Common Sense as a Priority – President Trump Hosts White House Roundtable Discussion on School Safety…

Earlier today President Trump held a roundtable discussion on school safety with federal and local officials, state attorneys general, law enforcement, education officials and administration officials within the healthcare and mental health field.
The topic is overall school safety in the aftermath of the Parkland Florida school shooting. Many ideas are common sense and surround identifying ‘at risk’ behaviors, and changing the downstream processes when law enforcement intercedes with an individual exhibiting unstable behavior.
The U.S. mainstream media are exhibiting signs of frustration because the prudent and thoughtful responsiveness of the White House is not allowing POTUS Trump’s political opposition enough fuel to create antagonistic narrative. One of the topics the President Trump has focused on is ‘hardening schools’ through stronger security to include empowering trained school officials to carry concealed firearms.
.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Not bad.
LikeLike
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLike
Many pub schools have large closets larger than your first floor, for storage already under lock and key on every floor-train 3 plus teachers (for absences) on each floor (near spec ed rooms) on use of a pump shot gun, many of us know already sheesh, put emerg comms, water, first aid, MRE’s, and chain ladders-plus have 3 wild cards on staff, conceal carry-and the threat will go away-the asymmetrical nature of the counterforce will destroy any confidence a shooter has-BOOM! @WSJ @WSJPlus @WSJbusiness @WSJbreakingnews @FoxNewsInsider @SaraCarterDC @SharylAttkisson @seanhannity @JaySekulow @SebGorka @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @wikileaks
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t a shotgun is defensive weapon of choice in a school setting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
think
LikeLike
Shotgun?
&Bull; Short range if using smaller shot sizes; i.e. <50 yards. At 25 to 40 yards, the shot patter is spreading rapidly, reaching 30" diameter by 40 yards.
&Bull; 00 buckshot can be deadly at 80-100 yards; but is also indiscriminate as the shot balls spread out, randomly.
&Bull; 00 Buckshot will also pass through windows, gypsum and thin woods.
It is doubtful that schools want teachers carrying around fully loaded shotguns. Nor is leaving them somewhere nearby…
What constitutes nearby?
Half a room?
Across a room?
Locked in a security closet?
Teachers should qualify for concealed carry and attempt to always carry.
That hides who is armed from malevolent prying eyes and allows immediate response to threats; and if necessary, the means to fight to reach a secure locker where rifles are stored.
When terrorists sought to attack Israel schools as very soft targets, Israel responded by training and equipping teachers with military weapons.
Terrorists stopped attacking schools when schools became well defended bunkers.
Again, proving that even mentally deficient murderers are capable of recognizing stupid ideas.
Then, Israel is a country where there are not hoplophobic snowflakes shrieking and wailing at the sight of firearms. People living in Israel understand how and when firearms reduce or eliminate danger.
A disparity between America and Israel that shows what happens when coddled elitists believe they deserve protection at the expense of others.
When that expensive 3rd party protection fails, they can always blame inanimate objects.
LikeLike
Going forward attackers will be in a group our pub schools are made of iron and steel training in shotguns include slugs and any sized shot our closets are at least 20 by 40 the teachers would not hunt but simply destroy any killer walking in while presumably under fire
LikeLike
https://lh4.googleusercontent.com/proxy/Z9F8mgY_ys9V_p3WMRiQgTisABkU0RCPvJkBYZisJS0xyTru-FGmOc1cwReiaOMP7RI=s0-d
LikeLike
How about in return for the millions we give to Israel they send US a team of their best school-related security minds to consult on how to implement a similar system here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even better!
Thank you 👍
LikeLike
Not that is a really good idea! (Add desalinization of sea water while you are at it.)
LikeLike
Quit mixing normal kids with mental unstable students.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Good sentiment but probably hard to implement – mental health is a scale, and it would be tough to draw the line
LikeLike
I think he means mentally ill criminals, students who are unable to perform in that class, and so on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Start putting structure and discipline back in our schools. When students tell teachers to F off the students should not be allowed back in school.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely – record the classes like any official meeting, and if someone defies the teacher, out they go – with evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good luck with that one! I was a former high school principal in the South Bronx. I suspended students all the time for cursing my teachers or myself. When I would have post suspension meetings with parent or guardian, I always was told that so and so curses me. There is nothing I can do to stop him/her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some districts already have this policy — the only kids that get mainstreamed into regular classes are some of the learning disabled who have been judged capable of keeping up with a regular classroom, at least part of the time (this is different than kids with behavioral disorders).
LikeLike
President Trump is on top of this and will handle it like any successful business man would > using common sense, being proactive and consulting a bunch of expert opinions. Like usual he is flipping the DEMS and MSM narrative back on top of themselves by actually doing something to solve the problems instead of just talking about them.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Just like he did to them with DACA
LikeLiked by 7 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes..and it is so reassuring to have a President who takes the lead in trying to get to the bottom…to get to the real problem …and try to find solutions! He listens and then responds…what a great thing to do!
