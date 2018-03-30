Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss The IG Referral to FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and McCabes Firing…

Posted on March 30, 2018 by

Representative Jim Jordan and Representative Mark Meadows have NOT seen the widely discussed Inspector General report on politicization of the FBI and DOJ.  The IG report will likely be released in segments according to the substance within the investigation.

However, what Jordan and Meadows have seen is the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) file sent to Jeff Sessions outlining reason for their recommendation of termination for Andrew McCabe; and that OPR summary includes the IG evidence that backs-up the referral to the OPR.

Daily Caller – “[McCabe] didn’t lie just once; he lied four times,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday.

“Four times he lied. He lied to James Comey. He lied to the [FBI’s] Office of Professional Responsibility, and he lied twice under oath to the inspector general.”

Jordan, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, told The Daily Caller News Foundation earlier on Thursday the Office of Professional Responsibility report revealed McCabe not only did not tell Comey he authorized leaks to the media, he “affirmatively denied” he did so.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

155 Responses to Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss The IG Referral to FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and McCabes Firing…

  1. Sauce says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    ok…..

    Like

    Reply
  2. Jere says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Kabuki.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Perot Conservative says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I saw them on a full segment last night on Fox. It’s disheartening. I have only followed Sessions recently, but he seems to be timidly slow walking these investigations. It smells.

    Nunes also notes that Congress has been waiting for 2 years for documents from the FBI and DOJ!!

    Sessions believes nothing important enough has happened to warrant a Special Council. I don’t know all the details, but it sure smells like a coverup. If we find out a grand jury is seated, I’ll withdrawn that, but it looks like the guy we have in Utah is another Obama appointee?

    So it seems like we go back to praying that Horowitz is a mensch.

    And why has Joe diGenova diGenova dissappeared? If he is that good, can’t he pass his client to another lawyer? Could Alan Dershowitz also assist?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
      • H.R. says:
        March 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        Perot Conservative; still mailing it in, HBD.
        P.C. is gonna have to switch to studded tires to get some traction.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Alison says:
        March 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        Yup, that’s him. #43 😊 He could save himself some time & just post his number from now on.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Tonawanda says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:00 pm

        Oh that made me laugh!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • billrla says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:05 pm

        HBD: Current reading on the Troll Counter?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • daughnworks247 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        Hey HBD, it’s more like 143.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • eagledriver50 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:18 pm

        NO…this PC has been on other threads…He is beginning to smell like something off the bottom of a shoe after stepping in it!!!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:41 pm

        Oh my yes. And relentless.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Steve in Lewes says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:21 pm

        he’s sounding a lot like the original Perot, a little bit sane, a lot of wacky! Reading this particular comment, I’m glad I missed the other 42! …and btw looks like he doesn’t get out much, the diGenova stuff was like 3-4 days ago and doesn’t appear to realize that 2 years ago, was Mar 2016 eight months before the election so of course the DOJ/FBI was slow walking docs because all the ‘traitors’ were still there and by the time Sessions got there the IG was already underway and docs were held so not to give the leaky crew of the Hse Intel any info, like Schiff for brains and that russian Shrillwel? And this Special Council he speaks of, is that some group of guys/gals that hold special meetings, like the Council of Nincompoop commenters or does he mean Special Counsel.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • amwick says:
      March 30, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      Nope… He is using the system, the way it is set up. IG is investigation of internal corruption, with a DOJ prosecutor and team working hand in hand. This is important if people are to have any faith in the justice system. This is sooooooooooooooo much better than a special prosecutor in the long run…

