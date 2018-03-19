Maria Bartiromo Interviews Alan Dershowitz About Andrew McCabe Firing and FBI Corruption…

Posted on March 19, 2018 by

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus, Alan Dershowitz, appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the DOJ firing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. It’s a wide-ranging interview hitting on multiple angles of the ongoing issues at the top of the FBI and Dept of Justice.

.

One of the common misunderstandings as highlighted within the interview is the 1.2 million investigative documents held by the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz.

First, a massive amount of the ‘pages’ are likely transcripts from the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages; as well as the likelihood of emails and other communications within the “small group” (co-conspirators) inside the DOJ and FBI.

Second, everyone seems to overlook that much of the evidence collected by IG Horowitz may also be evidence of criminality by those within the “small group”. As such the criminal evidence would NOT be, and SHOULD NOT be, released to congress because the assigned prosecutor would be using it for cases against those outlined in the investigation.

I know it seems frustrating, but there is a normal and methodical investigative process which needs to be followed; and criminal evidence needs to be closely guarded until the targets therein are indicted.

 

 

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

140 Responses to Maria Bartiromo Interviews Alan Dershowitz About Andrew McCabe Firing and FBI Corruption…

  1. red6242 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I agree but if it doesn’t happen before the 2018 elections we could lose so much, we need voters to wake up and they clearly aren’t right now. The narrative has to change big time before then or it will be bad the way things are now. We have to have faith they have a plan and it will all work out somehow.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • SoCal Patriot says:
      March 19, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      It’s politics…story lines change overnight. Six months is a lifetime.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • trumpthepress says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      2018 mid-terms are huge…Agree. I am hoping that the voter fraud/rolls investigation by the DHS I believe, can help to even the playing field by then.

      Some people don’t think illegals and dead etc…aren’t voting. I am completely convinced it is playing a big part in our elections. PA doesn’t have voter id for example. That in itself is enough to allow so much fraud. Trying to patient on that front as well…

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • trumpthepress says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:04 pm

        “Some people don’t think illegals and dead are voting…”

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Ockham's Phaser says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:18 pm

        Libs always frame voter ID as some kind of hardship. You need a picture ID for just about everything these days including applying for food stamps and welfare, medicaid and social security … things that poor people regularly do. Seems voting should require one at bare minimum. Needs fixing. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/24-things-that-require-a-photo-id

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
      • James Alan Groome says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:22 pm

        Trump understands timing and thus when everything needs to peak in order to reap the largest gains…

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • kroesus says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:48 pm

        2018 primaries for the GOP even more so…..if we get more helpers in for Ryan/McConnell it does little to help PDJT and the American public…..we need representatives who actually have the best interests of the public and country in office rather than the current crop of selfish and traitorous pretenders

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • formerdem says:
          March 19, 2018 at 4:28 pm

          If we get a democratic speaker of the house then we are real danger, bc there is a democrat in the line of succession. this is absolutely not the time to believe you can lose strategically but win long term by reshaping the party. a lie and an illusion. Donkeys vote for Donkey speaker of the house and then they will start working through the line of succession ahead of that person, eliminating one by one.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • navysquid says:
          March 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

          I am all in with you here. OUR biggest problems in the R party is Ryan and McConnell and they need to be removed (voted out) from office.

          Until we get them out of the way, Pres Trump’s reforms will continually be hampered as if someone is stepping on the gas and the brake pedal at the same time.

          Like

          Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:49 pm

        “I am completely convinced it is playing a big part in our elections. PA doesn’t have voter id for example”

        There is also the fight in PA over a court imposing it’s own redistricting map because they did not like the one the legislature did, when the state constitution gives the authority to the legislature. Time to start working on the removal of these lawless activist judges.