LikeLiked by 3 people
🇺🇸❤️President Donald John Trump❤️🇺🇸 The man sent by God to lead our beloved nation. Stay strong Mr. President. Our prayers are with you everyday. We appreciate all you do. BTW, when do you sleep?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every day, Trump caves even further to the left and the gun control nutjobs and you sheep keep praising him like he’s the second coming. I hope you enjoy Democrat rule, because that’s the only thing that’s coming and you’ll have Trump to thank for it.
LikeLike
A Brilliant move also politically and socially by our President if you ask me.
Sundance has posted NUMEROUS articles and links showing the willful negligence of the Broward and Miami-Dade County school systems on the very topics President Trump is discussing. What our President is doing is bringing national attention to the real underlying issues that the libtards have chosen to ignore. B-R-I-L-L-I-A-N-T
LikeLiked by 15 people
Nothing wrong in showing the flaws but someone has got to be creative and come up with a plan of action. All the Libnuts want to do is point the finger. Well that’s because they have no ideas for anything. Let them scream and clutch their safety pins in the lobby as the problem solvers are working in the boardroom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When have they ever really wanted to fix a problem that didn’t mean more Gov’t control.
This time it’s gun control that we know won’t fix it but once we give in we will never get it back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have to remember always – they don’t want gun control per se, they want gun prohibition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think President Trump will prevail on many of the issues he is proposing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Fix immigration and forget about what the MSM wants you to focus on. I do not agree with our Presidents statements we need to arm the teachers not more background checks. What the hell is Comprehensive Background Checks and why isn’t Clinton in prison with those whon wrote that trade deal.. I’m sick of this garbage. In my opinion America is over. The Bushes Clintons and the manchurian candidate Obama finished it off.
LikeLike
Baby steps…
Q. “…why isn’t Clinton in prison with those whon wrote that trade deal..”
A. Because we would have a Civil War. Right now we’ve got about three out of every ten Americans who would be violently opposed to this move. Riots would break out.
What can you do to help? Point out to the people on the fence all the evil and corruption the past three administrations have done and help us sway public opinion, and support our President.
“In my opinion America is over. The Bushes Clintons and the manchurian candidate Obama finished it off.”
Not yet it isn’t. And agreed, Bush Crime Syndicate, Clinton Crime Syndicate and Obama sure tried to finish us off…
LikeLiked by 4 people
“A: Because we would have a Civil War.”
Just a thought here, but maybe that’s part of the motivation of the CNN / MSM anti-gun clown show. They (the media’s paymasters) don’t want patriots being armed when the SHtF.
Jack Tapper isn’t bright enough to come up with this on his own. His producers, managers, all the people above him set the narrative; he’s just the idealogical sales-tool. It’s all psychological warfare and propaganda with the media. The rhetoric seems to have really ratcheted up lately, though.
The Left must *really* be losing their collective minds over Trump. After all, they were expecting Hillary to finish the ‘fundamental transformation’ of America.
LikeLike
It’s getting really tough to have any semblance of hope, the corruption is so vast, I don’t see how we could ever eliminate it all. It’s not just the US it’s worldwide.
LikeLike
Don’t be distracted by an unrealistic goal of eliminating all or most all corruption. Our nation has done well because we worked hard and made money, and we kept up a balance of power between the people, the government, and the media.
What we’re seeing today isn’t mere corruption, it’s a radical shifting of the power balance to the Left, promoted by the media and, unfortunately, greatly accelerated by the criminal Obama administration. We’re working on the government end of things already, but the mainstream media needs to get a large and sudden reduction of their power and influence. That last item can get the approval of the people, when our leaders stand up and say what those media really are – not just fake news, but hardcore thugs who have no right to be giant corporate propaganda machines.
LikeLike
There’s obviously a shift to the right, not the left. It’s just that the left is screaming louder as it is kicked out the door.
LikeLike
America’s liberalism is a disease for which the cure has not been funded. Unless we take care of the problem ourselves. They only have to poke the sleeping bear a little harder, and it will waken with a righteous anger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Posted this on the other thread, but I liked it so much I’m going to say it again. There’s a Texas Sheriff who deputizes school teachers. Teachers must pass the psych eval the deputies do, and pass the same background check, and receive extensive firearm training so it isn’t some phony deputizing process. What a great idea!
LikeLiked by 20 people
That’s what we’re taking about!
LikeLiked by 3 people
*talking*
LikeLiked by 1 person
That too!
LikeLike
Sylvia, do you know which Texas sheriff does this? What county? Thanks.
LikeLike
People wont report what they should because they have somebody lined up to ruin you if you do . They find out who you are . , look what zero did to whistle blowers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Report?
LikeLike
The disarming of our schools and the horrific shootings that occur, should be a strong reminder of what happens when Second Amendment Rights are taken away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly! It is a microcosm of the sitting ducks the citizenry would become if only the criminals and the tyrannical government (do I repeat myself?) bear arms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AmericaFirst: You said it better than I did! We have disarmed our schools, making everyone inside defenseless sitting ducks. Let’s make our schools safe. They can’t be any less safe in the present state of disarmament, can they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bonita…send that to Trump and tell him to stop caving to the left and messing with the 2nd Amendment.
