President Trump Contemplates Use of U.S. Military at Southern Border…

I don’t know how many people are connecting the dots of President Trump’s border security proposals, and the increased urgency therein, to the upcoming -almost guaranteed- outcome of the Mexican election… but the connection is too brutally obvious to be ignored by the intellectually honest.
With a commanding -and growing- 18 point lead, it is almost a certainty our closest Southern neighbor is going to be run by a far-left Marxist ideologue, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. It is against this backdrop, and the certain conflict with the U.S. economy, where we see a renewed sense of urgency from President Trump today:
WASHINGTON DC – President Trump on Tuesday said that the U.S. will secure the southern border with the military until a wall can be built, calling the move a “big step.”
Trump made the remarks during a meeting with Baltic leaders, where he said he had discussed the matter with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
“Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military,” he said. “That’s a big step, we really haven’t done that before, or certainly not very much before.”
At a news conference later, he confirmed the plan, saying the border is unprotected by “our horrible, horrible and very unsafe laws.”
“We don’t have laws, we have catch-and-release,” he said. “You catch and then you immediately release and people come back years later for a court case, except they virtually never come back.” (read more)
I was just thinking the women with two small children no food no doctor for her child..:( What was she thinking who would give her food a doctor a place to live in the US..?
How would she care for her children here..?
I feel for the babies and small children because I know what it is like because I was a child refugee at one time. One never belongs and now I am an immigrant still one does not belong.
If one is a refugee or immigrant one is always rejected and I hope those children grow up to be strong and find inner peace and a sense of belonging .
I’m really sorry that as a refugee or immigrant you were always rejected. That is sad. What country is it that you live in who treats people that way?
My grandparents, both sides, were immigrants. I know it wasn’t easy for them, but eventually they all assimilated well and were accepted into the community. They had to learn a new language and back then they were mocked for their accents as they were learning.
Although, come to think of it I saw just this morning where one of the CNN people, I think, was mocking Melania Trump for her accent while she was reading to kids yesterday at the WH Easter Egg roll, so I guess some things never change.
@ Sylvia Avery
Last night on his marxist show, Jimmy Kimmel mocked the accent of Mrs. Trump. CNN was probably adding to the mocking.
Kimmel is a sewer sludge cretin.
My parents and grandparents were legal immigrants who worked hard and found a sense of belonging and inner peace by loving this great country and the American culture. They never expected anyone, including the govt., to provide for them.
Ditto.
I understand your sympathy, singingsoul, but remember that those mothers and fathers chose to put their children, born and unborn in harms way. They are the culprits, not the United States nor its citizens.
My husband is an immigrant. He came to this country as a graduate student having already achieved an education in engineering in Europe. His road was certainly not marked by some of the issues you endured as a child. He was already an adult and self sufficient. That is the formula we should be pursuing in our immigration policy. We can never do enough for the poor of the world, but if we bring in enough immigrants who will love and work hard for our country, we can do more as a nation to help those in poverty around the world.
Complete Bull. I am an immigrant too. With the exception of “once in blue moon” cases, I never ever felt rejected, quite otherwise. Try ANY other country, then you will know, I have friends in many places and see the difference. Only in United States. Sorry, it is personal.
I agree with you Leont. I have to admit though we came both with an University degree. Things were not easy at tye beginning, but pretty soon rewards started to come and once we were established as solid members of the American society, including our all American children , life was not more or less difficult than any other native American family. On the contrary, our “sofistication” ( being well travelled), was greatly appreciated.
Ditto, Leont. I am a LEGAL immigrant myself. Never felt rejected, either. Have been running my own business employing 20 people for 25 years. Also, have an all American family. Daughter in the USAF, youngest son a deputy sheriff. Since I came to the United States as an adult, still have an accent, even after all these years, mixed with a Southern drawl. I’ve had many a young guys tell me they wish they had my accent, cause the girls would be all over them. I wouldn’t know, I’m a one woman man.
BTW, I’ve been a US citizen for a looong time, and very proud of it.
Hooray to all the immigrants, I’m one as well. No one who achieved anything had it easy, but it’s the journey that makes a man or a woman who they are.
And US is a great place for immigrants, but there is a limit and I think we are reaching it. We are not the world’s nunnery or social services depot – there isn’t enough money for it. It’s time for Mexico and those failed central American nations to realize why they are failing and fix their issues – look at Costa Rica and Panama as examples how it’s done. And it’s not through communism ala Venezuela.
I too am an immigrant. I was naturalized in 2003. I’ve been in the USA for 21 years and I would not live anywhere else in the world. This country is the shining city on the hill.
End of story.
The sense of entitlement these people radiate infuriates me. Partly built on lies they were told by Soros financed organizers, partly because they’re probably not the smartest people, partly because socialism has instilled this sense of entitlement from where they come from.
