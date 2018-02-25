Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo and Rep. John Ratcliffe Discuss DOJ and FBI Abuse of FISA Court…

Maria Bartiromo discusses the democrat memo, and the attempt to defend the DOJ and FBI’s abuse of the FISA court, with Congressman John Ratcliffe. Representative Ratcliffe is one of the few House Intelligence Committee and House Judiciary Committee members who have actually seen the underlying FISA documents as ¹presented by the DOJ.
Mrs. Bartiromo clearly understands the prior DOJ/FBI scheme and engages with Ratcliffe to bring out the factual aspects behind the political corruption.
¹CTH reminder – A ‘better-than-reasonable’ possibility exists the DOJ FISA application documents presented to the highly restricted congressional reviewers might not be the same application documents provided to the FISA court. Only Trey Gowdy, John Ratcliffe, Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte have viewed the presented DOJ version of the FISA application. Chairman Goodlatte has requested the FISA court version be provided to his committee so he can compare.
FISA Court Presiding Judge Collyer has indicated she is aware of Goodlatte’s concern, and understanding of the reason therein. Judge Collyer provided Chairman Goodlatte with an option of her review if Goodlatte could convince the executive branch (DOJ) to declassify their version and copy her on their response to him. This multi-branch investigative angle is ground-breaking, ongoing and nuclear in consequence if suspicion becomes fact.
Almost two weeks ago FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer responded to the requests from the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte. (full pdf’s below – #1 and #2)
There are nuances in each response specific to the statutory roles of each Chairman and the specific requests made by each committee. Reflected in Judge Collyer’s responses is a need for careful consideration of each unique request.
♦House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes holds primary oversight authority over the aggregate Intelligence Community (IC). Chairman Nunes has requested the transcripts from the FISA Court during the DOJ/FBI Title-1 surveillance application over their target, U.S. person Carter Page.
♦House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte holds primary oversight authority over the Department of Justice -including the FISA court- and has requested the actual FISA Title-1 application as submitted by the DOJ/FBI for surveillance of Carter Page.
Judge Collyer responds to both legislative branch chairmen from the position of “never previously receiving such requests.” There are separation of power challenges, but also an understanding inherent in the response to Chairman Goodlatte of the unique statutory oversight his committee holds.
The Legislative Branch created the FISA Court system; however, the secret court resides in the Judicial Branch. Judge Collyer is taking both requests under consideration and asks both Chairmen to consider seeking relief from the Executive Branch with requests directly to the DOJ for the majority of the information they seek.
However, there is an underlying issue not being discussed within the communication – yet visible in the corner amid their engagement. That issue is the possibility the DOJ may have modified the FISA documents within its possession in an effort to hide from congress the trail of a conspiracy against a presidential candidate and an incoming administration.
In essence, the FISA documents held by the court *may not be* identical to the FISA documents released by the Department of Justice. Chairman Goodlatte is seeking to rule out that possibility.
Here are the responses.
To Chairman Nunes (seeking transcript):
To Chairman Goodlatte (seeking documents):
As a reminder (for context and discussion). The only people who have actually seen the FISA Title-1 Application are:
♦The officials in the DOJ and/or FBI who assembled it. Those people are unknown but presumed to be from the DOJ – National Security Division. (Possibly: John P Carlin, Mary McCord or similar).
♦The presiding FISC judge who approved the application. (Possibly: Judge Rudolph Contreras – though no concrete evidence therein).
♦The three congressional representatives who have viewed the application as presented by the DOJ for the construction of the various memos:
•HPSCI member Trey Gowdy;
•HPSCI member John Ratcliffe
•HPSCI ranking member Adam Schiff;
•and House Judiciary Chairman ¹Bob Goodlatte.
¹Chairman Goodlatte has viewed the FISA application as presented by the DOJ and is requesting to see the same application as presented by the FISA court.
Just stunned at how all this is unraveling. How Sundance keeps this up is Really something else.
IMO the entire RINO/Democrat/MSM machine is coughing and spluttering.
All it took was one man, with the help of the Deplorables to start calling them on their lies and B.S.
A lion that will never quit, and will not cower to their incessant abuses.
He grows stronger by the day.
God bless PDJT
Well…. I’d add Admiral Rogers in there too. He’s the one that got all of this started.
