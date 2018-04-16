Soup-to-Nuts Smart Take on Big Picture of Inspector General Report of Andrew McCabe…

A very good overall review of the Office of Inspector General report into the conduct of former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is provided by Twitter writer NameRedacted7.
CTH is sharing the extensive review below with some minor editorial adjustments to expand on abbreviations and remove the ‘twitterism’ for clarity. The full thread is HERE:
[Via NameRedacted7] I’m taking my time reading the McCabe report from [JusticeOIG] and so far I’m floored. This is a 30+ page report on misconduct by fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; I intend this thread to be a work in progress as I make my way through it & will supplement work done by others.
I’ve just finished retweeting [tracybeanz] thread from today, and [Nick_Falco] & [The_War_Economy] have extensive research on this as well.
From page 1-6, the [JusticeOIG] lays out exact verbiage & statements McCabe made to FBI Inspection Division whom the investigation of his conduct originated with. This is a crucial data-point to understanding these events.
Within the first six pages, it is detailed what McCabe told investigators at each date and time; and relevant data regarding phone calls with DOJ officials, his aide Special Counsel Lisa Page, Director Comey, and Deputy Asst Dir Peter Strzok. Dates are noted.
The Inspector General report first describes McCabes lack of Candor. This is the act of not telling the complete truth, leaving out details, deliberately lying about details, or hiding key facts.
Within the first six pages, it is explicitly clear that McCabe verbally ordered Lisa Page and Asst Director for Office Public Affairs, Mike Kortan, to seek out Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett, in attempt to shift the reporters narrative to one less damaging to McCabe PERSONALLY.
This follows Devlin Barrett’s Oct 23rd, 2016 WSJ article revealing McCabe’s wife received almost $700,000 from Terry McCauliffe for her senate run at a time McCabe was over seeing TWO Clinton investigations and Mcaulliffe was under FBI probe.
This led to great panic on the part of McCabe who within days ordered his DOJ assigned attorney Lisa Page and Public Affairs Officer Mike Kortan to meet with Barrett. They communicated with him several times about this ultimately revealing that DOJ wanted the Clinton Foundation case stopped.
McCabe took a call Aug 12th, 2016, from Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General [PADAG] at DOJ who was the point person for DOJ on that case. It was heated and McCabe allegedly (his words) asked point blank if DOJ was asking FBI to “kill a valid case.”
What happened next is Lisa Page and Mike Kortan, at McCabe’s order, leak this fact to Barrett who then publishes it on Oct 30th, 2016.
From pages 6-11 the IG report details the aftermath: the Justice Dept was fit to be tied. [tracybeanz] thread details this in depth. First McCabe lied and pointed suspicion both internally at FBI and at DOJ blaming Washington DC & New York City Field Offices. (WFO & NYFO).
This is a crucial. McCabe knowingly used his aide & FBI Public Affairs to leak unauthorized information to the WSJ to cover up his own conflicts of interest that may signal other more egregious felonies he has committed at the Bureau. [see (The_War_Economy) teeets about McCabe addresses.
Andrew McCabe goes so far as to tell the Asst. Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office (ADIC-WFO) to quote: ‘get your house in order’. He called him incompetent with full knowledge he was blaming the man for his own crime. Yes, it is a felony.
Circle back: McCabe has now accused Asst. Director in Charge of New York Field Office and Asst. Director in Charge of Washington Field Office of the leak he knowingly perpetrated to hide his own misdeeds. This triggers an FBI Inspection Division mole hunt that targets the entire Counter Intelligence division who had access to both Clinton cases: Email and Foundation.
Imagine the amount of resources involved in this. This was later turned over to the Dept of Justice Inspector General, Michael Horowitz & his staff for further investigation, but the Inspection Division remained involved.
Andrew McCabe was interviewed by both Inspection division & OIG and lied to both. His first interview was not under oath, but he lied to investigators. Subsequent interviews *were* under oath. He lied in them as well. His story changed repeatedly as interviews progressed.
So, after the first Barrett article exposes McCabe’s conflict via money from McAuliffe, Comey holds a staff meeting four days later on Oct 27, 2016, about the Hillary Clinton email case. Andrew McCabe is out of town dials into the meeting via phone.
James Comey and FBI General Counsel James Baker tell McCabe to leave the meeting; they are concerned about his conflicts and McCabe is livid. Was this what prompted his actions is ordering the leak?
