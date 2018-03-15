Intelligence PR Firm Gets Caught in Leak Trap – WaPo Runs Story of McMaster Firing…

The leaks are real; the news is fake. That’s the underlying dynamic behind ‘Black Hat Hunting’.
The PR Firm for the corrupt U.S. intelligence apparatus known as The Washington Post, runs a story about H.R. McMaster being fired tonight.
The Washington Post quotes “five people with knowledge of the plans”.
Except there’s a problem, there are no plans.
No plans except to entrap staff and intelligence community leakers; likely those five ‘leakers’ are in/around the National Security Council, and they just got caught.
WaPo – President Trump has decided to remove H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser and is actively discussing potential replacements, according to five people with knowledge of the plans, preparing to deliver yet another jolt to the senior ranks of his administration.
Trump is now comfortable with ousting McMaster, with whom he never personally gelled, but is willing to take time executing the move because he wants to ensure both that the three-star Army general is not humiliated and that there is a strong successor lined up, these people said. (read more)
…”The leaks are real, the news is fake.”
Hah!
Fire them…all five of them! Out.
And take their coats.
The WH can mail their personal effects to them. OUT now! Don’t come in tomorrow morning. Drain the swamp … one slimy leftist at a time.
A lot of people fell for this one…GatewayPundit ran with it, even Lou Dobbs, tweeted out about it.
—facepalm—
When will they learn.
Unfortunately Jim Hoff and Lou Dobbs are among the easiest to gaslight, and in turn are the first to gaslight everyone else which leads to a circle jerk of gaslit handwringers falling all over themselves gaslighting more and more people in turn. It is a daily demonstration that resembles Uranium fission, the sheeple are at critical mass and certain personalities are flying neutrons. Not a great mix.
( I love Lou Dobbs, hope he is well and posts here again, but his BS meter has not worked in some time and his threshold for patience before running to Twitter or venting on TV is non-existant it seems. I think it was Sundance who said to us a 24 hour rule before going nuclear, and that is indeed very good advice ).
24 hour rule is especially advised when dealing with children’s sports and coaches!
I can’t even read the headlines on GWP anymore. So much BS.
It’s terrible.
Some of the comments are funny.
I’m telling you, I think the president has Roberts on speed dial.
Ha ha! Like prank phone calls (we actually used to call them “mysterious” phone calls, don’t know why!).
Those coats might be infested with critters….wash em’ once you get em’ 🙂
Nah, this calls for fumigation.
Ya mean we just can’t dunk em’ in clorox and call em’ “good”?
Bonfire!
Even better 🙂
Beware of noxious fumes, however.
OOOoooo! Great idea! I’ll bring the marshmellows, gram-crackers, and chocolate bars!
When I read the story at TGP and seen the “5 people with knowledge of the plans”,
I found that funny, especially since a previous story said many WH staffers were told not to come into work and were being layed-off. Tomorrow should be an interesting day.
They “quote” FIVE people cause it makes it sound like they actually sourced the report and if FIVE different people said it it must be true !
I love the traps, so smart to use the honey pots to get them gone.
I wonder what Q thinks is going down tomorrow?
Don’t know about Q but I know Longmont, Co. God’s country! Wish I were there.
What fun !
I would LOVE It if the President started running mole hunts!
Like taking candy from a baby.
As more time goes by, the coupists will have less and less power and fewer allies in power.
This will get easier.
Of course, it could get trickier should the Dems take the House.
Still, this is only going to get worse for the Black Hats over time. It’s inevitable.
I expect more of them will be begging to save their pensions, as McCabe is now.
Excellent 👍
As we’ve said. They just can’t keep their mouth’s shut
This has outed most all of em.
Funny actually…..”Hey…..can you keep a secret?”. “Yeah….yeah….yeah…tell me….tell me”………Like kids
A secret is safe when only two people know it and one of them is dead!
LikeLike
Ben Franklin: Three can keep a secret if two of them are dead.
LikeLike
The less power they have….the louder they squeal. RRREEEEEEEEE
LikeLiked by 1 person
memory jog. thanks dreamy.gonna go check out fontella bass.
Loved this record!
Re: Fontella Bass. Aside from “Rescue Me” which was totally hot, she was (,maybe still is) married to Lester Bowie, the trumpet player from the amazing Art Ensemble of Chicago. Check out their album “Les Stances de Sophie” with her vocals-awesome. Probably their most accessible album and it is available on CD.
Cut ’em off at the knees. Get ’em outta there.
Here another POS organization admitting they were putting out FAKE NEWS!
Yeah, OK, Let’s unring that bell now that we were caught and enough low info types are running with it! FUBAR!
Just looked at Rosie O’Donnell’s Twitter (.so you don’t have to). All the libs were mocking mcmaster’s removal.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Is there way to sue WP for fake news?
