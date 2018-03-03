The Increasingly Mysterious U.S. -vs- Russia Battle at Deir Ezzor in Syria…

There has been some non-broadcast media discussion about a battle that took place in Syria on February 7th, 2018. According to the generally accepted overview, U.S. and coalition forces appear to have killed scores of Russian mercenaries, some reports put the number as high as 200.
Officially Russia has denied their troops were engaged in the failed attack against U.S. and coalition forces; however, actions by Russia since the battle seem to convey a more confirming message.
Bloomberg reported around 100 Russian contracted mercenary soldiers, hired by Syria’s Bashir Assad, were killed by a coalition force of U.S. and Kurdish forces in what would easily be the deadliest clash between Russians and Americans since the cold war.
More than 200 contract soldiers, mostly Russians fighting on behalf of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, died in a failed attack on a base held by U.S. and mainly Kurdish forces in the oil-rich Deir Ezzor region, two of the Russians said. The U.S. official put the death toll in the fighting at about 100, with 200 to 300 injured, but was unable to say how many were Russians. (link)
The contracted mercenaries are likely from a Russian company Wagner, similar to the U.S. company Blackwater. Because they are not officially Russian soldiers there’s a great deal of built in plausible deniability. As Bloomberg also noted: ““This is a big scandal and a reason for an acute international crisis,” said Vladimir Frolov, a former Russian diplomat and lawmaker who’s now an independent political analyst. “But Russia will pretend nothing happened.””
The official response from U.S. Central Command released immediately afterward: Feb. 8, 2018 – Release # 20180208-01 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
SOUTHWEST ASIA – Syrian pro-regime forces initiated an unprovoked attack against well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters Feb. 7.
Coalition service members in an advise, assist, and accompany capacity were co-located with SDF partners during the attack eight kilometers east of the agreed-upon Euphrates River de-confliction line.
In defense of Coalition and partner forces, the Coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression against partners engaged in the Global Coalition’s defeat-Daesh mission.
The Coalition remains committed to focusing on the defeat-Daesh mission in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and asserts its non-negotiable right to act in self-defense. (link)
Video encapsulating the event (prompted, just hit play):
The bottom line is Bashir Assad, Russia and Iran are working together in Syria to keep Assad in power. A military force within of that nexus, mostly paid Russians, attacked a U.S. protected compound with tanks, artillery, mortars and rockets.
The U.S. responded with overwhelming air power (drones, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighter jets, Apache helicopters and AC-130 gun ships), raining down precision-guided munitions upon the enemy assault battalion (300 – 500), while disabling their communications capability, for approximately three hours. When the dust settled around 200 Russians were dead and hundreds wounded.
That was a jaw-droppingly sneaky and aggressive action by the technically ‘unofficial’ Russians; and an even more stunning response by the official U.S. military [Trump ROE].
The aggressive pro-Assad group (“unofficially Russian military”) was officially stomped into the sand. Therein we discover the reason for the entire episode to be kept on the down-low by the Russian government.
The Russian Government cannot be public or protest the response because technically the Russian government must pretend they had nothing to do with it. Simultaneously, the U.S. government cannot be public or protest the Russian attack because technically they too must pretend the Russian government had nothing ‘officially’ to do with it.
However, to the intellectually honest international audience: the Russians just attacked the Americans, and the Americans opened a can of whoop-ass on the Russians in response.
Oh dear.
And notice how the limited public disclosure response was from U.S. CentCom.? The U.S. Central Command is located at McDill Air-Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
Did you see the latest video release from Russia?
The Putin nuclear video has nothing to do with Mar-a-Lago you knucklehead, the video is connected to the “Dead Russian Mercenaries story”, and a less-than-subtle jab back at U.S. CentCom.
Reference Material:
- Guardian Story on the Russia attack in Syria.
- Bloomberg Story on the Russia attack in Syria.
- CentCom Media release on Russia attack in Syria
- CBS News Report on Putin’s Missile Video.
- Picture of the inside of a can of Whoop-Ass.
Very rare picture taken inside a can of whoop-ass.
“However, to the intellectually honest international audience: the Russians just attacked the Americans, and the Americans opened a can of whoop-ass on the Russians in response.” I love explanations that are easy to understand
Just a little midunderstanding about a pipeline route. Happens all the time.
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript-View/Article/1441080/department-of-defense-press-briefing-by-lieutenant-general-harrigian-via-teleco/
http://thesaker.is/escalation-in-syria-how-far-can-the-russians-be-pushed-2/
I find this rather strange, but they do also mention Deir Ezzor.
I’m sure it’s Russian propaganda who knows, just thought it was interesting.
Please don’t bash the messenger… Me!
The Saker is normally pretty good information The real question this American poses is what are we doing in Syria? Who invited us into that country? I know who invited the Russians. Yep we whooped the Russ mercs, remember what happened to Hezbollah when they kidnapped a Russian in Lebanon? Anyone else know that story? No? You will shortly I fear..
Link?