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • nbkilgore says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        amwick, Why is it that many of the in the know understand that a second special counsel will not expedite anything, in fact its going to be the major opposite. Jordan and Meadows put up what appears as good talking points, but in reality what they are advocating for is actually begging for the justice train to put the breaks on just as it starting to pick up steam. When the indictments start rolling out, the talking heads won’t have a leg to stand on for why they should be re-elected! Its not so much about AG Session, its more about convincing the people why they should be re-elected. Huber has been a US District Attorney in a strong red state a lot longer than 44 has been in office, he was appointed by a republican, reappointed by a democrat and reappointed again by our republican president. Many of us veterans have enlisted under republican or democrat where we raised our right hand and swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. For those of us who were career enlistees have served under republican or democrat CIC, CIC changed during our enlistment, but our oath to our Constitution always remained the same even after we ETS’d out! Many US Attorneys have done the same, grant it those who end up in DC fall into the political swamp!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      March 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Dont your paymasters give you and the rest of the concern trolls off for Good Friday?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        Goodlatte, Grassley, Gowdy, Meadows, and Jordan are disappointed that Sessions is not appointing a special counsel. Are they trolls too?

        Like

        Reply
    • Ronald J Foreman says:
      March 30, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Perot Conservative=Rip Van Troll

      Wake up and smell the coffee! If you had actually spent any time actually READING Sundance’s posts, you’d know the rotting corpse of the “Jeff Session ain’t doin’ nothin'” meme has been removed to the county morgue, where it’s stinking up the place. As next of kin, you should claim the remains and bury ’em in Potter’s Field, or some such place.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • RedBallExpress says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:11 pm

        I wonder how many people know Ross Perot had an elevator in his Texas office that went straight down about 200′ in case of an armed attack or nuclear war? I read about it in a book about the development of the helicopter and the author saw it in the late 50’s or early 60’s; I can’t remember for sure.

        Like

        Reply
        • Perot Conservative says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:09 pm

          Ah, to have unlimited money and power. Perot also rebuilt a washed out bridge in weeks that civil servants said would take 18 months to replace?

          And he hired his own militia to bust his people out of an Iranian prison when there was a bounty on his head.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • litlbit2 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        Along with MSM Russia, Russia, Russia😂😂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:24 pm

        Watch Jordan in the Ingraham interview. He says Huber reports to Rosenstein and asks “how can he investigate his boss?” He also points out that there ARE extraordinary circumstances warranting a special counsel and lists quite a few of them. Is Jordan a troll too?

        I know some of you people like Sessions a lot but I think your fandom is clouding your objectivity.

        Like

        Reply
    • alligatriot says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      To quote Perot Conservative, from (and concerning) his post: “It smells.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Screw Alan Dershowitz, yea I said it. He is a media hog and attempting to cover his azz in the hopes when certain investigations come to light he can say “Hey I was on your side.” Dershowitz is just the other side of the coin of Gloria Allred.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • cozette says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      Hence the FBI agent who just made the news because he was arrested for leaking to the press. He worked out of somewhere like Michigan.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mnlakes says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:02 pm

        Minnesota, the only Black FBI agent in the State, according to his attorney.

        Like

        Reply
        • Tegan says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:19 pm

          And was caught red(oops, I mean dark) handed copying and stealing documents, from what I read. Now you would think an FBI agent knows a) the illegality of that and, b) it doesn’t matter what color your skin is…it’s still a crime. Equal rights, and all that. But, already….cries of racism. And it it IS Minnesota! As soon as he’s finished stirring the racism pot in California, old Al S. Will be right there leading the protest march.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • cozette says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      Perot Conservative Scott Adams describes what you’re doing as hallucinating that you’re a mind reader. Why not wake up now? Reality is amazing, at long last.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • paulraven1 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:58 pm

        A lot of people from every point of view are “mind reading.” The blind faith in Jeff Sessions is just another form of it — as if we know that everything he’s NOT doing is actually a form of clever dissimulation to conceal what he PLANS to do. No one knows, period. We make our inferences based on the evidence we have. And so far, with respect to Sessions, we have next to no evidence of a highly motivated drive toward justice.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • lumoc1 says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:21 pm

          I have often wondered about your comments trying to guess your actual position on the subject, now I have definitely figured you out can safely tell you: don’t worry be happy!

          Like

          Reply
        • candofeminist says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:38 pm

          18,000 sealed Federal indictments scattered across the USA just waiting for a warrant to be issued.
          DOJ office in Utah has been handling criminal referrals from the OIG for over a year. NO LEAKS.
          Nobody in Session’s DOJ has been loafing.