Well…unsaid,
someone’s astute watching (who thankfully did not obfuscate),
notified the Admiral (who thankfully did not obfuscate)…
…and on, and on…
(and helping others, it all pays the same…pay, or no pay…)
…Love thy neighbors..
Matthew 22
Mark 12:31
…lay down your life, to help many others…
John 15:13
1 John 3:16
I understand some’s leery view of Q because it’s presented as clues and not nicely laid out like we have here in the Treehouse. (Thanks, Sundance!) Having said that, what I find quite amazing is the individual, and I might add dedicated, research being undertaken by the Qannon and loyal followers. Want to know the passenger list on the plane that went down…or their occupations and connections? Within a few hours these Q followers have it posted. It was the Q threads that brought up the very sophisticated audio alarm system in the Broward school.
My point, they are a different type of Deplorables, still making valuable contributions, and hopefully together we will MAGA!
I am here. Seems like a part time job just keeping up, much less adding anything.
Ezra Cohen-Watnick
I still wonder about this guy. Seems like he was integral to getting the PDBs in front of Nunes in the first place. Hosted the SCIF. Buddy of Jared’s. Disagreed and distrusted the CIA. Flynn protege. Then got canned by McMaster, eventually.
All of which makes him a keeper (cept the canning part).
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/trump-national-security-mcmaster-overrule-236065
“grows stronger by the day” – Yes. This week we must modify PDJT trophy list, adding Soros’s favorite Ukrainian party (to prior list, namely Hillary, NYT, WaPo, CBS, NBC, ABC, Silicon Valley, the DNC, Hollywood and most entertainment, 16 GOP candidates, NeverTrump, the CIA, the FBI, the DOJ, Govt of Mexico and the British GCHQ – that was his trophy list prior to Andrew McCarthy piece bringing in Ukraine). Let’s keep praying!
Cuff ’em Rosemary. Put FISA abusers in prison like “under penalty of law”.
Foreign court? Secret court?
How about we house all of these crooks at Guantanamo?
Then they can be waterboarded, and we can laugh at the ACLU.
Waiting for Yoda’s prediction to culminate in jailtime for the perps. Everything is there for slam dunk convictions. What ballpark date of expiry do we have before we write off nothing ever happening?
Best guess: OIG report in March. Actionable indictments soon after.
Hopefully another type of March Madness?
“Beware the Ides of March”
(Wikipedia paraphrase) The Ides of March is a day on the Roman calendar that corresponds to March 15. It was marked by several religious observances and was notable for the Romans as a deadline for settling debts.
The Ides of March was also the occasion of the Feast of Anna Perenna, a goddess of the year whose festival originally concluded the ceremonies of the new year. The day was enthusiastically celebrated among the common people with picnics, drinking, and revelry. One source from late antiquity also places the Mamuralia on the Ides of March. This observance, which has aspects of scapegoat or ancient Greek pharmakos ritual, involved beating an old man dressed in animal skins and perhaps driving him from the city (Schiff?). The ritual may have been a new year festival representing the expulsion of the old year.
3/11/18 wait for IT…
Somewhere over the rainbow.
For all you Debbie Downers:
Do you want it done yesterday, or do you want it DONE RIGHT?????
And with Sessions we’ll get neither.
It appears, to some, that Attorney General Sessions may be slow to the draw. A learned experienced southerner may only appear slow. We should not be fooled if our President is continuing to support him and his team. Yes, I agree, it is frustrating listening to Attorney General Sessions take 5 minutes to say what Maria says 17 seconds. She’s not a southerner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least Maria says something, which is all she’s paid to do.
What has Slowdraw done to thwart Mueller and his Gang?
Sorry Mickey, wasn’t referring to you…
It’s quick-and-dirty that leads to disasters…
[ whenever that occurs, which is 99% of the time, the problem becomes …swept under the proverbial rug, over time. What really happened to TWA flight 800, 20 years ago …and before 9-11-01 ? etc. ]
Patience, fortitude, due diligence, prudence, justice are virtues.
Yes is the correct answer indeed. That is such a bogus argument about how you can’t do anything till you can roll them all up.
Mueller is getting convictions, and is adding charges to his indictments as he goes along. While he is not on our side, that is how its done. You charge some people to get them talking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller has no convictions…..some guilty pleas that are likely to be thrown out d/t fruit of the poisoned tree.