Proof that Bezos May be a $$$ BILLIONAIRE … but he’s still not the sharpest tool in the Amazon gardening Dept.
Taxpayers are paying Amazon to integrate the Cloud at the Pentagon for 50 plus billions. You can’t make this up.
The Amazon Post works for Brennan and his friends at the CIA.
I wanna go to DC and get your $$$$ !
I admit this sounded nonsensical when I first heard it. Anything to get the word ‘subpoena’ out there. Glad to know it was untrue.
You are correct, wise sir.
Whoa! A tweet from the future…
Yeah! What the heck?
It’s 3/16 in Europe, even in Russia.
Yes, that’s it, it’s the Russians, or maybe the Macedonians.
HA!!!!
I deleted it because of a spelling error and retweeted SD! Not sure why the wrong date.
It’s those tricky Russians, I tell ya 🙂
Ha. Get ‘em Mr. President.
There are also reports going out that Gen. Kelly and David Shulkin got fired tonight. More leak bait? Wow.
Thursday Night Barium Tests.
Ouch.
😂
Swamp draining has commenced and is progressing smoothly!
All the Glory to God sweet Minnie! Love me a good swamp draining..and a lovely Makers n water to wash it all down!
How about a 1792 on the rocks?
Amen and Amen!
Lol!
I’m still rooting for Shulkin. The VA, of all places, should have effective, ETHICAL leadership. Not Zero’s uniparty sloppy seconds. I would’ve publicly humiliated the putz if he pulled that European vacation crap with me.
Word is that Pete Hegseth of F&F has been advising the WH on VA issues. Maybe even interviewed for the job.
LOL, one story said President Trump asked Kelly to compile a list of replacements for McMaster.
Hilarious. Hey Kelly, find someone to replace McMaster before I fire you!
!!!!
I laughed when I read this paragraph because it might be the only true thing that occurred throughout the BS story!
Kelly’s own ouster has been widely speculated about for weeks. But two top officials said Trump on Thursday morning expressed disbelief to Vice President Pence, senior advisers and Kelly himself that Kelly’s name was surfacing on media watch lists because his job is secure. Trump and Kelly then laughed about it, the officials said.
They are all laughing tonight while the leakers are scared out of their minds! They will never learn.
Really…I can so picture those three alphas sitting around laughing.
Operation “smoke them out” proceeds.
I LOVE IT when you are so right MAG! Thanks for your “upbeat” and encouraging post today! Its been a rough week… The Ides of March indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love me some “A-Team”, especially Mr. T! I PITY THE FOOL(S)!!!!!!!!!!
A-Team was incredible. Loved it myself! 🙂
At 5 PM, John Kelly was “next.”
Several hour later, it’s now McMaster’s “turn.”
By tomorrow morning it will be Sessions “in the hot seat.”
The media is sacrificing stooges to fuel six hour news cycles.
Hilarious.
I don’t like it at all. Not good business. Can you imagine what this does to the moral and continuity of the agencies?
But this rampant media speculation has everyone in DC on edge.
daughnworks247: Everyone in Washington is on edge because they have been pushing our country off a cliff.
“… everyone in DC on edge.”
Good, all the crooks there know who they are.
Waiting for the doorbell and search warrant.
I’ve worked for a federal agency in the past, though never in DC. And I can tell you this: when a s***head bureaucrat, the kind that engages in shady behavior and ruthless office politics, the kind that would leak for example, starts to sweat because their dodgy behavior is finally catching up to them ****it is a great day**** for everyone else who is sick of his or her behavior. Moral skyrockets when the dagger being held over everyone else’s head falls on the dagger holder.
If that is in fact what’s going on, I think it’s brilliant. The end game ought to be the shaming of the enemedia in front of the world. That produces doubt and distrust – which should have already occurred – but being suckered by this is more blatant and difficult to rationalize. There needs to be increasingly cunning traps laid by DJT with the same result. This could eventually implode the media by destroying their followers impression of their veracity. The traps need to have a longer delay before facts are released. Let the fake stories percolate and get built up by hopeful Trump haters; I’d say for about a week. That would allow them to also infect Fakebook and Twiddle since their algorithms don’t filter out bad news about Trump.
And by press circus time tomorrow PDJT will have a list of candidates to replace Pence.
Either the troglodytes inside the Beltway aren’t reading CTH, or they are reading it and ignoring the message. (They’re arrogant, so I’m going with the second option: Not me, this is too good not to leak and I won’t get caught.)
Ok, now how about some prosecution then, public naming and shaming? C’mon, DOJ etc., Do your job.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Public will know soon.
Q
I am smiling so big right now it makes my face hurt. I can’t wait to watch the dominoes fall.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Had To Share
LikeLiked by 14 people
OMG, kin!! I had a mouth full of pretzels and had to cover it while laughing out loud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL —- we have some neat posters…LOL
The eyes got me…LOL
Oh my!!