It infuriates me that I should make way and room for people expecting to be served and catered to. I came here 21 years ago, all by myself, spoke only broken English (all I knew was my own personal translations of Bruce Springsteen songs from English into my own language…), with me I carried two suitcases, a Persian cat (still alive) and a flat coated retriever that died a happy old lady in 2014.
I love America fiercely and I would never return home. I almost gave up a few years ago because of obama. I lost hope for Lady Liberty. But I stuck it out. These people would never feel the way I feel about the USA. They don’t come here because they love this land. They don’t come to immigrate and integrate. They come to suck on the welfare teet, be a burden, hate caucasians, make lots of babies, and vote Democrat. They intend to change my country, not to enhance it.
I slowly watch my own home continent (Europe) dying. I’ve been translating the “refugee” crisis in Europe and esp. Germany since its beginning on video and in articles…, and I’ll be damned if I’ll watch the USA die too. Only over my dead body. And I mean that.
I love the USA, and I always will. Especially Montana. I’m partial! I will die here, my ashes will be sealed in the fat bob tank of my antique Harley Davidson, my daughter will live on and carry on the torch for my love of this country, and she will ride on and live the legacy I will leave behind for her as a proud American some day.
I am sorry to hear that as an immigrant you still feel like you don’t belong. My family also immigrated but made it work. And yes my family still has an accent. LOL 🙂
Some people assimilate well and others have a hard time. And there are others who do not try to assimilate at all.
I knew people from vietnam who never were happy to be in the USA (she missed her home so much) but she made it work for her family.
The sad part is some of what they are showing is media manipulation designed to tug at ones heart strings. In the end one can not take care of everyone. And again there are legal ways into the USA, this what they are doing is not the way.
In Germany back in WWII German’s fleeing from what is now poland were rejected even though they were German’s.
Side note: My family had to jump through hoops to get to the USA. It was a very hard process back in the day but they are ever so grateful to be here and love the USA. They would never move back.
They get so very angry when they see how ‘easy’ it has become.
Let’s rekindle American history – US almost shut down immigration after world war II for close to 20 years, fearing flood of refugees from all over the world. This forced western Europe to rebuild itself, not for some to look for a way out. A shutdown like that can happen again!!
I have a sister-in-law that is an immigrant. Like you she became a citizen ( think I read one of your posts that you became a citizen) and the people here treat her like she was born in the US. I suppose it depends where you settle. So sorry for the people that treat you that way. It is their loss.
then don’t feel too badly
Take a good look at those photos of these “refugees”…including the poor women and babies…they are not refugees; they are not even peasants (not in the sense of poor, country people). Peasant refugees tend to look a lot more run down yet capable of walking more than a few miles at a clip.
By and large they look like what you find plying all manner of nasty trades on the streets of Teguchigualpa and other sorts of places: communist agitators and common criminals.
They also appear to be quite well fed.
This latest “white female” shooter is clearly a persian immigrant who was destabilized by Youtube’s censorship policy. Methinks she did not achieve a sense of belonging…
Last time Obama let these people in the EV-D68 virus destroyed many lives. American children became paralyzed and some died everywhere those illegal aliens went to live.
FAIRUS.org has an easy site to contact and complain to the Congress and the Senate.
It takes 2 minutes and then they hear from each of us in a letter. I do it all the time. If enough of us do it maybe Feinstein will write another letter to Google asking for them to investigate Russianbots again….
http://www.fairus.org/get-involved
This one isn’t ready yet. So here is the other link to the same problem:
Tell Congress to Focus on Fixing Our Immigration Problems, Not a DACA Amnesty
http://act.fairus.org/9nIKBQt
FAIR needs YOU once again.
You helped us last month after the brazen effort by Democrats and anti-borders groups to hold the government hostage to an unconditional DACA amnesty. We held them off in December. Now we must defeat their efforts.
Let’s do this. Together.
Here’s what we need to do:
Call your three Members of Congress and tell them that a DACA amnesty in exchange for token and ineffective immigration enforcement provisions is unacceptable.
Tell them “only support reforms that secure the border, increase interior enforcement, and address our highly dysfunctional legal immigration system by ending chain migration and the visa lottery.” Failure to do so? It will come at a high political cost – tell them that!
Background:
Some in Congress say their top priority for January is DACA amnesty. Really? Was that what President Trump promised?
Democrats are again threatening a government shutdown while insisting on attaching an unconditional DREAM Act amnesty to the spending bill that must be passed by Jan. 19. At the same time, key Republicans are letting us down by pushing for a standalone package that pairs a DACA amnesty with meaningless enforcement provisions.
