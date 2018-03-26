KORUS Trade Deal – No Steel Tariffs For South Korea In Exchange for 50,000 Exports per U.S. Automaker…

Perhaps as early as this week we should anticipate hearing about completion a significant trade agreement with South Korea. The deal is known as “KORUS” (KOR+U.S.), and has been in negotiations for over a year.
Part of the recent agreement within the auto-sector of the deal, between Moon Jae-in and President Donald Trump, via Lighthizer and Ross, is an exemption of U.S. steel tariffs for South Korea in exchange for a doubling of U.S. auto exports; from 25,000 to 50,000 American made cars, per U.S. automaker, per year. (link)
The results within KORUS exhibit the intended outcome of the global tariff proposal from President Trump as leverage to enhance the administration policy of reciprocity. The world is taking notice, and China is now beginning to signal their understanding of President Trump leading the international discussion of reciprocal trade.
The unspoken background is that all nations, who have acquiesced to the overwhelming demands of China’s trade position, are now beginning to reassess the value of President Trump confronting the equation head-on. Ultimately it is beginning to sink-in that all nations can benefit from correcting a trade imbalance within their own position. In essence, U.S. President Trump is moving the entire global trade dynamic.
The timing for a U.S. leveraged KORUS deal could not be better. On the geopolitical stage President Trump, through his sheer will, has thrown open the doors to a denuclearized Korean peninsular and is about to engage in direct discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The ramifications for peace on the Korean peninsular, and the economic outcomes therein, are seismic for South East Asia. Thus we see today stunning reports of Kim Jong-un heading to Beijing for discussions of unknown substance.
There is no doubt both Kim Jong-un (DPRK) and Chinese President/Chairman Xi Jinping must engage in talks about the ramifications. China has long used the DPRK as a proxy province for their own geopolitical strategy against the U.S. and western interests.
POTUS Trump using economic leverage to break down the walls of totalitarian regimes is a stunning position for two nations (China and DPRK) who must have thought such an action would be unconscionable a mere eighteen months ago.
Incredible times of jaw-dropping consequence. Because, ‘His Excellency’ Trump.
The Era of the Economic Titan is Back!
PS. A U.S./South Korea trade deal enhances the backdrop, and leverage, of U.S. position toward NAFTA. Canada and Mexico have aligned with the TPP multilateral trade deal. POTUS Trump is negotiating bi-lateral deals with nations within TPP (Japan, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea all ongoing).
Where is everyone??? hahahaha
Out reading more good news,
“US Steel Company JSW Announces $1 Billion Expansion and 500 New Jobs”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/us-steel-company-jsw-announces-1-billion-expansion-and-500-new-jobs-video/
HA!
That’s not good, that’s grrrrreat!
Back and forth reading!
His team of killers bringing home some kills. Good luck Democrats.
It’s only Monday! What other wins will we have before Easter?
I’m holding out hope for the IG report.
You are absolutely correct!
Our Lion and his Killers are putting the icing on their first successful bilateral trade deal! South Korea 🇰🇷 realized that at this point, we can no longer screw over the USA 🇺🇸!
From the article linked above:
South Korea will further open up its auto market to American companies in exchange for an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel, Seoul’s trade minister said Monday.
During trade talks, South Korea agreed to further lower barriers for U.S. carmakers in the local auto market — which Washington has been pushing for throughout the three rounds of renegotiation talks.
Seoul will apply eased vehicle emission standards for American cars shipped to the country from 2021 to 2025, as well as double the number of U.S. cars that don’t have to comply with domestic regulations from the current 25,000 to 50,000.
The two sides also agreed to extend the 25 percent tariff on imports of Korean pickup trucks by 20 years until 2041, Chosun Ilbo reported.
Meanwhile, Washington agreed to exclude South Korea from the 25 percent tariff it will levy on foreign steel.
However, an annual quota will be set on South Korean steel products — some 286 million tons, or 70 percent of the country’s steel exports shipped to the United States between 2015 and 2017.
Even though Asian countries say that they don’t apply tariffs, when you see Cadillac CT6 priced similar to a BMW 7-series in Korea, you know there is a problem.
Can’t understand the exact details, but another 100K or so more US built cars in the Korean market is a YUGE! step.