          Like

          Reply
        • 17CatsInTN says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:38 pm

          Paul, I’m going to say this once, then not bother you again.

          I doubt if any of us who continue to support our AG have “blind” faith. What we DO have, however, is years of his public service to glean from, a committed President and a very stinky swamp that has tentacles throughout our entire government and beyond to foreign shores. Also some of us have legal experience to draw from.

          My “faith” is in our AG’s sterling record, a CLEAN record of convictions and years spent resisting swamp activity. That is a fact. My “faith” is also in a President who means what he says and does it to the best of his ability. One of his stated campaign promises was to clean out the swamp. That is a fact. My 40+ years “experience” and insider knowledge of the legal process required to fashion a solid case tells me that a year (or slightly longer) spent in silently behind the scenes preparing a faultless prosecution is par for the course, especially given the broad based corruption at many government agencies and levels and their bought and paid for minions like Fusion (as we now know).

          It is simply childish of you to paint such a broad brush telling us we are “blind”. Our conclusions have as much validity, if not more, than yours based on what has been disclosed, especially over the last 6 months or so of revelations. If it turns out you and your ilk are right, then I’ll be first in line to hear your I told you so’s. Until then, give it a break. Please. Don’t make me have to borrow Sylvia’s shovel and give you a personal talking to out behind the woodshed. 🙂

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Kaco says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:47 pm

          Paul, I’m going to recommend you read daughnworks247 comment on the other post. It’s very hopeful. At least I’m going to hold onto that for now and sit back for a while. The IG report isn’t coming out until next month anyway.

          https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/29/ag-sessions-letter-to-house-and-senate-highlights-a-lengthy-review-by-prosecutor-john-w-huber/comment-page-3/#comment-5185187

          Like

          Reply
    • Lucille says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Perot, please go back and read Sundance’s posts of March 29th on this matter. READ THEM THOROUGHLY. And it would be great if you did not post here again until you have done so. Sundance’s posts will alleviate a lot of your fears.

      Thanks!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:25 pm

        But Sundance’s theory, and it is a theory, is completely dependent on Huber being a white hat. Maybe he is, but what if he isn’t? As Jim Jordan asks, can Huber investigate his boss, Rosenstein?

        Like

        Reply
        • The Boss says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:56 pm

          Jim Jordan needs to beef up his reading comprehension skills. The AG letter can’t be any clearer. Huber is reporting to Sessions. Jordan is 100% wrong. He is getting tiresome.

          Like

          Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      “I have only followed Sessions recently,” — well, that explains it all.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • DARREN BERNAT says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      I could be wrong here, but, I am optimistic. I think Sessions may be intentionally keeping this investigation from becoming political since that is a big part of what they will be alleging happened during the last administration. If sessions threw caution to the wind and allowed the partisan wolves tear into it, it would be easier to attack as a Trump witch hunt designed to smear his opponents. That will likely be how they play it any way, but why give them ammunition. Sessions, hopefully, is gathering evidence quietly so that when, hopefully, indictments come, it will be above reproach.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Perot Conservative remember what Sun Tzu says in The Art of War
      “O divine art of subtlety and secrecy!
      Through you we learn to be invisible,
      through you inaudible,
      and hence we can hold the enemy’s fate in our hands.”

      The crumbs are there to be followed.

      FIRST: Why no answer to congress for TWO years?
      Sundance Answers that question:
      ““The Obama administration formally announced that inspectors general will have to get permission from their agency heads to gain access to grand jury, wiretap and fair credit information — an action that severely limits the watchdogs’ oversight capabilities, independence and power to uncover fraud.” — Sundance

      The Inspectors General did not take this curtailment and stonewalling sitting down. They had IG Mike Horowitz take it to Congress.

      Michael E. Horowitz’s statement before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning “Improving the Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Independence of Inspectors General”
      “….This is an issue of utmost importance, as evidenced by the fact that 47 Inspectors General signed a letter in August 2014 to the Congress strongly endorsing the principle of unimpaired Inspector General access to agency records……”

      So the LAW GOT CHANGED!!!!

