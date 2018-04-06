NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Trade Confrontation…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Bloomberg News to discuss U.S-China trade confrontations, the use of tariffs, and the potential for negotiations between the two nations:
.
Obviously – with the ongoing issues surrounding NAFTA, and China’s exploitation of the fatal flaw therein, in combination with President Trump confronting the dragon behind the false Panda mask, the fight for MAGAnomic America-First policy execution is entering a new phase….
The multinational interests who benefited from the prior U.S. global trade approach are increasingly desperate. There are trillions at stake.
Kudlow
Advertisements
China is the problem…President Trump is the solution! Amen Larry.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I’ve spent 32 years working with many hundreds of manufactures. Here’s a little secret, the Chine’s love stuff made in USA. They don’t care what the cost is. They think the stuff made in China is inferior. If given a fair chance, American products would do extremely well in China. All this talk of a Trade War, has been going on for 20 years to our disadvantage.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I figure there are mothers in China, who would rather not have their babies exposed to all that lead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You sir are 1000% correct….might I add MOST of the world is the same way. I have travel to almost 30 countries in my life and every single one loves American goods. The farther you go East, the more they love the goods. Thank you for saying that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo!
LikeLike
Another little secret Mark, is that Americans love American-made products, for the exact same reason everyone else does – quality.
Americans do not mind paying a wee bit more for American-made goods, if the goods are truly American-made.
Sadly, our freedom of choice for American-made goods has also been taken away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN!!!
Second problem – smarmy chumps like CUEBALL McCHINA in his “smart glasses”! “We know China is a problem, Laaaaarry, BUUUUUUUUUT…….” and then on to next CHUMP point that China wants him to go to.
The REAL message:
“But Laaaaarry – where is my cut of the TRILLIONS going to come from if we get tough with China? Please give me some specifics so I can warn China what Trump is up to, while I criticize him and enjoy those stealthily paid vacations to Beijing.”
Bloomberg – the 32-oz high-fructose corn syrup of news. “Keep ’em in a sugar stupor.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m not real familiar with international trade treaties so perhaps someone could answer an innocent question regarding China and NAFTA…
Just how is China exploiting flaws in a treaty between U.S,, Canada, and Mexico? I’m well aware of their blatant theft of our technologies but not clear on how they are exploiting NAFTA.
LikeLike
China ships parts & materials to Canada and Mexico ti be final assembled and sold in the US as if Canadian and Mexican products coming in under NAFTA
China does this with everything from Meth to Automobiles.
The Origination Rules are the chief sticking point in the current negociations. CanaMex profits much from this abuse of NAFTA. They won’t stop cheating, or preventing China from cheating. They are risking losing the entire goose, but no one ever accused either of being particularly farsighted.
Trump won’t let it continue. China will see its Global Empire Aspirations collapse before the end of this Two Term Administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
D’oh. In so doing, China avoids the Tariffs and Limitations on their trade, far exceeding their authorized limits. If we considered this cheating when calculating the Trade Deficit that number would likely well more than double, maybe a Trillion.
LikeLike
Seems like China’s hole card is to stop buying U.S. Treasuries…Hopefully our side has a plan for this eventuality. With the WRC, maybe the U.S. could just type another zero or two on the Federal Reserve ledger?
LikeLike
No doubt President Trump has this already figured out.
We all knew about this for the past decade.
LikeLike
LOL at the Kudlow Canon Critter. 🙂
LikeLiked by 12 people
I agree, I love it also
LikeLike
Larry must have been told that as he makes the sandwiches 🥪, he better tow the company line or else his days on the job will be numbered!
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/381995-kudlow-blame-china-not-trump-for-tariffs?amp&__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
But Kudlow acknowledged the possibility of a costly trade conflict, saying that “any foreign policy can go awry.”
The former CNBC analyst said the onus is on China to rein in intellectual property theft and other trade practices.
