Sunday Talks: Jake Tapper Interview With Very Political Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel…

CNN, Jake Tapper and Democrat Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel are all in the spotlight for their abject politicization of the Parkland school shootings. After a very scripted town hall event by CNN, with a goal of advancing gun control policy, CNN and Tapper now attempt to gain distance from growing controversies.
Most of the current county leaders throughout Broward County civic leadership are transplanted far-left NE liberals; many from New York. Democrat Sheriff Israel is thoroughly political in his approach to law enforcement. In this interview watch the professional obfuscation; the priorities of Sheriff Israel are very clear. Jake Tapper understands the risk to their larger ideological goals.
22 minutes into the interview Jake Tapper asks about “The Promise Program“; the Broward County policy to never arrest high school students – so the local officials can elevate their education statistics and gain federal and state grant money.
There are many signals in this media interview (and presentation) indicating CNN executives understand the damage to their already severely damaged brand image.
A Broward County School Police Officer must: carry a political hat and be able to intercept anti-social behavior (ie. filter through “The Promise Program“); modify his/her action based on the specific policy need (no arrests); falsify documents (as needed), hide evidence (as needed), manipulate records (as needed); and engage inside the system with an understanding of the unwritten goals and school board/LEO objectives (improve stats).
As such, Broward County school law enforcement are given political instructions, and carrying out political objectives. The 30 minute CCTV tape-delay is one unofficial consequence of that objective. School police are not given law-enforcement instructions.
The Broward county school officers are the primary foot soldiers carrying out county political policy (must keep statistics protected). Actual physical security of school students is not their primary role, they don’t have time for that. The Broward County school officer is in place to protect the school system “policy” and ensure students are not arrested for criminal conduct.
If you begin reviewing the downstream consequences with a correct understanding of the originating policy objectives then everything begins to make sense. You can see from the program outline the scale of the agreement and which parties contributed to the policy. Here’s the program in pdf form:
Now WATCH:
Consequence:
This is slightly OT, but not really, since it’s about Truth in Media.
Andrew Pollack, father of a child who was killed some years back was just on Chris Wallace, Fox News Sunday.
Mr. Pollack was at the Listening Session last week, very vocal and his heavily-edited down clip has been shown numerous times.
He gave Wallace the Biggest Tongue Lashing Ever for making the discussion about Guns, and NOT School Safety.
To Wallace’s credit, he let him continue. Pretty sure CNN would have cut the mike.
This is a must-see segment when the YT is available.
And Mr. Pollack would be a fantastic Representative for a School Safety movement.
Found the YT! Posting on the Open.
Hi Sunnydaze,
Andrew Pollack’s daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the Parkland school shooting, and so he is a direct victim of the Broward County Sheriff’s monumental FAILURES.
And yes, he certainly did give Mike Wallace a well deserved tongue lashing.
Mike Wallace or Chris Wallace?
Same thing….one is worse then the other. Apple never falls to far from the tree.
Roger that. But in the interest of accuracy it is Chris Wallace. Also, it is Sheriff Scott Israel. Not Sheriff Scott. There are too many opportunities for error. Remington, not you or anyone specifically, but we need to adhere to accuracy especially when calling others (CNN [spit] and others) to do the same. Over.
…’. Attempt at humour using exaggeration and absurdity…
Disclaimer: I do not see how I can comment directly to the posting, that I can only reply to a previous comment. So I put this here;
From watching the video of Jake Tapper with Sheriff Israel I wonder if Jake can be turned. I am leaning to think so.
The Sheriff is a real statist calling for expanded powers, making a crime from what isn’t a crime. ‘If only we had this or that power, if only we could do this or that…’ The implication if this, then that. ‘If only we had more powers, then we could take into custody (prevent) those persons before they act’.
Well, that sounds good, right? But does it not presume that all agencies of the state act properly and efficiently? Say, would the courts find no cause for what the Sheriff or other LEO had done? Would the courts be lenient or act under some stupid state mandate (hi, California) to let loose into society the criminally minded?
