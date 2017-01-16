Noor Salman Arrested “Aiding and Abetting – Providing Material Support” To Terrorist Organization…

At 8:13am this morning the wife of Orlando mass shooting gunman Omar Mateen, Noor Salman, was arrested by the FBI in San Francisco California.  Salman is expected to appear in federal court in Oakland on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m  The case is being handled by the U.S. Central District Court in Florida. Neither charging documents nor federal affidavits were online on Monday.

[…]  Noor Salman was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. In June 2016, a source close to the family told NBC News that Mateen sent his wife a text message during the rampage, asking her, “Do you see what’s happening?” After swapping texts, she tried to call him. (link)

Noor Zahi Salman (30), [DOB 5-26-86, Mother maiden name Atayem] Omar’s second (and current) wife, was born in San Francisco, CA.

She too was previously married and divorced in 2009 in Contra Costa county California east of San Francisco. –Court Records Link

Prior to marrying Omar Mateen, Noor Salman was married to Ahmed Abu-Rahma in California. (marriage dissolution FLMSD09-03480 07/29/2009).  Noor later married Omar in Florida in 2013.  The connection between Noor and Omar appears to be Noor’s father Abdallah Salman (61)  

Last year media reports revealed, through LEO sources, Noor knew about the terrorist attack in advance:

orlando noor(Via NBC 2016) The Orlando gunman’s wife has told federal agents she tried to talk her husband out of carrying out the attack, NBC News has learned.

Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Zahi Salman, told the FBI she was with him when he bought ammunition and a holster, several officials familiar with the case said. She told the FBI that she once drove him to the gay nightclub, Pulse, because he wanted to scope it out. (more)

 

  1. tampa2 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Accomplice. Pure and simple.

    Reply
  2. VegasGuy says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Although each case is unique, one has to wonder if the FBI found “intent” here…./s

    Reply
  3. fred2w says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I think this arrest is another signal that the FBI leadership realizes a new sheriff (Trump) will soon be in town. So the FBI is now arresting terrorist accomplices to cover up the fact it long ignored them under the Obama regime.

    Reply
  4. Trumped1 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    WHITE HATS taking over!
    I observe the Syria war closely and similar is happening there with some drone strikes on “moderate” rebels and with the kurds advancements towards raqqah(Islamic State HQ).
    Uptick since 1-2 weeks.

    Reply
  5. Amy says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I don’t care how people try to make it seem like she is slow and doesn’t know any better- she knew.
    I do believe he abused her but she has the responsibility to tell someone what he was planning.

    Reply
  7. TwoLaine says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Bravo! At least we know we have some “intelligence” left out there.

    Reply
  8. ginaswo says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    ‘and the families must know something’ , The Don.

    Reply
  9. andi lee says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Why does this read, and look, so much like, a script, of the San Bernardino couple?

    Reply
  10. janc1955 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Would be nice if some of the relatives of our “home grown” terrorists were made examples of. Finally. Salman is a good start – would like a perp walk, please, and make sure her entire head and face aren’t hidden under some filthy garment.

    And whatever happened to radicalized papa Mateen? Is he still running around loose attending liberal political events? Or how about mommy dearest Farook who lived with her baby boy Syed and his lovely wife Tashfeen, who were operating a bomb making factory next to their baby’s crib in their condo? Is she still running loose in San Bernardino? And how about Farook’s brother?

    No way in hell all those people, and plenty of others in their extended radicalized families, didn’t know what was going on.

    Reply
  11. mikebrezzze says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Take her to chop chop square and deal with her quickly

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    To think the father of Omar Mateen was able to get a seat at HRC rally in Orlando in September has to be the cherry on the sundae of their campaign. Folks that sit behind the candidate so that they are seen throughout the rally are selected. It is not based on who comes in first grabs those seats.

    This is the same dumb DNC and John Podesta that had their emails hacked. I don’t give a rats ass what they say about Russia’s involvement when you have these morons running the show. I really believe a 14 year old got into those files.