The best I can tell Max is that Hillary and Obama, the CIA and Israel thought it a dandy idea to replace Assad. For God only knows why because Assad has not been a threat to Israel in a very long time. He is certainly better than his father was and was not killing Christians. Presumably they intended to replace him with some of Obama’s buddies. Now Trump seems to be listening to the same neocons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George, Assad has been a good leader in Syria and his people revoted him again. He lets anyone have whatever faith belief they want to practice or not, but he wanted to kick out the Muslim Brotherhood because (and Obama supplied money to a group of them) they wanted to take over Syria and off we are to weapons of all kinds. I understood some time back that Iran and others around or near Syria wanted to take it over because the oil goes thru Syria to wherever such as Russia and why Russia was also interested in protecting Syria. Obama spent our tax monies for his muslim friends and shipped a pallet of money and gold to Iran. Wasn’t that nice of him? NOT! I have a friend from Syria and many friends from Iran (fortunately able to get out of there!) and all say the same thing – Iran wants control of the ME as China wants control of the South Sea. Too bad we human beings (I am supposing we are human) can’t just help others, not fight continually anywhere in the world, and stop being greedy and power hungry. Time of America to stay out of those countries and let them do whatever they have to do. This will save us huge amounts of money, let us keep our military and supplies first rate and ready, and let us alone as we let them alone. Naturally, that is a dream but we need to stop sending our military (ALL volunteers, mind you) to die on foreign soil rather than here to protect us against the insane who want to conquer the world whether muslims or evil elites or communists, and that includes America. Fat chance!
I thought they were coordinating so this doesn’t happen? I enjoy reading The Saker especially their take on the Democrats verses Trump.
LikeLike
They (Russia and America) WERE coordinating to sustain “deconfliction”.
• Russia lied.
• Russians died.
The end.
There is more talk on Russia’s social networks and internet sites about the Deir-ez-Zor battle than in the U.S. media. The most commonly-voiced opinion is that it was a screw-up by the official Russian command in Syria:
Rumors in Moscow measured the casualties in the hundreds, and while only a dozen or so are reliably confirmed dead, the most shocking twist in the battle was that the US commanders maintained constant communication with their Russian counterparts over the “de-conflicting channel,” but Moscow opted against giving any warning to its mercenaries (Novaya Gazeta, February 17).
https://toinformistoinfluence.com/2018/02/21/the-deir-ezzor-turkey-shoot-5
Moscow opted FOR deceiving US commanders.
BANG.
How Hillaryesque of them.
HRC’s February 28th tweet contained the words “the Russians are still coming”… she used a photo of Admiral Rogers and seemed to refer to his latest testimony that
PT has given him no new authority to combat Russian interference. Same line as the leaked, “translated” in-theater audio referenced in the National Review article downthread.
Wow. Just pawns to them, then; I wonder if the Russians were testing this President and then our military, curious what our response would actually be to an unprovoked attack like this. Testing and curiosity on the part of the Iranians, as well…???
I think the got and I am happy that they received their answer, but nothing Putin or ayatollahs do is by accident. That we know.
There is a lot of talk that this was a signal to the Iranian Regular Army, not the Revolutionary Guard, that when they decide to rise up we will support them. Everybody remember when Bush 41 told the Iraqis to rise up and then didn’t support them and Saddam slaughtered them. Supposedly our intelligence was so good about the impending Russian attack that signal were sent to the Iranian Regular Army to watch what will happen on that day and that when they decide to overthrow the Mullahs, we will actually support them. That is the chatter that all the military types are talking about, they also think the Revolution in Iran will be very soon.
LikeLiked by 6 people
yeah, I mean B 52’s just happened to be in the area. Do you know how long it takes them to be in the area at that specific time. We knew about it way ahead of time.
I love the smell of gun powder in the morning. It smells like……….victory.
Thomas Wictor did a very good thread on Twitter about this whole thing, the guy is a literal encyclopedia on weapons. I am not sure if anybody rolled the thread, but it’s well worth your time to follow him @ThomasWictor
I also read another article somewhere that the Revolutionary Guard is releasing videos of protestors being punished with the likes of hands being chopped off all the way up to heads being chopped off with swords. Basically these people are making themselves look like ISIS to the Population of Iran, which is really pissing off the Population & Iranian Regular Army who actually agree with the Protestors. The Mullahs are so worried they are bringing in mercenaries from Afghanistan to try and remain in control because they don’t know who they can trust in their own Country. Iran is ripe for a major uprising and we have a POTUS that isn’t going to stand by and watch like Obama did. I am sure whatever is done will be covert, but make no mistake this time they will have our help.
oncefiredbrass, do you think we might find the pallet of bills and gold so we can take it back? Of course not, like everywhere else that money/gold is already in many pockets and screw their citizens. I understand some have already left and obviously with full pockets.
Understood.
What about the Kurds…too hot of a potato, considering Erdogan’s Turkey?
LikeLike
This is how BIG wars get started. Can’t get too giddy about our killing Russians in Syria. Why are we even there? Oh, that’s right. McCain and Lindsay, the war mongers want us there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the intelligence was so good that they new the make up of the force that was getting ready to attack them. If you watch the Cent-comm video on this you will hear that we called the hotline and warned the Russians multiple times before it even started and during. Putin knew to stay away from this one. I think in a way, Trump doesn’t want to abandon the Kurds this time. The Kurds have been used in all the conflicts in Iraq and in Syria, except Obama wouldn’t give them descent arms, Obama and the Hag were all about selling the good weapons from Libya to the Terrorists. Basically both Bush’s and Obama used them and then threw them to the side, they are very well trained fighters and are loyal, so I think Trump & The Military feel they need to protect or watch over them because they basically live in the area where Iraq, Turkey & Iran Borders meet and are under constant attack by all three!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Michael Hayden is a Brennan/ Clapper clone.
