Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy For Border Enforcement…

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions today notified all U.S. Attorney’s Offices along the Southwest Border of a new “zero-tolerance policy” for offenses under 8 U.S.C. § 1325(a), which prohibits both attempted illegal entry and illegal entry into the United States by an alien. The implementation of the Attorney General’s zero-tolerance policy comes as the Department of Homeland Security reported a 203 percent increase in illegal border crossings from March 2017 to March 2018, and a 37 percent increase from February 2018 to March 2018—the largest month-to-month increase since 2011.
“The situation at our Southwest Border is unacceptable. Congress has failed to pass effective legislation that serves the national interest—that closes dangerous loopholes and fully funds a wall along our southern border. As a result, a crisis has erupted at our Southwest Border that necessitates an escalated effort to prosecute those who choose to illegally cross our border,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“To those who wish to challenge the Trump Administration’s commitment to public safety, national security, and the rule of law, I warn you: illegally entering this country will not be rewarded, but will instead be met with the full prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice. To the Department’s prosecutors, I urge you: promoting and enforcing the rule of law is vital to protecting a nation, its borders, and its citizens. You play a critical part in fulfilling these goals, and I thank you for your continued efforts in seeing to it that our laws—and as a result, our nation—are respected.” (read more)
Surprise ICE Blitz Leads To Largest Single Workplace Raid On Illegal Aliens In Decade
MAGA!!!
From that article- it jumps off the page right away
“Federal officials arrested 97 immigrants at a meat-processing plant in rural Tennessee late Thursday in what civil rights organizations said was the largest single workplace raid in a decade and a sign that the Trump administration is carrying out its plan to aggressively ramp up enforcement this year.
Ten people were arrested on federal criminal charges, one person was arrested on state charges and 86 immigrants were detained for being in the country illegally, Tammy Spicer, a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a statement Friday. All of those arrested were in the country illegally, she said. Most were from Mexico.”
IMMIGRANTS???? Umm, NO! They are illegal aliens. Period.
If they were immigrants, they would not have been arrested or detained.
The article quoted is from….wait for it…..WAPO.
Of.Course. they are not Illegal Immigrants, Illegal Aliens or any other thing that denotes “not lawful” !
BTW, I think the new word Dems are floating for Illegals is gonna be “Undocumented Residents”.
That is the term the Mayor of Berkeley used yesterday in his debate with Mayor Abed, LEGAL immigrant of Escondido, CA.
Illegal residents.
In CA they are now saying ‘undocumented residents’
Face palm. Idiots.
President Trump should play the debate Trump Card and tweet “Whenever you hear the word ‘undocumented’ residents from now on, think ‘Illegal’ residents, because that’s what it means. Legal residents have gotten their documents to live here. Illegal residents have not gotten their documents and are breaking the law.
Here’s the vid, for those who haven’t seen it. If you don’t wanna watch the whole thing, at least check out from about @5:00 on.
Trump Admin should turn that around and require “documents”. No docs no continued “residency”.
“documents” should also be required of ‘families’ showing simple evidence that the travelling ‘child’ is actually their child. Call me suspicious.
Exactly. Those Hondurans claiming to be families might just as likely be gang members with their slave-traffick.
How about future Democrat voter?
And I guess burglars are “undocumented home occupants”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Unregistered democrat voters
…Criminal Illegal Aliens….or replacement voters for the 50million potential voters the dRats slaughtered in their planned parenthood abortion clinics…democrat “elites” are not procreating and their welfare plantation crowd murder thousands of themselves EVERY YEAR…without illegals democrats lose.
Drudge decided to blast it as well! What this does is absolutely amazing 😉. The fear that spreads throughout our country after illegals here about this is astronomical. Many will decide to self deport
You can watch the local news report here:
Taking jobs from Americans and pushing down wages is “not something bad”.
Okey Dokey then!