God help us if any truly believe that.
I wouldn’t trust that POS to carry out my garbage…and that includes the Sheriff as well!
A wise man told me many years ago this plum of wisdom: “any organization is the shadow of the one who leads it”. So true in this case.
Lunev’s mole Obama running the White House, Black Radical Holder running the DOJ, Untouchably Black Harvard (COUGH) Chicago (COUGH) Runcie running the Broward Schools, and Beyond Suspicious Cat Sketchy Sheriff Israel (FACEPALM) running the Sheriff’s office. Meanwhile White Guilt 9/11 Protectocrat Comey the Homey saying Yes Massuh in FBI, until it’s in the hands of PWN-BOY McCankles.
Nothing to see here.
Casual observer, that is why my dad remained a NCO for 26 yrs in USMC. Sure, he took his commission just prior to separation but in the intervening years he built quite a style of leadership. #proudson
This all to say, I guess, here is the practical side of it.
If you can’t watch the whole interview at least watch this clip. Tapper really took the Sheriff to task. The narrative is shifting from gun control as more details emerge on what happened so the media is forced to get on board.
That snake Scott Israel seems to be a cotton mouth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry Scott, the Deep State and Fake News will need more sacrificial pieces than an SRO….
They will sacrifice the Sheriff to keep people from digging deeper into the school board policies, which in their minds must be maintained….Israel is the shiny object being dangled…he will be well taken care of by the “system” for taking one for the team.
He will be toast by Wednesday, and they will try to change the subject and get this out of the news.
The Tapper interview feeds into this villification of Israel for scapegoating, and CNN will lead the coverup once he is fired by changing the narrative….or simply making Israel the narrative…and now that he is gone everything can go back to normal.
Honest to God I heard the FOUR STAR Sheriff say he has Colonels on his staff. What in tarnation!
Well, if he’s gonna wear his shiny bling don’t be surprised if the big fish take a nibble.
74 Lawmakers Call On Florida Gov. To ‘Immediately’ Suspend Broward County Sheriff
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/25/florida-republicans-letter-suspend-broward-county-sheriff-scott-israel/
Constitutionally speaking, I am not sure the state Governor is superior to the Sheriff. Anyone with credible information on that?
The Governor can investigate any official. Sheriff’s or Chief of Police are subject to an Executive Investigation through FDLE. Upon finding probable cause the Governor can remove them and appoint an interim executive. I’ve been involved in two Sherrif’s investigated and removed from office.
Shucks. Now the High Sheriff may not ever get his fifth star on his shirt collar.
Amazing leadership? Could he be more brazen? Does he fail to comprehend anything here? He has zero humility. This is what happens to those living in an insulated world.
When CNN takes this guy to task, he better understand quickly what can happen to him – zero protection. He’ll be thrown under and run over and back multiple times by the bus. These guys are liabilities to CNN now.
I am stunned by this interview. Tapper actually gets tough on the Sheriff. You can start about the 20 minute mark – that’s where Crapper starts turning up the heat.
I guess Crapper does one honest segment per years OR CNN now realizes the liability from the Town Hall and needs a scapegoat.I will be shocked if Sheriff still has a job at the end of this week.
This is such a horrible, multiple failure incident. Lots of work to be done across the County offices. All I can hope for is that some good reform comes from this tragedy.
No this is a CYA move for both Tapper and CNN for treating the Sheriff with kid gloves and letting him skate from any blame/responsibility. They have to distance themselves from the Sheriff and basically throw him under the bus
Sad but true. The narrative that CNN always pushes does not present truth for the sake of truth, but only as a tool to further the narrative. If the Broward Coward leader goes away, they can pivot back to gun bans more cleanly.
i think you are correct
Ole Jake, trying to wipe all that egg from all over his face from the other night. It’s like two crooks who got caught; Jake flipped faster that Bill Priestap and gang!
the back story on Sheriff Scott Israel…..all politics and corruption all the time…..not a simple lawman….part of a machine of corruption and lies.
