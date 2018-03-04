Sunday Talks: Secretary Wilbur Ross vs George Stephanopoulos…

I always find it amusing that ABC News never publishes the excerpts of interviews (on their YouTube channel) that run counter to their political ideology. I digress…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on ABC to talk trade with George Stephanopoulos. Secretary Ross highlights a key point in the discussion about how post-World-War-II trade tariff policies were intentionally constructed to lift Germany, Japan and economically devastated nations after the war. This was the origin of the progressive trade association that became the WTO.

[Ross’s segment begins at 40:58 of the video below – prompted, just hit play]

