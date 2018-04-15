Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses IG Report on Andrew McCabe and Other Matters…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his review of Inspector General Horowitz report on the background for Andrew McCabe’s firing.

With direct and specific oversight responsibility over the U.S. Department of Justice, Chairman Goodlatte is one of the key congressional leaders looking into the myriad of issues with the former DOJ and FBI officials running the agencies.

18 Responses to Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses IG Report on Andrew McCabe and Other Matters…

  1. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Loretta Lynch threatened the NYPD + NY FBI w. charges on Eric Garner case if they went public w. contents of Weiner’s laptop.

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/985526771557814273.html

    • Sauce says:
      April 15, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      This should be reposted on each thread about every 100 posts so everyone sees it and retweets/reposts it on other sites and services

      • DanO64 says:
        April 15, 2018 at 3:22 pm

        I don’t think people realize the threat was to CHARGE the NYPD officers with a criminal complaint because of Gardner IF they didn’t STFU. That’s what she did. A crime in itself.

        • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
          April 15, 2018 at 3:32 pm

          I read it now twice and Im still not sure if that is what was going on but IF this is true then it has so many implications and potential SHTF moments.
          Not only from republicans but also the whole blm type group behind Gardner. Just shows again how democrats use black Americans to further their agenda for their own globalist corrupt ideas.

        • beach lover says:
          April 15, 2018 at 3:48 pm

          not only that.. but what all was on that computer! 650,000 emails containing so much bad and nasty stuff. Comey had to reopen the case to shut the NYPD up.. and the Hillary classified info was the least of the problems. How Huma got out of that I have no idea.

          If what is correct in this thread by Tracy.. that means the NYPD still has a copy of all of it. I can only assume the IG must have this by now???

    • The Boss says:
      April 15, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      This also confirms something I suspected for some time. There are definitely white hats in the NYC FBI office. No further comment.

  2. Dutchman says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Correct if wrong:Isn’t one of the main reasons for SEALED indictments that it “stops the clock” on statute of limitations? So, could be sealed indictment on Hill for espionage violation, (email server) but sealed in order to build case of obstruction, for covrr up/whitewash. Once thst case ready for prosecution, indictment unsealed, and hills lawyers can’t say “statute of limitations has expired”?

  3. DanO64 says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Sure like being able to listen/view a video and read comments too. Just say N.

  5. jmclever says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Love how Maria used the word underlings to refer to Comey’s people rather than a more bland term like subordinates. Subordinate is a term showing a chain of command among equals. Underling implies a structure of power and control.

  6. Payday says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Meanwhile, ole Roosterhead is going after Director Pruitt of the EPA regarding these bogus media charges. Is he trying to tarnish him in case PT wants to shift Pruitt over to DOJ?

  7. littleflower481 says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Americans are concerned, Congressman, about the lack of indictments against the criminals in the DOJ and FBI.

  8. ablefox says:
    April 15, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    D’s and R’s haz a deal…MAD… Mutual Assured Destruction. This has become pathetic.

