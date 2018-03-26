Stunning Trial Discovery – Father of Pulse Nightclub Terrorist Was FBI Informant…

Omar Mateen was the Islamic terrorist who attacked the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando Florida in June of 2016 killing 49 people. Mateen’s wife Noor Salman is currently going through trial for assisting her husband leading up to the attack.
Previously it was disclosed Omar Mateen was on the radar of the FBI and interviewed prior to the attack for threatening Sheriff’s deputies. Stunningly, it is revealed today the shooter’s father Seddique Mateen was an FBI informant from 2005 through 2016.
ORLANDO – […] Mateen’s father was the subject of motion by Salman’s defense late Sunday, asking for the case against to be thrown out or declared a mistrial and arguing prosecutors failed to disclose that Seddique Mateen is a former confidential informant for the FBI.
Omar Mateen’s father was also investigated after agents assigned to the shooting case found receipts for money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan, according to the motion filed by Salman’s defense. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron said he would consider the motion later today.
“I’m not going to address it right now,” he said. “It’s gonna take too much time.”
[…] Mateen’s father, Seddique Mateen, was on the government’s witness list but was never called to testify. His wife, Shahla Mateen, testified. According to the newly filed motion, Seddique Mateen acted as an informant at various points in time between January 2005 and June 2016.
However, he also was found to have made money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan during the period between March 16, 2016 and June 5, 2016 — a week before the Pulse attack. (read more)
Some things are just too corrupt and rotten to salvage….perhaps the FBI and CIA are?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gave you a like for the CIA — FBI is still questionable and may be salvageable.
But the CIA is literally its own government at this point — self-funding, with hacking tools that plant fake “digital fingerprints” implicating others as having done the hacking (which means they can plant ANY kind of fake digital evidence), and with a great deal of information that nobody gets access to.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I agree. I don’t think the CIA has any longer a constitutional mandate. I would approve if the CIA were moved under the dept of the Army.
The FBI I believe is salvageable because the rank and file are reportedly disgusted and demoralized by the actions of the politically appointed leadership. Replace the leadership with honorable people and I think the problem is solved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Afraid the CIA would subvert the military.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree, just like the CIA subverted the FBI, after Clinton’s PDD 62
LikeLike
Sorry … I can no longer support the “rank and file”. It would be like excusing Nazi executioners … because they were “just following orders”. If the “rank and file” don’t have sufficient moral compasses to REFUSE unconstitutional orders … then they need to be burned along with their politicized supervisors
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. It is not acceptable to just go along with the corrupt and evil crown, well, just because…..
LikeLike
Kenji- great post and I totally agree! I am sick and tired of hearing everyone say what good guys the rank and file are in the FBI, CIA, etc. My view is that they are just as bad as their corrupt bosses if they don’t say anything about what’s going on. “For evil to triumph all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing.”
LikeLike
“a great deal of information that nobody gets access to.”
ALL of it is covered up -the shady as well as the illegal activities-by RIGOROUSLY enforced confidentiality agreements:
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
“When the power of secrecy is possessed outside of constitutional constraints,” Kevin tells us, “corruption and failure are inevitable” and “government will go bad, every time.” Watch all three parts. He’s right.
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net
The Shadow Government is a system that manipulates Washington, DC behind the scenes, that operates beyond the control of Congress, that even dictates the actions of the president and affects the daily lives of every American. It is real and has been growing in complexity for over sixty years. While the American people work long hours just to survive and make ends meet, the Shadow Government spends billions of dollars on secret operations, overthrowing governments and engages in covert wars that kill thousands – all without any vote or say by the American people; the people that pay the taxes the Shadow Government uses to fund these operations.
LikeLike
They are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really????
This is to similar to Whitey Bulger
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paddock anyone???
LikeLike
Black and white, here are the court docs.
http://www.mynews13.com/content/dam/news/images/2018/03/05/Noor%20Salman%20Motion%20Filed%203-25.pdf
LikeLike
Yep, something very fishy about Paddock. Having recently watch Tom Cruze as Barry Seal in “American Made” which is a true story BTW, I wonder if Paddock – he owned airplanes – was part of Seal’s team – that appears to have vanished. Paddock is the right age to be a young man in the 80’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Barry Seal in “American Made” which is a true story BTW”
I have not seen the movie: however, this is the book it was based on which I do have:
LikeLike
I try to keep in mind that it takes very few people at high levels to “corrupt” the activity of many players, particularly if compartmentalized activities are afoot because, by definition, few people know what is going on in more than one compartment at any time.