“I’m not a tariff guy, but sometimes you need to use tariffs to bring people to their senses,” said Kudlow, calling the Chinese response so far “highly unsatisfactory.”
Kudlow added: “China is the problem. Blame China, not Trump.”
Trump announced the new tariff threat Thursday evening after China proposed $50 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation to the president’s previous call for tariffs on Chinese imports.
Chinese officials have raised the prospect of negotiating with the U.S. to settle the trade dispute.
Kudlow said the door is open to talks, but stressed that Trump is not bluffing about imposing tariffs if China does not change its behavior.
“I believe the president will use tariffs. Absolutely. I don’t want to leave any other impression,” he said.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks for the Cliff’s Notes, Flep!
An invaluable service to over-busy peeps.
🖖
LikeLiked by 5 people
I understand the proposals are still in the review stage, but the Chi-Town commodities guy said China is still buying US beans. But if China wants to buy Brazilian beans the AUS and PacRim markets will buy US beans. US soybeans are the gold standard for bean meal composition. AUS and PacRim bean consumers (farmers/ranchers) will not want to return to BRA beans unless greatly discounted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to the news today, the tariff trade war is already paying off for the American consumer, aluminum has dropped 4% already and we know this will be a huge effect on our prices for many items.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cut the chase. impose 100% tariff on all Chinese products and then talk. Let see how long China will come up with new trade deal acceptable to our President DJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was expecting Kaputo, Kudlow love fest round 2. As you say Fle maybe just maybe Larry got the message.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the representation of Kudlow as the fox trying to focus a picture clear enough for all to see. He did a great job on the interview. He stood his ground and made his points very well. I am glad President Trump has brought him on board.
Thanks for doing a good job Mr. Kudlow.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Such very precious babies. Our original wolverine is so cute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Market volatility is painful, but Trump is doing this for my grandchildren. I’m retired, but I’ll endure the pain for them.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We have no kids or grandkids, but feel the same way Steve.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I already lost middle of 5 digits on my 401k but really I don’t care. My job is affected by new tariffs big time too and I don’t care either. I always can find another job
LikeLiked by 6 people
An honor to link arms with you in the fight for our country, UST.
LikeLike
Larry Kudlow is a great communicator. Easy to listen to, interesting to watch. It feels like winning to me. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like Kudlow, but Wilbur Ross is the Great Communicator! IMO
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love the Wilburine. His logic is devastating and he never loses his cool.
LikeLike
The Globalist, CoC, Democrats, MSM, RINOs etc. have far more serious problems on the horizon that will make Trade Wars look like child play! This has got to be scaring them to DEATH 💀!
From the article linked above:
African Americans tend to vote Democratic, but will the GOP see an opening to build bridges with members of the community? According to a new Associated Press poll, highlighted by FiveThirtyEight, more African Americans see themselves as “conservative” than “liberal.”
The poll, conducted in late February, found 27 percent of African Americans said they are conservative, while 26 percent identified as liberal. A plurality of 44 percent saw themselves as moderate.
As America becomes a more diverse nation, these results may motivate the Republican Party to seek support from voters that usually pull the lever for Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President has made concerted efforts to connect with blacks, Hispanics and other groups, but that’s different from the RNC, et. al. Whether the GOPe types will make that effort remains to be seen, but I’d think they’d have little to lose and a great deal to gain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of concerted effort to connect with Blacks:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/business-is-very-good-bet-founder-praises-trump-economy-for-bringing-african-americans-back-into-labor-force-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the Democrats cater more to illegals the black community will have to find representation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heck, the Republicans didn’t even want to represent us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Diamond and Silk are fabulous!! They are helping to make great inroads with the African American community. Love them to bits. And they are so amusing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrat message ought to turn off the African American community: we value illegal aliens over our own citizens; we offer sanctuary to illegals, in the same communities where law-abiding African Americans can’t get the respect of their own police forces; all our elected officials take money and direction from George Soros, who persuaded HRC to “dream of open borders;” we look down on Christianity; we support Medicaid for most of the African American community, including 60 pill prescriptions of addictive opioids as first line for all pain complaints, for a $1 copay; we oppose all of the MAGA policies, especially those that create job demand, and higher wage pressure that offer the hope of self-reliance to the oppressed (unless they are here illegally). And we do all that in hopes of flooding key districts with new though illegal voters to re-elect our sorry asses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great 👍 post! I shared it on another thread.