Considering Korea is just a huge Urban area (ie crowded), a 300c makes more sense in Korea than it does in the US. Note Buick in China. I’m not a big domestic auto fan, and dislike SUVs, but I bet there will be a noticeable increase of Lincoln Navigator, Cadilac CT6, and Chrysler Pacifica sightings in Seoul.
In many, not all, foreign countries that have high tariffs on American vehicles (made in USA) or lower tariffs on others one doesn’t see many US vehicles. Trucks from the USA many times have easier barriers. In those countries high priced German and UK cars are prestigious amongst upper classes. Most surprising, though, in these envirionments is the fact that the highest class next to ‘royalty’ will choose to drive a rare car that catches the attention of all the lower ‘climbers’. That rare car might be a Ford or Chevrolet product that costs 100% more there than in the USA. A $125,000. Corvette or Lincoln draws a crowd. On roads jammed with tiny Chinese, Japanese and Korean cars…..along side the
smaller versions of German and European versions , the Cadillacs and Suburbans outclass them all in their eyes.
The way it is now we can’t even sell them toyotas built in Tennessee.
“We’re gonna need a bigger freezer.”
The Challenge
The Fight
And the WIN
Credit to biologist Susan McConnell
That’s why honey badger don’t care–he has a nice meal.
Apparently PDJT has shape-shifted to defeat the snakes.
Honey badger uses cobra venom like a nap-time relaxer.
Sleepy, sleepy! Wakey, wakey!
That is one heck of a tough animal.
That was in reply to the highest gain in DOW!
You are correct! Here is what our President was referring too:
yes!
And this kind of thing is exactly why I’m still on the Trump train
Makes old Anderson and Stormy Daniels look pretty insignificant!
Was there ever any doubt as to Anderson’s and Daniels’ insignificant?
Our President isn’t playing around! 2018 is the year to get our trade imbalances with many countries around the world taken care of. Those countries that got an exemption from the tariffs on steel and aluminum only have until May 1st before the tariffs are applied to them.
It is the only train not running off a cliff.
Our deficits will be drastically cut
Our exports will drastically rise
Because our deficits will be lower our GDP will rise
All because one Man..our President knows what the hell he is doing.
….and he’s got the gonads to carry through
ABSOLUTELY!
PDJT and his Killers saw this tackling our trade deficit as a four step process.
1) Deregulation across every single sector of our government. They are now on the cusp on reforming Dodd-Frank for medium & small size banks allowing small businesses to borrow money 💰 more easily.
2) Energy Revolution is allowing our country to process 10+ million barrels of fuel a day. That number will be increased to over 12+ million barrels a day over the next couple of years. By 2023, we will lead the world in fuel ⛽ production.
3) The Tax Reform Bill has allowed companies and corporations to not only remain in our country but to return to our country because the Corporate Tax Rate is at 20% and there is a minimal tax on bringing money 💰 back into our country. Also keep in mind that equipment can be deducted in full the same year it is purchased.
4) Trade is the final piece of the puzzle! You could not have worked on it before the other three pieces because the RINOs would have realized the President’s plan and would not have passed the Tax Reform Bill. By being so close to finalizing deals with South Korea 🇰🇷 and Japan 🇯🇵 on bilateral trade agreements, our President and his Killers are tightening the screws on China 🇨🇳.
China realizes that Vietnam 🇻🇳, Malaysia 🇲🇾 and the Philippines 🇵🇭 are ready to pick up some of the manufacturing that China 🇨🇳 currently enjoys with our country.
The Economic Plan is absolutely breathtaking and brilliant!
No disrespect, not ever but, * whispers, sometimes I think of our President as a national CEO.
“Kim Jong-un heading to Beijing for discussions of unknown substance.”
Kim Jong-un to Chinese Govt Official: We’ve made you dragons look good by contrast for decades now, and we’ve distracted everyone from your aggressions. You owe me.
Chinese Official: Thanks. Now go home.
Still not confirmed …yet. Japanese TV showed photos of the train and it is the same one Kim Jung-il used to go to Beijing in 2011. Met with an honor guard. The next summit meeting is scheduled on just a few days (29 March). May be held in Beijing (?)