      The Inspector General issues a report to the department head AND to congress twice a year. He is under the general supervision of the head BUT the head CAN NOT INTERFERE with an investigation OR FIRE an Inspector General. ANY CRIMES get reported to AG SESSIONS!

      Again read the AMENDED Inspector General Act
      INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT OF 1978
      [As Amended Through P.L. 114–317, Enacted December 16, 2016]
      “….Each Inspector General shall report to and be under the general supervision of the head of the establishment involved or, to the extent such authority is delegated, the officer next in rank below such head, but shall not report to, or be subject to supervision by, any other officer of such establishment. Neither the head of the establishment nor the officer next in rank below such head shall prevent or prohibit the Inspector General from initiating, carrying out, or completing any audit or investigation, or from issuing any subpoena during the course of any audit or investigation.
      (b) An Inspector General may be removed from office by the President….”

      ……..
      Long story short. IG Horowitz is one P.O.d dude… Talk about COLD ANGER! It has been smolderring for years.And not just him but 46 other Inspectors General who were stonewalled by the Obama Admin! Now Congress made them legally free to do their job. 😈
      ……..

      Now reread AG Jeff Sessions letter. He states Huber is the head of a TEAM!

      The INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT OF 1978 specifically states:
      “…(d) In carrying out the duties and responsibilities established under this Act, each Inspector General shall report expeditiously to the Attorney General whenever the Inspector General has reasonable grounds to believe there has been a violation of Federal criminal law.…”

      expeditiously defined:
      “adjective
      1. characterized by promptness; quick…”

      Any bets there are not one but at least 47 Inspectors General working with DOJ prosecutors cleaning up the unlawfulness of the Obama Admin???

      Over 18,500 sealed indictment from the end of October to the first March indicates the DOJ have been working like trojans. Remember one indictment can be for multiple people and crimes. Also once an indictment is filed the statute of limitations clock stops.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      Grassley, Gowdy and Feinstein are asking for records from Dearborn and Mashburn who worked for Sessions and were involved in the PTrump campaign. This could be an avenue to push Sessions aside to get a second special counsel. https://www.politico.com/story/2018/03/29/senators-seek-new-trump-campaign-emails-in-bipartisan-russia-oversight-491530

      Gowdy sems to always maneuvered into everything. If Sessions is a white hat, then he is a threat with the DOJ possibly prosecuting and such blackhats, under the guise of being a do gooder, will advocate for a special counsel. The nice thing about Sessions approach over a second counsel is that the process is not as secretive and susceptible to a crooked clique as a second SC. Of course, if they’re all corrupt within the DOJ as several gop congressman are exasperated with that a big problem too. The shrieking and lack of objective calm reasoning even within the gop is very troubling.

      Another thing I have noticed regarding Sessions is the parroting of Q saying trust Sessions and I have notice in the CTH comments berating some who express doubts about Sessions saying trust Sundance. These could be treehouse trollers trying to make Sundance look like some sort of cult. Why the need to do such a sales PR job touting the integrity of Sessions? Why the belittling of CTH commenters not sure of Sessions being a white hat? We saw that in Comey and Mueller too. I don’t see 100 % proof of Sessions being a white hat and have some doubts- even though friends of mine know people who worked for Sessions and think very highly of him.

      Looks like Sessions kept the independent prosecutor under wraps so they could do their job without political pressures ( which is good assuming he’s a white hat). Whatever Sessions did it’s probably air tight and hard to over turn now – especially if a grand jury is done or wrapping up. At this point, I sure hope Sessions is a white hat ( and I think he likely is – but I’ve been wrong before, on a few occasions, in misplacing trust in someone).

      Like

      Reply
      • Lucille says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:20 pm

        Firefly quote: “…trying to make Sundance look like some sort of cult.”

        That is actually rather funny, Firefly. Yeah, sure, people get enthusiastic and certainly I’d take Sundance’s opinions–based upon his thorough research, btw–over a lot of other people’s less rigorous studies. He puts in a lot of time and sweat. The least people can do is give him respect. That doesn’t have to mean, however, we take his every word as gospel. I doubt if any of us would sign up for the cult membership requirement of following him to h.e.l.l. We’re just enjoying the ride.

