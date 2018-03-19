Maria Bartiromo Interviews Alan Dershowitz About Andrew McCabe Firing and FBI Corruption…

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus, Alan Dershowitz, appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the DOJ firing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. It’s a wide-ranging interview hitting on multiple angles of the ongoing issues at the top of the FBI and Dept of Justice.
.
One of the common misunderstandings as highlighted within the interview is the 1.2 million investigative documents held by the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz.
First, a massive amount of the ‘pages’ are likely transcripts from the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages; as well as the likelihood of emails and other communications within the “small group” (co-conspirators) inside the DOJ and FBI.
Second, everyone seems to overlook that much of the evidence collected by IG Horowitz may also be evidence of criminality by those within the “small group”. As such the criminal evidence would NOT be, and SHOULD NOT be, released to congress because the assigned prosecutor would be using it for cases against those outlined in the investigation.
I know it seems frustrating, but there is a normal and methodical investigative process which needs to be followed; and criminal evidence needs to be closely guarded until the targets therein are indicted.
I agree but if it doesn’t happen before the 2018 elections we could lose so much, we need voters to wake up and they clearly aren’t right now. The narrative has to change big time before then or it will be bad the way things are now. We have to have faith they have a plan and it will all work out somehow.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s politics…story lines change overnight. Six months is a lifetime.
LikeLiked by 10 people
In Trump world a WEEK is a lifetime. ; )
LikeLiked by 5 people
2018 mid-terms are huge…Agree. I am hoping that the voter fraud/rolls investigation by the DHS I believe, can help to even the playing field by then.
Some people don’t think illegals and dead etc…aren’t voting. I am completely convinced it is playing a big part in our elections. PA doesn’t have voter id for example. That in itself is enough to allow so much fraud. Trying to patient on that front as well…
LikeLiked by 10 people
“Some people don’t think illegals and dead are voting…”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Libs always frame voter ID as some kind of hardship. You need a picture ID for just about everything these days including applying for food stamps and welfare, medicaid and social security … things that poor people regularly do. Seems voting should require one at bare minimum. Needs fixing. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/24-things-that-require-a-photo-id
LikeLiked by 10 people
I had to show ID and have a Rx to buy DOG FOOD for an elderly pet with kidney probs.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The same for going to a pharmacy for that OTC cold or allergy medicine that contains the ingredient which is a precursor to the production of methamphetamine.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I can see the muddy logic there but DOG FOOD?
LikeLike
The reason for that is because we used to be able to buy it off the shelf, but the the meth cooks started coming and buying a shopping cart full.
So now you can only buy one box a month.
LikeLike
Here is what I would like to see at the next Trump Rally—-I would like Trump to mock Liberals on the “hardship” of getting ID— The I would like Trump to ask the crowd of a show of hands …. WHO IN THE ROOM HAS STATE ID? Was it hard to get ?
We MUST keep mocking these people.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Brilliant! Send it to him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would LOVE to see that VISUAL in TWITTER land !
LikeLike
He will probably love that idea. It’s sounds like something he would do.
LikeLike
The poor illegal Mexicans do no need picture ID. No ID needed at all.
LikeLike
What is ironic is that Mexico REQUIRES them to have ID to vote in their elections.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you ever see the video where libs are interviewed on why blacks can’t be expected to have voter id’s and then the interviewer turns around and interviews blacks and asks them if what the libs said is true? It’s hilarious and revealing…what do you mean? An ID is easy to get.What do you mean I don’t know how to use a computer? etc, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump understands timing and thus when everything needs to peak in order to reap the largest gains…
LikeLiked by 5 people
2018 primaries for the GOP even more so…..if we get more helpers in for Ryan/McConnell it does little to help PDJT and the American public…..we need representatives who actually have the best interests of the public and country in office rather than the current crop of selfish and traitorous pretenders
LikeLiked by 3 people
If we get a democratic speaker of the house then we are real danger, bc there is a democrat in the line of succession. this is absolutely not the time to believe you can lose strategically but win long term by reshaping the party. a lie and an illusion. Donkeys vote for Donkey speaker of the house and then they will start working through the line of succession ahead of that person, eliminating one by one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am all in with you here. OUR biggest problems in the R party is Ryan and McConnell and they need to be removed (voted out) from office.