Explains why he said the BS about President Trump. Thanks for the information.
100% Black Hat!
T.H.I.S.
I think VSGPDJT has rules of engagement that make sense.
It took balls to use some of the planes they used because some would have been easy targets for Russian S-400 missile system, but Russia didn’t have the balls to even think about trying to shoot a US Plane down.
B-52’s?? flown in from where?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think B 52 were invloved: “American forces defended themselves with attack helicopters, jets, and AC-130 gunships, and the attackers withdrew after taking significant casualties.” https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/02/us-russia-syria-implication-serious/
LikeLike
RE: Some would have been easy targets…
I’m betting MadDog Mattis is employing layered defense
… and it’s not restricted to American assets.
New President, new ROE. as the Russian mercs/pawns found out. I’ve read some comments attributed to some of the survivors. Pretty bitter, they claim they were set up.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If youre a mercenary, how can you be set up? Isnt it par?
See Flep’s post below.
Occupational hazard. Snowflakes need not apply.
Mercs were used to prompt and observe US response. Used in lieu of official Russians assets. These mercs were considered disposable assets.
http://www.newsweek.com/total-f-russian-mercenaries-syria-lament-us-strike-killed-dozens-818073
That’s interesting, because I was just about to comment: whole thing sounds like the Russians rid themselves of some unwanted mercs. I have not run across information on whether the “Russian” unofficial troops are ethnic Russians, or mostly Muslims with Russian citizenship (various Dagestanis, Chechens, Uzbeks, etc.). The Putin regime would not shed many tears at the loss of the latter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This actually makes sense. Maybe Putin’s not feeling so great about these guys coming home, and was thinking a “go for broke” operation might be worth it. Low value troops – try something risky.
I’m also thinking Putin wanted to help his old American moles and embarrass Trump a bit. Had he gotten lucky, the rotten American Soviet Democrat Party would have had a new front to attack Trump. Not that our leftist creeps ever had ANYTHING to do with Russia.
LikeLike
“opened up a can of whoop ass”! Indeed!
Don’t mess with Bulldog!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Dont mess with the best….
LikeLiked by 10 people
Teamwork! What sport requires teamwork? Baseball. At the plate the batter has…individual achievement but in the field it’s…teamwork.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Simultaneously, the U.S. government cannot be public or protest the Russian attack because technically they too must pretend the Russian government had nothing ‘officially’ to do with it.” WTF!?
Will someone smarter than I please explain this statement? Precisely *why* must we pretend the Russian government has nothing *officially* to do with it? Why wouldn’t we want to gloat about kicking Putin around? Why wouldn’t PDJT demand we do so? PDJT is under withering fire – about Russia – from all sides. Wouldn’t this be a feather for him? I truly don’t understand. And, please, don’t tell me “It’s all part of a broader strategy” or because “Q predicted this.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because it’s an act of war?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is that really the answer? Use of force issues and Congressional oversight, with appropriate declarations? *That’s* it? So what if Trump ackowledges it? Congress hasn’t provided cover since, when 1992 or so? And they won’t provide it any time soon. Whadda they gonna do…..open *another* investigation? Hold hearings? Send out the Schiffmeister?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Technically, Putin committed an act of war against a “known American base”. I don’t think we want this to escalate.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Its Syrian Land, with unauthorized American troops on it…not a american base.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a Kurdish base supporting us in our fight against ISIS. We have a few consultants and special force folks there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Putin can’t afford to escalate.
It’s not an ‘official’ act of war on Russia’s part. Besides, maybe Putin is almost just as smart as President Trump. Maybe he knows the game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the Killing game, we’ve been working it for 20 years, mercs didn’t get the word Obama lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s real simple:
Elaborating was deemed not in America-First interests.
• Their co-conspirators did, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hell, every country with a brain got the memo.
Those who matter, but didn’t, will get theirs air mailed.
Why provoke a crisis by publicly humiliating the Russians? Everyone knows we kicked their ass. We are letting them save face.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because no one, and I mean NO ONE, wants to see a hot war between the US and Russia. We send our cut outs to attack Russians. They send their cut outs to attack Americans. BUT Russians never attack Americans directly, and Americans never attack Russians directly. It’s a dance that’s been going on since the 1940’s when the Rosenbergs sold America’s nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union and started the music playing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
here is an interesting connection: Washington Post published a report suggesting that the attack on U.S. forces may have had official Russian backing:
A Russian oligarch believed to control the Russian mercenaries who attacked U.S. troops and their allies in Syria this month was in close touch with Kremlin and Syrian officials in the days and weeks before and after the assault, according to U.S. intelligence reports.
In intercepted communications in late January, the oligarch, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, told a senior Syrian official that he had “secured permission” from an unspecified Russian minister to move forward with a “fast and strong” initiative that would take place in early February.
