Common Sense as a Priority – President Trump Hosts White House Roundtable Discussion on School Safety…

Posted on February 22, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump held a roundtable discussion on school safety with federal and local officials, state attorneys general, law enforcement, education officials and administration officials within the healthcare and mental health field.

The topic is overall school safety in the aftermath of the Parkland Florida school shooting. Many ideas are common sense and surround identifying ‘at risk’ behaviors, and changing the downstream processes when law enforcement intercedes with an individual exhibiting unstable behavior.

The U.S. mainstream media are exhibiting signs of frustration because the prudent and thoughtful responsiveness of the White House is not allowing POTUS Trump’s political opposition enough fuel to create antagonistic narrative.  One of the topics the President Trump has focused on is ‘hardening schools’ through stronger security to include empowering trained school officials to carry concealed firearms.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, A New America, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Education, Election 2018, FBI, Jeff Sessions, Legislation, media bias, Police action, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

182 Responses to Common Sense as a Priority – President Trump Hosts White House Roundtable Discussion on School Safety…

    • Minnie says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      ⭐️⭐️⭐️

      Like

      Reply
    • Cguy Aok says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      Many pub schools have large closets larger than your first floor, for storage already under lock and key on every floor-train 3 plus teachers (for absences) on each floor (near spec ed rooms) on use of a pump shot gun, many of us know already sheesh, put emerg comms, water, first aid, MRE’s, and chain ladders-plus have 3 wild cards on staff, conceal carry-and the threat will go away-the asymmetrical nature of the counterforce will destroy any confidence a shooter has-BOOM! @WSJ @WSJPlus @WSJbusiness @WSJbreakingnews @FoxNewsInsider @SaraCarterDC @SharylAttkisson @seanhannity @JaySekulow @SebGorka @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @wikileaks

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Donzo says:
        February 22, 2018 at 5:55 pm

        I don’t a shotgun is defensive weapon of choice in a school setting.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • ATheoK says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:55 pm

        Shotgun?
        &Bull; Short range if using smaller shot sizes; i.e. <50 yards. At 25 to 40 yards, the shot patter is spreading rapidly, reaching 30" diameter by 40 yards.
        &Bull; 00 buckshot can be deadly at 80-100 yards; but is also indiscriminate as the shot balls spread out, randomly.
        &Bull; 00 Buckshot will also pass through windows, gypsum and thin woods.

        It is doubtful that schools want teachers carrying around fully loaded shotguns. Nor is leaving them somewhere nearby…
        What constitutes nearby?
        Half a room?
        Across a room?
        Locked in a security closet?

        Teachers should qualify for concealed carry and attempt to always carry.
        That hides who is armed from malevolent prying eyes and allows immediate response to threats; and if necessary, the means to fight to reach a secure locker where rifles are stored.

        When terrorists sought to attack Israel schools as very soft targets, Israel responded by training and equipping teachers with military weapons.
        Terrorists stopped attacking schools when schools became well defended bunkers.

        Again, proving that even mentally deficient murderers are capable of recognizing stupid ideas.

        Then, Israel is a country where there are not hoplophobic snowflakes shrieking and wailing at the sight of firearms. People living in Israel understand how and when firearms reduce or eliminate danger.

        A disparity between America and Israel that shows what happens when coddled elitists believe they deserve protection at the expense of others.
        When that expensive 3rd party protection fails, they can always blame inanimate objects.

        Like

        Reply
        • Cguy Aok says:
          February 22, 2018 at 7:03 pm

          Going forward attackers will be in a group our pub schools are made of iron and steel training in shotguns include slugs and any sized shot our closets are at least 20 by 40 the teachers would not hunt but simply destroy any killer walking in while presumably under fire

          Like

          Reply
    • bulwarker says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      How about in return for the millions we give to Israel they send US a team of their best school-related security minds to consult on how to implement a similar system here.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. booger71 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Quit mixing normal kids with mental unstable students.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. cdnintx says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    President Trump is on top of this and will handle it like any successful business man would > using common sense, being proactive and consulting a bunch of expert opinions. Like usual he is flipping the DEMS and MSM narrative back on top of themselves by actually doing something to solve the problems instead of just talking about them.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Mark T. (charcoal artist) says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    A Brilliant move also politically and socially by our President if you ask me.

