Unhinged John Brennan and Complicit Samantha Power React To Andrew McCabe Firing…

There’s something rather remarkable about watching/reading expressions of political violence from key democrat ideologues atop the Marxist left-wing of the party.

Every time we see this reaction, I immediate try to reconnect with those who I’ve previously forewarned but were not yet at a place where they could accept. As disturbing as these unhinged expressions might be, there are benefits…. their alliance gets smaller.

John Brennan was a career CIA official who voted for the communist party in 1980. He was also a 2008 Obama adviser when he was caught hacking into State Department passport records. After the 2012 Benghazi attack, Brennan was moved into the position of CIA Director to cover and tamp-down any issues that might arise (he made everyone sign NDA’s). As CIA Director Brennan was also caught hacking Senate computers to monitor the Senate Intelligence Committee. He apologized.

Perhaps more disturbing was Samantha Power’s response.

Samantha Power is the wife of Obama’s initial regulatory Czar Cass Sunstein. After spending Obama’s first term as a foreign policy adviser, and key architect behind collapsing the nation of Libya (R2P), President Obama rewarded Power with the post of U.N. Ambassador. Throughout election year 2016 Samantha Power, via her State Department office, was unmasking names from the DOJ/FBI conspiracy team’s FISA(702) searches, and FISA(Title-1) surveillance results. After discovery, she claimed in 2017 someone else was using her database access.

Brennan and Power represent the Chicago-Marxist/Weather-Underground/Saul Alinksy/ radically violent and activist left… These are the apex predators who are cocktail party hypocrites and architects of: Revolution Communism (RevCom), Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, Dream Defenders and AntiFA.