        In upstate WNY, you don’t need photo ID. We go to polling district we are registered in and give name. The poll workers look up your name. you have to sign your name in order to vote -there is a sample and record of signature that worker compares before you get your ballot.
        Then you fill out paper ballot, take it over to machine that reads it and saves paper copy in secure bin. Machine totals have to be called in by phone to HQ.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • no-nonsense-nancy says:
          March 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm

          I am a judge of election in my county in Oa. We have paper ballots with the scanning machine. Very difficult to rig our elections. I wish our whole state and the whole country would use this method. We would never had this situation if the special election had been in my county.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • brh82 says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        I’ve been saying California trashed the 26,000 mail-in votes but just last night I ran across the fact that the ACLU sued the State of California for trashing 46,000 ballots, claiming the signatures on the ballots didn’t match the ones on the Registration. So the HRC claim of winning the Popular Vote is BS, but I’ve yet to argue with a Democrat who will relinquish Hillary’s position as the “rightful President”!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • All American Snowflake says:
          March 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

          We must never let illegal voters vote again. Trump will run the table in 2020.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • brh82 says:
            March 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

            Illegals voting again is a foregone conclusion. I’ve not heard ANY indication that problem has been addressed and/or solved.I think there needs to be laws about the counting of votes. California doesn’t let a Republican EVER volunteer. i’ve tried, several times.The counting should be done by an even number of Dems and Repubs.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
      • Cheesehead54016 says:
        March 19, 2018 at 4:09 pm

        The DHS voter fraud investigation is a key factor to upcoming fair elections….. may they be doing their job ambitiously and with integrity!!!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • ATheoK says:
        March 19, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        2017’s elections and the recent special elections have been heavily influenced by the rich elites putting millions of dollars into getting out the vote.

        Not just running ad campaigns, but if collecting, transporting and delivering leftist voters to vote locations.

        What is unknown are:
        • how many are transported to multiple vote locations,
        • how many are legal voters that actually live where they are registered to vote.

        Just the money expended towards collecting and transporting urban neighborhoods to voting locations swamps elections.

        Virginia suffered this during the 2017 election when voter turnouts are evaluated district by district. Neighborhoods that traditionally turnout voters in the low 40s are suddenly seeing 70+ percent vote.
        What portion are legal voters is unknown.

        Like

        Reply
    • 0_Henry says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      This is March. It is important not to wake up November voters much before August….

      Like

      Reply
    • Republican Uncle says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Spot on. Like it or not, “customary” or not- this investigation has a hard deadline. These people need to go NOW. Not later. There may be no “later”. And if there isn’t we lose our country.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      red6242, additionally we, you and I, can also help get the message out there. Since the so-called media are not doing their job, let’s all work diligently to get Mr. Trump’s message out there. His message is really love not only for America but for Americans…. that’s us. The famous 11th Commandment….

      “During the Last Supper, the Savior gave a new commandment to His disciples, saying: “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Pam says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      The corruption won’t be cleaned up overnight. It’s very deep and it’s going to take some time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. starfcker says:
    March 19, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Dershowitz is nuts. We don’t need commissions, we need prosecutions.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • Johnny Bravo says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      Amen to that!

      A commission? puleeeze, all I want for Christmas is Hillary in jail, along with all her trogoladyte pals and freedom to ring

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      No kidding…what we don’t need is a commission, certainly not like the 9/11 commission where things were kept secret from the public..Dershowitz is now wanting ‘fairness’, transparency? Gosh, he wasn’t worried about it when Obama and the Dems were running things..and, oh, how both sides are not trusted…we have to be fair. NO, both sides are not the same, sorry…I agree, we need prosecutions…that will clear plenty of transparency.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • kroesus says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:52 pm

        You must always temper your thoughts on AD knowing his mental illness continues in its destructive measures…..he has stated on FNC many times his support for the Hag in 2016 and his continuing support for her…..just b/c he takes some positions we might agree with at times does not make him an ally or someone we could trust in a clutch

