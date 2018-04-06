NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Trade Confrontation…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Bloomberg News to discuss U.S-China trade confrontations, the use of tariffs, and the potential for negotiations between the two nations:

Obviously – with the ongoing issues surrounding NAFTA, and China’s exploitation of the fatal flaw therein, in combination with President Trump confronting the dragon behind the false Panda mask, the fight for MAGAnomic America-First policy execution is entering a new phase….

The multinational interests who benefited from the prior U.S. global trade approach are increasingly desperate. There are trillions at stake.