    Sundance has posted NUMEROUS articles and links showing the willful negligence of the Broward and Miami-Dade County school systems on the very topics President Trump is discussing. What our President is doing is bringing national attention to the real underlying issues that the libtards have chosen to ignore. B-R-I-L-L-I-A-N-T

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. jmuniz1 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Fix immigration and forget about what the MSM wants you to focus on. I do not agree with our Presidents statements we need to arm the teachers not more background checks. What the hell is Comprehensive Background Checks and why isn’t Clinton in prison with those whon wrote that trade deal.. I’m sick of this garbage. In my opinion America is over. The Bushes Clintons and the manchurian candidate Obama finished it off.

    Like

    Reply
    • Risasi says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      Baby steps…

      Q. “…why isn’t Clinton in prison with those whon wrote that trade deal..”
      A. Because we would have a Civil War. Right now we’ve got about three out of every ten Americans who would be violently opposed to this move. Riots would break out.

      What can you do to help? Point out to the people on the fence all the evil and corruption the past three administrations have done and help us sway public opinion, and support our President.

      “In my opinion America is over. The Bushes Clintons and the manchurian candidate Obama finished it off.”

      Not yet it isn’t. And agreed, Bush Crime Syndicate, Clinton Crime Syndicate and Obama sure tried to finish us off…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • chinstrap says:
        February 22, 2018 at 5:56 pm

        “A: Because we would have a Civil War.”

        Just a thought here, but maybe that’s part of the motivation of the CNN / MSM anti-gun clown show. They (the media’s paymasters) don’t want patriots being armed when the SHtF.

        Jack Tapper isn’t bright enough to come up with this on his own. His producers, managers, all the people above him set the narrative; he’s just the idealogical sales-tool. It’s all psychological warfare and propaganda with the media. The rhetoric seems to have really ratcheted up lately, though.

        The Left must *really* be losing their collective minds over Trump. After all, they were expecting Hillary to finish the ‘fundamental transformation’ of America.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sherbear says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      It’s getting really tough to have any semblance of hope, the corruption is so vast, I don’t see how we could ever eliminate it all. It’s not just the US it’s worldwide.

      Like

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        Don’t be distracted by an unrealistic goal of eliminating all or most all corruption. Our nation has done well because we worked hard and made money, and we kept up a balance of power between the people, the government, and the media.

        What we’re seeing today isn’t mere corruption, it’s a radical shifting of the power balance to the Left, promoted by the media and, unfortunately, greatly accelerated by the criminal Obama administration. We’re working on the government end of things already, but the mainstream media needs to get a large and sudden reduction of their power and influence. That last item can get the approval of the people, when our leaders stand up and say what those media really are – not just fake news, but hardcore thugs who have no right to be giant corporate propaganda machines.

        Like

        Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:02 pm

      America’s liberalism is a disease for which the cure has not been funded. Unless we take care of the problem ourselves. They only have to poke the sleeping bear a little harder, and it will waken with a righteous anger.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Posted this on the other thread, but I liked it so much I’m going to say it again. There’s a Texas Sheriff who deputizes school teachers. Teachers must pass the psych eval the deputies do, and pass the same background check, and receive extensive firearm training so it isn’t some phony deputizing process. What a great idea!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  8. HickTick says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    People wont report what they should because they have somebody lined up to ruin you if you do . They find out who you are . , look what zero did to whistle blowers

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Bonitabaycane says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    The disarming of our schools and the horrific shootings that occur, should be a strong reminder of what happens when Second Amendment Rights are taken away.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • AmericaFirst says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Exactly! It is a microcosm of the sitting ducks the citizenry would become if only the criminals and the tyrannical government (do I repeat myself?) bear arms.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Bonitabaycane says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:04 pm

        AmericaFirst: You said it better than I did! We have disarmed our schools, making everyone inside defenseless sitting ducks. Let’s make our schools safe. They can’t be any less safe in the present state of disarmament, can they?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • W-D says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Bonita…send that to Trump and tell him to stop caving to the left and messing with the 2nd Amendment.

