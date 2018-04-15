Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses IG Report on Andrew McCabe and Other Matters…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his review of Inspector General Horowitz report on the background for Andrew McCabe’s firing.
With direct and specific oversight responsibility over the U.S. Department of Justice, Chairman Goodlatte is one of the key congressional leaders looking into the myriad of issues with the former DOJ and FBI officials running the agencies.
Loretta Lynch threatened the NYPD + NY FBI w. charges on Eric Garner case if they went public w. contents of Weiner’s laptop.
This should be reposted on each thread about every 100 posts so everyone sees it and retweets/reposts it on other sites and services
I don’t think people realize the threat was to CHARGE the NYPD officers with a criminal complaint because of Gardner IF they didn’t STFU. That’s what she did. A crime in itself.
I read it now twice and Im still not sure if that is what was going on but IF this is true then it has so many implications and potential SHTF moments.
Not only from republicans but also the whole blm type group behind Gardner. Just shows again how democrats use black Americans to further their agenda for their own globalist corrupt ideas.
not only that.. but what all was on that computer! 650,000 emails containing so much bad and nasty stuff. Comey had to reopen the case to shut the NYPD up.. and the Hillary classified info was the least of the problems. How Huma got out of that I have no idea.
If what is correct in this thread by Tracy.. that means the NYPD still has a copy of all of it. I can only assume the IG must have this by now???
This also confirms something I suspected for some time. There are definitely white hats in the NYC FBI office. No further comment.
Correct if wrong:Isn’t one of the main reasons for SEALED indictments that it “stops the clock” on statute of limitations? So, could be sealed indictment on Hill for espionage violation, (email server) but sealed in order to build case of obstruction, for covrr up/whitewash. Once thst case ready for prosecution, indictment unsealed, and hills lawyers can’t say “statute of limitations has expired”?
No, an indictment “stops the clock” on time limitation to prosecution, it doesn’t have to be sealed. Generally a sealed indictment indicates something is ongoing and there are more targets who could be tipped off by knowing about the indictment.
Yes
Sure like being able to listen/view a video and read comments too. Just say N.
lmaf, stay calm, the Boss has got this.
Love how Maria used the word underlings to refer to Comey’s people rather than a more bland term like subordinates. Subordinate is a term showing a chain of command among equals. Underling implies a structure of power and control.
Meanwhile, ole Roosterhead is going after Director Pruitt of the EPA regarding these bogus media charges. Is he trying to tarnish him in case PT wants to shift Pruitt over to DOJ?
He’s probably also concerned about protecting Mueller from being fired.
Americans are concerned, Congressman, about the lack of indictments against the criminals in the DOJ and FBI.
DC is sanctuary city for Federal Crooks.
D’s and R’s haz a deal…MAD… Mutual Assured Destruction. This has become pathetic.