I don’t care if they added taking jobs from Americans to it or not – their initial breaking and entering into a sovereign nation is enough cause. Lock ’em up. Ship ’em out. Keep their coats.
Within the article I read earlier today it stated that those responsible for hiring the little darlings would be prosecuted.
If these big raids and prosecutions picked up, and welfare were cut off, then we would see a large uptick in self-deportations. Think what that would mean to the huge backlog of immigration hearings that the DOJ is faced with, and the huge amount of money that the American people must bear for this utter nonsense.
These raids and prosecutions should be at the forefront of Trump’s immigration policy.
And tax the 20+ billion per year in remittances at 75% and they’ll be out of here in a week
FINE the EMPLOYER, that will make a nice down payment on the wall. 💰
Most people are more that tired of the illegals being in our country without our permission.
The msm can try all they want but Pres Trumps average citizen supporters who must watch illegals swarm into town and fill the schools with their illegal children receiving a free taxpayer education are not at all happy. .
And the the townspeople watch their nice little town slowly turn into illegal drug central.
Slowly parts of town that use to be somewhat on the “edge” in regards to the quality of living really hit the skids.
Five families living in a home meant for single family occupation. Four cars parked on what use to be the yard, and 3 in from of the house, only 2 that are in working order.
Dogs running up and down the street, Mexican music blaring till two oclock in the morning from all the car radios and from portable radios set up out in the yard.
And slowly but surely the illegal drugs start showing up all over town.
The illegals have arrived.
Thank you, Mark Knoller, for calling illegals….illegals.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Knoller is a journalist. One of a very, VERY tiny group, needless to say.
Also Matt Lee of AP at State Dept.
SO SAD that they’re so rare you can name names of the actual journalists in MSM
That news is wonderful!!!!
This is good news indeed.
I was under the impression that congress need to sign off on this.
If they do not then let’s get on with it!
MAGA. What I want to know, what’s going to happen to the employer who hired these illegals?
Rounding them up and sending them back is not enough. We need to attack the problem from more than one direction.
Nabbing illegals a few at a time is futile, however, arresting and fining an employer who hires hundreds of illegals is the way to do it. Corporations should be very fearful when that starts happening. Eventually, ICE won’t need to do raids. Employers will self-enforce.
People have talked about fining employers for a long time.
This will help.
It’s been very hard to avoid hiring illegals in CA…back when we used to hire house cleaners we used an American service until they were driven out of business.
Friends in building trade said all drywallers are illegal as are masons. And they say they’d rather hire Americans even if they have to pay more, but the industry has changed. So time to change back. Put middle class kids to work again. I grew up picking fruit and cleaning houses… teenagers are actually physically capable!
Employers hiring Illegals should face ASSET FREEZES under President Trump’s EO:
• Frozen financial accounts: Immediate bankruptcy.
• Frozen factories: IMMEDIATE CITIZEN REPORTING of Illegals … for JOB SECURITY.
Asset CONFISCATION for Cartel involvement in human trafficking and drugs.
Now what do you think this will do for PDJT’s popularity among the fly-over deplorables? Such action as this has been highly favored by most of us for many years. And most of us also never thought we’d live to see this.
And how is this going to sit with the fly-by-night news hookers? They despise PDJT as it is; this will cause them to become parodies of themselves. (I love it!)
The WHORES in the press are realizing that our President, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of DHS and AG are about to destroy the Open Border that Democrats, CoC and RINOs want in the worst way! They also realize that 80% of Americans completely support what they are doing!
You know your in damn trouble when the folks from California are in agreement with our President when it comes to Sanctuary policies!
Thank you for the updates Flep, your Lion and his team are pushing on.
Especially I.C.E. they really have been given a vote of confidence, and are moving into high gear.
Great Stuff!
I thought it already was flepore.
I always was felony to re enter the U.S. illegally if you had been convicted already once.
The first time is a misdemeanor, every time after that it is a felony.