      Like

      Reply
  10. cdnintx says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    I firmly believe that it is inherent in our Presidents nature to ‘get the job done”. He will not give up, he will not back down. He knows how to build on a solid foundation, he knows how to succeed under budget and ahead of schedule and he knows how to win! #MAGA.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Carrie2 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    The media finds it difficult is soooo difficult to read and listen to what Trump actually says! No, they have to revise to their idiocy to make him look like a fool when the only fools are they. I am glad Trump is saying many states are reviewing what they can do and we, the feds, will be there to be sure all the information gets to all states which is necessary and great and I thank Trump for saying it. Depends a lot on the governors and if they truly want to make real changes not only to save the lives of students but hopefully for many of their citizens to be safe. CC is necessary everywhere until we finally kick the haters of our country out or hang them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Minnie says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Not to change the subject or be off-topic, but MAJOR nationwide mental health care services in general need to be mended.

    Like right NOW!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • shenanigans24 says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      How? It’s nonsense talk. What we’ll get is a team of democratic operatives taking away people’s rights legally by diagnosing them with mental illness for believing in two genders.

      Diagnosing people as crazy with little evidence will yield far more false negatives than homicidal maniacs.

      How many times does Lucy have to pull the football away before conservatives realize these programs are designed to target them, and don’t solve problems.

      Like

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:20 pm

        Ya tape ’em and present the video tape to the legal officials. If the perp isn’t crazy, they’ll get in line soon enough.

        Like

        Reply
      • Minnie says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:22 pm

        New here? Don’t recognize your name.

        My post (as alluded to) was off-topic. I broke one of the Treehouse’s cardinal rules – sorry, Sundance.

        The topic of mental illness is close to home for me.

        You ever have to witness a loved one suffer a mental illness?

        If so, you would appreciate where I’m coming from, perhaps even empathize, in that our level of mental health care is substandard.

        The patients misdiagnosed or worse, undiagnosed, tossed into the streets once mental health hospitals and facilities were shuttered decades ago is gut wrenching.

        If not, do yourself a favor and scroll on by because nothing you have to offer is of any interest to me.

        .

        Like

        Reply
  13. Mike P says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    You’re making too much sense Mr. President. Why has it taken this long? I think that we all know.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. William Bayer says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    If Trump wants to raise the age for gun ownership to 21, he should also consider raising the voting age to 21. The voting age was lowered in 1971 because the draft was forcing 18-year-olds to fight in the Vietnam War without having the benefit of voting to support or oppose the war. In 1973 the draft was dispensed with, and ever since then the only people that fight in the military are volunteers, not people that were forced to fight. So the original reason for lowering the voting age to 18 went out the window with the draft.
    And probably all of the same logic that would support raising the age of gun ownership would support raising the voting age.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      Raising the voting age would require amending the constitution (as did lowering it).
      These gun control measures do not.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Thurstan says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      Original reason was to increase anti war votes ie Dem votes. Young tend to be more lib. Plus we who were being sent to war were more likely to vote against a war. Nothing really to do with whether or not it was a good idea.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • simicharmed says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      I agree and furthermore, Federal Law allows these adult “children” to be under their parents medical insurance until 25. So we have a good amount of 20+ year old “kids” still living off their parents yet can still vote in an election. Anybody in this Nation who can vote need to have skin in the game…a 24 year old who is still claimed on their parents tax returns seems rather ridiculous as somebody who should be able to vote.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:35 pm

        Bingo! And the main reason women weren’t allowed to vote for president before 1920 or so wasn’t because they were second class citizens (not necessarily anyway), it was because nearly all decision makers in government and corporations were men, as well as providers for their families. If the Left were honest, they’d give their sycophants the background on social justice issues, which would reduce their power (so they won’t).

        Like

        Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      But our military is staffed with recruits who are still going in at 18…they go right after high school. I’m not keen on the idea of taking the vote away from them (and find it kinda silly that they can play with the big shooty stuff…but can’t own a personal firearm).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      Right now a 13 year old can defend his home with a gun if invaders break in and he’s the first line of defense. In most reasonable states anyway. Kinda makes ownership a bit ambiguous.

      Like

      Reply
    • simicharmed says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      I already replied to your post, yet we all must recognize that Voting in the United States is corrupted entirely anyway. Here we talk about age but forget that the vast majority of these 50 States have ZERO Identification requirement to actually cast a vote in any election – ZERO ID required. There are LESS than 10 US States that require legal ID to cast a vote! I did substantial research in 2016 and found only 7 states that required SOLID Picture ID to cast a vote. The remaining 43 States had from optional/very weak requirement, to only utility bills, to nothing at all!

