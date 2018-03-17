Unhinged John Brennan and Complicit Samantha Power React To Andrew McCabe Firing…

There’s something rather remarkable about watching/reading expressions of political violence from key democrat ideologues atop the Marxist left-wing of the party.
Every time we see this reaction, I immediate try to reconnect with those who I’ve previously forewarned but were not yet at a place where they could accept. As disturbing as these unhinged expressions might be, there are benefits…. their alliance gets smaller.
John Brennan was a career CIA official who voted for the communist party in 1980. He was also a 2008 Obama adviser when he was caught hacking into State Department passport records. After the 2012 Benghazi attack, Brennan was moved into the position of CIA Director to cover and tamp-down any issues that might arise (he made everyone sign NDA’s). As CIA Director Brennan was also caught hacking Senate computers to monitor the Senate Intelligence Committee. He apologized.
Perhaps more disturbing was Samantha Power’s response.
Samantha Power is the wife of Obama’s initial regulatory Czar Cass Sunstein. After spending Obama’s first term as a foreign policy adviser, and key architect behind collapsing the nation of Libya (R2P), President Obama rewarded Power with the post of U.N. Ambassador. Throughout election year 2016 Samantha Power, via her State Department office, was unmasking names from the DOJ/FBI conspiracy team’s FISA(702) searches, and FISA(Title-1) surveillance results. After discovery, she claimed in 2017 someone else was using her database access.
Brennan and Power represent the Chicago-Marxist/Weather-Underground/Saul Alinksy/ radically violent and activist left… These are the apex predators who are cocktail party hypocrites and architects of: Revolution Communism (RevCom), Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, Dream Defenders and AntiFA.
“Don’t shoot and we won’t loot” sign.
NO-, don’t loot and WE won’t shoot.
Those pictures are the reason we “average citizens” NEED semi-auto AR-15 Modern Sporting Rifles (that are NOT “weapons of war”-appearances can be deceiving) that can be fed from 30 round clips and 100 round drum magazines.
When you have 50-250 of those people coming down your street and the police are not there, calling 911 will not suffice.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve been telling this to people for decades.
It’s the same argument against normal magazine limit bans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I distinctly remember reading about venality, moral turpitude and political corruption as words used by Trump supporters to decribe Hillary…and even Brennan himself. He copied those words to use on VSGPOTUS -who is none of those adjectives.
From Hillary’s House of Cards:
https://consortiumnews.com/2016/05/21/hillary-clintons-house-of-cards/
“Occupying their own “house of cards” is a long, yet not so illustrious history of deception, malice, corruption, duplicity, careerism, avarice, turpitude, warmongering, hubris, incompetence, arrogance, media manipulation, venality, hypocrisy, influence touting, and everything in between that the ugly, sleazy side of politics has on offer.”
LikeLike
Maybe they can join bitter little Jimmy Comey for a while on his lying book tour next month. That way the Army can detain all 3 of them at one event in say San Antonio and hold them for questioning. Sorry, no 5th Amendment BS for these former federal employees.
LikeLike
US Marshall’s, NOT the US Army. Posse comitatus, 18 U.S.C. § 1385
LikeLike
Did Power just shine light on Brennan as being Obama’s hit man?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Good question. She certainly suggested at how evil he can be.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think so. How else can one interpret that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s now tweeted a response claiming her comment was misinterpreted:
“Whoa! Just home & see much misinterp. of earlier tweet. It’s testament to polarized times that it cd be misread as referring to something other than Brennan’s indignation. So will translate: not a good idea to upset @JohnBrennan bc/ he will raise an angry (& eloquent) voice.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too late for back peddling, she already threw Brennan under the bus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Venality and moral turpitude is Brennan himself. Thank you, Samantha. 😂
LikeLike
The woman is a cluck. A mad hen. I wish my rooster, The Donald, had her in his sights. What a ridiculous individual. We all know she meant what she said the first time. Stupid, petty cluck with a mean streak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah yes, war criminals like Powers et al, and ordinary traitors confirm that they are our enemies and of the Constitution.
Not since the hangings of the San Patricios (Army deserters who then fought for Mexico, against the US during wartime), have we so clearly needed a mass hanging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES. Someone Tweet that question to her!!!! PLEASE!!!
LikeLike
These loathsome people have been defeated.
They not only had their ideology rejected in 2010 and 2014 they had their worst nightmare come true in 2016. They are collectively swirling around the crapper and are screaming impotent threats as they descend into the sewer.
They are no more than turds of the constipated that have finally been sent on there way to their final resting place. Gas can be rather noisy and unpleasant but is harmless.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, but it really smells noxious for a while!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They do. We are unfortunately in that phase.