Many people have wanted the first time conviction to become a felony as well and for the punishment to become more prohibitive.
Right now even thought the second attempt is a felony ( and the third and the fourth and the fifth and the sixth……………, none of these people care.
If they can make it to the U.S. they have won the Golden Ticket.
Right now, if they are caught at all they are just deported and they try again usually the very next day.
We literally have no punishment for breaking into our country.
No jail time, no fine, nothing.
Just go on your merry way you bad boy and don’t do it again. No punishment at all. No deterrent.
Illegals come and go across our border at their pleasure.
Anyone can come into our country through our southern border and anything can be brought into our country through our southern border and so far we seem to be able to do very little about it.
And they usually have multiple fake IDs, so multiply actual number of times they’ve re-entered times infinity….
Yes josco scott, they do.
They are not afraid of the United States Government at all.
I believe the illegals have friend in very high places in our Federal Governmnet.
The illegals crossing the border and the drug Cartels do not fear our Government.
Up until now the drug Cartel has acted as thought our border really did belong to them and they had someones permission to do exactly what they were doing down thered
Perhaps someone in the previous administration did give them permission.
I would not be surprised one little bit.
If “catch and release” Doesn’t end this today’s statement becomes meaningless!
Trump signs memorandum ending ‘catch and release’ immigration policy
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-trump-memo/trump-signs-memo-ending-catch-and-release-immigration-policy-idUSKCN1HD31Q
Our President is ending it!
Why isn’t the first time a felony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We may actually be heading in that direction! Our President is going to kill illegals and Democrats that want them protected!
The Cali Dem leadership get enough of the illegals registered to vote, that number will flip. Which is just what they want.
In SoCal, the state tried to charge the Orange County Sheriff with breaking CA law because his department aided ICE. So far Huntington Beach/Fountain Vally, San Diego, Escondido are sueing the state for aiding illegals.
Remember Murrieta?
Token symbolism?
Or will we see more of these raids?
So 15% had criminal charges beyond their illegal status.
Everyone goes! It is called Collateral Damage! That is the beauty of these raids. The mere fact you came into this country illegally is enough to have you deported.
The Wile E. Coyote demonrats are no match for our Roadrunners. MAGA meep meep!
I love it!
Enforcing our Immigration Laws…what a concept.
Now if we can just kill this outrageous process of ‘catch and release’.
This came out a few days ago, from the Whitehouse..
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/need-know-catch-release/
THe numbers are jaw dropping…
Trump signs memorandum ending ‘catch and release’ immigration policy
Yesterday at West Virginia, I noticed PDJT said something like we are killing or ending “Catch and Release” a piece at a time.
I noted it specially since it is near and dear to my heart and the way he said it, either a bit at a time or a piece at a time.
“This zero-tolerance policy shall supersede any existing policies”
Does that open the door to catch and release being given the heave-ho?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I should think it would not just open that door, but override it.
Today, this happened as well: https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2018/04/05/Feds-raid-74-California-homes-allegedly-used-by-Chinese-gang-to-grow-marijuana/5091522973596/
This is connected to the open border policies…imhaoo of course.
Saw that. The Chinese gang members are here…ILLEGALLY of course.
Yes! Yes! YES!!
#Winning.
btw, regardless of how you feel about Coulter’s recent antics (and I’m not supportive), her book on immigration, “Adios America” is the most informative and honest book I’ve read on the subject. She discusses many groups that we tend not to know about–like Cambodian gangs and criminals–who are not exactly culturally enriching to the USA.
I am hoping that the ‘release’ part of catch & release is ‘open to interpretation’.
It would be great to see the illegals ‘released’ into a big detention camp, where they can await their time before an Immigration Judge.
We could call it a…Hospitality Center.
Sylvia came up with that name for it and I love it.
The illegals can stay there and enjoy our hospitality while they await processing.
