Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss The IG Referral to FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and McCabes Firing…

Representative Jim Jordan and Representative Mark Meadows have NOT seen the widely discussed Inspector General report on politicization of the FBI and DOJ. The IG report will likely be released in segments according to the substance within the investigation.
However, what Jordan and Meadows have seen is the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) file sent to Jeff Sessions outlining reason for their recommendation of termination for Andrew McCabe; and that OPR summary includes the IG evidence that backs-up the referral to the OPR.
Daily Caller – “[McCabe] didn’t lie just once; he lied four times,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday.
“Four times he lied. He lied to James Comey. He lied to the [FBI’s] Office of Professional Responsibility, and he lied twice under oath to the inspector general.”
Jordan, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, told The Daily Caller News Foundation earlier on Thursday the Office of Professional Responsibility report revealed McCabe not only did not tell Comey he authorized leaks to the media, he “affirmatively denied” he did so. (read more)
ok…..
LikeLike
Kabuki.
LikeLiked by 3 people
$320,000.00 RAISED IN ONE NIGHT…Suspicious Cat is present. I do believe that this was set up beforehand due to the amount of money raised in one evening. Having never used something like GoFundMe and not knowing how it works is there some way to get the donors list or is that not shown either by choice or out in the open? Somebodies is paying a GOD AWFUL LOT OF MULLA FOR THIS GUY TO STAY QUIET.!!! Wonder if he has protection?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Just think when Hillary writes a new book from Gitmo. Defense Fund will become a bank. 😂 😂😂😂thinking Soros
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t know if this is true but I’ve read that the GoFundMe policy states that any funds collected can not be used for legal proceedings.
LikeLike
I went and did a DuckDuckGo search and a person can raise funds for legal. However, the attorney receiving the funds has to show where they came if asked for. HMMM…if that is the case…here is a link to Legal Information Institute…https://www.law.cornell.edu/ethics/ny/code/NY_CODE.HTM…
LikeLiked by 1 person
2000. people ,ten dollars , George Soros 300000.00
LikeLike
I saw them on a full segment last night on Fox. It’s disheartening. I have only followed Sessions recently, but he seems to be timidly slow walking these investigations. It smells.
Nunes also notes that Congress has been waiting for 2 years for documents from the FBI and DOJ!!
Sessions believes nothing important enough has happened to warrant a Special Council. I don’t know all the details, but it sure smells like a coverup. If we find out a grand jury is seated, I’ll withdrawn that, but it looks like the guy we have in Utah is another Obama appointee?
So it seems like we go back to praying that Horowitz is a mensch.
And why has Joe diGenova diGenova dissappeared? If he is that good, can’t he pass his client to another lawyer? Could Alan Dershowitz also assist?
LikeLiked by 4 people
43?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perot Conservative; still mailing it in, HBD.
P.C. is gonna have to switch to studded tires to get some traction.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup, that’s him. #43 😊 He could save himself some time & just post his number from now on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that made me laugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
HBD: Current reading on the Troll Counter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey HBD, it’s more like 143.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO…this PC has been on other threads…He is beginning to smell like something off the bottom of a shoe after stepping in it!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh my yes. And relentless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
he’s sounding a lot like the original Perot, a little bit sane, a lot of wacky! Reading this particular comment, I’m glad I missed the other 42! …and btw looks like he doesn’t get out much, the diGenova stuff was like 3-4 days ago and doesn’t appear to realize that 2 years ago, was Mar 2016 eight months before the election so of course the DOJ/FBI was slow walking docs because all the ‘traitors’ were still there and by the time Sessions got there the IG was already underway and docs were held so not to give the leaky crew of the Hse Intel any info, like Schiff for brains and that russian Shrillwel? And this Special Council he speaks of, is that some group of guys/gals that hold special meetings, like the Council of Nincompoop commenters or does he mean Special Counsel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope… He is using the system, the way it is set up. IG is investigation of internal corruption, with a DOJ prosecutor and team working hand in hand. This is important if people are to have any faith in the justice system. This is sooooooooooooooo much better than a special prosecutor in the long run…
LikeLiked by 12 people
amwick, Why is it that many of the in the know understand that a second special counsel will not expedite anything, in fact its going to be the major opposite. Jordan and Meadows put up what appears as good talking points, but in reality what they are advocating for is actually begging for the justice train to put the breaks on just as it starting to pick up steam. When the indictments start rolling out, the talking heads won’t have a leg to stand on for why they should be re-elected! Its not so much about AG Session, its more about convincing the people why they should be re-elected. Huber has been a US District Attorney in a strong red state a lot longer than 44 has been in office, he was appointed by a republican, reappointed by a democrat and reappointed again by our republican president. Many of us veterans have enlisted under republican or democrat where we raised our right hand and swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. For those of us who were career enlistees have served under republican or democrat CIC, CIC changed during our enlistment, but our oath to our Constitution always remained the same even after we ETS’d out! Many US Attorneys have done the same, grant it those who end up in DC fall into the political swamp!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dont your paymasters give you and the rest of the concern trolls off for Good Friday?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Goodlatte, Grassley, Gowdy, Meadows, and Jordan are disappointed that Sessions is not appointing a special counsel. Are they trolls too?