We need to put their heads on straight. What about securing our borders, protecting American jobs, ending chain migration, and stopping dangerous sanctuary cities? These are the priorities of the American people, not amnesty.
The stakes couldn’t be any higher. Unless YOU speak up, the same thing could happen that has happened before: illegal aliens get amnesty, while we get empty promises of weak enforcement.
Don’t let this happen! Here’s the contact information:
Contact your Representative: 202-883-4964
Contact your two Senators: 202-873-9877
Also call House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and urge them not to bring ANY immigration bill to the floor that doesn’t secure the border, increase interior enforcement, and address our highly dysfunctional legal immigration system by ending chain migration and the visa lottery. Remind them that a DACA amnesty for illegal aliens delivers nothing of significance to the people who voted for change in 2016.
Contact Speaker Ryan: 202-858-3626
Contact Majority Leader McConnell: 202-759-7684
After you make these calls, use the handy form on the right to contact these lawmakers through email and social media.
Thanks – will do..
Anyone remembering the photos of the Marines training for “crowd control” from a couple of weeks ago or so??
And should the “Community Organ-izer” and friends decide to lead this “parade”; then I think their passports could be revoked and perhaps citizenship as well for supporting unlawful activities meant to subvert USC.
Just a pleasant thought.
I unfortunately have to go to Cancun for a wedding in May. Thankfully it’ll be before this guy takes power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t been hearing many good stories. This will be my first trip to Mexico. Hopefully my last too.
That seems to mean President Trump’s strategy worked. Indeed a matter of timing, and played just right. However, as we’re told, the upcoming Mexican elections are likely to make it necessary to follow through on deploying US troops at the border. Too bad the situation just has to keep on getting more tense, a little effort on the part of Congress to assist would probably eliminate the border threats immediately.
Congressional Solution: CATCH and DETAIN
• In tent camps for IMMEDIATE DEPORTATION
• ¨Under the declared NATIONAL EMERGENCY
• Until the WALL has been built and the BORDER SECURED
• Against ANY ENTRY by Illegal Aliens.
TERMINATE ALL Illegal/Migrant/Asylum Protection Programs
• Until the Illegal Population has been fully Deported and
• Send them all back where they came from.
TERMINATE ALL Visa Programs
• For Students
• For Workers
There is also a theory that the “dissipating” is actually into smaller groups that will still be heading for the border. I guess they might be falling back on the previously very successful method of gaining entry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
yes, now that they’ve been outed, they’ll melt away and continue on to our border in a diffuse movement
same-same
Where is that Suspicious Cat? I think he’s needed for this one.
Don’t trust what Mexico says on this. They don’t want them either. They will let them continue on to our border.
I sure wish every effort could be put to a investigative agency or DA’s office to look at whether human trafficking allegations could be levied at the organization(s) that are putting these drives on. Let them get attorneys and fight to clear their agenda in court. This is USING these poor folks in latin America for a political stunt, putting them at risk and encouraging and abetting illegal border crossing. If they wanted to be humane, they would be trying to get those folks resettled in South America or Mexico.
Replying to Eric Kennedy. Don’t necessarily believe what they say about the caravan dissipating. It does not mean they won’t continue to advance to the US border. But the publicity about the caravan is causing some of them to break up into small groups. Now they think coming in at various points will be better. This “spontaneous” caravan has been planned for months. Not sure who’s footing the bill.
“…Not sure who’s footing the bill.”
Soros a treeper traced the funding.
Don’t be surprised if the Chamber of Commerce and the Koch’s are helping out, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you twinkle, there are just going to split up into small groups and keep heading north.
Amen Twinkle. That’s the look over here, Kabuki theatre trick. This group is not stopping. They are just gonna find another way around the mountain. Hopefully we’re not so stupid we would fall for it.
This is USING these poor folks in latin America for a political stunt, putting them at risk…
More likely slipping in nice STRONG young men for the drug gangs AG Sessions has been tossing in jail and mulim Jihadists
It is also possibly this is cover for human trafficking of women and children too.
From another Treeper:
“Honduras”. Trafficking in Persons Report 2008. U.S. Department of State (June 4, 2008).
“Honduras is principally a source and transit country for women, girls, and boys trafficked for sexual exploitation…
Honduran women and children are trafficked to Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, and the United States for sexual exploitation. Most foreign victims of commercial sexual exploitation in Honduras are from neighboring countries; some are economic migrants en route to the United States who are victimized by traffickers. Internal child labor and forced child labor for violent criminal gangs are serious concerns. …”
What it is NOT is actual refugees who want to work. Here are the DEMANDS from these INVADORS!