Until we get them out of the way, Pres Trump’s reforms will continually be hampered as if someone is stepping on the gas and the brake pedal at the same time.
LikeLike
“I am completely convinced it is playing a big part in our elections. PA doesn’t have voter id for example”
There is also the fight in PA over a court imposing it’s own redistricting map because they did not like the one the legislature did, when the state constitution gives the authority to the legislature. Time to start working on the removal of these lawless activist judges.
In upstate WNY, you don’t need photo ID. We go to polling district we are registered in and give name. The poll workers look up your name. you have to sign your name in order to vote -there is a sample and record of signature that worker compares before you get your ballot.
Then you fill out paper ballot, take it over to machine that reads it and saves paper copy in secure bin. Machine totals have to be called in by phone to HQ.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am a judge of election in my county in Oa. We have paper ballots with the scanning machine. Very difficult to rig our elections. I wish our whole state and the whole country would use this method. We would never had this situation if the special election had been in my county.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been saying California trashed the 26,000 mail-in votes but just last night I ran across the fact that the ACLU sued the State of California for trashing 46,000 ballots, claiming the signatures on the ballots didn’t match the ones on the Registration. So the HRC claim of winning the Popular Vote is BS, but I’ve yet to argue with a Democrat who will relinquish Hillary’s position as the “rightful President”!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We must never let illegal voters vote again. Trump will run the table in 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Illegals voting again is a foregone conclusion. I’ve not heard ANY indication that problem has been addressed and/or solved.I think there needs to be laws about the counting of votes. California doesn’t let a Republican EVER volunteer. i’ve tried, several times.The counting should be done by an even number of Dems and Repubs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
California needs an ass-kicking.
LikeLike
The DHS voter fraud investigation is a key factor to upcoming fair elections….. may they be doing their job ambitiously and with integrity!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
2017’s elections and the recent special elections have been heavily influenced by the rich elites putting millions of dollars into getting out the vote.
Not just running ad campaigns, but if collecting, transporting and delivering leftist voters to vote locations.
What is unknown are:
• how many are transported to multiple vote locations,
• how many are legal voters that actually live where they are registered to vote.
Just the money expended towards collecting and transporting urban neighborhoods to voting locations swamps elections.
Virginia suffered this during the 2017 election when voter turnouts are evaluated district by district. Neighborhoods that traditionally turnout voters in the low 40s are suddenly seeing 70+ percent vote.
What portion are legal voters is unknown.
LikeLike
This is March. It is important not to wake up November voters much before August….
LikeLike
Spot on. Like it or not, “customary” or not- this investigation has a hard deadline. These people need to go NOW. Not later. There may be no “later”. And if there isn’t we lose our country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They (Hillary and her thugs) need to go to jail. And never get released.
LikeLiked by 1 person
red6242, additionally we, you and I, can also help get the message out there. Since the so-called media are not doing their job, let’s all work diligently to get Mr. Trump’s message out there. His message is really love not only for America but for Americans…. that’s us. The famous 11th Commandment….
“During the Last Supper, the Savior gave a new commandment to His disciples, saying: “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
All American, maybe you are the reason – you and Q – that this song has burned in my “heart” (pun intended) for the passed several days. Make it reign…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The corruption won’t be cleaned up overnight. It’s very deep and it’s going to take some time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dershowitz is nuts. We don’t need commissions, we need prosecutions.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Amen to that!