LikeLike
Perot Conservative=Rip Van Troll
Wake up and smell the coffee! If you had actually spent any time actually READING Sundance’s posts, you’d know the rotting corpse of the “Jeff Session ain’t doin’ nothin'” meme has been removed to the county morgue, where it’s stinking up the place. As next of kin, you should claim the remains and bury ’em in Potter’s Field, or some such place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder how many people know Ross Perot had an elevator in his Texas office that went straight down about 200′ in case of an armed attack or nuclear war? I read about it in a book about the development of the helicopter and the author saw it in the late 50’s or early 60’s; I can’t remember for sure.
LikeLike
Ah, to have unlimited money and power. Perot also rebuilt a washed out bridge in weeks that civil servants said would take 18 months to replace?
And he hired his own militia to bust his people out of an Iranian prison when there was a bounty on his head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Along with MSM Russia, Russia, Russia😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch Jordan in the Ingraham interview. He says Huber reports to Rosenstein and asks “how can he investigate his boss?” He also points out that there ARE extraordinary circumstances warranting a special counsel and lists quite a few of them. Is Jordan a troll too?
I know some of you people like Sessions a lot but I think your fandom is clouding your objectivity.
LikeLike
To quote Perot Conservative, from (and concerning) his post: “It smells.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
cnn VS Shinola………. Viva le differance………
LikeLiked by 2 people
YEP…Just like him…Wonder if he smells as bad as HRC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unresolved issues?
LikeLike
Screw Alan Dershowitz, yea I said it. He is a media hog and attempting to cover his azz in the hopes when certain investigations come to light he can say “Hey I was on your side.” Dershowitz is just the other side of the coin of Gloria Allred.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hence the FBI agent who just made the news because he was arrested for leaking to the press. He worked out of somewhere like Michigan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Minnesota, the only Black FBI agent in the State, according to his attorney.
LikeLike
And was caught red(oops, I mean dark) handed copying and stealing documents, from what I read. Now you would think an FBI agent knows a) the illegality of that and, b) it doesn’t matter what color your skin is…it’s still a crime. Equal rights, and all that. But, already….cries of racism. And it it IS Minnesota! As soon as he’s finished stirring the racism pot in California, old Al S. Will be right there leading the protest march.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perot Conservative Scott Adams describes what you’re doing as hallucinating that you’re a mind reader. Why not wake up now? Reality is amazing, at long last.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of people from every point of view are “mind reading.” The blind faith in Jeff Sessions is just another form of it — as if we know that everything he’s NOT doing is actually a form of clever dissimulation to conceal what he PLANS to do. No one knows, period. We make our inferences based on the evidence we have. And so far, with respect to Sessions, we have next to no evidence of a highly motivated drive toward justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have often wondered about your comments trying to guess your actual position on the subject, now I have definitely figured you out can safely tell you: don’t worry be happy!
LikeLike
18,000 sealed Federal indictments scattered across the USA just waiting for a warrant to be issued.
DOJ office in Utah has been handling criminal referrals from the OIG for over a year. NO LEAKS.
Nobody in Session’s DOJ has been loafing.
LikeLike
Paul, I’m going to say this once, then not bother you again.
I doubt if any of us who continue to support our AG have “blind” faith. What we DO have, however, is years of his public service to glean from, a committed President and a very stinky swamp that has tentacles throughout our entire government and beyond to foreign shores. Also some of us have legal experience to draw from.
My “faith” is in our AG’s sterling record, a CLEAN record of convictions and years spent resisting swamp activity. That is a fact. My “faith” is also in a President who means what he says and does it to the best of his ability. One of his stated campaign promises was to clean out the swamp. That is a fact. My 40+ years “experience” and insider knowledge of the legal process required to fashion a solid case tells me that a year (or slightly longer) spent in silently behind the scenes preparing a faultless prosecution is par for the course, especially given the broad based corruption at many government agencies and levels and their bought and paid for minions like Fusion (as we now know).
It is simply childish of you to paint such a broad brush telling us we are “blind”. Our conclusions have as much validity, if not more, than yours based on what has been disclosed, especially over the last 6 months or so of revelations. If it turns out you and your ilk are right, then I’ll be first in line to hear your I told you so’s. Until then, give it a break. Please. Don’t make me have to borrow Sylvia’s shovel and give you a personal talking to out behind the woodshed. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul, I’m going to recommend you read daughnworks247 comment on the other post. It’s very hopeful. At least I’m going to hold onto that for now and sit back for a while. The IG report isn’t coming out until next month anyway.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/29/ag-sessions-letter-to-house-and-senate-highlights-a-lengthy-review-by-prosecutor-john-w-huber/comment-page-3/#comment-5185187
LikeLike
Perot, please go back and read Sundance’s posts of March 29th on this matter. READ THEM THOROUGHLY. And it would be great if you did not post here again until you have done so. Sundance’s posts will alleviate a lot of your fears.