Locate it right on the border, with a big tent for Immigration Judges to issue the deportation orders.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s going to be hard to monkey with ‘catch and release’ since it is a law. There may be a way around it, but Trump needs to be careful that he doesn’t give the dems a handle for impeachment.
Are you SURE this is a law, and not a patchwork quilt of various policies, judicial opinions, and some laws that results in this noxious brew called Catch and Release?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve always assumed it wasn’t a law but rather just an insane Obama-era policy, because…how could you actually make a LAW saying “yep, we’re gonna jes let ya go and trust that you’ll show up for your hearing.”
A Tweet up-thread says the President has given the SoS, DHS, DoD, HHS, and AG 45 days to figure out how to “expeditiously end” catch and release.
There is a big detention center in Marcopa county AZ built by a famous former sheriff I hear about………the judges tent can be air-conditioned, the rest…..NO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also a good size one at Gitmo, from what I understand. As someone here already suggested, that’s probably much closer to Honduras via military transport than Texas or Arizona.
I’m liking this a lot. We could also have a big tent “Recreation Center” where they could go get their tools and be assembled into a chain gang before being led to the border to BUILD THE DAMNED WALL.
Hmmm… That sounds like a win-win, Sylvia. We provide the materials and Mexico provides the labor. Don’t you just love Nations helping Nations? The world could use a little more cooperation between countries.
😁
Okay, give me a sec. There. Got my bottle of Coke in hand. Ahem. “I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony….”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump signs memo ending ‘catch and release’ immigration policy
YES ! Today Memo ends ‘catch & release’.
Glad that P45 mentioned anchor babies yesterday and he is aware of that too. Chinese women are coming by the boat load to have babies here; not just Hispanics.
There are tour agencies in Malaysia and Singapore that cater specifically to this customer. Package deal, round trip airfare, 7 nights in a hotel, shuttle service to the maternity ward, there ya go Bob’s your uncle….
I just wrote above to Wheatietoo that yesterday in WV PDJT referenced ending Catch and Release a piece at a time…
I’m pretty sure it was Wheatie who explained to me that Catch and Release isn’t one big overall law or policy, it is a kind of patchwork of laws, policies, and judicial interpretations that result in the stupid Catch and Release so it can’t just be undone with one grand sweep across the chessboard it has to be picked apart bit by bit like untangling the fine chain on a necklace.
Oh it could be done with one new bill that lists all the various ‘amendments’ that were snuck into other bills to create ‘catch and release’.
The new bill could repeal them all at once.
I think that’s what it will take to kill it for good…but our President’s experts may have found a way to do it by issuing this ‘memorandum’.
I hope so!
Finally, a zero-tolerance policy I can get behind!
There will be a problem totally eliminating catch and release. People do not realize that at the core of catch and release are the very lenient refugee laws that require congressional actions. These very same laws are also at the core of the method used by sanctuary areas and non-sanctuary areas to use Federal Public assistance funds (i.e. Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps SNAP, etc.) for illegals posing as refugees, essentially a massive scam and big business. This is also explains the sanctuary areas resisting citizenship questions. So, there is legislation required to actually close the door completely on catch and release.
Note that for 8 years the Obama State Department had US embassy’s coaching and equipping illegals as refugees. This is also the focus of the all the lawyers supporting illegals in Central America and Mexico.
A major deterrent to consider is simply arresting an illegal at the border. Give them water some food (box of military rations that need to be used up anyway) and few minutes rest, then dump them back on the Mexican side of the border with directions to the nearest town.
It is wonderful to hear and enforcing the words “Rule of Law” finally, it has to be done to save our Republic, and now on to build the “WALL”.
MAGA
Somehow we’ve got to make it painful NOT TO HAVE THE WALL.
Because the Left/Chamber of Commerce are desperate to keep it from happening. But there are worse things… I’m sure Trump/admin know this and are pondering how to go about it.
