this. Him and the Bridge Troll Valerie Jarrett concocted this whole scheme. I agree, release it to the nyt and wapo and then wait to see what the y do with it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MOABs are being loaded in the chutes. Bombers on standby
Bombing Run Missions to start soon
I still haven’t seen the MSM cover this at all. Sigh.
Carrie: No longer matters. The MSM is irrelevant.
Expected for the propaganda media. But what about Drudge? I can’t even find it there. sheesh.
Oh ffs.
Good Grief. Nuke them all.
Throwing them all out is really the only solution that guarantees a chance at a fresh start.
Now that SD turned me onto globalist farmers I know this guy, as good as can be once in blue moon, is just another bought politician.
You need to read the article. The Hill is biased. The headline is not entirely truthful.
The headline is making it look like Grassley supports such a bill. I don’t think he does. Read the article. He’s the chairman of a committee. He said:
“They got together, so I feel an obligation to keep my word and move forward,” Grassley said when asked if he would still give the special counsel legislation a vote.
Unless I see other info, right now I’m thinking he’s just being a good chairman. And he doesn’t have to worry because McConnell is the stopper.
Grassley is our ally.
My brother just sent me a video of comedy on “the view” and finding out on air he was referred by congress to the DOJ for investigation. comey act like this is old, no big deal, one of the sows at the table making audible laughs while a transcript of the referral was being read. Yet I could tell by comey’s eyes he was having a massive “oh sh*t moment”. I bet his heart rate was 175. Then I had an epiphany: this is it! I believe this is truly, finally, the beginning of destruction of the deep state. We are about to step into a historical era that may wind up being the most significant in our history. Things we could never conceive will happen regularly, events that may give one a head rush while contemplating it.
I’ve yet to catch Donald Trump in a lie. President Trump stated some weeks back he would make a major announcement on April 19th, tomorrow.
It didn’t seem that long ago I was walking by a TV and Donald Trump was telling someone they were fired. I thought “what a pompous jerk.” Now I think he is the greatest president in our history. I could never conceive that evolution happening.
🙂
CNN is all over this. /s
The Lynch referral for obstruction of the Uranium One whistleblower should have others hyperventilating Bigly! As in Clinton, Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, and more. Same bad actors again and again and again. Never thought they would be accountable. Follow the money.
Can Mueller investigate and do a perp walk simultaneously??
For many libs this whole thing unfolding (the truth) will be like falling into a pool of ice water….In the dark.
I’m watching Mark Steyn in for Tucker, and Ed Henry’s sources are saying that Sessions is moving too slow for POTUS, so members of his admin are trying to prod him into action through this letter from congress.
Well if Ed Henry said it, it must be true. I saw it too.
All of these talking heads in the media keep tell us this and telling us that. These are the same idiots that told us for a year that Hillary was a shoo-in. The same idiots who said tax cuts would be a disaster. The same idiots who said don’t be mean to North Korea, that won’t work. The same idiots who said Nunnes was off his rocker, there’s no way McCabe was that crooked.
Not sure why we should be expected to believe anything these newsholes say anymore, including Fox News. There’s not many I trust any more…Maria B comes to mind.
Alrighty then.
Why now?
1. Congress playing catch up? Trying to take credit?
2. Preparing the public?
Why would you write that? Some of these Senators and Republicans have been working hard for more than a year to bring out the facts in preparation for taking action.
Tomorrow is my 40th birthday and all I want is justice.
jahealy: All part of the theater, making it appear as if Sessions must be dragged into this against his will.
MSNBC and CNN and Yahoo seem to be completely suppressing this story. I just checked drudgereport, I’m not even seeing it there. This is scary, people. Really scary.
I posted this previously but still find it interesting. The footnotes always mean so much!
