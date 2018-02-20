Video Series Part 2 – Political Fraud and The FBI FISA Application…

In Part 1 we outlined a historic pattern of FISA-702 surveillance abuse by President Obama’s top officials within the DOJ and FBI. Here in Part 2 we outline how a specific application for a Title-1 surveillance warrant to the FISA court was intentionally misrepresented.

This Part 2 video report focuses on the Obama administration’s Illegal spying of the Trump Campaign through an American named Carter Page who was a brief volunteer on the campaign. This video outlines the FISA ‘Title-1’ warrant on Mr. Page and the House and Senate investigations of the executive branch’s misleading application to the FISA Court. Former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova says he expects former top FBI officials to be charged criminally. WATCH:

The goal is to distill our research files into short high-quality ‘special report‘ type video segments that are easily digestible – and will help educate people on what the importance of what is happening. We hope you enjoy the content and will share with those who don’t have the exhaustive amount of time necessary to keep up on the issues.

A House Intelligence Committee memo shows government surveillance abuse and includes testimony from FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe saying without the infamous Trump dossier, the FBI and DOJ would not have secured surveillance warrants to spy on at least one member of the Trump team.

The House Intelligence Committee released the memo outlining abuses involving FISA, or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, during the 2016 election.

On January 4, 2018, Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham referred Christopher Steele, the author of an unverified “Trump dossier,” to the FBI for further investigation after reviewing Justice Department documents that conflicted with Steele’s sworn statements in British court about the distribution of his research.

At the time of the referral, the existence of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications described in the HPSCI memo was still classified. Grassley had sought the FBI’s cooperation to confirm that portions of the referral derived from sources other than the applications were unclassified.

Following weeks of consultation, the FBI asked the committee to redact additional material despite confirming that it was, in fact, not classified, and only approved the release of the unclassified, heavily-redacted version of the referral after the White House formally declassified the House memo, known alternately as “The Nunes Memo”.

While the HPSCI Majority memo is no longer classified, the underlying text of the FISA applications that it references are still controlled by the DOJ officials within the executive branch. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte is currently working with the FISA court to get the DOJ/FBI application they possess to the committee.

The Grassley-Graham referral contains verbatim quotes from the FISA applications that are not included in the HPSCI ‘Nunes’ memo. Specifically, the referral quotes the government’s description of Steele’s statements to the FBI about his contacts with the media.

On Friday February 2nd, 2018, Chairman Grassley asked FBI Director Chris Wray to remove the redactions of his referral and declassify the underlying supportive documents; known as the “Grassley Memo”. FBI Director Wray did not remove all redactions, but did remove most. Here is the newest version:

.