Cuppa – you are so correct. I was inpatient at first about all this, but….more names keep getting into the mix (thanks to the brilliance of Sundance outlining it so well). It will all pop soon and now the little fish and the big fish will fry when it’s all said and done IMHO. I do think it’s right around the corner.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Legal stuff takes time. My S.O. is a law partner, my grandfather was a federal judge. I’ve seen plenty. When the indictments (and/or plea bargains) are made public, they’re gonna be rock solid, and no avalanche of political BS is gonna be able to change any of that.
LikeLiked by 15 people
…well, the complicit lib media-ski’s could under-report facts,
do the blame shifty thingy…
..and / or make something else to become the news of the day (distract)…
etc. etc. (there are a lot of Allinski tools)
Do not count any chickens,
until the eggs are hatched.
imho
I do not know
Both. It has already been over a year, and with tons of evidence.
Reading what other people are saying here, my take is that since the Dems are dirtier than the Republicans, they would like to see an equal (at least!) amount of indictments of Democrats as Mueller is indicting Republicans, as this process goes along. In other words, can’t we have at least one indictment, unless someone has a plausible explanation why Mueller should have all of the attention? I agree with good strategies when good strategies are forthcoming, but Mueller is leading the PR race by a wide margin, and I don’t think that’s healthy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” . . . but Mueller is leading the PR race by a wide margin, and I don’t think that’s healthy.”
An important point which too few on our side seem to understand.
Counseling “patience,” while a virtue, is entirely besides the point.
The lo-fo’s in the stands look at the scoreboard. What’s up there isn’t fake news and it’s not pretty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time and again during 8 years of Obama, there was no rule of law.
I’m not from Missouri, I’m from Chicago.
Until there is evidence of some rule of law being applied to these people surrounded by facts and timelines that point to their guilt that is firewalled behind “secrecy”, I don’t see nor do I believe any rule of law applies to these people.
Meanwhile, the years roll bye.
This could all go down the Rabbit hole after the midterms.
Put that concern where you wish.
The midterms are critical. We need an October Surprise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In essence, the FISA documents held by the court *may not be* identical to the FISA documents released by the Department of Justice. Chairman Goodlatte is seeking to rule out that possibility.
Run a CRC or Checksum test on each text document file. If the numbers, returned by the utility on each document are identical then the underlining text is identical. No-one need see the actual documents.
Their is no room for error using this test. Therefore, no violation of security. You show me, your number, and I will show you my number.
requires trust somewhere and there is not any, anywhere.
LikeLike
A forensic analysis would be interesting. Digital file servers have logging capability but it needs to be turned on by the administrator. I would think that the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and NSA would have logging turned on. The files need to be shared between the players either via a file server or email (also tracked) so a trail of the files movement could be reconstructed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
if the CRC/Checksum results on the affected text files are different. Then I would start tracking every movement of the affected files. Logs, everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill – am I correct is surmising that “underlining” is really = “underlying?”
I didn’t know such brilliant software existed.
Yes, we are really talking about the content of the two files. CRC is one utility and Checksum another. They both do the same kind of thing. Guarantee the file content of each or a string of data. I have even tried to trip up the utilities by adding one space or by changing a number, etc.
Best of all you can get it for free.
It is possible to spoof a checksum. Not easy, indeed rare, but it does happen.
We know the documents won’t match. Given the fraud, delay tactics and down right corruption, I would bet money that they are different. And Goodlatte has seen enough to know. Sessions should be fired over this farce alone. There is ABSOLUTELY NO reason for him not to insist on timely release of documents and verification of all documents. He knows this is a hornets nest and he had better get out his raid, or get out and let someone who really cares about this country take over. And we know it won’t be Frank Burns, aka Rod Rosenstein. He is up to his big ears in all this corruption.
This whole process is corrupted, because some aspects are criminal issues, but they’re surrounded, infiltrated, locked into political charges, and justice is delayed (at least).
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is why my greatest fear is that there is no change log as well as no declassification and destruction log to account for originals vs changes allowed under the FISA laws. That goes for FBI transcripts and investigatory notes as well. Plus, Obama had until 19 January 2017 to declassify and allow destruction and/or removal of records and data.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our security agencies employ some of the best hackers in the world. It’s a wonder we get anything of value out of those agencies’ documents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anything not there will have to be explained.
It was there. Then not.
Who done it?