Please don’t turn him around and show us the backside.
I don’t need to see that Schiff!
Schiffed his pants!
Are we the public ever going to get the names of these disgraced leakers? It seems to me that part of an effective future deterrent is an effective public shaming, no?
Yaaaaasssss!
Is this Fusion GPs last gasp to stay in the game? Its a big game.
Why this must be our lovely resident judge Tanya Chutkan, born in Jamaica.
“The reasons for Chutkan’s recusals remain a mystery.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. District Court confirmed that Chutkan recused herself from the case but declined to provide an explanation, citing policy against discussing recusal decisions.
Chutkan’s past legal work could have something to do with the decision.
Prior to her appointment to the federal bench, Chutkan was a partner at Boies, Schiller & Flexner (BSF), an international white shoe law firm founded by David Boies.
At the firm, Chutkan represented Theranos, a medical technology company. Fusion GPS also appears to have worked for Theranos and BSF.
Chutkan represented Theranos in a 2013 malpractice lawsuit. She left BSF for the federal bench the next year.
It is unclear when Fusion GPS began working on behalf of Theranos. But The Washington Post reported on Monday that Fusion GPS co-founder Peter Fritsch intervened on behalf of the company during a 2015 investigation by The Wall Street Journal.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/12/federal-judge-recuses-herself-from-a-second-fusion-gps-case/
Its a small small world.
Yes it is. Fraternity small.
Who knows? Something similar happened recently when it was reported that Tillerson was leaving/being fired. The WH denied it, Tillerson himself denied it. Then he was fired.
I am with you…cue suspicious cat. And G3’s submission downthread.
Its not the fake news as much as the timing. Just like the not so news that muhrussa is getting documents from the Trump org. They are designed to chang the subject from having to talk about how andy mcaib begged not to be fired! Or prosecuted! I’d like to see them “go to our pannel” with that story! MAGA!!!!!
She just keeps going… refusing to apologize for a false story.
Kelly plus four Administration officials would make Five.
Isn’t that sedition? Punishable by firing squad?
The reader comments over at WPost are hilarious. Go take a look…Trump is a maniac…the sky is on fire…we’re all going to die…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reagan found out after being duped by them. As SAG President in Hollywood, he walked a fine line but realized what was being forced on US citizens. The sheer numbe of communists in The Land of La and post war socialism in Britain are what turned Reagan into someone who believed in the Republican Platform.
“Reagan was more than just “genuinely concerned” about the problem. He fought the communists in the SAG and exposed their activities before the committee. He regarded the committee as worthwhile, and having proper and valid jurisdiction.
Reagan’s example is important, as Rep. Peter King (R-NY), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, prepares to hold the first in a series of hearings “examining Al Qaida’s coordinated radicalization and recruitment of people within the American Muslim community.” The threat is very real, although a coalition of left-wing and Muslim groups are objecting to the very idea of such hearings. These include the Open Society Institute of George Soros and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, regarded as an affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood.
“As a citizen,” Reagan said, speaking of the Communist Party USA, “I would hesitate to see any political party outlawed on the basis of its political ideology. However, if it is proven that an organization is an agent of a foreign power, or in any way not a legitimate political party — and I think the government is capable of proving that — then that is another matter.”
We now know the CPUSA was Soviet-directed and funded.
Tragically, congressional liberals abolished the House Internal Security Committee, the successor of the HCUA. And today, as we saw with last year’s “One Nation Working Together” rally in Washington, D.C., the CPUSA is accepted as a member in good standing of the “progressive” coalition.
Professor and author Paul Kengor dealt with the subject of Reagan’s anti-communism in two previous books on Reagan, God and Ronald Reagan and The Crusader, and especially in his most recent book Dupes.
“In fact, Reagan had a very real fear, a legitimate fear, of communist infiltration in Hollywood,” Kengor told me.
“Reagan learned that not out of hysteria but out of up-close, in-your-face experience — which was often violent — and because Reagan himself had been a liberal Democrat who was ‘naïve’ (his word) about the communist threat. Reagan plainly admitted that in the period of 1945-46, when he had been a liberal Democrat, he had been badly duped by Hollywood’s communists. These people masqueraded as ‘liberals’ and ‘progressives,’ always concealing their true ideology (communism) and their true loyalty (Stalin’s Soviet Union).”
http://worldtribune.com/worldtribune/WTARC/2011/ss_media0120_02_09.asp
Bob Hope nailed it. However, we should be praying for them. Mocking a person who is blind is unacceptable and liberals have a blindness that is worse than physical blindness. However the Lord can cure those who are willing to humble themselves and receive the cure.
Very humbling and powerful statement, thank you.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
This has happened many times, yet still no arrrests.
Pity it’s not true, getting my hopes up again… Tillerson, McMaster and Kelly gone would have cleaned house of globalist, 3rd world immigration, No Wall, UniParty operatives.