    Reply
  13. jello333 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    And isn’t this the guy/couple who’s FATHER was invited, literally INVITED by Hillary to attend some of her rallies? I have a feeling that any Hillary fans who are getting comfortable, assuming she won’t be investigated/charged after all, might wanna hold off a bit…

    Reply
  14. mikeyboo says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I am shocked, I tell you, shocked!!!

    Reply
  15. FairestWitness says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    What the hell took so long?

    Reply
  16. Brian Drake says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    It takes the Feds a gazillion years to capture Noor Salman, but we know within two weeks the Russians hacked the election? This is how you know those allegations are total garbage. Not that we didn’t already, but . . . .

    Reply
  17. GSR says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Why now? Why so late after the crime? Hmmm?

    Reply
  18. littleflower481 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    I do think something is happening with Comey….the Dems were furious with him because he wouldn’t talk about the so called investigation into Trump and the Russians…suddenly he is performing his responsibilities responsibly…maybe his wife has been talking to him again about integrity. Remember, it was his wife who encouraged him to re-open the Clinton email case right before the election.

    Reply
  19. Rogimoto Veritas says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Maybe the “White Hats” saved some info from being scrubbed by Loretta Lynch:

    Reply
    • Dixie says:
      January 16, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      It’s not a laughing matter, but the inserts in that video were hilarious. That jackass looked just like Loretta Lynch.

      Reply
    • Gail says:
      January 16, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      I love the probing questions Dana Bash asks. NONE. AG Lynch, Was there any surveillance cameras that maybe would identify him? FAIL. So happy to see her leave that position along with the rest of the traitors. May they get what they deserve.

      Reply
  21. feralcatsblog says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    “Noor Salman was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization”

    And the true name of that .terrorist organization is ISLAM!

    Reply
  22. Sandra says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Another stupid loved one of a terrorist failing to do the right thing. Farook’s stupid mother (and brother and sister), Tsarnaev’s stupid wife, I’m sure there are more.

    Noor Salman had sought to rename her kid’s last name recently because she didn’t want it to be Mateen. She was probably hoping to disappear in the mist. Not going to happen now, with this arrest. I hope she spends a few years in prison.

    Reply
  23. waicool says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Another democrat stinker arrested for terrorist activity.

    Reply
  24. Thomas Holsinger says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    She was a government informant, but was really acting as a double agent so her husband could complete his scheme. Her being an informant was why the feds did nothing when the perp threatened to kill local law enforcement officers.

    This happens over and over here and in Europe. The feds won’t admit it. The law enforcement model simply does not work against terrorism from abroad, and by local Muslims.

    Reply
  25. don welch says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    so now she says she tried to talk him out of it. if you believe that, i have some ocean property for sale….right on the west side of navada. call me.

    Reply
    • freddy says:
      January 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      yeah I believe that and I believe Brennan was doing Trump a favor by attaching the dirty dossier to that report and McCain was being a good citizen turning it over to the FBI……….All the same kind of people. Liars….

      Reply
    • Doug says:
      January 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      thats the root of the problem everyone has with this ideology… even the people that know stuff dont say anything…. only thing we can do is c all them out on it and charge them as accomplices. they are very good at disappearing and changing names so they would have no problem in the witness protection program. I also dont know how Mateens dad hasnt been accused of something yet, surely he knew something

      Reply
  26. keeler says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    At least one person in a terrorist’s family always knows. Every single time.

    Katherine Russel, the wife of the older Boston Marathon bomber, was also uncooperative with investigators and probably knew more than she admitted to.

    The Farooks transferred significant financial assets to family members prior to their attack.

    So who knew about the “insane” Muslim convert’s to attack the Ft Lauderdale baggage claim?

