Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Steel Tariffs: “People Are Exaggerating Considerably”…

The professional financial class are going bananas at the steel and aluminum tariffs being implemented by the Trump administration. As expected, most of the apoplectic drum-beating is coming from the Wall Street crowd. This same Wall Street crowd conveniently overlooks that last year the EU imposed even HIGHER tariffs on steel and aluminum than the Trump administration is proposing now.
Laughably this group of talking heads is pitching the trade and economic position of Canada and the EU in their talking points. However, the hypocrisy is off the charts.
If you think the professional financial class are over-the-top now, just wait until the administration pulls out of NAFTA. These are the battles that matter. The administration is directly over the target. The multinational corporate crowd, including their corporately owned media, are pushing a fundamentally false set of talking points; their economic dishonesty reflects their desperation.
When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.
They have gone loony! Time to leave NAFTA was 16 years ago!! (Or more)
Lowering the BOOM
I like like Steel Stocks, you can’t beat the leader, Steel Dynamics, STLD. Bull Market in this one started January 2, 2013, and outperformed everyone else, hands down
So far it seems only Trish, Charles and Lou on FBN agree with tariffs. Even Maria this morning thinks the tariffs are bad idea. FBN loosing it today banner on TV “Stocks take a dive because of Trumps tariffs” but DOW is -133.
Neil Cavuto is in full man-bitch mode today, unable to concede even the most salient counterpoints to his hysterics.
Libertarian Kennedy was also critical on Thursday, “free trade” is a Utopian ideal that only works in a perfect world. We do not live in one. She was nice enough to stop and pose for some pictures with me at the Inauguration Ball. Classy.
I don’t know…Send her back to MTV…something about that woman…she follows Lou out here – at which point my TV goes over to Classic Country
Same here. I switch to Carson or anything else. Not my cuppa’ tea.
Maria is Wall Street.
Dobbs crushed it last night on the subject.
Sundance is the best professor I’ve ever had in my very long life on this planet.
Wall Street is going to have to re-write some vulture code so that the automation hurts China instead of America when all is said and done.
BOO-FREAKING-HOO
I don’t think Wall St. will lose in this. I simply think a rebalancing is going on, where Wall St is becoming more representative of the main St economy and less representative of the globalist economy. Multinational corporations structured to benefit from the exfiltration of US wealth or exploitation of trade imbalances are the ones that are going to be wiped out unless they sign onto the America first agenda.
Very good post. I agree 1000%. MAGA
It is so funny to watch the “left wing” Washington Post and NY Times go apoplectic over tariffs. They are all just showing their true globalism colors now. The masks are off. The headline screaming from the front pages of newspapers across the country today should be “Labor Unions Back Trump on Tariffs.” Instead, the bombshell fact that the unions are backing a conservative Republican, let alone Donald J. Trump, on ANYTHING, is being buried deep in the stories, if mentioned at all.
The vast majority of Labor Union organizations have moved beyond representing workers. They have become employment agencies run by staff’s taking in 6-figure salaries as well as money laundering operations for organized crime and political cronies.
And we’ll still take a truncheon to the head of any mug that don’t like it, see?
Trump had a listening session with union leaders with respect to NAFTA. I believe that the rank and file are loving this president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a time and place for unions in the private sector. It was 75-100 years ago. We have OSHA now to address a lot of the abuse on the employer side towards employees. Now the tide has turned and it is the Unions abusing the employers.
The public sector unions are among the worst. There are state wide offices, duplicated by the same offices in each of the nine regions the state government is broken up into.
There was one Union Rep. in western NYS that did no work at all for years. Said he was doing “union business” according to the contract. The “contract” should have mandated detailed records of just what he was doing.
There should have been a private investigator assigned to prove fraud on his part. Fortunately he is retired now so we do not have to hear about him on the local news scene. So he can kick back and enjoy his hefty annual payout.
Just wait until he kills NAFTA. The rust belt will be dark red for the next 20 years.
I am putting investment money aside for that very event. Established, successful companies with little to no international exposure will go on deep discount for a couple of days.
New York State and others are ready for a tech driven manufacturing boom – I believe. Huge markets will be there for the taking – simple make that imported stuff here in the USA.
