“Small Group” Leadership Andrew McCabe Coordinated Investigations of Incoming Trump Administration Officials…

Posted on March 21, 2018 by

Republican congressman from Arizona Andy Biggs. interviewed on Fox News today, begins to question the ongoing relevance and purpose of the Mueller investigation.

This interview happens at the same time ABC is reporting that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe instructed his “small group” collaborators to investigate Attorney General Jeff Sessions in March of 2017.

Nearly a year before Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired senior FBI official Andrew McCabe for what Sessions called a “lack of candor,” McCabe oversaw a federal criminal investigation into whether Sessions lacked candor when testifying before Congress about contacts with Russian operatives, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. (read more)

It should be emphasized the timeline of this ABC report is in March, 2017.  At the time outlined all of the corrupt “small group” political operatives were still working diligently on utilization of their “Insurance Policy” against the incoming administration.  FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, along with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were coordinating the groups’ efforts.

Via ABC – […]  One source told ABC News that Sessions was not aware of the investigation when he decided to fire McCabe last Friday less than 48 hours before McCabe, a former FBI deputy director, was due to retire from government and obtain a full pension, but an attorney representing Sessions declined to confirm that.

Last year, several top Republican and Democratic lawmakers were informed of the probe during a closed-door briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and McCabe, ABC News was told.  (read more)

Staying on this timeline, this period of 2017 (March, April, May) was when FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker (now removed) was working on putting together the ancillary “small group” team for alternate deployment onto the Mueller team.  Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were central characters in this ancillary, and specialized, group.

Strzok and Page were removed in July 2017, after Inspector General Michael Horowitz interceded and informed Robert Mueller of the blatant bias he had identified, along with the strong possibility of unlawful manipulation of their investigative intent.

The behaviors outlined by ongoing reports and research show the evolution of the “small group” objectives after the inauguration.

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2018, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

108 Responses to “Small Group” Leadership Andrew McCabe Coordinated Investigations of Incoming Trump Administration Officials…

  1. Cyber says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Well this is certainly amazing corrupt, even for the democrat-infested FBI.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • litlbit says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      Would someone call up the DNC, GOPe, MSM puppets and let them know nobody except the previous, believe anything Mueller has collect taxpayer funds to profess to be corrupt is corrupt.

      Just as Obama destroyed the DNC. Mueller has made a complete a$$ out of himself as well exposing the FBI leaders of Obama administration as unemployable clowns without characteristics of a American. Then there is Fake News idiots that payed way to much for their toilet paper college degree thinking they are educated😂😂😂😂😂

      So crooked dnc get McCabe, who is a kissing cousin to Mueller, to investigate Sessions
      Then later Mueller investigates Sessions again and wacko ABC quest up the Pinocchio swamp lick.

      Honesty, character, Intelligence, defined by Ryan, McConnell, Graham, Gowdy and others of the Mueller “shift hole”?

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • John Wick says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        Am I stupid for thinking that maybe the OIG report will show that Mueller is definitely dirty? And right now this whole investigation is a distraction for the media? And Mueller is being forced to “play the part” as part of his plea deal? Pres Trump and AG Sessions are just using him and when The Big Ugly happens, they’ll “go easy” on him?

        Like

        Reply
  2. mike s says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    I was just reading about this when your post came in. I am so sickened by the crap our great President has had to endure while the Swamp GOPe led by McConnell/Ryan et al stand idly by doing nothing to end this charade.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      March 21, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      My blood boils whenever I actually think about all the capitulation of the GOPe. Calm down now Kenji … deep breaths.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Pa Hermit says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:05 pm

        All we’re getting at the moment is what’s happening now. A am really interested in seeing more of this big story. Let’s find out how McCabe and these others made decisions on other deals, such as Benghazi. I’d bet the farm that the more we find out, the deeper the hole!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Craig D says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Reply to mike s – I agree with your post. Everyone knows and understands that McConnell and Ryan (along with the entire UniParty, GOPe, & RINO’s) are against President Trump. Not only do they (McConnell/Ryan) want to blatantly hinder Trump’s agenda, they want to lose The House and have Trump impeached. They can then say that “it was the Democrats who voted for impeachment (and therefore hide their UniParty).

