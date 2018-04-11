Access Granted – DOJ Gives Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy and HPSCI Leadership Access To Intelligence Origination Documents…

Last night House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes threatened to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray and Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, if not granted access to review the two-page intelligence community origination document that kicked-off the 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump.

Today Rosenstein and Wray allowed Chairman Nunes and Trey Gowdy to review the origination document, also known as the “electronic communication” (EC).  House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today:

“After numerous unfulfilled requests for an Electronic Communication (EC) related to the opening of the FBI’s Russia counterintelligence probe, Chairman Trey Gowdy and I met this afternoon with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. During the meeting, we were finally given access to a version of the EC that contained the information necessary to advance the Committee’s ongoing investigation of the Department of Justice and FBI. Although the subpoenas issued by this Committee in August 2017 remain in effect, I’d like to thank Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein for his cooperation today.”   (link)

The two-page electronic communication (EC) is essentially the intelligence report from CIA Director John Brennan, that started the FBI Counterintelligence Operation against the campaign of Donald Trump.

From The Hill: […] According to a Justice Department official, the remaining redactions in the document are “narrowly tailored to protect the name of a foreign country and the name of a foreign agent.” Specifics have been replaced with identifiers like “foreign official” and “foreign government,” the official said.

“These words must remain redacted after determining that revealing the words could harm the national security of the American people by undermining the trust we have with this foreign nation,” the official continued, adding that they appear “only a limited number of times, and do no obstruct the underlying meaning of the document.(link)

However, thanks to leaks from John Brennan (CIA) and James Clapper (ODNI) to the New York Times we already know the ridiculous content of the redactions.  The “foreign nation” was Australia, and the “foreign agent” was Alexander Downer.

WASHINGTON — During a night of heavy drinking at an upscale London bar in May 2016, George Papadopoulos, a young foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, made a startling revelation to Australia’s top diplomat in Britain: Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton.

About three weeks earlier, Mr. Papadopoulos had been told that Moscow had thousands of emails that would embarrass Mrs. Clinton, apparently stolen in an effort to try to damage her campaign.

Exactly how much Mr. Papadopoulos said that night at the Kensington Wine Rooms with the Australian, Alexander Downer, is unclear. But two months later, when leaked Democratic emails began appearing online, Australian officials passed the information about Mr. Papadopoulos to their American counterparts, according to four current and former American and foreign officials with direct knowledge of the Australians’ role.

The hacking and the revelation that a member of the Trump campaign may have had inside information about it were driving factors that led the F.B.I. to open an investigation in July 2016 into Russia’s attempts to disrupt the election and whether any of President Trump’s associates conspired.

If Mr. Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. and is now a cooperating witness, was the improbable match that set off a blaze that has consumed the first year of the Trump administration, his saga is also a tale of the Trump campaign in miniature. He was brash, boastful and underqualified, yet he exceeded expectations. And, like the campaign itself, he proved to be a tantalizing target for a Russian influence operation.

The information that Mr. Papadopoulos gave to the Australians answers one of the lingering mysteries of the past year: What so alarmed American officials to provoke the F.B.I. to open a counterintelligence investigationinto the Trump campaign months before the presidential election?

It was not, as Mr. Trump and other politicians have alleged, a dossier compiled by a former British spy hired by a rival campaign. Instead, it was firsthand information from one of America’s closest intelligence allies.  (link)

The New York Times leak was specifically structured around the CIA “electronic communication”.  However, the story within the origination document is abject nonsense.

♦If Papadopoulos having a conversation in a London bar in May 2016 was the origination of the FBI counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign. Then why did the FBI wait until January 15th 2017 to talk to Papadopoulos for the first time?

♦Further, if a Papadopolous conversation in May 2016 was the origin, the source material, of the FBI counterintelligence operation, then why was the FBI denied a FISA application in June/July 2016?

The far more realistic review says George Papadopoulos talking in May 2016, is likely about this open and public information from April 2016 about Guccifer hacking Hillary Clinton email [LINK].

The intelligence community “EC” was an excuse to start an FBI counterintelligence operation against the candidacy of Donald Trump. The true intent of the counterintel-op was to provide a cover-story for the DOJand FBI “small group” political opposition research and surveillance that was already ongoing.

We’ve previously debunked this Origination Story HERE

 

71 Responses to Access Granted – DOJ Gives Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy and HPSCI Leadership Access To Intelligence Origination Documents…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    God bless Devin Nunes.

    Things started poorly this week, but events appear to be turning in our favor now.

    The White Hats won’t give up, just as was the case in the 2016 election cycle.