By skipping a generation or two of tooling and processes, greenfield USA factories can be right-sized versions of Musk’s famous Gigafactory. Interest rates must rise of course as all these promising manufacturing expansions and startups compete for funding – and that makes the US stock market figure out the trade off between racing corporate earnings, rising interest and rampant wage inflation.
I hope you are right and we get MAGA-rolled here.. Governor Cuomo has kept upstate shackled despite the glitzy TV commercials we are bombarded with that tout his upstate development efforts. Those are just thinly veiled re-election campaign ads running continuously to keep the electorate placated and ensure another term, in case he is bypassed for a bid for higher office.
If he really wanted to unshackle the economy, he would have approve fracking for oil and gas, instead of rejecting it on some flimsy environmental grounds. The companies have figured out how to do it safely. The early problems in the northeast were caused by using practices that worked fine in arid Texas, not water rich NYS.
However, fracking would mean a boom like what occurred in western PA that would unleash an increase of the population of upstate. He wants the population of downstate to overwhelm upstate. Hence all the illegals and immigrants flooding NYC. Then when the next census rolls around, the districts will be redone and the entire state will be held captive to the downstate demoncRATS.
Moved a bunch into HGY for short period…glad I did. The kettle be aboilin’ and the bawlin’ is just starting…Tango Yanko OUR VSG PDJT!!! Great news for a Friday News Dump!!!!
This turbulence is going to continue because over the past 20 years, the large multi-nationals have gained the financial high ground in our markets and within our economy. They were given bailout money during the fake crash of 2008-09 to strengthen their financial positions overseas and Obama shipped $100’s more via his “Green Investments” overseas to fund foreign technology development. That cannot be ignored and until the battle between the administration and these corporations ends, hopefully with the multinationals realigning to “fair trade”, the swings in the “Wall Street” economy will continue while the economy of the US citizen (voter & consumer) potentially continues to grow.
I swear, if President Trump marched into Congress (a supportive Congress) and said we are raising tariff on China to 50%, and it was passed……
China would fold within a month.
CHINA is the problem, NOT the USA.
China is cheating.
Coal was never coming back either. He showed them too.
I was listening to Dan Bongino on these tariffs (TAX) — He is adamant this is a mistake in that there will be global retaliation- Canada is one of our main providers of steel– and they will raise their tax on our products. Hmmmm
and you know where canadian steel comes from, right?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chi nah?
And when did an ex secret service agent become an economic expert?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you have listened to Bongino you would know- he has studied economics–
Facts- There will be job loss as there are 6.5 million people that work in steel consuming industries.There are 140 K people producing steel-when you raise the price of steel all products that USE steel the price goes up ie construction, cars etc. I am not saying that this won’t smooth out over time but initially this will be the immediate result.
Not everyone is wrong and not everyone is right.
I hope that economists capture all the data required to prove or disprove this hypothesis: That tariffs are harmful.
Being a protectionist, I think that there is a velocity of money effect in which the new steel mills and aluminum factories have beneficial economic effects that propagate. Similarly, with the tariff, the consumers of imported steel and aluminum pay more. There is plenty of historical macro evidence in the USA during the 1800s that tariffs were great.
Lets see what unfolds when the industries protected by Trump tariffs prosper as I expect.
I agree Stephen– at the root of this are unfair taxes to the US– this must be corrected. I see it is a neutralizer to that practice. We shall see how this looks-say a year from now…my money is on Trump. I agree also that some of this has been sensationalized, which is typical for anything Trump implements– the proof will be in the pudding. ; )
I concur as well. The “free trade” ideal does not work in the real world because nations cheat for their own advantage. It just sounds and looks good on paper and in think-tank discussion groups.
In many cultures, such as Morocco, swindling others that are no a part of your clan has been ingrained into the culture for centuries. That is why the founding fathers prescribed tariffs as the means for the fledgling nation to finance the government.
See what happens when we do not heed their advice? The same can be said for our CIA meddling overseas, along with the MIC attempting to spread “western values” in countries that have no clue how to implement such values in a culture that is thousands of years older than ours. The money we wasted overseas could have and should have been used to repair our crumbling infrastructure.