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Paul says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Dershowitz is 100% biased…Listen to his explanations on Fox News for the past 2-weeks…you have to laugh at his need commissions comments…….he knows P/Trump is holding all the Aces by using the Criminal Code that is going to destroy the Democratic party (Globalist/Elitist) forever. Dershowitz also knows that criminal acts needs to be punished. It is unbelievable how experts in Criminal Law would give a Free –get out of jail card to the Largest Criminal Organization in U.S. History.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      He is asking for a “Commission” hoping that he will be selected to be on it and make some $$$. What would you expect him to say? He is an HRC fan, but is fair enough to realize that the weaponization of the political machine is not healthy. Well HRC and BHO started it, got caught, so it is up to PDJT to stop it and they don’t like it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • codasouthtexas says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      First of all Alan should find a lawyer or a judge who is non partisan! Do we know anyone SD? There’s not one I can think of!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Cisco says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      The commission would go on as endlessly as Mullers witch hunt.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Bendix says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Let the Left try to say Dershowitz doesn’t know the law.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. RedBallExpress says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Running off half cocked will be a disaster, Disaster, did I say DISASTER? The prosecution of these clowns has to be lethal.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    The Commission would protect the Swamp…a first year Junior associate would get 3 to 5 sleeping…these are no brainer plea bargains…the problem is of course UNIPARTY deep state think tank black ops Special Counsel…Congressional Committee can hold DOJ FBI in Contempt so Executive would Act!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. 4sure says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    “criminal evidence needs to be closely guarded until the targets therein are indicted.”

    True. But, all of it will be shared w/the defendant’s lawyer. Some think that prosecutors keep all this evidence to themselves and spring it on the defendant at the last min. during the trial.

    Some of the reasons for keeping it closely guarded before an indictment is so that the targeted criminal cannot start destroying evidence or formulating alibis or influencing witnesses or taking actions that would stymie the investigators. There are many more reasons but those are some. And the collection of evidence by both sides does not end w/an indictment. Often times, really good evidence not discovered prior to an indictment is discovered after an indictment. Especially w/regards to witnesses and those co-conspirators willing to cut a deal once their partners in crime have been indicted. In fact, often the deals for testifying against others only happens after an indictment(s) are made.

    It ain’t over ’til it’s over.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • eagledriver50 says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      What you say is ABSOLUTELY CORRECT…HOWEVER, as SD has pointed out, the LEGAL process will be followed and since there are so many scumbags that need to be taken down here is how I think it plays out. ALL ACCORDING TO LAW…The perp is indicted, he is picked, he is taken to a place where there is a grand jury, judge and prosecutor. He is given time to get an attorney. He will be put into a room with his attorney and the prosecutor will come in and layout the undisputable facts and a choice will be given. Don’t forget this will be occurring quite a few times, but the idea is, they are given a “Come to Jesus” moment. IF ANYONE of them take a JURY trial that is when things get interesting because they will ask for a change of venue. That ain’t happen, no reason to and the defense attorney can’t judge/jury shop…PDJT and AG Sessions KNOW that this is a ONE SHOT THING TO GET EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THE SHADY PRACTICES. And they will do it ALL ACCORDING TO THE LAW!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Mickturn says:
        March 19, 2018 at 4:18 pm

        Be Patient! With the short attention span of most voters, we need a MASSIVE October ‘Surprise’ for the Democraps!

        Like

        Reply
      • Maquis says:
        March 19, 2018 at 4:42 pm

        The Law is our Constitution, Eagle, and you are correct, it will be followed.

        Accordingly, I see Military Tribunals.

        Like

        Reply
      • Cathy M. says:
        March 19, 2018 at 5:16 pm

        Close- re the procedure you suggest.

        I believe you are referring to an an Initial Appearance? If so, the suspect is brought before a Magistrate. No juries are involved in that process. The govt usually testifies probable cause for just one or two of the crimes for which the suspect has been indicted.
        Then
        Interviews afterwards usually include both an AUSA & the case Special Agent & if requested, the defense attorney in the AUSA’s office. That’s where he’s told what all he’s looking at & tries not to pee-pee in his pants.;-)

        Like

        Reply
  7. Bob Thoms says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Surprised that Dershowitz and Goodlatte didn’t mention of the important factual reference to “under oath” statements by McCabe………smh.

    “…Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions…”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Bob Thoms says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Dershowitz is so far off base calling for a “special commission”………….it would take years and we would never get to where we need to be – indictments and arrests. An independent commission is a waste and a free pass to all the corruption that has occurred.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      I’m annoyed by Dershowitz calling for an independent, non-partisan, commission, too.

      It seems he knows what went down, knows there was criminality, knows that the Constitution was ignored and people’s right were violated, but also knows how badly this damage the Democrats and Obama – hence he wants it to be handled by some group that will issue a report after two years and nobody will face any prosecution for their crimes.