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • cats23 says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:42 pm

      Obvious that they are siding with Nancy.

      Like

      Reply
  3. nottakingthisanymore says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    This just shows how out of control the FBI AND INTEL COM was and still is today.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      I am still shaking my head on this new revelation. This is unbelievable to me. But then again if you told me that I would find out that the FBI/DOJ would have government employees who had an “Insurance policy” against a duly elected President, I might not have believed that had I not seen the texts! I think we have been in unchartered waters for a very long time now and just didn’t know it.

      Insurance policies, FBI/DOJ officials lying to Congress openly in public televised hearings
      CNN giving the questions to a Presidential candidate in debates, Uranium from our country being sold to the highest bidder through the State Dept. I could go on and on…This is the sad state our government has become. We would be D.O.N.E. had it not been for the election of Donald J. Trump, and the Left/The America haters are still trying to take him and the USA down.

      WE WILL HAVE TO FIGHT THEM EVERYDAY FOR THE REST OF OUR LIVES!!! We can never forget that! Drain the Swamp- all of it!

      Like

      Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    And the “media” is twisting this news to infer that Sessions fired McCabe because of the investigation McCabe was doing on him….

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. soozala says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Oh so true, Prof Dershowitz…..”when in doubt, just ‘gin’ something up…….yeah, THAT’S the ticket”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Sentient says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    “Mueller is his (Rosenstein’s) buddy”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. DanO64 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I think Ryan was briefed separately, along with most of the democrat gang of hate about the “investigation” of Trump. Nunes found out about it and the rest is history. IMO.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    This investigation is nothing more than an assault on our democracy and when you think about the the taxpayer $$$ going down the drain for this. It’s just madness!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • NebraskaFilly says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      Please, Pam – don’t say “our democracy.” We are a Republic and, IMO, it is important to stop falling for this attempt to brainwash the public, which is exactly what it is.

      “This is a political and subversive word created and promoted by the establishment as a major key to formulate and channel the public mind. It has more than saturated the public conscience. Very “intellectual” people spout this word assuming that it means human freedom and liberty.

      The truth and purpose of this word is for a cover and disguise for fascism and socialism. This word is the workhorse of the American propaganda ministry.Every person is taught this word, from politicians to school children. The government indoctrination centers (also known as schools) and the corporate media use it religiously. Politicians love its sound. It is one of President Barack Obama’s favorite words.

      It was an important word to Hitler and Joseph Goebbels.

      What is this word? It’s “Democracy.”

      https://personalliberty.com/deceptive-word-english-language/

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Maquis says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:35 pm

        I cringe at that one too. Hadn’t thought of it as a willfully wielded tool againgst our Republic, but, of course, that makes a lot of sense.

        At the same time, the Democrat Party struggles mightily to be referred to as The Democratic Party, a rebranding for the ignorant, claiming a virtue they never had.

        Like

        Reply
      • amwick says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:39 pm

        The United states may well be considered as both a democracy and a republic. The two are not mutually exclusive.. I suppose if you were litigating something in a court case, then words must be very precise, but in the course of a friendly conversation, the meaning is clear with either term you choose.. This is a subject that has been debated, but my simple frame of reference (for friendly discourse) is whatever floats you boat…

        Like

        Reply
  9. Nigella says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    And Rosie Rosenstein was in on it… Okaying it

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    One of John Brennan’s mere 28 Twitter follows is “LAWFARE”. Now we know why. I wonder how many meetings Lisa Page had with him.

    Sally Yates
    Adam Schiff
    Lawfare
    Ben Rhodes
    Samantha Power
    Susan Rice
    Rep. Joe Kennedy III
    James Comey
    Financial Times
    John McLaughlin
    CIA
    Bill Clinton
    Barack Obama
    George Bush
    Michael Morell
    Gen Michael Hayden
    Denis McDonough
    David S. Cohen
    Reuters World
    The Associated Press
    Washington Post
    The New York Times
    PBS
    ABC News
    CBS News
    CNN
    NBC News
    Nick Shapiro

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      March 21, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      The Congress should censure (retroactively) everything this cretin has said or done. He should be forever banned from giving any testimony that isn’t SWORN by a court of law.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Bob says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:32 pm

        There is more than enough probable cause and direct evidence to detain the whole of the Obama administration, and have them detained and available for questioning for as long as required under the blanket of national security?