Saying that another way, One corrupt general could send an army of patriotic soldiers in the wrong direction. I suspect that 99.99% of the FBI and CIA are hard working people who believe they are serving their country according to their oaths. And they may not really know what the hell they are actually doing in a larger view of the picture.
LikeLike
seriously this whole things angers me so much.. i had a friend and his boyfriend that were killed because of this asshole and they could have stopped it… The FBI is fricking useless at this point and there needs to be wholesale shake out for it garner any of my trust back… also other gays need to wake the hell up about the kind of people the left is associating with! It cant be more clear
LikeLiked by 2 people
FBI is far from useless, they have been turned into an awesome weapon to be wielded against political enemies of the deep state… crimefighting is an afterthought now. And no, not being sarcastic here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
i believe you are right… scary and sad.. if they went after an elected president no one is safe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taints all their past work, too. Does it not? Who was railroaded and who was truly guilty in the past?
LikeLike
To your point, a few years ago the FBI crime lab was found to be dishonest and many, many cases that relied on the work of the crime lab were put in jeopardy. The FBI has been a rogue operation since its founding but it is just one of numerous unaccountable and corrupt agencies. The deep state is indeed “deep”.
LikeLike
“Who was railroaded and who was truly guilty in the past?”
There have to be THOUSANDS of cases. If the “deep state/ shadow government” wants to take you out, they will (Sen. Schumer’s remark to PDJT -“Intelligence community…six ways to take you out”).
According to CIA whistle-blower Kevin Shipp (links in my earlier posts on this thread), they will: 1) expose anything unlawful you may have done to local/state law enforcement. They will take that illegaly obtained data to “work backwards” to come up with info for a warrant and an arrest/conviction.
2) If your NOT involved in anything illegal, they will use their sophisticated computer tricks to hack in and plant evidence of “classified data” (done to Sharyl Attkisson ), child pornography, etc.on your computer(s).
3) Mr.Shipp said in his video (last half of video # 1) that Robert Mueller once testified under oath to Congress that he could not recall how many THOUSANDS of times FBI agents broke in and did illegal searches w/o a warrant.
LikeLike
Am I the only one wondering about an FBI (or CIA) connection to the Las Vegas shooting as well?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have read (i don’t remember where) that there were many agents that were already staying at the same hotel for some kind of conference. I don’t know if that has ever been confirmed.
LikeLike
Notice how in both the Orlando case and the Las Vegas case the homes of the killers WERE NOT PROTECTED by law enforcement….
https://truepundit.com/fbi-insiders-blow-whistle-massive-las-vegas-cover-agents-told-not-investigate-key-evidence-including-isis-terror-link-mandalay-bay-massacre/
DA’s OFFICE: Vegas Sheriff is FBI Puppet Covering Up Evidence of Second Shooter in Las Vegas Investigation
LikeLiked by 1 person
nope!
LikeLike
Try Parkland and a few others.
LikeLike
That isn’t already a known connection? I thought it was an FBI helicopter that dropped 6 uniformed men off on a roof-top of a hotel close by, shortly before the shooting began.
LikeLike
And don’t forget the Mohamed Cartoon contest in Garland Texas. An FBI informant was at the scene, did nothing to stop the shooters and sped off when law enforcement arrived. If not for the deputy with a 45, a whole lot of people would be dead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Though I tend to be more skeptical than many here regarding conspiracies, it wouldn’t surprise me at this point.
Recall that authorities arrested brother Bruce Paddock on child pornography charges less than a month after the shooting. Authorities also claimed to locate such materials on the shooter’s computer as well.
Many people speculated that Paddock was a gun runner handled by the FBI or CIA. Overlooked was the possibility that either Bruce or Stephen Paddock were informants in some other way, say for the FBI regarding CP or child trafficking rings. Having an informant or his brother commit a mass shooting would certainly be embarrassing and damaging to any ongoing investigation, and would provide motive for obscuring such ties.
LikeLike
“authorities arrested brother Bruce Paddock on child pornography charges less than a month after the shooting.”
See my post a little way back up the thread.