[The_War_Economy] has detailed the McCabe’s lived in close proximity to Clinton’s for YEARS in Chappaqua & McCabe hid this from FBI, Office of Professional Responsibility and the Office of Inspector General. Add to that the campaign contributions McCabe did not disclose. Was Andrew McCabe Hillary Clinton’s point man?
Is that why it was so important he try to shift Devlin Barrett’s narrative? It appears McCabe was bought and paid for to me. At bottom of page 7, continued on page 8 the report says the following:
McCabe texts after being excluded from the meeting in a text to Lisa Page: “I spoke to both. Both understand no decision on recusal will be made until *I* return and weigh in.” He’s talking about James Comey & James Baker.
It is clear everyone thinks McCabe has conflicts but he refused to recuse; then leaks to cover his own ass, revealing the existence of Clinton Foundation investigation.
This happens at same time as NY field office & NYPD are dealing with Abedin/Weiner laptop seized in case of Huma’s husband sexting a 15 yr old.
Andrew McCabe gets money for wife from Clinton operative. Gets kicked out of staff meeting about Clinton email case. Leaks to Barrett to hide his conflicts. Blames NY field office and Washington DC field office. This triggers internal & external investigations of the media leak.
At same time, [tracybeanz] documents Attorney General Loretta Lynch is using FBI NY field office to blackmail NYPD over Eric Garner case to control info about the Weiner case and laptop. Here where things get *really* interesting.
The NY field office is dealing with McCabe lying about them being leakers to cover his own leaks while Loretta Lynch is using them to control the New York Police Department because of Weiner. At same time NYPD brass gave NY FBI Field Office an ultimatum: you deal w this or we go to the press.
So the FBI grabs the Abedin/Weiner laptop, James Comey is forced to send email to congress re-opening email case and that’s all we’re told. Or is it?
[tracybeanz] documents the interviews with both the founder of Blackwater Erik Prince & former US Atty/Mayor of NYC Rudy Giuliani who gave information detailing both the emails on Huma/Weiner’s joint laptop *and other things*…
So the FBI NY field office takes laptop due to classified info on laptop and as part of HRC email case. Andrew McCabe refused to recuse and HIDES the laptop, until Prince and Guiliani reveal its existence/seizure by FBI forcing Comey’s hand. Andrew McCabe was hiding it unbeknownst to James Comey.
♦ ♦ Sidebar – ask two questions: what was so extraordinary OUTSIDE of the emails that NYPD even with Garner case blackmail ongoing such that they took extraordinary step of using Prince & Guiliani to force its disclosure?
Something on that laptop is so ugly, so damaging, NYPD felt it had no choice but to do that. What could it be? Important note: Weiner went to prison for a sexual relationship with a child. What else did NYPD expect FBI to look into beyond Weiner’s case that was that ugly?
Something critical here: the Clinton Foundation investigation was shelved. FBI Field Office’s moth-balled the case until AFTER AG Jeff Sessions was sworn and ordered the case reopened. It’s clear OIG Michael Horowitz felt this case was improperly shelved for political reasons.
The Clinton Foundation case is re-opened. [LarrySchweikart] has been looking into this extensively. There are five FBI field offices working the case with NY field office being the lead. NYFO is in the DIJ Southern District of New York (SDNY), the NYC area where the Clinton Foundation is registered. Little Rock, Arkansas, & LA offices are also involved.
This investigation is still ongoing. The fact nothing has been heard indicates to me this case is still being actively pursued. End side bar. ♦ ♦
In Section B, page 12 the IG report gives James Comey’s account related to the OIG investigators (plural): Comey refutes McCabe’s claim he was informed and signed off on the disclosure. Two separate things.
James Comey’s testimony is corroborated by Office of Public Affairs Mike Kortan and McCabe’s Special Counsel Lisa Page. Comey says he didn’t know, didn’t authorize, and McCabe vaguely denied authorizing or doing the leak. This was discussed at length.
James Comey emphasizes: 1. He required all such disclosures to be run by him first for his approval; 2. That only he and McCabe had authority to authorize such disclosures; and 3. He had several reasons he would have denied permission on this.
What this amounts to was Andrew McCabe lied to Comey and leaked, blamed two Asst. Directors in Charge and then covered it up. James Comey’s reasoning to the Inspector General, under oath, was logical.