We demand of Mexico and the United States:
-That they respect our rights as refugees and our right to dignified work to be able to support our families
-That they open the borders to us because we are as much citizens as the people of the countries where we are and/or travel
-That deportations, which destroy families, come to an end
-No more abuses against us as migrants
-Dignity and justice
-That the US government not end TPS for those who need it
-That the US government stop massive funding for the Mexican government to detain Central American migrants and refugees and to deport them
-That these governments respect our rights under international law, including the right to free expression
-That the conventions on refugee rights not be empty rhetoric
“The border is stained red!”
“Because there they kill the working class!”
“Why do they kill us? Why do they murder us…”
“If we are the hope of Latin America?”
Sincerely,
2018 Refugee Caravan “Migrantes en la Lucha”
Pueblo Sin Fronteras”
The larger issue has never really been about immigration. Immigrants are elementally a lawful person. This is about unlawful infiltration; foreign citizens acting with de facto permission of their governments to unlawfully and criminally infiltrate the United States. They are not immigrants. This is not immigration. This is criminal infiltration, which, to some degree involves organized criminal infiltration by fiat of foreign agency operating per the policy of their native foreign governments. They have domestic co-conspirators in the United States. Time to crush the sedition and seize the assets of those unlawfully involved in the apparent conspiracy to infiltrate unlawfully these citizens of foreign governments.
“…This is about unlawful infiltration; foreign citizens acting with de facto permission of their governments to unlawfully and criminally infiltrate the United States….”
Oh yes with the EXPRESS PURPOSE of REMOVING TERRITORY from the USA .
NOTE THE MEXICAN FLAG!
This is why Mexico supports the INVASION!
La Raza, receives federal funds 30 million in CA alone. Notice the words
That closing two-sentence motto is chilling to everyone who values equal rights for all. It says: “For The Race everything. Outside The Race, nothing.”
http://humanevents.com/2006/04/07/emexclusive-emthe-truth-about-la-raza/
Check out the schools and read about what they’re taught in their “chicano studies” — to invade and weaken US to “take back their Mexico”
>>>>>>>>
Now do you understand WHY California is agitating to LEAVE the Union? It was INVADED and is now in the process of being stolen from the USA.
>Aztlan was the legendary homeland of the Aztecas … It became synonymous with the vast territories of the Southwest, brutally stolen from a Mexican people<
That was never your land. As an American Indian I find this highly offensive. Take Texas for example, nearly all of it was Comanche territory.
When the Spanish came into New Mexico, there were already indigenous people here, who recognized there were even older ones who had been here before them. And the natives of New Mexico threw out the Spanish, but the Spanish returned.
These people scare me to death. Texas was a part of Mexico for 7 years. It was virtually uninhabited except small populations of Indians. Comanches. We won Texas and we aim to keep it. We made Texas great. Civilization is something that had to happen.
Yep, and it looks like a poop hole. The lowest standard of living in the US. Feces running in the streets. Living in TeePees they call tents. My God these people are happy to live as dogs do. It’s a national tradgedy.
Notice how these invaders decide that they are citizens of everywhere they are located at any given time! They think they can change word definitions like typical leftists do! They have a big dose of anarchistic behavior about them and we certainly won’t allow that into our country! We’ve got enough anarchists here already!
I think we should all put out the word that Pueblo Sin Fronteras IS A HUMAN TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION.
Yes. Perhaps RICO investigation in the cases where they use these conspiracies to violate the law as a fund raising device. And what of the grandstanding politicians encouraging illegal acts organized or in part funded by NGOs, foundations, unions and other non profit corporations as an unreported or otherwise unlawful contribution-in-kind to their political campaigns?
WHOOOOO HOOOOOO! Some days President Trump45 says or does things that make ya feel better no matter how sick you are 🙂
Militarize the southern border and at the same time federalize the Guard to deal with the problems (read: mostly Mexicans) to come within These Invaded States. Drive them out! Drive them out!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Something is not sitting right with me about the whole “caravan” scenario.
On the one hand, you have the left-wing dumpster diver known as Buzzfeed opening the narrative salvo, which is then picked up by more “traditional” news organizations such as Reuters and the AP.
On the other hand, you have the left wing waste management distributors over at MSNBC’s Morning Joe trying to paint the well-documented, internationally reported story as a conspiracy theory.
The media are both fanning and throwing cold water on this story. Very curious.
As I said over in the other thread, I do not believe any of the caravan organizers expect, or even want, the so-called refugees to enter the US. Rather, they seek a confrontation with US Border Patrol, and or the US military, for maximum political outfall. As such, I’m not convinced that apparent stalling of the caravan is a sign that its controllers have given up or been ordered to stop. Breaking the caravan into smaller groups would create the optics of “military against small family units” instead of “military versus organized invasion.” That scenario would also explain why certain media organizations are attempting to retcon or outright deny the existence of this stunt.