      Here’s an idea Alan; run the investigations, prosecute the criminals at trial, and then, after it’s all been adjudicated, have your commission investigate and report after the smoke has cleared. Seems simple enough to me.

      Dershowitz seems to be purposefully naive in order to hide his own partisanship, and I only give him credit for not being a complete tool and leftist hack because he admits that the facts don’t add up and there was some degree of corruption at the highest levels of law enforcement and the intelligence community during the Obama years.

      Like

      Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      Dershowitz is a democrat and also voted for Hillary. He knows what damage a special prosecutor can do to Hillary ,Bill, Obama and a number of other people.
      He does not approve what Rosenstein did appointing Mueller and does not like the witch hunt but he also does not want to see Hillary being prosecuted.
      The commission in his mind , I assume, is the lesser of all evil it can keep Hillary and others out of jail but still their wrongdoing will be recounted in history books. I get what he trying to do and I do not fault him because he knows and I believe is apprehensive how it affects this country. I like that Dershowitz is fair and does not like the abuse of our constitution. He is in a personal bind.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. f.fernandez says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    There is a planned timeline on these releases to milk the most political impact possible. I know we’re all anxious to see these people perped walked a.s.a.p but I think they’re still identifykng moles, leakers and bystanders.

    Be patient.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Leon0112 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    So there are multiple parts to the OIG report. Does this mean the parts will be released separately over a period of time? Or will they be released altogether?

    Will the criminal referrals be part of the OIG releases? When will we find out who the prosecutors for the criminal referrals are? Do we have to wait for the indictments to find out there is an investigation?

    Like

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      I believe we will hear nothing till indictments. Then if they are not sealed it is public information.

      That is the double edged sword of “an ongoing investigation”. If you have confidence it is being done in good faith, you can relax and tune in when it goes to trial. But oversight, foia’s and transparency go out the window because it is an ongoing investigation.

      If the investigation is not being done in good faith, it is used to stonewall information requests, and make it look like a scandal is being properly handled.

      At this point, people only have opinions one way or the other as to how the investigations are going.
      Time will tell,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Brant says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I know I repeat myself from earlier posts. May and June have 29 primaries. Basically every Tuesday for 8 weeks. We must be able to determine and define the wheat from the chaff on each side. Obviously easy for CTH readers to tell, but what about the huge number of people who get their info from CNN/MSNBS, etc? If Mueller continues to suck the oxygen from the room, nothing else will get traction.

    MSM will be falling all over themselves talking about lackluster Republican energy and the increasing blue wave….building to tsunami. April has no primaries. April is the time for IG (or other info) release…..if there is going to be any. Yes, I know timing is everything and must proceed at the correct legal pace, but once May/June are done, the summer zips by and elections will be here before you know it. What good will it do if we get a warehouse of information on……Wednesday, November 7?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mickturn says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Democraps have proven the ‘We got this’ strategy to be severely flawed. Seems Democrap voters are so lazy that once they hear it’s in the bag for their side they don’t vote thinking they’ve won!

      Like

      Reply
  12. SideEyedKat says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I’m frustrated that SunDance seems to understand the significance of Jeff Sessions’ revelation to Shannon Bream abt an outside prosecutor (and therefore WE know it!), but smart people like Dershowitz and even the chairmen of the congressional committees do not! Are they purposely all spreading more false info to get people upset or are they actually ignorant? I always thought of Gowdy as one of the white hats until some of his recent comments about PDJT struck me as very Uniparty. It’s strange bc some of the folks i always believed were true conservatives now seem to be with the establishment (Gowdy and Chaffetz spring to mind). Feel free to set me straight if I’m wrong tho…

    Like

    Reply
    • Dimbulbz says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      Gowdy and Chaffetz have so few opportunities to make the press like them, they have to take their “non-partisan shot” at Trump when they can. I think Gowdy was right, Trump was acting like he’s guilty. He ought to be more careful. Chaffetz has a different job now, He has to impress the Fox management – being fair and balanced is not necessarily the same as pleasing his old constituency. I consider both of these men good conservatives. Face it.. once in a while Trump acts in ways that baffle us. You do not have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to still support him 100 percent. He is a great president, who makes me laugh now and then. Be of good cheer.

