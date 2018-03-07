Timing Reveals What Media Ignore…

*ahem* As if on cue…
(tweet link)
Read the back-story/lead-up last night. Then, today, right on cue….. I’d say SD is clairvoyant, but we all know that’s not the case.
‘One Billion dollar deficit’… a day, maybe…
The psychology behind the tweets, the way they are structured and the certain capitalizations, is so interesting.
Brillent Strategery!
oops Brilliant
Perfect Fox Butterworth moment on NPR this morning. Seems that now that US corporate taxes are among the lowest, making it a very attractive place to do business, and companies are voting with their feet (and bank accounts) to move here, Trump has gone and “ruined the opportunity” for our trade imbalances to be reduced “naturally”, by talking about tariffs to address them! OMG! Idiots like the chairmen of multi-billion dollar companies tend to call this “building strength on strength”, but what do they know compared to a very serious-sounding NPR newsreader?! Really!
“NPR newsreader” is absolutely correct. Not one of the MSM newsreaders can come up with an intelligent analysis of what is going on. They are pure puppets pushing an agenda given to them by their globalist masters and the truth is not in them. Ergo, why watch? Why listen?
NPR “PROPAGANDIST” … “INDOCTRINATOR”
National Proletariat Radio.
They had a businessman on Varney saying the same thing today — so far as steel and aluminium? In short, “too bad” so long as the rest of us are doing fine. At least that’s how I interpreted what he said.
I love hearing Secretary Ross discuss this topic on the news. He is so calm and so non-inflammatory. He answers all crazy questions with a mix of facts and intellectual smoothness…I just love him. The best is when he breaks down some of the crazy talk about tariffs by putting actual numbers on the costs of things. A can of soup? Goes up by less than 1 penny. A can of soda? Same thing. A car? Price goes up 1%.
These are real things that the American people can hang their hat on and realize that tariffs are not the nightmare scenario everyone seems to be talking about. I can afford a 1% increase on the cost of a new vehicle. And, in fact, I would expect Ford or General Motors to eat that 1% because they just got a HUGE corporate tax break.
I just tune out when CEOs rant and rave about tariffs. Same with people in Congress. They aren’t freaking out b/c of the consumer…no, they are freaking out about THEIR OWN BUTTS.
Wilburine was on CNBC, and Rush featured the soundbite.
Ross deflected the interrogation really Cohn, and suggested media focus on actual results.
Rush, on the other hand, totally missed it, and could have shot the “chaos narrative” down, but doesn’t know what we here do. Heh.
What everyone seems to miss is that those increases would be for imported material. Once we have incentive for domestic companies to begin manufacturing again, we can draw from state-side sources.
The only thing I am still questioning is how domestic price levels will be affected by unions and automation.
“how domestic price levels will be affected by unions and automation”.
–
i believe that depends on if the unions want to put in an honest days work, without the archaic “I am not doing that job over there” BS of years past. This is not to deride the millions of union workers over the years putting in a honest days work.
This is for the workers at the Harrison Radiator / AC Delco plants in WNY that slacked off all week long so that the production quota would not be met. Then they could come in on Saturday for time and a half.
For the workers at Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna NY that would punch in, slip through a hole in the fence and sit at a bar. Then go back and punch out.
Abuses like this contributed to (but were not the sole cause) of the fall of domestic manufacturing here and how unions screwed themselves.
Good analogy…..
‘Butterfield is the eponym for “The Butterfield Effect”, used to refer to a person who “makes a statement that is ludicrous on its face, yet it reveals what the speaker truly believes”, especially if expressing a supposed paradox when a causal relationship should be obvious. The particular article that sparked this was titled “More Inmates, Despite Drop In Crime” by Butterfield in the New York Times on November 8, 2004.’