How crazy! Buzzfeed has embedded reporters and this was intended as a giant F-U to President Trump. Now that they realize the bulk of Americans are outraged at the optics of an invasion, it never happened? Wow!
Buzzfeed reporters should be charged with aiding and abetting HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Then prepare to do battle with the whole idea that there even are any family units. Look up “human trafficking in Nicaragua.” Those kids are just as likely to be stolen/recruited by gang members or traffickers. Those women are just as likely to have been prostituted since they were 13 as “traffick.” No PROOF whatsoever that there are ANY legitimate families in that group.
(Also look up “Health information for Travelers to Nicaragua” to see what disease risks are in letting these people come into our nation.)
There’s also a good article out there about gangs and nicaraguan schools, where the children vie to be accepted into the criminal gangs. You know, so they get food regularly.
See any desperately skinny folks in the photos?
Fight back against the MSM lies.
This is the State Department’s 2016 information on human trafficking and child trafficking in Honduras, Nicaragua and surrounding areas:
https://www.state.gov/j/tip/rls/tiprpt/countries/2016/258780.htm
“Honduras is a destination for child sex tourists from Canada and the United States. Some Honduran migrants to the United States are subjected to forced labor, forced criminal activity, or sex trafficking en route or upon arrival. Latin American migrants transit Honduras en route to northern Central America and North America, where some are exploited in sex trafficking and forced labor. During the year, there were reports of child sex trafficking victims being brought into prisons and exploited by prisoners, raising concerns over the potential complicity of prison authorities. Overall corruption remained a challenge for law enforcement efforts. Prosecutors reported some local police provided protection to brothel owners or tipped them off about impending raids, and security officials have been involved in child sex trafficking.”
wondering999 –As per your post-as I said previously-THIS IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING
They still have enough people cheering them on with their stupid ideas and they cater to them.
Nehemiah 4:20-23
Wherever you hear the sound of the trumpet, join us there. Our God will fight for us!”
So we continued the work with half the men holding spears, from the first light of dawn till the stars came out. At that time I also said to the people, “Have every man and his helper stay inside Jerusalem at night, so they can serve us as guards by night and as workers by day.”
Neither I nor my brothers nor my men nor the guards with me took off our clothes; each had his weapon, even when he went for water.
Hmmmm….POTUS is building our wall in the same manner that Nehemiah did when the Jews returned to Israel after the 70-year exile in Babylon. Jerusalem had been demolished and its wall in the battling with Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon, which resulted in being exiled from Israel.
They had a big fight on their hands upon returning and then rebuilding the Jerusalem wall. The locals didn’t want them back nor their wall.
Nehemiah had the builders as armed guards protecting the wall by night and armed builders by day. They always were armed and only took their cloths off to launder them.
God’s hand is all over President Trump’s actions. He is being greatly used by God. He’s our armed builder.
Thank God this president has the courage and the fortitude to fight these insane immigration policies…. not even laws!! This, in only his 2nd year. The leftist establishment, and make NO mistake, that includes both Democrats and Republicans, doesn’t know what to do. They file frivolous and nuisance legal cases in left leaning court jurisdictions, shopping judges, but those rulings almost never stand up in the Supreme Court. The ugly leftist establishment in the United States is faced with a man who will fight them effectively, using their own tactics if necessary. The left is becoming unhinged everywhere you look. Its beautiful! Meanwhile, the economy grows, jobs flourish, ISIS is eviscerated and so much more! I defy anyone to identify one real accomplishment of the entire eight years of the Obama administration. Just ONE thing! MAGA
1.)__________________________________________________________________
” I defy anyone to identify one real accomplishment of the entire eight years of the Obama administration. Just ONE thing! “
That’s easy.
The destruction of the Middle East (and Europe.)
Obama and Hillary
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Thank God this president has the courage and the fortitude to fight these insane immigration policies…. not even laws!!”
Trump is a PRESIDENT. All of the previous ones, with some exceptions, were patsies.
Hilarious over at Huffpoop: they are citing posse comitatus, forgetting or not knowing how obama changed the rules, and fantasizing about the military locking PT up at gitmo. They are clueless!
What is interesting is the military has had bases at or near the border for years. Why not obtain a lease on land at the border and use it for training?
The National Guard is the work around, since it is the state militia.
I have a dream. Long narrow forts and bases from sea to shining sea abutting the Wall.
US has 60 meters federal land next to the border. The wall models don’t look too wide, and would make excellent rear walls for bases and forts. Gates can be conveniently placed near the gates into and out of Mexico. Navy and Marines next to the sea, Army, Airforce, National Guard and Border Patrol HDQ’s in between. A few joint base commands. 🤔🇺🇸
You do realize that military gate guards actually are armed and can arrest or shoot people who come onto forts and bases illegally?