        Like

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        March 30, 2018 at 5:50 pm

        It is encouraging that Huber has been at work for 5 months?

        If he has a team of tigers, and if the IG provided him with pertinent information, progress could be good. Being out of the Swamp (geographically) could be beneficial on numerous levels.

        But if Huber has a team of Democrats, I may need a double.

        Like

        Reply
  4. ALEX says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    I haven’t seen it discussed, but when you have a dirty cop they dig into his past arrests etc and I would think these charges would warrant that. An obvious example would be the Pulse nightclub fiasco that a jury just smacked down.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. repsort says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    re: redactions and “hiding info from congress” at about 3:40 mark..

    This is Sessions protecting the integrity of these criminal cases right? Cuz he knows it’ll leak the moment congress gets it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      That is correct. Again by law AG Sessions AND IG Horrowitz have to protect the integrity of these cases and the privacy of the people involved.

      On page 25 of the INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT are SPECIAL PROVISIONS CONCERNING THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

      “[…]SEC. 8E. (a)(1) Notwithstanding the last two sentences of section 3(a), the Inspector General shall be under the authority, direction, and control of the Attorney General with respect to audits or investigations, or the issuance of subpoenas, which require access to sensitive information concerning—

      (A) ongoing civil or criminal investigations or proceedings;
      (B) undercover operations;
      (C) the identity of confidential sources, including protected witnesses;
      (D) intelligence or counterintelligence matters; or
      (E) other matters the disclosure of which would constitute a serious threat to national security.

      (2) With respect to the information described under paragraph (1), the Attorney General may prohibit the Inspector General from carrying out or completing any audit or investigation, from accessing information described in paragraph (1), or from issuing any subpoena, after such Inspector General has decided to initiate, carry out, or complete such audit or investigation, access such information, or to issue such subpoena, if the Attorney General determines that such prohibition is necessary to prevent the disclosure of any information described under paragraph (1) or to prevent the significaant impairment to the national interests of the United States.

      (3) If the Attorney General exercises any power under paragraph (1) or (2), the Attorney General shall notify the Inspector General in writing stating the reasons for such exercise. Within 30 days after receipt of any such notice, the Inspector General shall transmit a copy of such notice to the Committees on Governmental Affairs and Judiciary of the Senate and the Committees on Government Operations and Judiciary of the House of Representatives, and to other appropriate committees or subcommittees of the Congress[…]”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • LafnH2O says:
      March 30, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      INDEED!!

      Like

      Reply
  6. amwick says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    When I hear this, that gofundme page really ticks me off.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. FL_GUY says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Imagine a blackmail/extortion ring that is so powerful because they can use the cover of Federal authority and National Security. So powerful that they can keep the oversight committees neutralized and stop any threat to themselves. Nice little congressional seat you have there Congressman, be a shame if something were to happen to it, Senator, SC Justice, Appellate Court, District etc.

    That’s where we are right now; a group of people that make the mob look like the boy scouts. This is the minefield that President Trump and AG Sessions are working to defuse without blowing up the entire government because the corruption is eating at the foundations of the USA.

    When HilLIARy stole those 900 FBI files in 1993, which were never recovered and nothing was done to her, the proverbial die was cast.

    The fact that ANY politician is now speaking out demonstrates to me that the power of the blackmail/extortion ring has been weakened. Soon, it will be destroyed.

    All you people who complain about the slowness, imagine if your job was defusing a bomb. Do you want fast and likely blowing yourself up in the process or do you want success because you took your time? The forces of good have one chance; I’d rather they take their time and do it right!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    March 30, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I think the world of Rep. Meadows and Jordan! They are the few White Hats that we have in Congress. The fact that the DOJ is holding back information from them and more importantly the Democrats in their committee is because their is a PROSECUTOR assigned who is working hand in hand with the IG. They both report directly to AG Sessions not Rod Rosenstein.

    Kimberley Strassell absolutely gets it! Every Treeper at CTH as well.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    This is extremely important to understand: McCabe made one on-point statement after he was fired. And it was basically that he was fired to discredit him as a witness.