      Like

      Reply
  15. shenanigans24 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Border wall- no
    Obamacare repeal- nope
    Gun control- yes

    Trump sucks. I could’ve voted democrat for this shit. And it will do nothing.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Chuck says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Who gets to decide the definition of “mentally unstable”?
    Then who gets to redefine it later on?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Bonitabaycane says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    On clear display IMO the last two days has been the brilliance and resolve of our President. He supports the Second Amendment and wants to apply it to defend kids and keep our schools safe.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Fireman says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    This is an interesting development!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Well, apparently we have found a great re-entry to our men and women with military experience. We need to have trade schools like shop reinstituted at high schools. Hands on training at high schools.

    We need the trades again and the people that teach trades usually have gun skills too. Teach them plumbing. You know trade skills instead of sending them to Liberal land colleges that put them $50 grand in the hole. Problem solved.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. simicharmed says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Over past few days I’ve listened, I’ve watched, I digested it all from long before and this particular verse from this particular this song titles LUNATIC FRINGE plays in my mind>>> “”Lunatic fringe – In the twilight’s last gleaming – But this is open season – But you won’t get too far – ‘Cause you’ve got to blame someone – For your own confusion – We’re on guard this time (on guard this time) – Against your final solution””

    Feel Free to listen –

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Meatzilla says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    An 18 year old male, and males only mind you, could be drafted into the US Military and have a full-auto/semi-auto switchable firearm shoved into his hands and then after being taught how to use it be sent off to kill or be killed in some war action potentially literally anywhere around the world that our Government sees fit at any time — absolutely whether that 18 year old [and his mother] likes it or not with no recourse whatsoever — but the exact same young man would have to be at least 21 years old to buy any type of firearm anywhere in America.

    Pure. Bull. Crap. President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  24. fleporeblog says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Went to pick my daughter up at First Coast HS in Jacksonville, FL. I did not see any signs stating it was a Gun Free Zone. We than went to pick my wife up who teaches at Oceanway Middle School. Same thing. My wife said that in Duval County, there is a police officer in each and every school that carries a gun.

    However, teachers are not permitted to carry guns even if they have a license to do so.

    Is what our President is proposing going to allow every single school in the US to have folks with guns inside? I work for the NYC DOE. NYC has some of the most stringent gun laws. Would Federal Law supersede local and state laws? Or does every local and state have the right to do what they want?

    Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.

    Like

    Reply
  25. scott467 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    “I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health.”

    __________________

    So if that means a California-style ‘registry’, or a ‘registry’ of ANY kind — which would be necessary for enforcement — then there is nothing to talk about, it’s non-negotiable. Like allowing Asian countries to continue using Mexico and Canada as a backdoor into the American market is non-negotiable. Only more so.

    A ‘registry’ is a precursor to confiscation laws, which is exactly what has happened, not only predictably but with lightning speed, in the Peoples Republic of Kalifournya.

    Like

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      From my perspective a person who is too unstable to own a firearm is too unstable to be out here with the rest of us, because a person who will do harm with a gun will just choose another weapon if a gun isn’t available.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Doc Moore says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    THe issue is prison reform, reform of the entire penal system. I know Sundance holds the Broward county officials responsible for their “progressive” policies that protect disturbed/dangerous students from the “legal system” and leaves them out there free to kill. While that is obviously the result we have now, I think that is exactly any teacher would try to keep a kid out of prison given that the ONLY alternative would be to put the “bad” kids into a jail of some kind and ensure they have a record that destroys their lives. That choice is a very, very bad one.

    The penal system today has NO rehabilitation prerogative AT ALL. Put the kid in there, and chances are his life is ruined. It is not a place to fix problem people…it is place to store them for a while till they can learn from other inmates and go forth to do more crime. THAT is how the system works. I’ve worked in it. I know. You doubt it, call your local sheriff and talk to him a while.

    Reform that entire system, give it money and resources, quality people who can work with borderline kids and save the good ones. Teach the public that most humans who misbehave can be fixed. Stop making “excons” into public scapegoats who can never recover a normal life. Learn how to sort out and fix the ones that can be fixed and humanely handle those who cannot. MOST of them can be corrected, but today’s prisons are NOT an alternative.

