Sunday Talks: Nikki Haley -vs- Chris Wallace

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley appears on Fox News for an interview with the insufferable swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace. As customary Wallarse takes whichever position is oppositional to the Trump administration.
Ambassador Haley does a good job cutting through the nonsense, especially when Wallarse begins saying it is Trump policy to allow women and children to be killed, just not with chemical weapons.
.
I will read the comments in order to find out the contents of this interview. I no longer can stomach Chrissy Wallace.
Me either
I agree. Wallace, Megyn Kelly and all of the MSNBC and CNN hosts. Can not watch.
Can. Not. Watch. Will. Not. Click.
I also despise Chrrisy.
But I will give him this — he properly dismissed the ridiculous Comey book. And Comey himself.
That was a surprise, and refreshing.
I about fell out of my chair when he went after Comey. Called him bitchy!
It was great, Oldschool!
I lasted about 10 seconds. Hate his voice…barf alert
Wallarse to funny, Sundance is becoming a brander like Trump. At least he is learning from the best.
Sundance also posted the interview with Brennan on Face the Nation – Nikki had her “A” game and made the case with few interruptions. Also got in a retort to Flimsey Gramnesty’s remarks.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/15/sunday-talks-nikki-haley-vs-margaret-brennan/
Maybe Nikki could have said…This time we did not have Intel for Robert Mueller…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminder:
and the voters did see though it
We sure did see through this. Lyin’ Hillary and the rest of the scurvy rats are now in the spotlight and it isn’t pretty.
Nikki Haley did an excellent job!
@ 1:28 – …year long FIB investigation into my emails …was rigged…
Yep, it was rigged. And a lot of other stuff too. Trump was right all along, and now we all know it too.
Probably the emmys were rigged too, he seems to be right most of the time. Why did Wallarse not ask Hillary if she would accept the election results?? Chirp Chirp
Alinsky tactics on full unapologetic display by bobble head (yep, bobbed throughout) – accuse others of what you yourself are doing.
Rigged, Rigged, Rigged
Boy, did we get an education the past 8 years!
And the bottom line is that President Trump was right….all of “it” was rigged. The media, the debate questions, the FBI, the DOJ, the DNC, the fake dossier, the scandals…it was all rigged against Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well, well, well. That little speech of Killary has come to bite her in her rear end. It is hilarious that after almost 18 months she still has no idea what happened and that can only be because she was so sure that her co-conspirators had rigged the election in her favour. The funniest of all is the way the ‘resistance’ sprang up so quickly after her loss and attacked President Trump as not their President, just who do they think is sitting in the Oval Office if it is not Very Stable Genius President Donald John Trump?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance knows how to take it to ’em. Two years after the election Hilly baybee
still holdin’ on with all the forces she can muster.
Kinda puts the “Coalition of all Democratic Forces” into perspective.
I just cannot abide that demon possessed harridan ….
God bless PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump ….. great name 👍😉😜⭐️⭐️⭐️
Hillary saying of Trump at 1:34: He said the FBI was rigged. Wow, was that ever the understatement of the year, and a demonstration of Trump’s uncanny perception of events.
When arguments are between a douche bag and a warmonger it is wise to not pick sides.
Well said Mr. LeBlanc. There’s no reason two things can’t be true at the same time. Much to head-scratch over this weekend.
Brava, Amb. Haley, appreciate hearing directly from you. Your factual responses calm the nerves of many.
The ball is in Russia and Syria’s court. May they think clearly before the next lob.
As for CW’s breathless “aha, gotcha” queries, I have one thing to say – you make my ass tired.
(Thank you, grandma, thinking of you, always ❤️)
Wallace wants to know why it’s ok to use conventional weapons but not chemical weapons to kill women and children.
So my understanding of that question is that he has become a warhawk and wants to send US troops everywhere in the world to intervene.
Or that he is just a total tool and can’t figure out that chemical weapons should never be used by any country and that if they are the world should respond like we did on Friday.
