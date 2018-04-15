Sunday Talks: Nikki Haley -vs- Margaret Brennan

Posted on April 15, 2018 by

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley appears on Face the Nation for an interview with Margaret Brennan about the U.S., U.K. and French coordinated military strikes against Syria.

  1. Michelle says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    I enjoyed listening to Nikki Haley in this interview. I also thought it was ridiculous that Margaret Brennan asked Nikki about the Cohen raid, which has nothing to do with Nikki or the UN.

  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Nikki wrecked her. That was awesome.

    Sorry NeoCons — Assad is going nowhere, no WW3, and no one killed in the strikes.

    Trump wins again.

  3. tunis says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Nikki Haley is just another neocon like John Bolton. They will destroy the Trump presidency.

    She supported Little Marco and was very derisive during the campaign. Of course Adelson hedged their bets by being a large campaign contributor.

    Thank goodness Mattis was able argue forcefully for a limited one-off strike on this another false flag by the British run White Helmets.

  4. John Doe says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    This is the first time I’ve watched DeFace the Nation with the new host. What a prima dona she is! Nikki Haley continues to impress the daylights out of me, but I still don’t trust her 100%. I believe she’d knife our POTUS in a heartbeat if it got her further in her career.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      April 15, 2018 at 1:24 pm

      That was an incredibly impressive performance by Haley.

      All White House surrogates should watch a tape of this interview on a loop.

    • RJ says:
      April 15, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      Knife our pres the first chance she got? Do me a favor and explain how and why you came to such a conclusion/thought?

      • John Doe says:
        April 15, 2018 at 2:17 pm

        Why are you so combative? I think she’s fabulous. I also think she wants to be President, she supported Marco Rubio, she was borderline anti Trump and her ambition would stop at nothing to get where she wants to go. That’s my opinion. Sue me.

        • Peoria Jones says:
          April 15, 2018 at 2:24 pm

          Sadly, I agree. She’s clever and ambitious, and it’s good to have her on our team. As long as she supports our POTUS and the agenda we voted for, I support her – but I wouldn’t want her in charge of the whole shebang.

        • Sharon says:
          April 15, 2018 at 3:14 pm

          Maybe she needed her eyes opened by Trump! I believe some didn’t have a clear picture on what the globalist plans were for the USA! They were blind and now can see! But obviously some still choose to be blind! Money talks!

    • Michelle says:
      April 15, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      I actually think Nikki would stand by Trump.

  5. El Torito says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Those questions were so disingenuous that I had to bail after the 3rd question. Kudos to Nikki Haley for having the stomach to wade through the MSM excrement.

  6. SW Richmond says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    So now Assad has committed many chemical attacks recently? They will float new stories / new justifications until one sticks.

    Get out of Syria. Stay out of Syria.

    If you want to understand why “Assad must go”, all you need to do is a) look at a map of Europe and the ME, b) understand Russia’s political client states include Iran and Syria (plus most of the Caucasus, e.g. Georgia), c) understand that Europe’s single largest supplier of natural gas is Russia, and then d) try to figure out a way for the Saudis to build a nat gas pipeline to Europe (or to Turkey, or to the Black Sea, or to the Med) without transiting Russian-dominated territory. Hint: it cant be done.

    Now you know why Syria must be carved up, and why first “Assad must go”. If US “national interests” include financial interests, then we can attack anywhere at any time. Which is pretty much what we’ve been doing.

    • Ganesh says:
      April 15, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      Uhhhhhh – Isn’t Iraq right in between Saudi Arabia and Turkey? Why don’t the Saudis just pipe it through there in answer to your question.? I believe, just like they do now?

    • mikey says:
      April 15, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      I’m a follower of the “All Wars are Banker Wars” philosophy.

      Look at what countries are not on this list and what countries are always having trouble…Syria, N Korea, Iraq, Iran and Venezuela for instance.

      https://www.bis.org/about/member_cb.htm

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 15, 2018 at 3:42 pm

        ““All Wars are Banker Wars” philosophy.”

        If you look back at real history and “follow the money” and ask “who profits from this particular war?”, than yes – it is something that you really cannot “un-see”.

        Author/ financial advisor James Dale Davidson (along with William Rees-Moog) has written about that for years.

    • snellvillebob says:
      April 15, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      From Saudi Arabia to Jordan then Israel or Egypt. But would still need a Tanker to Europe. That might just be the best way since Syria, Turkey and all the Balkan countries would want a percentage of the oil that crossed each of their countries that nothing would be left for western Europe thru a pipeline.

  7. grandmaintexas says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    The Ambassador kicked Brennan’s a$$ six ways to Sunday and beyond.

    • Sharon says:
      April 15, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      I like her several months ago when they tried the sleep your way to the top bs with trump and she didn’t hold back! They haven’t tried that since then!🤣

  8. SamlAdams says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Well done. And what an upgrade, in so many ways, over Slop Tits Powers. Sorry for the crassness, but having your shirts unbuttoned halfway down your chest is just not a good look.

  9. itsarickthing says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    “…what it The Presidents’ state of mind”

    Mrs. Haley should have replied- “VSGPDJT’s state of mind is of restrained brilliance. He has you stating on National TV that Comey is a “Slimeball” to all your millions of viwers.”

    DAMN STRAIGHT 3-D CHESS!

  10. frank field says:
    April 15, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Again! This former never Trumper pulls off a great interview showing her skills and Trump well thought out policies.

    Well done!

    DRAIN IT

  11. bob e says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Hard to slide one by Nikki. Good for you ma’am, Stand tall.

  12. jmclever says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Love how Ambassador Haley said there would never be direct talks between Assad and U.S because Assad is not worthy of them! That statement speaks volumes about POTUS Trump’s foreign policy.