Yes, I know Comey’s history of lying under oath but this time he is supported by documentation & witness corroboration.
FBI Director Comey’s reasons for non approval of the leak were given as: 1. He didn’t want to confirm the case as three months prior he refused to do so to Congress(!) 2. This came two DAYS after the Weiner laptop forced email to congress about it; and 3. harmed DOJ/FBI relationship.
Of course, non of that mattered to Andrew McCabe who was far more interested in hiding his crimes and maintaining access to those cases for his political benefactor; team Clinton. This is why the OIG ruled and the Office of Professional Responsibility agreed the McCabe leak was not in FBI interest and not authorized.
[One last thing … after NYPD handed over Weiner laptop to FBI New York field office, who came and picked it up and helped hide it with Andrew McCabe? Asst FBI Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok. More to follow.]
So, the FBI Inspection Division (INSD) begins investigating. May 2017 the case is formally opened; Andrew McCabe is interviewed May 9th, 2017. This is golden right here. The Inspection Division interview takes place in the privacy of McCabes office. INSD Section Chief & Supervisory Special Agent from INSD are present with McCabe. No-one else.
This meeting is under oath. Supervisory Special Agent 1 (SSA1) and the Inspection Division Section Chief ask McCabe, sitting at table in his office, about unrelated leak and also about the Oct 30th WSJ article. *Andrew McCabe initials the article & FBI documents shown and admits recognizing them*. These details match in Supervisory Special Agent and Inspection Division Section Chief separate FD-302’s documenting the interview.
So the FBI Inspection Division (INSD) followed protocol of: two agents at interview; written records initialed by witness/suspect,; in private setting without interference or others present. Andrew McCabe later disputes this.
Per records, Andrew McCabe testimony States he: (1) ‘Had no idea where the article came from’; and (2) ‘No idea who source might be.’ He lied, under oath, to two Senior Inspection Division special agents.
At this point (May 9th, 2017) McCabe knows he’s lied. Not lack of candor; Andrew McCabe openly lied UNDER OATH per Supervisory Special Agent 1 notes from interview. McCabe was unwilling to give any clues about who may possibly have been the leak; so he’s still protecting Mike Kortan & Lisa Page at this point. May 9, 2017.
72 hours later, May 12th, the FBI Inspection Division emails Andrew McCabe a Signed Sworn Statement of the interview for McCabe to review, sign and return. Andrew McCabe takes no action on this; INSD re-sends the email June 23rd, 2017. At this point McCabe complains the second email went to wrong Andrew McCabe first, who forwarded – still refuses to sign.
Almost two months elapse with no action. The FBI Inspection Division involves the Office of Inspector General. THIS is when OIG Michael Horowitz becomes involved. Andrew McCabe is interviewed *under oath* by OIG staff Nov 29th, 2017. McCabe disputes facts of May 9th interview.
The guy flat out LIED under oath to the FBI Inspection Division then tells OIG staff that “he didn’t say that he didn’t authorize the leaks” and “doesn’t remember discussing the October 30th, 2016, article” even though OIG presents him with the article and documents he initialed.
Andrew McCabe goes on to tell the Office of Inspector General under oath the FBI Inspection Division walked away with a different understanding of things than him; and they questioned him in hallway about the Oct 30th article breaching interview protocol. But if in hallway, how did he initial/sign the documents?
McCabe goes further – he tells Inspector General he has no idea and cant explain why the INSD thought it was unauthorized leak. “Hey I can’t help it those three guys didn’t listen. Also I don’t remember what I told them.” For real. That’s what he told OIG. Under oath! Holy Snap!
Let’s review: McCabe lied to James Comey (not under oath). McCabe lied to Inspection Division (INSD) under oath. Changed story, while lying to Inspector General, under oath. This all leads up to FINAL FBI interview about this ‘matter’ on July 28, ’17.
Remember, he still hasn’t signed the INSD Sworn Statement, either. So by now you KNOW OIG & INSD have spoken to James Comey, Lisa Page, Mike Kortan, Asst. Director in Charge of New York Field Office, Asst. Director in Charge Washington Field Office, Inspection Division Section Chief, FBI Inspection Division Special Agent #1. Obviously McCabe is in *big* trouble.