LikeLike
I firmly believe that it is inherent in our Presidents nature to ‘get the job done”. He will not give up, he will not back down. He knows how to build on a solid foundation, he knows how to succeed under budget and ahead of schedule and he knows how to win! #MAGA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, and he’s just getting started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he’s getting the democrats agenda done ahead of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear your mommy calling, run along now before she puts you in time out!
LikeLike
Trump wants to enact gun control legislation. Is this a conservative site or a Trump fan club?
LikeLike
It’s a conservatives who trust Trump more than they trust the GOP site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is? Where’s the legislation?
Dude, calm down before your aneurysm explodes
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a Trump fan. But don’t forget – the Demoncrats don’t want “gun control”, they want gun prohibition. Trump is playing them. Not to worry.
LikeLike
It is an election year. The Progressive Commies thought they had struck GOLD with this school shooting. President Trump just undercut them using common sense.
Remember President Trump DOES NOT WRITE LAWS….
However he now has ‘activated the Republican base’ just in time for the 2018 primaries. 😁
LikeLike
Yes..and it is so reassuring to have a President who takes the lead in trying to get to the bottom…to get to the real problem …and try to find solutions! He listens and then responds…what a great thing to do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has already given up. Haven’t you been paying attention?
LikeLike
Bovine Feces!
Take your defeatism elsewhere.
LikeLike
The media finds it difficult is soooo difficult to read and listen to what Trump actually says! No, they have to revise to their idiocy to make him look like a fool when the only fools are they. I am glad Trump is saying many states are reviewing what they can do and we, the feds, will be there to be sure all the information gets to all states which is necessary and great and I thank Trump for saying it. Depends a lot on the governors and if they truly want to make real changes not only to save the lives of students but hopefully for many of their citizens to be safe. CC is necessary everywhere until we finally kick the haters of our country out or hang them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to change the subject or be off-topic, but MAJOR nationwide mental health care services in general need to be mended.
Like right NOW!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How? It’s nonsense talk. What we’ll get is a team of democratic operatives taking away people’s rights legally by diagnosing them with mental illness for believing in two genders.
Diagnosing people as crazy with little evidence will yield far more false negatives than homicidal maniacs.
How many times does Lucy have to pull the football away before conservatives realize these programs are designed to target them, and don’t solve problems.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ya tape ’em and present the video tape to the legal officials. If the perp isn’t crazy, they’ll get in line soon enough.
LikeLike
New here? Don’t recognize your name.
My post (as alluded to) was off-topic. I broke one of the Treehouse’s cardinal rules – sorry, Sundance.
The topic of mental illness is close to home for me.
You ever have to witness a loved one suffer a mental illness?
If so, you would appreciate where I’m coming from, perhaps even empathize, in that our level of mental health care is substandard.
The patients misdiagnosed or worse, undiagnosed, tossed into the streets once mental health hospitals and facilities were shuttered decades ago is gut wrenching.
If not, do yourself a favor and scroll on by because nothing you have to offer is of any interest to me.
.
LikeLike
You’re making too much sense Mr. President. Why has it taken this long? I think that we all know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump wants to raise the age for gun ownership to 21, he should also consider raising the voting age to 21. The voting age was lowered in 1971 because the draft was forcing 18-year-olds to fight in the Vietnam War without having the benefit of voting to support or oppose the war. In 1973 the draft was dispensed with, and ever since then the only people that fight in the military are volunteers, not people that were forced to fight. So the original reason for lowering the voting age to 18 went out the window with the draft.
And probably all of the same logic that would support raising the age of gun ownership would support raising the voting age.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Raising the voting age would require amending the constitution (as did lowering it).
These gun control measures do not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure about that. The 2nd amendment says the militia consist of all able bodied males between the ages of 17 and 45
LikeLike
I agree
LikeLike
Original reason was to increase anti war votes ie Dem votes. Young tend to be more lib. Plus we who were being sent to war were more likely to vote against a war. Nothing really to do with whether or not it was a good idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree and furthermore, Federal Law allows these adult “children” to be under their parents medical insurance until 25. So we have a good amount of 20+ year old “kids” still living off their parents yet can still vote in an election. Anybody in this Nation who can vote need to have skin in the game…a 24 year old who is still claimed on their parents tax returns seems rather ridiculous as somebody who should be able to vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo! And the main reason women weren’t allowed to vote for president before 1920 or so wasn’t because they were second class citizens (not necessarily anyway), it was because nearly all decision makers in government and corporations were men, as well as providers for their families. If the Left were honest, they’d give their sycophants the background on social justice issues, which would reduce their power (so they won’t).
LikeLike
But our military is staffed with recruits who are still going in at 18…they go right after high school. I’m not keen on the idea of taking the vote away from them (and find it kinda silly that they can play with the big shooty stuff…but can’t own a personal firearm).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t buy a gun but yet can join the military? I guess they should raise that to 21 years of age, too.
LikeLike
Right now a 13 year old can defend his home with a gun if invaders break in and he’s the first line of defense. In most reasonable states anyway. Kinda makes ownership a bit ambiguous.
LikeLike
I already replied to your post, yet we all must recognize that Voting in the United States is corrupted entirely anyway. Here we talk about age but forget that the vast majority of these 50 States have ZERO Identification requirement to actually cast a vote in any election – ZERO ID required. There are LESS than 10 US States that require legal ID to cast a vote! I did substantial research in 2016 and found only 7 states that required SOLID Picture ID to cast a vote. The remaining 43 States had from optional/very weak requirement, to only utility bills, to nothing at all!