When we need more forts and bases, the Northern border is good too.
“the Northern border is good too.” Yes the Socialst Republic of Canada. No telling when they will become Sweeden.
Good Dream.
My dream is that your dream happens a 100 miles into MeeHeeCo.
If necessary, we conquer land to the south of our existing border, which Mexico is using to enable the invading hordes.
“Long narrow forts and bases from sea to shining sea abutting the Wall.”
“You do realize that military gate guards actually are armed and can arrest or shoot people who come onto forts and bases illegally?”
EXCELLENT! only one question, can the military open a base without congrASS? The easement is already there.
Us Military bases:
over at Gates of Vienna, there is a good article ab this invading horde.
a bit of an adjunct to our discussions and sundance’s analysis.
goodstuff.
Agreed. CTH and Gates of Vienna are my daily two go-to’s.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am ECSTATIC with this news – have been since I heard the snippet on the radio this morning on my 2 minute drive home from the gym. ECSTATIC. Most of my 62 years I’ve waited for a real hero with limitless courage to arrive on the scene and right wrongs. He has arrived.
I’m trying to take the mental leap into the future that most everyone but Winston S. Churchill failed to do prior to WWII. What would Churchill see in picking out the trees that everyone else missed for the forest?
For me, the pivot point is communism. Meaning Obrador. Obrador is a nonstarter. He can’t be allowed to create a marxist Mexican mirror image of marxist Venezuela. Obrador would be hyperactive in flooding the border with illegals.
But that would be just the start. The reds’ goal is to destabilize our federal government, and break us, so I believe we could expect paramilitary groups to launch terror raids into U.S. cities. We would see Pancho Villa times a hundred.
Meantime, Obrador behind the scenes would be pulling in resources from Iran, North Korea, and Cuba. All of the worst of the bad actors in the world would be staging right on our border. Every imaginable threat would be right there, from nuclear to biological to chemical as well as run-of-the-mill terror threats.
President Trump certainly has a plan well along to engage the Army Corps of Engineers to erect the wall in record time — perhaps under three months. This is the Donald’s modus operandi. He is a builder who moves fast fast fast.
But here is the thing I think most of us are missing: even after we have the wall in place, it will quickly be obvious that 30 feet of concrete isn’t enough. Yes, it will tamp down the flow of illegals on the southern border. But that threat will merely leak in along our coastlines and up into Canada.
But worse, Obrador will find a way to present a real war threat to the USA that no mere wall could address. What Black Jack Pershing did with the Punitive Expedition, which actually was part of a longer use of the U.S. military from 1913 to 1917, is going to be revisited. I can easily see special operations and other military teams executing lightning raids against the drug cartels.
Just as I believe America needs to launch decapitation first strikes against Iran and North Korea, I expect this to be part of the solution to a marxist Mexico and Cuba — and probably Venezuela as well. President Trump is not going to let Mexico become the USSR or Islamic Republic of Iran right next to Texas.
The best way to deal with marxist Mexico won’t be the cold war/long war financial attrition model used against the Soviet Union. The rise of Obrador best way will be via stealth weapons and stealth teams that are even now being assembled to obliterate these threats before they metastisize further. We not only need to erase these threats — and fast — but to do so in such a way as to send an unmistakable message that nobody f&%ks with America.
Yes, and also Obrador is cozying up to Jeremy Corbyn, the disaster in waiting if he becomes the British PM.
England has already shown itself to be against our POTUS. Rachet that up by about 100% if Corbyn gets elected.
AMLO has lost the last two presidential elections. It’s not a sure thing that he will win this one. A lot can happen between now and July 2.
Northwoodswatcher, you forgot to mention all of the tunnels we will still have to deal with. Like I said here a couple of months ago, wouldnt it just be easier for us to invade mexico? Ruthlessly kill the cartels, make everyone a citizen, but no welfare, only free taco tuesdays. (sarc)
tunnels:
-1- inject butane and oxygen
-2- spark initiator
-3- rinse and repeat as necessary
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will need to be collapsed packed and filled. Foundation for wall cannot be a hollow.
I fully expect anti tunnelling has been incorporated into wall plans.
there will be roads on both sides for patrols… kind of hard to tunnel when you’ll be discovered
I fully expect anti tunnelling has been incorporated into wall plans.
IIRC from my caving days they had come up with a method for finding hollow spots (tunnels) in the earth.
YES!! — “Cave Detection in Limestone using Ground Penetrating Radar”
Journal of Archaeological Science · 2000
nim, I would not want to make you angry!
