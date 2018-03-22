President Trump Signs Memorandum Targeting Chinese Trade Practices – Livestream…

President Trump signs a memorandum targeting trade action against China’s aggressive trade practices and intellectual property violations.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – WaPo Livestream Link
I LOVE OUR PRESIDENT!!!
Me too ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Hey…put a hashtag on that…
Lol
On a serious note, another promise kept by the Madman…another day I am uber proud of my simple vote for him.
#ilovethemadman#
Folks, Ryan McTurtle, Flake, etc are now meeting to find a way to get rid of Pres.Trump. You know they are. As Sundance says “Trillions of dollars” at stake. Keep praying that our Military and CIA are watching out for our President! I wish Adm. Rogers would stay, I trust him completely to watch the Presidents back.
POTUS is now at the mic!
This is damn leadership folks! I don’t want to ever hear about the CoC, RINOs, Democrats, MSM etc. having our President in a corner. This man doesn’t give a RATS A$$ about any of them. He only cares about us and our country.
I had a Treeper tell me that the President signing the omnibus bill was the last straw. If you think there is another person in this country that loves us more than PDJT, please point them out to me. He has BALLS the size of basketballs. He doesn’t care about the heat that comes with these decisions.
AMERICA FIRST IS HIS CREED!
Rinse and Repeat.
Over and Over.
Trust in TRUMP.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
MAGAAAA!!!!
😎
Right on fleporeblog 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Amen, Fle!
Are you “On Board” with POTUS signing that omnibus bill?
That is a TERRIBLE bill!
Go read Fleb’s post on the first page of the March 22 post, then you will have your answer.
Yes and here is why:
Well, I read your argument on the other thread. There is speculation in a lot of what you say.
Not arguing. Flep, I value your opinions here.
But….I cannot agree with this.
There’s an old saying……”That white speck sitting atop of that pile of bird$hit……is bird$hit too.”
Several factors to consider.
#1 – This is a 1.3 Trillion dollar spending bill. Quite anti-conservative.
#2 -This bill funds the left’s agenda’s in several capacities.
Folks often dismiss optics when it comes to our great POTUS. I don’t second-guess him very much….especially publically. But I can’t come to terms with why he would sign this bill.
But the optics of this bill are devastating. Not for the tried and true Americans who support President Trump unrelentingly, but those that serve as independents and Libertarian. Those are the votes we will need come November.
You’re not going to change a nut-case liberal’s mind….. who suffers from TDS.
I pray that President Trump really looks this over and sees the evil within it.
Of course….JMHO
Outside of the bi polar lunatics posting here and at a few other sites…..nobody will remember this come May…never mind November.
I hear you and you maybe right!
There are ways he can not spend what has been allocated (this article describes it on page 2)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/charlestiefer/2017/08/18/trump-may-slash-congressional-spending-priorities-by-impounding-funds/2/#544220a27f64
I think the money has to be spent. Richard Nixon used to just not spend appropriations he found excessive, but my recollection is that Congress then passed a law requiring that the money be spent as appropriated. Perhaps that has changed…?
Federal budget has to be spent as appropriated. This is not a federal budget. This is an omnibus bill (for 6 months) until federal budget is due or done. Have not had a budget for over a decade.
Federal budget due end of September.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are ways and this article describes it on page 2.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/charlestiefer/2017/08/18/trump-may-slash-congressional-spending-priorities-by-impounding-funds/2/#544220a27f64
He signed it because it gave us our Military spending and them a 2.4% raise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know what Ryan and McConnell’s game plan is and that’s to lose the Hose so the Dems take over and impeach PDJT. A lot of things are cooking between now and November especially with the OIG Report due any time now. MANY things are going on behind the scenes. Safety measures are being put in place and exit routes sealed off.
Ryan and McConnell believe that they have PDJT cornered but he has watched & studied them for years. They are predictable in trying to take him out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Felice, I hate the omnibus budget bill. But I have not read the thing and won’t. I wouldn’t understand a lot of it even if I did. I have to trust PDJT to do the best he can for us. I have to be realistic and accept he can’t do everything he promised, but I can sure be amazed by all that he has been able to get done for us.
I won’t abandon the best President of my lifetime because of the cursed budget.
TY!
There’s only one question we all should ask is “Would POTUS do anything to destroy AMERICANS?” Answer is NO!
Support him always!
I agree. He can only work with the lowlifes we Americans voted into office. Granted previously for the most part only GOPe – RINOs run plus the DIMs. Now MAGAs are running. In the meantime we Deplorables need to vote the way POTUS asks us to vote. Only he knows whose support he can/can’t get in those one-on-one phone call. We need to stop second guessing him, imo.