It has already been shown that they wouldn’t even log who was performing the FISA “about” queries, so something tells me their records management here is equally negligent. Court records are traditionally held to a higher retention standard however. I will leave it to the reader whether you choose to believe it is pure incompetence or willful criminality.
I was paying close attention to Admiral Rogers testimony on CSPAN during that public hearing. His answers were carefully crafted to not be “spilling the beans” on their capabilities.
Remember that DOJ National Security Division, headed by John P Carlin, knew that Admiral Rogers was on to them when he instructed the NSA Compliance Officer to conduct a full audit. Mr. Carlin rushed to the FISA Court to “confess” some irregularities (the court did not believe him) before the audit was completed. He then resigned 3 weeks before an election that most people thought HRC would win.
Also, about a year ago there was that 25 year old woman (with the unique name that escapes me now) that was prompted busted printing and smuggling out classified documents to leak. The authorities knew exactly who printed them, where and when.
Finding out whether the FISA application had been modified before giving it to the congressional oversight members shouldn’t take so long. If Judge Collyer won’t release the FISA applications to Dunes, can he file an expedited appeal to SCOTUS? At a minimum, the president should declassify the versions that have been given to the House members, so they can give them to Collyer to compare and contrast. I’m no lawyer though, so I’m afflicted with common sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This system takes perverse pride in avoiding common sense. Maybe it’s the legal guild burnishing its arcane value by constipating the obvious and alienating the butchers and bakers. The subliminal message? Justice is too complex for the likes of you.
Meanwhile the whole nation awaits memos, counter-memos and half-nelsons. All this lawyerly self-pleasuring is a component of what the Bible cites will befall us in the ascent of lawlessness. Yeah they got hammers (sorry gavels) and august robes and the billable hours rack up on both sides. What this grotesque system is masterful at is avoiding the clang of prison bars. I’m not convinced we’ll hear them this time either.
I’m haunted by the shit-eating grins of the Clintons in Hawaii a few weeks ago. They looked like the didn’t have a care in the world. I don’t know how psychopaths look when the end is near and a US Marshall could be hiding around every corner. I only know how i would look, how I would feel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far it’s clear that Mueller just has trivial junk. It only impresses people who drank the “insurance policy” koolaid and are partisanly desperate to stay snowed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think it also impresses the low info voters.
Mueller is investigating Russian Collusion with Trump. Mueller is indicticting and convicting people.
We know those two sentences are unrelated, but the MSM is linking them, and the 90 percent of America that gets their news in 5 minute bites “at the top of the hour” on their commute home, are forming opinions.
And their votes count just as much as ours.
We need to be indicting the criminals on the left.
LikeLiked by 7 people
+1
Mueller is a big foul offensive smell over the entire country that won’t go away.
Nobody on our side (esp. DOJ) is running interference on him or making him go away.
He is winning the minds and hearts of lo-fo nation – which is the majority.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was one of the low info’s too when I worked. I thought catching fox news kept me informed. It takes a lot more time in today’s world.
They are indeed the majority, and their votes count.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, and increasingly bad Fox News.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not just CNN. It’s all of the legacy media outlets echoing, repeating the same narrative as they always do. Between ABC CBS NBC CNN MSNBC PBS and to a lesser extent FNC, combined with online NYT, WaPo, Huff&Puff, Politico, The Hill, and on and on. They’re all repeating the Mueller indictments, chewing them over, making predictions about how that will affect the President, etc. That narrative is 24/7. And collectively they have many many millions of daily viewers.
Like it or not, the legacy media are very persuasive in the aggregate. We’ve learned to ignore the fake news. I venture to say most folks who *only* get their news from legacy media still have no clue what’s really real vs. what’s really fake. So I’m just trying to keep the total information environment in perspective.
Good point. So far, Murllet is the ONLY one producing public indictments. If you want to counter that narrative, then start producing indictments against the spy ring. Otherwise, Republicans aren’t showing up to the polls this fall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Nunes request was for the transcripts. Goodlatte requested the actual applications. Judge Collyers denied both requests. She said there are no formal transcripts and she’s not sure that she has the authority to release to Exec Branch the applications but dropped at the end that she’d be willing to compare what Goodlatte has to what she has.
LikeLiked by 1 person
why wouldn’t the FISA court take action on its own – if DOJ filed untruthful affidavit – shouldn’t there be some penalty or sanction from FISA?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably not. The court is going to follow the law and I doubt legislation is written to include sanctions by the Judiciary. The Judiciary could reject submissions from individuals suspected of lying to the court I suppose.
