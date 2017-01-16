Noor Salman Arrested “Aiding and Abetting – Providing Material Support” To Terrorist Organization…

At 8:13am this morning the wife of Orlando mass shooting gunman Omar Mateen, Noor Salman, was arrested by the FBI in San Francisco California. Salman is expected to appear in federal court in Oakland on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m The case is being handled by the U.S. Central District Court in Florida. Neither charging documents nor federal affidavits were online on Monday.
[…] Noor Salman was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. In June 2016, a source close to the family told NBC News that Mateen sent his wife a text message during the rampage, asking her, “Do you see what’s happening?” After swapping texts, she tried to call him. (link)
Noor Zahi Salman (30), [DOB 5-26-86, Mother maiden name Atayem] Omar’s second (and current) wife, was born in San Francisco, CA.
She too was previously married and divorced in 2009 in Contra Costa county California east of San Francisco. –Court Records Link–
Prior to marrying Omar Mateen, Noor Salman was married to Ahmed Abu-Rahma in California. (marriage dissolution FLMSD09-03480 07/29/2009). Noor later married Omar in Florida in 2013. The connection between Noor and Omar appears to be Noor’s father Abdallah Salman (61)
Last year media reports revealed, through LEO sources, Noor knew about the terrorist attack in advance:
(Via NBC 2016) The Orlando gunman’s wife has told federal agents she tried to talk her husband out of carrying out the attack, NBC News has learned.
Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Zahi Salman, told the FBI she was with him when he bought ammunition and a holster, several officials familiar with the case said. She told the FBI that she once drove him to the gay nightclub, Pulse, because he wanted to scope it out. (more)
Accomplice. Pure and simple.
Dave Chapelle (muslim) on SNL the Saturday after the election tried to assert that the Orlando shooter was just a demented gay, not really an ISIS supporter. First, the difference between a “real” ISIS member and a wanna-be ISIS member doesn’t matter to the dead or their family. Second, this shows coordination. I’m surprised Obama himself didn’t stymie this FBI investigation.
This is irrelevant to the big O as he is furiously Bleach-bitting every damaging or potentially damaging document.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they weren’t heat soaking them in building furnaces followed by shred and grind…
I’d bet a lot of what he’s destroying (and recall Assange has put out a reward for info on Obama’s records purge, meaning he had to have heard something) is lists of the muslims he’s been importing into the USA.
Wife of terrorist brought to justice under Obamas term. Ended up with her and bin laden.
About time. This article took Noor head on several months ago, now rings true:
http://www.clarionproject.org/analysis/forensic-psychiatrist-fascinating-insights-orlando-shooting
So funny how the Arrest comes just days before the inauguration….
See how things will change?
Detain her whole family and his of course for extended questioning.
(Especially his dad who showed up at that Killary Rally in Florida.)
Send them all to Gitmo for nice long Caribbean vacation?
Although each case is unique, one has to wonder if the FBI found “intent” here…./s
BOOM !
I think this arrest is another signal that the FBI leadership realizes a new sheriff (Trump) will soon be in town. So the FBI is now arresting terrorist accomplices to cover up the fact it long ignored them under the Obama regime.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Seems to me the timing of this may coincide with Obama’s commutations…given his ties to Mateens father.
There are so many snakes involved it’s difficult to keep track:
ZeroHedge: Loretta Lynch Admits That Federal Authorities have lost the Orlando Shooters wife
RT: Orlando fallout: Mateen’s family put on no fly lists
So, how did she get to California if placed on a no-fly list?
FoxNews: Federal prosecutors convene grand jury to investigate wife of Orlando massacre gunman, source says
What about Mateens father, the one receiving priority seating at HIllary’s FL campaign events?
Orlando Killer’s Father Had Meeting In Obama White House & Hillary’s State Department
AlArabiya: FBI: Florida Gunman ‘Tied’ to Hezbollah
TMZ: Omar Mateen Police Raid Father’s House
UKDailyMail: Father of America’s most deadly mass shooter wants top Afghan president job…
WaPo: Orlando shooting suspect’s father hosted a political TV show
IPT Exclusive: Document Reveals Omar Mateen’s Father Tied to Radical Islamist Groups
NYDailyNews: Feds add Orlando gay club shooter Omar Mateen’s father, wife to no-fly list (Is he a Citizen?)
And what about Mateen’s brother-in-law?