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
But Sundance’s theory, and it is a theory, is completely dependent on Huber being a white hat. Maybe he is, but what if he isn’t? As Jim Jordan asks, can Huber investigate his boss, Rosenstein?
LikeLike
Jim Jordan needs to beef up his reading comprehension skills. The AG letter can’t be any clearer. Huber is reporting to Sessions. Jordan is 100% wrong. He is getting tiresome.
LikeLike
“I have only followed Sessions recently,” — well, that explains it all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep
LikeLike
I could be wrong here, but, I am optimistic. I think Sessions may be intentionally keeping this investigation from becoming political since that is a big part of what they will be alleging happened during the last administration. If sessions threw caution to the wind and allowed the partisan wolves tear into it, it would be easier to attack as a Trump witch hunt designed to smear his opponents. That will likely be how they play it any way, but why give them ammunition. Sessions, hopefully, is gathering evidence quietly so that when, hopefully, indictments come, it will be above reproach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perot Conservative remember what Sun Tzu says in The Art of War
“O divine art of subtlety and secrecy!
Through you we learn to be invisible,
through you inaudible,
and hence we can hold the enemy’s fate in our hands.”
The crumbs are there to be followed.
FIRST: Why no answer to congress for TWO years?
Sundance Answers that question:
““The Obama administration formally announced that inspectors general will have to get permission from their agency heads to gain access to grand jury, wiretap and fair credit information — an action that severely limits the watchdogs’ oversight capabilities, independence and power to uncover fraud.” — Sundance
The Inspectors General did not take this curtailment and stonewalling sitting down. They had IG Mike Horowitz take it to Congress.
Michael E. Horowitz’s statement before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning “Improving the Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Independence of Inspectors General”
“….This is an issue of utmost importance, as evidenced by the fact that 47 Inspectors General signed a letter in August 2014 to the Congress strongly endorsing the principle of unimpaired Inspector General access to agency records……”
So the LAW GOT CHANGED!!!!
The Inspector General issues a report to the department head AND to congress twice a year. He is under the general supervision of the head BUT the head CAN NOT INTERFERE with an investigation OR FIRE an Inspector General. ANY CRIMES get reported to AG SESSIONS!
Again read the AMENDED Inspector General Act
INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT OF 1978
[As Amended Through P.L. 114–317, Enacted December 16, 2016]
“….Each Inspector General shall report to and be under the general supervision of the head of the establishment involved or, to the extent such authority is delegated, the officer next in rank below such head, but shall not report to, or be subject to supervision by, any other officer of such establishment. Neither the head of the establishment nor the officer next in rank below such head shall prevent or prohibit the Inspector General from initiating, carrying out, or completing any audit or investigation, or from issuing any subpoena during the course of any audit or investigation.
(b) An Inspector General may be removed from office by the President….”
……..
Long story short. IG Horowitz is one P.O.d dude… Talk about COLD ANGER! It has been smolderring for years.And not just him but 46 other Inspectors General who were stonewalled by the Obama Admin! Now Congress made them legally free to do their job. 😈
……..
Now reread AG Jeff Sessions letter. He states Huber is the head of a TEAM!
The INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT OF 1978 specifically states:
“…(d) In carrying out the duties and responsibilities established under this Act, each Inspector General shall report expeditiously to the Attorney General whenever the Inspector General has reasonable grounds to believe there has been a violation of Federal criminal law.…”
expeditiously defined:
“adjective
1. characterized by promptness; quick…”
Any bets there are not one but at least 47 Inspectors General working with DOJ prosecutors cleaning up the unlawfulness of the Obama Admin???
Over 18,500 sealed indictment from the end of October to the first March indicates the DOJ have been working like trojans. Remember one indictment can be for multiple people and crimes. Also once an indictment is filed the statute of limitations clock stops.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As PC did not admit to knowing (among everything else):
Ah, sweet irony — that Obama actually signed the law in Dec 2016 that will help ensnare — not the Trump campaign, as he thought — but his own administration’s treachery!!!
INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT OF 1978
[As Amended Through P.L. 114–317, Enacted December 16, 2016]
LikeLike
Perot Conservative’s biggest problem is not reading what Sundance posts before babelling in the comments.
LikeLike
Thanks, G. Combs! That response was superb!
LikeLike
IG Horowitz War vs the Obama Administration
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/942227779579498496.html
LikeLike
I looked at the summary list when it was at 10,000; 25% were filed in California. Is there an explanation for that? My guess was MS13 / human / drug smuggling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I might add that no one one was more instrumental in getting power back in the hands if the inspector(s) general than Senator Chuck Grassley, R, Iowa. He personally and is staff with a number of allies in the congress should have the nations deepest gratitude.