How about Visa overstays? That’s how those smart-alec illegal alien lawyers get to go on shows like Tucker Carlson and brag about how they’re in the country illegally but it’s OK because they’re so much better than us common Americans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Think on that for a moment. Oh yeah, the visa system needs a BIG FIX.
That was Gorka.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely, including the Technical H1B Visas!
Will religious organizations enabling illegal entry also be held accountable? Mid-March I queried such an organization. Below is the reply with redactions so you can understand their involvement.
Dear —-:
Thanks so much for your questions regarding our funding and the question of following U.S. law in our ministry.
The majority of our funding comes from individual donors. We also receive some grants and we have a couple of fundraising events every year, which provide important support to our work.
Also, with regard to the law, we are a Catholic organization, and as such, we deeply respect the importance of the law and the right of countries to regulate immigration in the interest of promoting the common good. In the act of mercy of receiving migrants daily, we have the opportunity to heed Jesus’ invitation to see him in the face of the stranger, as we offer migrants basic humanitarian services, listen to their stories and understand the life-and-death circumstances which have forced them to migrate.
The people we serve at our center in —-, —-, Mexico want to follow the law and often ask about what legal options they may have available to them. Unfortunately, they often have no options to obtain a legal visa to come to the United States because our system does not meet the standard of promoting the common good and human dignity, as outlined by Church teaching. We work tirelessly to try to promote more just and humane policies because we value the law and we want it to be effective and just. Thanks to the support of our immigration attorney, we do orient them to whether they may have legal options. In the end, each person who arrives at our center makes their own decision about what to do next, based on their personal circumstances, which often involve poverty and violence.
Didn’t Jesus say something about rendering to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s? Seems like they are trying to weasel word a justification to break the law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a crock.
All that mumbo-jumbo is basically an admission that they don’t care what our Laws say…they are going to do what serves their own agenda.
This makes me want to projectile barf. Seriously. I hate, hate, hate how the commies are using our Christian organizations and values and churches against us.
I complete agree with your sentiments. His assumptions are that the US isn’t compassionate enough, when I believe he is encouraging criminal activity that is an invitation to further criminality (human smuggling, kidnapping children to cross the border, promising “fingerprintless” and “undocumented” borderless mobility to thugs who are free to victimize our citizens and legal immigrants). You have to wonder about people who are attracted to a endeavor where they openly enfeeble others. What does it feed their egos?
For over a year I received this organization’s literature, and basically I had read enough. I had more questions. In my reply to him:
I will send — a check for $1K (a substantial proportion of my monthly income) if you can convince me:
1) You seek opinions and feedback outside the — echo chamber.
2) You understand the full impact — actions and policies have on your neighbors and law enforcement who oppose your policies – that you understand why they oppose your policies.
3) That when — encounters illegal or legal immigrants who have criminal intent, that — reports those individuals to law enforcement instead of turning a blind eye because “it would hurt the cause” and give bad press.
4) That — understands that the US should not be judged by extralegal standards outside its jurisdiction.
5) That — understands there are many ministries in the US that serve a multitude of needy populations (ex-cons who seek reconciliation with their families, opiod addicts, battered women, children looking for forever families, and so forth) that as part of their charters do not blame a “system” for preventing their burdens and pain in this life.
6) That —‘s demands must be weighed against other charities’ and communities’ needs.
7) That you seek out people, like Border Patrol, who are the target of your criticism, and actively listen to their feedback. [This organization has slandered Border Patrol as abusers.]
8) And, finally, that — is working with the governments of illegal immigrants to remedy their situations in their homeland (this would involve promoting good economic policy and human rights that would improve those governments’ systems so that they honor the “common good and human dignity.”
He refused to email answers. He said he preferred to talk on the phone. I said when he emailed answers I would honor my pledge. I’ve never heard from him since.
Wrong. We have the most generous immigration on planet Earth.
But look at Europe!!
Terrorist attacks, citizens near beheaded, stabbings (outlaw knives?), child rape epidemics… oh, oh, let’s call them “grooming gangs”. WTF? 20 cities in England!!