A commission? puleeeze, all I want for Christmas is Hillary in jail, along with all her trogoladyte pals and freedom to ring
LikeLiked by 4 people
No kidding…what we don’t need is a commission, certainly not like the 9/11 commission where things were kept secret from the public..Dershowitz is now wanting ‘fairness’, transparency? Gosh, he wasn’t worried about it when Obama and the Dems were running things..and, oh, how both sides are not trusted…we have to be fair. NO, both sides are not the same, sorry…I agree, we need prosecutions…that will clear plenty of transparency.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You must always temper your thoughts on AD knowing his mental illness continues in its destructive measures…..he has stated on FNC many times his support for the Hag in 2016 and his continuing support for her…..just b/c he takes some positions we might agree with at times does not make him an ally or someone we could trust in a clutch
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dershowitz is 100% biased…Listen to his explanations on Fox News for the past 2-weeks…you have to laugh at his need commissions comments…….he knows P/Trump is holding all the Aces by using the Criminal Code that is going to destroy the Democratic party (Globalist/Elitist) forever. Dershowitz also knows that criminal acts needs to be punished. It is unbelievable how experts in Criminal Law would give a Free –get out of jail card to the Largest Criminal Organization in U.S. History.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is asking for a “Commission” hoping that he will be selected to be on it and make some $$$. What would you expect him to say? He is an HRC fan, but is fair enough to realize that the weaponization of the political machine is not healthy. Well HRC and BHO started it, got caught, so it is up to PDJT to stop it and they don’t like it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First of all Alan should find a lawyer or a judge who is non partisan! Do we know anyone SD? There’s not one I can think of!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The commission would go on as endlessly as Mullers witch hunt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let the Left try to say Dershowitz doesn’t know the law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh they’ve turned on him big time. Just take a look at his twitter feed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Running off half cocked will be a disaster, Disaster, did I say DISASTER? The prosecution of these clowns has to be lethal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Commission would protect the Swamp…a first year Junior associate would get 3 to 5 sleeping…these are no brainer plea bargains…the problem is of course UNIPARTY deep state think tank black ops Special Counsel…Congressional Committee can hold DOJ FBI in Contempt so Executive would Act!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“criminal evidence needs to be closely guarded until the targets therein are indicted.”
True. But, all of it will be shared w/the defendant’s lawyer. Some think that prosecutors keep all this evidence to themselves and spring it on the defendant at the last min. during the trial.
Some of the reasons for keeping it closely guarded before an indictment is so that the targeted criminal cannot start destroying evidence or formulating alibis or influencing witnesses or taking actions that would stymie the investigators. There are many more reasons but those are some. And the collection of evidence by both sides does not end w/an indictment. Often times, really good evidence not discovered prior to an indictment is discovered after an indictment. Especially w/regards to witnesses and those co-conspirators willing to cut a deal once their partners in crime have been indicted. In fact, often the deals for testifying against others only happens after an indictment(s) are made.
It ain’t over ’til it’s over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What you say is ABSOLUTELY CORRECT…HOWEVER, as SD has pointed out, the LEGAL process will be followed and since there are so many scumbags that need to be taken down here is how I think it plays out. ALL ACCORDING TO LAW…The perp is indicted, he is picked, he is taken to a place where there is a grand jury, judge and prosecutor. He is given time to get an attorney. He will be put into a room with his attorney and the prosecutor will come in and layout the undisputable facts and a choice will be given. Don’t forget this will be occurring quite a few times, but the idea is, they are given a “Come to Jesus” moment. IF ANYONE of them take a JURY trial that is when things get interesting because they will ask for a change of venue. That ain’t happen, no reason to and the defense attorney can’t judge/jury shop…PDJT and AG Sessions KNOW that this is a ONE SHOT THING TO GET EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THE SHADY PRACTICES. And they will do it ALL ACCORDING TO THE LAW!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be Patient! With the short attention span of most voters, we need a MASSIVE October ‘Surprise’ for the Democraps!
LikeLike
The Law is our Constitution, Eagle, and you are correct, it will be followed.
Accordingly, I see Military Tribunals.
LikeLike
Close- re the procedure you suggest.
I believe you are referring to an an Initial Appearance? If so, the suspect is brought before a Magistrate. No juries are involved in that process. The govt usually testifies probable cause for just one or two of the crimes for which the suspect has been indicted.
Then
Interviews afterwards usually include both an AUSA & the case Special Agent & if requested, the defense attorney in the AUSA’s office. That’s where he’s told what all he’s looking at & tries not to pee-pee in his pants.;-)
LikeLike
Surprised that Dershowitz and Goodlatte didn’t mention of the important factual reference to “under oath” statements by McCabe………smh.
“…Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dershowitz is so far off base calling for a “special commission”………….it would take years and we would never get to where we need to be – indictments and arrests. An independent commission is a waste and a free pass to all the corruption that has occurred.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m annoyed by Dershowitz calling for an independent, non-partisan, commission, too.