LikeLike
Grassley, Gowdy and Feinstein are asking for records from Dearborn and Mashburn who worked for Sessions and were involved in the PTrump campaign. This could be an avenue to push Sessions aside to get a second special counsel. https://www.politico.com/story/2018/03/29/senators-seek-new-trump-campaign-emails-in-bipartisan-russia-oversight-491530
Gowdy sems to always maneuvered into everything. If Sessions is a white hat, then he is a threat with the DOJ possibly prosecuting and such blackhats, under the guise of being a do gooder, will advocate for a special counsel. The nice thing about Sessions approach over a second counsel is that the process is not as secretive and susceptible to a crooked clique as a second SC. Of course, if they’re all corrupt within the DOJ as several gop congressman are exasperated with that a big problem too. The shrieking and lack of objective calm reasoning even within the gop is very troubling.
Another thing I have noticed regarding Sessions is the parroting of Q saying trust Sessions and I have notice in the CTH comments berating some who express doubts about Sessions saying trust Sundance. These could be treehouse trollers trying to make Sundance look like some sort of cult. Why the need to do such a sales PR job touting the integrity of Sessions? Why the belittling of CTH commenters not sure of Sessions being a white hat? We saw that in Comey and Mueller too. I don’t see 100 % proof of Sessions being a white hat and have some doubts- even though friends of mine know people who worked for Sessions and think very highly of him.
Looks like Sessions kept the independent prosecutor under wraps so they could do their job without political pressures ( which is good assuming he’s a white hat). Whatever Sessions did it’s probably air tight and hard to over turn now – especially if a grand jury is done or wrapping up. At this point, I sure hope Sessions is a white hat ( and I think he likely is – but I’ve been wrong before, on a few occasions, in misplacing trust in someone).
LikeLike
Firefly quote: “…trying to make Sundance look like some sort of cult.”
That is actually rather funny, Firefly. Yeah, sure, people get enthusiastic and certainly I’d take Sundance’s opinions–based upon his thorough research, btw–over a lot of other people’s less rigorous studies. He puts in a lot of time and sweat. The least people can do is give him respect. That doesn’t have to mean, however, we take his every word as gospel. I doubt if any of us would sign up for the cult membership requirement of following him to h.e.l.l. We’re just enjoying the ride.
LikeLike
It is encouraging that Huber has been at work for 5 months?
If he has a team of tigers, and if the IG provided him with pertinent information, progress could be good. Being out of the Swamp (geographically) could be beneficial on numerous levels.
But if Huber has a team of Democrats, I may need a double.
LikeLike
I haven’t seen it discussed, but when you have a dirty cop they dig into his past arrests etc and I would think these charges would warrant that. An obvious example would be the Pulse nightclub fiasco that a jury just smacked down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
re: redactions and “hiding info from congress” at about 3:40 mark..
This is Sessions protecting the integrity of these criminal cases right? Cuz he knows it’ll leak the moment congress gets it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is correct. Again by law AG Sessions AND IG Horrowitz have to protect the integrity of these cases and the privacy of the people involved.
On page 25 of the INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT are SPECIAL PROVISIONS CONCERNING THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
“[…]SEC. 8E. (a)(1) Notwithstanding the last two sentences of section 3(a), the Inspector General shall be under the authority, direction, and control of the Attorney General with respect to audits or investigations, or the issuance of subpoenas, which require access to sensitive information concerning—
(A) ongoing civil or criminal investigations or proceedings;
(B) undercover operations;
(C) the identity of confidential sources, including protected witnesses;
(D) intelligence or counterintelligence matters; or
(E) other matters the disclosure of which would constitute a serious threat to national security.
(2) With respect to the information described under paragraph (1), the Attorney General may prohibit the Inspector General from carrying out or completing any audit or investigation, from accessing information described in paragraph (1), or from issuing any subpoena, after such Inspector General has decided to initiate, carry out, or complete such audit or investigation, access such information, or to issue such subpoena, if the Attorney General determines that such prohibition is necessary to prevent the disclosure of any information described under paragraph (1) or to prevent the significaant impairment to the national interests of the United States.
(3) If the Attorney General exercises any power under paragraph (1) or (2), the Attorney General shall notify the Inspector General in writing stating the reasons for such exercise. Within 30 days after receipt of any such notice, the Inspector General shall transmit a copy of such notice to the Committees on Governmental Affairs and Judiciary of the Senate and the Committees on Government Operations and Judiciary of the House of Representatives, and to other appropriate committees or subcommittees of the Congress[…]”
LikeLiked by 2 people
INDEED!!
LikeLike
When I hear this, that gofundme page really ticks me off.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gofundme is turning into the newest form of moneylaundering. I expect it to build exponentially with these crooked ‘crats scrambling for new ways to pass hush money back & forth. It is despicable that McCabe will get away with this on top of the $700k the lovely couple pocketed from wife’s #FakeCampaignSlushFund
LikeLiked by 5 people
All the money in the world cannot spare him the wrath of justice…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alison…you win the internet for the day…see my post above!!!
LikeLike
Amwick- Agree. There aren’t enough lawyers who can get him off the hook. He is going to jail sooner or later and his wifr will need to divorce him soon in order not to get stuck with the legal bills. No GoFundMe will cover the debt he will incur from having to retain many lawyers.