LikeLike
Border wall- no
Obamacare repeal- nope
Gun control- yes
Trump sucks. I could’ve voted democrat for this shit. And it will do nothing.
LikeLike
Your concern is duly noted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shenanigans you chose the perfect name for yourself. You made a right turn when you meant to turn left..Go home to Mommy……
LikeLiked by 3 people
this isn’t to you MM, only to keep it in this particular thread…..
“aw, why’d my reply get deleted?”
LikeLike
Ban gun parts. Raise age to own guns. These are left wing things in your mind?
LikeLike
It’s starting THE WALL
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-border-wall-20180221-story.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best news I’ve seen in a while. Once it starts it will hard to stop. Once it is erected it will never come down. BUILD THE WALL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was the grass mowed? I certainly hope so. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
He took you out of the Paris Climate agreement and has ensured the US will be energy independent soon. He’s also told the EU to fck off in no uncertain terms. Alot of us over here in the UK think he’s doing a grand job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crooked Hillary appreciated your vote. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s my vote: You’re drafted to guard the border – at night, where the gangs come through. You’ll love ’em – they’re all Democrats.
LikeLike
Who gets to decide the definition of “mentally unstable”?
Then who gets to redefine it later on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve already claimed Trump is mentally unstable. It will be used as a political weapon.
LikeLike
People can claim anything, but that doesn’t make it factual. There is a conspiracy by MSM to impeach President Trump by any means.
LikeLike
It’s thick with this one Andy……….
LikeLike
That is a real issue the good news is Trump is a smart man. He is aware of the unintended consequences and how things in the future can be manipulated. What he is doing is forcing the discussion making people understand one size does not fit all.
There is a lot of talent in this room and the ideas need a megaphone to be heard over the anti-gun lobby of the media. Trump is providing the megaphone.
LikeLike
On point as usual TBT……..
LikeLike
That kinda worries me — in front of the right shrink and anybody could be deemed “mentally unstable”.
I’d rather see some sort of enforcement of checking out anybody who makes school or workplace threats (and even that can leave a person open to doxx type attacks).
LikeLike
Classrooms are public meetings for qualified attendees. Record them just like any other meeting, and use the tapes as evidence.
LikeLike
Record all official meetings, i.e. classrooms are official meetings. If someone isn’t competent to be in class, show the tape.
LikeLike
On clear display IMO the last two days has been the brilliance and resolve of our President. He supports the Second Amendment and wants to apply it to defend kids and keep our schools safe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is an interesting development!
LikeLiked by 5 people
we already knew this though
LikeLiked by 1 person
From JohnnyBravo:
“Why has the school district decided to demolish this building (like they did Sandy Hook) if their narrative is true and correct? Why not allow the forensics to be published and explored completely? Make it the offices of school safety as a monument even- But I digress.
All in all my PROFESSIONAL opinion is this stinks to high heavens. Either we are surrounded by the most incompetent news people in the world, who don’t ask questions or give a damn about these murders, or they have NO concept of why this happened will happen again soon.
I for one am SICK TO DEATH of fake news outlets pretending this is about a rifle- its not. Its about a mentally ill person, totally abandoned and discarded and politically expediently ignored, by multiple agencies allowed to commit inhumane acts of terror due to incompetence. END”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966396341877342208.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here we go guys….Drip, Drip……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
but it gets better…. others are reporting this:
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/966802513247789056
LikeLiked by 1 person
nvm – they deleted the tweet that said he was on paid leave pending investigation
LikeLike
Was this a swirn peace officer or a titled security guard? Sounds like the latter. If this is a separate department from sheriff, it should be dissolved. Way too intimate with school officials. Local sheriff probably needs replacing too, based on call history to Cruz home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
since he is under IAD investigation I have to believe that they are sworn officers of the peace
LikeLike
Keep pressing them for truth……Getting hot in the kitchen for the Sheriff!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Id love to hear what his peers had to say about him. LEO are suspicious of people who choose to be sro. Frequently its either a political stepping stone, a he’s a lop assignment, or someone who is basically a pedo. This needs to change yesterday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
we have our own IADguy that can answer some of that for you. Hopefully, he’ll show up. Our IADguy was on the up & up when he was active on the force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It a political racket in my small town in NE Fl…
Connected to TPTB that run everything…
LikeLike
Major lawsuit against…well.. everyone – school, school system, Broward County Sheriff’s dept., the officer. Everyone. $$$$$
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and they said the video of this security guard will not be released. It’s going to take a FOIA to get the video of this fired security guard.
The lawsuit coming may be strong enough to end public schools.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The lawsuits may be the only way we get the whole truth….
LikeLike
Wasn’t it reported the school resource officer was far away from the building where the shooting occurred? I think I read he didn’t even hear the shooting, so was unaware of what was taking place. Sounds as though they’ve found a scapegoat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve been lied to as par for the course.. This explains why nothing seemed to make sense with the statements they made. My alarm jumped when they ran out and announced the state of Fl. would pay all funeral cost..If we keep calling and emailing the truth will come out. DRIP, DRIP is now happening….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, apparently we have found a great re-entry to our men and women with military experience. We need to have trade schools like shop reinstituted at high schools. Hands on training at high schools.
