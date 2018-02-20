Video Series Part 1 – The FISA Court and Federal Contractor Spying…

We are proud to provide a unique series of high quality production videos highlighting the core issues around ongoing investigations by HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

These exclusive videos are assembled from our research and prior outlines. Much of the content you will already know; however, most people don’t. The goal is to distill our research into short high-quality ‘special report‘ type video segments that are easily digestible, and will help educate people on what the importance of what is happening.

The videos are created by John Spiropoulos a former MSM journalist and producer for Channel 7 in Washington DC (1979 – 1989) who covered the White House, major national stories, and the economy. We hope you will enjoy the content and share with those who don’t have the exhaustive amount of time necessary to keep up on the issues.

VIDEO #1 – Government spying on the Trump campaign may have begun early in 2016, perhaps sooner, by private contractors working for the FBI. The Federal Government admits it conducted illegal surveillance on American citizens through private contractors. The details are in a 99-page FISA Court memorandum and opinion issued by Judge Rosemary Collyer:

A court order released in April 2017 from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) found that the DOJ, FBI and NSA, under former President Obama, routinely violated American privacy protections while scouring through overseas intercepts; and failed to disclose the extent of the problem until the final days before Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

In describing the violations, the FISA court said the illegal searches conducted by the FBI under Obama were “widespread” and created a “very serious Fourth Amendment issue.” These new discoveries come from unsealed FISA court documents dated April 26, 2017 and center around a hearing dated October 26, 2016, just days before the 2016 election; in which the FISA court apparently learned for the first time of “widespread” and illegal spying on American citizens by the DOJ and FBI under the Obama administration.