‘Butterfield was noted for writing a sequence of articles discussing the “paradox” of crime rates falling while the prison population grew due to tougher sentencing guidelines, without ever considering the possibility that the tougher sentencing guidelines may have reduced crime by causing criminals to be imprisoned. “The Butterfield Effect” is often brought up by James Taranto in his column for the online editorial page of the Wall Street Journal called Best of the Web Today, typically bringing up a headline that displays the effect with the joke “Fox Butterfield, Is That You?” and later switched to “Fox Butterfield, Call Your Office.”‘
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_Butterfield
“yet it reveals what the speaker truly believes”
There are probably millions of people that believe the lies told by the MSM concerning PDJT. Not an overwhelming number, but significant none the less. All you have to do to verify this is to read a couple of comment sections at the bottom of leftist websites and YouTube channels.
Duh… I meant ButterFIELD.
And while I’m at it, would someone please tell Paul Ryan that he is not coaching the team, he’s the Second Baseman. If the ball gets hit to him, field it. Otherwise, shut up and let the Coach coach the team, okay?
Interesting. $1 b reduction out of an annual deficit of $35 billion. On the surface it seems miserly, so I know there is a deeper strategy being played by Team Trump.
Usually in negotiations you ask for more than what you expect and end up somewhere less.
Can anyone help me out?
as the meme above suggests, this isn’t economic agenda. it’s political leverage on China to put their saber away. trump is putting the corners of the puzzle together
Thanks – corner of the puzzle…good imagery.
opps. more like a $375 billion trade deficit.
I thought it was $500B. 1/500 or 1/375 is a rounding error. Many of our allies would love to have a chunk of that trade deficit.
This is China’s “500-YEAR PLAN” to correct their Trade Surplus with America.
President Trump just defined the narrative:
“America’s X-Year TURNAROUND PLAN to RECIPROCAL TRADE”
If China wants to go with the $1 Billion reduction in our Trade Deficit,
President Trump can correct the balance with a $490 Billion Reciprocal Tariff.
China can hurry up if cutting the Reciprocal Tariff is worth it!
Problem solved.
Correction:
President Trump can correct the balance with a $499 Billion Reciprocal Tariff.
“Can anyone help me out?”
Yes. PDJT knows more than we do. Second guessing him only creates room for rancor and uninformed opinion. As you say, there is a deeper strategy being played.
“$1b reduction out of an annual deficit of $35 billion. On the surface it seems miserly”
If we’ve learned ANYTHING about PDJT, it’s that the appearances he sets up can be deceiving.
The best question to ask, when reading any Trump tweet, is “How is this going to sc**w liberals and the globalist elite?”
Because THAT is his agenda, 100% of the time, 24/7/365. And he is a master of using them against themselves (See: the recently departed Gary Cohn).
Our Trade Deficit with China is $500 Billion annually.
See option for $499 Billion Reciprocal Tariff above.
With all due respect. My question was not second guessing the president, but trying to understand his chess moves.
Forget it, he is a VSG.
Kick back and enjoy the show.
Then send some links out from this site about NAFTA to spread the word, because chances are most of the people in your address book are not getting the truth.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/07/stalinist-purge-america/
“Yes. PDJT knows more than we do. Second guessing him only creates room for rancor and uninformed opinion.”
Are you saying that there are uninformed opinions on the internet………….. ?
That really messes things up. /s
Trade deficit with china was 375 billion in 2017. 1 billion reduction is a joke. I’m confused.
Trump: “China is ripping us off on trade.”
Media: “Who cares?! This isn’t a problem! No big deal!”
Trump: “I want China to reduce the trade deficit by $1 billion.”
—– You are here —
Media: “Hahahaha Trump is an idiot $1 billion is nothing when the trade deficit is $375 billion!”
Trump: “Oh I guess we’ll have to reduce it more.”
One Billion a day. ‘A Day’ was left off but China gets the message.
One thing most people miss is Trump’s ability to do these things in stages…this Tarriff is only the first shot across the bow! Staged implementation keeps ‘enemies’, no matter who they are on the defensive! I sometimes feel a good ‘slap in the face’ is a good way to start to fix a business relationship that the other party has been abusing! The EU bozo’s are getting their first licks!
catch more bees with honey AND a vacuum
PDJT, One Billion Dollar reduction would not be noticed. Need at least $100 Billion in year 1, then build rapidly from there.