Forty year old men raping 12 year old girls, and them getting them hooked on drugs and pimping them out???
And many Liberals hid this!!!!
POTUS is on the job!
Sounds too good to be true. Is this real? Will it stick?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
There will be massive splodey heads as the Dems hear of this.
And of course, the Dems will get their leftist judges to try and block it.
Hopefully the Supremes will rule on the side of We the People.
It’s just a memorandum.
How can he do that? It is a law passed by Congress.
national emergency? I don’t know.
It is a memorandum;
a short note designating something to be remembered, especially something to be done or acted upon in the future; reminder.
a record or written statement of something.
an informal message, especially one sent between two or more employees of the same company, concerning company business:
an interoffice memorandum.
Law. a writing, usually informal, containing the terms of a transaction.
Diplomacy. a summary of the state of an issue, the reasons for a decision agreed on, etc.
a document transferring title to goods but authorizing the return of the goods to the seller at the option of the buyer.
Can you point to which law it was that created ‘catch and release’?
Because I have searched for it…and couldn’t find it.
All I was able to discern was a series of amendments to other bills that were snuck in, to gradually create it.
August 2006 ‘catch & release’ was ended:
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2006/08/23/AR2006082301082.html
2016 The Usurper Criminal in WH reinstated “catch and release”:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/feb/4/obama-reinstates-catch-and-release-policy-illegals/
LikeLike
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1HD31Q
Now things are beginning to make sense…
The greatest issue for the Democrats is the fact that the harder they push for illegals, the more the Black community realizes they don’t give a rats ass about them. Slowly but surely, the Black community is waking up! Our President decided to reinforce what he is doing versus the Democrats with this tweet below:
From the article linked above:
* The growing U.S. economy and improving business environment is bringing black workers back into the labor force, BET founder Robert Johnson tells CNBC.
* “When you look at that, you have to say something is going right,” Johnson says.
In January, the Labor Department reported the unemployment rate among black workers was at its lowest since at least the early 1970s, when the government began tracking the data. The unemployment rate for black Americans spiked in January and then fell in February. The rate was unchanged in March at 6.9 percent.
“When you look at that [January report], you have to say something is going right,” said Johnson, a Democrat and founder and chairman of The RLJ Cos.
“You have to take encouragement from what’s happening in the labor force and the job market,” Johnson told “Squawk Box.” “When you look at African-American unemployment, … you’ve never had African-American unemployment this low and the spread between African-Americans and whites narrowing.”
Johnson said that means the jobs market is “soliciting employees who have been out of the labor force, some of it based on discrimination, some of it based on changes in education, access and technology changes.”
Additionally, the business environment in the U.S. is also good, Johnson said. “I believe if you take into account the Trump tax cut, you take into account the drop in unemployment, … and you take into account that interest rates are fairly stable” the economy is going to grow, he said.
“I believe the economy is on a strong growth path,” he added.
Johnson has said he has known Trump for years. Johnson met with the then president-elect in 2016 and said he believes the president wants to work with African-Americans and all Americans to boost the economy.
Johnson also spoke again about a job offer he received from Trump. He said he didn’t take the unspecified position because he didn’t want a government job and not because of the president’s policies.
Treeper Doppler wrote an excellent post in response to one of my posts :
The Democrat message ought to turn off the African American community: we value illegal aliens over our own citizens; we offer sanctuary to illegals, in the same communities where law-abiding African Americans can’t get the respect of their own police forces; all our elected officials take money and direction from George Soros, who persuaded HRC to “dream of open borders;” we look down on Christianity; we support Medicaid for most of the African American community, including 60 pill prescriptions of addictive opioids as first line for all pain complaints, for a $1 copay; we oppose all of the MAGA policies, especially those that create job demand, and higher wage pressure that offer the hope of self-reliance to the oppressed (unless they are here illegally). And we do all that in hopes of flooding key districts with new though illegal voters to re-elect our sorry asses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
ICE conducts largest workplace raid in a decade at meatpacking plant (video)
http://dennismichaellynch.com/ice-conducts-largest-workplace-raid-in-a-decade-at-meatpacking-plant-video/
Serious question: you are “tempted to report” them? What is the reason for not reporting them?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doing a raid on weekend won’t get the biggest haul.