LikeLike
See something, say something except you’ll be branded a racist and the FBI will ignore…but that lawful self defense thing…nope
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not just the FBI. The hiring of police at ALL levels has been under indealogical constraints for a long time so the cops on the street are for the most part indoctrinated along with the rest of the public employees. If you call a cop now and it’s not something happening right in front of them, their first interest is to demand you produce an ID so they can make sure you don’t have any unpaid parking tickets in Peoria. Whatever you called them about will take a back seat.
LikeLike
I have never met someone who worked at the FBI in my entire life. Yet nearly every recent shooter or terrorist knows someone at the FBI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I once dated a woman whose husband had been killed by the FBI when they mistook him for an armed suspect. He was neither. They’ve been incompetent and overrated for decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew someone who might have been CIA, a highly educated investment banker who traveled to over 70 countries for work. I know a couple other investment bankers. They never went to Africa or South America for business, unlike the first man.
LikeLike
About 15 years ago, my choir director announced one of the young (20/30s) men would be leaving us. He was joining the CIA. The director made a joke about it. I don’t recall anyone laughing. I just stared at him wondering how one goes from being a choir member to the CIA. Never saw or heard about him again.
LikeLike
Has the thought that the Obama FBI put this man up to have his son do the shooting ever occurred to anyone? Muslim parents are very proud when their sons become martyrs. They truly believe their son’s martyrdom allows them to accompany him to paradise.
As to Obama’s FBI, It was all about banning guns. What has been going on is too evil for most people to even contemplate. Anyone who even mentions the evidence is put down Alinsky style as a conspiracy theorist or a wing nut.
Here is another insight into another disgusting lie that we have been told. Did anyone ever wonder why Seal Team 6 all died soon after the raid in Pakistan? Several wrote to their parents shortly before their deaths saying they were afraid for their lives due to some kind of a political problem.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/osama-bin-laden-tim-osman-cia-ajiesh-tk
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been wondering about this stuff for a long while now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was a pretty damn incompetent informant if he didn’t even suspect his own son. .Or maybe the FBI is just that stupid and gullible to hire people like Mateen. Another possibility is perhaps the FBI , like the UK police, is now playing for the other side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am I the only one who knew this when it happened? There were all kinds of photos of him at the capitol. I’m convinced he’s Taliban.
LikeLike
Both the FBI and the CIA need to be broken into 1000 pieces and scattered to the winds.
Unbelievable.
LikeLike
FBI has become Federal Bureau of Islamicterror
LikeLiked by 2 people
FYI
That photo is of his first wife, who I find suspicious as hell too. There are photos of her in her native country standing in from of a wall mural about the US being bombed and “getting what we deserve”. Her ass needs to be thrown out of the country.
This is the 2nd wife
I firmly believe both were awarded to Mateen by ISIS, it’s their way. The first wife turned out couldn’t have kids, so new wifey comes along. He has a kid, and can now be a full martyr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stunning that these shooters have ties to the FBI/CIA! Who woulda thunk it?
It’s curious but not unforeseen-just like Oswald, Clay Shaw & David Ferrie et al – the cast of characters swirling around the Kennedy assassination…
All supposedly had FBI/CIA ties, handlers and informants? Yes indeed stunning!
# MKUltra
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if there is a link between Mateen and the Awan Brothers….
It really is a rather small group.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI was involved in this? Under Obama I wouldn’t be surprised. They are spreading hate & fear through vicious attacks upon unarmed Americans in clubs, at outdoor concerts, in schools to try to remove our 2nd amendment rights so we can be subjugated and enslaved by the globalists?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What the H3Ll is going on in Florida..
LikeLiked by 1 person
too much constant, uncontrolled “growth”, for one thing.
growth, into perpetuity…no end in sight.
Florida exists in a “future-continuous” sense.
with way too many kooks, plastic surgeons, suckers, criminals & frauds pouring in.
LikeLike
When Comey gave a press conference about the Pulse Nightclub shooting, he said the FBI had a confidential source that Mateen was no longer an Islamic radical Was that source Mateen’s own father?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was Saddique a double agent of sorts?
I did a bit of research on this situation back during the shooting as Omar attended the Fort Pierce mosque, which has produced two major terrorists now. This town is on the mainland from family property on an offshore island. Additionally, Seddique lived nearby in Port St. Lucie and there were many red flags concerning him.