      Like

      Reply
      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        March 19, 2018 at 4:32 pm

        Gowdy was out polishing his “permanent member” uniparty medallion all weekend. Barf he makes me want to throw up. Even when he is supposedly on “our” side i’d rather he wasn’t.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • hypnotique59 says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      Trillions are at stake here. Trillions. So I would say they do it on purpose, foolish voters seem to only hear and see what they want to see and hear. So don’t bother them with any different facts. Sad. Very sad.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 4harrisonblog says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      I am of the opinion you are correct in your thinking.

      Like

      Reply
  13. 4harrisonblog says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Dershowitz is a smart left wing liberal snake. Not worth the time it took to listen to him try and trick people. Yep a lot will be tricked and stay that way.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Now that the Dems are being exposed, we need fairness and commissions…now way I oppose very strongly.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dimbulbz says:
        March 19, 2018 at 4:11 pm

        I agree, We have some very bad actors who need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The fact that they are Democrats is not relevant in the least. If it turns out that Trump has done wrong, he should be fully prosecuted as well. Funny though, only 1 side of the aisle seems to think this way. The left really do not like this “law and order” thing. To them the law is only a tool to be used against others for political gain. Pathetic, but they continue to prove they believe this every day.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  14. amber says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    If the DOJ was withholding the documents because they were part of ongoing investigations by the DOJ prosecutor why wouldn’t the DOJ simply say so? This is the same Obama DOJ that stonewalled Congress for 8 years. They are merely doing what they’ve always done, protecting the swamp

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • William Bayer says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      The policy of both the DOJ and FBI is to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation. The CLOWNS in Congress keep demanding otherwise, even though it was one of their original complaints about Comey. At any rate, both Sessions and Wray testified during their confirmation hearings that their intent is to return to DOJ/FBI policy — aka say as little as possible about the existence or nonexistence of any investigations.

      Like

      Reply
  15. starfcker says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Joe Degenova now working for the White House. Sweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:24 pm

      Digenova. I hate when this thing spell checks me and makes me look stupid.

      Like

      Reply
    • kenji says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      Joe is #2 on my list of man-crushes (not to worry … that ONLY means guys I want to share a scotch with). #1 on my current list is Mike Rowe.

      I am hoping Joe can restore the proper timing to a randomly-firing Trump legal team. Get the strobe light on that mess.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:38 pm

        Compare Joe’s no-nonsense factual based way of looking at this compared to Dershowitz, who is lost in the weeds of delay, delay, delay. I will always listen when I see an Alan Dershowitz video, he’s a smart guy, and he generally makes some good points, but he does tend to wander back to the liberal plantation fairly readily.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • starfcker says:
          March 19, 2018 at 3:44 pm

          In my experience employing attorneys over the years, there seems to be two kinds. There is the Dershowitz kind, who take an expansive view of available information, and add a lot of unnecessary possibilities into the situation. And then there is the kind that bores in on the key facts and makes the necessary information more concise and focused. I much prefer the second type. A good example would be Marcia Clark and Chris Darden during the OJ trial. It was said afterward that their mistake was, since they knew the big things, they thought they knew all the small things, and that’s what tripped them up.

          Like

          Reply
          • 4sure says:
            March 19, 2018 at 3:58 pm

            It’s the small things that get the jury’s attention and the guilty or not guilty verdict..

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • kenji says:
            March 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

            Dershowitz strikes me as a massively “conflicted” personality. Most everything he has been saying publicly is spot on … esp. as regards the institutional attack on the 1st Amendment. However, he also always taints his learned legal opinion with some laughably leftist bias. He’s like the big brother who snitches to dad about his siblings misbehavior … but then reminds everyone that he thinks dad is “mean” too.

            Like

            Reply
      • Michael says:
        March 19, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        Sundance would be my first choice after VSGDJT. 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Mel Alvord says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Congratulations “Sundance!” where or where will you find the time to keep all of us current? :-)))

      Like

      Reply
  16. Jane in Florida says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    http://www.theeagle.com/news/nation/trump-adds-conservative-lawyer-to-his-legal-team/article_515f8758-9c12-520a-b001-f705f5a360b3.html
    WASHINGTON — Joseph DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney and occasional commentator on Fox News, will join President Donald Trump’s legal team, his attorneys announced Monday, signaling a more confrontational approach to the investigation headed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

    DiGenova will start this week, according to a statement released by Jay Sekulow, one of the lawyers representing Trump in the Mueller investigation.