    The reason why there is a public (PR stunt via Go Fund Me) effort to prop-up McCabe is because he is set to be the key “second witness” in a Trump “obstruction” impeachment move against Trump.

    That is, McCabe is absolutely critical in the continuing effort to try to impeach and remove Trump.

    If you want to protect Trump, it makes sense to destroy the credibility of McCabe in advance of any potential impeachment proceedings. That is what is happening now (although I don’t think it’s happening for any political reasons; the guy is just a criminal and got caught).

    So, Team Coup has to try to keep McCabe viable as a witness in the minds of the public. Any impeachment proceeding is not a court of law matter. It’s basically a court of public opinion matter. And that’s why they are doing the Go Fund Me PR stunt. To “show” that the people are with McCabe and to try to send the message out to zombie nation to support him.

    The Go Fund Me thing, then, is like Obama continually tweeting about the gun kids. It’s a message being sent to prop McCabe up.

    Jordan and Meadows know the game here. They know that Team Coup is trying to do the “OMG McCabe got railroaded by Trump and corrupt Sessions” and so forth. So what you have to do is participate in interviews like this one to show that, no, this has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with McCabe’s illegality. That’s why he got fired.

    We’ve come a long way in the fight against the coup. But it’s not over yet, and the wagon-circling around McCabe shows that obstruction is the path the coupists think they have. And they know that McCabe’s viability as a witness has to be maintained or else things will further fall apart in the coup plot.

    On our side, we need to make sure McCabe is convicted of his crimes ASAP (the prosecution is clearly coming down the pike, it seems) and thus is completely discredited as a future witness.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      Shorter version: destroying McCabe’s reputation (and credibility) will be another brick in the wall of ending the coup.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • cozette says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        Hence the FBI agent who just made the news because he was arrested for leaking to the press. He worked out of somewhere like Michigan.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Mickey Wasp says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:46 pm

        Could be pressure to get McCabe to flip…

        “the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”

        McCabe is a puss*y of man and will, as was ‘leaked’, he will scorch earth if he doesn’t get protection and he’s not going to get that protection from a Sessions DOJ or Wray FBI… McCabe is a vindictive man and enjoyed wrecking lives – he has no friends. His only out is to flip – or be in prison for life and all monies confiscated.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • MakeAmericaGreat says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:03 pm

          Totally agree. The more money he gets, the longer he can hold out from flipping.

          Less money, flip faster. Like Flynn.

          McCabe is garage and he and his coup buddies are going down.

          Like

          Reply
          • Mickey Wasp says:
            March 30, 2018 at 5:47 pm

            McCabe is a key – possible witness – for the link to the real criminals.
            The GoFund me is a ‘sight direction’ that he employed to see how much ‘protection’ he has. He needed millions and only got thousands…

            McCabe knows others are talking … Do you think, with his arrogance and intellect he will take the brunt of all things corrupt within the FBI.? He is either going to flip and go into ‘hiding’ (witness protection) or he will be dead. That’s how the people he surrounded himself with play. He is a walking dead man.

            Like

            Reply
        • rf121 says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:15 pm

          But to be worth anything he has to flip on whoever was driving this from the White House.

          Like

          Reply
          • Mickey Wasp says:
            March 30, 2018 at 5:53 pm

            Exactly … very dangerous people that don’t like to lose. And will wreck a foreign nation to procure their natural resources for personal profit. McCabe has no choice, and he’s a coward. He is going to scream to the high heavens or die before he reaches trial.

            Like

            Reply
        • Linda says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:23 pm

          Prison for life? No way. He instigated a coup against the President of the United States. He needs to be hung for treason. His crimes of lying are just the least of his crimes. And let’s don’t let anyone forget that!

          Like

          Reply
        • Perot Conservative says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:34 pm

          He just lost a $2 Million pension and his reputation!

          If this thing is done right it could be GOLIATH in nature. 75% of these charlatans are married to other government lawyers, intellugence officers, and directors!

          This isn’t a movie… this is like 3 seasons of Narcos! I’d love to see someone eventually put this into a mini series.