Orlando Terrorist Signed Over Home To Brother-in-Law Just Before Attacks
Lest these troublesome details disappear, also consider the whereabouts of :
FoxNews: Orlando gunman tied to radical imam released from prison last year
GatewayPundit: AMAZING! Obama Perfectly Described Omar Mateen’s M.O. Eleven Days Before Orlando Terror Attack
DailyMail: Robertson was a Marine and a one-time FBI agent Mateen was radicalized by his upbringing and motivated by Prison Trained Black Panther Marcus Dwayne Robertson
FoxNews: Orlando gunman tied to radical imam released from prison last year
OrlandoSentinel: Orlando police chief gave crime data presentation at White House in April the Orlando Police Chief—with 17 years experience as a SWAT team commander before being appointed Chief, and who had the SWAT team hanging around outside the nightclub for 3 hours while people inside bled out, had coincidentally visited the White House a few weeks before to give a generic presentation on crime.
ISIS Chief Warned US About Orlando Attack Weeks Before Mass-Killings: Police Adviser +Videos
NewAmerican: Orlando Terrorist Worked for DHS Security Firm Exposed in Illegal Alien Catch & Release Scandal
FBI Tried To Lure Orlando Shooter Into Terror Plot In 2013
This only opens this investigation to many more questions.
CIA brought her to a Safe House to build her case for a pardon from Obama.
Once case was complete, the FBI was notified.
Presidents should have to publicly (meaning in front of open media contingent) explain all pardons. If that might “take too long” then they shouldn’t pardon so many.
Easy San Francisco– Sanctuary City……
WHITE HATS taking over!
I observe the Syria war closely and similar is happening there with some drone strikes on “moderate” rebels and with the kurds advancements towards raqqah(Islamic State HQ).
Uptick since 1-2 weeks.
the ‘Trump Effect’?
Clinton-Brennan-McCain tying up loose ends?
I don’t care how people try to make it seem like she is slow and doesn’t know any better- she knew.
I do believe he abused her but she has the responsibility to tell someone what he was planning.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hedda Nusbaum had her face pulverized by the evil Bastard she lived with, but they were both guilty of murdering the beautiful little girl they ‘fostered’.
You are absolutely right, they are complicit.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God, that was a horrible story. Joel somebody. That poor little child.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steinberg
Ugh. Yes. Him. Bastard.
Horrifying. The “wife” was abused to be sure. She was also a drug addict, and many knew there were terrible things going on in that house of horrors.
The school & Heda’s co-workers for example.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. If you know and don’t tell then you as guilty as the person who actually carries out the dirty deed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She could have been the radicalizer. We need to know much more about all the people and federal LEO involved. Thank goodness, we’ll have some good people in place in just a few more days! Meanwhile, walk softly and keep your head down, while appearing to be an egotistical, sensitive, thin-skinned loudmouth!
About damn time
Bravo! At least we know we have some “intelligence” left out there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
there are plenty of good guys out there,
it’s the ‘leadership’ that has caused 99% of our problems for AT LEAST these last 24 years.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Bingo!
‘and the families must know something’ , The Don.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I wonder if he gets tired of being right all the time.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just like we’re tired of winning all the time. 🙂
remember —- WINNING, WINNING, you know he said we’d get tired of all the winning!
Lol. I doubt it.
CBS Radio news reported this arrest in their 2PM central time newscast saying that she told authorities “She didn’t know anything about the attack, and she tried to stop him”.
Maybe I’m dumb, but how does one try to stop something one knows nothing about? MSM doublespeak on display. Thank you Sundance for opening my eyes and ears.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Just – you are not dumb.
Just what I was remembering!!! I looked for this comment to see if others also remembered.
And Trump was ROUNDLY criticized for saying so!!!!.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why does this read, and look, so much like, a script, of the San Bernardino couple?
LikeLiked by 14 people
The family that slays together stays together.
LikeLiked by 12 people
almost every single one of the mass casualty terror attacks on our shores have 2 things in common:
1) performed ‘in the name of allah’
2) perps questioned by FBI and then left alone
LikeLiked by 17 people
yep, FBI stinks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3) ties to the deep state
YEP! Kept unwittingly intermingling the two…
Would be nice if some of the relatives of our “home grown” terrorists were made examples of. Finally. Salman is a good start – would like a perp walk, please, and make sure her entire head and face aren’t hidden under some filthy garment.
