Broward County Releases CCTV Video of Parkland School Shooting and School Deputy Inaction…

A surveillance video released on Thursday shows a sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Parkland, Florida high school staying outside while a former student fatally shot 17 people, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 27-minute video shows Broward County Deputy Sheriff Scot Peterson failing to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where he worked as an armed guard.

The majority of the video shows Deputy Peterson cowering under a stairwell [01:30] between two of the buildings.

Peterson resigned on Feb. 22 rather than face suspension. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has said Peterson stayed outside the high school during the attack, instead of going inside to confront the gunman.  “The video speaks for itself. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement accompanying the video’s release following a judge’s order on Monday.

81 Responses to Broward County Releases CCTV Video of Parkland School Shooting and School Deputy Inaction…

  1. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    I’ve been VERY encouraged by members of the FL press pursuing these angles, Sundance….in particular the Sun Sentinel. They have been quite dogged, and I hope they are in touch with you and your team.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 15, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      YES. This is really notable. There is REAL and DOGGED journalism, and I’m very impressed. It’s like it used to be. And I will credit TRUMP for that culture change, with ZERO hesitation.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 15, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        I have a feeling this is due, in no small part, to Sundance’s previous efforts at documenting the background of all this and their getting in touch with him for same.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • All Too Much says:
          March 15, 2018 at 9:15 pm

          “I have a feeling this is due, in no small part, to Sundance’s previous efforts at documenting the background of all this and their getting in touch with him for same.”

          Bingo!

          Like

          Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 15, 2018 at 7:45 pm

        Btw Wolf,,,,just curious….

        What do you estimate the chances of the bridge failure….a stress test ALLOWED to take place WITHOUT suspending traffic….being a planned MCE designed to deflect press attention from Broward Cnty BS and the release of this video?

        I rate it as HIGH.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • rf121 says:
          March 15, 2018 at 8:01 pm

          Troll.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 15, 2018 at 8:35 pm

          I’m willing to admit this as an outlier hypothesis, subject to testing and validation. I had the same thoughts, to be honest.

          Given that the people theoretically benefiting from this theory, appear to have “wanted” 9/11 to happen (over 3000 dead, not counting the response), and to have just killed over 50 people (and wounded hundreds) in Las Vegas, I see MOTIVE. They are currently being billed at DEATH PENALTY. “Nooses”, as Hillary said. Lots of MOTIVE, and little motive NOT to stop the investigation of Parkland.

          Given that there are literally THOUSANDS of union employees near such a site, with knowledge of the construction, and I know PERSONALLY how union members were used in the larger plot to carry out tasks, I believe there is both MEANS and OPPORTUNITY.

          However, just like I posed the CONSPIRACY THEORY that there was a STAND-DOWN at Parkland – AND THERE WAS – thus now making it not a THEORY, but a “limited” CONSPIRACY – so we need to LOOK for what will turn this THEORY into FACT.

          Like

          Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      Here’s one link. There’s an interesting question in the comments: “Why is the video clock correct in the released video and on the day of the incident there was a 20 minute delay?”
      Not that I want the powers-that-be to go back and doctor that if they didn’t notice..
      http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-school-shooting-videos-released-20180314-story.html

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. flova says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    The attacks on the NRA are all to deflect from those who will never be held accountable. The FBI, the local police and most of all Obama’s boy Superintendent Runcie from Chicago.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. Scout says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Yep, no teacher inside the school needed a firearm to protect themselves and others from a murderous islamofascist, because armed police were right there.
    Gotto admit, it’s an excellent argument for not arming willing teachers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jason says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      multiple separate structures (map I see has up to 15+?) on that campus, and 1 guy with a gun, that Cruz likely knew where he’d be and how to avoid. You can make argument that 1 guy with a gun didn’t/wouldn’t make a difference but argument for not arming teachers?