Check out the Rodenator –
https://www.youtube.com/user/Rodenator
Heck you can just use methane from any near by sewers or pig farms or chicken farms…
Septic tank pumping trucks also need a place to discharge…
I heard that Governor Abbott is sending the Guard down there.. If things ever got really rough he knows he can always rely on Uncle Ted and his call to arms.. It’s kind of like in the spirit of having Jim Bowie or Davey Crockett around..
Yeah, which is why the original plan of coming across TX has changed to coming across CA.
I believe that is what PDJT had enough and said Troops to the boarder!
PDT’s poll numbers will soar when he sends the military to the southern border. That move in addition to threatening Mex with NAFTA put a whole different light on this people dumping scam made up by the open borders bunch. Really, PDT can put it right in their face with this move.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hill, his approval numbers will soar. We are already paying for half the Mexican/South Americans people healthcare, education and providing them with jobs or government benefits which they send back their money to their home countries , providing those countries governments with a solid economic intake. We’ve paid enough and frankly most Americans are fed up. Send the military, secure the border, cancel NAFTA and tell Mexico, especially V. Fox, to go eff himself!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most people do not realize their actual ‘take home pay’ after ALL taxes, hidden and otherwise are paid is about 20% to 30%
Each of us PAYS for at least one other family of PARASITES whose only purpose is to re-elect a Ruling Class who view us with contempt.
There is also a theory that the “dissipating” is actually into smaller groups that will still be heading for the border. I guess they might be falling back on the previously very successful method of gaining entry.
Has anyone commented yet that what Mexico is permitting to happen IS AN ACT OF WAR? Ordinarily the common man thinks that a state of war happens when there are two active belligerents fighting a war. A state of war can also occur when internal chaotic conditions in one country have spillover effects on another, e.g. violence, refugee inflow, etc. The country suffering the externalities created by the chaotic country ordinarily is within its rights to declare war on the chaotic country not to attack it per se, but to use the military to take control over the chaotic conditions and prevent the spillover effect. The only difference between that hypothetical situation and the present is that Mexico and the countries the invaders are coming from are adopting this as a positive strategy, which makes it without a doubt a military situation. The Mexican government is waging war on this whether we like it or not. President Trump is right to respond to it in a military manner.
Yes, see my comment above.
It is all about Mexico acquiring the southwestern part of the USA via STEALTH and our POS politicians are HELPING! 😡
Yet again, the LEFT has misunderestimated PDJT.
They think they have him penned in on DACA, and get their connections in Honduras, et cetera, to send a tidal wave of (astroturfed) “refugees” to America, knowning that they would win the “undocumented emigrants” battle.
Now, it’s a national security matter, and fully under the control of the POTUS. It’s lucky for the LEFT that PDJT does not declare Martial Law and sweep up the LEFTIST activists and throw them in jail. Under Martial Law, they can be held indefinitely without bail, pending charges, whenever they are filed.
That last paragraph Newt is a beautiful thought!
Yes it’s a beautiful thought, and realistically speaking it should happen like yesterday! It’s like our Government likes to walk on eggshells in stead of making the hard choices to get rid of these subversive parasites! It’s politics as usual! Ugh!
Everybody keeps saying “National Guard.” Except POTUS. He just said “military.”
Perhaps it will be a joint operation.
I think he left it vague on purpose.
I know here in TX , governor Abbot just sent the national guard to the border .
Good to know.
Geraldo Rivera is a racist. He’s in favor of allowing illegal aliens to invade our country just because they are fellow latinos.
BTW, spare me the semantic argument over what is a race and what is not.
That’s not what really is going on. This is a “hey why don’t you and him fight” situation. Note that there is a third person instructing the two others to fight in this classic situation. Why would a third person do this? Because he feels he would benefit from the fight in some way! The democrats/globalists are the third person here, and they want to portray the situation as “poor brown refugees” being set upon by “white ICE officers, border guards, army troops and white President to gin up outrage among the democratic voting base going into the midterms. The democrats need to be called out because their methods get people killed. The way they play up division for party (really personal) gain is totally disgusting.
Why does Fox have this “Enrique Morones” Moron on? At least his name is appropriate for his mentality. He’s an even bigger racist than Geraldo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Once our military units are In Bivouac, declare the encampments, FOB’s (forward operating bases). The FOB’s would fall under the legalities of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).
Treeper G. Combs commented ” The Roosevelt Reservation is a 60-foot (18 m) strip of land on the United States side of the United States-Mexico Border under the jurisdiction of the United States Federal Government. ”
Sixty-feet is very narrow for today’s equipment. FOB’s could be the solution for more land mass.
I remember that illegal aliens would find themselves on Camp Pendleton , CA. I don’t recall how they were processed.
How would illegal aliens that step foot on a FOB be processed ?
Would the UCMJ take jurisdiction over existing Federal illegal immigration laws ?