LikeLike
The week has an article on how China can win trade war in one move.
http://theweek.com/articles/765276/how-china-win-trade-war-1-move
LikeLike
I counter this article on how PDJT can win this trade war in one move. Complete trade embargembargo!
LikeLike
Embargo
LikeLike
(1) Re-engineer…. For example, the new ’18 Honda Hybrid Accord has no rare-metals in its two electric motors. It makes sense long term… it might make short term sense too.
(2) We embargo everything from China, I’d say that in less then three days they start shipping us all the rare metals we need on board Fed-Ex 747s. Free shipping.
China has nothing to bargain with and everything to lose. Even if they tried to dump their US Fed Bonds, we could do just fine. Not to mention we got LOTS of petroleum, they barely had any. All the problems that we have in the US vis a vis international trade are self inflicted by corrupt politicians, greedy bankers, globalist industrialists and fascist environazis. It looks like our Trump is right on target.
LikeLike
In case you missed it, here is Sundance’s article upon learning of Mr. Kudlow’s appointment. This should help provide additional insight…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/14/snicker-president-trump-hires-larry-kudlow-to-head-white-house-national-economic-council/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
At some point the market will adapt to America first policies. It will be interesting to see what that will look like. I’m not sure what signs we should be looking out for to indicate Wall Street is evolving.
I have found very little written about this dynamic; which seems inevitable.
LikeLike
Maybe. As the big institutions (globalists) try to “teach PDJT” a lesson by tanking the markets.
Change will come when the paradigm shift is complete. That is when the America First business model is humming and the big institutions (globalists) have to try to make money off the “new” market model.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditch: Imagine that! Having to learn how to make money off American companies producing goods for American consumers. Oh, the horror!
LikeLiked by 1 person
GA, I am very interested in how this will all play out. If its truly all about the money the shift back to American companies, or what i think of as real investments based on producing things, the shift should be fascinating.
If its about money AND power the dynamic would be very different.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the repost, GA; good to reread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance wrote: The multinational interests who benefited from the prior U.S. global trade approach are increasingly desperate. There are trillions at stake.
Sounds to me that President Trump needs to go all TR on these crooked, too big companies and break them up, so they won’t have trillions at stake anymore. President Trump will be doing them a favor!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine how hard they’ll fight the movement to break them up! If anyone asked me I’d suggest starting with the big media companies that operate as a virtual monopoly. That fact that the major outlets all carry the same stories with the same points of view has got to mean something is going on that shouldn’t be.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the generators of the Media’s talking points are being fully investigated for Conspiracy and Sedition. Every single tentacle.
LikeLike
Do the TR thing with the “Too-Big-To-Never-Bailout” Corporate Banking world. Bust ’em up.
Bury Dodd-Frank, so to speak.
Re-instate Glass-Steagal and get Big Banks out of Betting Our Farms on their Numbers Rackets.
I can’t help but see VSGPDJT having Check-Boxes for these things on his To-Do List.
Many Big Beautiful Checkmarks to go!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Problem for the giant multinationals is that a large part of those trillions, cited by SD, are not so much future revenues as the amount sunk capital investments they put in Chinese controlled territory or that are tied directly to Chinese controlled materials needed to manufacture. There also US business owned Chinese Stocks these companies hold.
China can also use US laws to sue these companies for any contractual games they try to play to escape their dependencies. I do not see US courts showing much sympathy and gee whiz too bad the president is such a rotten guy that he is not allowed to talk to the courts…
LikeLike
As their masks slip further the Red Dragon, the CoC minions and the MSM struggle to find equilibrium.