Was thinking same thing, just $1B ,however, PDJT’s got this
First shift into “reverse,” THEN step on the accelerator.
Why am I banned from posting?
Are we not men?
I see you ; )
maybe I am not banned?
We are Devo
no comment
On Restoring America’s Steel Industry and the naysayers who say it cannot be done:
America could DOUBLE our Production in a year by matching China’s growth rate in the year 2009!
America’s Crude Steel Production (annual million metric tons)
• 1967: 115 MMT
• 1990: 89 MMT
• 2016: 78 MMT
China’s Crude Steel Production
• 1967: 14 MMT
• 1990: 66 MMT
• 2016: 786 MMT
** 2009: 73 MMT GROWTH from 500 MMT to 573 MMT!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_steel_production
With those numbers it is clear that China is attempting to crush the world’s steel making industry. By all accounts their product is substandard due to cutting corners in raw materials and production. It’s not just steel. Aluminum and copper are also poor quality.
Time to cut them off.
TY SD, everyday economics is a learning experience here, now if we could just LOCK HER UP!
Intellectual Property theft by China must be punished.
Do we even know the value of that? I know the Chinese project I worked on in 1982 had oodles of issues with stolen IP. Just one hotel built with reversed plans and stolen concrete (and formula) would have been a quite few million right there.
The total cost would be staggering. I posted here a week or two about China buying one copy of Microsoft Windows and using it for an entire school or factory where we need a licensed copy for each computer.
ebay is flooded with cheap knock offs of small engine designs patented by Honda, Yanmar (diesels), Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Tecumseh, etc.
The list goes on and on.
I made the mistake of looking at responses to PDJT’s tweet about Intellectual property. Thinking of pirated movies, I though that the media-bound liberals would at least have a few clever backhanded compliment…but all I noted was vile responses indicative of Trump Derangement Syndrome. That provided good encouragement to quit goofing off an the internet, and get back to the grindstone.
I wrote this last night! If you take the time to understand our President through SD’s fantastic work, you can actually begin to predict the larger plan. It is actually fun to do and in a weird way makes you feel that you are apart of it from a distance.
Here is what I wrote:
The tariff talks are not what is scaring China 🇨🇳! Even the NAFTA negotiations aren’t the end all be all. That 301 trade investigation (Intellectual Property) is what is scaring China 🇨🇳 to death.
Our President and his Killers have positioned themselves perfectly. Gary Cohn exiting stage right sent an immediate message to China 🇨🇳 this evening. Our President is absolutely ready, willing and able to go to war with the entire damn world if he has to.
By the end of the week, the tariffs on steel and aluminum will be signed with NO exceptions. In another month or so, our President will sign the EO terminating NAFTA. That will start the 6 month countdown. A month or so after that our President will pull us out of the South Korea 🇰🇷 trade deal.
If the European Union gets stupid, as our President said today with the Moron PM of Sweden 🇸🇪 next to him, he will slap a 25% tariff on European cars 🚗 imported into our country.
Xi will know at this point that the hammer 🔨 is about to be dropped from the 301 investigation. We are talking about crippling sanctions across the board on nearly everything China 🇨🇳 imports into the USA 🇺🇸. PM Modi from India 🇮🇳 is waiting patiently to step in where China 🇨🇳 once was.
To me, NK is about stopping the hammer 🔨 from falling on China 🇨🇳 over the 301 investigation.
China 🇨🇳 sees the writing on the wall! Tax Reform passed, deregulation happening at record speed. The Senate today moved forward with 50 Republicans and 17 Democrats to basically destroy Dodd-Frank. Major deregulation of the banking system is coming. Especially for banks with less than $10 billion dollars 💵 in assets.
China 🇨🇳 also saw this tweet and realizes the ramifications for both our country and theirs because of our Energy Dominance!