      Teacher’s only recourse was to open classroom and then shelter in place after locking door. Give a gun to the coach who put his body between Cruz and students or teacher who was gunned down while trying to lock door to the classroom after letting students hide inside and perhaps things are very different. Not to mention I’d bet if Cruz knew there were multiple armed teachers across the campus he would have looked for a different/softer target.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Chickficshun says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Thrown under those bus wheels! Deputy better wise up and spill the beans on Israel.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Jesse says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    I’ve been a cop for 15 years. This coward does not represent who we are, or the way we police. He is a coward. Sundance has explained that this coward was put in place to hide evidence of crimes committed by students. He is a poor police officer, and his non action is despicable. His Sheriff is no better.
    I’d like to thank all of the people who post on this blog. I enjoy reading your opinions on the articles Sundance posts.
    I will leave you with one of my favorite verses. It’s John 15:13. There is no greater love than this, that a man should lay down his life for his friends. Folks, my profession is scary at times. I don’t believe there is anything scarier than having to confront a madman taking innocent lives. The men and women I work with would not hesitate to confront that madman and end his lawlessness, including taking his or her life. Noneven of the cops that I know would hesitate. Please know that there are good cops out here who love to serve.

    Jesse

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
    • Expedy (@expedy21) says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      Well said brother. In my 28 years as an LEO, my favorite saying was, “we only catch the dumb ones.”

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      We know. We know that there are far more good leos than bad leos.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      Thats the first word I heard out o f the mouths of leo I know. And opinions of sro in general. Then the discussion of incompetence amidst repeated year over year training and implementation of active shooter policies. There are 1000s of good cops and you know who the screw ups are on shift and in dept. We know you do your best.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      I pray you LEO’s and first responders know that there are TENS OF MILLIONS of Americans who cherish, honor, and are profoundly grateful for your efforts, commitment, and dedication to your calling. We also know a LOT of you are vets, which can only double our appreciation.

      There are three types of people walking the face of the earth. Wolves, sheep, and sheepdogs. The wolves need no explanation. This is the evil that walks among us. The sheep are who the wolves prey on. The sheepdogs protect the sheep…but here’s the thing.

      The sheep are scared of the sheepdogs, because they have fangs too. And all too often, the sheep don’t recognize the wolves from the sheepdogs. Thus they can be unfairly maligned, esp. when a sheepdog fails to do it job or even aligns itself with the wolves.

      Thanks for being sheepdogs. Really. It’s a tough and dangerous job, to say one that the sheep all too often don’t fairly or reasonably recognize.

      I am proud that I know these distinction, and I hope my gratitude to you all carries all the more weight because of it.

      God bless, keep, and protect you all.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Former lurker says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      I hear you. I remember the issue of Time magazine featuring a Marine with the black eye on the cover after Sergeant Clayton Lonetree was busted for being a spy for the Soviet Union. One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole barrel, but it still gets my goat thinking about that damn cover.

      Like

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      We know and we Thank You for your service.

      I’ve been waiting for the walkout for all the LE who have died in the line of duty this year. It is horrendous! The only difference is that now someone is keeping track, and it is finally also getting reported. Sadly, it feels like it is daily. IT has to stop!

      Like

      Reply
    • Mk10108 says:
      March 15, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      With all due respect (what’s said before hammer drop), whether he’s a coward or not i.e. serving himself and protecting his pension, your point is mute. Fail safe failed and 17 are dead when the number could have been less. Parkland forever ends the argument teachers or staff should they chose, be allowed to armed themselves. The idea that school property be off limits to lawful self protection must end.

      Like

      Reply
    • Have Gun Will Travel says:
      March 15, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Many thanks to those on the thin blue line who heroically step up each and every day in service to the citizens of their communities. This SRO does not represent all LEOs.

      Like

      Reply
    • Cisco says:
      March 15, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      Hello Jesse!
      35 years of service here.
      You stay safe and take care 🛐🙏🛐
      Retired .38 Spcl. +P Revolver Cop.

      Like

      Reply
    • TexasDude says:
      March 15, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      Yep, 14 years in and I feel the same.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ken says:
      March 15, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      Thank you Jesse for your service and dedication What’s your take on the teacher interview stating she saw a shooter in full tactical gear spraying the hallway with gunfire? Also the video taken from a news helicopter showing what appears to be several men exiting the school immediately after the shooting carrying a large duffel type bag and throwing it into
      the back of a white pickup truck? is Cruz really the shooter? I question it.

      Like

      Reply
  6. wheatietoo says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    It’s like Peterson knew where the cameras were…and tried to avoid being seen by them.