    Think of it as part of our infrastructure program. With hundreds of thousands of people in filthy, dangerous, under funded shit holes, it IS and infrastructure issue. But, the brick and mortar is mostly in place, many of the people needed are there trying helplessly to make a difference, and the administrative constructs can be mostly used. It is a huge, long-term, very expensive social infrastructure project that we desperately need. Fund it. Design it to work. And Do it.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      I respectfully submit it is not prison reform.
      It is making the family the focus and whole again. Its ethics, morals, and accountability from the minute they enter the world, not when they finally get caught fo umpteeth time after committing multiple crimes.

      Like

      Reply
  27. NJF says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Dana Perino of all people was just praising POTUS and this open discussion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Coast says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    I hope Bondi gives some advice on how states can maliciously prosecute people who use firearms to properly defend themselves. After all, she’s an expert on this.

    Like

    Reply
  29. scott467 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    “Raise age to 21”

    ___________________

    The RIGHT to keep and bear arms is an UNALIENABLE RIGHT, granted by God (not government), and guaranteed by the Constitution.

    Government only grants privileges, which the government can likewise revoke. Government has no capacity or ability to grant ‘Rights’, and can likewise not take them away. Not lawfully, and if the government attempts to take away the unalienable Rights of the People, then the government puts itself in a state of war against the People.

    At what age does a minor become an adult?

    Is it not 18?

    Can an 18 year old not vote?

    Can an 18 year old not fight (and die) for our country in the military?

    Unless you also raise the age for voting and for military service to 21, making children minors until their 21st birthday, how is it that our government or our president can propose to expressly violated the unalienable RIGHTS of 18 year old Americans?

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      What were the arguments used to raise drinking age to 21? I seemed to remember reading it was forced to tie in to highway funding. Raise it or no money. But what was the starting point?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:10 pm

        “What were the arguments used to raise drinking age to 21? I seemed to remember reading it was forced to tie in to highway funding. Raise it or no money. But what was the starting point?”

        __________________

        I don’t recall the specific arguments to raise the drinking age to 21, but whatever those arguments might be, they are not relevant to this situation, because there is no expressly guaranteed right to consume alcohol in the Bill of Rights.

        That doesn’t mean the Constitution couldn’t be construed to imply a right to consume alcohol, as would seem to be the case, since an Amendment to the Constitution was required in order to prohibit the consumption of alcohol at one time, but be that as it may, no one can point to specific language in the Constitution recognizing the unalienable right to drink alcohol.

        By contrast, there is a VERY specific written guarantee, and much historical writing by our Founding Fathers about, the essential and unalienable Right to keep and bear arms.

        ……………………………
        Unalienable
        adjective

        chiefly US, formal
        1: impossible to take away or give up : inalienable

        • unalienable rights
        https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/unalienable
        ……………………………

        Like

        Reply
      • NJF says:
        February 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        Teen drunk driving fatalities.

        Like

        Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:14 pm

      Thought you’d find this interesting…..

      “5. Mass shooters are older, on average, than most shooters in gun homicides. The average age of a mass shooter is 34, compared to 26 in the general group of gun murderers; 40% were between the age of 30 and 40.” Quote is from
      https://mic.com/articles/93824/a-new-report-reveals-a-disturbing-trend-with-mass-shootings-in-america#.pSSkHB0jH

      The link above references the “Everymans Survey” and here’s a more recent version of that (doesn’t unfortunately doesn’t discuss ages of mass shooters)
      https://everytownresearch.org/reports/mass-shootings-analysis/

      It sounds to me like a lot of people are brainstorming solutions for the “mass shootings in schools” problem. Some suggestions will be good, some will be bad. I agree the “raise the age to 21” doesn’t pass the sniff test; but maybe requiring additional training before giving a firearm to an 18 year old is more reasonable. Drivers get training, why not gun users?

      I hope they focus on the mental health issue, as according to both studies, there were “red flags” in 42% of the cases listed in the most recent survey.

      Like

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:57 pm

        “It sounds to me like a lot of people are brainstorming solutions for the “mass shootings in schools” problem. Some suggestions will be good, some will be bad.”