We're exporting American energy again: "U.S. Will Be the World's Largest Oil Producer by 2023, Says @IEAgov" via @WSJ https://t.co/EVmtliJu0B

— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) March 5, 2018
— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) March 5, 2018
We’re exporting American energy again: “U.S. Will Be the World’s Largest Oil Producer by 2023, Says @IEAgov” via @WSJ https://t.co/EVmtliJu0B
— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) March 5, 2018
From the article linked above:
The U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies, a top industry monitor said Monday.
U.S. crude production is expected to reach a record of 12.1 million barrels a day in 2023, up about 2 million barrels a day from this year, said the International Energy Agency, which advises governments and corporations on industry trends. American oil output will surge past Russia, currently the world’s largest crude producer at about 11 million barrels a day.
Treepers, THE EAGLE 🦅 HAS LANDED!
Unrolled thread from @Baba9773 https://t.co/1VZwO5e3L2
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) March 7, 2018
Unrolled thread from @Baba9773 https://t.co/1VZwO5e3L2
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) March 7, 2018
China has no idea how many Bilateral Trade Deals are being framed … at their expense.
With our tax, regulatory, iron, coking coal and energy advantages, why not become a GREAT STEEL EXPORTER to every Bilateral Trade Partner, displacing China?
• Exports of Steel and Steel-input Products/Parts to those Partners helps achieve Balance for Reciprocal Trade.
• Steel Exports could be negotiated along with Defense and Energy Exports as part of the Bilateral Deals.
• Mutual Defense pacts would also become part of these Deals.
OTOH, these countries could take their chances to compete on their own with China or invite Chinese Infiltration of their Economies, Debt-Funding and Governments.
Great post BKR!
Likewise!
My firm manufactures product using American steel. Always has due to quality. Chinese materials are pure crap used to make crappy products. We expect a small increase in our costs but don’t expect to have to pass them along since we just got a nice juicy tax break! We have 4 factories in America. Considering more as the economy expands. Can’t hire enough people. Nice problem as it increases our wages.
MAGA!!
kurt72…I love that! My oldest is at college/university studying Materials Science. He has known the elements since before he was 10, has an affinity for metals, and enjoys lathe work and welding. I am extremely excited about his prospects!! WOOOOOOOHOOOOOO!!
Great perspective “from the front”!
Hope you get your expansion(s) in and crew hired before the market for production talent has been cornered.
REALLY appreciated your comment that your Tax Cut (along with Cuts in Regulatory Compliance Costs) allow you to absorb any steel cost increase (temporary until American Capacity displaces Chinese Imports).
What NO ONE is talking about is the YUGE gains in profits from growing demand, because your fixed costs are covered. All you have to cover is variable costs, yielding far larger margins (plus the 14% kicker from the Tax Cuts). Most manufacturers have room to add a shift, with no increase in fixed costs, to meet surging demand.
Oh Floreblog, keep talking these sweet things in my ear. I just love them.
This president is shocking the world by being strong. Giving them their own medicine right back to them at the same time saying, “If you decide to do the right thing, let me know. Otherwise, this is how we are doing it.”
I take your analysis on China to mean that FatBoyUn will be living UNDA-DA_BUS!
I praise God for this man! And pray that the Lord’s anointing grows stronger. In the mighty name of Jesus, Amen!
Amen!
A man who actually kept his campaign promises to the American People!!! Gary and others in the GOP, just can’t believe he really meant what he said. They thought they could talk him out of it…Nope!!! MAGA is real and not just some fly by night campaign slogan.
Folks this is what you will begin to see again in the “Trump Belt”!
Trust the plan.
Trust the plan.

U.S. Steel says it will start an idle plant back up, and bring back 500 workers in anticipation of demand thanks to President Trump's steep tariffs.#Qanon https://t.co/n4HCXDVTly

— Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) March 7, 2018
— Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) March 7, 2018
Trust the plan.
U.S. Steel says it will start an idle plant back up, and bring back 500 workers in anticipation of demand thanks to President Trump's steep tariffs.#Qanon https://t.co/n4HCXDVTly
— Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) March 7, 2018
This is the America that Bush 1, Clinton, Bush 2 and BHO left us after their 28 miserable years!