        Like

        Reply
    • BocephusRex says:
      March 21, 2018 at 5:51 pm

      Brennan’s likeness is featured predominantly in the sick, twisted works of Hieronymus Bosch-straight from hell, that one-
      http://www.sickchirpse.com/hieronymus-bosch/

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:41 pm

        Especially when one considers that on top of his “hat”, someone is sitting on the “Clapper”… Bosch certainly knew what the Deep (DIEP?) State is about…

        And yes, this stuff has been going on for centuries; back to Nimrod, indeed to the Fall from the Garden of Eden…

        Like

        Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:12 pm

      Brennan is as evil as Buraq Hussein.
      I’m sure that both of them know all about the Vegas mass murders.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      Could Brennan be any more vile? His face is contorted with hatred. His eyes convict him of the inhumanity that thrives in the deep, dark reprehensible spot he occupies at The Bottom of the Swamp. Perish any thought to try and imagine who or what rules his wretched soul.

      Excellent post as usual, wolfmoon.

      Like

      Reply
    • AH_C says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:53 pm

      Michael Hayden has a lot to answer for in squashing innovative intel software in favor of cronyist commercial that were either vaporware or overly intrusive of American private lives.

      Interesting that Dumbya also follows this mule, he’s probably as dirty as everyone else listed.

      If blood is thicker than water, then the Clintons are indeed brothers and sisters. Oh wait, he did make the kinfolk claim. Send them all to Gitmo for serving the elites instead of the constitution and we the people.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Ed Lester says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    One should look for ties between this “small group” and Ryan/McConnell staffers. You might be surprised.

    Like

    Reply
  12. starfcker says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Andy Biggs. Nice interview. “Replace Mueller? I think his work is done.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Cheesehead54016 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Former Senator Sessions……… the ball is in your hands. Are you going to dribble, pass or attempt to score. The whole game is in your hands……..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Get rid of Rosenstein (legally of course) and things will work out. He is THE major impediment to justice being served. PDJT should purge everyone (legally of course) who was a political appointee of the previous administration. Clean them out. Let the wolves howl. They can participate in self-fornication.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Artist says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    so much investigating, yet when it came to lil’ barry and all the glaring discrepancies in his ahem ” cv” no one was remotely curious…..
    this has been/ is such an obvious mountain of merde.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Scout says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Mueller has one purpose, to surround PDJT with continuous legal smear and suspicion up to the next election and beyond if necessary.
    Mueller was created by the Republican Party, without its votes Mueller would not exist.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      Excellent analysis. So wish the talking heads would finally go there and admit this is the fault of the Republicans. Nothing the very fake news and their hounds in the Congress would have been able to do it without Republican leadership allowing it. Takes a lot for me to go to side of “burn it down” and start over.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. lizzyp says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    It couldn’t be a counter intell investigation, since Strzok was going to be so busy working for Mueller and all….

    Like

    Reply
  18. NJF says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    I also love how the left is characterizing the House Intel Committee’s (Nunes) finding as “the committee stated no evidence of collusion, which is not the same as there was no collusion”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Mike diamond says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Muller is going way out of bounds, Obama tells the prime minister of Russia when he was running for his second term (so if you help me get elected I will see what I can do!!! Say what were was the out rage???where was the news media ???why wasn’t there a special investigation?????o I forget obama gets by with everything!!!!!!what a shame!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. oldschool64 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Wowsers, and here I thought this was dedicated to illegal aliens and muzzie terrorists! So many snakes, so little time!

    Like

    Reply
  21. MAGAnomics P.H.D. says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    So now Fake News ABC pushes story attempting to muddy the waters re: McCabe’s clearly justified firing. Why? All to save a 1.8 Million pension for a man who has amassed over 11 MILLION net worth? (including a Porsche 911). Me thinks they protest too much. Maybe Bill Priestap has a new buddy on the cooperating witness couch?