This, by the way, is the same oligarch that special counsel Robert Mueller indicted for alleged criminal acts committed in the Russian effort to influence the 2016 presidential election. https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/02/us-russia-syria-implication-serious/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This fits in with my “embarrass and weaken Trump” theory. Had the Russians scored heavy losses on America, even if they went down in defeat, it would strengthen Mueller, weaken Trump, help the Mueller narrative, furthering Putin’s Syrian goals by weakening Trump. It was a RISK worth taking.
SNEAKY. VERY SNEAKY. And it shows who’s REALLY wanting Mueller to succeed.
Le Borgne, you keep your friends close to you and your enemies even closer and that is a gift Trump has. Putin is a strong leader, Xi in China is a strong leader, etc., etc., and even strong leaders don’t rush in unless pushed to do so.
Thank God for Trump. If Obama had been in office, it could have been another Benghazi because he wouldn’t have sent our soldiers any help.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Oh my how true.
LikeLiked by 5 people
not to mention that jugears’ bestie Erdogan wants very much to wipe all the Kurds from the face of the earth so it would have been a twofer
LikeLiked by 5 people
Suzanne, I agree. Turkey will soon be in the same plight as Iran. You can only kill so many of your military and people, but then karma comes and you are gone. Erdogan is a dictator and nothing less. The Kurds also have the oil on the other side of the Turkish border and he would like to get his hands on that if possible. Many Kurds are also Catholic and Christians and that erks muslims no end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Senator Tom Cotton tweeted about it a few days ago! The Russians involved had to admit to getting their fu….king asses kicked.
From the article linked above:
Monday, Business Insider published unverified transcripts of “leaked audio recordings” from Russian mercenaries on the scene. The mercenaries describe a violent hellscape, where they were sitting ducks as American artillery and aircraft killed more than 200 of their comrades.
The alleged transcripts certainly make for vivid reading. Here’s a taste:
The reports that are on TV about … well, you know, about Syria and the 25 people that are wounded there from the Syrian f*** army and — well . . . to make it short, we’ve had our asses f*** kicked. So one squadron f*** lost 200 people … right away, another one lost 10 people . . . and I don’t know about the third squadron, but it got torn up pretty badly, too. . . . So three squadrons took a beating. . . . The Yankees attacked . . . first they blasted the f*** out of us by artillery, and then they took four helicopters up and pushed us in a f*** merry-go-round with heavy caliber machine guns … They were all shelling the holy f*** out of it, and our guys didn’t have anything besides the assault rifles . . . nothing at all, not even mentioning shoulder-fired SAMs or anything like that . . . So they tore us to pieces for sure, put us through hell, and the Yankees knew for sure that the Russians were coming, that it was us, f*** Russians . . . Our guys were going to commandeer an oil refinery, and the Yankees were holding it. . . . We got our f*** asses beat rough, my men called me . . . They’re there drinking now. . . many have gone missing . . . it’s a total f*** up
The transcripts create the impression of a column of troops that were simply cannon fodder — sent to their deaths without air support of any kind and without any air defenses.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Too bad they forgot about the Highway of Death that Saddam’s army once tried to take out of Kuwait…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are you kidding me? The same oligarch from the Mueller indictment? “Putin’s chef”?
FTA:
“A Russian oligarch believed to control the Russian mercenaries who attacked U.S. troops and their allies in Syria this month was in close touch with Kremlin and Syrian officials in the days and weeks before and after the assault, according to U.S. intelligence reports.
In intercepted communications in late January, the oligarch, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, told a senior Syrian official that he had “secured permission” from an unspecified Russian minister to move forward with a “fast and strong” initiative that would take place in early February.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s all well and good to cheer a good ass whupp’in where Uncle Sam comes out on top. But, this story stinks in my opinion. First of all, the motive for an attack is questionable. Second, the organization and planning is also questionable. Even Sun Tsu recommended not underestimating your enemy. So unless this was a sacrificial gambit to see how Americans would respond and get some of our “play book” for future efforts, throwing a few bodies into the effort is nothing that the Soviets/Russians ever seemed to care about, ever. They probably gained a tremendous amount of intelligence from us showing our hand. Granted we haven’t shown our entire hand. And I don’t necessarily believe that B52’s were used, maybe for Cruise Missiles and such but not carpet bombing. Today’s fighter’s can deliver smart bombs for far away, nor were there any reports of enemy aircraft involvement.
As for the transcript, I imagine the translation was by an American but it smacks of too much American jargon. I would have preferred more exacting Russian sentiment and verbiage to get a sense of what was happening on the ground. It doesn’t instill a sense of honesty, if you ask me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Listen to our Lt. General describe it below! B52s were definitely used.
Just read and heard audio on thomas wictor at Twitter. Clears up a lot of questions and doubts I had. Check it out. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/969303933163266048.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The transcripts create the impression of a column of troops that were simply cannon fodder — sent to their deaths without air support of any kind and without any air defenses.”
This was no ‘showdown’ btw Russ vs US … don’t kid yourself.
these idiots were ‘lured’ and took the bait and were slaughtered for it.
No CAS, No backup, just assault weapons….
Mattis simply used a meat axe when a flyswatter would have sent them running.
These were contractors who got snookered into believing
they could walk-in and take back the Conoco oil field.. and PROFIT from the effort.
Idiots.
When the time REALLY comes to take back Syria’s oil
you’ll know it.
And we’ll be ready.
I needed that. That was funny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I remember DJT saying over and over again, “we should keep the oil”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spooky was there..