“Officials Investigating Islamic Center of Ft. Pierce After #Pulse Club Massacre”
FTA: The local mosque has produced two terrorists that visited that mosque.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Office notified the FBI. “When they reported back to us that they couldn’t confirm any threat that this young man [Omar] posed to our community, we felt confident in their ability to investigate it,” Mascara said.
The mosque does concern us because the mosque has produced two terrorists that visited that mosque. That is a discussion we are going to have with the FBI as well as in our agency and our local partners,” Mascara said
.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/06/officials-investigating-islamic-center-ft-pierce-pulse-club-massacre/
The 2 terrorists the mosque produced:
FTA: Orlando shooter Omar Mateen and Moner Mohammad Abu-Salha, believed to be the first American suicide bomber in Syria, were on the fringes of the Islamic Center community, according to Imam Syed Shafeeq Rahman and other mosque members.
http://archive.tcpalm.com/news/special/orlando-shooting/2-terrorists-put-fort-pierce-mosque-in-national-spotlight-356b74a8-76c7-49fc-e053-0100007f619d-383484061.html
Terrorists Moner Mohammad Abu-Salha
FTA: Salha was raised in Vero Beach, Florida, by a Sunni Palestinian father and an Italian-American mother. At the age of 22, he became the first known American suicide bomber to die in Syria.[1] He produced a video describing his motivation to die on behalf of the al-Nusra Front.[2][3]
Salha’s name later came up as a contact in an unsuccessful 2014 investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The subject of that investigation was Omar Mateen, who would later commit the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting.[4] The investigation was motivated “because Abu-Salha and Mateen attended the same mosque,”[5] law-enforcement officials told the Wall Street Journal. During the shooting, Mateen told a 9-1-1 operator that the shooting was inspired by Abu-Salha.[6] In the video published by al-Nusra, Salha said that he was being watched by the FBI before he left for Syria, and that he moved to stay with friends in the state of Florida in order to throw the FBI off track and make them believe he was in the United States after he had left.[7] Both Salha and Mateen lived in Fort Pierce, Florida
Salha was raised in Vero Beach, Florida, by a Sunni Palestinian father and an Italian-American mother. At the age of 22, he became the first known American suicide bomber to die in Syria.[1] He produced a video describing his motivation to die on behalf of the al-Nusra Front.[2][3]
Salha’s name later came up as a contact in an unsuccessful 2014 investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The subject of that investigation was Omar Mateen, who would later commit the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting.[4] The investigation was motivated “because Abu-Salha and Mateen attended the same mosque,”[5] law-enforcement officials told the Wall Street Journal. During the shooting, Mateen told a 9-1-1 operator that the shooting was inspired by Abu-Salha.[6] In the video published by al-Nusra, Salha said that he was being watched by the FBI before he left for Syria, and that he moved to stay with friends in the state of Florida in order to throw the FBI off track and make them believe he was in the United States after he had left.[7] Both Salha and Mateen lived in Fort Pierce, Florida
So Omar & Salha lived in fort Pierce and attended the same mosque.
Point being, Saddique lives in Port St. Lucie, which is a stone’s throw from the Fort Pierce mosque.
In 2016 after the Orlando massacre, I was hanging out at Fort Pierce inlet – boats going by, fishing, kite surfing, coast guard station, just the normal inlet stuff. Suddique saunters by – alone – and goes full walk of the inlet and then returns. He stares back at me as I watch him go by. He knows I recognize hm. Cold, piercing eyes. No one recognizes him nor even knows who he is.
I couldn’t shake this. Why was he at the inlet? Not doing anything anyone else was participating in. Not dressed like the rest of the beach bums. What was he surveying?
Who now owns THAT port? Has it’s rights? What advance work was he doing?
I couldn’t shake this. I went and told the FtP PD. They took it seriously. Filed as suspicious person report.
If anyone can supply any official information on this the fort Pierce port, I’d appreciate it.
The public is reporting events.The FIB is complicit in these terrorist attacks, imo.
LikeLike
Wonder if either Mueller or Comey know about this guy or the payments or the terrorist connection?
LikeLike
Orlando Gunman was in BP Oil Spill Documentary
LikeLike
FBI is either the bureau of: Incompetence or
Instigation. Or maybe they should be referred to as the bureau of Concealment.
