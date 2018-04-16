Soup-to-Nuts Smart Take on Big Picture of Inspector General Report of Andrew McCabe…

A very good overall review of the Office of Inspector General report into the conduct of former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is provided by Twitter writer NameRedacted7.

CTH is sharing the extensive review below with some minor editorial adjustments to expand on abbreviations and remove the 'twitterism' for clarity.

[Via NameRedacted7] I’m taking my time reading the McCabe report from [JusticeOIG] and so far I’m floored. This is a 30+ page report on misconduct by fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; I intend this thread to be a work in progress as I make my way through it & will supplement work done by others.

I’ve just finished retweeting [tracybeanz] thread from today, and [Nick_Falco] & [The_War_Economy] have extensive research on this as well.

From page 1-6, the [JusticeOIG] lays out exact verbiage & statements McCabe made to FBI Inspection Division whom the investigation of his conduct originated with. This is a crucial data-point to understanding these events.

Within the first six pages, it is detailed what McCabe told investigators at each date and time; and relevant data regarding phone calls with DOJ officials, his aide Special Counsel Lisa Page, Director Comey, and Deputy Asst Dir Peter Strzok. Dates are noted.

The Inspector General report first describes McCabes lack of Candor. This is the act of not telling the complete truth, leaving out details, deliberately lying about details, or hiding key facts.

Within the first six pages, it is explicitly clear that McCabe verbally ordered Lisa Page and Asst Director for Office Public Affairs, Mike Kortan, to seek out Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett, in attempt to shift the reporters narrative to one less damaging to McCabe PERSONALLY.

This follows Devlin Barrett’s Oct 23rd, 2016 WSJ article revealing McCabe’s wife received almost $700,000 from Terry McCauliffe for her senate run at a time McCabe was over seeing TWO Clinton investigations and Mcaulliffe was under FBI probe.

This led to great panic on the part of McCabe who within days ordered his DOJ assigned attorney Lisa Page and Public Affairs Officer Mike Kortan to meet with Barrett. They communicated with him several times about this ultimately revealing that DOJ wanted the Clinton Foundation case stopped.

McCabe took a call Aug 12th, 2016, from Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General [PADAG] at DOJ who was the point person for DOJ on that case. It was heated and McCabe allegedly (his words) asked point blank if DOJ was asking FBI to “kill a valid case.”

What happened next is Lisa Page and Mike Kortan, at McCabe’s order, leak this fact to Barrett who then publishes it on Oct 30th, 2016.

From pages 6-11 the IG report details the aftermath: the Justice Dept was fit to be tied. [tracybeanz] thread details this in depth. First McCabe lied and pointed suspicion both internally at FBI and at DOJ blaming Washington DC & New York City Field Offices. (WFO & NYFO).

This is a crucial. McCabe knowingly used his aide & FBI Public Affairs to leak unauthorized information to the WSJ to cover up his own conflicts of interest that may signal other more egregious felonies he has committed at the Bureau. [see (The_War_Economy) teeets about McCabe addresses.

Andrew McCabe goes so far as to tell the Asst. Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office (ADIC-WFO) to quote: ‘get your house in order’. He called him incompetent with full knowledge he was blaming the man for his own crime. Yes, it is a felony.

Circle back: McCabe has now accused Asst. Director in Charge of New York Field Office and Asst. Director in Charge of Washington Field Office of the leak he knowingly perpetrated to hide his own misdeeds. This triggers an FBI Inspection Division mole hunt that targets the entire Counter Intelligence division who had access to both Clinton cases: Email and Foundation.

Imagine the amount of resources involved in this. This was later turned over to the Dept of Justice Inspector General, Michael Horowitz & his staff for further investigation, but the Inspection Division remained involved.

Andrew McCabe was interviewed by both Inspection division & OIG and lied to both. His first interview was not under oath, but he lied to investigators. Subsequent interviews *were* under oath. He lied in them as well. His story changed repeatedly as interviews progressed.

So, after the first Barrett article exposes McCabe’s conflict via money from McAuliffe, Comey holds a staff meeting four days later on Oct 27, 2016, about the Hillary Clinton email case. Andrew McCabe is out of town dials into the meeting via phone.

