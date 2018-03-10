Tucker Carlson Interviews Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

U.S. attorney general talks about the DOJ lawsuit against California, ICE raids, and other sanctuary cities potentially following Oakland mayor’s example of tipping off illegal immigrants. Additionally, AG Sessions discusses the ongoing concerns surrounding the FISA abuse investigation.
Little by little he is let it trickle out
I have to speak to get my government to enforce its own laws?
hmmmm…must be optional then. So be it.
Exactly.
Welcome to bizarro world.
One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small
And the one’s the mother gives you
Don’t do anything at all
Go ask Alice
When she’s ten feet tall.
I can’t watch this stuff anymore. For 30+ years I’ve seen my home state be slowly destroyed & all I’ve heard is stern words & promises. Of course it’s not Tucker’s or Jeff’s fault, but at this point words mean nothing to me anymore.
It’s so damn frustrating. Yes, I’m happy that measures are being taken to fix our misery here, but the reality of the whole thing is still getting me down. Our corrupt & criminal CA leadership *STILL* gets to continue their awfulness while this crap meanders it’s way thru the courts.
Bah!
Please forgive me for the rant. Good things are happening, I’m just impatient & weary. Thanks to ALL of you that pray for the good people in California. It means so much to me. Despite my anger & frustration, I still pray & hope for a better day. I love my home. I don’t want to leave.
Uncle California is worth fighting for, Bluto!
Look at whats happened in Riverside, San Berdoo, and San Diego counties. Brown appointees, redistricting, sjw and sanctuary policies in the schools. Its maddening Bluto. Im with you!
Feel the same, Bluto- Will have to leave when the time is right. Calif. still has some great enclaves in which to live but the overall liberal mobsters have taken over completely. The Feds have been complicit and left it to die of the cancer that has now spread.
It does looks as if this war that is being raged by the Trump administration is doing a lot, though. Calling them on it for the first time! Looking at holding the Mayor of Oakland up on charges. Wouldn’t that be great and if they could get Jerry and his mob…..
Now Hillary and the Obama crew are on the radar as well. Let’s be happy that these people are having to squirm for a change. And to use Sundance’s style, “Squirm, they will”.
“The Feds have been complicit and left it to die of the cancer that has now spread”
I feel your pain from NY, but think back to the “Feds” we have had the past 8 years, anyway.
PDJT’s magic wand sometimes does not work overnight.
The Attorney General is politely asking for your support now.
So make sure you spend as much, if not more time doing something productive in your own community and state as do you on this site.
I was at a 2nd amendment related meeting this morning that was hosted by a state assemblyman..
It is liberals that rely on GOVERNMENT to do everything for them. .
Greg Jarrett had some ass-head lawyer on last night, a real muckety-muck, and when Jarrett rightly and plainly asked if the Mayors of these sanctuary cities should be thrown in jail, Mr. Lawyer Boy immediately went into “protect the system” mode.
Jarrett outlined the seriousness of the offenses (5 years for obstruction, 10 years if anyone is harmed as a result of the obstruction, and life sentence if anyone is killed as a result of the obstruction), and asked Legal Beagle point-blank, why shouldn’t these Mayors be arrested just like you or I would be?
Scummy the Ambulance Chasing Sleaze bag half-laughed, put his hands up and said words to the effect of ‘we don’t want to go that far, there are other steps we can take’, yada, yada, yada.
Yeah. We don’t want to do ANYTHING that would actually SOLVE the problem or ENFORCE the RULE of LAW. We don’t want to make an example of ANYONE which would stop everyone else from engaging in this activity IMMEDIATELY.
No, we want to play paddy-cake with these subversive anarchists, endanger the public, put women and children at risk, so as to not rock the political-class’s boat, because it would what, unseemly?
It’s ‘lawyers’ like the scumbag on Jarrett’s show last night who deserve to be drawn and quartered in the street.
Along with the Mayor of Oakland, and any other lawless renegades who are undermining our Republic.
I just wish Jeff Sessions could show some backbone – he sounds so weak i’ve heard all this before. Nothing ever changes
Exactly, Edie. He talks as if he’s not the guy who has the job that could do something about this. Fire him. Get someone aggressive in that job. ” we’ll see how it turns out.” Is what we’re forced to do. Not the Attorney General.
Yap yap yap. California is violating the Constitution. Congress has the power to impeach judges. Yap yap yap. They are all feckless.
Trial would be in the Senate with the House acting as “jury.” Probably won’t happen in this lifetime unless we can replace Dems and RINOs with patriots.
https://ballotpedia.org/Impeachment_of_federal_judges
This is exactly the problem.
WHY is he ‘talking’ about the lawlessness and open rebellion of the mayor of Oakland, instead of arresting her?