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/fl-sheriff-political-hires-20160827-story,amp.html?__twitter_impression=true
“What have I done differently than Don Shula or Abraham Lincoln or Martin Luther King, Ghandi?” asked Israel. “Men and women who assume leadership roles surround themselves with people who are loyal, who they can depend on and who they appreciate their skill set.” That’s corruption in your eyes? Hiring people you know and trust? That’s like the people that think Donald Trump should have to sell everything he owns to hold political office. So nobody of means could ever hold office? You got to think these things through before you start throwing out accusations
nope…..they include political advisors, not just normal employment jobs in a sheriff’s office. Read the article and pay attention to what they came in to do for the sheriff…not just LOYAL, but there for a political not a law enforcement agenda. I do not “throw out accusations” starfkr.
LikeLike
My point is, throughout life you grow to know a lot of people, their good points there bad points, etc. Talented people, can reinvent themselves again and again. An Excel at almost any task they set out to do. Titles mean nothing, that’s a fluid concept. Look at the group Trump has taken in with him. Many of the same accusations get thrown out on a daily basis. Everybody does that, everybody has to do that or the bureaucracy will eat you alive if you have no loyalists. Scott Israel is going to sink or swim depending on his skills at this time. There’s stuff coming at him from all sides. I’ll bet he survives, he’s a pretty tough dude, and a pretty no-nonsense guy. If he doesn’t, that’s okay, too. I hate the corruption in my County. The fate of one individual, even when I like means nothing in the big picture. There’s a lot of unfair things being thrown at Scott. I’m done defending it. It’s not my problem. But it’s still unfair
Few people are talking about the second video SUNDANCE posted.
It’s a very important video because many of our law enforcement are receiving their education about Islam from the mosque leaders, and we all know the whitewashing involved that leads many of our police officials to think we are racists and whatever. Think Minnesota.
I brought it up last night, but no takers. Very strange, that.
I found it quite disturbing. SMH.
“It’s a very important video because many of our law enforcement are receiving their education about Islam from the mosque leaders”
___________________
The only ‘education’ they should be getting about islam is that islam is an ideology of atrocities and crimes against humanity.
Objectively.
1,400+ years of misogyny and oppression and rape and pedophilia and murder and genocide.
And I’ll gladly take on anyone and everyone who claims otherwise.
Bring it.
“It’s a very important video because many of our law enforcement are receiving their education about Islam from the mosque leaders,”
_______________
Mosque leaders are terror-cell leaders, the spearhead of the islamic invasion force.
islam should be outlawed, as well as Communism. Both have proven to be ideologies soaked in the blood of millions of innocent people, and are not only incompatible with our Constitution, but in direct opposition to it.
At the very least, apply DJT’s rule of reciprocity.
He doesn’t say ‘free trade’ because that has lead to a system where it’s free for everybody else EXCEPT US. So Trump prefers the term ‘reciprocal trade’. You treat us fair, we treat you fair.
SO… we don’t allow ANY filthy islamic mosques in America until we have reciprocity, i.e., Christian churches in Mecca and every other islamic wasteland in the world.
Can you hear me NOW, Mohamad?
A sharia sheriff’s deputy with some evil charisma, really scary.
Thank you, Sunshine
Those were my thoughts completely! I found it QUITE disturbing to watch that deputy spill out Islamic as if it were his first language and to see the all male audience. Made me feel as if I were in the Middle East rather than in the USA. I am extremely concerned to see this as well as to listen to the message being presented by the sheriff and the deputies. The same ones who could not be bothered to protect the taxpayer’s children.
I meant to say spill out Arabic.
People, are you awake? This is the second time Sundance has posted the full Broward County Promise Program, which includes its participants. And nobody has commented on the involvement of the Ft. Lauderdale-Broward NAACP?