Yes but I’m wondering if the SU-57s there just might have been armed with something like the KS-172 AAM. They are designed to take out AWACS but the missile, I’m betting, is designed to take on Spectre too. There’s also the S-400 system that can reach out ~250 miles that are reportedly in western Syria. Spectre works great in areas where you aren’t up against 1st world air defenses.
Simple deal thug pimps he is badest of the jungle immediatly after his special forces get overwhelmingly defeated . Over night he threatens he has invisable untractable ICB missels ” faster than light and unobservable ” and im notlying or bluffing ???!!! Oh yes you are . If the punk wasnt bluffing why is he talking ? He hopes not to loose support of the widows and orphans his dumb shit just created . He is a little bitch . Fuck him in his neck . Some one who is gonna get you does it or trys they dont talk about it first . Did the special forces talk about it before invading and attacking the base ? No , why ? Cause they were not bluffing . Putin is a punk bitch . Always practicing smoke and mirrors to intimidate , we have seen this shit from days of krechef (sp) right through Putin . Worlds most advanced Tank until they are caught having to tow it off the parade field then the miraculous thing was abandoned . Now this bullshit about a missle that can not beseen or tracked yeah right ! It leaves no observable trace because it does not exist . Their miraculous subs were always blowing up . And now their heavyhitting special forces just gottheir treacherous asses kicked . This is not because of their citicenz it is because Putin is a piece of shit a murderer and a tyrant . I use to like him but God damn him now he is a murderer and everyone should know it .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just sayin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is it just my women’s intuition, but something big is coming this week? Trump faces Media at Gridiron tonight; Russia and China are flexing muscles; Democrats are scrambling; Nunes all over the Media; No gun control legislation despite media blitz with teens: Media crazy over White House staff; today’s news is days old.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) it may be fodder for the globalist narrative that real wars follow trade wars. Given the flux of propaganda news lately, this is also a narrative that must be set, and reminded. They want to drive the public into action through fear.
2) tariffs are not a bad thing for the USA, but they are bad in the short term as existing companies have to rejigger their logistics, contracts, etc to the new normal. A lot of gaming was done to make the current system profitable. A new system will also be profitable, but not for the same players.
3) NAFTA rumblings, DACA deadline is coming, IG report (which I personally believe will on the original date, 2nd week of March). China unrest over Taiwan is trade related. There is a lot on the horizon that will seriously change the current set of winners and losers.
Like Trump in Washington, there’s a new club in town, and previous members need not apply. That scares the bejeesus out of Wall Street and Uniparty government. They had a good cronyism system all worked out, and this guy who wasn’t supposed to be President is upending everything on them.
It’s already underway:
Burying Congress in unfinished legislation
… with crisis demands for action
… and major cascading Trump initiatives
… by publicly assigning them ownership
… and pushing them out of the nest with wings madly flapping
… creating a tsunami of Congressional inaction
… except where they passed Tax Cuts when President Trump showed them how
… leading to media castigation of Republicans-in-Control of Congress
… just as they’re due to slip out of D.C. to the campaign trail
… prompting President Trump to demand (privately first)
… that they pass ALL CRISIS LEGISLATION before departing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
BlackNightRides, wouldn’t it be nice to get their big salaries and perks while only working a few weeks a year? Damn straight! They spend time and waste our money trying to always get re-elected. Let’s surprise them in November by NOT voting for anyone who has already had 2 terms or more in Congress. We need fresh patriots who must understand they are elected/hired to REPRESENT US and not lobbyists and their corporate dollars, no illegal insider trading, and we are removing ALL lifetime benefits we did not vote for nor authorize our employees to take for themselves. Time to take back the reins and remember we the People of the Government. Drain the Swamp is our motto now!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
As I understand it, from what I have pieced together from different articles, the American response was immediate, relentless, and extremely violent. Just as it should be whenever and wherever Americans are attacked. No American soldiers should ever have to call anyone for permission to destroy their attackers. It sure got Putin’s attention. In response he announced his new super-secret, do-everything, indefensible, unlimited-range nuclear missile. Yeah. Right. But in the meantime, go ahead. Keep buzzing our ships and planes, asshole. See what you get.
LikeLiked by 16 people
It appears to me someone is trying to drive Russia into striking out at us. The impulse to rejoice in our power isn’t wise. The Russians also do not lose. And when you count up who it is that hates us both and wants a fight – well…. it isn’t somebody whose tune you want to be humming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I suspect it was just a screw up. Oh, a BIG screw up, but a screw up. They knew our guys were there and attacked anyway. That should NEVER have happened. We do all kinds of coordinating so it won’t happen. Hell, we gave the Russians advance notice when we took out that Syrian air base so the Russians could get out of there before we bombed it. To me it is an indication that the Russians don’t have much control, or at least don’t have sufficient control, over their forces in Syria. I expect someone, or several someones, will be called back to Moscow and will never be heard from again, because when it comes right down to it, it was THEIR screw up that cost a lot of Russian lives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s the Kremlin swamp messing lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RE: Keep buzzing our ships and planes, asshole. See what you get.
“Regrettably, a Russian bomber flew right in front of a U.S. missile test today over American territory.”
… There will be no need to send representatives to recover remains
… as they vaporized.