If you or I or anybody else committed OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, you can bet your sweet bippy that the AG wouldn’t go on Tucker Carlson’s show to talk about, they’d throw our a$$ in jail.
And as Greg Jarrett mentioned last night, IIRC, obstruction of justice for protecting or harboring or otherwise obstructing with regard to illegals carries a 5 year prison term. If anyone is harmed as a result of such aid and abetting of illegal aliens, it is a 10-year prison term. And if anyone is KILLED as a result of such aiding and abetting of illegal aliens, you get charged with murder and can receive a LIFE sentence.
So WHY is the Attorney General talking to Tucker Carlson?
Is he telling Tucker to go make a citizens’ arrest of the Mayor of Oakland?
Because that’s the ONLY good reason the Attorney General has to be talking to Tucker Carlson about the Mayor of Oakland.
Either you HOLD these lawless renegades accountable to the rule of LAW and treat them like ANY OTHER AMERICAN, or STOP LYING about the status of our country being a Constitutional Republic.
You can’t have it both ways, you can’t claim we are a nation of LAW and at the same time NEVER to ANYTHING to those in positions of leadership who are LAWLESS.
Due process and we are all equal in the eyes of the law. AG Sessions did say that they are looking to see what laws were broken and that they are considering every legal method to stop the insanity. Sessions wants to do it right so the conviction cannot be thrown out or overturned. It’s hard to wait, but if we were on the hot seat, we would appreciate due process.
What are you talking about?
If you or I did what the Mayor of Oakland did, we would get due process.
AFTER WE WERE ARRESTED and thrown in JAIL.
If one single American is raped or assaulted or murdered by anyone tipped off by this Mayor of Oakland or ANY OTHER lawless political subversive, that blood is on the hands of the Attorney General.
He can arrest her ass RIGHT NOW.
She’ll get her “due process”, but in the meantime, the RULE OF LAW would be enforced and the PEOPLE would be protected from being RAPED AND MURDERED by the criminals she was aiding and abetting.
I understand “patience”, but I have no idea where ‘patience’ plays a part when American lives are being needlessly and LAWLESSLY endangered RIGHT NOW.
If you have a guy shooting up a bank, you don’t just say “have patience”, and let him keep killing people. You ARREST HIM and THEN he gets his ‘due process’, if he’s still breathing.
What part of that don’t people understand?
The Mayor of Oakland can get her ‘due process’ until the cows come home, from the inside of a jail cell, awaiting her day in court, where she can explain to the judge why she violated the Constitution which resulted in X-number of rapes and murders because of her actions.
He’s always talking about doing something.
They are looking to see what laws are broken?
Give me a break, that is a ten minute exercise. Obstruction of justice is an obvious one.
A lawsuit rather than prosecution, disappointing but not surprising. His MO seems to be designed to keep himself insulated from direct contact, pushing that off on others. He doesn’t prosecute, he sues and a judge makes the decision. He doesn’t investigate, someone else does. He doesn’t prosecute, he conducts a policy review. He takes a very safe position to avoid consequences for himself. It’s getting difficult to maintain confidence in him, he needs to produce concrete results.
The video (interview w/ Shannon Bream) is a couple days old now – but many clips of it were cut short before Shannon asked Sessions some general questions. Zip forward to 5:04 and see what Sessions really thinks of Trump – Sessions couldn’t fake this:
Forgot to add: you can see she is about to pop with obvious agreement and is smiling inside.
Yes IA there is no issue between them based on these comments.
Perhaps we could get Congress to pass a law that automatically flags a judge for replacement, not necessarily a criminal issue, when they reach a certain percentage of their decisions being overturned by a higher court.
It’s clear to me, that what JS is asking is for a mandate in the midterms.
The depth of indifference, yes indifference by the majority of the population, to the normal rule of law, means that the country needs to be awaken.
The administration is a small group. All (most) of congress needs to be outraged, states, local authorities too. But most of all, the majority of the people must demand AN END NOW to the upside down world we have slept walked into.
Shame on the previous adniistrations to allow this to get sooooo bad
Right now, the Senate is nearly non-functional. First priority is to get as many Dems and RINOs out and replace them with MAGA candidates. Next, ask the Judicial Oversight Committee to look into corruption on the bench and begin impeachment proceedings against problem judges. The investigation might also turn up other interesting things in the process.
So if the Mayor of Oakland was raping and murdering children, would the AG file a lawsuit and go on Tucker Carlson’s show to talk about it?
Or would he STOP her, have her arrested, if nobody in California had the sense to do so?
What is the difference between the Mayor of Oakland raping and murdering children, and the Mayor of Oakland facilitating the rape and murder of children, by turning monsters loose on the population?
