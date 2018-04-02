President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate White House Easter Egg Roll…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrate the White House Easter egg roll:

  1. Aristotle says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Never underestimate the evil of the MSM. I am NOT looking forward to what they can come up with to criticize our POTUS and FLOTUS. To their own detriment, really. I can just imagine what the independents think of MSM across fly over America

  3. Bob Thoms says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Barron is taller??????

  4. beaujest says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Sure glad I voted for this man and his policies!

  5. Everywhereguy says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale:

    @parscale
    Maybe it is time for Jim Acosta to get a suspension for breaking protocol. He continues to embarrass himself and @CNN. Pull his credentials for each incident.

  6. Pam says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    This is always fun watching POTUS and FLOTUS reacting with these children.