James Comey and FBI General Counsel James Baker tell McCabe to leave the meeting; they are concerned about his conflicts and McCabe is livid. Was this what prompted his actions is ordering the leak?

[The_War_Economy] has detailed the McCabe’s lived in close proximity to Clinton’s for YEARS in Chappaqua & McCabe hid this from FBI, Office of Professional Responsibility and the Office of Inspector General. Add to that the campaign contributions McCabe did not disclose. Was Andrew McCabe Hillary Clinton’s point man?

Is that why it was so important he try to shift Devlin Barrett’s narrative? It appears McCabe was bought and paid for to me. At bottom of page 7, continued on page 8 the report says the following:

McCabe texts after being excluded from the meeting in a text to Lisa Page: “I spoke to both. Both understand no decision on recusal will be made until *I* return and weigh in.” He’s talking about James Comey & James Baker.

It is clear everyone thinks McCabe has conflicts but he refused to recuse; then leaks to cover his own ass, revealing the existence of Clinton Foundation investigation.

This happens at same time as NY field office & NYPD are dealing with Abedin/Weiner laptop seized in case of Huma’s husband sexting a 15 yr old.

Andrew McCabe gets money for wife from Clinton operative. Gets kicked out of staff meeting about Clinton email case. Leaks to Barrett to hide his conflicts. Blames NY field office and Washington DC field office. This triggers internal & external investigations of the media leak.

At same time, [tracybeanz] documents Attorney General Loretta Lynch is using FBI NY field office to blackmail NYPD over Eric Garner case to control info about the Weiner case and laptop. Here where things get *really* interesting.

The NY field office is dealing with McCabe lying about them being leakers to cover his own leaks while Loretta Lynch is using them to control the New York Police Department because of Weiner. At same time NYPD brass gave NY FBI Field Office an ultimatum: you deal w this or we go to the press.

So the FBI grabs the Abedin/Weiner laptop, James Comey is forced to send email to congress re-opening email case and that’s all we’re told. Or is it?

[tracybeanz] documents the interviews with both the founder of Blackwater Erik Prince & former US Atty/Mayor of NYC Rudy Giuliani who gave information detailing both the emails on Huma/Weiner’s joint laptop *and other things*…

So the FBI NY field office takes laptop due to classified info on laptop and as part of HRC email case. Andrew McCabe refused to recuse and HIDES the laptop, until Prince and Guiliani reveal its existence/seizure by FBI forcing Comey’s hand. Andrew McCabe was hiding it unbeknownst to James Comey.

♦ ♦ Sidebar – ask two questions: what was so extraordinary OUTSIDE of the emails that NYPD even with Garner case blackmail ongoing such that they took extraordinary step of using Prince & Guiliani to force its disclosure?

Something on that laptop is so ugly, so damaging, NYPD felt it had no choice but to do that. What could it be? Important note: Weiner went to prison for a sexual relationship with a child. What else did NYPD expect FBI to look into beyond Weiner’s case that was that ugly?

Something critical here: the Clinton Foundation investigation was shelved. FBI Field Office’s moth-balled the case until AFTER AG Jeff Sessions was sworn and ordered the case reopened. It’s clear OIG Michael Horowitz felt this case was improperly shelved for political reasons.

The Clinton Foundation case is re-opened. [LarrySchweikart] has been looking into this extensively. There are five FBI field offices working the case with NY field office being the lead. NYFO is in the DIJ Southern District of New York (SDNY), the NYC area where the Clinton Foundation is registered. Little Rock, Arkansas, & LA offices are also involved.

This investigation is still ongoing. The fact nothing has been heard indicates to me this case is still being actively pursued. End side bar. ♦ ♦

In Section B, page 12 the IG report gives James Comey’s account related to the OIG investigators (plural): Comey refutes McCabe’s claim he was informed and signed off on the disclosure. Two separate things.

James Comey’s testimony is corroborated by Office of Public Affairs Mike Kortan and McCabe’s Special Counsel Lisa Page. Comey says he didn’t know, didn’t authorize, and McCabe vaguely denied authorizing or doing the leak. This was discussed at length.

James Comey emphasizes: 1. He required all such disclosures to be run by him first for his approval; 2. That only he and McCabe had authority to authorize such disclosures; and 3. He had several reasons he would have denied permission on this.