The IG report THEN talks about a PREVIOUS interview McCabe had with Office of Inspector General on July 28th, 2017, four months before: they didn’t really ask him about the oct30 article, they questioned him about the Strzok Page texts!
McCabe lied to OIG four months later knowing Page/Strzok texts were out there. They reference the October 30th article & Principal Asst Deputy Attorney General Matthew Axelrod call of Aug 12th & Strzok/Page admitting to leaking it.
This is another earth shattering revelation: first, McCabe denies knowing & authorizing it; remember Comey’s testimony about who could. Second, he knowingly throws Lisa Page and Mike Kortan under bus; OIG already has their testimony. McCabe is a true piece of s**t. He blamed the Asst. Director in Charge of the New York field office (ADIC-NYFO) and the Asst. Director in Charge of Washington field office (ADIC-WFO), and then triggered a mole hunt in FBI Criminal Investigation division and at DOJ by lying about them. Then knowing the Strzok/Page texts are out there still lies, under oath, changes story, says it’s Lisa Page & Mike Kortan. No permission.
[tracybeanz] covers this betrayal so I’ll move past it at this point rather than rehash but you get the point. Holy Snap, the duplicity of this guy… and he once ran the Counter Intelligence division and was Acting Director during much of this!
McCabe questioned under oath about Strzok/page texts on July 28th, 2017, changes his story and calls the Office of Inspector General Aug 1, and is re-interviewed Nov 29th, 2017.
July 28th: McCabe lies about texts and blames Lisa Page and Mike Kortan. Aug 1: McCabe calls Asst OIG says: “hey just remembered I MAY have authorized Page.” Nov 29th: McCabe claims FBI Inspection Division lied – “I told them I authorized leaks.” Oh this is funny: McCabe called Asst. Inspector General, quote: “after spending a lot of time thinking about it.” Also says: “on further recollection, yeah, I authorized Page & Kortan.” Obviously realizing Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and Mike Kortan told a different story. Certainly not a guilty conscience.
Whoa. Between Aug 1st call to OIG and Nov 29th OIG interview, McCabe sits down with FBI Inspection Division again. So he lied about them & they know it at this point. Whew, to be a fly on the wall for this one!
Aug 18th: FBI Inspection Division Supervisory Special Agent 1 (INSD SSA1) and INSD SSA2 interview McCabe after Lisa Page told them McCabe authorized her to leak; Andrew McCabe finally admits it. Finally admits he’s been lying the whole time.
SSA1 was present for BOTH FBI Inspection Division interviews of Andrew McCabe and tells him flat out: “do you have any idea how much time and agents work was wasted on this? Overtime, priority pushing other cases off, agents working round the clock?” McCabe basically shrugs. Holy F**k. McCabe’s verbal response to SSA1: “yeah, I’m sorry.”
That’s it…. that’s all McCabe said in response according to both SSAs.
It is at this point where the FBI Inspection Division formally hands off case to DOJ Office of Inspector General for a review of McCabes actions and this report begins to be compiled. The Nov 29th, 2017, interview goes over all these details.
It’s important to remember some background details here. Remember the day after FBI Director Christopher Wray saw HPSCI Chairman DevinNunes Memo? McCabe was sent home, his badge and gun rescinded, and he was told he was on paid leave til vacation with no access to cases.
Andrew Mccabe came unglued when meeting with Christopher Wray who told him the news. However, Wray stood firm, allowed Office of Inspector General investigation to run its course; Christopher Wray and AG Jeff Sessions rightly determined summary dismissal was warranted.
Remember also that James Comey and Andrew McCabe are publicly savaging each other & BOTH have criminal offenses OUTSIDE of this report yet to be addressed that will be by the LARGER OIG report yet to come.
Note: McCabe’s lawyer Michael R Bromwich is all over twitter claiming he’s a victim, threatening defamation suits against Donald Trump who isn’t even involved; note the GoFundMe for Andrew McCabe references they need money for CRIMINAL representation – it’s clear they know his indictment is imminent.
Stay tuned, folks. Things *just got interesting*.
My brain now turns into a pretzel when i try to read this stuff. Please tell me, Sundance, ANYBODY, who is Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General who told McCabe about the Clinton stuff? Everybody keeps using the title–there was a PERSON behind the title. Who was it? Did I miss it in my pretzel state of mind!?