According to one Korean site is is KJU’s sister, Kim Yo-jong who arrived in Beijing to “improve Sino-NK ties”.
http://news.naver.com/main/read.nhn?mode=LSD&mid=sec&sid1=001&oid=022&aid=0003260684&lfrom=twitter&spi_ref=m_news_twitter
Perhaps I’m just an old cynic, but my first reaction upon hearing Fat Boy Kim in China was “up to no good.” Check your pocket for your wallet. Make sure you locked the car door. Got both gloves in your pocket. And be skeptical of a Xi/Kim meeting. They’re kind of being backed into a corner and neither of them can be trusted.
I’ve read that in Korea you get audited if you don’t buy a Korean made car. Good for the US to finally fight back while they dump cars, electronics and steel into the US with no barriers to entry.
if that’s for sale I want one.
https://www.teepublic.com/kids-t-shirt/2264342-very-stable-genius
TY, waltherppk. 👍
Thank you! I just ordered one.
Me as well! Thanx!
walther, You are The Best!
Well done!
The other side has a number “1”, right?
Butbutbut I thought the doom-and-gloom cultmembers were predicting that we would lose. A “war” or something. 🙂
On any topic there are always people climbing out on the ledge and screaming they’re gonna jump. It’s a personality thing. Not much one can do about it. 🙂
I used to climb out on the ledge and jump all the time. 😱
But I was wearing repelling gear and attached to a rope. 😁
LOL!
I am gob-smacked!
This can’t be true. I won’t believe it until I hear it on CNN. Wait for it…wait for it…
Lil rocket man heading to chy-nah. Tell me something really big didn’t go down, about a couple of three weeks ago. Did Kim Jong wofat get a glimpse of “the rod of god”? I’m thinking Hawaii and the reset button.
LikeLiked by 4 people
” Ultimately it is beginning to sink-in that all nations can benefit from correcting a trade imbalance within their own position. In essence, U.S. President Trump is moving the entire global trade dynamic.”
___
Other countries are starting to think…”Hey, we can do that too.”
China has to be thinking “This is not good.”
Haaa.
Bullies never like it when people start to stand up to them.
I doubt that Xi Jinping likes the idea of little Kim becoming friendly with Pres Trump either.
China wouldn’t want to lose their little proxy ankle-biter.
Europe can do it if it abandons Socialism and kicks out the Gargantuan Cabals & Soros.
Fat chance. It will take another French Revolution, with guillotines.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“guillotines.”
We can make those! With American Steel!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true Wheatietoo. If it is Kim, no doubt Xi wants to give him some ‘friendly’ advice, aka marching orders. The next summit is scheduled on 29 March.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Chinese are Masters at bending others to their will.
It’ll be interesting to see where this goes.
It may be his sister Kim Yo-jung, according to one Korean source.
http://news.naver.com/main/read.nhn?mode=LSD&mid=sec&sid1=001&oid=022&aid=0003260684&lfrom=twitter&spi_ref=m_news_twitter
Trump wins as usual!
China will try a ‘Trump like’ deal, say, more pork (from Chinese owned American Pork producers) for Chinese dominance in high tech and pharma.
No trust in my bones.
“Chinese owned American Pork producers”
Is that why one of the local supermarkets has pounds of bacon buy 2/get three free sales about once every six weeks?
Quick, send store coordinates to ZurichMike! And me! There is no such thing as free bacon–it’s just called ecstasy!
Smithfield. I’ve stopped buying it. The best bacon is Sunnyvale. Tell Mike.
Sorry, Sugardale!!! Ack!
Smithfield is one of many major pork companies owned by China.
Buy local.
“With the Smithfield purchase, a Chinese company now owns 1 in 4 pigs raised in the U.S.”
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-china-purchased-a-prime-cut-of-americas-pork-industry/
And:
http://fortune.com/2016/03/18/the-biggest-american-companies-now-owned-by-the-chinese/
Including the ones in Washington DC.
Premier Li Keqiang is no longer the head honcho on the economy since the recent shake-up in personnel. Courtier Wang Qishan has the US/China portfolio along with the new head of the PBOC Yi Gang and chief eco advisor Liu He (who was in Washington recently meeting with Sec Mnuchin).