And whatever happened to radicalized papa Mateen? Is he still running around loose attending liberal political events? Or how about mommy dearest Farook who lived with her baby boy Syed and his lovely wife Tashfeen, who were operating a bomb making factory next to their baby’s crib in their condo? Is she still running loose in San Bernardino? And how about Farook’s brother?
No way in hell all those people, and plenty of others in their extended radicalized families, didn’t know what was going on.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Trump has made the same point MANY times.
Now, the FBI is acting because “that joke candidate Trump” is now their boss
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or Obama wants the charges placed now paving the way to a pardon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was my first thought. Hope we’re wrong, Bert, and it’s more a matter of the Trump Effect.
LikeLike
I have to believe it is the Trump effect, because if Obama were to pardon this person it would be a major slap in the face to all of the families that had loved ones killed. I would hope he is not capable of doing this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
agreed. i ran a business for thirty 32 years. my wife new more about the operation than my employees lol. just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I note Israel bulldozes the house of any homicide bomber — usually before the family ends their celebration of their “martyr”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like it!
Farouk and Tashfeen died in a hail of LEO gunfire. Don’t know where the baby is, but I’d keep an eye on it until it dies or is deported.
LikeLike
Take her to chop chop square and deal with her quickly
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder what the punishment would be under Sharia law ; ) Just saying….
To think the father of Omar Mateen was able to get a seat at HRC rally in Orlando in September has to be the cherry on the sundae of their campaign. Folks that sit behind the candidate so that they are seen throughout the rally are selected. It is not based on who comes in first grabs those seats.
This is the same dumb DNC and John Podesta that had their emails hacked. I don’t give a rats ass what they say about Russia’s involvement when you have these morons running the show. I really believe a 14 year old got into those files.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I hope some reporter tracks Mr. Mateen down and asks him if he thinks Trump is a legitimate president. Then we can tie him to the rest of the seditious Dems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Joe you are absolutely right! That moron would actual say it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And isn’t this the guy/couple who’s FATHER was invited, literally INVITED by Hillary to attend some of her rallies? I have a feeling that any Hillary fans who are getting comfortable, assuming she won’t be investigated/charged after all, might wanna hold off a bit…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am shocked, I tell you, shocked!!!
What the hell took so long?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let’s see if the FBI acts on the Project Veritas videos…or will it be another, well, we thought they weren’t serious, but not to worry, we knew they existed, just waiting for them to kill some people first and then we might have to arrest them.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The FBI knew damn well where she’s been all this time. I’m really ticked off with all of this. We pay their salaries and get nothing…nothing in return. They need to prove to us they deserve that paycheck.
They do what they are told to do by Obama (or Val).
Yeah, that’s what I’m afraid of…
Should the FBI fail to arrest those conspiring to commit terrorism we shouldn’t be too surprised if vigilantes perform the FBI’s duty for them.
obama’s term.
It takes the Feds a gazillion years to capture Noor Salman, but we know within two weeks the Russians hacked the election? This is how you know those allegations are total garbage. Not that we didn’t already, but . . . .
LikeLiked by 14 people
They knew where she was.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do think something is happening with Comey….the Dems were furious with him because he wouldn’t talk about the so called investigation into Trump and the Russians…suddenly he is performing his responsibilities responsibly…maybe his wife has been talking to him again about integrity. Remember, it was his wife who encouraged him to re-open the Clinton email case right before the election.
LikeLike
yeah i agree… something is there… to be a fly on the wall in some of the places in dc rightnow…
Maybe the “White Hats” saved some info from being scrubbed by Loretta Lynch:
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not a laughing matter, but the inserts in that video were hilarious. That jackass looked just like Loretta Lynch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the probing questions Dana Bash asks. NONE. AG Lynch, Was there any surveillance cameras that maybe would identify him? FAIL. So happy to see her leave that position along with the rest of the traitors. May they get what they deserve.
LikeLike
#MAGA!!!
“Noor Salman was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization”
And the true name of that .terrorist organization is ISLAM!
LikeLiked by 2 people
i mean she drove him to scope out the club… she deserves everything in the bookthrown at her
LikeLiked by 3 people
And don’t forget their little trip to Disney.
Another stupid loved one of a terrorist failing to do the right thing. Farook’s stupid mother (and brother and sister), Tsarnaev’s stupid wife, I’m sure there are more.
Noor Salman had sought to rename her kid’s last name recently because she didn’t want it to be Mateen. She was probably hoping to disappear in the mist. Not going to happen now, with this arrest. I hope she spends a few years in prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not stupid, COMPLICIT!!!