Report every individual! I reported an illegal voter the last election!
Did they arrest the plant manager and head of HR for violating immigration laws as well?
The thing is…employers are Not Allowed to Ask about the citizenship status of someone applying for a job!
That’s how screwed up things are.
So employers are between a rock and a hard place.
However, they are required to have each employee complete an I-9 and keep it on file. If they don’t have a properly completed form for each then the employer is in trouble.
True…but illegals Lie when filling out those forms.
Most times they don’t violate the law. The employee provides them proof they are here legally. Forged documents are available in any major metro area. It is not the job of the employer to verifiy if the docs are forged or not. And how hard are they going to look when they need employees?
Packing plants hire immigrants because in many areas legal residents will not do that sort of work. I have been in plenty of them and they could not pay me enough to do that slaughtering and butchering.
Great move.
Let’s put an ICE Agent and DHS official at every polling station for the upcoming elections.
Yes, please!
And how about checking out the local Walmart? The last time I was in an Orlando FL Walmart EVERY person was speaking Spanish, from the customers to the employees. They even had Spanish songs playing over the loudspeaker.
This is awesome news!
Homeland Security needs to smarten up and do surges at the border and pick sanctuary cities to hit non-stop for 1 week at a time. DHS has the support of DoD, use that leadership to plan surges. While they are at it, set-up the detention holding center in a South American country awaiting review of their case. Make it a large consulate….whatever. Send the judges there with the defense lawyers we pay for too. Make it all outside the US mainland.
We don’t have to give them a home before their case is decided. They should expedite those cases within 30 days.
We could transport them to GItmo, but isn’t it – like our consulates and embassies – considered to be US territory with the same laws, rights and protections as on the mainland?
Thank you President Trump and your wonderful administration!
Oh boy, is he tough. The penalty is a $50 fine and maybe 6 months in jail. Doesn’t even say they have to be kicked out…just put in jail, fed…and released…where?
THANKS OBAMA….you God Damned Traitor.
Any illegals from Mexico should be deported to the southernmost part of Mexico.
I’m glad that AG Sessions is working to clean up the Obama mess.
Any food processing company that hires illegals is off my to buy list. There are too many actual American citizens who need work and are willing to do so. Cloverhill bakeries of Chicago had 800 illegal aliens working for them, a good 1/3rd of their workforce. You cannot tell me there is a shortage of unemployed American citizens in the Chicago area. When I see Cloverhill on the company name, there might as well be a barred red circle over the name.
2,000 to 4,000 troops to the border? Not enough. Bush sent 6,000.
Bush might have sent more troops but look how that turned out.
Truth be told one asks Bush who?
YES!!!!!!!!!!!
I expect that is just the initial call out.
That number will likely be quietly increased.
Texas announced today they are sending 500 more in 72 hrs
Yes, Immigration Trade Budget THE WALL! Get it done Congress…the President leads the way!
Speculation Trump may use “Recision” to remove some spending from the Porkulus Omnibus spending bill. My google of the term brought up nothing.
Real?
Or a ploy to get money fir the unfunded Wall?
We are such a mess, we need at least 2 terms of Trump and one of Pence or other to partially correct the ship.
re·scis·sion
rəˈsiZHən/
nounformal
the revocation, cancellation, or repeal of a law, order, or agreement.
synonyms: revocation, repeal, annulment, nullification, invalidation, voiding; formalabrogation
“the rescission of the contract”
I love the idea of stationing ICE agents outside of every polling place in the country. Then the idiot Dems can screech about voter suppression which would, of course, be an admission that they depend on illegal aliens voting.