    “I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the president.,” Sekulow said.

    Like Sekulow and John Dowd, DiGenova will act as a personal attorney for Trump, not a White House lawyer. Another attorney, Ty Cobb, works on the White House staff handling matters related to the Mueller investigation.

    DiGenova, 73, was U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia during the Reagan administration. He’s been outspoken in his belief that FBI and Justice Department officials plotted against Trump during the 2016 campaign.

    Some Trump allies have urged the president to be more combative with the special counsel, an impulse that became public over the weekend when Dowd publicly said that Mueller’s investigation should be ended.

    Cobb later issued a statement saying that Trump is not considering firing Mueller

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • red6242 says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      Mueller will never no matter what leave on his own if he doesn’t get Trump for something so how do they get rid of him if no one wants to do it?

      Like

      Reply
    • modustollenz says:
      March 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      I hear him on the morning radio (WMAL) here in NoVA and he is superb! I’d love to see him on the front lines prosecuting instead of defending but he can run circles around Mueller. Much easier when you have the truth on your side instead of the acrobatics needed to manipulate the law for corrupt political purposes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      Mr DiGenova is an excellent addition to the Trump legal team. He is up to speed on everything that is happening and was the first one to use the phrase “frame President Trump” regarding the treasonous cabal’s objectives. He also speaks frequently about the fruit of the poisonous tree legal aspect of the case.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        March 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        I’d keep adding rabid pit bulls types like DiGenova and keep adding them until the very fake news head explodes reporting how partisan and brutal tactics being used are “beneath the office of the president”. Then i’d add a few more just like the others. If i was a billionaire i would anyway.

        Like

        Reply
  17. William Bayer says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Dershowitz’s final statement in the video is slightly in error, where he says that McCabe and Comey have made conflicting statements “under oath” about whether or not Comey knew and/or approved of McCabe’s leaking.

    Actually, McCabe’s statement contradicting Comey’s testimony was not under oath — it was in his goofy press release after being fired. He might have testified to this elsewhere, but if so, that information has not been made available to the public yet, if it exists.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Agreed. There isn’t any law against lying to the press. So McCabe can blame Comey all he wants in his public statements without any consequences. However, if McCabe is telling the truth (highly doubtful) then Comey perjured himself.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • William Bayer says:
        March 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        The FBI Employment agree requires submission of a written request for authorization to release FBI information.
        https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/fd-291.pdf/view

        If McCabe intends to make his claim under oath (where it might means something) that Comey knew of and approved McCabe’s leaking or McCabe’s allowing others to leak to the media as “anonymous sources,” he’d better have some written documentation to back up that claim.

        Otherwise, his claim to have been authorized to leak carries about as much weight as Hillary’s claim that her unlawful email server had been authorized, when it was actually just a case of nobody trying to stop her. She NEVER obtained authorization, and I’d bet McCabe didn’t, either.

        Like

        Reply
  18. Michael says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Team Sundance I think you have literately extended my life time above ground!
    Before finding my branch I was so angry all the time I had to be on my way to a heart attack.
    The night of the election I took some “don’t worries” and went to bed early as I didn’t want to see the gloating faces of the leftists.

    You (mostly) calmly leading me through the deep weeds has brought me peace.

    Domo arigato, sensei.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. stringplayer55 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    It is frustrating not to see all of the information that the FBI and DOJ certainly possess. But equally frustrating through the years have been all of the congressional hearings that go absolutely nowhere. We had hearings on Fast and Furious, Benghazi, the IRS scandal (with Lois Lerner and later John Koskinen appearing before congress). That’s just a starter pack on congressional investigations that have gone nowhere. In every case, they are viewed from the left as Republicans searching for an opportunity to nail Dems simply for partisan gain. From the right (which truly has double meaning), they are failed efforts to hold people accountable for real scandals because partisans in the executive branch have stonewalled congress.