        ___________________

        Nearly ALL of the ideas will be bad, because they are not brainstorming for solutions, they are brainstorming to avoid responsibility, personally and collectively. It’s a giant exercise in emotionalism and CYA, which always and invariably means punishing the rest of America by restricting our Rights and ramping up the Police State, which, of course, is the main objective, behind the smokescreen.

        There is nothing different today than before Parkland, or any other mass-shooting, there is only the heightened emotionalism… and, it appears, the unraveling narrative that this was an organic ‘event’ at all, as opposed to a Deep State operation from the get-go.

        And when that becomes clear, all hell really is going to break loose.

        Like

        Reply
  30. Nick says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    The mental health issue has been talked about in the past and I’m pretty sure one of the reasons why no policy has yet to be implemented and why congress/senate have been unsuccessful to sign one into law is because the political left (and few on the right) try to lump in not only “mentally disabled” people, but otherwise disabled people, like senior aged people and people who are in wheel chairs.

    As for raising the legal age to 21, if I’m old enough at 18 to serve in the military and they have enough faith to let me use guns, then I’m old enough to keep and bear arms.

    Like

    Reply
  31. scott467 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    “and end sale of Bump Stocks!”

    ____________________

    Why?

    There has to be some kind of legitimate reason, and any legitimate reason must be based on evidence.

    Should we end the sale of kites and put kite-makers out of business too? Kites had exactly as much to do with the Florida shooting as bump-stocks did.

    ‘Because Las Vegas!’, you might say?

    What has Las Vegas to do with a Florida school shooting? What evidence is there that a bump-stock was even used in the Las Vegas shooting? We certainly don’t know that from the results of any INVESTIGATION, because the INVESTIGATION is not only incomplete, but apparently it’s also a NATIONAL SECRET.

    So I ask again, based on what logic or REASON would you ‘end the sale of Bump Stocks!’?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      Because they modify a legal semi-automatic into an illegal automatic weapon.

      Like

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:25 pm

        we better ban belt loops also….

        Like

        Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        Because the semi-automatics are not built for sustained fire, and when bumpstocks are used, it can result in harm to the person using the bump stock.

        Like

        Reply
        • Ziiggii says:
          February 22, 2018 at 6:31 pm

          not to be snarky but do you own a long gun?
          been in the military?
          used an M-16?

          if there is any legit reason to ban bump stocks it’s exactly what TBT says below 👇

          Like

          Reply
          • Shadrach says:
            February 22, 2018 at 6:34 pm

            I agree with him. But being a toy is not a reason to ban anything, it’s just a good reason to be smart enough not to buy one.

            Like

            Reply
            • Ziiggii says:
              February 22, 2018 at 6:38 pm

              you are not making sense… you just said they should be banned “Because they modify a legal semi-automatic into an illegal automatic weapon.” If you agree with the premise they are nothing but a toy then how do you come to say “being a toy is not a reason to ban anything”?

              Like

              Reply
              • Shadrach says:
                February 22, 2018 at 6:46 pm

                Ah, I see what you’re saying now. Good point. I will see if I can find out how they were ever legal in the first place.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
              • Shadrach says:
                February 22, 2018 at 6:58 pm

                ATF Decision maker Vasquez reasoned the invention did not technically alter a gun’s trigger mechanism, as earlier attempts had, with springs, hydraulics or electric current. So it did not infringe on a law that bans the sale of machine guns manufactured after 1986 and restricts the sale of those made before then.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
                • Ziiggii says:
                  February 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm

                  Yes, that is the legal definition and why they are allowed…. it’s all been about the trigger mech.

                  It’s just like any other modification one can do to their AR’s – it is “functional” just not “practical”

                  Like

          • Shadrach says:
            February 22, 2018 at 6:37 pm

            Oh, and I don’t mind the snark. If I’m wrong, I don’t mind being told so. And no, I’m not a hunter or etc. I own pistols, and cannot claim to being an expert even with those.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Martin says:
        February 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        No, they do not make them an automatic weapon.

        That notion was propagated by the same media morons who think “assault rifle” means any “machine gun-looking” rifle, which MUST mean AR.

        Every enthusiast, cop and deputy I know thinks bump stocks are stupid. My employer doesn’t even stock them, and they are seldom requested.

        Like

        Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      Well lets see they are basically toys. Basically it gives you a doubling of speed of a fast trigger finger. Bullets land on target half the time if the shooter has enough left arm strength to keep on target. Not many people have a need to lay down cover fire and if you do pull the trigger real fast.