LikeLike
Funny how GFM shut down the fund for the SC Policeman who shot the perp who ran away after a 5 minute fight for his Taser and Gun. But this, I guess is allowed to continue BC McCabe has not yet been charged?
LikeLike
GFM shut down the fund for Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson as well Roger.
LikeLike
Just remember, every dollar the libs channel to the dirty cops is one less dollar to give to Dem candidates in the fall.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Any money left over after McCabe’s conviction will go towards ramen noodles.
😜
.
.
.
🤯 Howza’bout every Treeper send McCabe 2 packs of ramen noodles? Think of it as a ‘going away’ present.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“send McCabe 2 packs of ramen noodles”
The postage will cost more than the noodles. I would not bother. He will not eat them because he will figure someone is trying to poison him.
LikeLike
Since smoking was banned in U.S. prisons ramen noodles have become the preferred jailhouse currency.
It’s not the cost of the gift. It’s the thought that counts.
😜
LikeLike
But where is the help for Genetal Flynn!!??
Pay off his legal bills, save his house, get him backing, and see how big his Flamethrower is!!
LikeLike
Go Fund me refused to allow money raising for Genetal Flynn.
LikeLike
Ms. Chillum says it’s fake but sure is funny 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
bwahahaha TY… giggle snort…
LikeLike
The big defense fund just helps to guarantee a YUGE amount of publicity about the treachery that will come out at trial.
Everyone who contributed $$ will be paying attention the the results!! They will have wasted their money on lefty lawyers.
LikeLike
to the results
LikeLike
Would be funny if (making) the donations turned into “aiding and abetting treason” convictions 🙂
LikeLike
That’d be a Bummer. /s
LikeLike
Imagine a blackmail/extortion ring that is so powerful because they can use the cover of Federal authority and National Security. So powerful that they can keep the oversight committees neutralized and stop any threat to themselves. Nice little congressional seat you have there Congressman, be a shame if something were to happen to it, Senator, SC Justice, Appellate Court, District etc.
That’s where we are right now; a group of people that make the mob look like the boy scouts. This is the minefield that President Trump and AG Sessions are working to defuse without blowing up the entire government because the corruption is eating at the foundations of the USA.
When HilLIARy stole those 900 FBI files in 1993, which were never recovered and nothing was done to her, the proverbial die was cast.
The fact that ANY politician is now speaking out demonstrates to me that the power of the blackmail/extortion ring has been weakened. Soon, it will be destroyed.
All you people who complain about the slowness, imagine if your job was defusing a bomb. Do you want fast and likely blowing yourself up in the process or do you want success because you took your time? The forces of good have one chance; I’d rather they take their time and do it right!
LikeLiked by 20 people
I thought those FBI files showed up in the Clinton’s White House living quarters after the Starr investigation was terminated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those files were the Rose Law Firm (Hillary’s former employer) billing records that had been under subpoena for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. It was a MIRACLE!/s
LikeLike
Those were the Whitewater billing records.
LikeLike
“Imagine a blackmail/extortion ring that is so powerful because they can use the cover of Federal authority and National Security.”
It is all laid out for us right here:
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net
The Shadow Government is a system that manipulates Washington, DC behind the scenes, that operates beyond the control of Congress, that even dictates the actions of the president and affects the daily lives of every American. It is real and has been growing in complexity for over sixty years. While the American people work long hours just to survive and make ends meet, the Shadow Government spends billions of dollars on secret operations, overthrowing governments and engages in covert wars that kill thousands – all without any vote or say by the American people; the people that pay the taxes the Shadow Government uses to fund these operations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does one want right now or right …
LikeLike
Have done a few booby traps and the trip is a real bummer if you miss the second one…I think that is where we are…the second wire is the trip wire so that ALL information moves the opposite way…TO CONGRESS. Since AG Sessions is on the job this is an ambulance chaser type of catastrophe for the congcritters…
LikeLike
I think the world of Rep. Meadows and Jordan! They are the few White Hats that we have in Congress. The fact that the DOJ is holding back information from them and more importantly the Democrats in their committee is because their is a PROSECUTOR assigned who is working hand in hand with the IG. They both report directly to AG Sessions not Rod Rosenstein.
Kimberley Strassell absolutely gets it! Every Treeper at CTH as well.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
She gets it.. and she is a somebody.. so that’s good, very good…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed. Writers who seem to be delivering the goods, off the top of my head.
Kim Strassel
Sharyl Attkinsson
Sara Carter
Byron York
LikeLiked by 1 person
There must be some pretty bad stuff that has them scared crazy that Sessions will expose.
The Uniparty must feel they can better control the info with a Special Council. Of their choosing of course.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Kimberley Strassell absolutely gets it!”
Great. Then I can stop forwarding the emails of [New Posts] to her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL 😝! One less person is a good thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is another Moron that is lost in the woods!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Ummm….because you are the boss no one can investigate you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The investigation is political theater. AG Sessions has ALREADY been investigated and the case closed.
