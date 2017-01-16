Noor Salman Arrested “Aiding and Abetting – Providing Material Support” To Terrorist Organization…

At 8:13am this morning the wife of Orlando mass shooting gunman Omar Mateen, Noor Salman, was arrested by the FBI in San Francisco California. Salman is expected to appear in federal court in Oakland on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m The case is being handled by the U.S. Central District Court in Florida. Neither charging documents nor federal affidavits were online on Monday.

[…] Noor Salman was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. In June 2016, a source close to the family told NBC News that Mateen sent his wife a text message during the rampage, asking her, “Do you see what’s happening?” After swapping texts, she tried to call him. (link)

Noor Zahi Salman (30), [DOB 5-26-86, Mother maiden name Atayem] Omar’s second (and current) wife, was born in San Francisco, CA.

She too was previously married and divorced in 2009 in Contra Costa county California east of San Francisco. –Court Records Link–

Prior to marrying Omar Mateen, Noor Salman was married to Ahmed Abu-Rahma in California. (marriage dissolution FLMSD09-03480 07/29/2009). Noor later married Omar in Florida in 2013. The connection between Noor and Omar appears to be Noor’s father Abdallah Salman (61)

Last year media reports revealed, through LEO sources, Noor knew about the terrorist attack in advance:

(Via NBC 2016) The Orlando gunman’s wife has told federal agents she tried to talk her husband out of carrying out the attack, NBC News has learned.

Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Zahi Salman, told the FBI she was with him when he bought ammunition and a holster, several officials familiar with the case said. She told the FBI that she once drove him to the gay nightclub, Pulse, because he wanted to scope it out. (more)