    Like

    Reply
  22. deqwik2 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    I have wondered where Jason Chaffetz gets his negative opinion on Sessions from. Now I wonder if McCabe’s small group is responsible for planting bad seeds with members of Congress.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      Well….some of these RINOs would certainly be stupid enough to fall for it. THAT much we know.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Convert says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      I am convinced Chaffetz is a Swampers. He moves up quickly in Congress, has a great future ahead of him as an up-and-coming coming, and suddenly just walks away. And also suddenly has a lot of sympathies for Dem and Uniparty positions? Strange. I smell blackmail. Wonder which way from Sunday they got him?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  23. ALEX says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Can Rosenstein please be fired now. Find someone in the Justice Department and give him one week to turn over every document in its original form requested by the Congress. If not fire that person every Friday until this ends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      March 21, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      Good idea….somebody in that group should have some testicular hair.

      Like

      Reply
    • PS says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      That’s not usually how firings work. Security should swing by and surprise him while his accounts are being locked. Then you confiscate the cell phones, tablets and laptops. He should be walked out, empty handed, and security can give him his personal belongings later. You don’t want anything deleted, shredded, disposed of, smashed. Every bit of evidence should be transferred to an investigative team immediately.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  24. Paco Loco says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    The Deep State would like nothing better for Muellers Investigation to drag on for the rest of Trumps first term. Their plan is to undermine the Trump administration Insinuating that there are criminals in the Trump campaign and in the Whitehouse. This is the dirtiest of political smearing and the longer it lasts the more effective it will be. They have done a good job of spin and disinformation (Schiff et al) which Nunes has been effectively countering (the Memo). The lastest bunch of Tweets from POTUS seem to say enough is enough and that the witch hunt must end sooner then later. It’s really coming down to a power struggle to see who will survive, POTUS or the Deep State.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      Paco: It’s about more than POTUS DT. It’s about the whole enchilada. You, me, and the people who still believe in the USA as a functioning democratic republic.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:41 pm

      …..and this all could’ve been avoided if Sessions didn’t recuse himself.
      He thought he was taking the high road, or some say….but I wonder how he felt when Rosenstein appointed Mueller as Special Counsel with all the incestuous baggage between the two of them.
      If he was mad he sure hasn’t shown it, in fact he has heaped praise upon Rosenstein’s character since his recusal.

      Like

      Reply
  25. tommylotto2 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    These arrogant J. Edgar Hoover wannabes think the best way to avoid being fired is to put your boss under investigation. Then any attempt to remove them is “obstruction of justice.” Didn’t work for Comey or McCabe, work in progress for Rosenstein and Mueller.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PS says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Isn’t that called blackmail?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Scout says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      PDJT can’t be “got” on obstruction of justice. The President doesn’t “recuse” himself from anything, he can talk to anyone about anything in any detail. Obstruction of justice in this context means threats, inducements, illegal acts designed prevent justice.
      Never happened.
      But that won’t worry Mueller or his handlers, running a continuous investigation is what matters …to shape public perception bit by bit….create the aura of a dishonest President….a Nixon
      The Republican can vote to get rid of Mueller any time they choose.
      A great number of Republican representatives from Ryan and Mitch down want President Trump gone.

      Like

      Reply
      • Paco Loco says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        …because Trumps presidency is the antithesis of the globalist, corrupt “fixers” in Congress and the Deep bureaucratic State.

        The gravy train continues. Ryans spending bill is an outrage. Everybody gets rich except the poor American tax payer.

        Like

        Reply
      • zimbalistjunior says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:52 pm

        if the story today is correct and obstruction is the sole area Mueller wishes to question Pres about, then the whole probe is a nullity.
        Maybe Mueller is offering a peace branch to Pres, hoping to exchange it for Pres burying IG report and the resultant Storm.
        Of course, the perfect Trump move would be to ‘accept’ that offer, have himself ‘cleared’ and then turn around and let the storm come anyway.

        Mueller, Deep State et al deserve no quarter.