    Reply
  27. freddy says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Another Black Widow. She knew just didn’t carry out the operation but aided. The Widow in San Bernadino shot someone I knew in the back. Merciless cold as ice.. I watched it all unfold as I live nearby and believe me you would never forget it either………….The picture I saw live from the helo was her laying in the street and what was it worth…Nothing……..I hope CAIR is removed forcibly from our Govt and WH as soon as possible. They have dictated policy and covered up Muslim crime….There are going to be a lot of good fights and Trump will tell it like it is.. John Lewis got his and CAIR is next then La Raza…………..

    Reply
  28. David says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    The truth about Islamic ideology.

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 16, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      Oooh this is a great video! I learned a lot and she made me feel empowered at the end. I will watch this video a few more times. Thanks so much for posting it.

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        January 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

        I’d just like to add that I do think Islam is a fake religion. Created 1000 years after Christianity? By a guy who obviously knew that religion would bring him power at a time when there were few other options if you were power-hungry.

        Reply
        • Doug says:
          January 16, 2017 at 6:38 pm

          i have my opinions about religion and what i think about them however, there is only one “religion” on earth today that seems to attack and kill everyone else. Christianity, buddhism, taoism, judaism, atheism, hinduism, jadeism, scientology etc none of them attack everyone else. These days Islam has more in common with the governing ideologies of Nazi Germany and North Korea than any ” religion”

          Reply
  29. Esperanza says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Sanctuary city.

    Reply
  30. dreadnok89 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    How does some dumb fat operating engineer know that soon as this-happens buuuuttt take the feds months. Didnt slimeball sell his house for a dollar to a family member?

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      There was a real estate transaction. I’ll look it up again but if I recall correctly, Omar, Omar’s sister, and Omar’s father were joint owners of a property. Omar’s wife was not an owner. Omar quit-claimed his portion of the property to his sister I think, and so did his father? Something like that. All preparation no doubt for the terror act to come. I wonder why Omar’s wife wasn’t an owner of the property. All very strange.

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        January 16, 2017 at 5:32 pm

        I might be confusing this terrorist’s family mess with other terrorist’s family messes, but it is true that Omar quit claimed a property to his sister. The quit claim deed was recorded on Apr 20 2016. Omar quit claimed the property to his sister and her husband, Sabrina and Mustafa Abasin. Omar committed his terror act less than 2 months later. Funny how Omar would offload a property when he was married and had a kid and he was renting. These terrorists activities never make sense, you know.

        Reply
        • Sandra says:
          January 16, 2017 at 5:37 pm

          OK, I think I got it right this time: Omar purchased the property with his sister Miriam Seddique on Aug 30 2013. Omar was married at the time yet his wife is not one of the property owners. Strange, eh? And then in early 2016 he and Miriam quit claimed their property to sister Sabrina and her husband.

          Go to this link and use “mateen, omar” in the name field.

          https://acclaimweb.stlucieclerk.com/search/SearchTypeName

          Reply
          • Sandra says:
            January 16, 2017 at 5:41 pm

            Confused here. Someone take a look. When Omar purchased the property on Aug 30 2013 (the deed was recorded on Sep 11 2013), Omar’s wife Noor is not on the deed but she IS on the mortgage, along with Omar and Omar’s sister Miriam and I think their dad too.

            And then, on Oct 26 2016 someone paid off that mortgage. This was 4 months after Omar’s terror attack. Who paid it off???

            Reply
            • InvestingforOne says:
              January 16, 2017 at 9:20 pm

              Some of the confusion may be due to tribal matters. Mateens are Afghanis, Noor is Palestinian – vastly different cultures. And to make it worse, I believe there are several different cultures within Afghanistan, too.

              Reply
  31. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    This woman’s father owns a lot of real estate. I saw an article that said he was the connection between her and the killer. If he can be tied to this, I’d like to see all his property seized for restitution to the victims.