Another democrat stinker arrested for terrorist activity.
She was a government informant, but was really acting as a double agent so her husband could complete his scheme. Her being an informant was why the feds did nothing when the perp threatened to kill local law enforcement officers.
This happens over and over here and in Europe. The feds won’t admit it. The law enforcement model simply does not work against terrorism from abroad, and by local Muslims.
Sounds right.
so now she says she tried to talk him out of it. if you believe that, i have some ocean property for sale….right on the west side of navada. call me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah I believe that and I believe Brennan was doing Trump a favor by attaching the dirty dossier to that report and McCain was being a good citizen turning it over to the FBI……….All the same kind of people. Liars….
LikeLiked by 2 people
thats the root of the problem everyone has with this ideology… even the people that know stuff dont say anything…. only thing we can do is c all them out on it and charge them as accomplices. they are very good at disappearing and changing names so they would have no problem in the witness protection program. I also dont know how Mateens dad hasnt been accused of something yet, surely he knew something
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least one person in a terrorist’s family always knows. Every single time.
Katherine Russel, the wife of the older Boston Marathon bomber, was also uncooperative with investigators and probably knew more than she admitted to.
The Farooks transferred significant financial assets to family members prior to their attack.
So who knew about the “insane” Muslim convert’s to attack the Ft Lauderdale baggage claim?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another Black Widow. She knew just didn’t carry out the operation but aided. The Widow in San Bernadino shot someone I knew in the back. Merciless cold as ice.. I watched it all unfold as I live nearby and believe me you would never forget it either………….The picture I saw live from the helo was her laying in the street and what was it worth…Nothing……..I hope CAIR is removed forcibly from our Govt and WH as soon as possible. They have dictated policy and covered up Muslim crime….There are going to be a lot of good fights and Trump will tell it like it is.. John Lewis got his and CAIR is next then La Raza…………..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was just about to make my own main comment — CAIR and all islamic organizations need to be PURGED from every LE organization.
W was so naive — installing islamists at every level of DC infrastructure — CIA, FBI, federal prison chaplain supervisor (just to make recruitin’ in prison a bit easier, doncha’ know!!).
MAJOR fumigation need to be done!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fumigation priority: islamists first, then la raza and all open-borders traitors next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget… BLM is way up on that list too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cut off welfare and freebies to fix that problem.
The truth about Islamic ideology.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oooh this is a great video! I learned a lot and she made me feel empowered at the end. I will watch this video a few more times. Thanks so much for posting it.
I’d just like to add that I do think Islam is a fake religion. Created 1000 years after Christianity? By a guy who obviously knew that religion would bring him power at a time when there were few other options if you were power-hungry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i have my opinions about religion and what i think about them however, there is only one “religion” on earth today that seems to attack and kill everyone else. Christianity, buddhism, taoism, judaism, atheism, hinduism, jadeism, scientology etc none of them attack everyone else. These days Islam has more in common with the governing ideologies of Nazi Germany and North Korea than any ” religion”
Sanctuary city.
How does some dumb fat operating engineer know that soon as this-happens buuuuttt take the feds months. Didnt slimeball sell his house for a dollar to a family member?
There was a real estate transaction. I’ll look it up again but if I recall correctly, Omar, Omar’s sister, and Omar’s father were joint owners of a property. Omar’s wife was not an owner. Omar quit-claimed his portion of the property to his sister I think, and so did his father? Something like that. All preparation no doubt for the terror act to come. I wonder why Omar’s wife wasn’t an owner of the property. All very strange.
I might be confusing this terrorist’s family mess with other terrorist’s family messes, but it is true that Omar quit claimed a property to his sister. The quit claim deed was recorded on Apr 20 2016. Omar quit claimed the property to his sister and her husband, Sabrina and Mustafa Abasin. Omar committed his terror act less than 2 months later. Funny how Omar would offload a property when he was married and had a kid and he was renting. These terrorists activities never make sense, you know.
OK, I think I got it right this time: Omar purchased the property with his sister Miriam Seddique on Aug 30 2013. Omar was married at the time yet his wife is not one of the property owners. Strange, eh? And then in early 2016 he and Miriam quit claimed their property to sister Sabrina and her husband.
Go to this link and use “mateen, omar” in the name field.
https://acclaimweb.stlucieclerk.com/search/SearchTypeName
Confused here. Someone take a look. When Omar purchased the property on Aug 30 2013 (the deed was recorded on Sep 11 2013), Omar’s wife Noor is not on the deed but she IS on the mortgage, along with Omar and Omar’s sister Miriam and I think their dad too.