It seems he knows what went down, knows there was criminality, knows that the Constitution was ignored and people’s right were violated, but also knows how badly this damage the Democrats and Obama – hence he wants it to be handled by some group that will issue a report after two years and nobody will face any prosecution for their crimes.
Here’s an idea Alan; run the investigations, prosecute the criminals at trial, and then, after it’s all been adjudicated, have your commission investigate and report after the smoke has cleared. Seems simple enough to me.
Dershowitz seems to be purposefully naive in order to hide his own partisanship, and I only give him credit for not being a complete tool and leftist hack because he admits that the facts don’t add up and there was some degree of corruption at the highest levels of law enforcement and the intelligence community during the Obama years.
LikeLike
Maria B was having none of that silly “commission” talk………he kept bringing it up and she kept moving along to more substantive issues.
LikeLike
Dershowitz is a democrat and also voted for Hillary. He knows what damage a special prosecutor can do to Hillary ,Bill, Obama and a number of other people.
He does not approve what Rosenstein did appointing Mueller and does not like the witch hunt but he also does not want to see Hillary being prosecuted.
The commission in his mind , I assume, is the lesser of all evil it can keep Hillary and others out of jail but still their wrongdoing will be recounted in history books. I get what he trying to do and I do not fault him because he knows and I believe is apprehensive how it affects this country. I like that Dershowitz is fair and does not like the abuse of our constitution. He is in a personal bind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a planned timeline on these releases to milk the most political impact possible. I know we’re all anxious to see these people perped walked a.s.a.p but I think they’re still identifykng moles, leakers and bystanders.
Be patient.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i agree.there are alot more of these crap weasels then we think
LikeLiked by 3 people
So there are multiple parts to the OIG report. Does this mean the parts will be released separately over a period of time? Or will they be released altogether?
Will the criminal referrals be part of the OIG releases? When will we find out who the prosecutors for the criminal referrals are? Do we have to wait for the indictments to find out there is an investigation?
LikeLike
I believe we will hear nothing till indictments. Then if they are not sealed it is public information.
That is the double edged sword of “an ongoing investigation”. If you have confidence it is being done in good faith, you can relax and tune in when it goes to trial. But oversight, foia’s and transparency go out the window because it is an ongoing investigation.
If the investigation is not being done in good faith, it is used to stonewall information requests, and make it look like a scandal is being properly handled.
At this point, people only have opinions one way or the other as to how the investigations are going.
Time will tell,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree mimbler
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know I repeat myself from earlier posts. May and June have 29 primaries. Basically every Tuesday for 8 weeks. We must be able to determine and define the wheat from the chaff on each side. Obviously easy for CTH readers to tell, but what about the huge number of people who get their info from CNN/MSNBS, etc? If Mueller continues to suck the oxygen from the room, nothing else will get traction.
MSM will be falling all over themselves talking about lackluster Republican energy and the increasing blue wave….building to tsunami. April has no primaries. April is the time for IG (or other info) release…..if there is going to be any. Yes, I know timing is everything and must proceed at the correct legal pace, but once May/June are done, the summer zips by and elections will be here before you know it. What good will it do if we get a warehouse of information on……Wednesday, November 7?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democraps have proven the ‘We got this’ strategy to be severely flawed. Seems Democrap voters are so lazy that once they hear it’s in the bag for their side they don’t vote thinking they’ve won!
LikeLike
I’m frustrated that SunDance seems to understand the significance of Jeff Sessions’ revelation to Shannon Bream abt an outside prosecutor (and therefore WE know it!), but smart people like Dershowitz and even the chairmen of the congressional committees do not! Are they purposely all spreading more false info to get people upset or are they actually ignorant? I always thought of Gowdy as one of the white hats until some of his recent comments about PDJT struck me as very Uniparty. It’s strange bc some of the folks i always believed were true conservatives now seem to be with the establishment (Gowdy and Chaffetz spring to mind). Feel free to set me straight if I’m wrong tho…
LikeLike
Gowdy and Chaffetz have so few opportunities to make the press like them, they have to take their “non-partisan shot” at Trump when they can. I think Gowdy was right, Trump was acting like he’s guilty. He ought to be more careful. Chaffetz has a different job now, He has to impress the Fox management – being fair and balanced is not necessarily the same as pleasing his old constituency. I consider both of these men good conservatives. Face it.. once in a while Trump acts in ways that baffle us. You do not have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to still support him 100 percent. He is a great president, who makes me laugh now and then. Be of good cheer.