          Like

          Reply
    • Y/O, says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      Two things about that McCabe ‘GoFundMe’ account for attorney costs.

      1. Most likely McCabe did not fulfill the terms & conditions: he lied
      2. Most likely those ‘small’ donors are bots, sock-puppets, (maybe some names are real
      but it’s not their money).

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      “destroy the credibility of McCabe in advance of any potential impeachment proceedings”

      He did that himself and their is a woman that has had a lawsuit against the FBI (primarily because of him) for some time now. Cannot find link to interview, sorry

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Uncajohn says:
      March 30, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      “Any impeachment proceeding is not a court of law matter. It’s basically a court of public opinion matter.”

      This is an important point that all the Sessions-bashers should remember. He is bound by procedures in a court of law. Therefore, he must be deliberate, precise and complete in his (or his dept’s) proceedings. Mueller’s investigation is not similarly constrained. The Special Counsel’s report won’t have to convince a judge of anyone’s guilt, let alone Trump’s. It just has to produce enough dirt to start the drumbeat for impeachment.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Y/O, says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Jordan & Meadows are doing what they do, fooling MSM & never-Trumpers, keeping their hopes alive. They will continue this until the hammer falls. Laura hasn’t a clue.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 30, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      Goodlatte, Grassley, and Gowdy also still want a special counsel. See their official letter which I posted below. we continue to believe the appointment of a second Special Counsel is necessary

      Like

      Reply
  11. HickTick says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Well it you were in a hurry , it don’t happen like that ., I too wish it faster ., But looking at the big picture now we see what they were waiting on . We learn this week these redacted Text messages are what they waited on . Now we know zero was having meetings and collaborating with FBI/CIA/NSA / State / DNC / WH . It wont be long now , zero was the last fish not in the net ., They are only revealing texts between the love birds , but I bet there are better ones in those sealed inditements from McCabe and Comey , Rice and Powers , Yates They got them all .

    Like

    Reply
    • cozette says:
      March 30, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      And the Omnibus bill people were screeching about without having read it gave Sessions a ton of money, including a massive amount for OIGs, money for witness protection including constructing safe housing and it funded military tribunals.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • FofBW says:
        March 30, 2018 at 4:24 pm

        Hit all the treasonous folks hard. It is the only way to put enough fear to prevent future coup attempts.
        If it takes military tribunals, then so be it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          March 30, 2018 at 5:34 pm

          I am still for the Historic method of dealing with TREASON against a head of state. Hanged (but not till dead) Drawn and Quartered with the heads left on pikes on the National Mall before where Congress meets as a reminder to our Congress Critters. 😠

          Like

          Reply
  12. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Evidence being held from Congressional Committees? I’m all for that. I’d love Jordan, Nunes, Grassley, Goodlatte and Meadows to have all of the unredacted
    DOJ/FBI information they desire, but if you give it to them you must give it to all the members and consequently their staffs. And the people outside of those mentioned above have proven time and again that they cannot be trusted.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. deqwik2 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Truth is finally dripping out. This is a good article & this one paragraph nails MSM.

    “These and other elements combine to make a toxic brew that smells to high heaven, but most Americans don’t know much about it. Mainstream media coverage has been sparse and dismissive and there’s a blackout from the same Democrats obsessed with Russia, Russia, Russia.”
    ***************
    “Yet each day brings credible reports suggesting there is a massive scandal involving the top ranks of America’s premier law enforcement agency. The reports, which feature talk among agents of a “secret society” and suddenly missing text messages, point to the existence both of a cabal dedicated to defeating Donald Trump in 2016 and of a plan to let Hillary Clinton skate free in the classified email probe.

    If either one is true — and I believe both probably are — it would mean FBI leaders betrayed the nation by abusing their powers in a bid to pick the president.”

    https://nypost.com/2018/01/23/evidence-suggests-a-massive-scandal-is-brewing-at-the-fbi/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. JX says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    McCabe lied to Comey… did liar Comey say that?