Tillerson was a catastrophic anthropogenic global warmist, Seeing that’s also official military ideology (and a lie), I suspect Kelly and McMaster comply.
This isn’t Black Hat hunting, it’s staff who are on the chopping block just pushing garbage to deflect.
It seems that the MSM is just so crazed to “get Trump” that they trip all over themselves to try and be the first to “break the big story”. OOPS.
This is getting to be just too easy! I still love it, though. There is really something special about using the MSM against themselves to prove to the world that they really are “fake news”!
Just saw on Shannon Bream’s Fox News show (w/Ed Henry hosting) that the Gina Haspel story about her being in charge in Thailand during one particular interrogation is also false.
She was not there until afterwards, Rand Paul will not come out and apologize “because she still presided over the place afterwards”. Huh?
The media doesn’t care about ‘getting it right.’
They are out to destroy Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ed Henry also just had Issikoff on!!!!! Yuk!
I sense a storm is brewing.. The hammer is about to drop. DC better be worried. Not a word about Russian collusion from top Dems… ( Shifty Adam doesn’t count, he drew the short straw And has to stay behind to give the drones hope ) And it seem Comey went into hiding. The media seems very jumpy right now. Next few days will be interesting.
They’re prepping for the incoming IG Report, and we all have front row seats 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
McMaster got a few days (or hours) reprieve thanks to the leaking of his firing. He won’t last the month.
This week has been “news” and “leak” drops that are engineered to produce a reaction from…DOJ, POTUS, Fox News, MSM and the public. We are all waiting for something, anything to make all this make sense and more importantly END. The push back on the truth this week has been scrambled and scary and I must say unexpected in its specificity. Its not a game but sometimes it seems so.
This piece seems a bit thin for Sundance.
Anyway, the term is “canary trap” — an expression coined by Tom Clancy in his novel, Patriot Games. It’s when information is distributed to a number of people, but each person gets a slightly different piece of information — sometimes just a different date or a different statistic associated with an event. Then when the information gets leaked along with that one specific piece of altered information, the leak hunters can tell who leaked it because they know to who they provided that one piece of altered information.
That’s how they caught Adam Schiff, when he leaked to the media that Trump Jr. received a 2016 email dated September 4 (when the actual date was September 14) offering access to Wikileaks DNC documents. On September 4, Wikileaks had not yet released the DNC documents, but by September 14 it had.
The fake September 4 date was the bait that made leaking the information irresistible to Schiff, as it implied that Trump was receiving information about allegedly-hacked documents before they were publically available.
Schiff was the only person to whom the September 4 date was provided. He took the bait, released the information, and it became a HUGE media story for a number of hours until the story was corrected with the proper date which made the whole thing a non-story.
That’s how Schiff got caught and it’s why he was then isolated from further participation in the House Russia-Trump investigation.
THIS story doesn’t fit the mold, since it says 5 leakers were involved. Hard to pin a leak on someone if multiple people were given the same information. I think Sundance is off on this one, unless there’s information not mentioned in this article.
LikeLike
According to SD’s linked WaPo story, they report that 5 separate individuals contacted them, so it could be that the WH knows the leakers and gave them the info just to watch them flock. And then there is more…
“Before The Washington Post report was published, a White House spokesperson checked with several senior White House officials and did not dispute that the president had made a decision. White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly — who has personally been eager to see McMaster go —has also told White House staff in recent days that Trump had made up his mind about ousting McMaster.
Just days ago, Trump used Twitter to fire Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state whom he disliked, and moved to install his close ally, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, in the job. On Wednesday, he named conservative TV analyst Larry Kudlow to replace his top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, who quit over trade disagreements.
And on Thursday, Trump signaled that more personnel moves were likely. “There will always be change,” the president told reporters. “And I think you want to see change. I want to also see different ideas.”
This portrait of the Trump administration in turmoil is based on interviews with 19 presidential advisers and administration officials, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer candid perspectives.”
Breitbart is reporting this as well, FWIW.
I suspect this is true and McMaster will be gone very soon. Everybody who isn’t in sync with Trump’s agenda is going to be gone soon.
This is pretty much on time for a general replacement of stragglers and transitional hires after a hostile takeover, BTW. Usually 12 to 18 months. It’s been 14 months since Trump took office.
The White House in on an Undercover Op.
Our very stable genius strikes again! 😂
McMaster: U.S. documenting Assad’s war crimes in Syria
By Michael Wilner
March 16, 2018 04:00
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/McMaster-US-documenting-Assads-war-crimes-in-Syria-545261
Headline on FB: https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/15/politics/hr-mcmaster-trump-replacement/index.html I hope, I hope it’s Fake News… reckon the correction would headline FB?????
Gateway just updated their story.
Who’s to blame them?