Just asking that question or questions like that, are signs that no matter what the answer would be, it will be fuel for the fire.
It’s what simple people ask, Dems, when they want to make sure that either answer you give will be wrong.
This guy has always been an idiot.
Both Clarice Feldman ans Sundance are a breath of fresh air in the stagnant field of journalism! Wonder if they share any common genes?
I watched it all even though it was hard. Most of questions are loaded. They only good point he and the other lady from face the nation made was that there had been several uses of chemical weapons since the strike last year. Why strike now? I did not like her answer on that one. I am not sure there is good answer for it.
I watched the interview earlier and I wish she had responded, why didn’t you and the rest of the media spotlight these other attacks at the time they were done. Where was the Media? Fight fire with fire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It never gets old.. 😉 It is like some trick squirrel feeder and the squirrel can’t figure it out, and no matter how many times you see it, it is still funny. PDJT is right the Fake-Newzer’s are all over the Mission Accomplished like I knew they would. It is so NY-er to be busting someones chops and either you have a comeback and you let it roll off you and be part of the crew, or you are not with it. And they fall for it every-time. Best POSTUS Evah, how do we top this? in 7 yrs who? Do they realize we can never go back to Clinton+Bush+Rubio “Clushio” in 2024? That we forever want an Alpha-CEO in charge?
LikeLiked by 5 people
OMG – this man is a CULTURE WARRIOR who TAKES BACK GROUND!!!
I don’t agree with the first part – well, just a bit and in a very admiring way – but the rest – SO TRUE!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The narcissist bit is B.S. A narcissist is always thinking of themselves and can’t put themselves in someone else’s shoes. Trump however has a phenomenal ability to see what’s going on not only with himself but with others also.
Trump hits back, justifiably, when people try to attack his ego — so much of politics and show business is attacking the ego of other people and trying to diminish them in the eyes of others and even more importantly, to themselves. Trump has none of it. And, I like that
Grammar is off, sorry, “themselves” but you probably understand me anyway
In most of his public discourse he also uses a word narcissists never even consider, when discussing; making progress, plans, successes, etc. the word “WE”.
Trump supporter here, but I supported him in large part because he promised not to do things like this. Wallace is right. We not only ignore, but are actively abetting a Saudi war in Yemen using siege and starvation tactics, which are just as illegal by international law as the use of chemical weapons.
XFD which war can you name that doesn’t involve “siege and starvation tactics”? The Houthis are in illegitimate control of the country and once you start a rebellion you can’t expect not to face the consequences.
And the “rebels” in Syria have been made up of at least 70% foreign fighters since 2015. Armed, trained, and brought into the country by Saudi, Qatar, Turkey, and Jordan with our help. Most people think Assad is making war on his own Sunni people, and don’t even know that the majority of Syrian Sunnis live in govt controlled territory. We’re not defending the Syrian people, we’re abetting an international jihad trying to take down the govt of a UN member state. I agree with you about Yemen: the Houthi are illegitimate according to international law and the govt is justified in taking extreme measures to reestablish itself. But like it or not, the Assad regime is the legitimate govt of Syria according to intl law, and the rebel groups (of who al Qaeda-in-Syria, with whom we are allying ourselves by attacking Assad, is by far the most significant), and the measures he takes to protect the state and the Alawites, Druze, and other minorities from genocide (as leaders of rebel groups we have funded have called for in public) are not our concern.
In other words, if you think it’s about anything other than Saudi Arabia and Israel buying American our politicians to attack their enemy, I think you’re being naive. Nothing short of a full scale invasion will oust the Assad regime at this point. We are risking war with a major power for nothing more than domestic political reasons.
President Trump is starving nobody.
We have been using our ships to aid the blockade of Yemen. You can think this is justified, fine, but you can’t deny we are doing it.
You poor little snowflake ❄️, do you honestly believe that the US should pull out and allow Russia and Iran to fill the void?