We need the trades again and the people that teach trades usually have gun skills too. Teach them plumbing. You know trade skills instead of sending them to Liberal land colleges that put them $50 grand in the hole. Problem solved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donna, I am a retired 2nd generation mason, had an excellent career and retired at 55. I wholeheartedly agree with your post.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hate to be a killjoy — but just FYI — that deep voiced oh-so manly-man cowboy dude in your excellent meme, actor Sam Elliott, he is a proud Hollywood liberal, he voted for Hillary Rodham-Clinton, and he is very much pro-choice/pro-abortion for women. He even spoken at women’s events in support of pro-choice abortion.
https://www.metro.us/entertainment/sam-elliott-talks-grandma-hating-technology-and-being-pro-choice/zsJohr—NLshsyXBff4E
So, you know, it kind of looks silly – not to mention reality/truth defeats that meme entirely.
LikeLike
What happened to Robert Redford’s face? Too many surgeries?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over past few days I’ve listened, I’ve watched, I digested it all from long before and this particular verse from this particular this song titles LUNATIC FRINGE plays in my mind>>> “”Lunatic fringe – In the twilight’s last gleaming – But this is open season – But you won’t get too far – ‘Cause you’ve got to blame someone – For your own confusion – We’re on guard this time (on guard this time) – Against your final solution””
Feel Free to listen –
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
An 18 year old male, and males only mind you, could be drafted into the US Military and have a full-auto/semi-auto switchable firearm shoved into his hands and then after being taught how to use it be sent off to kill or be killed in some war action potentially literally anywhere around the world that our Government sees fit at any time — absolutely whether that 18 year old [and his mother] likes it or not with no recourse whatsoever — but the exact same young man would have to be at least 21 years old to buy any type of firearm anywhere in America.
Pure. Bull. Crap. President Trump.
LikeLike
Went to pick my daughter up at First Coast HS in Jacksonville, FL. I did not see any signs stating it was a Gun Free Zone. We than went to pick my wife up who teaches at Oceanway Middle School. Same thing. My wife said that in Duval County, there is a police officer in each and every school that carries a gun.
However, teachers are not permitted to carry guns even if they have a license to do so.
Is what our President is proposing going to allow every single school in the US to have folks with guns inside? I work for the NYC DOE. NYC has some of the most stringent gun laws. Would Federal Law supersede local and state laws? Or does every local and state have the right to do what they want?
Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.
LikeLike
Same here in my little town Flep have officers in every little school and they have been for many years…. Rural county very small schools…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health.”
__________________
So if that means a California-style ‘registry’, or a ‘registry’ of ANY kind — which would be necessary for enforcement — then there is nothing to talk about, it’s non-negotiable. Like allowing Asian countries to continue using Mexico and Canada as a backdoor into the American market is non-negotiable. Only more so.
A ‘registry’ is a precursor to confiscation laws, which is exactly what has happened, not only predictably but with lightning speed, in the Peoples Republic of Kalifournya.
LikeLike
From my perspective a person who is too unstable to own a firearm is too unstable to be out here with the rest of us, because a person who will do harm with a gun will just choose another weapon if a gun isn’t available.
LikeLike
THe issue is prison reform, reform of the entire penal system. I know Sundance holds the Broward county officials responsible for their “progressive” policies that protect disturbed/dangerous students from the “legal system” and leaves them out there free to kill. While that is obviously the result we have now, I think that is exactly any teacher would try to keep a kid out of prison given that the ONLY alternative would be to put the “bad” kids into a jail of some kind and ensure they have a record that destroys their lives. That choice is a very, very bad one.
The penal system today has NO rehabilitation prerogative AT ALL. Put the kid in there, and chances are his life is ruined. It is not a place to fix problem people…it is place to store them for a while till they can learn from other inmates and go forth to do more crime. THAT is how the system works. I’ve worked in it. I know. You doubt it, call your local sheriff and talk to him a while.
Reform that entire system, give it money and resources, quality people who can work with borderline kids and save the good ones. Teach the public that most humans who misbehave can be fixed. Stop making “excons” into public scapegoats who can never recover a normal life. Learn how to sort out and fix the ones that can be fixed and humanely handle those who cannot. MOST of them can be corrected, but today’s prisons are NOT an alternative.
Think of it as part of our infrastructure program. With hundreds of thousands of people in filthy, dangerous, under funded shit holes, it IS and infrastructure issue. But, the brick and mortar is mostly in place, many of the people needed are there trying helplessly to make a difference, and the administrative constructs can be mostly used. It is a huge, long-term, very expensive social infrastructure project that we desperately need. Fund it. Design it to work. And Do it.
LikeLike
I respectfully submit it is not prison reform.
It is making the family the focus and whole again. Its ethics, morals, and accountability from the minute they enter the world, not when they finally get caught fo umpteeth time after committing multiple crimes.
LikeLike
Dana Perino of all people was just praising POTUS and this open discussion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Princess Perino, naturally, is a firm believer in royalty and rule by royal decree.