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The key element in this economic development is not KORUS, it is Kim Jong-un’s sudden trip to Beijing for what is expected to be talks with Chinese President/Chairman Chairman Xi Jinping. Those two will discuss what they know of KORUS and the impending but still-unscheduled meeting between Kim Jong-un and DJT. Those Beijing talks will proceed in one of two directions ~ establishing what Beijing will allow regarding Korean reunification ~ or demanding a hard-line stance on the part of North Korea on both KORUS and reunification, all backed by China.
It is far too early to crow about the success of KORUS and anticipated success of the Jong-un/DJT meeting ~ as they say in Beijing, “…..the fat hen has yet to cackle!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I too retain my suspicious mind as I expect tricks and back stabbing from Uniparty Rats (Dhimmi’s and Repub’s).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll wager my money on Fantastic Mr. Fox over the “fat hen” every time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My money, too, is on Mr. Fox….. The fat hen’s cackle will seal the deal ~ but she has yet to cackle!!!
That is true.
“…..the fat hen has yet to cackle!!!” A Chinese reference to Hillary Cankles?
Steve, you could be correct! And I can’t claim authorship ~ all the credit goes to the Chinese for alluding to Ma Clinton’s cackling disfigurement with a cackling hen!!!
Ain’t it great to have a real WORLD CLASS President who is looking out for We the People and working on OUR behalf? President Trump makes me so proud, every day!!!!
LOL.. does this mean more Ohio made Hondas?
It means more Ford’s in Deagu
Well, well….the US actually didn’t have to put up with previous President’s impotent hand wringing or self loathing attitude towards the USA that they governed.
A fix was possible, just not desired by the carpetbaggers and their Congressional acolytes.
That’s interesting information on the nature of America”s political and bureaucratic elites right there.
Will we get fooled by them again?
Lesson for GOP:
Stand tall and don’t back down once you stake out your position, especially when you know you’re right.
Stable Genius teaching the GOP how to win, and bringing the USA back.
We’re turning the corner, folks.
Turning the corner.
I would like to turn that corner and walk right into a successful third party – Party of the Lion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍 MakeAmericaGreaton
The Party of the Lion 👍
Even more great news… approval ratings jump… tax reductions coming home??
” CNN poll, conducted from March 22-25, showed Trump with a 42 percent approval rating, up 7 points from the network’s same poll last month. Meanwhile, 54 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance.”
If they’re up 7 points in their biased poll, the trend should translate.
Those 54 percent must not work or own homes or pay for their own health insurance OR they are so wealthy they can throw away thousands of dollars (i.e., crumbs).
Trump is not finished with these countries until the field is level. He is smart though, he is not doing it all in one step as his goal is not to sink their ships, just rock their boats until everything is level.
With the wall, military, expanding economy, American steel and aluminum will recover, likely because it will be a requirement in government contracts that steel and aluminum must be American.
Eventually American steel and Aluminum will be cost competitive, (no foreign subsidies allowed for imported steel).
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
it’s the little touches that matter in these cartoons…like Hillary losing her shoe, nyuk, nyuk, nyuk
Interesting. We were the supposed “clingers”. Those demshitz sure don’t want to let go.
That’s it???
Dems are losers and RINOs and Nevertrumpers suck too!
Kind of stating the obvious, huh.
This is important news. Stormy is not. yet over at CNN, here is the headline:
Why the Stormy Daniels Interview Should Scare Republicans Julian Zelizer, CNN
Fake News Network. Shame on them.
Stormy is the Russia replacement. It won’t die until there is another hate Trump narrative rolled out. It too will fail.
The Gargantuan Cabal will continue to kill American media until it is pure worm food, but they have huge money to burn.
Unlike for many Americans, a President isn’t my leader (that’s my job)….he’s my CEO / General Manager. That’s how he’s assessed. His personal habits are of interest only if they are illegal.
nobody here is interested in that wh(o)re …
Wrong thread. Put that in the open or open-political.
“from 25,000 to 50,000 American made cars, per U.S. automaker, per year.”
Tesla cannot even take care of the demand in the domestic market…………………
Oh, …wait a minute …GENIUS!!!
I think this is potentially why Kim Jong-un is in China, if he indeed is there.