    So, now we see the executive branch stonewalling congress, even as it is the President and people near the President who have been harmed by the previous executive (partisans around the Community Organizer in Chief). Because of past stonewalling, and the perception of layer upon layer in the federal bureaucracy who are adept at keeping information away from oversight, it is difficult to have faith that anything has really changed. But as slowly as the wheels of justice seem to grind (especially when you have a media that is antagonistic to the truth), we have seen evidence that the cabal which was formed against POTUS is reaping what they have sowed. It seems to be taking far too long, and the wait allows Mueller to continue the work of his BFF as an adversary to President Trump.

    I see (dimly) the position of Sundance. It is just very difficult to have the confidence to sit tight and wait the battle when truth FINALLY TRIUMPHS over the dark forces that have been at work for a very long time.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      Congressional hearings under the Obama Admin. failed to go anywhere because Obama’s DOJ was the brick wall every one of them ran up against. Each of those hearings you mentioned uncovered the truth and plenty of evidence for further inquiry by an UNCORRUPTED DOJ.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. Republican Uncle says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    This isn’t a normal investigation. What has been uncovered here is treason. A standard criminal prosecution is not the appropriate process. There won’t be another legitimate election unless or until this business is exposed and the treasonous conspirators are rounded up and dealt with in the manner traitors have been, and ought to be dealt with. It’s an investigation, like it or not, with a hard deadline: the 2018 midterms.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. starfcker says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Somebody could check and see if I’m wrong, but what does everyone in Sundance’s chart above have in common? They are all the product of east coast law schools I believe, with the possible exception of Strzok, who is a Georgetown boy, but I’m not sure what he did in college. Michael Savage has said for years that the east coast law schools are the hatching grounds for these people. He might be onto something.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      There are a huge number of Harvard educated lawyers, and only a handful aren’t criminal libs.
      IMO of course,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Steve in Lewes says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      ‘what does everyone in Sundance’s chart above have in common?’
      They are all low life, anti-American, seditious, commie POS!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      “the east coast law schools are the hatching grounds for these people. He might be onto something.”

      In an earlier post, perhaps another thread here, someone made the connection with Fusion GPS being connected to the Russians and a group of commies that all went to Vassar. The Ivy League schools are not what they were 150 years ago.

      Dr. Savage has a lot of good info, I get his newsletter. He was vehemently protesting when BHO was purging the military in preparation for the cross-dressers wanting to enlist so they could get Uncle Sam to pay for their sex-change operation.

      i just can’t stand listening to his radio show. Like Alex Jones and Mark Levin, they are rude and interruptive. They can run their radio shows the way they want to, I do not have to listen. Fortunately Alex Jones has other people that can deliver the news much more effectively.

      Like

      Reply
    • kroesus says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      (hint: Georgetown University is located in WDC making it an “east coast law school”)

      Like

      Reply
  22. rashomon says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Why in the heck would Dershowitz’s opinion hold any water after all these years of his wishy-washying around to suit the tale of the day? It’s like asking Mike Morrell to take a middle ground. One falls down and thousands follow.

    Maria is losing credibility with every interview as she aims to be unbiased in a situation that smacks of media bias over decades. Why is she asking stupid questions? What’s in it for her now?

    FOX has lost it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Mark McQueen says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Didn’t I see Kevin McCarthy or someone say that Congress only has seen a little over 3000 of those 1.2 million IG pages?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Who cares what Allen Dishsomeshiitiz has got to say? He’s on the side of our enemies though he pretends to be otherwise.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Some of you people complain as much as my ex-wi……..ah never mind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. youme says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Like

    Reply
  27. youme says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Sooooo funny……..CNBC