LikeLike
I hope Bondi gives some advice on how states can maliciously prosecute people who use firearms to properly defend themselves. After all, she’s an expert on this.
LikeLike
“Raise age to 21”
___________________
The RIGHT to keep and bear arms is an UNALIENABLE RIGHT, granted by God (not government), and guaranteed by the Constitution.
Government only grants privileges, which the government can likewise revoke. Government has no capacity or ability to grant ‘Rights’, and can likewise not take them away. Not lawfully, and if the government attempts to take away the unalienable Rights of the People, then the government puts itself in a state of war against the People.
At what age does a minor become an adult?
Is it not 18?
Can an 18 year old not vote?
Can an 18 year old not fight (and die) for our country in the military?
Unless you also raise the age for voting and for military service to 21, making children minors until their 21st birthday, how is it that our government or our president can propose to expressly violated the unalienable RIGHTS of 18 year old Americans?
LikeLike
What were the arguments used to raise drinking age to 21? I seemed to remember reading it was forced to tie in to highway funding. Raise it or no money. But what was the starting point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What were the arguments used to raise drinking age to 21? I seemed to remember reading it was forced to tie in to highway funding. Raise it or no money. But what was the starting point?”
__________________
I don’t recall the specific arguments to raise the drinking age to 21, but whatever those arguments might be, they are not relevant to this situation, because there is no expressly guaranteed right to consume alcohol in the Bill of Rights.
That doesn’t mean the Constitution couldn’t be construed to imply a right to consume alcohol, as would seem to be the case, since an Amendment to the Constitution was required in order to prohibit the consumption of alcohol at one time, but be that as it may, no one can point to specific language in the Constitution recognizing the unalienable right to drink alcohol.
By contrast, there is a VERY specific written guarantee, and much historical writing by our Founding Fathers about, the essential and unalienable Right to keep and bear arms.
……………………………
Unalienable
adjective
chiefly US, formal
1: impossible to take away or give up : inalienable
• unalienable rights
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/unalienable
……………………………
LikeLike
Teen drunk driving fatalities.
LikeLike
Thought you’d find this interesting…..
“5. Mass shooters are older, on average, than most shooters in gun homicides. The average age of a mass shooter is 34, compared to 26 in the general group of gun murderers; 40% were between the age of 30 and 40.” Quote is from
https://mic.com/articles/93824/a-new-report-reveals-a-disturbing-trend-with-mass-shootings-in-america#.pSSkHB0jH
The link above references the “Everymans Survey” and here’s a more recent version of that (doesn’t unfortunately doesn’t discuss ages of mass shooters)
https://everytownresearch.org/reports/mass-shootings-analysis/
It sounds to me like a lot of people are brainstorming solutions for the “mass shootings in schools” problem. Some suggestions will be good, some will be bad. I agree the “raise the age to 21” doesn’t pass the sniff test; but maybe requiring additional training before giving a firearm to an 18 year old is more reasonable. Drivers get training, why not gun users?
I hope they focus on the mental health issue, as according to both studies, there were “red flags” in 42% of the cases listed in the most recent survey.
LikeLike
“It sounds to me like a lot of people are brainstorming solutions for the “mass shootings in schools” problem. Some suggestions will be good, some will be bad.”
___________________
Nearly ALL of the ideas will be bad, because they are not brainstorming for solutions, they are brainstorming to avoid responsibility, personally and collectively. It’s a giant exercise in emotionalism and CYA, which always and invariably means punishing the rest of America by restricting our Rights and ramping up the Police State, which, of course, is the main objective, behind the smokescreen.
There is nothing different today than before Parkland, or any other mass-shooting, there is only the heightened emotionalism… and, it appears, the unraveling narrative that this was an organic ‘event’ at all, as opposed to a Deep State operation from the get-go.
And when that becomes clear, all hell really is going to break loose.
LikeLike
The mental health issue has been talked about in the past and I’m pretty sure one of the reasons why no policy has yet to be implemented and why congress/senate have been unsuccessful to sign one into law is because the political left (and few on the right) try to lump in not only “mentally disabled” people, but otherwise disabled people, like senior aged people and people who are in wheel chairs.
As for raising the legal age to 21, if I’m old enough at 18 to serve in the military and they have enough faith to let me use guns, then I’m old enough to keep and bear arms.
LikeLike
“and end sale of Bump Stocks!”
____________________
Why?
There has to be some kind of legitimate reason, and any legitimate reason must be based on evidence.
Should we end the sale of kites and put kite-makers out of business too? Kites had exactly as much to do with the Florida shooting as bump-stocks did.
‘Because Las Vegas!’, you might say?
What has Las Vegas to do with a Florida school shooting? What evidence is there that a bump-stock was even used in the Las Vegas shooting? We certainly don’t know that from the results of any INVESTIGATION, because the INVESTIGATION is not only incomplete, but apparently it’s also a NATIONAL SECRET.
So I ask again, based on what logic or REASON would you ‘end the sale of Bump Stocks!’?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because they modify a legal semi-automatic into an illegal automatic weapon.
LikeLike
we better ban belt loops also….