LikeLike
Let’s not make the mistake of underestimating just how vile, poisonous and deadly some in the swamp can be, nor how clever they are…like snakes, black widow spiders, creatures of the swamp. Must crush this corruption and criminality, severe consequences are in order to put fear in would be future criminals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“What’s that smell in this room[Bureau}? Didn’t you notice it, Brick [Jim]? Didn’t you notice a powerful and obnoxious odor of mendacity in this room[Bureau}?… There ain’t nothin’ more powerful than the odor of mendacity[corruption]… You can smell it. It smells like death.” Tennessee Williams- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
LikeLike
They are traitors and some, rabid -ist idealogues. The gas they need is old fashioned cyanide for criminals’ execution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK it is St Paddy’s Day(Sorry Irish People) but it is funny
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he’s been caught in a cleverly designed leprechaun trap…
LikeLike
This is a call out, the silence discipline has been broken because his moles have been snuffed out. The call out in the darkness is to gauge how many of his team are still in his camp and its not looking good when the sound of crickets are louder than the amount of voices he should have gotten back. Floor 7 at the FBI has pretty much been gutted now and State Department will soon be gutted as well. 4 call outs and 2 or 3 call outs remain, the eye balls he was sure he had in place are gone. He maybe contemplating when he needs to pack his bags and get out while he still can. It may appear that Hillary is on a world speaking tour, but she’s actually the forward observer having clandestine meetings. MB has lost it hold in Egypt so where will Brennan go and when, things are starting to move fast them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are trying desperately to signal to McCabe that they have his back so he doesn’t take them down with him. They are even openly arranging payoffs for him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
BINGO joeknuckles, that was my first thought too.
I wonder what Buraq’s next move will be.
He’s obviously still calling the shots for the democommies and RINOs.
And his OFA (Organizing for Anarchy) members are just waiting for their orders.
I’d like to see Brennan, Soros, Bongo, and others get the Gaddafi treatment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strange that Powers would warn us to be afraid of our government, isn’t it? We know who John Brennan is and we are unafraid.
He works for CNN now which only has 600,000 viewers any given hour of the day or night.
LikeLiked by 5 people
But CNN has lots of Internet followers.
LikeLike
Are these two people, Brennan and Powers, through their use of twitter, making threats against this country, this president? Are they threatening or implying they are in some sort of position to bring down this country? Are they positioning themselves as being enemies, foreign or domestic?
or are they simply crazy?
I think they are delusional and because of that i really hope law enforcement is taking a hard look at those two individuals, just in case they think they are the front pieces of some sort of cabal.
Who the he’ll do these people actually think they are?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice of Brennan to use the term “dustbin of history.”
Brennan is channeling his inner Marxist by quoting the man who originated that phrase, Leon Trotsky.
And traitor, lying, rat, Brennan is going to lecture us about America???
Take some medication John, you are delusional. And in the morning hire an attorney. You will need one.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m afraid of Brennan…he’s messing with the commuters and trying to start WW III
LikeLike
Nunes on Watters World. Excellent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the heads up! I see it’s rebroadcast at 2 am so I can dvr it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First time I have watched his show. Thoroughly enjoyed it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I shuddered when I read their tweets and Comey’s….felt an evil wind….
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Brennan is a Cro-Magnon knuckle dragger but with less mental capacity. FU Brennan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennan is nothing. He has no power left. Samantha is also Power(less). They are done. Well, they could end up dominating their respective cell blocks, but that’s about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brannon might not have power but he might still pull in deep state. I worry that they pull an JFK.
Once in CIA always in it . The organization is a brotherhood just like FBI. Trump cannot trust many. I hope he has stellar protection.
LikeLike
At least Samantha Power has her high-fashion modeling career to return to…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yack! Power would finish ahead of Lisa Fithian in a commie beauty pageant, however.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve seen prettier faces on bottles of rat poison. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance please keep your jacket and brain-bucket on at all times!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check out the responses to her tweet below. Here’s a good one:
“So Samantha Power is basically acknowledging the existence of Deep State weaponizing of the intelligence community to retaliate for political or personal reasons… ”
And a good one from Instapundit:
“It wasn’t a good idea to turn Libya into a slave market either, but that didn’t stop *you.*”
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2018/03/17/derp-state-former-un-ambassador-samantha-power-tells-trump-its-a-bad-idea-to-pss-off-john-brennan/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Powers is trying to walk back her “pissing off Brennen” tweet. Don’t let her, I didn’t!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Old Samantha is clueless as usual. The person you don’t want to anger is PDJT. Hey guess what? it’s too late now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably a lot of drunk tweeting going on from them.
LikeLike
It’s a coy physical threat against PDJT.