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Doppler says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    If there were a purpose for a commission it might be limited to a transparency role, I.e., given power to see everything the DOJ/FBI has but is withholding from the public, and to make an independent ruling whether the public’s need to know outweighs the often tactical reasons prosecutors want to control access to their evidence. Maybe Congress could authorize such a commission to override any and all normal reasons for withholding it in favor of letting the public get to the bottom of it, unencumbered by the usual FOIA processes and subject to waiting out statutes of limitations on various crimes that may or may not get prosecuted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. amwick says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I kinda like Alan Dershowitz, not all the time, but every once in a while I say to myself, hmmm he has a point.. This thing with him about a non partisan commission, to investigate all of this…SMH,,, There are committees in the house, in the senate, they have been investigating and calling witnesses, and writing memos, until the cows came home…. They are bi partisan, which is politspeak for bi polar… seriously, they might as well be two separate committees…
    Where in our tattered government can you find anything that is non partisan… WHERE???
    So, I would tell him… hey, Mr. Dershowitz, I would like a unicorn,,, but it isn’t happening…and, that being said,,,

    SD: I know it seems frustrating, but there is a normal and methodical investigative process which needs to be followed; and criminal evidence needs to be closely guarded until the targets therein are indicted.

    I can wait.. although what I find personally frustrating is the cacophony of calls to take short cuts with this system. Do it right, make it stick…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 19, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      I generally find him interesting as well. He’s smart and generally is intellectually honest while admitting he is a dedicated lefty.

      And you are right, we can’t even get a non-partisan SC let alone a non partisan commission.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      March 19, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      From what I’ve seen of Dershowitz, he tries to “objective” to the point of ignoring specifics, if that makes sense. I tend to agree with his general view of things regarding Constitutional law.

      Like

      Reply
  30. daughnworks247 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    I don’t care who wants the evidence.
    Don’t taint the evidence for trial.

    Like

    Reply
  31. daughnworks247 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    The “public” ( even as bad as we want it) does not have a right to see evidence whenever we want it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. rationalnational says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Sundance, I haven’t noticed you (may have missed it) mention one specific item that ties to why people like Strzok and Page are still employed whereas McCabe was just officially fired, namely that the Inspector General does not have authority to interview people who are no longer DOJ employees.

    As long as Priestap, Ohr, et al remain employed, Horowitz can interview them very easily. The moment any are fired, he loses the ability to do so. The fact the OPR recommended firing McCabe suggests they no longer thought he was providing useful information (whether or not he ever provided any utility in the first place).

    The moment any of them are fired, it becomes much, much more difficult to interview them, as well as far harder to control the process or hide the fact they’re being interviewed. If the goal here is along the lines you’ve insinuated, with the “Stealth Executioner” keeping it quiet while gathering the needed information, this would explain a lot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      March 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      I think you missed it, rationalnational. I recall Sundance making those same arguments for “stealth executioner”.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Andy McCabe needs to embrace his firing.

    He hates Trump so much he should realize he can wear his firing as a ‘badge of honor’ and portray himself as a martyr for the cause of the Left that wants to destroy this country.

    He did his part and suffered for it.

    What a hero! /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Hmmm... says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    It’s interesting that Sztrok’s text messages have become available and McCabe’s have not. Sztrok still has a job and McCabe doesn’t. It seems pretty likely Sztrok has turned on McCabe and told them everything. I read through the entire chain of text messages that were made public (at the original release) and it would not surprise me if Sztrok didn’t see the light rather quickly when confronted by the reality of his actions. I got the impression after reading the entire release of texts that Stzrok was definitely not a leader of any sort of conspiracy but somewhat of a over eager type that had his loyalty to the FBI as an institution and McCabe as an individual used to blind him to the reality of what he was doing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    “Though the mills of God grind slowly; Yet they grind exceeding small;
    Though with patience He stands waiting, With exactness grinds He all.”

    –Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

    Classic American literature should be required in all schools. We need to rebuild our common heritage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. mashall says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    In Regards to Deep State Organizations what are the takes on this group?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Center_for_a_New_American_Security

    Victoria Nuland is the CEO.

    What role do you think she played in the “insurance policy” operation.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/19/5-major-problems-regarding-john-kerrys-state-department-and-the-trump-hoax-dossier/

    Like

    Reply
  37. FairestWitness says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Then get on with the indictments! Midterms are coming up fast & the electorate needs to head what’s gone on under the Obama Administration!

    Like

    Reply
  38. Mike13 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    This has to be out by midterms, months before. The conservative core can’t wait for indictments – but it’s the independents that need to be influenced. If there is one thing I’m certain of its Trumps timing – but it’s the other players I’m not so sure about.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s