Who cares. it iz all crooked top to bottom. Pick yer poison.
I tend to be obsessive/compulsive– facts matter to me. I have notebooks to follow this stuff and flow charts. I need to know WHO this person is. Then, I will ID the relationships. It is all a part of the web of lies and crimes. It is complicated.
Matthew Axelrod. He was next in chain of command under Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. I wonder who told Axelrod to call McCabe? Soon we may find out.
I googled him and picked this quote:
“Matt was involved in the development and implementation of DOJ’s policy concerning individual accountability for corporate wrongdoing (known as the “Yates Memo”) and personally reviewed every corporate resolution over US$200m.”
She has a memo named after her.
Do you think he is kin to Axelrod who led Hussein’s campaign the first time?
Matthew Axelrod, I believe.
I asked the same question yesterday and several folks responded with the name Matthew Axelrod (no relationship to the other one). He reported to Sally Yates. I frankly think this is a bigger bombshell than some of the other stuff.
“Axelrod”
Sorta strikes a familiar [familial] tone?
The fact, Kathryn, that his name/position has been so protected tells me there is a deep, dark hole around him. We need to dig.
He certainly has been in the shadows of the story.
No where have I seen the actual name of the PADAG who made the phone call to McCabe pressuring the kill of the Clinton “matter”. Does anyone know who that was?
LikeLike
LikeLike
After reading NameRedacted7, I read through OIG report again. One thing I realized was that there were a lot of agents working together to box McCabe up in his lies and ship him out of the Bureau. Cool.
Also reread the WSJ Oct 31 article, and I got a better idea of how McCabe compartmentalized the investigation to maintain control. McCabe recused himself only from the DC office investigation looking into McCauliff, but directed the other three field offices.
McCabe is a craft SOB.
*crafty S.O.B
Yes, too smart for his own britches, as the old saying goes. But, like almost all criminals, he wasn’t crafty enough.
It does underscore the extreme lengths the IG’s and Inspection Division had/have to go to snare these double-talking slicksters. They attempt to cloud the facts and throw all sorts of misdirection into the record. It takes careful assemblage of facts and multiple interviews to get the felons perjuring themselves on the record.
And many are still screaming for arrests prosecutions and sentences meted out for these crooks. They’re all double-talking lying weasels and, as evidenced by SD’s review above, it requires a ton of footwork and a lot of man-hours to build the airtight cases against them.
Understand that the entire UniParty and even the few Trump “supporters” in the political and bureaucratic elites regard the Institutions of State as more important than justice or the Constitution. That’s what a Statist is.
Destruction of the FBI and DoJ and some other 3 letter cabals is not to be contemplated.
That’s why any prosecution of McCabe will have pre arranged boundaries, nothing much to see except some garden variety leaking and misspeaking at interviews. Andy might get a little soft time as he takes one for the team. Consultancy rewards come later.
I disagree. Things HAVE changed. That is WHY HilLIARy is NOT president.
Nothing has changed beyond the Deplorable vote that installed PDJT.
You see colour and movement, the Statist elite remain.
Agree obs. We have done everything we can. The tea party fought for a congress thinking they would hold the line against O, it didn’t matter. Deplorables fought for a POTUS and both houses. We did it, Trump did it.
Other than more exposure, not sure if outcomes will be what we wanted and voted for. Remains to be seen.
Correct. “It didn’t matter”.
Like you I’m becoming convinced the capture is nearlycomplete and permanent.
Will be interesting to see. I tend to agree with you, but there are some weird dynamics in play. (1) It’s unclear to me whether Comey, McCabe, and Lynch are playing on the same team anymore. They could be, but they also appear to be throwing each other under the bus. (2) There also seems to be a realignment of FBI managers against McCabe. (3) However, the DoJ/FBI leadership hasn’t given any indication that they are interested in reform. (4) Finally, McCabe is a crafty, slippery snake. He’ll be hard to put down.
I disagree John. McCabe WAS not hard to put down. The FBI internal affairs and the IG’s people did McCabe “six ways to sunday.”
The IG’s team are honest and very good so far. They took out the number 2 at the FBI with out being intimidated.
We have yet to see if the justice department will do ITS job. If McCabe is prosecuted and he doesn’t flip he WILL do time.