“McCabe previously authorized an investigation into whether Attorney General Sessions lied to Congress, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.”
LikeLike
Ummm…..did not McCabe open an investigation of his boss, Sessions???
LikeLiked by 1 person
That one wasn’t legal.
LikeLike
Did you know that Chaffetz was a Jew until he attended Brigham Young where he converted to Mormon? Did you know his fathers first wife, Kitty eventually married Michael Dukakis with whom Jason is still close? https://forward.com/news/359962/meet-jason-chaffetz-the-mormon-congressman-who-converted-from-judaism/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t! Thanks for sharing that.
LikeLike
Flep, given the gravity of corruption here, it seems logical that the administration/DOJ would need a thorough, and I mean “THOROUGH” investigation.
No balls can be dropped, no dress rehearsal, only one chance to get this thing right and bingo we’re good to go.
If we could see the end from the beginning we’d all be back slapping and saying what a play the white hats pulled off!
I have every confidence this is gonna end happily ever after
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree and I love the path that is being taken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely agree that SC are bad news. I understand the uni-party’s insistence on one–they want to hide as much info as they can and keep it buried for as long as they can.
the uniparty, like the trolls here, abhor the sunlight…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for posting Strassel’s tweet. Strassel has be spot on about this whole thing for well over a year, and she understands what’s going on as well as anyone.
LikeLike
This is extremely important to understand: McCabe made one on-point statement after he was fired. And it was basically that he was fired to discredit him as a witness.
The reason why there is a public (PR stunt via Go Fund Me) effort to prop-up McCabe is because he is set to be the key “second witness” in a Trump “obstruction” impeachment move against Trump.
That is, McCabe is absolutely critical in the continuing effort to try to impeach and remove Trump.
If you want to protect Trump, it makes sense to destroy the credibility of McCabe in advance of any potential impeachment proceedings. That is what is happening now (although I don’t think it’s happening for any political reasons; the guy is just a criminal and got caught).
So, Team Coup has to try to keep McCabe viable as a witness in the minds of the public. Any impeachment proceeding is not a court of law matter. It’s basically a court of public opinion matter. And that’s why they are doing the Go Fund Me PR stunt. To “show” that the people are with McCabe and to try to send the message out to zombie nation to support him.
The Go Fund Me thing, then, is like Obama continually tweeting about the gun kids. It’s a message being sent to prop McCabe up.
Jordan and Meadows know the game here. They know that Team Coup is trying to do the “OMG McCabe got railroaded by Trump and corrupt Sessions” and so forth. So what you have to do is participate in interviews like this one to show that, no, this has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with McCabe’s illegality. That’s why he got fired.
We’ve come a long way in the fight against the coup. But it’s not over yet, and the wagon-circling around McCabe shows that obstruction is the path the coupists think they have. And they know that McCabe’s viability as a witness has to be maintained or else things will further fall apart in the coup plot.
On our side, we need to make sure McCabe is convicted of his crimes ASAP (the prosecution is clearly coming down the pike, it seems) and thus is completely discredited as a future witness.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shorter version: destroying McCabe’s reputation (and credibility) will be another brick in the wall of ending the coup.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hence the FBI agent who just made the news because he was arrested for leaking to the press. He worked out of somewhere like Michigan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Minnesota, I believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep
LikeLike
His bank account needs to be checked….you think?
LikeLike
Could be pressure to get McCabe to flip…
“the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”
McCabe is a puss*y of man and will, as was ‘leaked’, he will scorch earth if he doesn’t get protection and he’s not going to get that protection from a Sessions DOJ or Wray FBI… McCabe is a vindictive man and enjoyed wrecking lives – he has no friends. His only out is to flip – or be in prison for life and all monies confiscated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree. The more money he gets, the longer he can hold out from flipping.
Less money, flip faster. Like Flynn.
McCabe is garage and he and his coup buddies are going down.
LikeLike
McCabe is a key – possible witness – for the link to the real criminals.
The GoFund me is a ‘sight direction’ that he employed to see how much ‘protection’ he has. He needed millions and only got thousands…
McCabe knows others are talking … Do you think, with his arrogance and intellect he will take the brunt of all things corrupt within the FBI.? He is either going to flip and go into ‘hiding’ (witness protection) or he will be dead. That’s how the people he surrounded himself with play. He is a walking dead man.
LikeLike
But to be worth anything he has to flip on whoever was driving this from the White House.
LikeLike
Exactly … very dangerous people that don’t like to lose. And will wreck a foreign nation to procure their natural resources for personal profit. McCabe has no choice, and he’s a coward. He is going to scream to the high heavens or die before he reaches trial.
LikeLike
Prison for life? No way. He instigated a coup against the President of the United States. He needs to be hung for treason. His crimes of lying are just the least of his crimes. And let’s don’t let anyone forget that!
LikeLike
He just lost a $2 Million pension and his reputation!
If this thing is done right it could be GOLIATH in nature. 75% of these charlatans are married to other government lawyers, intellugence officers, and directors!