LikeLike
Those pictures rip at my heart
LikeLiked by 2 people
In this order… Brennan, Susan Rice then Eric Holder. Those three out of the entire Obama administration I can’t even look at. They send chills through me. Satan’s children, all of them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
END THIS NONSENSE! Trump is now starting to push. Good on him http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378976-trump-mueller-probe-should-never-have-been-started
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep bleating McCabe, you can hang yourself and take Comey the rat with you
“… Following his termination late Friday night, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe declared that he was “singled out” after “unrelenting” attacks by President Trump and critics. McCabe’s objections are less than credible, given the virtually unprecedented recommendation of career officials to fire the one-time acting FBI director.
However, McCabe may have rectified his “singled out” status with his long statement criticizing his termination: In the middle of it is a line that could be viewed as incriminating fired FBI director James Comey, not just in leaking sensitive information but also in lying to Congress.
McCabe is accused of misleading investigators about allegedly giving information to a former Wall Street Journal reporter about the investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton family’s charitable foundation. McCabe asserts in his post-firing statement that he not only had authority to “share” that information to the media but did so with the knowledge of “the director.” The FBI director at the time was Comey.”
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/378919-mccabe-just-made-life-tough-for-comey-and-the-special-counsel
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCabe kicks the can upstairs. Not a bad move.
LikeLiked by 1 person
stinking rats cling to the other stinkers as the ship goes down, cause they don’t want to be lonely, and unlike Flynn’s integrity and ability to take it on the chin, these ratty’s have no balls, no scruples at all. Just waiting for that tidal wave to pull the whole lot of them under, with Brennan being for me the most satisfying scalp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A bit more of the juicy stuff by Jonathan Hurley’s article in case you don’t have time to read above article — sorry for the big cut/paste, but imagine this! Comey needs that smarmy smirk wiped off his face. Imagine the room this gives Trump on Flynn! Oh yes – bring it on, the pardon of Flynn will be the cherry on the cake here.
“….The McCabe controversy could also make life tougher for special counsel Robert Mueller. While McCabe lashed out at Trump in his statement, he may have just given Trump the long-sought cover to use his pardon power. If McCabe is not charged, Trump could cite that decision as the basis for pardoning Flynn, as a matter of equity and fairness.
More generally, the apparent conduct of both McCabe and Comey have fulfilled the narrative long advanced by Trump of a biased and unprincipled FBI investigation. Given Trump’s ill-advised inclination to fire Mueller in the past, these allegations of leaks and misrepresentations inside the FBI could rekindle Trump’s interest in forcing an end to the investigation that has dogged his administration for a year.
Trump would be unwise to take such action. Instead, McCabe’s firing should reinforce calls for an independent investigation with the maximum level of transparency. The same is true for the Russia investigation of the Trump campaign. This country is deeply divided over the allegations against Trump and his opponents. We will not overcome this chasm until we are satisfied that we have the full factual record from the Clinton and Russia investigations.
This is particularly true for the FBI, which will not be able to regain the trust of many Americans without making a clean break from scandal. That means total transparency, which runs against the bureau’s culture. Yet, without greater disclosure, the public will be left wondering if a sense of Comey’s “Higher Loyalty” dangerously blurred the lines between “Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”
LikeLike
It seems every single one of these animals screeching the loudest and threatening the POTUS each time are the most guilty of criminal activity! I believe these cretins think that threatening and drawing the POTUS into a public battle will help them in a criminal trial…their attorneys have advised them of such nonsense!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You missed Eric the Crook Holder’s message about “bringing a knife”, and claiming it would be legal, and not for harming anyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone should tell Holder to never bring a knife to a gun fight
LikeLike
“…Obama’s initial regulatory Czar Cass Sunstein.”
If those words don’t give you pause, nothing will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Chuck Schumer’s not so veiled threat to POTUS and how the ‘CIA will get you six ways to Sunday’ if he pisses them off?
Yeah, that was unsettling as are all these latest reactions/threats.
On a positive note, their derangement has unmasked them for all to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know whether I should laugh or be frightened when I look at those pictures.
LikeLike
Wow, Mr. Brennan seems a bit upset. It makes me wonder why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love how Samantha Power has enough spunk left over from Obama to threaten the President…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Brennan has nothing but hate in his heart for the United States.
Of all people to get within the cross hairs of AG Sessions I pray Brennan & Jarrett take center stage.
Evil.
LikeLike
Be careful. The stakes are high. Brennan has already made public threats against President Trump on behalf of the State. Who knows what private threats have been made anonymously. Threats are like cockroaches, if you see one from a credible source like Brennan, there are many more.
For no reason Andrew Breitbart comes to mind.
LikeLike
Brennan & Powers puffed themselves up to say: We’ll huff and we’ll puff till we blow your house down.
LikeLike