        Like

        Reply
  26. tuskyou says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    When I posted a link to this ABC article on the open thread I thought it was just me. Like how the hell did I miss this! Starting to run out of descriptions for how disgusted/outraged I am with the swamp. So sick of it. There isn’t a fire hot enough to roast these fckers over.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. graphiclucidity says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    With the news stories floating around the last few weeks on Sessions, I had a feeling they were about to ramp up insinuations and accusations against the AG soon.

    It’s almost like some knowledgeable people were preparing for McCabe to be fired and did some preemptive strikes of their own, followed up by more hits after the deed was done.

    One story from Mother Jones, one from Yahoo, and now ABC.

    Are Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS still up to their old tricks?
    Seems so to me, and with help from the Small Group, Mueller & Co., and Obama’s Bunker in Kalorama (Hi Valarie!).

    Like

    Reply
    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      Until the reporters on the bankroll of FUSION GPS are exposed it will continue. Probably even after it is exposed it will be continued. Most Americans dont seem to care this is how they receive their news.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Carrie says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        I thought they lost that lawsuit to prevent showing transparency about their clients. Who has that list now?

        Like

        Reply
        • Matthew LeBlanc says:
          March 21, 2018 at 6:37 pm

          They did lose the lawsuit and it was reported Nunes got more than GPS was willing to “deal”. Judge made them give it all up but an agreement was made in doing so and as usual topic went dark.

          Like

          Reply
      • graphiclucidity says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        Most Americans have no clue how news is really produced in D.C.

        I knew it stunk to high heaven for decades, but the past few years have really opened my eyes to the coordinated black propaganda.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  28. lizzyp says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Was that a ‘drip’ we just heard? I suspect there will be more to come.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Hmmm... says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    It seems pretty blatantly obvious that this was a leak in response to McCabe’s firing probably by McCabe himself. It’s already pretty much negated by the response that Mueller is not investigating Sessions. If this is the best he has then he is in real trouble. To leak a story like this from a year ago is desperation. As they get pushed further from the halls of power their ability to affect the coverage will diminish naturally. At some point even their media allies might have to concede that they have hitched their wagon to a group of sources with no new information. There are only so many “breaking news” stories from a year ago you can get away with running before even the most clueless start to realize that this is not breaking news that is relevant today.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Plain Jane says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    The Scheme Team….great summary to date. Sent it to my two oldest grandkids who seem to be getting a tad corrupted by their universities.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. TwoLaine says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    I just heard that the Special Counsel has put out a statement that AG Sessions is not under investigation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. John says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Session was setup in the Senate Confirmation hearing by the FBI and Al Franken on the Senate Committee. The FBI said he didn’t have to disclose Russian contacts in the course of being a Senator then at his confirmation hearing get slammed for not disclosing contact with Russian ambassador by Franken.

    Good Riddance to Mcabe, Franken and Comey. Two pawns and one Horse taken by Trump in the 3D chess game. Will he capture Obama.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      He was set up just like Flynn. Ambushed. I saw that interview when it happened. It was a question based on a breaking story on a story on a story, i.e., propaganda.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Craig D says:
        March 21, 2018 at 6:32 pm

        Reply to TwoLaine – Agree with your post. Also, McCabe set up Reince Priebus. McCabe leaked the story that Priebus was trying to influence the FBI.

        Like

        Reply
        • John says:
          March 21, 2018 at 6:53 pm

          We know the playbook now. Get information – leak to press, get response, planned Democrat gotcha counterpoint, fabricated media outrage… lather rinse repeat…

          Like

          Reply
  33. missilemom says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Has Wray responded to this outrageous attempt by McCabe and his leakers?

    Like

    Reply
  34. Bone Fish says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

    – Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin’s secret police

    Like

    Reply
  35. History Teaches says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    These latest presidential tweets ought to finally get the momentum rolling against Mueller. The conflicts of interest, incestuous swamp team of his, past murky history and more would cause riots if aligned against a Democrat. And it seems that these things are becoming a bigger part of the narrative.