I think Jong-un’s actions toward arranging the Trump summit meeting may to a degree of possibly be unilateral and China is summoning Jong-un to “talk” about it.
Exchanging nuclear weapons for unrestrained economic opportunities should hopefully be a compelling trade for NK. One that China is nervous about, I’m sure.
Kim will never step down because right his family owns all the land (like Queen of England)…Look at North Korea at night: https://cyberarms.files.wordpress.com/2012/02/north-korea-cyber-capabilities_1.png
Another reason we need to develop the West with THE WALL:
NK has been selling their electricity to China. Perhaps not having lights will hide the anti-KJU graffiti that mysteriously appeared on a government building last week.
😀 😀 😀
Well, we easily know where Kimmy’s house is…at least one of them.
You want to talk about Stormy? Well, there’s a Cat-5 storm out there alright, and it’s affectionately been named “The Donald.” While the tabloid media (and I include Drudge) fixate on salacious gossip and liberal heroines with outsized busts, PDJT steals the stage from them once again.
– He expels 60-Russian diplomats in a display of support to the UK, and a demonstration of the total stupidity associated with Mueller’s collusion probe.
– His forceful tariffs promptly bring the Red Dragon to the table with offers of capitulation. The market, now sensing his wisdom, gains back half of what it lost in the last 10-days.
– Another US steel company announces a billion dollar expansion and plans for 1000 more jobs.
…And it’s only Monday.
It truly has to feel daunting for those muck-raking “journalists” to be this out-classed.
I suspect the left bought Drudge. It’s a crap site.
The news and the bust are fake! Turn all the crap off!
Anyone having problems with malware pop ups on the site?
Sundance posted over the weekend it is your mobile device providers.
Here’s the general issue.
https://www.wired.com/story/pop-up-mobile-ads-surge-as-sites-scramble-to-stop-them/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stormy who? 😆
Haayup! Haayup! Treepers! Sundance, HAAYUP! I’m grinning / giggling / laughing and, I CAN’T STOP! (Rolling on the floor laughing and I can’t. get. up….) 😂 😂 😂
What if, what if it happens and NK actually denuclearize? Starting to think that might be a possibility. Trump foes might think that too.
Tom Donahue just downed a whole bottle of sedatives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Donahue just downed a whole bottle of
sedativesFentanyl Citrate thinking it was sedatives…OOPs
“NK actually denuclearize”
Yeah! We can bring that material over here and use it in our nuclear power plants. I think the time is overdue for a few new ones. We have not built a new oil refinery in about 50 years, either.
While I have no desire to be an apologist for the Omnibus bill, I can’t help but think that part of Trump’s strategery in signing it was based on the expected benefit this and other trade deals are going to have on the economy. Buys time to prepare for the political wars to come.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Due to the performance of congrass (deliberate mis-spell here), our President and his team were ready for an Omnibus bill, or a real budget if congrass could manage to get it’s act together (not likely). It shows that our VSGPDT does his homework.
In the meantime, BHO continues with the narcissistic drivel of “putting 1 million little obominations on the street to continue with amerikan progress.
Here’s 0bunghole’s million 0bominations:
Well this must really be pi$$ing off all the RINOs who’ve been criticizing Trump about his ideas on trade ever since the freakin’ PRIMARIES.
Sucks to be you, Losers.
The only thing they care about trade is how much of a bribe or a kickback they get from various governments and corporations. Other than that, they are total morons as far as how trade works or the damage bad trade deals do to We the People and the entire country..
“Ultimately it is beginning to sink-in that all nations can benefit from correcting a trade imbalance within their own position. In essence, U.S. President Trump is moving the entire global trade dynamic.”
__________________
That ‘dynamic’ is what happens when a child stands up innocently and observes the obvious, that the emperor wears no clothes.
And all of a sudden, all the muckety-mucks, who were standing and applauding the naked emperor like barking seals at SeaWorld, realize the kid is right, and they’re all brain-damaged, peer-pressure enslaved group-think idiots who can’t see outside the mental prison they created for themselves.
That has to be at least 50% of what’s wrong with this world, that people in positions of influence are so beholden to ‘social expectations’ that they simply will not see or acknowledge obvious solutions to often critical problems.