LikeLike
And rubber bands, but that’s not the point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
what is your point then?
LikeLike
That there are a lot of things you can use in an illegal way if you are so inclined (belt loops) but bumpstocks are deliberately manufactured to cause illegal use.
LikeLike
they do the same exact thing in modifying the rifle……..
and they are not “deliberately manufactured to cause illegal use.” They are a novelty item they do not serve any legit purpose other than “covering fire”. They are useless for anything else.
LikeLike
Because the semi-automatics are not built for sustained fire, and when bumpstocks are used, it can result in harm to the person using the bump stock.
LikeLike
not to be snarky but do you own a long gun?
been in the military?
used an M-16?
if there is any legit reason to ban bump stocks it’s exactly what TBT says below 👇
LikeLike
I agree with him. But being a toy is not a reason to ban anything, it’s just a good reason to be smart enough not to buy one.
LikeLike
you are not making sense… you just said they should be banned “Because they modify a legal semi-automatic into an illegal automatic weapon.” If you agree with the premise they are nothing but a toy then how do you come to say “being a toy is not a reason to ban anything”?
LikeLike
Ah, I see what you’re saying now. Good point. I will see if I can find out how they were ever legal in the first place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ATF Decision maker Vasquez reasoned the invention did not technically alter a gun’s trigger mechanism, as earlier attempts had, with springs, hydraulics or electric current. So it did not infringe on a law that bans the sale of machine guns manufactured after 1986 and restricts the sale of those made before then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that is the legal definition and why they are allowed…. it’s all been about the trigger mech.
It’s just like any other modification one can do to their AR’s – it is “functional” just not “practical”
LikeLike
Oh, and I don’t mind the snark. If I’m wrong, I don’t mind being told so. And no, I’m not a hunter or etc. I own pistols, and cannot claim to being an expert even with those.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wasn’t trying to be snarky they were legit questions
LikeLike
No, they do not make them an automatic weapon.
That notion was propagated by the same media morons who think “assault rifle” means any “machine gun-looking” rifle, which MUST mean AR.
Every enthusiast, cop and deputy I know thinks bump stocks are stupid. My employer doesn’t even stock them, and they are seldom requested.
LikeLike
Well lets see they are basically toys. Basically it gives you a doubling of speed of a fast trigger finger. Bullets land on target half the time if the shooter has enough left arm strength to keep on target. Not many people have a need to lay down cover fire and if you do pull the trigger real fast.
The NRA does not support bump stocks. If you look at the vids on u-tube of users it is all about the GEE WHIZ effect nothing more. To get a 50 percent hit rate these guys are shooting at 15 yards. if you watch the gun muzzle most are barely able to keep it moving in a tight circle. I dont want my neighbor shooting one bullets spray everywhere. There is not a lot of difference between this and shooting in the air bullets don’t stop till they hit something.
LikeLike
Who cares about the bump stocks — they could have the blasted bump stocks — but age to 21 and “mental health background checks” I want to see the fine print on…because I’m not liking that slippery slope I feel I’ve been made to stand on.
LikeLike
BREAKING: Broward Sheriff Says School Resource Officer Didn’t Do Their Job! Should Have Stopped Killer!
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=118833
And now this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like Sheriff Israel, BFF of the Clintons and demonrats everywhere, is passing that buck just as fast as he can.
School Resource Officer, meet bus.
Now get under there!
LikeLike
He’s not going to be able to run from this….
He’s showing a little sweat at this time…
Reeks of desperation…..
Can you say failure at his job?
Lawsuits will have depositions…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if you could wave a magic wand and erase every firearm from the face of the earth, you’d still be left with people who are mentally ill / deranged / crazy / criminal, etc – people who WOULD have been shooters and are STILL mentally ill / deranged / crazy / criminal, and will just choose another method of accomplishing the same end. Even that magic wand hasn’t solved the core problem, just diverted it in a different direction to an outcome that will be just as bad if not worse.
Now, a magic wand could also erase every person from the face of the earth, and not a single gun would ever be fired again. But guns are the problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here we go………..Parkland shooting smells.. Reminds me of Fast and Furious….
I keep thinking Eric Holder…
LikeLike
“If officials within a heavily weaponized domestic intelligence apparatus (FBI, DOJ, ODNI,) were willing to conspire for a falsified FISA warrant application *for political spying and intents*… how far would they go for their political advocacy position on firearms?”
_________________
They would certainly, absolutely and without hesitation, engage in FALSE FLAG events, to include wholly staged events with crisis actors, as well as take advantage of the (much more rare) unprovoked events, i.e., crises that were organic and not instigated by the aforementioned rogue, weaponized domestic intelligence apparatus.
…………………………………
“All the way back in 1991, former US Navy Intelligence Briefing Team member Milton William Cooper wrote a book titled “Behold A Pale Horse” within which he reveals a wealth of great information long hidden from the public eye, some dating all the way back to the 1940’s. Elaborating upon the assassination of John F. Kennedy, UFO’s and ‘the secret government’, on page 225 of his book, Cooper dropped the following bombshell paragraph that should be looked at much more deeply in light of what recently happened in Florida.:”
“The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the antigun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.”