Would submitting one set of documents to the FISA court and a altered set (claimed to be submitted to The FISA) to congress constitute lying to congress, or something of legal significance (jail time)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judges in 3A courts can have people held for contempt of court and other procedural violations. I’d be surprised if FISC jurists are without any remedial tools.
LikeLike
This is now a page turner novel of incredible proportion, and it’s getting a lot longer than War and Peace. Almost impossible for the regular Joe to comprehend how deep and convoluted this thing is. It’s like trying to unravel a 1000 yard birdsnest of sawing thread!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just 1.2 million pages in the IG report to parse.
I am going to read everyone of those 1.2 million pages, in one sitting no less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sure hope we see the “Punishment” on this book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But that’s on purpose. It’s entirely possible for people with authority (the president, the atty. general) to cut through most of the crap and point our attention to the obstructors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why Sundance has provided a clean set of videos that summarize the saga, and also a good aggregation of his successive chapters describing background and chronology of the events. It’s not difficult to understand if one takes maybe an hour or two to read these in order.
Occams Razor says they are the same and Judge Contreras was just a very easy rubber stamp. I mean, that would really be low down to alter legal documents. Still, Goodlatte is a lawyer, and good lawyers, at least at trial, don’t ask a question that they don’t already know the answer to. That is what has me intrigued. What does he know? Or is he fishing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Based on the almost negligible number of rejected applications, I suspect that the entire court had actually turned into a rubber stamp. They may have gotten a bit lazy in questioning DOJ about applications, and took them at their word when they said ‘the info is solid’.
With thousands of warrants approved and one on Trump rejected, I think the judge told them to come back with more. So they did. Either they buffaloed the judge or the judge was in on it. Either way it doesn’t matter. Somebody is going to march in the frog parade.
Why they don’t cut their losses and cop to the crime is beyond me. This ’18 election is going be about who controls the Census and redistricting. I can imagine this going off in October. Late October.
Because the fraudulent application for the Page warrant and subsequent renewals is merely the tip of a huge iceberg. It’s quite possible and has been suggested (even claimed by some) that the government has been lying to FISC on warrant apps regularly since that court’s inception. The potential ramifications of the Page warrant being proven fraudulent are seriously huge.
Once we get through the review of applications and warrants phase, we will at some point have to have someone look at the actual evidence/information that was gathered using them.
What if we find that 10% of the information is actually about Page and 90% is about Trump associates?
Also someone (and I am assuming it will be DNI Coats staff) will need to review the Presidential Daily Briefings from that time period when Obama was still in office to see if this information made its way into those.
I have assumed Coats has already done this and this is what he showed Nunes in March 2017 that kicked this whole thing off.
Motherlode? Those docs are then declassified by POTUS for National Security to end crimanal conduct by the Dems on the Intell Committee? Force the MSM to eat crow with the Warrant release?
The fuse that the Bama Possum is waiting for, per the POTUS plan?
Considering that Nunez has publicly accused the Dems of political coverup, and then Media of malfeasance, what better way than full disclosure of the warrant?
Dem-wits in Congress are the first Pawns to fall?
as some await the next ‘report’.
[ and yes, in the very highly lawyer-ed up, and the often obfuscating ‘investigations’, or gotch ya games. for years in the DC swamp,
some can see why the ducks need to be gathered and get into great order. So as to be prepared to share the whole truths,
beyond a reasonable doubt (criminal courts) and / or
be able to provide a preponderance of evidence (civil court).]
This analogy may not quite fit…
at some point in time,
someone(s) might wonder ….
(and some likely are thinking ahead, but not enough are, on the good person’s side…and likely plenty are, on the bad $ide…)…
…how much the shuffling of seating arrangements and chairs on the Titantic actually helps (or hurts) to alert a relatively, complacent, or top heavy ship, in the advance of potential and real dangers that really do exist?
Scout motto:
“always be prepared”
Love thy neighbors
Matthew 22
Why did President Trump meet with Comey before the inauguration and then with Mueller before firing Comey? Did the President request the meetings or was it his Chief of Staff Preibus? Maybe it was Comey and Mueller? The dates coincide with the EXPOSED COUP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is it now, 390 days and no prosecutions?
Remember the perps know everything that the FBI / DoJ / Horowitz know, the people that don’t know are the US citizen voters.