In addition, POTUS can’t be the legislative branch. He works with what he has. I can only say when the huge Ominbus bill gets passed and the DIMs get lots of candy, I thn look at today’s tariffs in IP. Alla the billions of dollars he will revamp in trade and tarrifs will begin to offset the billering DIM pork $$. Not saying it will eliminate it, but it’s my way of trying to see the big picture, which is what POTUS sees.
I support him. Always will.
Typo…never alla…should be ‘all’…
He has DC working against him and most of his own party. He is doing the best he can and so far he has managed to pull a few things out of his hat. Don’t ever underestimate our President.
The only people in DC with any power are the corrupt ones. I think he has the goods on most of them and it will come down to if they would like a new handler or go to prison.
The congress put so much power in the executive branch it is almost a dictatorship as we have seen with Obama just ignoring congress. Don’t count the chickens until the eggs hatch. He is my President and it is his show.
Chirp 😊
Per Amb. Lighthizer, the countries with whom we are currently negotiating will have steel & aluminum tariffs paused, which are:
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Australia
Argentina
Brazil
Korea (he didn’t specify north or south or maybe both)
I’ll never forget about 10 yrs ago I was playing online hearts. Got into a conversation with a Chinese guy working in Oz and he did trade negotiations for companies. He said its Chinese custom or protocol to always come out in the winning end in any type of deal or negotiation. You never lose or you will instantly find yourself without a job. This is the mindset we are dealing with when negotiating anything with China.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This explains why the ChiComs take down the other side BEFORE the negotiations.
And the DemoCPUSArats do the SAME THING, apparently.
INTERESTING. QUITE INTERESTING.
Fiat justitia ruat cælum is a Latin legal phrase, meaning “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” The maxim signifies the belief that justice must be realized regardless of consequences.
Justice. What a NOVEL concept. Where have you BEEN, lovely blind lady?
Pattern: NIXON
Oh, my. Skeleton-face was busy, busy, busy, long before we knew.
Celebrating a bit early, however.
The bill is in the mail, Skeletor.
The Trump Team typically goes for a win-win scenario, so the Chinese Trade Delegation (CTD) should have something to show the folks back home.
CTD: “We kept our shirts! YAY!”
🤣
Seriously, the U.S. objective right now is to level the field, not necessarily to tilt the table to heavily favor the U.S. right now. The Chinese need to get used to U.S. fair trade, not the U.S. as an open open checkbook favoring China. They’re now going to have to give some to get some.
The tariff leverage (carrot) is to create fair trade or otherwise, no deal (stick). They have to play nice because “no deal’ is really not an option for China.
Trump is good cop. And HE is the guy who teaches about REVENGE in business.
The wicked ChiComs should take any deal he offers. Personally, I’d rather see their earth salted, and Chinese become a dead language. THAT is true justice.
I’m in a mood today. I’m in a real mood. Their list of crimes is so long, I’m not sure where it ends. I look at 50 billion and say PEANUTS compared to the damage they did to America. I’m measuring justice in MEGATONS, and Trump is talking a puny 50 billion.
OH WAIT – he’s talking about a fraction of 50 billion? Just a tariff ON $50B?
Ridiculous. This is beyond getting off easy.
No deal? That sounds better. That sounds AWESOME. Let them eat ROTTEN STEEL.
Whatever makes the Chinese people HANG their communists from lampposts sounds AWESOME.
“You never lose or you will instantly find yourself without a job.”
Guess what? It looks like someone over there knows this, which is why the recent shift to let Xi serve for life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
GREAT observation.
Trump: I’ve asked China “to reduce the trade deficit immediately by $100 billion”
NOW we’re talking. As in talking about a DOWN PAYMENT.
How do RECIPROCAL tariffs … EQUAL tariffs … equal a “Trade War”. How is THAT equal (or WORSE) than Smoot-Hawley?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not. What it does is expose those who are acting in the interest of foreign enitities.
I love watching Alex Jones’ commentary during this speech.
How many times did he work his own name into his commentary?
I get his newsletter, but i only read what it has to say. I only watch the videos IF someone other than AJ is on. I am really glad he has a bunch of other people there to help him out, otherwise his mannerisms would probably kill his messages.
The only time I hear his voice is when my younger brother has him on the smart TV.
*RAISES AND WAVES HANDS FOR SOMETHING ELSE!!!*
Does this qualify as a “BOOOM”
This is a shot literally heard around the world. It’s a ballsy move.