“With the ‘secret government’ that Cooper warned of long ago now confirmed, it’s time to take another look at that shocking paragraph, particularly in light of new revelations coming out about the ‘event’ in Florida which ANP and other independent news websites have warned was likely coming as the globalists seek to continue their ‘take down of America’.”
…………………………………
https://i.redditmedia.com/qu2oW97RXacNIrfwTZTwLXc3RxhOAAtcXgtOhTz9sPA.png?w=768&s=68ed62131185013446a507c35e2e81fd
.
https://i.redditmedia.com/2kM0tKAouC9vF0h4J6pH9q5sZISnj_rrlsmohvuHUNo.png?w=768&s=5d66e24cc35361f5a0703baac977d5c7
.
In 1967, the CIA Created the Label “Conspiracy Theorists” … to Attack Anyone Who Challenges the “Official” Narrative
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-02-23/1967-he-cia-created-phrase-conspiracy-theorists-and-ways-attack-anyone-who-challenge
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOT common sense 👇
🤦♂️ in the parking lot? COME ON MAN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So kid expelled, said to have held gun to others, fbi dismissed, gun free zone, threatened to kill ex’s boyfriend, aloha snackbar on fb, fb did not interviene, school guard froze waited for backup…
Fell through the cracks, these are tunnels!
Blame bump stocks, age to buy rifle introduced in 1957.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Blame bump stocks, age to buy rifle introduced in 1957.”
______________
Yeah… yeah!
It was… it was BUMP STOCKS!
Yeah, that’s the ticket! 😉
Our leadership, at every level, is so embarrassing.
DJT might be playing some 9th degree black-belt voodoo ninja chess, but everybody else is 100% pathetic.
LikeLike
We need to keep up a full court press on the Parkland Shooting, truth is starting to Drip out…
Sheriff should go ahead and turn in his badge and he knows it!
LikeLike
This country indeed this world is beyond human intervention. The only thing thats never betrayed me is God. Saying I’m no longer of this world, but I’m still in it would probably get me placed on the banned from owning list. School shootings, etc., are evil acts. We may win a few battles, but only God will win this war. (I hope I don’t fall off this high horse.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Saying I’m no longer of this world, but I’m still in it would probably get me placed on the banned from owning list.”
___________________
If so, then I’ll be on the same list with you.
This is the hill to die on, because there are no hills after it which are defensible or free.
Not only shall there be no such list, but now is the time to END any thought of ‘licensing’ when it comes to our RIGHTS.
These issues are Constitutionally incompatible and irreconcilable, and always have been.
The only thing that has changed is that we are finally being forced to confront and resolve the issue.
And that’s a good thing.
This is not going to turn out the way the Leftists hope it will, unless the Constitution — and the Republic with it — are overthrown.
LikeLike
I give the President an “F” on his handling of this situation. Sundance has set forth on this blog the failures of the public servants in Broward County regarding the policies they instituted to coddle violent minority youth. It has been discussed how this resulted from Obama’s concern that higher rates of punishment not fall on minority youth even if they have higher rates of misbehavior. In addition, we have reports regarding how both the federal and local government let the accused slip through the cracks even though he had numerous brushes with the law.
Instead of letting this information develop in the public mind, the President’s first action was to propose gun control legislation! He should be hammering the public servants for their failed policies and actions! This is their Katrina – Brownie moment! The failures of the adults of Broward County should be brought to the attention of the youthful gun control activists and they should not be allowed to make this about gun control. It is about foolish and dangerous policies and governmental misconduct. It is likely that had they just arrested and prosecuted this kid for one of his numerous violent outbursts we wouldn’t even be having this conversation! This isn’t a skating rink that needs to be finished. The inalienable rights of citizens are involved, and they are not subject to infringement no matter how “common sensical” remedial proposals may seam.
Also regarding his proposal to raise the age of gun possession to 21, someone needs to remind him that not every young person is ensconced in some “safe” college somewhere. Many young people at this age are already on their own, making their way in life. He wants to remove their ability to protect themselves? He should be reminded how many youthful pizza delivery personnel have been murdered because they did not have the means to defend themselves!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very true. A delivery driver i was working with in high school was robbed at gun point!
LikeLike
“I give the President an “F” on his handling of this situation. Sundance has set forth on this blog the failures of the public servants in Broward County regarding the policies they instituted to coddle violent minority youth.”
___________________
I would agree in principle, except this caveat.
Hope, really.
DJT must be aware of all of this, and is maneuvering through this Deep-State orchestrated false-flag minefield in such a way that the forces of evil are crushed and the American People, rights fully intact, are freed.
That is the hope.
And because of DJT’s “Sun Tzu” approach, we won’t know if such hope was justified until after the battle is won or lost.
But we don’t have to sit on the sidelines, and if DJT is in fact working to defeat the Deep State traitors behind this entire farce, then I’m sure DJT does not want us to sit on the sidelines.
He fully expects us to oppose any effort to restrict or compromise our rights in any conceivable way, including publicly opposing DJT if necessary.
So that’s our job, that is our part in this effort.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Israel has a proven solution
https://www.westernjournal.com/israel-2-school-attacks-44-years-heres-make-sure-kids-safe/
LikeLike