Congress can’t prosecute. Only the DOJ or a special prosecutor can.
LikeLiked by 7 people
For those of you who want justice thru our court system, temper your expectations. I was the witness and the object of a crime. We had dna evidence and lot more. The perpetrator would have been a three time felon and faced twenty five years in jail. It took five years for the case to wind it’s way thru the courts. From my perspective it didn’t end well. This case was the only case the prosecutor had that wasn’t a homicide. She needed to clear her case load and she did.
Agree. We can’t allow the bad guys to keep “winning” with prosecutions while we appear to be D***less Tracy’s. Especially with midterms coming up. Of course, a big and sudden blow to the Demoncrats just before the 2018 elections would be awesome, but it seems risky to me to plan it that close.
What about the 3 renewals? Greatly increases the cast of characters who would have been involved.
I suspect Contreras would have approved the proverbial ham sandwich. The FISA judges were part of the conspiracy. What was presented was almost irrelevant. The judges, like everyone else, knew that the real target was Trump.
If Horowitz had found evidence of crimes, he would have turned it over to Sessions/Rosenstein. If Sessions/Rosenstein have received such information, they could have set up a task force to investigate such as the one discussed at the Sessions/Coates news conference in August. This task force could have set up a grand jury and be feeding it information from Horowitz, Strzok, L. Page, Priestap, Baker and Ohr. There is no required time table for announcing the activities of a grand jury or a task force. If it were me running the grand jury, I would hold off on any announcement until after Horowitz’ report goes public.
So, what is not known:
Are the two FISA applications the same?
Who put the applications together?
Which Judge actually signed off on the application?
Maybe I missed something else?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Footnote 15 & 16 of Schiff’s memo reference a June FISA court application against Page! Oops!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That isn’t the date Carter Page spoke in Moscow, but it is the date the FBI/Fusion GPS set up the meeting for Natalia Veselnitskaya. 3 prominent people attended that meeting. Donald Trump Jr, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner. The meeting was clearly a set-up to gain the FISA
Here are Intel Chairman Nunes’ full remarks at CPAC:
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Judge Collyer has indicated she is aware of Goodlatte’s concern, and understanding of the reason therein. Judge Collyer provided Chairman Goodlatte with an option of her review if Goodlatte could convince the executive branch (DOJ) to declassify their version and copy her on their response to him.”
I don’t see where an “option to review” is offered by the Judge? It’s not explicit in the letter to Goodlatte…or am I misreading? Seems I mportant because I thought the only path fwd was to wait until they untangled separation of powers issues. What am I missing? Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.S. (should have led with this) Fantastic stuff, Sundance 🙂
Oh the irony. They’re hiding behind minimization laws while being guilty of unmasking people.
The problem with that argument is that EVERYTHING in the FISA court is classified.
Think about it…. There’s no reason to minimize anything to the court that approves the removal of minimization as a function of their entire purpose.
Here is my what if…What if the FISA was for 3 people. Donald Trump Jr, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner. The three most prominent people in the meeting set up by FBI/Fusion GPS with Natalia Veselnitskaya ?
Ø loved warrantless surveillance. It was his consistent MO.
There was a dramatic rise in warrantless surveillance during the O years.
O made warrantless surveillance easier by law.
Obama increased access for warrantless data gathering:
2017
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/12/obama-us-intelligence-greater-access-warrantless-data-foreign-targets
2013
Obama broadened NSA surveillance through FISA courts:
http://www.nytimes(dot) com/2013/07/07/us/in-secret-court-vastly-broadens-powers-of-nsa.html
What happens if the DOJ modified the FISA documents to Congress and they aren’t the same as that presented to FISA judge? Is the act of presenting falsified documents to Congress a prosecutable crime? People have lied to Congress numerous times and nothing happened.
Nothing says guilt more, except perhaps, a confession.
I just had a conversation with the president (imaginary conversation). He called me in and said “Nobody knows that we’re having this conversation. We have a big surprise coming days before the election that will shock the voters and turn them against the Democrats.”
I replied and said “Mr. President, given that you don’t have absolute power, I’m sure that you’ll have to depend on the Attorney General and a few other folks to deliver the bad news to your opponents then, and I wonder if there’s any unforseen possibility that they would change their minds and not go through with your plan at the last moment?”
And he winked at me as I was led out of the office.