"Free trade" – bought off politicians signing us onto unfair trade deals as part of a globalist agenda that needs a weakened America to succeed.
Total scam.#SundayMorning #AMJoy #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/0mHfMSDHKg
— NYPatriot (@NWOinPanicMode) March 4, 2018
"Free trade" – bought off politicians signing us onto unfair trade deals as part of a globalist agenda that needs a weakened America to succeed.
Total scam.#SundayMorning #AMJoy #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/0mHfMSDHKg
— NYPatriot (@NWOinPanicMode) March 4, 2018
The problem with economists, academics and politicians is they have never run a lemonade stand with their second-hand radio flyer transporting the buckets down the block every morning to the local construction site. That kid who paid for the lemons, sugar and paper cups; squeezed lemons and tasted his product until he developed the right recipe; worked out the pricing per portion necessary to make a profit; and showed up on time everyday the construction crew worked is the one who learned by the experience.
This the stage play for the U.S. vs. China. Our Asian friend has stolen the customers for most of our manufacturing firms, fudged on the recipes/patents that make a product worth purchasing, and meanwhile kept three sets of books (for the state, the potential investors that the state would like to attract, and the public who need to feel their country is a successful player in the marketplace) while scamming the New World Order rules to flatten the U.S. advantage.
China cannot compete with the U.S. on a level playing field. It didn’t have the right mix for its steel and aluminum products back in the 2000 because it stole them just as Japan and S. Korea did in the late 1970s. And they still don’t. They only succeed by cheating. But then again, what they didn’t steal, our U.S. politicians used in further pay-to-play games to line their pockets.
And the global banksters? Those who make money by playing WORLDWIDE markets don’t care who wins as long as the players keep paying their bills.
Quelle surprise. Heeeeeere’s The Donald! Tee time.
Speaking of intellectual theft…CIA stole coding patent invention from Leader Technologies which created all our social media sites Google, Facebook, Utube etc…but added backdoors to collect info on all of us. See: litigation on site: aim4thetruth
Pinned Tweet
Charles V Payne
Verified account
@cvpayne
Breaking News: Jobs Booming!
ADP Employment Report
235,000
Mining 2,000
Construction 21,000
Manufacturing 14,000
This is real news that all Americans should cheer!
40,000 MORE new Jobs than the 195,000 projected.
… BEFORE the following-period “adjustment UP”
… that was made to last quarter to imply that the job market is “slowing”.
Absurd.
Black Knight & Felice (Flepore) consistently contribute optimistic, yet fact-based, economic analysis via comments in these threads. I very much appreciate Treepers who do likewise.
One prong to reducing our trade deficits, in addition to the tariff proposals, hasn’t been mentioned much and is likely to be tough to measure. That is the ongoing reduction of the specious environmental regulations imposed by previous admins in the name of ‘climate change’ that hamstring our production industries and increase our exportation costs. I anticipate positive results down the road from this tangential change, and hope the Trump administration will be able to highlight this in ways that obliterates the ‘fake science’ that has been thrust upon us. Halting the Paris Agreement was a terrific start.
We are winning, folks, in so many ‘big picture’ ways. I have followed President Trump’s career since I first rode the elevator as a tourist at gleaming, glittering gold Trump Tower when it was brand new. But NOTHING prepared me for the magnitude of what he is willing to do to get our country back on track.
#MAGA with immense gratitude, President Trump!
.
We can look forward to plenty of writhing as industrializing countries face a triple-dilemma:
1 – Invest massively in Environmental Controls and “Clean-Production” Facilities & Equipment to PREVENT air-land-water pollution disasters … rising the cost and slowing the pace of industrialization.
2 – Retrofite the above on existing capacity and spend to REMEDIATE the Pollution Disasters already created.
2 – Continue subscribing to the Paris Climate Accord and its massive unneeded INCREMENTAL expense to “Cool the Planet” (sort of a big mass to air-condition to lower temperatures) … as we cheer them on to ever-higher costs of production and price spikes to cover them.