May I recommend Dramamine?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would suggest Thorazine. 25 mg, three times per day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it! 😂
LikeLike
Ha-Dramamine. Remember it well. I took it for airsickness in Hawaii and got really loaded. Lay on the bed on the porch reading Buckley’s “Up From Liberalism” and tripping
LikeLike
Just cut the chase. Impose 100% tariff on ALL China products and start negotiate trade deal with China. China can take as long as she wants to negotiate with the tariffs in place. To safe guard the pass thru third country sneak in the US, all imported product must declare the China content and pay 100% tariff on that portion as well. Any violation will subject that country to 100% tariff as well.
LikeLike
Being a “go for the throat” kind of guy, that’s what I’d do with China. I’d also use the same type policy with Mexico….stop all the illegal immigration, drug running, arms running, sex slave running and recall all your citizens who invaded the USA or we tariff Mexico at 100% as well as taxing all remittances back to Mexico at 100% (it’s mostly untaxed money anyways).
LikeLike
This should not be a problem in future (see message 1009 below, emphasis mine):
https://qanonposts.com/
‘Apr 04 2018 16:05:21
Q !xowAT4Z3VQ
894110
>>893904
Troops to Border.
Clown Black Ops.
Private funds.
Raised how?
Troops @ Border does what?
Impact?
To who?
D’s involved.
MS_13/Illegals road block.
Sex traffic road block.
Children road block.
Drugs road block.
Guns road block.
China/Russia pass-through-intel-pull road block.
Name we don’t say AZ road block.
Jeff Flake AZ road block.
Big money TERMINATE.
The WALL means more than you know.
The FIGHT for the WALL is for so much more.
Q’
LikeLike
Unlike the Wolverines and The Fox, that little weasel doing the interrogation/bullying/badgering was pathetic. Nasty little varmint. 🐀
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not China…It’s Mexico and Canada! The market realized the North American Union is done…no Senor O and no O Canada…America First!
LikeLike
Kudlow handles himself very well and is a great communicator.
I hope he keeps showing up on these shows to drive the message home to the indoctrinated citizens…..he keeps saying that Trump is for the workers, Trump is making the US stronger….keep it up Larry you are doing a great job
LikeLike
Kudlow is a brilliant choice to head NEC compared to Cohn. Look up the NEC charter created in 1993, and who are the regular sitting members. Kudlow’s charter is to COORDINATE, not set, policy. Policy will be set by regular sitting members like Ross, Perdue, Leithizer, Perry,… It follows that his second primary job is to communicate that policy once decided.
Here Kudlow gives a 5 minute masterclass on policy communication to hostile globalist Bloomberg MSM. Clear crisp soundbite summaries—‘China IS the problem’. Nuance where appropriate—‘not acting, considering further actions, after public input’. Messaging not just to Deplorables and globalists, but also directly to China.
Simple example from past week. New Chinese counter Tariffs on US exports to China of soybeans and pork show the Chinese cutting off their nose to spite their face. Raises hina. Onsumer food prices. The rest of the world cannot make up what we currently provide if China doesn’t buy from US. ~35% of China soybean imports (to feed poultry and hogs) from US (second only to ~50% Brazil—but for water, fungus, and land reasons Brazil soybean Matto Grosso (south of Amazon basin to Parguay border) production is about maxed out). US farmers can simply switch between corn and soy if exports drop a little. Probably also true for US apples and macadamia nuts, but I only researched soybeans and pork, as apples and macadamia nuts are hardly Chinese staples. Poultry and Pork are. Perdue issued today a supplemental reassurance to American farmers, maybe even Kudlow coordinated.
LikeLike
USA buys from China because they are cheap. China buys from US because she has to or to serve China purposes. China would avoid to buy from US at all cost even sometime it is cheaper. China would consider anything she must import from US as strategic and need to stop at any cost.
