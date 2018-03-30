Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss The IG Referral to FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and McCabes Firing…

Representative Jim Jordan and Representative Mark Meadows have NOT seen the widely discussed Inspector General report on politicization of the FBI and DOJ. The IG report will likely be released in segments according to the substance within the investigation.

However, what Jordan and Meadows have seen is the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) file sent to Jeff Sessions outlining reason for their recommendation of termination for Andrew McCabe; and that OPR summary includes the IG evidence that backs-up the referral to the OPR.

Daily Caller – “[McCabe] didn’t lie just once; he lied four times,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday. “Four times he lied. He lied to James Comey. He lied to the [FBI’s] Office of Professional Responsibility, and he lied twice under oath to the inspector general.”

Jordan, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, told The Daily Caller News Foundation earlier on Thursday the Office of Professional Responsibility report revealed McCabe not only did not tell Comey he authorized leaks to the media, he “affirmatively denied” he did so. (read more)