MAGA
Bongino wants his gig on Fox News to keep going. It’s all about the money. He should stick to his core competency, which is not economics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh come on — Really you are going to slam Bongino ? There are facts that support what he is saying—the market took a 500 pt slide. Again, I am not saying this is permanent but that will be the initial response.
LikeLike
Yep! He earned a slam.
No he doesn’t. Have a nice day ; )
The president is correct in that the USA wins any trade war. Mutual rounds of retaliation just quicken the imposition of broadly effective measures to protect American workers from foreign price competition.
This is based upon the fact that the USA would be better off with no trade – given the size of its deficits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think at the end of the day you are correct- but that does not negate the fact that there will be a pinch up front.
Weren’t Canada and Mexico being used by China to access US markets by way of NAFTA? It is my understanding that when NAFTA goes down, China won’t bother with Canada or Mexico any longer. They just provided China with cheap access to the USA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You may be 100% however, we are one of Canada’s biggest buyers of steel… I guess we will have to see how this all shakes out.
Would you mind supplying links to all your MSM talking points,other wise stop with the “I am the only one who knows what is going on”
You’ve got it exactly right.
This for Elizabeth.
I foresee a high tariff regime where working class wages rise dramatically, protected from foreign competition. Interestingly, it will be Trumpism that reduces the wage gap between rich and poor in the USA.
Lincoln put the Republican Party on the path to dominance for decades with a high tariff policy. MAGA.
Prime Minister SOX sums it all up rather succinctly I think https://twitter.com/manny_ottawa/status/969636119833792512
If you want the cheapest loaf of bread you should move to Bangladesh.
Macroeconomics is a good bit more complicated than procuring raw materials at the cheapest possible price…. Or even finished goods for that matter.
There is this pesky thing called Purchasing Power. That’s what President Trump is focused on. He is the first President in my 33 years in America who is working to dramatically increase the Purchasing Power of Middle America.
It will be a long battle.
Even newer news up now ——>
Three of the largest blast furnaces on earth were built in the United States, to the best of my knowledge only one was ever fired up. I think we can handle production of our own steel just fine.
There should have been a discussion long ago about critical industries to our nation, especially those involved in our national defense and national well-being.
Ten years ago, the Pentagon was worried about microchips being produced in China. Ya think?
https://www.forbes.com/2008/09/04/pentagon-defense-contractors-biz-wash-cz_atg_0904beltway.html#103418478e84
Most Americans have been on autopilot for so long they have no idea how bad things have gotten. And, until Trump, all of our leaders encouraged the American public to just go to sleep while our country was gutted from the inside out. Some “leaders”. /s
I’m all in for a trade war if that’s what it takes to shake things up and get us back on track. I’d also like to see a discussion about our news media being foreign owned, critical infrastructure foreign owned, etc.
MAGA
Amen!
This is funny, with all the hand wringing over tariffs the dow is only -85 now.
Does anyone in jurassic media ever look at the strategic importance of a healthy steel industry?
Dependence on defense imports make us sheep in a world of wolves.
The USA could survive w/o any imports were that desirable. However globalist would make a lot less money and it seems to me the rich/poor wealth gap would shrink.
Also I wouldn’t want to sail a Chinese steel ship considering what their pipe and fittings look like.
Remember, Sundance warned us way in advance that this would be a bumpy ride and he was right.
Golly Gee, and to think I heard last night that Wilbur, Mnuchin and Cohn are PO’d at President TRUMP over the tariff’s.
I look at this this way.You rip the bandaid off. It hurts for a little while, and before long you forget it ever hurt.
The other thing is that President TRUMP just gave all these companies massive tax cuts, and they have the nerve to WHINE about a few pennies here and there. After the cuts they got they can surely afford a little more, until we can clear the deficits and bring out stell and jobs back..
http://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/iron-and-steel-industry/
Despite Canada’s formidable reserves of iron ore, the steel industry in recent decades has shrunk significantly as industrial markets have become increasingly globalized. Today, every remaining steel mill in the country is owned by foreign investors and Canada is a net importer of the manufactured product.
Our President and the Wolverine are fighting for American jobs. Isn’t it sad how Globalists are fighting for foreign jobs?