      The NRA does not support bump stocks. If you look at the vids on u-tube of users it is all about the GEE WHIZ effect nothing more. To get a 50 percent hit rate these guys are shooting at 15 yards. if you watch the gun muzzle most are barely able to keep it moving in a tight circle. I dont want my neighbor shooting one bullets spray everywhere. There is not a lot of difference between this and shooting in the air bullets don’t stop till they hit something.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      Who cares about the bump stocks — they could have the blasted bump stocks — but age to 21 and “mental health background checks” I want to see the fine print on…because I’m not liking that slippery slope I feel I’ve been made to stand on.

      Like

      Reply
  32. fanbeav says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    BREAKING: Broward Sheriff Says School Resource Officer Didn’t Do Their Job! Should Have Stopped Killer!
    http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=118833

    And now this!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      February 22, 2018 at 5:53 pm

      Sounds like Sheriff Israel, BFF of the Clintons and demonrats everywhere, is passing that buck just as fast as he can.

      School Resource Officer, meet bus.

      Now get under there!

      Like

      Reply
      • MM says:
        February 22, 2018 at 5:57 pm

        He’s not going to be able to run from this….
        He’s showing a little sweat at this time…
        Reeks of desperation…..
        Can you say failure at his job?
        Lawsuits will have depositions…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  33. wallitoff says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Even if you could wave a magic wand and erase every firearm from the face of the earth, you’d still be left with people who are mentally ill / deranged / crazy / criminal, etc – people who WOULD have been shooters and are STILL mentally ill / deranged / crazy / criminal, and will just choose another method of accomplishing the same end. Even that magic wand hasn’t solved the core problem, just diverted it in a different direction to an outcome that will be just as bad if not worse.

    Now, a magic wand could also erase every person from the face of the earth, and not a single gun would ever be fired again. But guns are the problem.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Ziiggii says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. phoenixRising says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      Here we go………..Parkland shooting smells.. Reminds me of Fast and Furious….
      I keep thinking Eric Holder…

      Like

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      “If officials within a heavily weaponized domestic intelligence apparatus (FBI, DOJ, ODNI,) were willing to conspire for a falsified FISA warrant application *for political spying and intents*… how far would they go for their political advocacy position on firearms?”

      _________________

      They would certainly, absolutely and without hesitation, engage in FALSE FLAG events, to include wholly staged events with crisis actors, as well as take advantage of the (much more rare) unprovoked events, i.e., crises that were organic and not instigated by the aforementioned rogue, weaponized domestic intelligence apparatus.

      …………………………………
      “All the way back in 1991, former US Navy Intelligence Briefing Team member Milton William Cooper wrote a book titled “Behold A Pale Horse” within which he reveals a wealth of great information long hidden from the public eye, some dating all the way back to the 1940’s. Elaborating upon the assassination of John F. Kennedy, UFO’s and ‘the secret government’, on page 225 of his book, Cooper dropped the following bombshell paragraph that should be looked at much more deeply in light of what recently happened in Florida.:”

      “The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the antigun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.”

      “With the ‘secret government’ that Cooper warned of long ago now confirmed, it’s time to take another look at that shocking paragraph, particularly in light of new revelations coming out about the ‘event’ in Florida which ANP and other independent news websites have warned was likely coming as the globalists seek to continue their ‘take down of America’.”


      …………………………………

      https://i.redditmedia.com/qu2oW97RXacNIrfwTZTwLXc3RxhOAAtcXgtOhTz9sPA.png?w=768&s=68ed62131185013446a507c35e2e81fd

      .

      https://i.redditmedia.com/2kM0tKAouC9vF0h4J6pH9q5sZISnj_rrlsmohvuHUNo.png?w=768&s=5d66e24cc35361f5a0703baac977d5c7

      .

      In 1967, the CIA Created the Label “Conspiracy Theorists” … to Attack Anyone Who Challenges the “Official” Narrative
      https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-02-23/1967-he-cia-created-phrase-conspiracy-theorists-and-ways-attack-anyone-who-challenge

      Like

      Reply
  36. sundance says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      NOT common sense 👇

      🤦‍♂️ in the parking lot? COME ON MAN!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GREENMIRROR says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      So kid expelled, said to have held gun to others, fbi dismissed, gun free zone, threatened to kill ex’s boyfriend, aloha snackbar on fb, fb did not interviene, school guard froze waited for backup…

      Fell through the cracks, these are tunnels!