  2. Craft Eccentric says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Thank you Sundance for always calming my nerves!

  3. ForGodandCountry says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Kabuki theatre.

    They’ve been waiting MONTHS to gain access, THEN finally made a threat, THEN got access??

    No way.

    They are controlling the timing to all this.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      April 11, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      They could’ve made those threats MONTHS ago, but didn’t.

      Fact: They weren’t ready for this info to start coming out.

      Wary and Rosenstein are being made to look like reluctant partners…even black hats.

      Mueller’s raid was “allowed”, perhaps even encouraged.

      Not all is as it seems. Much dis-information and mis-direction happening.

    • PS says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      It’s noted that it is still not the full document; still redacted. If it truly is Australia and that Clinton Foundation Doner, I mean Downer, then there is no reason to redact. All it is doing is covering tracks.

      Trump should order it handed over to his staff for unredactuon, and get sunlight on this thing.

    • PS says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      It’s noted that it is still not the full document; still redacted. If it truly is Australia and that Clinton Foundation Doner, I mean Downer, then there is no reason to redact. All it is doing is covering tracks.

      Trump should order it handed over to his staff for unredactuon, and get sunlight on this thing.

  4. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    I remember seeing something was supposed to be a request by the British version of NSA to continue surveillance on Trump Tower. Can’t find it now; but unless it was just a figment of my imagination or a “false lead”, my bet remains that the British are willing participants in this
    Coup D’état.

    • mikey says:
      April 11, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      Bigly

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      The Brits still haven’t accepted the fact that we’re an independent nation.

      They also don’t accept the fact that the sun has indeed set on the British Empire. (And before the queen’s under-bridge-battalion chimes in, I’m half-English)…

      Honi Soit Qui Mal y Pense… eh Chuckles and Philip?

    • beigun says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      There was a doc on Twitter referring to NSC Rice request to have GCHQ continue bugging after the election…Operation Fulsom.

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Fox News was ready to execute Judge Napolitano for suggesting it on air! They basically water boarded him because he is now a different person that seems to be out to get our President.

  5. mikey says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    It’ll all be leaked to the NYTimes and WaPo in time for breakfast.

  6. waltherppk says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    It was already published what was the foreign country and foreign official, so why redact what is already common knowledge …except to avoid confirming the accuracy of the leaked intel.

    This is kabuki theater.

    What was subpoenaed is an unredacted document. What is it about unredacted that is misunderstood?

  7. Justah says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    As we thought – it all began with John Brennan. I’ve said for years that he is the most dangerous person in the USA to our Republic.

    • Running Fast says:
      April 11, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      I would argue that Valerie Jarret is far more dangerous. The person behind the curtains who is aligned with Iran… yes the same Iran that is likely involved with teh Syrian gas attack. Why do you all think the President is being so forceful with Russia. He is calling their bluff and making them decide “Protect Iran or protect ourselves”… my bet Iran is about to find itself all alone.

      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 11, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        Running Fast, if you listened to today’s Styxhexenhammer comments on his YouTube channel, he makes some very logical arguments as to why Assad would NOT gas his own people at this time. You may be right in pointing the finger at Iran, and probably are.

      • jeff montanye says:
        April 11, 2018 at 9:17 pm

        the syrian gas attack story is absurd on its face and even the people purporting to believe it don’t really. no one thinks assad wants to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory so much he would work that hard to screw the pooch. yeah he’s just a monster opthalmologist who can’t resist killing women and children in gruesome and world reviled ways.

        not.

    • lotbusyexec says:
      April 11, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      I wish I could put a picture of the Grinch and JB side by side. Only difference is the Grinch is Green and has a wee bit of a heart. John Brennan has NO HEART!

  8. FofBW says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    In other words, for us here at CTH, it was a nothing burger.

  9. Running Fast says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Do you think Mr Nunes and Gowdy are running with extra security right now?

  10. Dekester says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Sundance, thank you for this, all of todays updates.

    PDJT looked at ease at today’s sex trafficking ceremony, and yesterday with Alabama football team. Your posts on these events, and the contributions from CTH supporters was much appreciated.

    God bless PDJT.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Isn’t it more likely that the name of the agent and country were never really “leaked” if it is still redacted? Spooks lie as a living and create multiple cover stories to follow down the rat hole. Based on current relations, UK and MI6 agent were the names. With our “ally” ready for WAR against Russia, they may drag us in to defend them…if UK was named NOW, there would be even less support for this adventure.

  12. Pam says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    When POTUS posts tweets like this, pay attention folks!