LikeLike
Gowdy was out polishing his “permanent member” uniparty medallion all weekend. Barf he makes me want to throw up. Even when he is supposedly on “our” side i’d rather he wasn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trillions are at stake here. Trillions. So I would say they do it on purpose, foolish voters seem to only hear and see what they want to see and hear. So don’t bother them with any different facts. Sad. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am of the opinion you are correct in your thinking.
LikeLike
Dershowitz is a smart left wing liberal snake. Not worth the time it took to listen to him try and trick people. Yep a lot will be tricked and stay that way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that the Dems are being exposed, we need fairness and commissions…now way I oppose very strongly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, We have some very bad actors who need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The fact that they are Democrats is not relevant in the least. If it turns out that Trump has done wrong, he should be fully prosecuted as well. Funny though, only 1 side of the aisle seems to think this way. The left really do not like this “law and order” thing. To them the law is only a tool to be used against others for political gain. Pathetic, but they continue to prove they believe this every day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the DOJ was withholding the documents because they were part of ongoing investigations by the DOJ prosecutor why wouldn’t the DOJ simply say so? This is the same Obama DOJ that stonewalled Congress for 8 years. They are merely doing what they’ve always done, protecting the swamp
LikeLiked by 2 people
The policy of both the DOJ and FBI is to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation. The CLOWNS in Congress keep demanding otherwise, even though it was one of their original complaints about Comey. At any rate, both Sessions and Wray testified during their confirmation hearings that their intent is to return to DOJ/FBI policy — aka say as little as possible about the existence or nonexistence of any investigations.
LikeLike
Joe Degenova now working for the White House. Sweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Digenova. I hate when this thing spell checks me and makes me look stupid.
LikeLike
Turn off spell check.
It is small “d” large “G”
diGenova
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I’m struggling today.
LikeLike
Joe is #2 on my list of man-crushes (not to worry … that ONLY means guys I want to share a scotch with). #1 on my current list is Mike Rowe.
I am hoping Joe can restore the proper timing to a randomly-firing Trump legal team. Get the strobe light on that mess.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Compare Joe’s no-nonsense factual based way of looking at this compared to Dershowitz, who is lost in the weeds of delay, delay, delay. I will always listen when I see an Alan Dershowitz video, he’s a smart guy, and he generally makes some good points, but he does tend to wander back to the liberal plantation fairly readily.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In my experience employing attorneys over the years, there seems to be two kinds. There is the Dershowitz kind, who take an expansive view of available information, and add a lot of unnecessary possibilities into the situation. And then there is the kind that bores in on the key facts and makes the necessary information more concise and focused. I much prefer the second type. A good example would be Marcia Clark and Chris Darden during the OJ trial. It was said afterward that their mistake was, since they knew the big things, they thought they knew all the small things, and that’s what tripped them up.
LikeLike
It’s the small things that get the jury’s attention and the guilty or not guilty verdict..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dershowitz strikes me as a massively “conflicted” personality. Most everything he has been saying publicly is spot on … esp. as regards the institutional attack on the 1st Amendment. However, he also always taints his learned legal opinion with some laughably leftist bias. He’s like the big brother who snitches to dad about his siblings misbehavior … but then reminds everyone that he thinks dad is “mean” too.
LikeLike
Sundance would be my first choice after VSGDJT. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Yes I know DJT is a teetotaller. So am I. It’s the thought that counts.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
What position?
LikeLike
Just saw it over at TGP..yes! oh post below…thanks Jane.
LikeLike
Congratulations “Sundance!” where or where will you find the time to keep all of us current? :-)))
LikeLike
http://www.theeagle.com/news/nation/trump-adds-conservative-lawyer-to-his-legal-team/article_515f8758-9c12-520a-b001-f705f5a360b3.html
WASHINGTON — Joseph DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney and occasional commentator on Fox News, will join President Donald Trump’s legal team, his attorneys announced Monday, signaling a more confrontational approach to the investigation headed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
DiGenova will start this week, according to a statement released by Jay Sekulow, one of the lawyers representing Trump in the Mueller investigation.