      Blame bump stocks, age to buy rifle introduced in 1957.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        February 22, 2018 at 6:34 pm

        “Blame bump stocks, age to buy rifle introduced in 1957.”

        ______________

        Yeah… yeah!

        It was… it was BUMP STOCKS!

        Yeah, that’s the ticket! 😉

        Our leadership, at every level, is so embarrassing.

        DJT might be playing some 9th degree black-belt voodoo ninja chess, but everybody else is 100% pathetic.

        Like

        Reply
  37. MM says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    We need to keep up a full court press on the Parkland Shooting, truth is starting to Drip out…
    Sheriff should go ahead and turn in his badge and he knows it!

    Like

    Reply
  38. John Adams says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    This country indeed this world is beyond human intervention. The only thing thats never betrayed me is God. Saying I’m no longer of this world, but I’m still in it would probably get me placed on the banned from owning list. School shootings, etc., are evil acts. We may win a few battles, but only God will win this war. (I hope I don’t fall off this high horse.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      “Saying I’m no longer of this world, but I’m still in it would probably get me placed on the banned from owning list.”

      ___________________

      If so, then I’ll be on the same list with you.

      This is the hill to die on, because there are no hills after it which are defensible or free.

      Not only shall there be no such list, but now is the time to END any thought of ‘licensing’ when it comes to our RIGHTS.

      These issues are Constitutionally incompatible and irreconcilable, and always have been.

      The only thing that has changed is that we are finally being forced to confront and resolve the issue.

      And that’s a good thing.

      This is not going to turn out the way the Leftists hope it will, unless the Constitution — and the Republic with it — are overthrown.

      Like

      Reply
  39. Concerned Citizen says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I give the President an “F” on his handling of this situation. Sundance has set forth on this blog the failures of the public servants in Broward County regarding the policies they instituted to coddle violent minority youth. It has been discussed how this resulted from Obama’s concern that higher rates of punishment not fall on minority youth even if they have higher rates of misbehavior. In addition, we have reports regarding how both the federal and local government let the accused slip through the cracks even though he had numerous brushes with the law.

    Instead of letting this information develop in the public mind, the President’s first action was to propose gun control legislation! He should be hammering the public servants for their failed policies and actions! This is their Katrina – Brownie moment! The failures of the adults of Broward County should be brought to the attention of the youthful gun control activists and they should not be allowed to make this about gun control. It is about foolish and dangerous policies and governmental misconduct. It is likely that had they just arrested and prosecuted this kid for one of his numerous violent outbursts we wouldn’t even be having this conversation! This isn’t a skating rink that needs to be finished. The inalienable rights of citizens are involved, and they are not subject to infringement no matter how “common sensical” remedial proposals may seam.

    Also regarding his proposal to raise the age of gun possession to 21, someone needs to remind him that not every young person is ensconced in some “safe” college somewhere. Many young people at this age are already on their own, making their way in life. He wants to remove their ability to protect themselves? He should be reminded how many youthful pizza delivery personnel have been murdered because they did not have the means to defend themselves!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      Very true. A delivery driver i was working with in high school was robbed at gun point!

      Like

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      “I give the President an “F” on his handling of this situation. Sundance has set forth on this blog the failures of the public servants in Broward County regarding the policies they instituted to coddle violent minority youth.”

      ___________________

      I would agree in principle, except this caveat.

      Hope, really.

      DJT must be aware of all of this, and is maneuvering through this Deep-State orchestrated false-flag minefield in such a way that the forces of evil are crushed and the American People, rights fully intact, are freed.

      That is the hope.

      And because of DJT’s “Sun Tzu” approach, we won’t know if such hope was justified until after the battle is won or lost.

      But we don’t have to sit on the sidelines, and if DJT is in fact working to defeat the Deep State traitors behind this entire farce, then I’m sure DJT does not want us to sit on the sidelines.

      He fully expects us to oppose any effort to restrict or compromise our rights in any conceivable way, including publicly opposing DJT if necessary.

      So that’s our job, that is our part in this effort.

      Like

      Reply
  40. georgiafl says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      February 22, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s