  13. zimbalistjunior says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    slightly off topic and i apologize, but question: if cohen raid was partially regarding access hollywood tape, will that not inevitably lead to a revelation of who at nbc or elsewhere found and leaked the tape?

    that could be quite embarrassing and possibly criminal for some muckety muck types—especially if it is revealed that cohen was in negotiations with them to suppress the tape…could be construed as attempt to extort trump

    of course, one would think the same principle re extortion would apply to stormy daniels payoff, and yet noone has bruited it quite yet….

  14. Jim Meyer says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Am I the only one who thinks that the FBI has had plenty of time to create another document that is nothing at all like the real one?

    What is REALLY going on here?

  15. Zippy says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    “It was not, as Mr. Trump and other politicians have alleged, a dossier compiled by a former British spy hired by a rival campaign. Instead, it was firsthand information from one of America’s closest intelligence allies.”

    The redactions mentioned in the following excerpt prevent a definitive investigation into who obtained intel on an American citizen via their participation in the Five Eyes ECHELON system, intel which was then illegally provided to US agencies, intel which obviously turned out to be erroneous and a dead end, but which starting this whole ball rolling HUGELY illegally via the “You spy on my people and I’ll spy on yours” back door that Snowden and many others have warned about since ECHELON was revealed long ago. GCHQ head announces retirement “for family reasons” three days after Trump is sworn in.

    DOJ Relents, Provides House Intel With Crucial Russia Probe Document

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/11/justice-department-devin-nunes-russia-probe-document/

    “Remaining redactions are narrowly tailored to protect the name of a foreign country and the name of a foreign agent,” the official said.

    The redacted words have been replaced with terms like “foreign government official,” “foreign government embassy,” “foreign official,” “foreign government,” and “foreign government identifier,” according to the official.

    “These words must remain redacted after determining that revealing the words could harm the national security of the American people by undermining the trust we have with this foreign nation,” the official continued…

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      The land of blunder, the land down under…

      Brennan better take a good listen to “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Boy”…

  16. missilemom says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Nunes makes the rest of Republicans look like a bunch of sheep. Brennan has met his match with POTUS and Nunes taking off the gloves. Mueller’s legacy will be Access Hollywood. Today is a better day.

  17. recoverydotgod says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    “The two-page electronic communication (EC) is essentially the intelligence report from CIA Director John Brennan, that started the FBI Counterintelligence Operation against the campaign of Donald Trump.”

    John Brennan was a busy beaver. He was running around telling anyone that would listen to him what to believe. And they did.

    The Putin Files
    Jeh Johnson
    Transcript of an interview with FRONTLINE’s Jim Gilmore conducted on Aug. 10, 2017

    https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/interview/jeh-johnson/#highlight-2822-2838

    -snip-

    … Before the 2016 election, when does the hacking, the Russian government involvement, when does that come onto your radar screen, and what does it mean to you?

    There was an emerging picture throughout the summer of 2016. I began seeing intelligence reports that the Russians may be behind this. And I’ll never forget one day, I was in the situation room, and there was a lot of urgency about this issue. And John Brennan said to me, “I’m going to come brief you.” Now, it was not often that the CIA director, by himself, came to DHS to meet with me by myself, to share intelligence.

    Naturally my staff was very curious about this one-on-one meeting between the CIA director and the secretary of Homeland Security. There was no topic on my schedule. And John came up to Nebraska Avenue, to our headquarters, and we sat down together in my SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility], one-on-one. He walked through everything we knew and how we knew it, and it was a very compelling picture. At that moment, it was clear to me that the Russian government was behind this effort and that we had to do something about it. And we did, obviously.

    -snip-

  18. Caius Lowell says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Where it says, “foreign official”, put in “Christopher Steele,” and where it says “foreign power,” put in Fusion GPS, and you’re pretty much there….

  19. theresanne says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    So the underlying evidence used to start this whole surveillance of the Trump Campaign came from a conversation with a drunk in a London bar? I’ve watched enough Perry Mason reruns to object to that!

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Yep. I keep waiting for someone in the back to jump up, yelling, “I did it, I did it. I wrote the memo and created all this mess”…

      But John Brennan, IslamoSatanBot, won’t do that…

  20. wallitoff says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Two measly pages was all it took to start a coup.

  21. SR says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    What is the next step now? Would RR stop Mueller as whole investigation made on fake premise?

  22. The Devilbat says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    I believe that Brennan is still active. The latest false flag in Syria stinks to high heaven of major CIA involvement. Why on Earth would Assad bring the wrath of the entire world down on himself by gassing a village full of peasants? Does that make sense to anybody? Its a bunch of lies.