“I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the president.,” Sekulow said.
Like Sekulow and John Dowd, DiGenova will act as a personal attorney for Trump, not a White House lawyer. Another attorney, Ty Cobb, works on the White House staff handling matters related to the Mueller investigation.
DiGenova, 73, was U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia during the Reagan administration. He’s been outspoken in his belief that FBI and Justice Department officials plotted against Trump during the 2016 campaign.
Some Trump allies have urged the president to be more combative with the special counsel, an impulse that became public over the weekend when Dowd publicly said that Mueller’s investigation should be ended.
Cobb later issued a statement saying that Trump is not considering firing Mueller
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller will never no matter what leave on his own if he doesn’t get Trump for something so how do they get rid of him if no one wants to do it?
LikeLike
I hear him on the morning radio (WMAL) here in NoVA and he is superb! I’d love to see him on the front lines prosecuting instead of defending but he can run circles around Mueller. Much easier when you have the truth on your side instead of the acrobatics needed to manipulate the law for corrupt political purposes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are also numerous clips of Mr. diGenova on YouTube, often engaged in panel discussions on Judicial Watch’s channel, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post, Modust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr DiGenova is an excellent addition to the Trump legal team. He is up to speed on everything that is happening and was the first one to use the phrase “frame President Trump” regarding the treasonous cabal’s objectives. He also speaks frequently about the fruit of the poisonous tree legal aspect of the case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d keep adding rabid pit bulls types like DiGenova and keep adding them until the very fake news head explodes reporting how partisan and brutal tactics being used are “beneath the office of the president”. Then i’d add a few more just like the others. If i was a billionaire i would anyway.
LikeLike
Dershowitz’s final statement in the video is slightly in error, where he says that McCabe and Comey have made conflicting statements “under oath” about whether or not Comey knew and/or approved of McCabe’s leaking.
Actually, McCabe’s statement contradicting Comey’s testimony was not under oath — it was in his goofy press release after being fired. He might have testified to this elsewhere, but if so, that information has not been made available to the public yet, if it exists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. There isn’t any law against lying to the press. So McCabe can blame Comey all he wants in his public statements without any consequences. However, if McCabe is telling the truth (highly doubtful) then Comey perjured himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI Employment agree requires submission of a written request for authorization to release FBI information.
https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/fd-291.pdf/view
If McCabe intends to make his claim under oath (where it might means something) that Comey knew of and approved McCabe’s leaking or McCabe’s allowing others to leak to the media as “anonymous sources,” he’d better have some written documentation to back up that claim.
Otherwise, his claim to have been authorized to leak carries about as much weight as Hillary’s claim that her unlawful email server had been authorized, when it was actually just a case of nobody trying to stop her. She NEVER obtained authorization, and I’d bet McCabe didn’t, either.
LikeLike
Team Sundance I think you have literately extended my life time above ground!
Before finding my branch I was so angry all the time I had to be on my way to a heart attack.
The night of the election I took some “don’t worries” and went to bed early as I didn’t want to see the gloating faces of the leftists.
You (mostly) calmly leading me through the deep weeds has brought me peace.
Domo arigato, sensei.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is frustrating not to see all of the information that the FBI and DOJ certainly possess. But equally frustrating through the years have been all of the congressional hearings that go absolutely nowhere. We had hearings on Fast and Furious, Benghazi, the IRS scandal (with Lois Lerner and later John Koskinen appearing before congress). That’s just a starter pack on congressional investigations that have gone nowhere. In every case, they are viewed from the left as Republicans searching for an opportunity to nail Dems simply for partisan gain. From the right (which truly has double meaning), they are failed efforts to hold people accountable for real scandals because partisans in the executive branch have stonewalled congress.
So, now we see the executive branch stonewalling congress, even as it is the President and people near the President who have been harmed by the previous executive (partisans around the Community Organizer in Chief). Because of past stonewalling, and the perception of layer upon layer in the federal bureaucracy who are adept at keeping information away from oversight, it is difficult to have faith that anything has really changed. But as slowly as the wheels of justice seem to grind (especially when you have a media that is antagonistic to the truth), we have seen evidence that the cabal which was formed against POTUS is reaping what they have sowed. It seems to be taking far too long, and the wait allows Mueller to continue the work of his BFF as an adversary to President Trump.