And then, on Oct 26 2016 someone paid off that mortgage. This was 4 months after Omar’s terror attack. Who paid it off???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some of the confusion may be due to tribal matters. Mateens are Afghanis, Noor is Palestinian – vastly different cultures. And to make it worse, I believe there are several different cultures within Afghanistan, too.
This woman’s father owns a lot of real estate. I saw an article that said he was the connection between her and the killer. If he can be tied to this, I’d like to see all his property seized for restitution to the victims.
This article says that Noor’s father, Bassam Abdallah Salman, “died of a heart attack several years ago” (relative to the date of the article, Jun 14 2016). “Salman is a second-generation American, born to a well-heeled Palestinian family who emigrated to California from the West Bank in the 1970s.” http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Portrait-Emerges-of-Noor-Zahi-Salman-of-Rodeo-California-Wife-of-Orlando-Gunman-383000261.html
There are still several properties in his name in the area and several others with similar names and the same PO box for the mailing address, one of which is a small commercial property.
Trump was right when he was campaigning and spoke about looking at the whole family, someone has to know something. We have seen it before the San Bernadino couple one of the mothers was living with them, the Boston Bommber who was killed his wife lived with him she had to have seen something , they are just as guilty if they don’t report .
LikeLiked by 1 person
All three of these families included small children or babies, which makes it even more disgusting. The Farooks had a new baby … and bomb making materials in their house and garage. And in all three cases the terrorist was more concerned about making a jihad statement than the welfare of his own kid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are several types of jihad. The one that is physical, against the kaffir, is a community obligation. If enough of the “community” carries out jihad (for salvation) the others are freed from sin without having to get physical.
So,…… under those conditions who doesn’t know and who is not going to tell??? Likely everyone knows and no one is going to tell.
As a people who are under attack for our very existence, we should know our enemy!! They fill up the internet with their plans, beliefs and threats. None of which are idle as evidenced by over 1400 years of blatant, glaring, blood soaked history.
This ideology is evil at almost its ultimate level. This is demonically inspired and directed evil. Allah, who is the devil or satan, is trying to pass himself off through a “religion” as God. All one needs to do is a little cursory study and comparison to see what this is.
Just remember a simple saying; God is good, devil is evil (bad). Remember there was a tree in the garden, the tree of the knowledge of good and the knowledge of evil.
Jesus comes to bring truth and life and life more abundantly, The thief (devil) comes to kill, steal and destroy.
Look at islam. It has given nothing absolutely nothing to the Human condition and never will. Kill, steal and destroy.
As a people we have developed a sense of morality in our care and treatment of people that is beyond the morality espoused by Allah of the Koran. Just think about that!
The treatment of women, the stranger, the orphan, the slave. The appeal to integrity and truth.
We rescue, the one lost soul clinging to a life raft, as hundreds go to help, we aid people who a caught and stranded in catastrophic situations. We have shelters, we have group homes, we rescue the drug addicts, the alcoholics, the stranger, the destitute. We rescue dogs and cats and horses. It is a testimony to the heroship inside us, not for reward but because it it right, it is being human. It is so strong in us we try to rescue our future murderers.
Why, because life is significant to us, it means something and down inside we want to protect that value. We were created in the image of God and part of that image was the little part that says, I will risk my life to save that of my brother. Now I wonder where that came from?
Allah knows nothing but kill and kill and destroy and steal and lie and deceive. You won’t get from him what he does not have, life and any appreciation of it.
Taaaaa Daaaaa! Taaaaa, Daaaaa! Hear the sound of the trumpet blast! Wake up, wake. up!
https://islamqa.info/en/20214
Crap! The family pic of mom, dad, and child looks so healthy family. Yikes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ummmm what took so long? Shouldn’t take over a year to develop evidence on Mrs. Terrorist’s involvement.
I sure do hope justice is swift and severe. As a country we are tired of these TERRORIST immigrants.
Just a reminder about who and what we’re dealing with here and where responsibility lies – from within our own government.
(I’m still plagued about GWB bizarre display of giddiness onstage at the Dallas Tx Memorial event for our slain officers – I cannot let that imagery go until I know why GWB laughing and dancing on National TV & Obama’s shamefull speech)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldnt help but notice a resemblance, maybe.