It’s impossible to keep up with all the comments here now, so forgive me if somebody else pointed out the elephant in the room.
And in that context, it’s important to read up on the role of CRS – researched and detailed in the context of Trayvon Martin days – –
This will provide a start –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=CRS
Sheriff Scott: Political Animal.
He actually claimed he has provided amazing leadership. He was amazing. At trying to cover his butt.
I am frankly amazed…………….at his amazement of himself.
Amazing that he is not fired or in prison.
What the hell is going on here??? Oh my Dear Lord, my stomach is turning, Allah is not in our Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights or our Beloved Constitution. Let’s see how many of these 17 dead Children of God get a second chance…
What’s “going on” is just aftermath. Consequences. Shadows cast.
Present events are simply revealing what is already in place, supported by policies and procedures, financing and organizations.
Great comment, Sharon
It’s quite remarkable to see Joke Tapper completely reverse course 180 degrees and throw this clown under the bus after the narrative CNN has been pushing for the past several days has completely collapsed and the censorship on youtube/facebook/twitter couldn’t prevent the public from seeing through this charade. Really, quite remarkable.
I guess Jesus would not be welcomed in that muslim room with those guys who love to sit on the floor who fellow brothers overseas love to behead infidels. Welcome Sheriff Israel (love that last name…)!
He contradicts himself right off. He says their investigation shows the school officer was the only one there, then goes on to defend the other deputies he just said weren’t there.
BREAKING : Twitchy is reporting Buzzfeed has found 22 more police calls to the home of the shooter.
https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2018/02/25/holy-crap-buzzfeed-discovers-22-more-police-calls-to-cruz-home-that-browardsheriff-never-disclosed/
I think they may have overplayed their hand on the gun control angle. Although a majority of people saw right through the youthful activist mouthpieces they gave a platform to – it was the total avoidance and absolution of the sheriff’s department that caused folks to speak out – and in force. CNN and their bosses saw they were losing control of the narrative. This is an attempt to cover their butts and regain relevance.
The progressive activist kids on tv and on social media, once their usefulness is maximized after a few weeks, will no longer be such an essential resource to the cause and they will slowly fade away from the limelight.
The outrage is manufactured and can not be sustained for an extended period of time, similar to other such incidents where the leftist-media complex has incited emotions.
Any of us heard about BLM lately? It was all the rage some time ago. Not so much anymore (until the next convenient event). They will try and keep this alive to impact the mid-term elections. But it will be a challenge. They will need to create or pour fuel on the fire of a new crisis to sustain the emotions and division through November.
The left is clever how it constantly reinvents itself. It’s like whack a mole only this isn’t a game. I would be hiring a good lawyer if my kid was slaughtered under the “leadership” of that Sheriff and School Board.
MT…that’s the truth. The problem with SE Fl. Is that all the liberal wankers from Boston, my, Philly, and Baltimore just seem to …gravitate….down the Coast. Parasites bring their sick ways with them.
….and you thought the marvel boatlift was bad….
….mariel…..stinkin’…..
and whatever happened to Bloods and Krips…now just MS-13
MSM follows the drama de jour.
Our very own Sundance is steadily peeling back the layers and layers of corruption AND incompetence being revealed about this tragically preventable incident. The Sheriff’s Office and School Board bureauracies are probably corrupt to their leftist cores, and the resulting leftist core policies create the combination of incompetence and abject cowardice that we now see.
As others have suggested, the duputies outside the school might have been ordered to stand down. Even so, it does not absolve them. They are still, plain and simple…..COWARDS. They are guilty of what in the military would be considered desertion under fire, for which the penalty in war time is death. If they were cowering outside the building, even if ordered to do so, while hearing the shots as kids were being slain inside, they are still cowards. They had an absolute moral obligation to DISOBEY any such stand down order, and run towards the sound of the gunfire with all possible haste. Ultimately, THAT IS THEIR ACTUAL JOB. That they chose not to do their job at that one supremely critical time has disgraced not only themselves, it has also brought disgrace upon all police in this country.
