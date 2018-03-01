President Trump Delivers Remarks During White House Opioid Summit…

Earlier today First Lady Melania Trump and Senior Policy Adviser Kellyanne Conway held a summit on the opioid epidemic at the White House (videos below). At the conclusion of the meeting, President Trump delivered closing remarks:
Full video of the summit is below:
My sister was a bad case for decades. Amazingly, she made it to 60. It was very hard on her 4 daughters during those years. Her need for pain treatments and medication was due to back surgery removing a couple of discs. That runs in our family, so I can see millions of people at risk of getting dependent on narcotics and synthetics.
The biggest drug runners today are the US intelligence agencies. Do you think it’s a coincidence that in 2001 Afghanistan produced 3% of the world’s illegal opium supply, and that’s been increased to 85%, under US occupation, AND the US has an opium epidemic?
The government is entirely corrupt. If you can’t see this by NOW, you’ll never be able to see it. 95% of the Federal government are just go-along-to-get-along criminals.
Richard, I completely agree with you, and I would add that the recent push to legalize pot is also a part of this plan to render us helpless. Who is easier to control than a doper who is happy lying on the couch, eating his Doritos. As long as the stoners can get their pot and their snacks, they are compliant. The idea that pot is not much different than alcohol is a total lie. It attacks the myelin sheath of the nerve endings in growing kids, causing nerve damage and stunting brain development. If someone has a likelihood of eventually developing a mental disorder, pot use will make the disorder come on earlier in life, and with a vengeance. Our local hospital has seen a rash of teens with dissociative disorder, and guess what they all have in common? Pot smoking. It just drives me nuts to see teens and twenty-somethings smoking weed, and worse, smoking it with their parents. So irresponsible and dangerous.
He never explains why he uses the term “accidental overdose”. Accidental would mean that someone emptied out the Ibuprofen bottle and replaced the contents with opioids, and he didn’t know what he was putting in his mouth. Is that what happened?
It’s convenient to call something accidental that was most likely deliberate. Unless someone forced his son to take the pills or they were in a mislabeled bottle, it would appear that he swallowed them on purpose.
It doesn’t change the tragedy of the young man’s death.
It just doesn’t help the situation to use language that masks the reality that choices were made by an individual that resulted in that individual’s death. Murky language reduces the likelihood of effective solutions.
Maybe he didn’t use the term “accidental overdose” – but that is what it’s labeled in the note –
“Unintentional” May be more apt.
Agree, still addicts know what pills and powders get them high, they know when they will run out of it, too (need more). Often someone will get out of rehab, relapse and use the same amount of drug that they were used to before; they OD because their tolerance is lower after detox. Most detox is only 5 – 7 days, so if they think they are cured and they go back out, it is very dangerous. It takes much longer for their brain to understand they are not well yet. It’s sad. Ruins everything it touches.
Agreed. Buying illegal drugs laced with illicit fetanyl analogs smuggled in through our southern border is not a problem solved by going after physicians or pharmaceutical companies. It’s a cartel southern border problem and FYI 99% of overdoses are accidental by definition as unless someone is suicidal they’re not intending to die. Obviously taking illegal drugs is a bad idea.
Angel, agree that fentanyl-laced drugs are a huge problem. A college boy with whom we are acquainted nearly died when he snorted cocaine, but found out later — after a heart attack and nearly dying — that it was laced with fentanyl. China is making it and sending it to Mexico. I wish President Trump would get tough with China AND Mexico on this.
I would also like to see a massive anti-drug campaign in the schools. Does anyone remember Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign. I was in school during that time, and the campaign worked on me! Never been interested in trying drugs! Have passed the passion for sobriety on to my children.
I think it’s because the intention was not to commit suicide. It was just too much for their system to handle and they passed away.
Not just talk. Today there was some action from DOJ.
Former Georgia Medical Examiner and seven others federally indicted for opioid distribution
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga/pr/former-georgia-medical-examiner-and-seven-others-federally-indicted-opioid-distribution
I’ve had a type of chronic leukemia for 23 years. I rely on these medications to survive my treatments and have a decent productive quality of life. These medications have been the only treatment available for moderate to severe intractable pain for centuries. America had no problem until Obama opened up the Southern border. I’m tired of being blamed for others abusing drugs. Reactionary ineffective policies have cost me my career and quality of life. Further reducing access to these medications to patients hurts us, not drug abusers. This is a complex issue but banning opioids suing drug makers it’s the equivalent of banning guns and suing the manufacturer, the good guys will be harmed while the bad guys buy it illegally and harm us all.
I hope they start addressing chronic pain patients who are suffering needlessly because of new regulations and whatever else is coming. Suicides, turning to street drugs, agonizing pain and being treated like addicts are what chronic pain patients are suffering since the government has tried to “solve” this issue. In addition, studies have shown that restricting opioids for chronic pain patients has had no impact on the overdose deaths. I never hear them address the needs of the chronic pain patients who use opioids responsibly and have a better quality of life because of them.