    Why would he gas them instead of gassing the rebels coming at him in US Abrams tanks provided to them by Obama and Clinton? I believe that the deep state is trying to start a war with Russia.

    The recent surge in false flags and the use of women and children to advance their agenda suggests that the deep state has been planning something very big for a long time.

    I am hoping that the president sees through what is going on with Syria. His advisors are likely giving him false information about the gas attack.

    Watch this video and listen to what Virginia Senator, Richard Black has to say about it.

    • Fast182 says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Indeed. Why would Assad launch a gas attack soon after Trump said he might withdraw completely from Syria? Seems like we’re being played, again.

    • littleanniesfannie says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      And he reeks of Obamacide, his favorite poison. Clapper was dumb, Brennan is dangerous. There is no limit to what he will ILLEGALLY do to get what he wants at the expense of anyone. Dangerous!
      Comey’s book tour. First, loyalty. The higher loyalty he subscribes to is self-aggrandizement! Second, he should have written more memos. His stories can’t be kept straight. Why not take a lie detector test? (I don’t ask questions I don’t know the answer to). The answer is—because the administrator can’t count all the lies in a 10 minute interview!!
      Drain the Swamp.
      Disband the FBI. Transfer the “street agents” to the US Marshal’s Service.
      Fire the entire top tier of DOJ.
      Reorganize the IRS to investigate all government officials who have benefitted from their official status.
      Bring in sunlight.
      Fill Gitmo with the criminals of the previous administrations.

    • MM says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      A little store 3 blocks from my house is owned by a man from Syria, I went to see him yesterday to ask what his family in Syria are saying about the chemical attack he says that Assad did not attack with chemical weapons it’s all a lie….When I drop in his store and he’s on the phone with nieces and nephews he always hands me his phone so I can chat with them….

    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      Devilbat – You are not the only clear thinking person who has come to this conclusion today. As I said previously, Styxx said basically the same things on his youtube channel. None of it makes sense. I certainly hope our POTUS isn’t falling for this. Get out of Syria and keep us out.

  23. littleanniesfannie says:
    April 11, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    When are they going to start leaking about the many investigations they surely must have into HilLIARy? Bleach-bit? Not Clorox and it’s not clean. Wiping the server? That cloth is covered in dirt—Hilliary’s! Clinton Foundation?? How, in Heaven’s name, can they have 501-C3 status when the primary beneficiaries of this baseless foundation were Bill, Hill, and Chelsea?? The dossier? Had it been published it would have been on the New York Times 10 Best sellers in the fiction category! We will not go back to Benghazi. The honor in that story lies only in graves. Uranium? May that nuclear bomb bring her sadness and grief—she didn’t care that the Russians got it. Besides, Trump must have been colluding with them all the while she sold the US out to them.
    Oh, I forgot to Clinton’s are off limits. Guess too many “investigators” suffer from 2scared2gothere. This disease is described as an extreme fear of Arkancide!!
    Like our fearless leader said—LOCK HER UP!!

    • Publius2016 says:
      April 11, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      Each of these participants have already been given IMMUNITY by FBI/DOJ. What charges are left? It’s been leaked Comey met with Special Counsel Mueller…what happens if Comey was given immunity for “leaking”??

  24. Jeff says:
    April 11, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Es machts nichts, I’m sure, but when did emails become “democratic?” For that matter, when did they change their name to the “Democratic” Party?
    As I said, it doesn’t matter in the bigger picture, but it’s one of those things that make my teeth itch.

  25. Hmmm says:
    April 11, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Well, this did serve one small point, but only a small one.

    Calling BS on the stonewalling and threatening impeachment sent a signal to Rosey.

    That’s about it. It doesn’t change anything else about justice.

  26. areyoustillalive says:
    April 11, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    So what does this piece of the puzzle does this show?
    Since to get this, it’s taken months and threats, where does this small piece go?

    Upper left corner or just a side?
    Or is it a center piece that we still can’t figure out the orientation.

    Look at the hoops they went through to give this up, the FBI/DOJ.
    Is every single piece going to be just like this one?
    And why did they fight so hard to keep this a secret? This doesn’t seem like the smoking gun anyone should have risked getting impeached over.

  27. jnearen2013 says:
    April 11, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    So, “a version” purports that it was, in fact, Papadopulus, not the dossier? Despite the absurdity of this as SD has previously discussed, is SD saying that Wray and Rosenstein are doubling down on the deception and are successfully burying the dossier (and with it the DNC and Clinton campaign)? I’m confused. Looks like he is saying that the NYT was correct (albeit deceptive).