By right, these miserable cowards should be stripped of their jobs and their pensions, and be subject to civil wrongful death lawsuits by the victims’ families. And when found liable, it should be they personally, and NOT the taxpayers, who should be required to pay the monetary judgements. And if they are ruined financially as a result, well then they can reflect upon the permanent ruin to the families of the slain because they, the ones who claim to Protect and Serve, chose in the one moment when it counted, not to do their actual job that they have been so lavishly paid for all these years.
I was enraged to see parts of that “town hall” meeting with tapper. I couldn’t watch the whole thing at once. Blood pressure ya know. I saw it for what it was; a propaganda stunt. To my absolute delight, the whole thing is not only backfiring, but sliding down the Marianas trench.
never was a member of the NRA…but I am now!
seriously, how bad is our education system if you jave an advoccey
Another article quoting Sundance’s work!
If These Tweets Are True, Broward FL Law Enforcement Has A LOT To Answer For!!
by Lawrence Cloverfield
23 Feb 2018
https://steadfastandloyal.com/unreal/true-broward-fl-law-enforcement-lot-answer
This too big to slough. The shooter was supposed to die at the scene. The dead tell no tales. Sheriff is going to be the fall guy. He may get a low profile job elsewhere for being a team player OR he might commit Arkancide so distraught is he. After his disposal the leftists will claim he was the whole problem, nothing to see here, school policy is wonderful, and besides RUSSIA.
The dogs bark but the caravan moves on.
advocacy group for the 2nd amendment that promotes this amendment and gun safety.
I am sure that their plan would be to get rid of the first after they get the 2nd in the name of “hate speech” Heck the 4th has been pretty much been overturned by NSA, CIA, etc.
I really want to see Clapper and Brennen go to jail for a loooong time.
This assclown sheriff actually said he provided “amazing leadership”.
What he actually provided was a prime illustration of the typical progressive “leader”.
No values nor loyalties, save those that get and keep him and his cronies in power.
Failed, unrealistic polices that have to be sustained through manipulation, lies, and propaganda.
And when it catches up with them, like it did in Parkland, they push the blame to others to avoid the spotlight on their own failures and corruption.
Great to hear that Gov Scott has directed the FL DLE to open an investigation into this Sheriff agency and the incident.
Time for DOJ to do same, and give them some “help”.
This disgrace to the uniform and his sworn oath must go.
The Broward County NAACP runs that county, and the dims. jump when they tell them how high they want them to jump.
Actually, I was wondering, is this an all white school? I haven’t seen any “people of color” as the Dems refer to them. Where is the diversity? Is the county segregated?
To be fair, the “progressive” school system needs to be taken apart also. The sheriff wasn’t the only one involved in that radical Promise Program.
I’ve got so many questions now about that second video. It says a lot and not just about the lefty sheriff and the counties policies in schools.
#1, Was Cruz really just a crazy guy wanting to kill people or #2, was this a terrorist attack that Broward doesn’t want people to know about. After that second video, I’m going with #2 and now thinking about the Las Vegas and Pulse Nightclub shootings differently.
Cops waited to go into Pulse for hours and then Mandalay Bay didn’t even call the police when that shooting happened.
Omar Mateen, the Pulse Nightclub Terrorist, was a troubled student from St. Lucie County in South Florida. Like Cruz, Mateen was sent to special classes for problem kids.
How many 9-11 terrorists came out of Broward County, I know the FBI was getting ready to raid a few places in Broward County and Daytona Beach because they were picking up some communication between terrorists.
http://www.floridabulldog.org/2012/09/a-broward-courthouse-tale-crops-up-of-a-visit-by-a-911-terrorists-wife/
Maggie, I used to live east of Young Circle by a few blocks, and drive several times a day by the Shuckums that the 9/11 hijackers partied in a couple nights before they hijacked the planes. Their apartment was only a few blocks south and west of the same Young Circle, Jackson Street I think. That bothered me for quite some time. BTW, St Lucie County is in central Florida, unrelated to the problems down here.