    I still think it’s strange to have a 20 minute delay in the security video feed.
    The other LEOs who arrived at the scene, thought they were watching a ‘live’ feed…so they must have thought it was not normal to have it delayed like that.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      This is sickening to me…………

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 15, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      It doesn’t pass the smell test to me. Every security system I’ve seen has a live feed regardless of it being recorded so things can be monitored real time. And if there were an honest explanation we would have heard it by now.

      Not a single journalist was curious enough to ask that question?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Florida seems to be on attack from all sides. Even Mother Nature picks on Florida. Need a Billy Graham style revival down there, the Sunshine State needs some divine intervention.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Angry Dumbo says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    It would be ironic that this CCTV video was released exactly one day AFTER the nationwide 17 minute protests at your local public schools (yes even our k-5 school observed). But alas, it is not ironic. Hmmm.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. lieutenantm says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    ONE VIDEO CAMERA????? THERE WERE MULTIPLE CAMERAS INSIDE THE BUILDING.

    i WANT TO SEE THE ONE THAT SHOWS ANY AND ALL “SHOOTERS” INSIDE THE BLDG, DAMMIT!

    2LTMorrisseau’s avatar – Go to profile

    2LTMorrisseau
    98p · 2 minutes ago
    As to MOTIVE. i have also read that this Russian man and his daughter were caught up in AND HAD INTIMATE KNOWLEDGE that
    British M16 actually CREATED THE INFAMOUS “RUSSIAN DOSSIER”….not Christopher Steele alone………..and since this information is a bombshell [UK Intel trying to unseat Trump] that this man and his daughter were knowledgable of AND THEY HAD REQUESTED PERMISSION TO REPATRIATE HOME TO RUSSIA……….”somebody” decided to OFF the two….. I wonder who that “somebody” might be?
    Dennis Morrisseau
    USArmy Officer [Vietnam era] ANTI-WAR

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. simicharmed says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    What’s up here? I reviewed the video and I saw 1 minute of some type of “activity” and 26 minutes of a sidewalk…? Is this Candid camera of the 21st Century?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. lawton says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Gov Scott needs to suspend that incompetent Sheriff now and not wait for the FDLE report.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    “The video speaks for itself. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement”

    And the inaction’s of the Sheriff, along with the actions of the governing radical leftists, who’s policies allowed this massacre to happen, are more than enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, along with federal investigations, prosecutions & jail sentences

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Newt Love says:
      March 15, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      > “…more than enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, along with federal investigations, prosecutions & jail sentences”

      An IA investigation by the Broward Cowards Sheriff’s IA will not produce anything. They are too busy drinking their lunch out of brown paper bags.

      The “federal investigations” were already botched by the Miami FBI office, which will be more interested in FBI CYA than the truth. The Investigations should be handled by the US Marshal Service, which predates the FBI and has a better reputation for impartiality in Law Enforcement.

      The Prosecutions should be carried out by DoJ prosecutors, who seem to have nothing better to do, since Mueller started his Circus Side-Show.

      I think SuperMax Federal Prisons would be appropriate for supervising the sentences for the failed Sheriff and his failed Deputies.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Publius2016 says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Oh no…internal affairs investigation! That’ll teach them…move along…btw anyone hear about Las Vegas lately…Assassins took the route up using the Four Seasons but of course it was a single shooter…here the Parkland Shooter changed clothes and was picked miles away…btw he lived with Intelligence Officer…

    Like

    Reply
  14. Skinner says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Now release the radio with Captain Jan Jordan giving the “stage” orders – meaning stand down.

    Which should lead to her boss Israel…

    But since he switched from R to D to win the Sheriff office this too shall pass.

    Like

    Reply
  15. colmdebhailis says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Rose Mary Woods is alive and working for the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

    Like

    Reply
  16. TwoLaine says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    !!! 15 !!! School Resource Officers were called to this BRAWL…
    Ladies and Gentlemen, your next school fill in the blank…

    Minneapolis: Somali and African American students in high school brawl
    by Ann Corcoran
    15 Mar 2018

    “…..and not for the first time!
    Diversity is Beautiful alert!

    Yesterday this brief news item was brought to my attention (hat tip: Anne Marie) and I see that Frontpage magazine is on the story too.