Great idea. We could hire a bunch of extra part time Ice agents to work during the election seasons, like companies hire extra part time to work during Christmas season.
Perhaps retired ICE officers wouldn’t mind some easy part time work?
We could all just wear our “I Voted Today” hats to the polls like this one, talkietina.
If anyone asks, ICE stands for I Voted Today in Sanskrit. Who’s gonna tell you any different?
😜
Sneaking across the border into singapore will get you jail time and caning by a martial arts master.
Sneaking across the border into the USA can get you section 8, ssi, welfare, food stamps, utility vouchers, cash payments, free health care and anchor parent status as well as free education and instant victim status which is highly valuable in the cult of victimology
I think I may have figured out a simple solution to the court backlog?
There are 48 places where people can legally cross the Mexico–United States border. Build a small jail at each border crossing station and assign an immigration judge to each location.
People crossing illegally are brought to the closet station and put in jail until morning. People arriving at a station and requesting asylum are put in jail until morning.
Every morning the immigration judge males a final determination on everyone being held (i.e., “No, your boyfriend hitting you is not a valid basis for refugee status under international law”). Done.
Heheh.
That would take care of some of them…but the majority of illegals sneak across the border in the rural open spaces.
There is money in the Omnibus Budget bill for 100 more immigration judges plus the existing funded judges has 100 vacancies.
The goal is to process immigration detainees within 60 days and 365 for released individuals.
It’s a slow lazy bureaucratic process. The GAO submitted a report that it took over two years to make a hire. If Sessions wanted to, he could get all these spots filled in a week. But that won’t happen.
The bottleneck is the Senate.
There is a long list of Judges that Potus has appointed…that are awaiting Senate confirmation.
The Democrats are seething at this. They’re throwing a monkey wrench in their voter drive
Without undocumented democrats, er, I mean illegal aliens, how will they continue to cancel out the votes of American citizens?
Sure, they’ve got the brainwashed and/or stupid white, black, brown & Asian vote, but they really needed the continuing influx of the needy third world peasant class & the terrorist class in order to be sure Americans were overwhelmed & outvoted
They really must be seething. It’s got to be killing them that they no longer control the Oval Office, the military & the DOJ
This better be the beginning of the end of the invasion. We are at the tipping point & it has to end & end for good. Our political class has been saturating our country with socialist/communist loving third worlders who will keep them in power, & it’s been going on for decades
Parasites always end up eating their host. It’s got to end
Here is a presser from the TX national guard.
Maybe folks will stop complaining about what a snoozer Jeff Sessions is and see that while Rosenstein is overseeing the Big Ugly, Sessions is cleaning up the rest of the sludge that infests every single Cabinet department. Now that the ball is rolling with ICE/Homeland Security, I hope the attorneys at EPA, Dept. of Interior, IRS, figure they should get out now while they can find a job at some NGO.
Jeff Sessions is a bloody hero
Need to add a 0 on that 250.
They all tried to F… with our president over the border wall and the immigration concessions he wanted. Now they have lost all of the President’s willingness to negotiate and President Trump is showing them just who’s boss! You push a person to far, and all bets are off! Love it!
They should immediately build some Sheriff Joe style detention centers along the border where they can be seen from Mexico. Take all illegal aliens caught crossing the border to said centers and keep them there until the deportation hearing. I believe just the word getting out about these open air detention centers would decrease the illegal flow. Right now, the illegals are acting like Obama the clown is still President. They need a very RUDE wakeup call.
As an American if you want access to the US Embassy in a foreign country you have to make an appointment. You can’t just walk in. Also wen you get to the Counseler Services section you have to go through security.
Have you thanked POTUS lately?
The Talking Heads like to fire this topic up for clicks and ratings. America decided this November 8, 2017.
No more talking.
Get it on already.
Build the wall, shut the door and lock it.