This isn’t a movie… this is like 3 seasons of Narcos! I’d love to see someone eventually put this into a mini series.
LikeLike
Two things about that McCabe ‘GoFundMe’ account for attorney costs.
1. Most likely McCabe did not fulfill the terms & conditions: he lied
2. Most likely those ‘small’ donors are bots, sock-puppets, (maybe some names are real
but it’s not their money).
LikeLiked by 4 people
100% agree the donors are bots or sock puppets. It’s a sham PR stunt and nothing else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“destroy the credibility of McCabe in advance of any potential impeachment proceedings”
He did that himself and their is a woman that has had a lawsuit against the FBI (primarily because of him) for some time now. Cannot find link to interview, sorry
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I know who you mean.
The quicker we crush McCabe, the sooner we end Mueller.
LikeLike
This is the woman harassed by McCabe. General Flynn stood for her. That is why McCabe HAD TO destroy General Flynn’s rep. McCabe saying: First we F..K Flynn and then we F…K Trump” is understandable from that point of view.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/03/25/fbi-agent-says-andrew-mccabe-targeted-her-over-sexual-harassment-suit
LikeLike
“Any impeachment proceeding is not a court of law matter. It’s basically a court of public opinion matter.”
This is an important point that all the Sessions-bashers should remember. He is bound by procedures in a court of law. Therefore, he must be deliberate, precise and complete in his (or his dept’s) proceedings. Mueller’s investigation is not similarly constrained. The Special Counsel’s report won’t have to convince a judge of anyone’s guilt, let alone Trump’s. It just has to produce enough dirt to start the drumbeat for impeachment.
LikeLike
Jordan & Meadows are doing what they do, fooling MSM & never-Trumpers, keeping their hopes alive. They will continue this until the hammer falls. Laura hasn’t a clue.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Goodlatte, Grassley, and Gowdy also still want a special counsel. See their official letter which I posted below. we continue to believe the appointment of a second Special Counsel is necessary
LikeLike
Well it you were in a hurry , it don’t happen like that ., I too wish it faster ., But looking at the big picture now we see what they were waiting on . We learn this week these redacted Text messages are what they waited on . Now we know zero was having meetings and collaborating with FBI/CIA/NSA / State / DNC / WH . It wont be long now , zero was the last fish not in the net ., They are only revealing texts between the love birds , but I bet there are better ones in those sealed inditements from McCabe and Comey , Rice and Powers , Yates They got them all .
LikeLike
And the Omnibus bill people were screeching about without having read it gave Sessions a ton of money, including a massive amount for OIGs, money for witness protection including constructing safe housing and it funded military tribunals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hit all the treasonous folks hard. It is the only way to put enough fear to prevent future coup attempts.
If it takes military tribunals, then so be it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am still for the Historic method of dealing with TREASON against a head of state. Hanged (but not till dead) Drawn and Quartered with the heads left on pikes on the National Mall before where Congress meets as a reminder to our Congress Critters. 😠
LikeLike
Evidence being held from Congressional Committees? I’m all for that. I’d love Jordan, Nunes, Grassley, Goodlatte and Meadows to have all of the unredacted
DOJ/FBI information they desire, but if you give it to them you must give it to all the members and consequently their staffs. And the people outside of those mentioned above have proven time and again that they cannot be trusted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
November 2018 make a stand do all possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the people outside of those mentioned above have proven time and again that they cannot be trusted.”
Probably Goudy, Nunes, Meadows and Jordan have known or were dropped a private hint that “things were being taken care of”, they just have to “play along” to the MSM like it is “business as usual in the swamp”.
The pumps are fueled and the bulldozers are standing by…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would it be possible to do some carpet bombing before we send in the dozers?
LikeLike
CAT D-9s, with rippers. CAT 552 track mounted Feller Bunchers too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth is finally dripping out. This is a good article & this one paragraph nails MSM.
“These and other elements combine to make a toxic brew that smells to high heaven, but most Americans don’t know much about it. Mainstream media coverage has been sparse and dismissive and there’s a blackout from the same Democrats obsessed with Russia, Russia, Russia.”
***************
“Yet each day brings credible reports suggesting there is a massive scandal involving the top ranks of America’s premier law enforcement agency. The reports, which feature talk among agents of a “secret society” and suddenly missing text messages, point to the existence both of a cabal dedicated to defeating Donald Trump in 2016 and of a plan to let Hillary Clinton skate free in the classified email probe.
If either one is true — and I believe both probably are — it would mean FBI leaders betrayed the nation by abusing their powers in a bid to pick the president.”
https://nypost.com/2018/01/23/evidence-suggests-a-massive-scandal-is-brewing-at-the-fbi/
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe lied to Comey… did liar Comey say that?