Yes, we can almost stop buying everything from China instantly but will need to pay more. China does not have that option. If PDJT will stop export of soybean altogether, China will be in big trouble with her food supply. There is not enough soybean in the world to replace US soybean. The price of soybean might jump 500% overnight and there will be a lot of unhappy people in China and Beijing. If high tariff on China products are imposed, a lot of companies will stop immediately making product in China. Apple will not pay $300 tariff for each iphone import into US. Foxconn will move heaven and earth to make elsewhere and that will be a lot of China pain when that happens. Ten of millions unemployed Chinese workers and skyrocket food prices is a disaster recipe for CCP and Xi Jingping no matter how many guns they have.
Then we can have the favored trade deal out of China
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump knew full well this was coming and he made sure the American economy was rocking first in order to absorb their punch. And we can.
But when we punch back, watch out…haymaker.
Were going to just fine thru this”war” and come out MUCH stronger for generations to come.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s going to rock more and Media will blame the President more!
LikeLike
Boy, I heard NPR just now, by accident. “President Trump’s threats”. Ever since he’s been elected, the lead story on NPR is a shot at our great leader, as if Americans hadn’t elected him to do just what he’s doing.
As if we have no right to put our interests before what China wants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NPR is an abomination. Don’t listen to it if you have blood pressure issues. They will never take any side sympathetic with PDT or his agenda. On top of that they relentlessly run immigration sob stories. Those seem to be their specialty. All funded with tax payer dollars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why the President doesn’t really care about “trade wars”:
Global U.S. Trade Deficit
1989: -$109B
1990: -$101B
1991: -$66B
1992: -$84B
1993: -$115B
– – – – – NAFTA – – – – –
1994: -$150B
1995: -$158B
1996: -$170B
1997: -$180B
1998: -$229B
1999: -$328B
2000: -$436B
– – – – – China joins WTO – – – – –
2001: -$411B
2002: -$468B
2003: -$532B
2004: -$654B
2005: -$772B
2006: -$827B
2007: -$808B
2008: -$816B
2009: -$503B
2010: -$635B
2011: -$725B
2012: -$730B
2013: -$689B
2014: -$734B
2015: -$745B
2016: -$736B
2017: -$796B
TOTAL LOSS: -$13,707,000,000,000 (the trillions at stake)
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is an old western movie with Yul Brenner, “Death of Gunfighter”. Just hope President Trump is not being set for a similar end. The difference being in the end of the movie after the gunfighter is tragically removed the people see the error of their ways to regain control of their town, here the tragedy will be swamp wins and we reset to 2016.
LikeLike
EGGHEAD says……. Lets get back to the liberal narrative…….. This guy is hopeless….. hopeless….. utterly hopeless……… timeline…… oh please!
LikeLike
Haha, Budman. LK wrangled the flailing, squealing runt very well, imo.
LikeLike
After three months of hard negotiations with Trump’s wolverines, China finally gives in and accepts permanent tariffs on $200 billion of the $500 billion in trade surplus with the US….but that $200 billion isn’t really China’s surplus as it is Japanese and Korean products assembled in China for export to the US.
Xi has a LOT of negotiating room, and Tokyo and Seoul boardrooms know it….and so does Trump.
LikeLike
Kudlow the fox..love it!
LikeLike
Regarding the “threat” of tariffs: in a situation like ours, we carry a First World overhead that is slathered over our domestic production and services. Allowing offshore production to come ashore without that overhead, all other things equal, immediately puts US domestic production at a cost disadvantage. Tariffs normalize that.
So, there is a purpose for tariffs–threatened or promised. And, I wasn’t a tariff guy…I was a Kudlow conservative until Trump broke through the fog and allowed me to see the whole picture.
LikeLike
Oh, and by including “services”, I account for labor costs of service industries. How much does a US employee incur in education costs only to be outcompeted on cost by imported employees or outsourced labor with workproduct produced “domestically”?
LikeLike
Love you, Larry Kudlow! Great job…again!
LikeLike