What this amounts to was Andrew McCabe lied to Comey and leaked, blamed two Asst. Directors in Charge and then covered it up. James Comey’s reasoning to the Inspector General, under oath, was logical.

Yes, I know Comey’s history of lying under oath but this time he is supported by documentation & witness corroboration.

FBI Director Comey’s reasons for non approval of the leak were given as: 1. He didn’t want to confirm the case as three months prior he refused to do so to Congress(!) 2. This came two DAYS after the Weiner laptop forced email to congress about it; and 3. harmed DOJ/FBI relationship.

Of course, non of that mattered to Andrew McCabe who was far more interested in hiding his crimes and maintaining access to those cases for his political benefactor; team Clinton. This is why the OIG ruled and the Office of Professional Responsibility agreed the McCabe leak was not in FBI interest and not authorized.

[One last thing … after NYPD handed over Weiner laptop to FBI New York field office, who came and picked it up and helped hide it with Andrew McCabe? Asst FBI Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok. More to follow.]

So, the FBI Inspection Division (INSD) begins investigating. May 2017 the case is formally opened; Andrew McCabe is interviewed May 9th, 2017. This is golden right here. The Inspection Division interview takes place in the privacy of McCabes office. INSD Section Chief & Supervisory Special Agent from INSD are present with McCabe. No-one else.

This meeting is under oath. Supervisory Special Agent 1 (SSA1) and the Inspection Division Section Chief ask McCabe, sitting at table in his office, about unrelated leak and also about the Oct 30th WSJ article. *Andrew McCabe initials the article & FBI documents shown and admits recognizing them*. These details match in Supervisory Special Agent and Inspection Division Section Chief separate FD-302’s documenting the interview.

So the FBI Inspection Division (INSD) followed protocol of: two agents at interview; written records initialed by witness/suspect,; in private setting without interference or others present. Andrew McCabe later disputes this.

Per records, Andrew McCabe testimony States he: (1) ‘Had no idea where the article came from’; and (2) ‘No idea who source might be.’ He lied, under oath, to two Senior Inspection Division special agents.

At this point (May 9th, 2017) McCabe knows he’s lied. Not lack of candor; Andrew McCabe openly lied UNDER OATH per Supervisory Special Agent 1 notes from interview. McCabe was unwilling to give any clues about who may possibly have been the leak; so he’s still protecting Mike Kortan & Lisa Page at this point. May 9, 2017.

72 hours later, May 12th, the FBI Inspection Division emails Andrew McCabe a Signed Sworn Statement of the interview for McCabe to review, sign and return. Andrew McCabe takes no action on this; INSD re-sends the email June 23rd, 2017. At this point McCabe complains the second email went to wrong Andrew McCabe first, who forwarded – still refuses to sign.

Almost two months elapse with no action. The FBI Inspection Division involves the Office of Inspector General. THIS is when OIG Michael Horowitz becomes involved. Andrew McCabe is interviewed *under oath* by OIG staff Nov 29th, 2017. McCabe disputes facts of May 9th interview.

The guy flat out LIED under oath to the FBI Inspection Division then tells OIG staff that “he didn’t say that he didn’t authorize the leaks” and “doesn’t remember discussing the October 30th, 2016, article” even though OIG presents him with the article and documents he initialed.

Andrew McCabe goes on to tell the Office of Inspector General under oath the FBI Inspection Division walked away with a different understanding of things than him; and they questioned him in hallway about the Oct 30th article breaching interview protocol. But if in hallway, how did he initial/sign the documents?

McCabe goes further – he tells Inspector General he has no idea and cant explain why the INSD thought it was unauthorized leak. “Hey I can’t help it those three guys didn’t listen. Also I don’t remember what I told them.” For real. That’s what he told OIG. Under oath! Holy Snap!

Let’s review: McCabe lied to James Comey (not under oath). McCabe lied to Inspection Division (INSD) under oath. Changed story, while lying to Inspector General, under oath. This all leads up to FINAL FBI interview about this ‘matter’ on July 28, ’17.

Remember, he still hasn’t signed the INSD Sworn Statement, either. So by now you KNOW OIG & INSD have spoken to James Comey, Lisa Page, Mike Kortan, Asst. Director in Charge of New York Field Office, Asst. Director in Charge Washington Field Office, Inspection Division Section Chief, FBI Inspection Division Special Agent #1. Obviously McCabe is in *big* trouble.