    Reply
  32. Sandra says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    This article says that Noor’s father, Bassam Abdallah Salman, “died of a heart attack several years ago” (relative to the date of the article, Jun 14 2016). “Salman is a second-generation American, born to a well-heeled Palestinian family who emigrated to California from the West Bank in the 1970s.” http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Portrait-Emerges-of-Noor-Zahi-Salman-of-Rodeo-California-Wife-of-Orlando-Gunman-383000261.html

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 16, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      There are still several properties in his name in the area and several others with similar names and the same PO box for the mailing address, one of which is a small commercial property.

      Reply
  33. snaggletooths says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Trump was right when he was campaigning and spoke about looking at the whole family, someone has to know something. We have seen it before the San Bernadino couple one of the mothers was living with them, the Boston Bommber who was killed his wife lived with him she had to have seen something , they are just as guilty if they don’t report .

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 16, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      All three of these families included small children or babies, which makes it even more disgusting. The Farooks had a new baby … and bomb making materials in their house and garage. And in all three cases the terrorist was more concerned about making a jihad statement than the welfare of his own kid.

      Reply
    • zerodarkthirtyblog says:
      January 16, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      There are several types of jihad. The one that is physical, against the kaffir, is a community obligation. If enough of the “community” carries out jihad (for salvation) the others are freed from sin without having to get physical.

      So,…… under those conditions who doesn’t know and who is not going to tell??? Likely everyone knows and no one is going to tell.

      As a people who are under attack for our very existence, we should know our enemy!! They fill up the internet with their plans, beliefs and threats. None of which are idle as evidenced by over 1400 years of blatant, glaring, blood soaked history.

      This ideology is evil at almost its ultimate level. This is demonically inspired and directed evil. Allah, who is the devil or satan, is trying to pass himself off through a “religion” as God. All one needs to do is a little cursory study and comparison to see what this is.

      Just remember a simple saying; God is good, devil is evil (bad). Remember there was a tree in the garden, the tree of the knowledge of good and the knowledge of evil.
      Jesus comes to bring truth and life and life more abundantly, The thief (devil) comes to kill, steal and destroy.

      Look at islam. It has given nothing absolutely nothing to the Human condition and never will. Kill, steal and destroy.

      As a people we have developed a sense of morality in our care and treatment of people that is beyond the morality espoused by Allah of the Koran. Just think about that!

      The treatment of women, the stranger, the orphan, the slave. The appeal to integrity and truth.

      We rescue, the one lost soul clinging to a life raft, as hundreds go to help, we aid people who a caught and stranded in catastrophic situations. We have shelters, we have group homes, we rescue the drug addicts, the alcoholics, the stranger, the destitute. We rescue dogs and cats and horses. It is a testimony to the heroship inside us, not for reward but because it it right, it is being human. It is so strong in us we try to rescue our future murderers.

      Why, because life is significant to us, it means something and down inside we want to protect that value. We were created in the image of God and part of that image was the little part that says, I will risk my life to save that of my brother. Now I wonder where that came from?

      Allah knows nothing but kill and kill and destroy and steal and lie and deceive. You won’t get from him what he does not have, life and any appreciation of it.

      Taaaaa Daaaaa! Taaaaa, Daaaaa! Hear the sound of the trumpet blast! Wake up, wake. up!

      https://islamqa.info/en/20214

      Reply
  34. facebkwallflower says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Crap! The family pic of mom, dad, and child looks so healthy family. Yikes!

    Reply
  35. freepetta says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Ummmm what took so long? Shouldn’t take over a year to develop evidence on Mrs. Terrorist’s involvement.

    I sure do hope justice is swift and severe. As a country we are tired of these TERRORIST immigrants.

    Reply
  36. andi lee says:
    January 16, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Just a reminder about who and what we’re dealing with here and where responsibility lies – from within our own government.

    (I’m still plagued about GWB bizarre display of giddiness onstage at the Dallas Tx Memorial event for our slain officers – I cannot let that imagery go until I know why GWB laughing and dancing on National TV & Obama’s shamefull speech)

    Reply
  37. andi lee says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Couldnt help but notice a resemblance, maybe.

    Reply