LikeLike
Ted Malloch? Anybody know anything about him and his connection to this? He was detained by FBI at Boston airport Wednesday, his phone confiscated and is slated to be interviewed by Mueller on April 13, http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/pro-trump-author-of-book-on-deep-state-operations-detained-by-fbi-interrogated-for-hours-subpoenaed-to-testify-in-mueller-special-counsel/
LikeLiked by 1 person
American, spends most of his time in London. Long time friend of Jerome Corsi and been on Alex Jones Infowars. He telephoned Corsi around lunchtime yesterday, said he was using his wife’s phone and a young FBI agent has him detained at the airport. Corsi tried calling him back but the phone was cut off.
Jones & Corsi went nuts over it. Jones was on his way home, heard from Corsi and went back to put a special show on. Strange thing though: the guy didn’t have his laptop with him this trip, left it in London.
LikeLike
The heavy handed ness of this is classic Mueller-Weissman. In the Hatfill/anthrax case the FBI were relentlessly heavy handed too – which led to damages in the millions for a Hatfill. Mueller thinks he needs the press leaks, element of surprise and bully tactics- all hallmarks of their prior cases.
LikeLike
Blame Rosenstein. Rosenstein is allowing this witch hunt to continue. I’m surprised they’re not drowning people now as part of their interrogations.
I pray Huber does not report to Rosenstein but rather directly to Sessions.
LikeLike
Looks like desperation on Muleheads part and a bit of harassment because he is a Euroskeptic political scientist [who] has Brussels politicians worried.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/mar/30/fbi-questions-ted-malloch-trump-campaign-figure-and-farage-ally
LikeLike
Clearly, McCabe was played well by Huber and Horowitz. (Has a nice ring, doesn’t it? ) Who lies under oath knowing they will be busted? Only someone who feels himself not subject to the Law. Fits McCabe to a tee.
LikeLike
Mccabe thought he was part of the inner circle . That’s the problem with a corrupt system- they tend to eat their own. Mccabe thought he would be protected by the system and even thought he had fire insurance.
LikeLike
Uber
Huber
Smh
With all due respect to Obama appointees…..they are greatly flawed going after Obama. Flynn was their lesson. Don’t be readily naive.
LikeLike
Here is the official Goodlatte, Grassley, and Gowdy response to the news that Huber is investigating. https://judiciary.house.gov/press-release/goodlatte-gowdy-statement-appointment-u-s-attorney-lead-investigation-doj-actions/
Excerpts:
While we continue to believe the appointment of a second Special Counsel is necessary, this is a step in the right direction.
We think it is important that Mr. Huber report directly to the Attorney General since the Attorney General, as the head of the Justice Department, reserves the right to appoint a special counsel in the future.
That second point is CRUCIAL. If as Jim Jordan says Huber reports to Rosenstein this could be a problem. It would be much better if Huber reports directly to Sessions.
LikeLike
All subordinate to America’s taqiyyah president at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Not a smidgen of corruption….:”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Denis McDonough……. he is a key person in all this
LikeLike
If you want to know what Rod Rosenstein thinks you have to go no further than the order for the Special Counsel he prepared. It says I give you the man, you decide on the crime. Then look at the Obama FBI Director Rosenstein put in place as Special Counsel, and the legal team full of left wing attorneys conducting the investigation into the man.
If you want to know about Rosenstein’s personal integrity look at the FISA warrant he signed on a US citizen without basis or legal foundation.
If AG Jeff Sessions has placed US Attny Huber under Rod Rosenstein’s direction you can expect the same outcome. Nothing, zero, zilch. It is all cover up. You might as well close the doors of the DOJ and FBI permanently. Tear down the buildings and swear you’ll never allow that to happen again.
Rep Mark Meadows and Rep Jim Jordan make a good case for a Special Counsel. We literally do not know how many more Rod Rosenstein type people are in the existing organizations.
No one but Jeff Sessions should select and manage the Special Counsel. If there is any hint that Rod Rosenstein is involved the new Special Counsel will be tainted too.
This investigation needs to be completed, prosecuted and finished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One year gone of Trump’s first term. Time is of the essence!
LikeLike
I’m reading the Sessions letter more carefully. Formatting is mine:
I receive regular updates from Mr Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to
whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened,
whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or
whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.
I hope Huber recommends the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate Rosenstein.
LikeLike
We’re being played with by Obama’s people (globalists) to the point of being gullible. Sessions is not and was never the one in charge. Sorry, not buying into this flavor of ice cream to appease Trump supporters. It’s not just Clinton. She is a symptom of the swamp. What is the swamp? Those in high authority and gate keepers of wealth – such as the FBI and DOJ. Investigating itself is the problem, I don’t care if the AG’s name is Sessions or even Huber. Lack of transparency is the problem. Yes a trade off exists but secrecy isn’t working either.
LikeLike
So, McCabe’s GofundMe…..one of the biggest “recruiters of fundraising” taken directly from the GoFundMe site is a guy named Brian Krassenstein. His Twitter account is https://twitter.com/krassenstein. It comes complete with a Trump Impeachment clock and he is clearly a triggered individual. Here is a video of him:
I think you can assume that all of the donators to the GoFundMe for McCabe are triggered, anti-Trump individuals like this guy.
LikeLike