Still waiting for answers on Mandalay Bay, Doubt that will ever see the light of day…since the FBI took over that investigation.
LikeLike
I bet same story there; shooter was with FBI…
LikeLike
Are there ever any consequences for these screwups ? The son turned in by coworker civilians and cleared – based on what ? info from father as CI for FBI?, then goes on killing spree . In Parkland, tip line info served up on a silver platter to the FBI and they still blow it big time . But all you ever hear from FBI is about promotions and accolades and awards , never about if anybody responsible was discplined
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
They’ve already shifted, Imam Hussein.
The Big Ugly political winds have shifted and they’re coming after you.
LikeLike
Just last night my daughter asked me if the TV was safe. I was grumbling about some talking head yet again trying to convince me how the bulk of the FBI was so awesome. I don’t even remember what the interview was about. Spent the 90’s in Boston listening to Howie Carr. Nope – not buying it. The FBI is corrupt to it’s core.
LikeLike
Luuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucy,
I smell something rotten………………………………………………
Terrorists on the payroll- who’d have thunk it.
LikeLike
If you scratch the surface- you find intelligence agency involvement, weird.
LikeLike
Few of our neighbors can connect the dots and recognize the significance of this!
LikeLike
Eliminate the FBI and Clean out Justice.
The FBI should be eliminated and the Dept of Justice cleaned out. Their methods and the entire management structure are mostly lawyers and use the FBI and Justice for political reasons only.
Their power to take over and control every situation must be stopped.
Any elimination of, or, degrading of our Second Amendment rights will not be tolerated. Political correctness be damned.
Disband the FBI and clean out Justice. Create a new agency. Use the US Marshall’s service, the Treasury Department, and the Secret Service in lieu of manning a new agency.
There are thousands of Americans who are entirely qualified to perform in the new agency. Former law enforcement, former military, and even former FBI.
Screening should include experience, polygraph tests, which will be given yearly. Drug testing, submission of financial records and “Spouses cannot have employment in any associated agencies.”
Released FBI agents may apply, but must go thru the same procedures.
Lawyers are not hired. Only a few for any legal issues.
Anyone in the Holder regime should be put on probation until another complete security investigation is completed.
No cases / investigation results are classified unless involving “actual” National Security. All investigation should be available within 30 days of incidents. No redactions.
Action Required NOW:
Clean out the embeds. Sessions has the power, the President has the power.
And…on any and all School shootings or mass shootings …all evidence “Stays in Place”
Stays in place until the properly vetted Federal Authorities arrive with qualified “Over seeing
Authority” prior to any and all evidence being removed by any local, state , or any other authority on scene.
If any evidence of tampering, not following procedures, not attempting to save lives is determined. The violators will be suspended immediately upon review.
LikeLike
do you remember Dark Alliance ?….Gary Webb, investigative journalist, broke that story back in 1996.
read it some time.
here’s an article about it…
https://theintercept.com/2014/09/25/managing-nightmare-cia-media-destruction-gary-webb/
LikeLiked by 1 person
that was supposed to be a Reply to Mist’ears Mom, way upthread…it posted totally out of sync.
LikeLike
Timing is everything?
12 June 2016
-snip-
President Obama furthered his gun control message today when addressing the massacre in Orlando that killed 50 people, making it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
‘Although it’s still early in the investigation we know enough to say that this was an act of terror and an act of hate,’ Obama said, making no reference to ISIS or Islamic terror in his brief remarks.
Obama called the shooting spree, at the gay nightclub Pulse during Pride month in the United States, a reminder of how easy it is for someone to get a hold of a weapon that could kill people in a ‘school, or a house of worship, or a movie theater, or in a nightclub’.
‘And we have to decide if that’s the kind of country we want to be,’ Obama said.
‘And to actively do nothing is a decision as well,’ the president added.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3637842/Obama-calls-gun-control-action-DOESN-T-link-Orlando-terror-attack-Islam-address-nation.html#ixzz5At2NtvbI
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook
Feb 15, 2018
-snip-
Obama Calls For Gun Control After Florida School Shooting
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/15/obama-parkland-florida-shooting-gun-control/
LikeLike
Why now? Why did FIB make the disclosure yesterday? The day after the left staged a voter registration drive disguised as spontaneous youth protests?
LikeLike