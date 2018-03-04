Sunday Talks: Secretary Wilbur Ross vs George Stephanopoulos…

I always find it amusing that ABC News never publishes the excerpts of interviews (on their YouTube channel) that run counter to their political ideology. I digress…
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on ABC to talk trade with George Stephanopoulos. Secretary Ross highlights a key point in the discussion about how post-World-War-II trade tariff policies were intentionally constructed to lift Germany, Japan and economically devastated nations after the war. This was the origin of the progressive trade association that became the WTO.
[Ross’s segment begins at 40:58 of the video below – prompted, just hit play]
Not fair for lil’ George to go up against the Master, Wilbur.
Haha – true, daughn. Pathetic. Just when I think I can’t love our Wilburine any more than I already do, this interview pops up.
The immaturity and shortsightedness of these playground bullies responding to tariffs is breathtaking.
Poor Georgie – I doubt he even understands what our beloved Wilburine was trying to explain to him. Run home to mommy, Georgie.
ya, but, ya, but but, but
So we saved the world (our allies) from the communists and then restored the world from the ravages of war and communism (our allies and enemies). In return we get screwed. As my dad says, no good deed goes unpunished.
BOOM!!!!
Wilburine is so very much Yoda.
Everytime I see George Stephanopoulos I have a mental image of him snorting cocaine off the toilet seat of a White House bathroom.
Did I see a picture once? Did someone talk about it? I know he had a cocaine issue…..
I just avoid looking at him whenever possible, this image is disturbing. I think cocaine can stunt a lot more things than science acknowledges, poor George.
Donna, I have to say it, ole George is just a typical Democrat, it is how they are and what they do. I think they need our pity but it is so much fun to point their lack of ability to think logically.
Needs our pity? I suppose so. In the same way a rabid animal should be pitied. It is a shame they have the disease, but they are dangerous can’t be trusted for a second.
Rumors used to float around about him and Bill Clinton being
involved in shared bimbo eruptions.
The White House was a veritable sex and cocaine den under Bilious Clinton. And Sniffalopoulos worked for Bilious…
Panetta denied it when Gingrich called them out, but Newt was 100% correct
http://www.jeffjacoby.com/7819/gingrich-was-right-about-white-house-drug-users
AND
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/secret-service-agent-exposes-clinton-white-house/
Heard the story about the WH Secret Service being made to wear blue disposable gloves when Barney Frank came to the WH?
HANNITY: Yes. Tell the story about the blue glove.
BYRNE: So the blue glove incident is…
HANNITY: You’re talking about, like, medical gloves.
BYRNE: Right. Right. The uniformed division officers are required to wear these gloves and…
HANNITY: Everybody.
BYRNE: Yes, when you’re searching people.
HANNITY: Right.
BYRNE: And Congressman Barney Frank came in with some representatives, and as they were putting the gloves on and Congressman Frank asked why they were wearing the gloves, and he said — the officer said, you know, Why do you think? And so they felt like that the uniform division was, you know, being rude to them.
http://www.foxnews.com/transcript/2016/06/27/former-secret-service-officer-calls-hillary-clinton-dictator-details-bill.html
If our Lion 🦁 drops his MOAB, the entire world would be screwed! Reciprocal Tariffs would be the ultimate BOMB that ends any trade war. If every country in the world came after our President with threats to place tariffs on all American exports, our President would destroy them in less than 24 hours. He would take us out of the WTO and place Reciprocal Tariffs on every import into our country.
Within one day they would drop their tariffs on everything we export!
Who thinks President Trump’s initial “offers” will be the best for the other side?
• Start with next week’s announced Tariffs that “level the playing field” per Commodity.
No Deal?
• Impose Country-of-Origin Tariffs on ALL of their products to “reverse the damage” … funding RESTORATION of AMERICA’s LOST STEEL and ALUMINUM CAPACITY.
Still no Deal?
• Set American Import Quotas on ALL of the offending Country’s products to “even the score” … until America’s FAVORABLE TRADE BALANCE with that country erases our CUMULATIVE UNFAVORABLE TRADE BALANCE with them over the past 25 years.
How to “Take the Lumps Out”:
• 50% Extra Credit on “evening the score” for reductions in that country’s imports from China.
• Message to China: Still refusing to solve the NORK NUKES THREAT?
Love it! It is awesome when you have the winning hand and the others at the table know it.
Wilbur: Let me speak slowly and clearly for you little George…
Little George: damn get this guy out of here quick and destroy this taping so no one ever sees it again…ever!
Confidence comes from actually having held a job and accomplished something. So refreshing!
Trump has picked some incredible leaders around him. A great core of experienced pro-American folks. My favorite part was when the Wolverine said “That’s simply not true”. And following it up with many facts. Terrific.
Pardon me “President Trump”
I believe in titles for no one. When I get introduced to people I never use their title. We ain’t royalty.
President Trump however gets an exemption. Only because the title is not needed. He is a leader because of who he is, what he believes, and the respect he has of the people. Our billionaire.
And not the video is unavailable? More censorship?
It says “video is unavailable”
Clearly the video looked too good for MAGA and Trump…It has been removed from YouTube.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t view the video here at CTH so I went directly to YouTube and looked it up there. I was able to see it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FkYoKY2jEY
My husband had a problem with a video he wanted to view this evening. (Not one on the CTH.) He was using his desk top that has Chrome as its browser. As a test he went to a laptop that has FireFox as the browser. The video came up fine from the the original web site using FireFox. (He didn’t have to look it up on YouTube.)
He has gone to bed so I can ask him for the details right now.
“I always find it amusing that ABC News never publishes the excerpts of interviews (on their YouTube channel) that run counter to their political ideology. ” -sundance.
Try placing a comment that is not in agreement with their narrative and it is promptly deleted as spam. -you probably already know that!
Ross is an excellent spokesman for trade economics. He exudes a depth of knowledge and combines that with an ability to explain clearly the relevant facts and statistics without “going into the weeds”. President Trump picked a great professional for that position.
I always find it funny when the globalist special pleaders scream “trade wars, trade wars, oh my!” when we’re already in a trade war that up until now only has had one side fighting! Thank God we have a President defending not only his countries workers, but also keeping our military from having to depend on foreign components to keep it running effectively.