Thomas Wictor explained this American “whoop-ass” was a message to those Iranians readying an overthrow, that…THIS TIME, you CAN TRUST THE US. And THIS is how…..
Think our POTUS tweeted about iffering our support to the Iranian people.
Exciting times folks…..exciting times…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes. Wictor was all over this two days ago. Here’s the thread – fairly long but worth reading. He talks about how this over-kill demonstration was necessary to undo the mid-east’s mistrust of America started by Pappy Bush’s betrayal of anti-SadamHussein Iraqi’s and up through BHO’s failure to support the Iranian uprising.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/969303933163266048.html
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/969402501488197632.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, one more thing. Think back on the Malaysian airliner crashes, two of them, where one of them went down in Asian waters and the other one vanished a few months later, attributed to downing over Ukraine by belligerent awkward Russia. And remember that the boiling, indignant discussion of the second airline made no reference to the first. Just hit the pause button and work that out.
I was wondering what the reason was behind the recent ‘old’ cold war style sabre rattling.. hadn’t heard some of that for decades.. now we know..
Q. To Mattis, what keeps you up at night?
A. Nothing, I keep other people up at night.
Enough said!
Hayden is one of those Stupid people who POTUS talked about int he campaign, you know, the stupid idiots who have been getting rolled by the rest of the world. The only thing about Hayden’s stupidity is that he is a sissy little weak coward who in any other position in life would have his ass kicked, after being on the receiving end of a massive wedgey. Essentially, he is too weak and stupid to even matter.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You are awesome Flep, keep kicking ass and taking names.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bingo, you are so on point with that statement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or filled with participation trophies
Lastin, I often thought that Obummer was bullied as a child. Have you ever seen him throw a baseball in his dad jeans? I wanted to beat him up for that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HS stoners and liberal debaters…
Sounds to me like someone infiltrated Assad’s command post and issued fake operational orders. When word of this disaster spreads, a host of field commanders are going to be looking over their shoulders the next time orders are given to engage the enemy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not the ideal terrain for a sneak or any other type of attack. Seeing that sick puppy Hayden in the video reminds me that almost none of these W and Obama intelligence flunkies appear on FOX..That is a sad reflection on how political and joined at the hip this uniparty is. These people have much to fear if and when the truth comes out on the last 16 years post 9/11.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thomas Wictor had an interesting thread on the attack!
From the thread above:
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah, moving heavy weapons around in the open desert and thinking you can easily do it is just insane. Especially when the opposing has full air superiority. That was a turkey shoot like the highway of death during the first Iraq war.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They obviously missed the memo on the change in ROE. They should have looked up Mad Dog on YouTube also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh.. they brought out Spooky.. and Apaches.. some serious whup ass going on there..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only thing missing would be A-10 Warthogs.
That Mom Jeans decided to eliminate from our inventory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The war to overthrow the mullahs that was to begin on Saturday must be delayed, since it is now Sunday in Tehran.
Thomas Wictor says a lot of things, including that Mueller and Trump are working a reverse sting. I wouldn’t put a lot of weight on him, or Q or anybody really. Maybe Mattis. Or the President. The main thing that this results from is the simple move of the President to fully delegate to the field commanders. With that kind of delegation, they can move quickly, which they did. No Benghazi type of nobody making decisions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The new ROEs restore an incomparable American advantage:
Capability to INDEPENDENTLY act decisively down to the small-unit level and win.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hint – the mullahs will still be over Iran when President Trump leaves office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I flat out think somebody is driving Russia into a corner, so they’ll strike out, friendless, and can be robbed to general acclaim. And I flat out think it is one of their neighbors who wants something they’ve got, and wants all attention very far away from where that thing is. Whoever it may be, thinks of Americans as loving our power and thinks Russians can be lured to strike out by the appearance of dishonor and humiliation. I say, the fight that appears is not the fight that really is. Nothing is simple and if this looks that way, do not pick up the penny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I think is odd is that what Hayden and Cuomo think is odd, I think its normal. Cuomo and Hayden equate a tweet about what some actor said as being on the same level as a possible tweet about Russia… that’s a really odd way of thinking, Ones head would have to be screwed on backwards to think like that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sorry I watched this video of insinuation and insults of President Trump, and have to admit that I would be a lot more worried if I hadn’t seen an hour long video a few weeks ago (someone here linked to it) of Pompeo talking about how measured, informed, demanding and engaged President Trump always is in his daily intelligence briefings. So, someone who currently works with President Trump closely has a different view than a Uni-partier who does not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am pretty sure Megyn Kelly caused the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We came and we saw.
Military might unleashed.
We saw. We conquered.
The Russian mercenaries were apparently promised a cut of the oil revenue from the oil field they were supposed to capture.The Baathist regime in Damascus has had six years to resolve their conflicts with the Kurds. With the fall of Deir Ezzor to the SAA Assad had an opportunity with the Kurds. Instead he gave a speech and denounced the Kurds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Northeast Syria and northwest Iraq essentially no longer were part of either country when ISIS declared the them part of its newly formed Islamic State. The US was and is in Syria to do battle with that newly formed state that was at war with the US, and to do battle with it in the territory it declared as its own. Assad had no control in the area, was losing the fight and losing territory. Are we done mopping up yet? I doubt it. When will we be? I don’t know. Should we be there? Sure. Should we still be in Afghanistan? I’ll give Trump a bit more time on that, but I suspect he is just as impatient as I am on that one.