Does anyone know how much money McCabe’s wife spent on her “campaign”? Was it really an active and legitimate campaign, or just a way to get a Clinton payment?
FBI DC field office was in charge of that investigation. I believe McCabe headed that office at some point, and would guess that there were some loyalties in play.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I read 5000 for a robocall, she basically punted , usually the statewide office spends 35000. Of course that would cut he bribe down iif she spent 35000
People who don’t know history are bound to repeat it. I though we all learned during Watergate that the cover-up brought the most problems. Let the dominoes fall where they might.
Well.. heck wit’ em’
Is the Buzzfeed release of the NYPD disciplinary actions part of the extortion to keep Weiner’s laptop under wraps?
The timing is impeccable, and with Buzzfeed’s history….
Interesting.
NYPD had claimed Clinton emails reveals all sorts of stuff. It was a laundry list of alleged crimes. We never heard much about all those allegations again. What happened?
Lynch threatened and then replaced prosecutors, sure.
But what happened to those allegations? And the people who made them?
Well, we know that Erik Prince was one of those who helped get the story out there (along with Rudy Guiliani) and lo and behold, Mueller is going after Prince for a meeting in the Seychelles AFTER the election.
Co-inky-dink, for sure (wink, wink, wink)
An astoundingly chronological depiction of the facts.
Get ready Treepers, we have many months of revelation to come. McCabe will be but an asterisk when all is out.
God bless and keep our oracles and bear witness to the truth. Post modernism and the standard play of the Frankfurt School types are about to get irradiated by full spring sunshine.
They need to raid “stormy’s” home and they need to raid her attoryney’s office, home etc. Who the hell is paying her for all this-lawyer, security is not cheap.
To the networks, neverTrump republicans and billionaire democrats Stormey’s lawyer bills are meter money and pocket change (as well as tax deductible business expenses that … wow means the tax payers are paying her bills).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. They need to raid McCabe’s house because I have no doubt that the Weiner laptop is in his possession.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Comey may see himself walking the fine dangerous line between all the bad guys, like the hero in the Eastwood Western “Fist Full of Dollars”. Heck he is even a rotten scoundrel and self perceived sometimes good guy just like the hero in that movie.
In other words, yes Comey hates Trump and will do what he can to harm him and he also hates all the conspirators and wants to bring them down out of subconscious feelings of self preservation.
Comey is guilty of higher crimes. He signed off on snooping warrants using fake evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Things get so complicated when you lie…… Oh, the webs they weave , when they choose to deceive….(paraphrased…source?)
Oh what a tangled web we weave,
When first we practise to deceive!
Sir Walter Scott, Marmion, Canto vi. Stanza 17.
Scottish author & novelist (1771 – 1832)
http://www.quotationspage.com/quote/27150.html
“Oh! What A Tangled Web We Weave When First We Practice To Deceive”
Sir Walter Scott
In my opinion, most of these worms need to be turned over to a military tribunal for sedition and treason against the Commander and Chief and ultimately so a firing squad can be assembled and final dispensation of these cases can be attained.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So who has access to the laptop now? FBI still sitting on it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of chatter at the time that NYPD copied laptop before they turned it over to FBI. We will see.
stick to facts:
even Mueller’s team calls it FAKE NEWS !…
“A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office wouldn’t comment on the Cohen-Prague story specifically, but told The Daily Caller News Foundation that “many stories” about the Russia investigation have been “inaccurate.””
I believe that the sources for the McClatchy article are in Congress, either Schiff and Warner and/or their aides.
Re-read that article very closely.
LikeLike
LikeLike
1) The initial description of the sources is vague as vague can be, and does not narrow it down to Mueller/prosecutor types.
2) In the middle of the story, the most avid investigation mentioned is centered around the two committees.
Schiffy and Boyz came up with a couple of stretches, and handed it over to Mueller who probably set it aside. I would bet a fortune on it.
Read the article carefully with that in mind.
Good observation.
If someone put together a database of these anonymously sourced articles, we could identify/profile these propaganda warriors using your method.
John, I spent a few hours deconstructing the 3 Steele installments that involved Cohen. (#s 135, 136, and 166).
There are so many tells that they are phony. They have many internal inconsistencies, and it’s clear to me why people like David Corn blew them off.
Take it to the bank — Cohen was never in Prague. The McClatchy article described more of a political hit, rather than a true investigative one.