I see (dimly) the position of Sundance. It is just very difficult to have the confidence to sit tight and wait the battle when truth FINALLY TRIUMPHS over the dark forces that have been at work for a very long time.
LikeLike
Congressional hearings under the Obama Admin. failed to go anywhere because Obama’s DOJ was the brick wall every one of them ran up against. Each of those hearings you mentioned uncovered the truth and plenty of evidence for further inquiry by an UNCORRUPTED DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This isn’t a normal investigation. What has been uncovered here is treason. A standard criminal prosecution is not the appropriate process. There won’t be another legitimate election unless or until this business is exposed and the treasonous conspirators are rounded up and dealt with in the manner traitors have been, and ought to be dealt with. It’s an investigation, like it or not, with a hard deadline: the 2018 midterms.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somebody could check and see if I’m wrong, but what does everyone in Sundance’s chart above have in common? They are all the product of east coast law schools I believe, with the possible exception of Strzok, who is a Georgetown boy, but I’m not sure what he did in college. Michael Savage has said for years that the east coast law schools are the hatching grounds for these people. He might be onto something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a huge number of Harvard educated lawyers, and only a handful aren’t criminal libs.
IMO of course,
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is a busload of lawyers going over a cliff? GOOD NEWS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘what does everyone in Sundance’s chart above have in common?’
They are all low life, anti-American, seditious, commie POS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the east coast law schools are the hatching grounds for these people. He might be onto something.”
In an earlier post, perhaps another thread here, someone made the connection with Fusion GPS being connected to the Russians and a group of commies that all went to Vassar. The Ivy League schools are not what they were 150 years ago.
Dr. Savage has a lot of good info, I get his newsletter. He was vehemently protesting when BHO was purging the military in preparation for the cross-dressers wanting to enlist so they could get Uncle Sam to pay for their sex-change operation.
i just can’t stand listening to his radio show. Like Alex Jones and Mark Levin, they are rude and interruptive. They can run their radio shows the way they want to, I do not have to listen. Fortunately Alex Jones has other people that can deliver the news much more effectively.
LikeLike
(hint: Georgetown University is located in WDC making it an “east coast law school”)
LikeLike
Why in the heck would Dershowitz’s opinion hold any water after all these years of his wishy-washying around to suit the tale of the day? It’s like asking Mike Morrell to take a middle ground. One falls down and thousands follow.
Maria is losing credibility with every interview as she aims to be unbiased in a situation that smacks of media bias over decades. Why is she asking stupid questions? What’s in it for her now?
FOX has lost it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t I see Kevin McCarthy or someone say that Congress only has seen a little over 3000 of those 1.2 million IG pages?
LikeLike
Jordan said it, a few days ago,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok. Thank you. I remembered hearing it but not who said it.
LikeLike
YW, I had just looked it up yesterday to refresh my memory as well 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe in his interview yesterday Goodlatte said they only had full access to just over 3k pages for his committee when the issue was raised
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was Goodlatte
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes Goodlatte mentioned it yesterday in his interview with Bartiromo and the FBI stonewalling. Not sure if these are the same documents?
LikeLike
Who cares what Allen Dishsomeshiitiz has got to say? He’s on the side of our enemies though he pretends to be otherwise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of you people complain as much as my ex-wi……..ah never mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Somebody already knocked his lips off…
Trump needs to kick him in the teefs.
LikeLike
Sooooo funny……..CNBC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the talking heads always “know” why the market did something after the fact, but they aren’t bright enough to tell us before market opening what the market is going to do that day.
Funny how that works
LikeLiked by 1 person
Charles Payne was right.