    Like

    Reply
  15. John Doe says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Ted Malloch? Anybody know anything about him and his connection to this? He was detained by FBI at Boston airport Wednesday, his phone confiscated and is slated to be interviewed by Mueller on April 13, http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/pro-trump-author-of-book-on-deep-state-operations-detained-by-fbi-interrogated-for-hours-subpoenaed-to-testify-in-mueller-special-counsel/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Donzo says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Clearly, McCabe was played well by Huber and Horowitz. (Has a nice ring, doesn’t it? ) Who lies under oath knowing they will be busted? Only someone who feels himself not subject to the Law. Fits McCabe to a tee.

    Like

    Reply
    • Firefly says:
      March 30, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Mccabe thought he was part of the inner circle . That’s the problem with a corrupt system- they tend to eat their own. Mccabe thought he would be protected by the system and even thought he had fire insurance.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Keebler ac says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Uber
    Huber
    Smh

    With all due respect to Obama appointees…..they are greatly flawed going after Obama. Flynn was their lesson. Don’t be readily naive.

    Like

    Reply
  18. covfefe999 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Here is the official Goodlatte, Grassley, and Gowdy response to the news that Huber is investigating. https://judiciary.house.gov/press-release/goodlatte-gowdy-statement-appointment-u-s-attorney-lead-investigation-doj-actions/

    Excerpts:

    While we continue to believe the appointment of a second Special Counsel is necessary, this is a step in the right direction.

    We think it is important that Mr. Huber report directly to the Attorney General since the Attorney General, as the head of the Justice Department, reserves the right to appoint a special counsel in the future.

    That second point is CRUCIAL. If as Jim Jordan says Huber reports to Rosenstein this could be a problem. It would be much better if Huber reports directly to Sessions.

    Like

    Reply
  19. bitterlyclinging says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    All subordinate to America’s taqiyyah president at the time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. NC Nana says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    If you want to know what Rod Rosenstein thinks you have to go no further than the order for the Special Counsel he prepared. It says I give you the man, you decide on the crime. Then look at the Obama FBI Director Rosenstein put in place as Special Counsel, and the legal team full of left wing attorneys conducting the investigation into the man.

    If you want to know about Rosenstein’s personal integrity look at the FISA warrant he signed on a US citizen without basis or legal foundation.

    If AG Jeff Sessions has placed US Attny Huber under Rod Rosenstein’s direction you can expect the same outcome. Nothing, zero, zilch. It is all cover up. You might as well close the doors of the DOJ and FBI permanently. Tear down the buildings and swear you’ll never allow that to happen again.

    Rep Mark Meadows and Rep Jim Jordan make a good case for a Special Counsel. We literally do not know how many more Rod Rosenstein type people are in the existing organizations.

    No one but Jeff Sessions should select and manage the Special Counsel. If there is any hint that Rod Rosenstein is involved the new Special Counsel will be tainted too.

    This investigation needs to be completed, prosecuted and finished.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. covfefe999 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    I’m reading the Sessions letter more carefully. Formatting is mine:

    I receive regular updates from Mr Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to

    whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened,
    whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or
    whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.

    I hope Huber recommends the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate Rosenstein.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Keebler ac says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    We’re being played with by Obama’s people (globalists) to the point of being gullible. Sessions is not and was never the one in charge. Sorry, not buying into this flavor of ice cream to appease Trump supporters. It’s not just Clinton. She is a symptom of the swamp. What is the swamp? Those in high authority and gate keepers of wealth – such as the FBI and DOJ. Investigating itself is the problem, I don’t care if the AG’s name is Sessions or even Huber. Lack of transparency is the problem. Yes a trade off exists but secrecy isn’t working either.

    Like

    Reply
  23. disgustedwithjulison says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    So, McCabe’s GofundMe…..one of the biggest “recruiters of fundraising” taken directly from the GoFundMe site is a guy named Brian Krassenstein. His Twitter account is https://twitter.com/krassenstein. It comes complete with a Trump Impeachment clock and he is clearly a triggered individual. Here is a video of him:

    I think you can assume that all of the donators to the GoFundMe for McCabe are triggered, anti-Trump individuals like this guy.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s