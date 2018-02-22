Common Sense as a Priority – President Trump Hosts White House Roundtable Discussion on School Safety…

Earlier today President Trump held a roundtable discussion on school safety with federal and local officials, state attorneys general, law enforcement, education officials and administration officials within the healthcare and mental health field.

The topic is overall school safety in the aftermath of the Parkland Florida school shooting. Many ideas are common sense and surround identifying ‘at risk’ behaviors, and changing the downstream processes when law enforcement intercedes with an individual exhibiting unstable behavior.

The U.S. mainstream media are exhibiting signs of frustration because the prudent and thoughtful responsiveness of the White House is not allowing POTUS Trump’s political opposition enough fuel to create antagonistic narrative. One of the topics the President Trump has focused on is ‘hardening schools’ through stronger security to include empowering trained school officials to carry concealed firearms.

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