Well, now what trolls???
LOL, exactly Publius.
But it wont be the new trolls, it will be the familiar names who will come in shortly with their concerns, convince everyone how much they support PDJT but then whine and complain at the very next opportunity. They are not MAGA. They are not part of our movement. They are part of the controlled opposition OR individuals who are clever in trying to undermine PDJT.
At this point these trolls are very ineffective. Too much “concern”.
I especially liked that POTUS had a businesswoman (Ms Lockheed) speak and support these tariffs as protecting business’s technologies–their life bloods.
Area 51 is humming right now. Lots of testing going on the past 6 months.
President Trump has abandoned his campaign promises…traitor…blah blah blah…Listen up Trolls: you take on trillion dollar deficits, trillion dollar deals, trillion dollar corporations…One little bite at a time! “Little Bites…ok?” THE WALL IS COMING and we will walk along our Glorious Southern Border again!!!
Let me suggest that when NAFTA is crashed … we are going to seriously NEED that WALL … as the giant sucking sound starts coming from the US … as newly unemployed Mexicans start being SUCKED into the US at a clip even greater than during the DARK Obama years. Where else will unemployed Mexicans “migrate” ? To Venezuela ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
It makes you wonder how much money changed hands so other countries could screw the US.
TRILLIONS!
Finally, a President who slaps the Panda’s paw out of our cookie jar.
Make Aerospace Great Again!
Does this affect the corrupt Biden’s and Mc Connell’s ?
It has a downstream effect on all of the card carrying Uniparty members. They’re hopelessly attached to the udders of the multinational lobbying cash cow.
If they were smart, they would start investing in MAGA before it’s too late.
Totally off topic….I love your dog.
#metoo 🙂
Bingo: Once Congress and the Globalists redirect their investments to M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!, the Trump Agenda will be enacted and America’s economy will ignite.
President Trump knows that THIS must happen to end the obstruction.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fle – Do you know how the tariff revenues might be directed? Can the President direct through the Secretary of Treasury to utilize those revenues to fund Executive Branch projects, i.e. The Wall? I’ve looked around on the internet but I can’t find any information regarding tariff revenues and Executive Branch powers over those revenues. I know the simple answer is that it goes into the General Fund and then is apportioned to different accounts.
I find it interesting that the Omnibus bill is coinciding with the implementation of these tariffs. Maybe he has a play with the dims and Rino’s going all in on the Omnibus. I’m also hopeful that even though the President will have to sign the Omnibus bill in order to fund our military that he subsequently will very quickly declare NAFTA dead.
He can’t use that revenue to fund projects that are not appropriated by Congress. Those funds will go into the Federal Government coffers allowing our GDP to grow by 0.5% just on the $50 billion dollars.
Thanks Fle! I was just thinking that maybe PDJT could redirect those funds get his “unfair” portion of revenue for The Big, Beautiful Wall. ;>))
But, but, Russia, Russia, Russia, and Stormy Daniel and her lie detector picture, and don’t forget Mueller. Oh what will my VSG President Trump do next? Solved the North Korea problem. Oh No’es, NOT THAT!
Like the Omnibus package today…maybe UNIPARTY gets a little too much but we get THE WALL…President Trump inspected the prototypes and now, we’ll see the next phase…He is teaching the American People how to Dream Again! The thing here is that President Trump is negotiating! $50 billion is only 10% of the trade imbalance! It’s about cooperation and respect!
#MAGA 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖
OT: Goolag Search
Sundance, are you aware that Goolag apparently changed its search metrics for conservative sites?
A few days ago I put Conservative Treehouse into an office computer and where previously this site was always the first one returned, it is now the second, the first is now Snopes.com with an article saying a claim by Conservative Treehouse was debunked.
Same thing happens with Weasel Zippers and Gateway Pundit. Type in Daily Kos, CNN or any lefty website, there is no Snopes.com link at all. Funny, eh?
I hope Goolag goes the way of Facebook.
I am lazy and google CTH to get the link. I also noticed this. Never happened before this week.
If you are reading this, then you are one of a “large group” of very fortunate people who have been gifted with your LAST chance …..Donald John Trump.
The sad reality is that this America will cease to exist if the Uni-Commies defeat him.
Every hour of every day, is a struggle to survive in this toxic hate-filled environment.
I stand with POTUS, every hour of every day.
“Uni-Commies” – exactly.
This *is* the last chance.
Agreed. Trump is the last chance for generations to come. He has so much courage. Keep the stopper out of the drain, Mr. President.