IF you haven’t already seen it…The plant got slammed on Twitter.
“John Doe
John Doe
@Its_John_Doe_
Replying to @davidhogg111
David how much $$ have you made off of your dead friends? I’ll bet almost as much as any politicians receiving $$ from the NRA”
Twitter can’t keep up with deleting his critics, ; )
That was quoted from Chris Kyle MAG us
The high school kids are now trying to organize a spring break boycott of the state of Floriduh! Bwaahaa ha! The Dems have created a monster they can’t control….
TEAM Wiley E. Coyote brings his toolbox to yet another democrap event….’Gotta love it…
One of the takes from the interview for me was that the Medical people in the beginning were given a stand down from Coward Cops!
I’m with her.
Calm down, Jeanine. (Love you, BTW)I don’t think Scott Israel could say it any clearer than he has again and again. His Deputy should have entered the building, engaged the shooter, and killed the shooter. We sold some townhouses once, a builder bought up the rest of the street in order to build new structures. We let Fort Lauderdale and BSO hold SWAT practice on those houses for several weeks before they were to be demolished. Both agencies have highly trained SWAT teams. The failure of those deputies to engage, looks to be a matter of personal cowardice. The older I get, the less afraid of consequences I am when I see trouble. Not everyone is wired that way. This Scott Peterson dude, by all accounts seems to have had exemplary career, never having shirked his responsibilities before. There’s no explaining what happened to him. I posted a quote from NRO’s illustrious (just kidding!!!) David French couple days ago. It’s a great quote, about how courage leaves a society. I’ll see if I can find it again and post it on the open thread tonight.
If it hasn’t been posted already:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/261190/cairs-deputy-hamas-teaches-radical-mosque-use-guns-joe-kaufman
I read somewhere that Cruz’s ROTC instructor was a Muslim who gave him shooting training. Don’t remember where I read that.
While Jake tapper did at least ask the tough question of why Cruz did not have a criminal record that would have confirmed him as a major threat to the FBI, when they received the tip and may have actually precluded Cruz being able to buy any weapons when the background check was performed. Alas Jake let the Sheriff skate and divert to throwing his deputies under the bus and playing the Obama, “I did not know until the media reported it” defense.
If the training was so good, who was assessing the training and competency of the deputies supposedly trained for this situation?? If the assessment was good, just what was in the training course??
Yet, the Sheriff’s excellent leadership statement does beg another question, given the gravity of the tragedy unfolding before his cowering deputies, why was the Sheriff NOT on scene??
That is one of the most self-incriminating, disingenuous interviews I’ve ever seen. Even if some of the investigators are also inept or biased, the truth will be revealed via witnesses, reporters and any white hats that might still be employed by Broward County’s police and school system etc. Keeping a Dem political lid on a preventable massacre in Libya might have worked for Hillary and Benghazi but it won’t work for an inept easily dispensable County Sheriff after a bloody school massacre in the USA.
Dopey Sheriff Israel should have been advised to cease talking to the media even though his hubris led him to believe that he had totally duped Jake the snake and CNN and they would always support and promote him because of his Dem loyalty. But as SD indicated, Israel has implicated CNN with his Town Hall 1/2 truths, untruths and deliberate deceptions so they have turned on him. He is toxic to anyone else that might be implicated in this travesty.
Israel is just a low level soon to be jettisoned political useful idiot, but he will now pay the price for selling out his profession and his citizenry to Dem politics. The politicians that framed the policies and attitudes will not be affected.
Sheriff: “I dindo nuffin.” Well yes, thats the problem, doncha see?
What I don’t understand, why is the department of justice not down there investigating this whole thing? seems like it is more important than senior fraud…wtf is going on in that department.