The IG report THEN talks about a PREVIOUS interview McCabe had with Office of Inspector General on July 28th, 2017, four months before: they didn’t really ask him about the oct30 article, they questioned him about the Strzok Page texts!

McCabe lied to OIG four months later knowing Page/Strzok texts were out there. They reference the October 30th article & Principal Asst Deputy Attorney General Matthew Axelrod call of Aug 12th & Strzok/Page admitting to leaking it.

This is another earth shattering revelation: first, McCabe denies knowing & authorizing it; remember Comey’s testimony about who could. Second, he knowingly throws Lisa Page and Mike Kortan under bus; OIG already has their testimony. McCabe is a true piece of s**t. He blamed the Asst. Director in Charge of the New York field office (ADIC-NYFO) and the Asst. Director in Charge of Washington field office (ADIC-WFO), and then triggered a mole hunt in FBI Criminal Investigation division and at DOJ by lying about them. Then knowing the Strzok/Page texts are out there still lies, under oath, changes story, says it’s Lisa Page & Mike Kortan. No permission.

[tracybeanz] covers this betrayal so I’ll move past it at this point rather than rehash but you get the point. Holy Snap, the duplicity of this guy… and he once ran the Counter Intelligence division and was Acting Director during much of this!

McCabe questioned under oath about Strzok/page texts on July 28th, 2017, changes his story and calls the Office of Inspector General Aug 1, and is re-interviewed Nov 29th, 2017.

July 28th: McCabe lies about texts and blames Lisa Page and Mike Kortan. Aug 1: McCabe calls Asst OIG says: “hey just remembered I MAY have authorized Page.” Nov 29th: McCabe claims FBI Inspection Division lied – “I told them I authorized leaks.” Oh this is funny: McCabe called Asst. Inspector General, quote: “after spending a lot of time thinking about it.” Also says: “on further recollection, yeah, I authorized Page & Kortan.” Obviously realizing Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and Mike Kortan told a different story. Certainly not a guilty conscience.

Whoa. Between Aug 1st call to OIG and Nov 29th OIG interview, McCabe sits down with FBI Inspection Division again. So he lied about them & they know it at this point. Whew, to be a fly on the wall for this one!

Aug 18th: FBI Inspection Division Supervisory Special Agent 1 (INSD SSA1) and INSD SSA2 interview McCabe after Lisa Page told them McCabe authorized her to leak; Andrew McCabe finally admits it. Finally admits he’s been lying the whole time.

SSA1 was present for BOTH FBI Inspection Division interviews of Andrew McCabe and tells him flat out: “do you have any idea how much time and agents work was wasted on this? Overtime, priority pushing other cases off, agents working round the clock?” McCabe basically shrugs. Holy F**k. McCabe’s verbal response to SSA1: “yeah, I’m sorry.”

That’s it…. that’s all McCabe said in response according to both SSAs.

It is at this point where the FBI Inspection Division formally hands off case to DOJ Office of Inspector General for a review of McCabes actions and this report begins to be compiled. The Nov 29th, 2017, interview goes over all these details.

It’s important to remember some background details here. Remember the day after FBI Director Christopher Wray saw HPSCI Chairman DevinNunes Memo? McCabe was sent home, his badge and gun rescinded, and he was told he was on paid leave til vacation with no access to cases.

Andrew Mccabe came unglued when meeting with Christopher Wray who told him the news. However, Wray stood firm, allowed Office of Inspector General investigation to run its course; Christopher Wray and AG Jeff Sessions rightly determined summary dismissal was warranted.

Remember also that James Comey and Andrew McCabe are publicly savaging each other & BOTH have criminal offenses OUTSIDE of this report yet to be addressed that will be by the LARGER OIG report yet to come.

Note: McCabe’s lawyer Michael R Bromwich is all over twitter claiming he’s a victim, threatening defamation suits against Donald Trump who isn’t even involved; note the GoFundMe for Andrew McCabe references they need money for CRIMINAL representation – it’s clear they know his indictment is imminent.

Stay tuned, folks. Things *just got interesting*.