Meant as a reply to a post that disappeared. That’s OK. Comment still stands, though a bit off topic now.
I read an article when this happened that said the U.S. sent word to the Russians before striking and said we see Russians here? and Russia denied they had any troops.there…that’s when we acted. Wish I could find the article to link 😦
LikeLiked by 3 people
A different take on it from Germany’s Spiegel.
Seems well researched but who knows what their motivations are.
It makes the most sense though….
“http://m.spiegel.de/international/world/american-fury-the-truth-about-the-russian-deaths-in-syria-a-1196074.html”
http://m.spiegel.de/international/world/american-fury-the-truth-about-the-russian-deaths-in-syria-a-1196074.html
You can view Putin’s propaganda video here in Katica’s tweet.
It is the full video and more than is shown in the CNN-Cuomo vid above.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The official reason is Isis. Beyond that it isn’t nation building and it isn’t plunder. It is however Geopolitical war. One does not have to be a neocon to understand that there are bad actors who want to destroy us and our allies. That said sometimes the lines blur.
In this particular fun spot that the neocons McCain and Mcstuffin Killary and Kerry set in motion we have: Israel, Iran, Turkey, Desh, Russia, the Arab coalition and Assad all choosing targets of opportunity. It is a wide open killing fields of temporary alliances and back stabbing. Why are we still there?? Because Obama invited Russia in for a piece of the pie.
That is a huge change in the geopolitical map. Apparently Trumps administration believes that was a big mistake and we must correct the mistake. I concur. What is your solution Give Putin the region as a conciliation prize? If we retreat Russian takes the region and preasures the rest of the larger region. If we stay Russia takes too many losses and leaves or Putin loses control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To qoute Trapper
Meant as a reply to a post that disappeared. That’s OK. Comment still stands, though a bit off topic now.
I was just to lazy to type all that
I love the constitution but I don’t trust a single sleazy politician to so the right thing. Sometimes you need a king to get things done.
When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn
1 Samuel 8
Russia wants what’s best for Russia and we want what’s best for us…the Globalists could care less for anyone except power and domination…the Grande Game of divide and conquer is occurring because UNIPARTY Deep State controls Congress who voted for sanctions based on a fairy tale…Remember China is papering the world in the Yuan with the Globalists permission…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump45: “we are going to knock the sh!t out of them” …yes, he was talking about ISIS, but other aggressors should not doubt, no matter WHO you are, what country you are from, T45 and Mad Dog Mattis and our brilliant Military will knock the sh!t out of YOU too.
Consider yourselves forewarned!! 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 ROE-MAGA!! Dont believe us, just try us!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uptown funk you up! 🙂
Syria continued involvement must make sense to Trump. It makes no sense to me. Killing “Russians” gives me the willies as Russia is one of those, you know, one of those nuclear powers.
High stakes for a country we have invented an interest in. Not fun. Not games. But I trust Trump in what he is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was the Russian “mercenaries” who broke the unwritten rule of no direct Russian/US engagement. What came next was their own damn fault. Touch the stove and you’re gonna get burned. Don’t blame the stove.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps the blogger should go back to endless discussions of the palace intrigue happening in D.C. instead of relaying unreliable, un-verifiable numbers of “Russian” dead, fed to us by neocons that started the whole war in Syria. By the way, the men in the airplane did none of the alleged killing. That was done from thousands of feet up by US aircraft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For a spook, Hayden is a clueless crony capitalist. Actually he has to know what’s going on but can’t admit it, hence the attack on Trump’s motives.
Amazing what results we get when the ROE are changed and the dogs of war loosed.
I don’t understand why Sundance called that encounter increasingly(??) mysterious (??).
No acknowledgement from the Russian Government of the Russian mercenaries being his, Putin’s, *russians*. His *russians* / body /remains, receive a “hero-warrior” ceremony in Russia.
(Putin’s Generals did not confirm “russian men” before, during, or after, the U.S. Mil de-esculation call prior to the “can-opener” action. A curious thing.)
I’ve obtained some invaluable, pertinent (image quality is black and white but good enough to get the idea) footage of Vladimir Putin’s new missile – staggering indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The “blogger”?
Are you referring to Sundance? The video, and audio within, provided didnt mince words. Perhaps, I am misunderstanding your context. Care to clarify?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment to have been, in reply to, *wj2016*
Hayden is also a babbling fool. https://thesaker.is/putins-stunning-revelations-about-new-russian-weapons-systems/
We don’t know whether the Russian mercs were Slavonic or Wagner groups do we? Sounds a lot like the Crimean incident where Russian ‘volunteers’ showed up, but better armed. Interesting that the Russians didn’t show up better equipped to deal with the US support they had to have known was be coming to the position’s aid…unless the Russians were trying to gauge the degrees the US would go to in defending their troops. Then again giving the skirmishers first-line Russian jamming gear or MANPADS would have raised the incident to a level neither side would have been comfortable with, throwing plausable deniability right out the window,
We had sheepdipped Russians firing at US soldiers in Korea and Vietnam, nothing new about that, but quantities like this raise the bar a few notches. Let’s see if the Russians were raising their warnings to the US – so far they’ve had their SU-25 CAS aircraft violate the deconfliction line multiple times forcing the US to lob a few flares at them as awarning and have posted SU-57s as a more pointed warning.