Any Treeper JAG’s care to expound.
I got ahead of myself. Need to check my brain housing group.
The UCMJ is for uniformed members of the military, as I was.
Not civilians or illegal aliens, they would fall under federal Law for violations on military bases.
Are there any legal loopholes in our favor ? 🙂
Not.under.Martial.Law.
[see below]
Interesting thought . . . military bases. What if most of the border strip were declared a military base? Then anyone encroaching on that land would be charged under military rules, rather than civilian rules.
LikeLike
Resuming the United States Refugee Admissions Program With Enhanced Vetting Capabilities
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq., and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Policy. (a) It is the policy of the United States to protect its people from terrorist attacks and other public-safety threats. Screening and vetting procedures associated with determining which foreign nationals may enter the United States, including through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), play a critical role in implementing that policy. Those procedures enhance our ability to detect foreign nationals who might commit, aid, or support acts of terrorism, or otherwise pose a threat to the national security or public safety of the United States, and they bolster our efforts to prevent such individuals from entering the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oops, forgot link https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/10/27/2017-23630/resuming-the-united-states-refugee-admissions-program-with-enhanced-vetting-capabilities
“or otherwise pose a threat to the national security or public safety of the United States,”
That covers the diseases that they bring with them
Finally after 30 years of being assaulted by Foreign invaders
LikeLiked by 4 people
Make the wall as portable as necessary.
Annexation and population relocations
occur. 50-100 miles south might get those corrupt oligarchs attention.
None of these U.S. Citizens should have died since none of the Illegal Aliens who killed them should have been in our country. Too many politicians and liberals fail to comprehend that fact.
https://fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/examples-serious-crimes-illegal-aliens
We need to end NAFTA now, get the wall, and start massive deportation. Mexico will be as bad as Venezuela. When the Mexicans start eating their pets for dinner, it will be war and absolute chaos if we have not cut all ties with them and totally secured our border.
Makes me smile to think the idiots on the left have now unleashed the Mad Dog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Surprise!
Come on people! Only in the United States of America can one enjoy so much freedom.
President Trump can declare Martial Law to TERMINATE the Mexican-Border INVASION:
“Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civilian functions of government, especially in response to a temporary emergency such as invasion or major disaster, or in an occupied territory.”
MILITARY TRIBUNALS could be used to INSTANTLY DEPORT or PUNISH:
• Invaders
• Illegal Aliens and DACA-DAPA Aliens [suspension of civil law]
• Visa Overstays and H1-B Visa Abusers
• Sanctuary City and State Officials who aid and abet Illegal Aliens and Criminals
“Typically, the imposition of martial law accompanies curfews; the suspension of civil law, civil rights, and habeas corpus; and the application or extension of military law or military justice to civilians. Civilians defying martial law may be subjected to military tribunal (court-martial).”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law
LikeLiked by 1 person
RE above:
“… especially in response to a temporary emergency …”
“Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civilian functions of government, especially in response to a temporary emergency such as invasion or major disaster, or in an occupied territory.”
OK, that sounds good; however, can it be imposed regionally, such as border states or portions of border states?
Absolutely.
None other than President Obama established MASSIVE POWERS that would enable President Trump to BUILD the WALL as well … commandeering construction resources from the Sanctuary States of California, Illinois and New York to complete construction with instant approvals in under 12 months.
https://www.infowars.com/what-would-happen-if-martial-law-was-declared-in-america/
“During his time in the White House, Barack Obama has signed a series of executive orders that give him and his minions an extraordinary amount of power in the event of a major national emergency.
For example, read the following excerpt from an executive order that Obama signed in March 2012…
Sec. 201. Priorities and Allocations Authorities. (a) The authority of the President conferred by section 101 of the Act, 50 U.S.C. App. 2071, to require acceptance and priority performance of contracts or orders (other than contracts of employment) to promote the national defense over performance of any other contracts or orders, and to allocate materials, services, and facilities as deemed necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense, is delegated to the following agency heads:
(1) the Secretary of Agriculture with respect to food resources, food resource facilities, livestock resources, veterinary resources, plant health resources, and the domestic distribution of farm equipment and commercial fertilizer;
(2) the Secretary of Energy with respect to all forms of energy;
(3) the Secretary of Health and Human Services with respect to health resources;
(4) the Secretary of Transportation with respect to all forms of civil transportation;
(5) the Secretary of Defense with respect to water resources; and
(6) the Secretary of Commerce with respect to all other materials, services, and facilities, including construction materials.”
Message to California: Your ROGUE COURTS would be DEACTIVATED for the duration.
Is there any doubt left why President DJT signed that funding bill? Reckon he knew something we didn’t? Upchucky and Nasty Pelosis were outplayed.