When do you think Comey will wake up and realize he was an Obstacle
Comey threw Lynch under the bus in his interview last night. What is that “material” he talked about that implicates Lynch?
Curious who ordered the Clinton Foundation investigation shut down? And of course, where is that Weiner laptop now? Likely been scrubbed clean by now.
It will be interesting to see when McCabe get’s indicted and if he’s willing to cooperate.
This is fascinating – thanks to all of you! 2 Questions – are they playing ‘hide the laptop’? where is it? destroyed? and Where is Rudy?
It would be fun if someone destroy the laptop. More charges.
And, it wouldn’t matter if they did.
Both NYPD and FBI would have copied, or ‘forensically encased”, the hard drive, before they would have handed over custody to the laptop. Standard operating procedure.
So go ahead, Buckwheat, destroy away.
And the root cause of all of this is the corruption of the Clintons and Obama. Ultimately, all of this is about the Clintons and Obama.
I wonder if they will use McCabe to send Hillary to jail. Because as it stands, McCabe is going to jail.
Then you got the stuff on Bill and Loretta’s meeting.
And this is the first report. Only the first report. Hmm..
The root cause of all of this is having all of this government apparatus in the first place.
LikeLike
Wow! Just wow! Words aren’t enough to describe what a disgusting excuse for a human being McCabe is.
And not surprised that he obviously was mentored by the Clintons and morphed into one of their walking dead denizens. I hope he and his wife enjoyed their time socializing and scheming in that perverted circle, because their future should be reserved in one of the circles of hell!
We need a new Gustav Dore to update the illustrations of Dante’s Divine Comedy!
Thanks, SD, for reporting this summation of the OIG’s investigation of McCabe.
Wow, it was illuminating!
The OIG’s report makes clear what a duplicitious sabotuer McCabe is; he not only BLAMED other FBI field offices, his boss, DOJ, AND his co-conspirators for HIS crimes, but also lied about what he told FBI and DOJ investigators in separate interview as if they would not share the results of his statement under oath with each other.
How the hell did this double-dealing pathological liar rise to the level of Asst. FBI Director!? Answer:
Mentored by the Clintons!! 😠
Boy the FBI sure leaks to the press a lot. Wonder when people will start contemplating that. Bet there’s a whole history and press leak economy out there waiting to be discovered.
Not just the FBI, but also the DOJ, State Department, and all the Leftwing commies who are embedded throughout the entire Deep State.
Reading the pieced together picture of the McCabe saga, sounds a lot like trying to get your teenage son to admit that he wrecked the car. After hours and hours of trying to pull out the truth, he says, “Yeah, I did it. Big deal.”
And we ignorant uneducated deplorables pay these people’s salaries.
Sundance
Just emailed this my friends
Thank You for all your hard work and great info
Your my ROCK>>>>MAGA
Tea
“This triggers an FBI Inspection Division mole hunt that targets the entire Counter Intelligence division who had access to both Clinton cases: Email and Foundation.”
________________
How many hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars did THAT bughunt cost?
Shouldn’t McCabe have to personally reimburse the government for that intentional waste and abuse?
He defrauded the taxpayers by leading investigators on several snipe hunts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like we might have reached the “every man for himself” stage. If so, things should unravel at a faster pace from here on out. May it be so.
Kind of looks like that.
Comey has something on Lynch.
McCabe blaming Lynch DoJ for pressuring him.
McCabe said Comey agreed to leak.
Lynch: i didn’t do nuffin.
I didn’t do muffin, but if I did, I was ordered to.
I’ve read this twice and will now dig into the links.
Well, maybe I’l wait and absorb what I just read.
McCabe is going away for a long time.
Sundance, once again, I’m awed by your work.
Super Sized Latrine Hole!
LikeLike
Dear GOD, please let this investigation lead to the biggest rats in the room,
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Please see to it these rats are found to have committed numerous felonies for which
ample, clear evidence exists which is unequivocal.
Please see to it these rats are arrested and tried for their crimes in courts of law.
Please see to it these rats are found guilty and incarcerated for their crimes, for a long time.
Can you even imagine the anxiety level in DC right now?
DC and wherever else the traitors are holed up.
Holy Klintonite! Five year olds lie better than this.
Yeah, he’s sorry… He will be.
