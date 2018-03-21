“Small Group” Leadership Andrew McCabe Coordinated Investigations of Incoming Trump Administration Officials…

Republican congressman from Arizona Andy Biggs. interviewed on Fox News today, begins to question the ongoing relevance and purpose of the Mueller investigation.

This interview happens at the same time ABC is reporting that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe instructed his “small group” collaborators to investigate Attorney General Jeff Sessions in March of 2017.

Nearly a year before Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired senior FBI official Andrew McCabe for what Sessions called a “lack of candor,” McCabe oversaw a federal criminal investigation into whether Sessions lacked candor when testifying before Congress about contacts with Russian operatives, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. (read more)

It should be emphasized the timeline of this ABC report is in March, 2017. At the time outlined all of the corrupt “small group” political operatives were still working diligently on utilization of their “Insurance Policy” against the incoming administration. FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, along with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were coordinating the groups’ efforts.

Via ABC – […] One source told ABC News that Sessions was not aware of the investigation when he decided to fire McCabe last Friday less than 48 hours before McCabe, a former FBI deputy director, was due to retire from government and obtain a full pension, but an attorney representing Sessions declined to confirm that. Last year, several top Republican and Democratic lawmakers were informed of the probe during a closed-door briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and McCabe, ABC News was told. (read more)

Staying on this timeline, this period of 2017 (March, April, May) was when FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker (now removed) was working on putting together the ancillary “small group” team for alternate deployment onto the Mueller team. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were central characters in this ancillary, and specialized, group.

Strzok and Page were removed in July 2017, after Inspector General Michael Horowitz interceded and informed Robert Mueller of the blatant bias he had identified, along with the strong possibility of unlawful manipulation of their investigative intent.

The behaviors outlined by ongoing reports and research show the evolution of the “small group” objectives after the inauguration.

“Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

…there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!” So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018