Isreal’s made many strikes into Syria and Syria’s been unable to stop them so the SU-57s are a warning to Israel too, I’m waiting for Russia to ship its more advanced SAMs in with Russian crews acting like Syrians as a block to Israeli air attacks into Syria. Things are heating up.
I do remember some years back here where I’d said the Russians would NOT leave Syria and NOT abandon Assad as long as he maintained his feilty to Russia. Russia has existing strategic military positions and a huge oil and natural gas venture with Iran they’ve been building in Syria for years. They have no intention of letting the US, Israel or anyone else forcing them out of their positions there, far too much is at stake.
One thing is certain, the russian mercenaries were given bad intel.
How the russian mercenaries thought by simply walking in on a small U.S. mil unit holding the oil field, was going to be a piece of cake to overtake by small fire, is really quite astounding. Their survivors, shocked surprise is telling.
Here’s my take on this.
In the 1990’s, the USSR collapsed and Russia ceased to be a global superpower. I think most people understand this but don’t realize or haven’t thought through the nuances of it.
Before I explain, let me just say that I was a defense contractor for the Air Force back in 2011. I worked on TaskView (unclassified), which is mission planning software used by pilots in the USAF. Although I needed to hold a clearance for this work, I didn’t really see or hear anything that isn’t already known publicly. The big takeaway though from my work there was how our massive economy is able to sustain our military in such an equally massive way. There are so many facets to our military that it’s mind-boggling. Despite the general inefficiency of Government and the public sector, there’s no other military in the world that can operate with such complexity as ours does, simply because it is supported by technology that is coming out of the private sector of the US economy. I was truly awestruck as I saw the enormity of it.
Today, the US operates as a global superpower. The US is able to exert military influence in any part of the world, at any time. Until the Bush and Obama years, the military was so powerful that it was able to exert full-scale influence in multiple parts of the world at the same time. The US military even today is indomitable to such a degree that conventional warfare is completely out of the question. This does not take into account military and political alliances to which the US is a party (i.e. NATO, others).
Russia is now a regional power and seeks to exert influence on a regional basis (and by the way, this regional influence threatens the neocons desire for global political influence, hence ‘muh russia’). It appears that most of this influence is centered around the energy sectors of Russia’s economy.
Putin’s recent bragging of its unstoppable nuclear forces is a pretty obvious ‘tell’ by Putin, especially after so many of Russia’s trained military contractors/regulars got reduced to a grease spot in the sand. That is, the conventional military forces are so grossly mismatched in favor of the US that Nuclear weapons remain the only viable deterrent to open conflict. This gross mismatch is the reason why no open conflict exists between nuclear states.
And, as an aside, I might add that if you consider this mismatch between modern militaries, consider the mismatch between the US and North Korea – much of their hardware is 50+ years old and many of their infantry battalions are unarmed. Nuclear weapons for them is literally a desperate play for survival.
Russia operates with about the amount of power of a very large European country or bloc of such countries. Prior experience shows that their army is very unprofessional (Ukraine, South Ossetia/Georgia) and poorly trained. The neocons, Evan McMullin included, are idiots for pushing Russia as a bogeyman. China is the real threat.
In case you wondering, we are already in WW3.. The only thing to really set this ablaze is which direction Turkey takes. If Turkey aligns with Russia, Iran,, and Assad this thing will get very hot. Right now we can see three fronts in this WW3–Syria, Ukraine, and North Korea (think about the three theaters in WW2, Europe, North Africa, and Pacific). When the history books are written, Obama not enforcing his redline will be seen as the start of WW3.
Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Assad, and North Korea (Pakistan?) have one thing in common….they are all authoritarian. Turkey again is going to be the fulcrum depending on what they decide to do. This is the East rising. The West is the United States on three fronts with no clear ally besides the U.K. and Australia willing to fight at our side no matter what. But Japan and South Korea have shown that they are with us. Israel is with us. The Eastern European states are with us through the Three Seas Initiative (TSI). Is Germany with us? France? I believe the GCC, led by Saudi Arabia would rally behind us (though there are questions about Qatar). What about India? There has been the Quad Security Dialogue proposed by Shinzo Abe aligning Japan, U.S., Australia, and India. But would that Quad back India in a war against Pakistan?
WW3 would be the war to end all wars because of the number of nuclear power states involved. Thank God we have President Trump in place to potentially deter all of the offending parties because of his unpredictability and his strong stance on defense spending. But I fear that events may force Trump’s hand. Turkey is attacking the Kurds and looks like it is more align with the authoritarian block (the East) than with NATO and the West. We need to rebuild our military fast and we need our allies to wake up, in particular France and Germany!
Wars have defined all of human history. They are unfortunately as necessary as earthquakes and volcanoes are in shaping the planet. Wars shape civilizations. Authoritarian forces have always been the initiators. This time is no different. Putin, Xi, Assad, Khamenei, and Kim Jong-Un are the authoritarians today. It remains to be seen if Erdogan decides to join that group. They must be deterred. They must be defeated if they take us past the brink.
LikeLiked by 1 person