This is why even people I like very much, like Sheriff Clarke of Wisconsin, will go on TV to talk about deporting illegal immigrants and say something like (paraphrasing) ‘Everybody knows we can’t deport 10 million people‘.
I almost jumped right through the TV set. He should have been smacked in the mouth.
And then a child should have stood up and pointed out that Sheriff Clarke was butt-naked. That he was a brain-damaged idiot to assert that ‘everybody knows‘ we can’t do something that is eminently doable, like ENFORCING our LAWS and deporting people who are in our country unlawfully.
It’s a simple matter of having the political will to do it.
And if Sheriff Clarke doesn’t have the political will to ENFORCE THE LAW, then he ought to have his badge taken away.
Edit / correction: “This is why even people I like very much, like Sheriff Clarke of Wisconsin, will go on TV to talk about deporting illegal
immigrantsalien invaders and say something like (paraphrasing) ‘Everybody knows we can’t deport 10 million people‘.”
False dichotomy parroted by uninformed or lying people.
Attrition through enforcement is ignored EVERYWHERE by EVERYONE
except in this poll:
http://www.jmisys.com/immigrationmarches/zogby5.html
And they WILL LEAVE!!
Search youtube for “Illegal aliens are self-deporting from Georgia”
God I love our president! He’s paddling the establishment daily…great stuff.
MAGA!!!!
U.S. is in the catbird seat — oil, gas, coal total reserves are largest in the world.
More usable agricultural land than anyone else.
Biggest consumer market to use as trade leverage (only by smart and patriotic politicians!!)
Energy, food, technology, talent — spells WINNING — if and only if our politicians are not traitors.
“…China is in dire need of both food and farms. While the country looks huge on a map, only 11 percent of Chinese land can be farmed. Add that to the huge population, and you have a recipe for food-security disaster. “Food security, the ability to ensure ample and affordable supplies of food for all, is a political headache for leaders in Beijing, who are all too aware that staying in power means keeping rice bowls filled,” Keith Johnson wrote recently in Foreign Policy.
More than 40 percent of China’s existing arable land has been degraded by pollution, acidification, and reduced fertility, China’s official news agency, Xinhua, reported in 2014. Chinese researchers have estimated a need for a 30-percent increase in rice-harvest productivity to feed the population. China’s Number One Central Document, an annual policy blueprint of sorts, has focused on agriculture, rural development, and farmers 13 times since 2000, according to Xinhua.
As a result, China is investing in the best agricultural technology and best farmland—regardless of where it lies—to keep its people fed. The United States, with six times more arable land per capita, is the perfect contract farmer….”
http://www.takepart.com/article/2016/02/22/china-syngenta-smithfield
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“On the geopolitical stage President Trump, through his sheer will, has thrown open the doors to a denuclearized Korean peninsular and is about to engage in direct discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.”
___________________
Again, this is because DJT is not beholden to the circular firing-squad model of paralysis diplomacy.
This is what the political-class does, on EVERY single issue.
It goes like this.
An ‘issue’ exists.
In order to maintain the fallacy of false choice, each ‘side’ takes a position counter to his ‘opponent’, his ‘mirror’, in the Uni-Party.
They have staked out their positions, diametrically opposed to one another, so that stasis (paralysis) is achieved, and no change can ever take place. Doesn’t matter to anyone in the political-class that tens or even hundreds of millions of human beings suffer indefinitely as a result, so long as they get an invitation to the next important social gathering.
The longer ‘stasis’ (paralysis) is maintained, the easier it is to continue, because after a decade or so, people are accustomed to it having “always been that way”. They have ‘gamed out’ all the different possibilities within what is ‘socially accepted’ among their ‘club’, each countered by the other, so the ‘issue’ can never be resolved.
70 years later, one man comes along and observes that these people are all idiots or ideological criminals, but either way, this is stupid, it’s obviously stupid, a CHILD could see that it was stupid, so he’s going to step outside the ‘social expectations’ of the criminal political-class and just solve the problem.
This same asinine dynamic applies to practically every disputed ‘issue’ that can be named.
This is all well and good, but can we now please get them to accept 15,000 corrupt bureaucrats, a couple old hookers, and a criminal horror of a failed “presidential” candidate?