    Although we know that the conflicts between Somalis and African Americans are more widespread and not limited to Minnesota, rarely does the media report on the tension.
    Southwest high

    There are no photos of the brawl that I could find. But, don’t miss the story about a student being assaulted at the same school yesterday because he was carrying a Trump flag across the street from the ‘peace’ walkout.

    My guess is that these incidents are not brought to the public’s attention because it goes against the PC multiculti myth (a myth that the media loves to advance) that those of the same brown skin color couldn’t possibly hate each other, but we have seen that clearly in the xenophobic unwelcoming black South Africans as well.

    Here is the headline from Alpha News:
    Safety concerns arise as violence continues to escalate at Minneapolis Southwest High School

    And here are a few snips from the story:

    MINNEAPOLIS – Safety concerns arise as violence continues to escalate at Southwest High School.

    On top of an already failing administration, Southwest High School staff are struggling to maintain peace between students. Last Friday, March 2, multiple fights broke out during the school’s second lunch period. Despite attempts to sweep the issue under the rug and downplay the violence, persistent students and parents forced the administration to address the situation.

    [….]
    The fight was not limited to the two students, who were reported by classmates to be a Somali-American and an African American.

    Over 20 students joined the chaos soon after the first punches were thrown and the original videos that surfaced were titled “Somalis vs. Blacks.” The original videos have been taken down due to pressure from school administration. The school’s resource officer was present in the cafeteria. In an attempt to control the situation, school officials put the cafeteria on lockdown for 15 minutes after the allotted 30-minute lunch period, keeping any students from leaving or entering, including the ones not involved. All staff members that were not otherwise occupied were called to action.

    No police but, wow! 15 student resource officers called in from other schools!

    The police were not called, but 15 student resource officers from other schools were called for backup. In an eyewitness video taken by a student, the administration’s inability to diffuse the skirmish in a timely, appropriate, and safe manner was made clear.”

    Read more:
    https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/03/15/minneapolis-somali-and-african-american-students-in-high-school-brawl

    http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2018/03/14/trump-flag-assault

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Suzanne says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Has anyone explained the 20 minute delay on CCTV yet? And more to the point just who made that happen?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. GREENMIRROR says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    We don’t need more police, we don’t need more teachers, we don’t need more government, we don’t need kneelers.

    We need American Citizens to be patriots.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. GREENMIRROR says:
    March 15, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Hopefully this spark of video will light the fire of the bigger school political money crime.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. coltlending says:
    March 15, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    There’s a report of a German Shepard dog fending off an home invader from a little boy hiding in the closet.

    The German Shepard was shot six times evidently going after the intruder and then the intruder fled.

    I think the Shepard survived.

    I’m just sayin’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Newt Love says:
      March 15, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      If the bed-wetting LibTards won’t allow armed guards or teachers to protect the schools, maybe they would let a “school pet” (a dog trained to attack anyone holding a weapon) to freely roam the hallways?

      Like

      Reply
      • Newt Love says:
        March 15, 2018 at 8:52 pm

        Of course, the dog would have to be regularly retained to attack anyone holding a weapon, because the kids would love the dog so much!

        Like

        Reply
  21. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    March 15, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    the authorities failed to protect those kids…Lied about it and blamed the NRA…
    Yea we got it

    and what comes out of it,,,,Cuomo and Sanders went to the kids schools with Armed Guards….

    and both of them had guards that had MORE then 10 round magazines too…

    Who are they afraid of? what if someone did try to shoot at them… how many kids would have been killed trying to protect these POS’s

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Newt Love says:
    March 15, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I can’t decide which I like more:
    Broward Coward Sheriff
    or
    Coward County Sheriff

    I’ll bet if some blog posted
    Coward Coward Sheriff
    that everyone reading it would still know that Sheriff Israel was the one.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Zippy says:
    March 15, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Armed school guards should be held to military physical fitness standards, especially when you only hire ONE of them… although one doesn’t need to be in great physical shape to cower:

    https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/peters.jpg?itok=q8gQIs-Z

    Like

    Reply
  26. rmt hastings (@RegiHasti) says:
    March 15, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    I love how we see nothing (basically) on the video and the place where Peterson supposedly is cowering, is covered by the title of the video. Not subtle at all. Paste a giant title over that area, says Scott Israel.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Rachelle says:
    March 15, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Broward cowards.

    Like

    Reply