    Thanks at least to Hannity, Sara Carter, Dr. Gorpa and others for not backing down and digging deeper on a daily basis. Nowhere near mainstream consciousness yet, but the seeds are planted and privately the leftist elite know that they ought to be facing an existential crisis. If only the ball can be moved into the end zone.

    The IG report has so much riding on it that it’s hard not to believe there will be mischief and loopholes pertaining to it’s ultimate effectiveness. 95% of the establishment just wants business as usual and for all this treason to be diffused and marginalized. Calling it a ‘conspiracy theory’ is an easy but effective way to delegitimize critics.

    The legal case has to be absolutely air tight and built on a massive foundation of indisputable facts.

    Like

    Reply
  36. albrevin says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Call your congressman and Senators. Demand they support the end of this Mueller crapshow. Time to rise up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rami says:
      March 21, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      Imo..the curtain will fall on the Mueller crapshow when the IG report comes out, can’t see any other way it can continue.

      Like

      Reply
  37. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Time for Mueller to put up or shutdown!

    Like

    Reply
  38. AmericaFirst says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I am beginning to really resent this intentional obstruction of the Trump America First agenda by this ongoing shadow government investigation of what they themselves fabricated, not only for the delay it is causing in trying to salvage our Republic, but also for the threat-by-innuendo against our patriotic and duly elected President. Really REALLY resent it. Eight years was already going to be way too little to turn the weaponized federal government back into a servant of the people.

    Like

    Reply
  39. lumoc1 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    It is completely irrelevant if Sessions fired because of the investigation McCabe was doing on him….McCabe participation in the scheme to exonerate Hillary Clinton and interfere in the election of the President of the United States is enough to send him to prison or possibly earn him the death penalty for sedition or treason!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Lowell says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    So McCabe “considers himself a Republican”. Yet his wife lost VA governor race running as Democrat. Hmmm. I don’t believe one of th. Guess which one.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Up to now most of the attacks against POTUS have appeared loosely coordinated. There would be a shared focus on a single theme. After a short while, they’d move on to another.

    Now it seems the resistance has been given the command to fire at will. Everybody in the administration now is a target of sustained attack. To me that signals the end may be near.

    Like

    Reply
  42. MTK says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Conspiracy Alert…
    Alien DNA has been found and living amongst life on Planet Earth.
    Breaking News…”Most members of the MSM share a DNA linkage to…”
    wait for it…

    ISBN 0739322214

    Like

    Reply
  43. Kelley says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Just beside myself with all this nonsense and corruption! So fed up that liberals get away with everything! Getting fired whoopty doo.. I want them in prison! Losing faith and patience.. feel like everything is stacked against the good guys:(

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Ziiggii says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    I’m not sure what tho think currently re: Rosey’s hat and it’s shade of grey??? That he knew of this “investigation” of AG Sessions does not bode well for his hat being at the lighter end of the grey scale…

    Like

    Reply
  45. lfhbrave says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    McCabe-Rosenstein-Mueller was/is investigating Sessions.

    Sessions is not just recusing himself, he is being held on a tight leash or blackmailed by Mueller/Rosenstein so long as he is under investigation. Now it all makes sense for what he has been doing is just trying to save himself from being another Flynn since he was confirmed as AG. Could someone please explain to me how Sessions could pursue any n-D chess move against the conspirators under these circumstances?

    Like

    Reply
  46. coeurdaleneman says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    The IG had to have discovered this.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Streak 264 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    If you are scared of losing your job to a new administration, just create an investigation. Then when you get fired you can call it “obstruction”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  48. dez91 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Howie Carr Radio out of Boston is one of the few radio talk show host that stayed true to MAGA ,Trump . he also knows a thing or two about the Boston mob ,Whitey Bulger ,fbi serial killer, and it seems that Mueller ties into that ,. It was a out of control fbi in Boston at that time ,people getting shot full of holes and dying and other people getting framed for it, and guess who the go to guy for framing people is ,Bingo, its Mueller , after coming off a botched hells Angeles job they pick him up in Boston, Howie Carr has been working the crooked Mueller angle as of late ,its worth a listen

    Like

    Reply
  49. BYoung says:
    March 21, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I just wish he correctly spelled counsel.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s