If you do, you as crazy as a hat 🎩 maker of old!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia and Iran aren’t filling anything. They have been Syria’s allies for many years. The legitimate govt of a UN member state asked its allies for assistance through official channels according to international law, and its allies came to their aid. What interest do we have in whether Russia or Iran have a presence in Syria? They have had a presence there for decades. Why should it concern us?
As sure as the sun will rise tomorrow, we can count on Chris being a consummate bunghole…
LikeLiked by 3 people
His lousy attempt to pin decreasing numbers of Syrian refugees on Mr. President.
Clueless twit.
Amb. Haley addressed this issue well, the Syrians in camps in turkey and elsewhere want to go HOME.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, how I wish that everyone would stop watching TV news, thereby depriving the networks and cable outlets of viewership that is the lifeblood of TV stations. Fewer viewers equals few advertisers equals less money equals bye-bye TV stations.
LikeLiked by 6 people
8:10 (cw): a couple of weeks ago President Trump reportedly was talking about pulling our troops out of Syria very quickly, within 48 hours, but had to be persuaded by folks at the pentagon …
Is this another leak or does Chrissy make crap up as he goes along?
/rhetorical
I’m starting to really like the style Ambassador Haley presents. Her use of language and ability to communicate to the average person is so refreshing. I see her potential in a far wider and more important role within American public service sector.
I also like her choice of clothing in that it communicates a sincerity and professional attitude without all the tricks and whistles other women seem to choose.
Bottom line: I think she is the right person at the right time to be our Ambassador at the United Nations….give her a pay raise!
LikeLiked by 7 people
She has definitely exceeded my expectations since she did not support Trump before he was elected.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am surprised at the good job she is doing. She has been very good at defending President Trump, and his agenda. I wish all the other Republicans were doing that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallarse 😂
LikeLiked by 6 people
The senile, defective WALL-E called General Mattis “McNamara” [Robert?].
Say goodnight, Gracie.
LikeLiked by 5 people
😆
I thought Haley did a great job of taking all the air out of Wallace’s gottcha questions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Ambassador Haley did a great job. She had 5 – 6 rebuttals to every one of Wallace’s attempt to trip her up. She seemed thoroughly in support of PDJT and his policies, continually schooling Mr Wallace how what the President was doing was one example after another of why those policies were in America’s bets interests.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it when she said that POTUS Trump sent home 60 Russian diplo-spies home. I know she was correcting herself but I like the new term.
I cant stand Heley she endorsed Rubio and is a never-trumper. She is a Bush neocon. Trump just gave her the job so he could install his boy as governor of S. Carolina. After she took down the rebel flag she was done. Some African Americans who live their told me they disagreed with what she did. Allowing Soros groups from out of town to dictate what she had to do. She seems like she is staring to change by these comments but she is a idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Haley, the no longer never Trumper, did a great job in this Murdock interview. Well done dear lady!
Wallace is vulture vomit. 🕶
LikeLiked by 2 people
We love Nikki ! Chris the Wallace needs to go to a rodeo ! Or go to a monster truck event ! Get out doors more! Eat a bbq sandwich with a bunch of bikers ! Chris has not a clue on anything !
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s unAmerican to have such slavish devotion to a leader and unquestioning faith in his decisions. Trump lied to us about his intentions in Syria. He couldn’t have been clearer that he thought attacking Syria over chemical weapons was a bad idea. I know you all remember it.
It doesn’t mean he should be abandoned or that he’s a bad guy, but we have a duty as citizens to call out our leaders when they mislead us. We damage the republic when we let them disrespect us like this. Perhaps there is a case to be made for attacking Syria, but the govt no longer even feels the need to make one because they know they can count on the bovine acquiescence of GOP voters who simply don’t want to give the left any ammunition (an impulse with which I sympathize, but if we allow our own side’s leaders to get away with lying to us and insulting our intelligence, what is it we are even fighting for?).