See how the media hurts the American people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, the world is going to end. So people will stop buying food and eating…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there were a purpose for a commission it might be limited to a transparency role, I.e., given power to see everything the DOJ/FBI has but is withholding from the public, and to make an independent ruling whether the public’s need to know outweighs the often tactical reasons prosecutors want to control access to their evidence. Maybe Congress could authorize such a commission to override any and all normal reasons for withholding it in favor of letting the public get to the bottom of it, unencumbered by the usual FOIA processes and subject to waiting out statutes of limitations on various crimes that may or may not get prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kinda like Alan Dershowitz, not all the time, but every once in a while I say to myself, hmmm he has a point.. This thing with him about a non partisan commission, to investigate all of this…SMH,,, There are committees in the house, in the senate, they have been investigating and calling witnesses, and writing memos, until the cows came home…. They are bi partisan, which is politspeak for bi polar… seriously, they might as well be two separate committees…
Where in our tattered government can you find anything that is non partisan… WHERE???
So, I would tell him… hey, Mr. Dershowitz, I would like a unicorn,,, but it isn’t happening…and, that being said,,,
SD: I know it seems frustrating, but there is a normal and methodical investigative process which needs to be followed; and criminal evidence needs to be closely guarded until the targets therein are indicted.
I can wait.. although what I find personally frustrating is the cacophony of calls to take short cuts with this system. Do it right, make it stick…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I generally find him interesting as well. He’s smart and generally is intellectually honest while admitting he is a dedicated lefty.
And you are right, we can’t even get a non-partisan SC let alone a non partisan commission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Non-partisan judges at every level is a greatly needed improvement. But as amwick said, I would like a unicorn, myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From what I’ve seen of Dershowitz, he tries to “objective” to the point of ignoring specifics, if that makes sense. I tend to agree with his general view of things regarding Constitutional law.
LikeLike
I don’t care who wants the evidence.
Don’t taint the evidence for trial.
LikeLike
The “public” ( even as bad as we want it) does not have a right to see evidence whenever we want it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, I haven’t noticed you (may have missed it) mention one specific item that ties to why people like Strzok and Page are still employed whereas McCabe was just officially fired, namely that the Inspector General does not have authority to interview people who are no longer DOJ employees.
As long as Priestap, Ohr, et al remain employed, Horowitz can interview them very easily. The moment any are fired, he loses the ability to do so. The fact the OPR recommended firing McCabe suggests they no longer thought he was providing useful information (whether or not he ever provided any utility in the first place).
The moment any of them are fired, it becomes much, much more difficult to interview them, as well as far harder to control the process or hide the fact they’re being interviewed. If the goal here is along the lines you’ve insinuated, with the “Stealth Executioner” keeping it quiet while gathering the needed information, this would explain a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you missed it, rationalnational. I recall Sundance making those same arguments for “stealth executioner”.
LikeLike
Andy McCabe needs to embrace his firing.
He hates Trump so much he should realize he can wear his firing as a ‘badge of honor’ and portray himself as a martyr for the cause of the Left that wants to destroy this country.
He did his part and suffered for it.
What a hero! /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s interesting that Sztrok’s text messages have become available and McCabe’s have not. Sztrok still has a job and McCabe doesn’t. It seems pretty likely Sztrok has turned on McCabe and told them everything. I read through the entire chain of text messages that were made public (at the original release) and it would not surprise me if Sztrok didn’t see the light rather quickly when confronted by the reality of his actions. I got the impression after reading the entire release of texts that Stzrok was definitely not a leader of any sort of conspiracy but somewhat of a over eager type that had his loyalty to the FBI as an institution and McCabe as an individual used to blind him to the reality of what he was doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Though the mills of God grind slowly; Yet they grind exceeding small;
Though with patience He stands waiting, With exactness grinds He all.”
–Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Classic American literature should be required in all schools. We need to rebuild our common heritage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Regards to Deep State Organizations what are the takes on this group?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Center_for_a_New_American_Security
Victoria Nuland is the CEO.
What role do you think she played in the “insurance policy” operation.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/19/5-major-problems-regarding-john-kerrys-state-department-and-the-trump-hoax-dossier/
LikeLike
Then get on with the indictments! Midterms are coming up fast & the electorate needs to head what’s gone on under the Obama Administration!
LikeLike
This has to be out by midterms, months before. The conservative core can’t wait for indictments – but it’s the independents that need to be influenced. If there is one thing I’m certain of its Trumps timing – but it’s the other players I’m not so sure about.
LikeLike