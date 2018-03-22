President Trump Signs Memorandum Targeting Chinese Trade Practices – Livestream…

Posted on March 22, 2018 by

President Trump signs a memorandum targeting trade action against China’s aggressive trade practices and intellectual property violations.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkNBC Livestream LinkWaPo Livestream Link

This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

91 Responses to President Trump Signs Memorandum Targeting Chinese Trade Practices – Livestream…

  1. LafnH2O says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I LOVE OUR PRESIDENT!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • AmSa/Mx says:
      March 22, 2018 at 12:58 pm

      Me too ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TreeperInTraining says:
        March 22, 2018 at 3:33 pm

        Hey…put a hashtag on that…

        #metoo#

        Lol

        On a serious note, another promise kept by the Madman…another day I am uber proud of my simple vote for him.

        #ilovethemadman#

        Like

        Reply
    • Kez says:
      March 22, 2018 at 1:49 pm

      Folks, Ryan McTurtle, Flake, etc are now meeting to find a way to get rid of Pres.Trump. You know they are. As Sundance says “Trillions of dollars” at stake. Keep praying that our Military and CIA are watching out for our President! I wish Adm. Rogers would stay, I trust him completely to watch the Presidents back.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    POTUS is now at the mic!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 22, 2018 at 1:13 pm

      This is damn leadership folks! I don’t want to ever hear about the CoC, RINOs, Democrats, MSM etc. having our President in a corner. This man doesn’t give a RATS A$$ about any of them. He only cares about us and our country.

      I had a Treeper tell me that the President signing the omnibus bill was the last straw. If you think there is another person in this country that loves us more than PDJT, please point them out to me. He has BALLS the size of basketballs. He doesn’t care about the heat that comes with these decisions.

      AMERICA FIRST IS HIS CREED!

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
  3. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      March 22, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      Per Amb. Lighthizer, the countries with whom we are currently negotiating will have steel & aluminum tariffs paused, which are:

      Canada
      Mexico
      Europe
      Australia
      Argentina
      Brazil
      Korea (he didn’t specify north or south or maybe both)

      Like

      Reply
  6. Blaze says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I’ll never forget about 10 yrs ago I was playing online hearts. Got into a conversation with a Chinese guy working in Oz and he did trade negotiations for companies. He said its Chinese custom or protocol to always come out in the winning end in any type of deal or negotiation. You never lose or you will instantly find yourself without a job. This is the mindset we are dealing with when negotiating anything with China.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 22, 2018 at 1:52 pm

      This explains why the ChiComs take down the other side BEFORE the negotiations.

      And the DemoCPUSArats do the SAME THING, apparently.

      INTERESTING. QUITE INTERESTING.

      Fiat justitia ruat cælum is a Latin legal phrase, meaning “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” The maxim signifies the belief that justice must be realized regardless of consequences.

      Justice. What a NOVEL concept. Where have you BEEN, lovely blind lady?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • H.R. says:
      March 22, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      The Trump Team typically goes for a win-win scenario, so the Chinese Trade Delegation (CTD) should have something to show the folks back home.

      CTD: “We kept our shirts! YAY!”
      🤣

      Seriously, the U.S. objective right now is to level the field, not necessarily to tilt the table to heavily favor the U.S. right now. The Chinese need to get used to U.S. fair trade, not the U.S. as an open open checkbook favoring China. They’re now going to have to give some to get some.

      The tariff leverage (carrot) is to create fair trade or otherwise, no deal (stick). They have to play nice because “no deal’ is really not an option for China.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 22, 2018 at 2:24 pm

        Trump is good cop. And HE is the guy who teaches about REVENGE in business.

        The wicked ChiComs should take any deal he offers. Personally, I’d rather see their earth salted, and Chinese become a dead language. THAT is true justice.

        I’m in a mood today. I’m in a real mood. Their list of crimes is so long, I’m not sure where it ends. I look at 50 billion and say PEANUTS compared to the damage they did to America. I’m measuring justice in MEGATONS, and Trump is talking a puny 50 billion.

        OH WAIT – he’s talking about a fraction of 50 billion? Just a tariff ON $50B?

        Ridiculous. This is beyond getting off easy.

        No deal? That sounds better. That sounds AWESOME. Let them eat ROTTEN STEEL.
        Whatever makes the Chinese people HANG their communists from lampposts sounds AWESOME.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 22, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      “You never lose or you will instantly find yourself without a job.”

      Guess what? It looks like someone over there knows this, which is why the recent shift to let Xi serve for life!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Kenji says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    How do RECIPROCAL tariffs … EQUAL tariffs … equal a “Trade War”. How is THAT equal (or WORSE) than Smoot-Hawley?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. SharkFL says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    I love watching Alex Jones’ commentary during this speech.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      March 22, 2018 at 1:06 pm

      How many times did he work his own name into his commentary?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 22, 2018 at 2:12 pm

        I get his newsletter, but i only read what it has to say. I only watch the videos IF someone other than AJ is on. I am really glad he has a bunch of other people there to help him out, otherwise his mannerisms would probably kill his messages.

        The only time I hear his voice is when my younger brother has him on the smart TV.

        Like

        Reply
  13. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. SharkFL says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Does this qualify as a “BOOOM”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. Publius2016 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Well, now what trolls???

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      March 22, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      LOL, exactly Publius.

      But it wont be the new trolls, it will be the familiar names who will come in shortly with their concerns, convince everyone how much they support PDJT but then whine and complain at the very next opportunity. They are not MAGA. They are not part of our movement. They are part of the controlled opposition OR individuals who are clever in trying to undermine PDJT.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Pat Frederick says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    I especially liked that POTUS had a businesswoman (Ms Lockheed) speak and support these tariffs as protecting business’s technologies–their life bloods.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    President Trump has abandoned his campaign promises…traitor…blah blah blah…Listen up Trolls: you take on trillion dollar deficits, trillion dollar deals, trillion dollar corporations…One little bite at a time! “Little Bites…ok?” THE WALL IS COMING and we will walk along our Glorious Southern Border again!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • kenji says:
      March 22, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      Let me suggest that when NAFTA is crashed … we are going to seriously NEED that WALL … as the giant sucking sound starts coming from the US … as newly unemployed Mexicans start being SUCKED into the US at a clip even greater than during the DARK Obama years. Where else will unemployed Mexicans “migrate” ? To Venezuela ?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        March 22, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        Maybe…will not surprise to see two year window to coincide with 2020 Election…NAFTA has the these “brakes” already set…it takes two two year reviews…in other words three Congressional Elections and two Presidential Elections! Globalists put in a very intricate trade pact!

        Like

        Reply
      • Lack is not all says:
        March 22, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        They have to stay in Mexico and contribute to make their country a better place to live. In the actual way , they run, its too simple, no incentives to fight now

        Like

        Reply
        • JoAnn Leichliter says:
          March 22, 2018 at 2:27 pm

          Right you are. I have long contended that the porous U.S. borders have acted as a safety valve, enabling corruption to flourish by allowing Mexicans to flee and send back money to support their relatives. Would they otherwise have cleaned up the mess? We will never know, I guess. Corruption may now simply be endemic there–as it is close to being here.

          Like

          Reply
  21. wodiej says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    It makes you wonder how much money changed hands so other countries could screw the US.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Golden Advice says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Finally, a President who slaps the Panda’s paw out of our cookie jar.
    Make Aerospace Great Again!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Scarlet says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Does this affect the corrupt Biden’s and Mc Connell’s ?

    Like

    Reply
  26. fleporeblog says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      March 22, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      Fle – Do you know how the tariff revenues might be directed? Can the President direct through the Secretary of Treasury to utilize those revenues to fund Executive Branch projects, i.e. The Wall? I’ve looked around on the internet but I can’t find any information regarding tariff revenues and Executive Branch powers over those revenues. I know the simple answer is that it goes into the General Fund and then is apportioned to different accounts.

      I find it interesting that the Omnibus bill is coinciding with the implementation of these tariffs. Maybe he has a play with the dims and Rino’s going all in on the Omnibus. I’m also hopeful that even though the President will have to sign the Omnibus bill in order to fund our military that he subsequently will very quickly declare NAFTA dead.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        March 22, 2018 at 4:45 pm

        He can’t use that revenue to fund projects that are not appropriated by Congress. Those funds will go into the Federal Government coffers allowing our GDP to grow by 0.5% just on the $50 billion dollars.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • TheWanderingStar says:
          March 22, 2018 at 5:15 pm

          Thanks Fle! I was just thinking that maybe PDJT could redirect those funds get his “unfair” portion of revenue for The Big, Beautiful Wall. ;>))

          Like

          Reply
  27. DanO64 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    But, but, Russia, Russia, Russia, and Stormy Daniel and her lie detector picture, and don’t forget Mueller. Oh what will my VSG President Trump do next? Solved the North Korea problem. Oh No’es, NOT THAT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Publius2016 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Like the Omnibus package today…maybe UNIPARTY gets a little too much but we get THE WALL…President Trump inspected the prototypes and now, we’ll see the next phase…He is teaching the American People how to Dream Again! The thing here is that President Trump is negotiating! $50 billion is only 10% of the trade imbalance! It’s about cooperation and respect!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Alison says:
    March 22, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    #MAGA 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. pursang says:
    March 22, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    OT: Goolag Search

    Sundance, are you aware that Goolag apparently changed its search metrics for conservative sites?

    A few days ago I put Conservative Treehouse into an office computer and where previously this site was always the first one returned, it is now the second, the first is now Snopes.com with an article saying a claim by Conservative Treehouse was debunked.

    Same thing happens with Weasel Zippers and Gateway Pundit. Type in Daily Kos, CNN or any lefty website, there is no Snopes.com link at all. Funny, eh?

    I hope Goolag goes the way of Facebook.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. JoD says:
    March 22, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    If you are reading this, then you are one of a “large group” of very fortunate people who have been gifted with your LAST chance …..Donald John Trump.
    The sad reality is that this America will cease to exist if the Uni-Commies defeat him.
    Every hour of every day, is a struggle to survive in this toxic hate-filled environment.

    I stand with POTUS, every hour of every day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. positron1352 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Agreed. Trump is the last chance for generations to come. He has so much courage. Keep the stopper out of the drain, Mr. President.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    March 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s